King Charles’s coronation invitation slyly refers to ‘Queen Camilla,’ no ‘consort’

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace dropped a lot of new information about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation. I’m doing several different stories about all of this, so please don’t threadjack! This story is about, you know, “Queen Camilla.” For months now, we were supposed to call her Queen Consort Camilla, but most English-language outlets dropped the “consort” part two seconds after QEII’s passing. Well, now the palace has formally dropped the “consort” part of Cam’s title too, and they did so on the coronation invitation which was just released last night. The invitation is… colorful. Some might say gaudy?
First she was to be known as Princess Consort. Then she became Queen Consort. But Buckingham Palace’s coronation invitation confirms what most have suspected all along. From now on, it’s officially Queen Camilla. For years, the palace has shied away from answering “the queen” question when asked directly what Camilla would be known as when Charles acceded the throne.
Upon her 2005 marriage to the then Prince of Wales, a statement from Clarence House mooted that she would be known as Princess Consort, such was the sensitivity around the thorny subject. In February last year, Queen Elizabeth II made clear her wish for her daughter-in-law to hold the title Queen Consort.
But the official invitation, being sent out to more than 2,000 guests for the 6 May ceremony at Westminster Abbey, is the last word on the subject. Finally fulfilling Charles’s immutable ambition, it invites recipients to the “Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla”. It marks the incredible journey of Camilla over more than five decades, from secret romantic involvement to official partner and finally wife of the king – and which will end with her formally being crowned queen alongside the new king.
A palace source said: “It made sense to refer to Her Majesty as the Queen Consort in the early months of His Majesty’s reign, to distinguish from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. ‘Queen Camilla’ is the appropriate title to set against ‘King Charles’ on the invitation. The coronation is an appropriate time to start using ‘Queen Camilla’ in an official capacity. All former queen consorts have been known as ‘Queen’ plus their first name.”
The royal website will be updated post-coronation to reflect Camilla’s change in title, with Queen Consort being replaced with Queen Camilla, the Palace said.
What’s funny/stupid is that Charles thinks he’s being so slick with this? Like, he really believes he pulled off some brilliant decades-long campaign to ensure that the British people “accept” Queen Camilla, the Sidechick In Chief, the woman who neighed her way into his first marriage. When really, people didn’t “care” about what Camilla was called formally because everyone knows she’s the homewrecker, the side-chick, the mistress-turned-official. As I’ve said for years now, while The Crown never really exposed Charles and Camilla for how dreadful they really were and are, that show completely exposed that their support is a mile wide and an inch deep. Queen Camilla is tolerated, not loved (and she’s barely even tolerated). Just because people aren’t screaming about Queen Sidepiece 24-7, doesn’t make her popular. In fact, Charles and Camilla are both historically unpopular. And so is their Struggle Chubbly.
The palace also released a new portrait of Charles and Queen Camilla. Too much blue – instead of coordinating, they’re too matchy.
Quite the journey.
From ‘there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded’ to being anointed with holy oil and crowned in an abbey. pic.twitter.com/BwIGOn2qRV
— Peter Hunt (@_PeterHunt) April 4, 2023
Photos courtesy of Buckingham Palace, Backgrid.
there are still three of them in that marriage. the ghost of Diana is ever present.
#NotMyKing and #NotMyQueen are blowing up on twitter.
and apparently a bunch of rightwing wackjobs are mad about something Charlie said so they’re posting it too!
Camzilla’s coat of arms contains two (wild pigs) boars, one white and one blue. This fits sooo well.
Amazing! I didn’t even notice that (it’s so busy).
I was cackling over the Shands having a boar as their device!
The Spencers have an elegant and fanciful gryphon, thank you very much…
I don’t know how many will agree with this, but I was just re-reading some old favorites, and I decided that Camilla is basically Aunt Dahlia from Jeeves and Wooster. Loud, braying, leathery skin, devoted to the fox hunt, managing her husband and spending his money. The boar fits perfectly.
Aunt Dahlia is the good aunt! Aunt Agatha is the aunt to avoid.
That’s the invitation? Really? It looks like it was designed in about 10 minutes. It would be pretty enough as an invitation to some suburban kid’s wedding that their mother whipped up using something she found online. But… seriously?
Oh yeah, that invite has “First time using Canva and wanted to try all the free icons available” energy.
It’s giving me children’s storybook, possibly fables from ye olde england type stories.
The invitation would look better if it were simplified. It is way too busy. What’s wrong with simple and elegant? I don’t see any RSVP request. Is there a cover letter with it to request RSVP and give other details?
That coronation invite is gaudy and looks cheap. Very Grim brothers fairy tale.
they are clearly going for a neo-medieval aesthetic that evokes illuminated manuscripts – but it is just too busy and colourful for modern aesthetic sensibilities. Medieval art and design was very very colourful – and a bit crowded. But I think it is very much how Charles likes things – nostalgia for a white-washed past. Just like his opinions on architecture where he abhors modern architecture and idealizes earlier styles, especially Georgian architecture I believe.
They are definitely trying to visually express the ancient traditions of the monarchy – but this kind of aesthetic is just foreign to us. Interestingly, when it comes to neo-medievalist interpretations of decorative art, William Morris’ tapestries and textiles were a lot more successful because he could integrate an abundance of forms/motifs with a more rigid modern repetitive structure.
Love this comment! A narrower illuminated border, with a more sophisticated/moody palette, perhaps?
It’s reminding me of the Prince of Wales investiture vibe, which also leaned into that medieval aesthetic.
@Shawna
It is very clear that this invite is not designed by an artist! It looks like it is designed by someone with knowledge of medieval heraldry, illumination and the general decorative art of the period. And they have simply copied symbols, images and colours.
The primary colors are garish. I thought it was a joke, something some tabloid’s graphic designer mocked up. Don’t illuminated manuscripts use richer tones–gold, burgundy, dark blue and use much less white space?
@Arthistorian, your comments about William Morris’ tapestries and interpretations are fascinating! Thank you for sharing.
@Harper
Medieval tapestries and and interior decoration were originally MUCH more colourful than we generally think because colours fade over time.
@Roo,
A few years ago I went to an exhibition on William Morris – and he’s such an interesting artist who delved into various disciplines, writing and printing novels, designing furniture, textiles and tapestries. His work is gorgeous. The exhibition in question even used his tapestries on their walls!
It looks like the invitation to a baby shower. I think there is a similar design I used on Paperless Post.
I thought of baby shower too!
Is that a green cabbage head at the bottom? I’m so confused.
It’s a Green Man, a very ancient symbol of spring and rebirth. They’re found all over the world, but the British have always seemed to be particularly fond of them.
Lol! It’s a Jack-in-the-Green figure. A medieval bearded figure consisting of or surrounded by plants & leaves, often found in churches etc. He symbolises wild nature, growth, proliferation, the spirit of the Land. Together with the floral abundance we’re going for ‘even nature blesses us’ I guess. I think they should be careful what they wish for, because Jack-in-the-Green aka Robin Greenfellow is also known as a trickster & an agent of chaos. Let’s invoke him by all means 😁
It is a Green Man – it is a very old motif in medieval architecture. The imagery of this invitation is very medievalist in its expression and that is why it looks odd to modern eyes.
It’s a Green Man. Medieval Pagan symbol of fertility often found tucked away in the ceilings of old churches.
Lol 😁 no. It’s The Green Man. A throwback to pagan beliefs that symbolise rebirth. Quite common in Britain. But it’s getting quite a bit of 👀 here given that this is a “Christian” country with a coronavirus happening in a Christian church
Is “coronavirus” an autocorrection of “coronation”? Because it’s a very apt one for this toxic, diseased event.
Hannah, I love that the Green Man is already coming out to play, messing with people’s autocorrect, turning “coronation” into “coronavirus”
Oh ffs 🤦♀️ yup. My phone refuses to learn this ‘new’ word. It automatically autocorrects. I didn’t even notice 🤭 Whoops
I am really wondering about the usage of the green man here. As far as I know the church oppressed all those ancient beliefs in its origin and annexed it into their own religious – isn’t that right?
What a disappointing photo for an official portrait of a royal couple. He has his chubby hand in his pocket and she is in a frumpy house dress.
How can they be getting it THIS wrong????
This is photoshopping at the highest level, cowmilla looks like beef jerky in untouched photos.
Chucky official portrait artist used an old photo of chucky. Who is looking shabby these days.
Thar is a very busy invitation. I would have expected a simpler, more elegant invitation to a coronation. The font screams Karen wedding..
Aa for Queen instead of Queen Consort…. no surprise there. Charles gonna Charles.
Camilla gonna Camilla .
That invitation looks like one for a 5 year old’s birthday party at Chuck E Cheese. (Meghan could have designed something better 🌚) And what do they have against aging? They’ve airbrushed their souls out of that photo and Camilla’s right arm looks like it’s been photoshopped out. Everything is a mess.
The adult coloring book invitation (maybe Keen colored it in for them?) appears to contain flowers from UK (and CW?) countries…hmmmm now where have we seen this before?
These two really disgust me. They can take their airbrushed portrait and stick it up their bums. And, speaking of bums, why does it look like that unicorn on the right side is being pegged? Under its tail? Is that a shoutout to William?
Speaking of William…I cannot WAIT for some of the other threads today 🔥
It really does look like an adult coloring book.
It looks like clipart. Or maybe a placemat. I did wonder if Keen designed it, but that would have required her to do anything, so likely not. Whoever did design it is lazy, though. They really do not employ the best people.
If I didn’t know the invitation had been designed by a heraldist at the College of Arms, I would have said it had been made at Party Pieces!
This busy invitation with medieval styling certainly goes to show this goofus has no intention of modernizing. What a wasted opportunity.
And the Queen of Tarts will never replace Diana the queen of our hearts.
Medieval styling was SO much better.
Well we knew this was coming but somehow seeing it written out like that is still jarring. Her Majesty Queen Camilla.
I think it’s safe to say that for the foreseeable future anytime most people hear reference to the queen they will still think of Liz. They can call the sidepiece what they want, it doesn’t automatically bestow acceptance and respect.
Charles basically lied when he said Camilla would never hold the title of Queen. It was also a lie that Camilla never wanted the title. Plus the photo looks like they didn’t actually pose together for it.
Ever since he’s become king Charles has demonstrated that his word is worth nothing. This man is just completely untrustworthy.
The monarchy is a throne of lies. Lying is as natural as breathing for them.
It is “interesting” that the green man has appeared on the invitation, nothing like incorporating a bit of paganism into a christian ceremony. Then again as rulers were definitely around before Christianity perhaps this is a subtly warning to the church. I personally like the decoration, if the shields were removed and the borders a bit narrower, I’d love to use this as letter writing stationary! 😀
The pagan meaning of the Green Man is in doubt – especially since it has been so widely used in church architecture over centuries. We have to be very careful about so-called pagan symbols because of a lot of Victorian and Edwardian interpretations misunderstandings and straight up inventions.
The Norman “British” rulers were most definitely NOT around before Christianity. This is appropriation.
IF the Green Man was a pre-Christian pagan symbol (and there is actually doubt about this in academic circles) then it no longer is because it has been appropriated by Christianity. Just like several of the symbols of the Virgin Mary were co-opted by the Christian Church. That doesn’t mean that those symbols are still essentially pagan because the meaning of any symbol is determined by its use. The pagan origin of these kind of co-opted Christian is now nothing more than a vestige, a remnant of a past long gone.
A more recent example of how the appropriation of symbols work is the swastika. It is an ancient Sanskrit symbol but almost no one connects it with this past because Hitler and his regime appropriated it and now it functions overwhelmingly as a symbol for white supremacy and fascism. Because that is what it is used for now.
@ArtHistorian — True, but I still think it’s an attempt to pretend that they have roots stretching far into the past of the British Isles when they very much do not. Like grabbing on to the legends of King Arthur, which are Welsh.
What I just realized though is that there is no Christian symbolism on this. No cross. That’s very strange for an event that is supposedly blessed directly by the Christian god (specifically the Church of England version.)
I’m bad for saying this- I hope Camilla misses the Chubbly by breaking her legs or something. I feel bad for Harry, how he must be feeling about this homewrecker taking his mother’s place.
And I’m bad for laughing. Although chucky would reschedule the entire Con-a-nation for his nasty side piece.
Looking so happy less than a year after his mother died. And of course removing consort term like his mother wanted. Some dm comments are scathing. The c and c fans slam Diana and the queen in some comments on dm. Diana moved after Charles dumped her and the queen did not forbid him from marrying Camilla way back when
Camilla wears one of the house coat style dresses.
“The woman who neighed her way into his first marriage.” I can’t top that so I won’t even try.
Did they do that God awful invite through Shutterfly? Have to save $$ somewhere
So you have a child-man finally getting his crown at the young age of 74, alongside one of his whores, the ugliest, the dirtiest, the most vulgar one, an adultress herself.
In the cortege, we’ll have the heir’s mistress’s gay husband, followed by the heir’s bastard, the hoe’s grandchildren, the drug dealer’s offsprings and one of the heir’s traumatized child will be allowed to bow to the woman who bullied his grandmother and stole her crown.
A panty-flashing chav will be wearing dead women’s bling while trying to hold the hand of the heir, her spouse, who hates her face.
Harry will be fine
@WOW. You clearly have a talent for distilling a description of what’s actually going on to its purest essence. Your exposition of those involved in the coronation abbey procession should be the official one being broadcast on con-a-nation day imo. It would definitely be the most accurate by a country mile. Ever thought of becoming a ‘royal expert’ the ‘profession’ is woefully short of honest ones.
Airbrushed and photo shopped to th nth degree
Coming from a staunch Gothic revival lover, this invite gives me joy.
I was just reading an article about the designer- a Bermondsey boy! Brother of the Art Workers’ Guild, he trained in heraldry and manuscript illumination and has worked for Colin Powell in the past. For this he inspired himself from medieval Book of Hours and tapestries and added the Green Man to reflect Charles’ interest in the environment.
He didn’t even tell family he was submitting a design as it was all top secret.
I guess it looks very old-fashioned to modern eyes, but I love it so much! In real life with the gold detailing it must look gorgeous.
As a republican I don’t care much for the coronation but I would love to get an invite as a keepsake.
Happy to find at least one other person here who likes the invitation! I think it’s very pretty and fresh and Spring-like and I love all the detail.
I like it too. To me it looks joyful.
I love it too. The abundant life and joy of it. I checked out the craftsman Andrew Jamieson’s website and he has impressive training and decades of experience. I am a republican (small “r”) as well, but there is really no need to knock an artisan bc you dislike the royals. It can’t be easy to make a living as an illustrator/tapestry maker, so maybe direct your irritation at the real source — the royals. Also shout out to Bermondsey.
Camilla was promised to the nation as a Princess Consort when Charles become King. Can this promise or pledge be broken or remove so easily without consequences. Is it not morally binding.
That’s the problem with monarchy. No accountability. Charles can lie, cheat, steal, and abuse his son. Everyone is expected to shrug and move on.
Morally binding? Think about the past behaviours of the two people under discussion. They didn’t even consider their respective marriage vows to be morally binding. Morality is not a concept I think these two have even a passing acquaintance with. The British upper class considers moral behaviour to be something quite bourgeois and beneath their untouchable aristo/royal status. The monarchy really, really needs to be abolished once and for all.
To me, it looks like an invitation that would be sent for someone’s coronation party, where everyone is instructed to wear paper crowns. Bought at Party City.
I wonder if this was the exact invite H&M received in their email inbox. I’m guessing every detail symbolizes something but it’s a bit much from looking at it for more than a couple of seconds. It really hurts my eyes!
1) the Princess Consort thing was always so much BS. She automatically became the Queen consort when the queen died and always would. If Elizabeth had died a few years after the wedding then they would’ve used it for awhile and then transitioned. There’s no precedence for it.
2) If it was used for however long she would’ve been Camilla, the Princess Consort. Or the Princess Consort. Just like Albert, the Prince Consort or just PC. Or Catherine, Princess of Wales or just PssOW.
3) the QC thing was ALWAYS meant to be temporary to distinguish from the late queen in the short term. So, short term, QCC or the QC.
4) No QC is ever called QC [insert name]. It’s a title. She’s Camilla, the QC or Queen Camilla. Period.
They’ve made it so unnecessarily muddled. Unsurprisingly.
Why I does it look like Homilla is wearing a sleeping robe from Sears in her official photo? Why are Charles’ lips so red in every photo we see? Have the courtiers never heard of Vaseline or lip masks?
I’ve followed the spectacle with some thoughts on the shenanigans. Here are my thoughts:
Invitation:
The invitation does not look like a document I would have expected from a prominent royal institution. It looks rather childish to me.
Photo:
The photo does not look to have been taken out together. It seems two separate photos were merged and photoshopped. Camilla’s entire right arm seems to have been chopped off to merge her with Charles. Seems the wrinkles on her face were cleared but the wrinkles on her left hand were not.
Coronation:
Since monarchies rely extensively on propaganda to survive, I am not surprised about the manner in which Camilla and Charles’ ascension has been handled. The Church of England was established by King Henry VIII to marry be anointed King with new wife and Queen, Anne Boleyn. Catherine of Arogan, who was very much alive at the time of Henry’s marriage to Anne, was his wife in the eyes of God and the Catholic church. There was no divorce from Catherine and the Catholic Church did not annul Henry’s marriage to Catherine. The way it was documented in history ……..Henry separated from Catherine in July 1531. On May 23, 1533—five months after he married Anne Boleyn—he had his own archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Cranmer, annul the marriage to Catherine.
Hence what is happening with Charles and Camilla should be of no surprise. The Church of England was established upon adultery for the monarch to uphold his adulterous union. The ultimate propaganda is that the anointing validates the adulterous union in the eyes and minds of the monarch’s subjects.
Note, Camilla is not widowed and therefore in the eyes of God and the church is still the wife of Andrew Parker Bowles. He and Camilla were married in the Catholic Church. Hence the importance of the public coronation of Camilla and Charles to affirm the union in the minds of those who witness it in the UK and around the world. Cheers to the Church of England, the ultimate propaganda vessel for the British monarchy.
Are Henry VIII and Charles III, masters of propaganda? That’s a question to ponder.
The invitation is laughable, not appropriate for a dignified (cough, cough) occasion.
The. Dm has a companion article to the invitation story. Diana’s supposed friend Richard kay praises Camilla to the skies. I guess he wants to be sir richard.
Charles nephew the earl of Wessex james was snubbed and not named a page
If Camilla died today, would Charles continue on with the May coronation?
Does he love her (or anyone) enough to defer his party?
So is the cult really happy with the Side Piece as Queen? They seem to be obsessed with archaic rules of the monarchy. I don’t get it.
It’s the font that kills me. It reminds me of the SNL sketch for Papyrus. Like some kid had to hand in a book report on medieval times and just highlighted the text and chose a font that was “old-timey yet legible.”