“Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are vacationing together in Hawaii” links

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are vacationing together in Hawaii? I guess Megan took him back. Ugh, I hate this. [Dlisted]
Kate Bosworth & Justin Long confirm their engagement. [Pajiba]
Country music people did not like Gwen Stefani’s CMA look. [LaineyGossip]
Rachel Zegler wore a lacy dress which does not suit her. [Go Fug Yourself]
Adriana Lima will be the face of Victoria’s Secret new perfume. [RCFA]
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover is… kind of hot? [Starcasm]
Allison Williams looks nice in black velvet. [Just Jared]
WTF is Bari Weiss’s problem? She’s just the worst. [Jezebel]
Jordana Brewster is getting into adventures in Mexico. [Egotastic]
Dandelion children versus Orchid children. [Buzzfeed]
The Muppets are back! (On Disney+) [Seriously OMG]
Dude lost his job, why would he shut down his OnlyFans? [Towleroad]
I believe Yoffe really truly deeply hates other women, especially young women. And I believe Bari Weiss simply follows the money and cares about nothing else.
Just barely missed the editing window. And I think Yoffe sees “Alex” as a young woman, and therefore a prime target for attack.
Who is Yoffe?
A long time ago I worked (briefly) at Victoria’s Secret, and the smell of their sickly sweet perfume still haunts me
I’ve always wanted to smell like an underpants store!
Bee – ha!
Alexander Dreymond is so hot in the last kingdom and also – he and Allison Williams look like they could be siblings in these photos!
In the group picture they all look like family. Mom, dad, brother his wife, and Alison with boyfriend. I know they are filtered but goodness. The only one who looks unfiltered is dad brian.
Omg he’s so beautiful, I’m just mesmerized. It was hard to concentrate on the show lol.
Megan fox was the person who’s picture you took to the plastic surgeons office. It’s insane that she wanted to look different.
I know the ex-judge used photo editing but he is hot. However I agree with him being fired. I assume if you look certain way he would discriminate. He is grossly unprofessional. I’m not talking about the pictures but his words.
Oh Megan, you already married a yucky person why settle again?
Good for Kate and Justin I guess. I heard separate stories of them being mean and I can’t get into them.
I think the Megan Fox/MGK stuff is fake to get publicity.
The story about Megan and MGK is so drolly written! She still has light red hair.
Dear Megan Fox,
Dump him for good!
Stop with all the plastic surgery and take some time to figure out what you want.
The NY Traffic Judge who got fired as a Judge and has an OnlyFans account, I’m confused.
How can anyone be a Judge and be a sex worker or do porn OnlyFans both?
His comment to “su*k a d**k” is pretty rude. I’d think a Judge would have made his point in a more educated way. Or is that a New York thing?
Btw, don’t NY Judges make good money? Why a side job on OF?
As for as judgeships go, that’s not a high-paying job. Lots of administrative judges makes around 100k, some quite a bit less, and NYC is so expensive.
I think I’m out of the loop. What did he do to Meghan? (Or do we all just dislike him).
No one really knows. She seems to have thought he was cheating on her, then took that back, and now they have couples therapy.
And now they’re making me dizzy.
On average it takes 7 times to leave. This is 1.