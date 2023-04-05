“Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are vacationing together in Hawaii” links
  • April 05, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are vacationing together in Hawaii? I guess Megan took him back. Ugh, I hate this. [Dlisted]
Kate Bosworth & Justin Long confirm their engagement. [Pajiba]
Country music people did not like Gwen Stefani’s CMA look. [LaineyGossip]
Rachel Zegler wore a lacy dress which does not suit her. [Go Fug Yourself]
Adriana Lima will be the face of Victoria’s Secret new perfume. [RCFA]
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover is… kind of hot? [Starcasm]
Allison Williams looks nice in black velvet. [Just Jared]
WTF is Bari Weiss’s problem? She’s just the worst. [Jezebel]
Jordana Brewster is getting into adventures in Mexico. [Egotastic]
Dandelion children versus Orchid children. [Buzzfeed]
The Muppets are back! (On Disney+) [Seriously OMG]
Dude lost his job, why would he shut down his OnlyFans? [Towleroad]

  1. Emily_C says:
    April 5, 2023 at 12:30 pm

    I believe Yoffe really truly deeply hates other women, especially young women. And I believe Bari Weiss simply follows the money and cares about nothing else.

  2. NJGR says:
    April 5, 2023 at 12:41 pm

    A long time ago I worked (briefly) at Victoria’s Secret, and the smell of their sickly sweet perfume still haunts me

  3. Fwiw says:
    April 5, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    Alexander Dreymond is so hot in the last kingdom and also – he and Allison Williams look like they could be siblings in these photos!

    • Cams says:
      April 5, 2023 at 1:19 pm

      In the group picture they all look like family. Mom, dad, brother his wife, and Alison with boyfriend. I know they are filtered but goodness. The only one who looks unfiltered is dad brian.

    • Erin says:
      April 5, 2023 at 2:13 pm

      Omg he’s so beautiful, I’m just mesmerized. It was hard to concentrate on the show lol.

  4. Cams says:
    April 5, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    Megan fox was the person who’s picture you took to the plastic surgeons office. It’s insane that she wanted to look different.

    I know the ex-judge used photo editing but he is hot. However I agree with him being fired. I assume if you look certain way he would discriminate. He is grossly unprofessional. I’m not talking about the pictures but his words.

  5. girl_ninja says:
    April 5, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    Oh Megan, you already married a yucky person why settle again?
    Good for Kate and Justin I guess. I heard separate stories of them being mean and I can’t get into them.

  6. Blue Nails Betty says:
    April 5, 2023 at 1:08 pm

    I think the Megan Fox/MGK stuff is fake to get publicity.

  7. jferber says:
    April 5, 2023 at 3:00 pm

    The story about Megan and MGK is so drolly written! She still has light red hair.

    Reply
    April 5, 2023 at 6:02 pm

    Dear Megan Fox,
    Dump him for good!
    Stop with all the plastic surgery and take some time to figure out what you want.

  9. HeyKay says:
    April 5, 2023 at 6:12 pm

    The NY Traffic Judge who got fired as a Judge and has an OnlyFans account, I’m confused.
    How can anyone be a Judge and be a sex worker or do porn OnlyFans both?

    His comment to “su*k a d**k” is pretty rude. I’d think a Judge would have made his point in a more educated way. Or is that a New York thing?

    Btw, don’t NY Judges make good money? Why a side job on OF?

    • Josephine says:
      April 5, 2023 at 9:21 pm

      As for as judgeships go, that’s not a high-paying job. Lots of administrative judges makes around 100k, some quite a bit less, and NYC is so expensive.

  10. Jenns says:
    April 5, 2023 at 6:36 pm

    I think I’m out of the loop. What did he do to Meghan? (Or do we all just dislike him).

  11. detritus says:
    April 5, 2023 at 9:23 pm

    On average it takes 7 times to leave. This is 1.

