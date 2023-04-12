Prince Harry will go to the coronation, but Meghan & the kids will not

Well, at least it’s settled now. Buckingham Palace has just confirmed that Prince Harry will travel to London for his father’s May 6th coronation. Harry’s wife will not join him and neither will their two children. At least that’s good news – Meghan, Archie and Lilibet won’t be in any danger from these psychos. The bad news is that Harry is flying into the lion’s den and they’re going to treat him like sh-t.
Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III — but Meghan Markle will not be by his side. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday that the Duke of Sussex will be at the crowning ceremony of the King and Queen Camilla at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6.
“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” they said in the statement.
Prince Harry, 38, wanted to be at the service to support his father at this important moment in his life, a friend tells PEOPLE. Although there are three days of events surrounding the coronation, including a concert at Windsor Castle and a volunteer day, Harry is not expected to attend other outings aside from the crowning ceremony.
Meghan, 41, is staying in California with the couple’s two children. May 6 is also Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, and she will spend the weekend celebrating with him and his sister, 22-month-old Princess Lilibet, PEOPLE understands.
This is also good news: “Harry is not expected to attend other outings aside from the crowning ceremony.” Our good ginger prince is literally just flying in for a few hours, that’s what it sounds like. What an exhausting journey just to stick around for a 90-minute Chubbly. But that’s also Harry drawing a line – his family doesn’t get to dictate his schedule or dictate what events he shows up for. I wish Harry didn’t even feel the need to show up for the clowning though. Still, I understand why he is going – his sense of history, and wanting to show respect to his dogsh-t father.
They surely never apologized to Meghan and she said f it. I’m glad she’s not going. He still might love his father and want him to have a happy end of life–like his dying wish for Harry is that he attend this cornyation. I won’t be watching, don’t care if it goes according to plan. As long as Meghan doesn’t associate herself with this white supremacist nonsense, she can still come to the cookout.
Derangers and squaddies are united in this: we’re all glad she won’t be in attendance.
Yep she’s amazing. Go Meghan!
You choose your kid’s birthday over your dad though.
I’m just doing some quick math here, but the service at Westminster is at 11am. Call it two hours that Harry’s actually there? 1pm in London is 5am in California. It’s a slog, but possible Harry would turn around, fly home and be there for an afternoon celebration with Archie.
Yup, that’s exactly what BP wanted all along, the Harry in a Hurry.
Charles was King Prick in picking his GRANDCHILD’S birth date for his Chubbly.
Harry is supporting his father while Meghan is supporting their family so Harry can go, take care of business and come home. I’m sure Archie feels loved and supported by his father every day.
And, like it or not, the Chubbly is a historic event that Harry knows Charles has been waiting for all his life.
This is the best decision of a Sophie’s Choice question.
Although I would love to see Meghan dressed in a gorgeous gown wearing a new “Sussex tiara” designed by Cartier and gifted to her.
I think he accepted because the King is the Head of State and Commander in Chief and Harry loves his country and respects the military.
I agree. I think Harry has a deeply ingrained sense of duty, and that’s why he’s going. I also think he still hopes that he and his father can reconcile and knows that won’t ever happen if he misses the coronation. I’m sorry he has to face this solo, but I’m glad Meghan and the kids aren’t getting dragged into this disaster.
And for those saying he should’ve chosen his son over his father – I get the vibe that Harry’s a really involved parent. I don’t think missing one birthday party is going to negatively impact the relationship he has with his son.
Oh yeah his country that called him a race traitor and media commentators feel comfortable enough to go on television saying he should be pushed off the balcony, compare his child to an ape and call for his son to be dangled off the palace balcony. What a charming people they are.
@zapp I don’t think it’s fair to say the British media represent the British people. 72 members of the government called out the media for their treatment of Meghan. The media represent the RF, not the people.
His own father doesn’t care if he lives or dies. Harry has a one-sided appreciation for his family.
I think that part of this is about his grandmother and what he feels she would have liked.
MSTJ, I suspect you’re right about why Harry is going. This has to with Harry and what he expects of himself. I have a feeling that this will be the last event he appears at for the Firm. I don’t know whether KFC has agreed to a meeting to discuss anything. It sounds like Harry will go in to attend the Clowning specifically (and I hope he doesn’t have to be in any procession) and possibly to make sure everything is out of Frogmore Cottage. Then he’s done and out of there.
@Jess, totally agree. This makes me think less of Harry. It is as though Charles said: Make up your mind Harry, which is more important, a big ceremony for me or a small ceremony for your son. Harry chose Charles.
That was my thought: that it’s something Harry — the steadfast good soldier — might believe that his grandmother would want. I doubt that it was a real consideration, but his decision also will avoid decades of stories that start by pointing out that Harry chose not to attend his father’s coronation.
So, this is likely it, except for a few family funerals. Good on both of them for resolving the issues in ways that work for them as a family. Like many of you, I’ll be genuinely relieved when Harry is back home with his family in Montecito.
@C I agree that’s a big part of it.
Maybe Prince Harry, since he is only attending the Coronation, will get a ride back to the US with FLOTUS and her Security team?
Thank goodness Meghan isn’t going. Harry is a fool for going. He knows what will happen but his life, his choice. Just glad Meghan won’t have to deal with that shit.
Agree with this. I appreciate that Meghan is like, “No, I won’t tolerate being treated like that.” I wish Harry would adopt the same attitude.
me too. The saddest part is that he’s missing Archies birthday.
I agree that Meghan made the right decision. That girl doesn’t say much, but she sure knows what’s going on. And I also appreciate the fact that, although she clearly supports Harry in their life, there’s a line she won’t cross for others.
I agree. Glad to know Meghan will be no where near those people. Hope Harry gets to enjoy a bit of time with his loving cousins.
When I was listening to “Spare” I thought that Harry had grown a lot but that he still had some growing to do around the monarchy. It’s completely understandable – that is who he has been since his birth – but his view towards it doesn’t fit with his current experience/actions.
Archie is still young enough he won’t know the difference if they celebrate his birthday on the 6th or 7th.
This is exactly what those white supremists wanted. Disappointed.
Yep. It’s why Charles chose Archie’s birthday in the first place, so Harry would have to choose . And guess who won? The palace. They got exactly what they wanted and now the press can brief how relieved they are that Meg isn’t coming and Harry can be with his real family now.
My thought exactly, but I know he must have struggled deeply with this decision so I can only hope he is at peace with it.
This decision also happens to be the quickest and easiest even if it coincides with the wishes of white supremacists. But they won’t be happy with him just showing up and going home, so that argument doesn’t really matter and the feelings of these people were not considered when Harry and Meghan made this decision (together, I’m sure).
@josephine, 💯
Are you kidding? Meghan being there would mean millions of dollars in the paps and tabloids pockets. Now, there is nothing for the white supremicists to talk about.
Meghan is already being vilified and blamed in the comment sections. I think Harry is hanging Meghan out to dry with this decision.
They are already speaking of him leaving her and the kids and this is just feeding it.
Wrong decision!
Because comment sections are usually so kind to Meghan in general, with all the bots and racists etc?
Why would they want to make decisions based on whether the tabs or hateful people will be able to spin it or not? We’ve been over this – they do what they want anyway, so Harry and Meghan need to just live their lives.
I agree Renae. Wrong decision. He threw Meghan and his children under the bus. Not a good look. Meghan has put up with so much abuse from these people. As a black woman I am not surprised he would go. Those racist a-holes don’t deserve an ounce of respect from Meghan. She has given up so much for these people who wouldn’t spit on her is she was on fire. She need to preserve her dignity and get the hell away.
He’s not a fool; he’s doing what he thinks is right to bring closure to that chapter of his life. His life, his choice.
Agree. While it wouldn’t be my choice, I do respect that he is unwilling to allow them to write him out of the narrative. It seems he is making sure they are reminded of his (and his children’s) birthright. It’s just a reminder that Harry has more class and dignity than all of the rest of them put together.
I think you’re right UNCDancer: Harry doesn’t want to be written out of the narrative. He has the right, as the son of the King, to be at the coronation, and he is going to be there. He’s reminding everyone that he is ‘spare’ no more. All the rest of their ceremonial nonsense, that weekend & throughout the year, are of no concern to him.
I agree with Eurydice. One day (in the next 10-20 years), he’ll want to attend his father’s funeral. If he misses this, there’s no way he can do that. Accepting his father for what he is doesn’t make him a fool. He knows for himself he can’t miss this. Harry owes nothing to the supremacists, they would do the mental gymnastics to bend any decision to their acceptable narrative. He’s going, Meghan and the babies are not. It doesn’t mean he’s back in the fold or whatever the tabloids will say from now on. Or that Salty Isle has defeated big, bad Meghan. It means this event is not worth her time. Her babies, and that slew of awards she’s about to collect are. And she won’t need a tiara to look fabulous!
Yes, this.
I agree with this comment. I feel like this is the end for Harry. His sense of duty is strong enough to want to be there but also they’ll have Historical record that as a Son he did everything he could before leaving the family completely.
I honestly feel like this will be his farewell to the BRF abd he will arrive the night before and leave right after
I agree. Obviously, Harry has wrestled with this decision. It may be self-protective–if Harry is afraid that he’ll one day regret not going, then it’s better to go. Meghan won’t ever regret not going. Ever. I’m relieved that Meghan will be safe at home. Thank God. Harry can handle everything thrown at him.
Plus, with Burger King announcing that he’d prefer Harry never set foot in England again, I’d go just out of spite.
Now do we start calling it the Snubbly in advance, knowing what’s coming for Harry?
Completely agree. He was always going to go–he is the bigger person in all of his relationships with his family. It is hard to see him doing anything with his horrible family, but he knows how important this moment is for his dad and his sense of duty was always going to have him going.
@Eurydice is exactly right! This was always Harry’s decision to make, and he’s made it on his own terms, in conjunction with his wife Meg. They have not given in to anything nor to anyone. The monarchy and the royals and ratchet rota need Harry much more than he needs to be there. This is only a sign of respect and a further acknowledgement that Harry is not about completely canceling a human connection with his relatives.
They have not earned Harry’s respect, but because he’s a kind, stand-up person, he’s giving that much to his father anyway. But that’s as far as it goes. Harry will be up and outta there posthaste, to move on and take care of the business of his own full and thriving life!
Being away on Archie’s actual birthday is probably far less troubling to Archie than to his parents. My kids loved the parties with friends, which were usually on an adjacent weekend regardless of the date. Harry & Archie will zoom or facetime, just as H did with granny Liz & it’ll be fine.
Picking that date is indicative of what an a**h*** Chuckles is. It may have even been suggested by Cam, because I’m not sure Willie or Chuck would be smart enough to plan such a nasty move.
If I’m doing the math correctly, if he “nopes out” of London on a private jet at 2pm London time, he can be back in LA by 1pm Pacific time. Exhausting, but doable.
Well for me he is stupid. He played right into their hands. He choose them over his family. No sugarcoating it. He and his family were kicked out of their place at Windsor which shows a lack of respect from his father to them. I am glad Meghan said no. If he want’s to be disrespected let him. Maybe there is a chink in their marriage. I am glad Meghan won’t allow them to disrespect her again. All that vileness from his family and the awful media I am glad she is protecting her mental health. This shows me that he is weak. I know those people meaning his family are glad she and her mixed race children won’t be there. Can you say #Royal Family So White! I have have one word to say to Meghan… GET OUT!!! Before those people destroy your mental health.
The way y’all suddenly act as if after every instance of M&H showing how they’re a team and make decisions as such, that he’s all of a sudden gone rogue. Good grief.
His attending the ceremony (remember ONLY the ceremony) makes it impossible for not only the RF and BM, but the historical record to claim he didn’t do his duty. This is not a family gathering. This is a STATE event crowning the Head of State. Regardless of his personal feelings on the matter, it would be a Problem if the 5th in line to the position of Head of State didn’t show up to the coronation ceremony.
He and Meghan know the fine line that he has to walk. Stop removing her agency as if she doesn’t know damn well what the right course is or has any say in the matter.
I’m sorry, but this is ridiculous @Angie. Harry didn’t choose his father over Meghan and the kids. Insisting that Meghan go with him to the Struggly would have been him failing to prioritize their safety. Offering up his children to the vultures in the royal rota would have been him being weak.
This is him doing the absolute minimum so he can fulfill what he believes is his duty. He has more honor than the rest of the British royals combined. He’s a soldier and his father is his military commander. So he’ll perform his duty and then be done with it.
There is no chink in his marriage, as you suggest. I’m sure they made this decision together. And Meghan doesn’t need your admonition to get out — she already has, with the full support of her husband.
I think it would have been difficult for Harry to be the head of Invictus, to organize the Games, to praise and celebrate the wounded veterans for their service to the UK, to consider himself a fellow veteran, and at the same time refuse the invitation of the Commander-in-chief. It would be seen as hypocritical.
@MrsBanjo THANK YOU! So many posters here are acting like Harry suddenly disregarded any thoughts and feelings Meghan has about this situation when really she probably helped him see how going would be beneficial to him and their future.
Just like their attending Betty’s funeral and events was to pay their respects to Harry’s grandma, not to anyone else, Harry’s going to the coronation is most likely due to him not wanting to have any regrets over skipping a major life event for his father and for himself.
So seriously, some of y’all need to calm down. There is no way Harry would go to the ceremony unless Meghan gave her blessing and encouragement. Harry and Meghan are a team and they make decisions *together*.
At first I would have agreed with you. But someone in that dysfunctional family needs to step up. Harry isn’t stupid. If he was this mess wouldn’t be happening. He’s not subjecting his children and wife to their BS. DOA coronation will be a complete 💩show. Hopefully Harry will demand no cameras focus on him in the church. Hopefully he’s seated way in the back to avoid bowing to Jezebel. Charles is the biggest asshole of a father! Imagine bowing to that “THINK!” The press won’t get their money shot. Meghan n the children bow to no Glorified Welfare Recipient claiming to be royalty!
Coming to the conclusion that you don’t need to attend family events as a couple is hardly a harbinger of doom. It’s actually the way A LOT of couples make things work, and I speak from experience. It’s a hell of a lot easier to see the flaws in your partner’s family when you haven’t been raised with that as your “normal”, so Meghan can say her piece and still respect that her husband has some lingering positive emotions towards his father. She literally told him, in fact, that his relationship with his dad doesn’t need to be completely unsalvageable like hers with her own father.
@Angie — There is no “chink in the marriage”, period. Harry will continue to do the right thing and show KFC et al what it is to be diplomatic, mature and respectful. It also prevents a dust-up with Peggy and Khate similar to the Queen’s post-funeral walkabout. That was a total disaster. By showing up for the clowning only, he won’t give them the opportunity to attack or snub him. Clearly an apology from any of them for the disgraceful way they treated Meghan hasn’t happened so she stays home with her babies and gives Archie a great birthday party — no stress, no mess.
someone yesterday or the day before (I think it was Harper but could be mistaken) so they hoped people wouldn’t lose their minds if either Harry or both announced their attendance. And here are people, losing their damn minds.
If M said to Harry – if you go I’m leaving you – he would not go. If M said H – I wish you wouldn’t go – he would not go. This was clearly a joint decision and one they reached together. why would we think otherwise?
This is so disappointing. I understand the complexity of dysfunction, but after everything they did to Meghan at the funeral, the Frogmore eviction, the refusal to bend in any way, Harry is choosing his father and the RF over the wife who has given him su much. I will always be a Sussex supporter, but I definitely feel very let down by Harry’s decision.
Sue E Generis, Harry is not CHOOSING the brf. He’s doing exactly what he expects of himself. Of himself. This decision was made together with Meghan. How many times do they have to say that before people will believe them? This sounds like you’ve been reading too many tabloids and you’ve gotten to overload.
KFC will be Commander-In-Chief of the UK military. That’s enough right there for Harry to go, because he’s a veteran. The military community will understand this. The only reason I’ve wanted none of them to attend, is for their safety. The fact that he will be humiliated is something that I believe he knows and accepts as part of the sh!tshow, but it doesn’t affect what he believes is his duty.
Choosing his father and RF over his wife? Did he announce that he is never coming back home? I guess I missed that part. Do some of y’all work for the UK tabloids too? Because that sounds just like the drivel they write. In life, you sometimes have to suck it up and do shit you don’t want to do. I’m sure Jill Biden isn’t thrilled about being in Chuck and Crocmilla’s presence but she’s going anyway.
@Saucy&Sassy and MsIAm, you have no more right to your OPINION than I do. There’s no need to attack me, I haven’t done anything. My OPINION is that you are both wrong (especially in attacking me) and so is he. I stand by it and, unlike you, will not be attacking and insulting others who disagree.
Harry is not choosing his father over his wife. He and Meghan always make decisions like this in tandem and for the best outcomes for both, it wasn’t just Harry saying “I’m doing this whether you like it or not”. This is Harry’s way of showing the BRF that he can be mature, diplomatic and respectful under the worst of circumstances, and show his allegiance to the military. I actually have huge respect for him doing this — he comes across as a MUCH better person than the majority of the BRF.
What?
It’s not like he moves to London and leaves her in the USA.
Every time someone says this, it’s an indirect reinforcement of tabloid spin about their marriage, honestly.
Love this for Meghan. Protect your peace and let him deal with his dogsh-t family. I hope Archie has a great birthday!
I’ll believe this when the Sussexes people confirm. BP lies all the time. Remember when Chuck said Harry told him to take money from that Middle Eastern oligarch? It was a lie. So… yeah take this with a grain of salt
Kinda figured it would only be Harry and not the rest of the fam. It’s a good compromise as it were. Also I could Harry also having other business to attend to at the same time in the UK and basically accepting the invite since he’d be there anyway. Also attending the ceremony only makes sense as he’s family but not a working Royal. If the other events are geared more towards working Royals and the adjacent working royals who have had rules bent in their favor then more power to those people. Doesn’t sound like anything Harry would likely want to attend anyway as it would be also walk to wall royal Rota people as well covering the events.
With this family everything is a strategic move. He’s attending and it’s all part of his own plan and agenda to make sure he can secure things for him and his family and that’s completely understandable.
I’m happy for her but also a bit sad, for superficial reasons—I wanted to see Megs kill it in the fashion department and make the other royal woman look like dusty old relics again a la Queen’s funeral.
If someone leaks one teeny tiny photo of Archie’s party, with Adele and Elton singing a duet to him while Meg groves in the background, baby on her hip, all those dusty relics will be booted off the front pages!
He’ll be fine. They’ll treat him like crap and he’ll take it stoically like he always does. And then he’ll get the hell out of there and fly back to California to be with people who actually love him. He’s a lot tougher than anyone else in that hellish family.
That is for damn sure. I think he isn’t even planning to be there long enough to do more than sit in some spot that is a punishment and then leave.
Exactly and hopefully he won’t feel obliged to attend anything else in the future. This is Harry being respectful and taking the high road.
Wouldn’t MM not attending be like caving into their demands? Isn’t that what they wanted all along, or, do I have this all backwards?
I think it seems that way, but I think its more about the children (if they dont want to drag the children over for such a short trip and they want a parent with Archie on his bday) and Meghan’s mental health. It’s Harry’s family, he’s going to go, deal with the fallout, and then leave.
the press will spin it as a victory that M isn’t there but honestly we all know the press is probably pissed she’s not going.
Please. Meghan not going is a huge loss. Every outfit she wore during the jubbly hit the world like lightening thrown by Zeus himself from mount Olympus ffs. The only other thing people remember is Luis.
Without her, not only will it be dull, there will be no Meghan distracting everyone from these dullards.
@Gruey exactly, that’s what I said “we all know the press is probably pissed she’s not going.” the press was desperate for her to attend.
@becks1 BP are GLEEFUL. The courtiers are jumping for joy, Charles and Camilla are jumping for joy. William and Kate are bouncing on the trampoline in glee. We all know how hard that walk out for K was. Wasn’t there an article a few days ago about k’s blazy white tears if Meghan comes or something?
Guess it’s good. K wouldn’t have anything to copykeen
Yeah, I mean, they’re happy now because they’re idiots, but when the time comes and there’s nothing interesting to make a headline out of – what then?
Oh yes Becks I was agreeing with you and actually meant to reply to someone further down the thread. Sometimes it’s hard to figure out how your reply will post when you’re doing it on your phone!
@Gruey oh gotcha lol! I get how that happens. I just wanted to be clear we are on the same page. This is a HUGE loss for the British press.
@C and I think you’re right too. Meghan attending was the most interesting thing about this. Now all the articles are going to be about what she might be doing in Montecito.
Well, that, and William’s mistress.
Yes!! Sorry but I find this solution the WORST! That’s EXACTLY what they all wanted over there! Harry comes, but he “abandons” Meghan, who can’t steal the show!!!!
Harry is patriotic. I think he did it because the King is the Head of State and Commander in Chief and Harry loves his country and respects the military.
For the family maybe, for the press, nah. I’m sure they’re pissed at the payday they’ll be missing. This is a win for Meghan. These people are awful and I’m glad she’ll be with her babies instead of those demons.
100% S808!
“This is a win for Meghan.” Totally agree with you. And yes, the royal family and their media are demons.
They wanted M there to snub and criticize and generally abuse in the press. Harry will go for the ridiculous, yet historic, ceremony and leave.
For all they say that they don’t want her there, she was a major draw for the press and casual royal observers, and even for Kitty’s lookbook! They act like they don’t want her there, but now they won’t get the chance to play “We’re the PoWs; we’re the DoEs! Laa dee daa da!” And the press won’t get the chance to do all the “Meghan was mad because she had to sit behind the NEWhite Pss of Wales”
I feel this way too. Like they will smack their smug lips that they « won ». That no one wanted Megan there so she stayed away. That they brought Harry back without her. I hate it.
Why would we accept the royal rota’s view of this as a victory? H&M know they can’t control the press narrative — so they make the decisions that are best for them.
The courtiers, the rota, the royals themselves can be gleeful that Meghan won’t be there, but that’s not Harry’s and Meghan’s problem. Their priority, I’m sure, is to get this clusterf**k behind them with minimal emotional damage, and that meant sending Harry into the fray to deal with his own effing family.
Who cares how they feel? Meghan and Harry have a lovely life that he will be returning quickly to after making a short appearance at the ceremony.
RF don’t want Meghan there. BM do want Meghan there but will pretend they don’t.
H&M have picked the least disruptive & trauma free option for their own little family. RF can’t say they totally ignored the shitfest. BM can’t negatively & forensically analyse every move/look Meghan would make had she gone.
Harry will be treated to the full blast of RF & establishment disapproval but he won’t gaf. He’s lived with their gaslighting & slights his whole life and at least now he knows he has a wonderful loving sanctuary to return to afterwards.
Also, Harry can give as good as he gets in the ‘glares, stares and putting on airs’ department. Just because he can see the truths of the ridiculous RF/upper class game-playing doesn’t mean he can’t use his 30+ years of cult princely training to play the game expertly if he needs to.
Love this assessment @Jojo
Yes, Harry’s “I will murder someone” look from the 2019 Commonwealth Day recessional comes immediately to mind. This man is a warrior.
I hope he turns that glare on Kate if she tries to get anywhere near him.
@Harper that’s what I said down below! I want to see harry’s thunder face lol.
Yes. The coronation will proceed without the unwelcome black royal family members. They got Harry back without Meghan. Harry chose his father over his son’s birthday. They got exactly what they wanted. The threats and tantrums worked. They’ll see that their behavior produced the desired result and they’ll double down on the abuse. So much for salt and pepper moving together. Just yesterday I was listening to him talk about how he regretted thinking that he and Meghan mustn’t be late to a public event just moments after she told him she was feeling suicidal. His growth comes at the expense of her pain. I lost a lot of respect for him on this one.
I’m with you on this.
No, I disagree. He’s going for the ceremony and that’s it – none of the countless dinners or parties. And his growth doesn’t come at the expense of her pain – if that was the case he’d be forcing her to try to make nice with them still to make himself feel better, and instead he protects her. How do you know Meghan didn’t want this outcome herself?
It does really suck and of course the press will play it up like the RF “won” and H & M “caved”. However, by Harry going – by his sucking it up and being dutiful – he’s preventing the press from putting all blame on him and Meghan. What will be remembered, long after King Charles is gone, is how churlish and petty he was to his own Black daughter-in-law and grandchildren. The racism and bad manners have been on full display for months and not once refuted by the palace. And now we ALL KNOW they didn’t lift a finger behind the scenes to make Meghan feel welcome or able to make it work.
No you don’t. I believe the same thing. I am quite sure there are many of us. If I was her I would be planning my exit. A husband that chooses his family over you you can do without. Just my opinion.
Which is why you live…..er……the way you do and H&M live their loved up life of equal partners who make decisions TOGETHER in the best interest of their family.
So, because I sill occasionally visit my abusive narcissist mother & do this without my partner, he should leave me? I suggest you have NO comprehension how difficult it is to extricate yourself from a toxic family. Small steps, occasionally backwards steps but hopefully eventually ending at the right destination.
What makes you think Meghan wasn’t a part of this decision? I’m sure they- as a couple who have consistently put each other first- have reached a healthy consensus as to what to do. But, go off.
I doubt Harry made this decision in a vacuum. Both he and Meghan thrashed this one through and came up with the best viable solution to this awful situation. And hopefully he put them up against the wall and negotiated the best deals for him and his family for the future in return for his appearance.
I see a lot of people trying to make justifications for the bad decision he made and a lot of us know exactly why this decision was the wrong decision. I said what I said.
You don’t know though because you don’t know these two and aren’t privy to their conversations.
You’re free to say whatever you want, so are the rest of us in response. And it doesn’t mean you know what actually went down behind the scenes.
As was to be expected, many people are saying this was Harry’s and Meghan’s decision to make and they appear to have made it. Some are okay with it and understand while others disagree. But it’s odd, that someone should be saying that this spells the end of their marriage, or be advising Meghan to leave her husband, or “plan her exit” because they’re not attending an event together. I may be wrong, but I smell an agenda here.
@Angie
Your need to infantalise Meghan and dismiss her with the assumption that she is somehow so without agency in her marriage is incredible. You’re behaving no differently than the Rota rags in your erroneous belief that she had no say in this decision despite years of them telling the world they’re a team. Amazing.
They wanted the family for the 📷, it would be better optics if both sons and their families were included.
Harry goes to the solemn event, the media will be shared and they cannot talk non-stop about him, he is there long enough for leaks.
He looks gracious and respectful and his nemesis within the family look like ……..
Yea he made the best decision by caving in o those vile people. Through his own family under the bus. Something that the Windsors’ are very good at.
PH proving once again that he’s a better person than me.
Yes he is. Good King Harry a class act all the way. I don’t envy him this event but I wish him to be safe and to get out quickly. God save our Good King Harry.
Like it or not Harry is in the line of succession – No 5. He himself has said that he cannot escape his royal family….and quite frankly, nor should he. He “manages” them in his way. Along with Meghan, he makes these decisions. Please do not disrespect their bond as a team by assuming that he chose the RF over his own with Meghan. That is the trick that the RR and creeps would like to propagate. If anyone comes off looking like a loser, it is Charles whose DIL and grandchildren chose not to come to his “glorious” day.
That is a very generous view of his actions, I think
Well Harry is very generous even attending so yes .
Disagree. This is choosing the RF over his current family. Very sad.
How?
Honestly, this is what I expected would happen – that Harry would attend alone, and just for the coronation ceremony, not any of the other concerts or anything else. I would not be surprised if he flies overnight on Friday, arrives Saturday AM, and then peaces out Saturday afternoon back to California.
And the benefit if he does that (which I agree seems the way it would go) is the time difference. He’ll be exhausted from the flights (and the RF bs) but get back to California at a relatively decent hour.
I’m wiped out just thinking about that trip! I’ve done the SFO to HTH non-stop, and spent most of the arrival day napping (unintentionally). Being released into the world for just a few hours, then locked inside that flying tube again so soon? Ugh.
That was my exact thought. I doubt he even spends the night on English soil.
Yup. Mayyyyybe he arrives Friday AM and spends Friday night but I think that would be the most he would do.
This is different from Philip’s funeral because there are no quarantine rules in place. That’s the only reason he was there so long at that point.
There is a court case starting on the 9th, and he will be testifying.
He’s not going to testify on the first day, so he will likely return when its time for that. It’s a multi-week trial, he’s not going to hang around London for that long without his wife and kids.
IIRK I tho k I read he is scheduled to testify in June.
With Frogmore removed as a secure home base, they really didn’t make it easy to travel with young kids who wouldn’t have attended the ceremony anyway.
It will still be a major story that she isn’t there, but that’s on Charles and Camilla and William and Kate.
And I’m glad that the little prince and princess get to have a better, bigger, more important celebration at home in Montecito.
I think he did it because the King is the Head of State and Commander in Chief and Harry loves snd his country and respects the military.
I agree. They can have the birthday party on Sunday. I have a policy that I will deal with my messed up family and my partner can deal with theirs. That doesn’t mean we don’t go to things together, it means that you are the point person for dealing with your relatives. This works really well.
I’m not surprised that they chose this solution. Bringing the kids and then having to leave them with others makes no sense. Meghan staying home is stealing food off Jobby and Wooto’s plates. Hary is doing his duty and what makes sense to him. It is not choosing the BRF over his actual family. It is strategic.
It seems like no matter what he does, someone is going to wail and cry and say how disappointed they are. Guess what: Harry doesn’t know y’all exist and if he did he still wouldn’t GAF about your opinions on this!
Ngl was disappointed when I saw the news but also happy that M and the babies will be safe and happy at home and that the chubbly is going to be so boring and bereft of star power without Meghan that when she does make an appearance collecting her awards the press will be salivating for M content.
So it will be like Prince Philip’s funeral. 🤨
And Diana’s statue unveiling. And Harry’s attendance in court.
I had a feeling this is how he or they would do it. Roll in for the crow I g and till out immediately after. I bet he doesn’t even stay one night. I hate that he feels he must go, but I’m so glad he isn’t putting his wife through this. She is smart to say nope you don’t get my glamour over you little crusty KKK party.
I suspect there are many reasons why Meghan isn’t going – security and having to deal with certain family members who would go out of their way to make it uncomfortable for her.
Waity is going to be pulling her peacemaking sh!t again mark my words. She is def going to push for a photo op next to him smiling for the cameras. I hope Harry blanks the sh!t out of her and her husband.
I am sort of looking forward to Harry’s thunder-face if Kate tries her peacemaking BS.
Also, now the women will wear tiaras, right 😒
Oh they are ABSOLUTELY wearing tiaras now. Watch how quickly the dresscode situation resolves itself! Here’s the thing, morally, emotionally and all the other ways, Harry and Meghan would have been in the right to not go. But from a PR positioning standpoint, and they do have to weigh that for their global reputation and future prospects/narrative moral high ground wasn’t going to be enough. Salty Island was going to salt regardless, but Harry’s attendance gives him the “Statesman” positioning (I can put aside my personal feelings to participate in this historic occasion for my country) and the son positioning (no matter our history, I love my dad and want to be present for the most important day of his life). It also doesn’t sacrifice his wife/family. He can/will spend ZERO time with these people. He’s there to do a job.
Just waiting for that announcement. Bet Charlotte will be in one too, just to further rub in the “status”
I hope Harry blanks Kkkate coldly and publicly so we can have images of that forever.
I’m not entirely sure about the tiaras. Camilla doesn’t want anyone outshining her, and Kate in a tiara (however poorly styled) will do that. Especially after the “Will and Kate are such style icons!” story she just pushed out.
If that’s the case, I hope Harry shows up, wearing the Spencer tiara. 😁
@tigermcqueen tbf k wearing a tiara is so boring now. And I think both Camilla and K know this
Imagine Meghan does an about face and decides to go after they announce the tiara’s… that’d be hilarious!
i agree that Khate will try for a photo-op with Harry – I hope he gives her the coldest shoulder possible. the press must really be bummed that Meghan isn’t going because she was going to be the only interesting thing about con-a-nation.
I hope one of Harry’s demands for attendance is that WandK are not to approach him or speak to him for any reason.
Harry just lost a lot of my respect. (Not that it matters).
They should have all gone or, better yet, none of them attend.
And, as predicted, Kate is now having her tiarra fitted.
I strongly believe that when you grow up and, hopefully, become a little more mature, youll understand that a husband and wife sometimes have decisions to make that must be considered in the best short-, medium- and long-term interest of their family that, looked at in the moment might seem incomprehensible to onlookers but which the family believes is the best of a set of options which they would rather not have had to consider.
People are taking this way too personally. This is their family they are not representatives to live out our ideas on colonialism, racism, or family dynamics. People are acting like them going or not going actually impacts them in any way and not acknowledging the only people that would have to deal with being treated poorly, maligned, and hated in the press is Meghan and Harry. No one is writing articles or making YouTube videos or Tik Toks about any of us. The parasocial relationship that has developed around them is unsettling to me at times.
@renae 💯. @kingston, putting the really condescending tone of your reply to Renae aside, while there may have been “incomprehensible” factors considered in Harry’s choice to attend, the very real, visible, mistreatment of his spouse and children by royal family members, the Firm, the tabloid press and vicious internet trolls should far outweigh them.
A strong marriage evinces not just inward but outward shows of unfailing support for a spouse who is being harangued. Sorry but I just can’t think of any incomprehensible reasons that would warrant Harry not remaining with and showing strong support for, and alignment with, Meghan and his children.
Dee(2), I agree with you.
I really like and respect Meghan and Harry too, but it seems like some people see them like avatars in a game that are fighting their battles with grand institutions and -isms for them and then are upset when the joystick doesn’t work/they don’t do exactly what they want them to do.
Harry has learned a lot on his road to good mental health — a lot about himself and other people. I’m old and have experienced serious family difficulties, broken relationships, etc., and what these issues have taught me is to never carry hatred, bitterness and anger with me because that makes life very difficult. When you act from a place of negativity you’ll never be at peace with yourself or others, it eats you up inside.
As for Meghan, as I’ve stated on this thread, she and Harry make decisions like this together. That’s why they have such a strong marriage. Going to the coronation doesn’t make Harry a bad person, nor does it mean he’s not supporting Meghan and his children.
He probably also feels an obligation as he’s fairly high up the line of succession (relatively speaking, as most above him are children). He probably considers attending the crowning as his duty but has no need to give a sh*t about any of the other nonsense.
It also denies Charles another grudge to hold against Harry. It’s politics.
This exactly. Harry and Meghan know the game.
And denies them another grudge against Meghan. I’m sure the spin would have been that she controlled him and kept him from attending.
Disappointed in Harry. You know how they treat your wife and kids and you still go and miss your sons birthday and celebrate with their abusers?
(yes they’ve treated Harry awfully for his whole life as well but sadly he’s used to that)
IMAO, I really do not think this was the best decision. They should both go or they should both stay home.
💯
I agree with you @Inge
Its awful
This is why Charles picked Archie’s birthday, so Harry would have to choose. They knew he would choose the palace. So now the the royals can brief how relieved they are that Meg isn’t coming and abuse her and their children some more over this.
He’s doing the bare minimum for the respect of King and country: going to the service. They already said he’s not doing the rest of the “celebration.”
Didn’t realize I double posted.
I really don’t think anyone can imagine what it’s like being in Harry’s shoes. It’s not a black or white situation. There are so many things involved in this, so many different issues, of which we know nothing.
I’m sure Meghan and Harry have decided this was the best option for them. Let’s face it, no matter what they decided, they would be criticized. I feel we should offer them our support instead of being critical.
I wholeheartedly agree with you
@MS CP I refuse to jump on any H&M bashing bandwagons just because they had to chose one of a selection of equally bad options. There are enough entities in the world slating them just for basically existing. I wouldn’t dream of adding to that pile on.
Agree. I think it’s very easy to say what they should or should not be doing with the 1% of info we have but we’re not Meghan and we’re not Harry. We’ll never know the full scope of the situation and I think while folks absolutely can be disappointed, this is an important fact to keep in mind.
Ugh. I hate that he has to go but I get it. Chuckles is his only living parent so I understand Harry wanting to support and build some sort of relationship with him. I’m just so glad Meghan is not going after the massive amount of abuse she received at the funeral. They don’t deserve her time or energy.
Prince Harry has such a fine line to walk between keeping open channels to communication with his family, protecting his wife, maintaining his children’s birth rights and dealing with all these villains trying to stop his lawsuits when they are joined at the hip with his family.
I think he’s managing all of it well.
This is good perspective!! I would not want to be in his shoes. Add to that millions of people judging you and speculating. I truly hope they have created a safe bubble in Montecito away from the noise.
@Interested Gawker
Thank you so much for saying this.
And dont forget all the fair-weather, so-called supporters who are triggered into knee-jerk reactions about what must have been a very difficult but calculated decision by this tight, husband-and-wife duo.
Thank you @Interested Gawker. I respect Harry and Meghan’s decision.
I have a list of topics I’ve learned to ignore on Celebitchy–weddings, hugging, diets–and now I’m adding Harry’s attendance at the Coronation to that list.
Cue the flurry of articles discussing how disrespectful Meghan is for not attending to get abused, or how this signals a break in their relationship, or how the real problem was Meghan all along and now there’s a chance for Harry to return to “loving” embrace of his real (aka white and British) family.
Ugh. The next few weeks are going to be a mess. I’m so glad Meghan’s not subjecting herself to that, but I’m sorry Harry feels he has to go. It’s going to be tough for him. I’m guessing he also managed to work out a long term deal re:security for future visits to the island. He plays the long game.
Sorry Harry is going. I think Meghan put her foot down and said the kids will not be there to be used as cannon fodder for the BM.
The kids were not invited.
There is a story going around that the invitation only had Harry’s name on it.
I seriously doubt she had to put her foot down with him. Ha, as if he would think the kids should go. Leaving the kids home was probably the easiest part of the decision. His father is Head of State and despite not being a working royal, he’s high up in the food chain and has talked about his commitment to his duty in that regard.
@Interested Gawker
Thank you so much for saying this.
And dont forget all the fair-weather, so-called supporters who are triggered into knee-jerk reactions about what must have been a very difficult but calculated decision by this tight, husband-and-wife duo.
“Put her foot down”??
LMAO
You’d be surprised how many husband-and-wife teams there are in the world, including H&M, who are on the same team, who share the same values and see things similarly so that when they have to make difficult decisions, they both stand in the same space. None of them needs to “put their feet down.”
PS:
I think H will fly in on Princess Lili’s godfather’s private jet so he can leave immediately and fly back home in time for Prince Archie’s birthday party.
First, the kids weren’t invited. Second, Meghan is not a “put her foot down” kind of person AT ALL. She and Harry made this decision together and I’m sure being the gracious, considerate person she is, gave Harry her full support.
I disagree with this decision but at the same time, I also understand why Harry’s making this decision. It’s really probably the best way to go considering this isn’t just your normal, everyday family but a royal family as well.
Exactly..
Nooooooooo!
In the terms taken from brilliant article I’ve read on Twitter (article was about the difficulties of leaving the cult): he is in POMI state – physically “out”, but mentally still “in”. That’s why he is still attached emotionally to his awful Royal cult.
I hope he’ll understand that his family (Royal one), Monarchy and British Tabloids are all the same. He is fighting tabs now, but is getting punishment and rejection from his family.
This strikes me as Harry will go, behave wonderfully while his crummy relatives are their usual vile-ness.
Harry will get thru it and he will do it so M+kids are protected.
Get it over with, shut up the endless PR.
Harry takes the High Road again.
Yes exactly! I seem to have a very different view than most here. I am very proud of Harry and Meghan for choosing this. Harry is in the line of succession and not just to be “King”, but importantly for actual modern times to be head of state and I think he chose to attend, not really for his family or the monarchy, but for the British people and specifically the UK military. Harry should be there because of Invictus, because he is 5th in line. Not because it’s his dad or whatever family reasons. Meghan would be horribly abused and there is no reason for her to be subjected to these atrocious people. For this particular event, Harry and Meghan are different, for example Harry is a UK veteran, and I think this decision reflects those differences while ensuring Meghan and the kids are protected and not harassed while Harry participates.
IMO this is disappointing, he leaves Meghan wide open for accusations that she is the problem, and without her life with the royals is A-Okay. If Harry was my husband I would not be happy at this choice.
Meghan is subject to accusations no matter what she does. If she attended, she would be accused of trying to steal the show, not knowing her place, looking sulky bc Kate is in a tiara, being too clingy to Harry, being too much of an actress, being a pariah in the BRF, whatever else they say about her.
Nothing in their relationship makes me think this decision was not made as a couple, and that Meghan does not support it etc. I said above that I think this was a move to protect her mental health. They are going to slam her no matter what and she and Harry know that. At least this way she is at home with her babies and her mother and friends.
@Becks1: Exactly!
@Becks1 – 100% understand your point but I agree completely with Zapp Brannigan, “this is disappointing” and “If Harry was my husband I would not be happy at this choice”.
@Bay but part of my point is that I think this choice/decision was reached together and they decided this was the best option, out of a bunch of bad ones.
Everything to date shows they make decisions together. The press can spin it however they want, they were never going to make Meghan look good.
This is giving a vibe similar to Philip’s funeral. Harry is attending out of a sense of duty, but he’s not staying for long.
@Becks1- you’re right. There is no indication that any decision they make isn’t made together. She trusts Harry to protect her. She doesn’t want to deprive her children or her husband of their birthright. They don’t read the tabloid’s spin of their lives, that’s why they stay winning and not reactive.
Totally agree @Becks1 this is the best decision for them out of a set of equally bad options. The BM were primed to slate Meghan whatever had happened.
Thank god. I can make peace with this situation. Meghan has the self respect not to go back willingly to the sunken place.
Harry- well, aside from the rot within the institution, he sees it as a symbol of his nation, and of a thousand continuous years of history. To my eyes, it’s not so much to do with being born royal, but being born British, and being in the army. Public servants swear oaths to the crown, and perhaps they come to see it as inextricably linked to their sense of patriotism and fealty to the country. Millions of brits probably have the same outlook. So it is reasonable that he is going to be present for the symbolism of the event, not to support his deadbeat dad.
I agree Harry is patriotic. I think he did it because the King is the Head of State and Commander in Chief and Harry loves snd his country and respects the military.
Which is funny because none of the royals actually respect his military service. The press actually sided with the taliban over Harry and the palace said nothing. They leaked his location and put Harry and his fellow servicemen in danger.
Yes, this. Charles is now Commander-in Chief and, as a British army veteran, Harry’s respect for this also ties in with his work with Invictus.
This is my view too. At the end of the day, he’s still a Brit, still a veteran, and still obligated to the duties of being born royal (whatever that means to him).
Going solo for just the ceremony is probably a good compromise. The press doesn’t get Meghan or the kids, and Charles only gets Harry a hot second.
The coronation is a once in a lifetime event and it is his dad. Families are complicated and he’s doing this more so he won’t be the poster boy for anti monarchism (republicanism).
Harry has said he supports the monarchy and him going solidifies it. If he didn’t he wouldn’t use his title nor use titles for his kids. This I think is primarily for safety reasons bc if he ever says he’s anti-monarchy that would be incredibly dangerous for him and his family. The RF aren’t the power but those with money and influence who ensure the monarchy endures are.
This makes sense. They did confirm the use of Prince and Princess for his kids, so attending the coronation of his father would be meeting the duty in that regard. If he skipped it this would be attacked.
Given the ages of Charles and Harry, it probably won’t be a once in a life time event for Harry. Charles, sure. But I expect, with no evidence to the contrary, that Harry will out live his father. So if the monarchy survives Charles, there will be another coronation in Harry’s lifetime. Maybe, as it stands now, he has no plans to consider going to Willy’s.
I’m super disappointed in his decision now, but understand the complexity. If he went to William’s coronation, that might be a bridge too far for me. I would still support Meghan though. I doubt it will be a problem as William probably won’t invite him to his coronation.
@HeatherC – Billy has said through sources multiple times had this been his coronation Harry would not be invited. Yes it is a once in a lifetime event for Harry. As I said in my initial comment families are complicated. Charles is his dad and to his dad this is the biggest event of his life (far more important than any weddings/births/deaths) it makes sense Harry would go. After this though except maybe funerals I don’t see H&M being invited or attending anything re: BRF.
Not surprised to read this, I had a feeling Harry would go. In Spare, he is very clear that he respects the monarchy and still has a sense of duty towards it. He also loves his father even if he is a horrible person and parent. At least we know he’s got his therapist on speed dial to help him work through the absolute toxic sh*t storm he’s going to be dealing with!
Kinda figured it would only be Harry and not the rest of the fam. It’s a good compromise as it were. Also I could Harry also having other business to attend to at the same time in the UK and basically accepting the invite since he’d be there anyway. Also attending the ceremony only makes sense as he’s family but not a working Royal. If the other events are geared more towards working Royals and the adjacent working royals who have had rules bent in their favor then more power to those people. Doesn’t sound like anything Harry would likely want to attend anyway as it would be also walk to wall royal Rota people as well covering the events.
With this family everything is a strategic move. He’s attending and it’s all part of his own plan and agenda to make sure he can secure things for him and his family and that’s completely understandable.
not gonna lie, kind of disappointed he’s attending. the selfish part of me just wants him to completely dissociate from his family that he seems to say he has an awful relationship with. BUT i also understand family dynamics are complicated and even though there’s a lot of animosity right now between the brothers and maybe even with Charles, he probably sees it as a duty to be there as a son and also as a member of the monarchy. that being said, meghan has no obligation as it’s his family, and i’m sure she’s happy she doesn’t need to sit through any crap. i think she would be happily give up any titles or rankings or whatever aristocratic bs to never be bullied by the monarchy again.
I won’t lie, I was super surprised. And mad for a minute for M, thinking that she actually was not invited or was discouraged. But oh well.
What I hated most was the :” BP is pleased to announce”, like they are happy this is the outcome. I get the feeling that it’s what they wanted.
I’m glad M will be physically and mentally safe in Montecito, but this feels like a win for BP.. really really curious to see how it’s played out in the UK media
Harry is patriotic. I think he did it because the King is the Head of State and Commander in Chief and Harry loves snd his country and respects the military.
Given everything Harry’s said/written, he wouldn’t go without Meghan’s firm blessing. And given everything she’s said, she certainly wasn’t begging an invite. I don’t think she ever wants anything to do with Charles and William ever again!
The royals needs Harry at this hoopla faaaaar more than the Sussexes needed invitations. They’re counting their lucky stars they even got Harry.
He’s basically going as a spectator and dipping right back out. Cool. The thing is he’s going to be over there so much in the next couple of months for trials , etc. that they don’t get to say Harry can make time for whining and suing, but not his father?! The outrage loses its lift. Here’s hoping he’s back in time to play polo with Nacho :-).
And I was going to point out on another post, Meghan is annoyingly gracious and level headed when it comes to this family. She doesn’t need to come and outshine all the women. Her husband wants some semblance of a connection to his father, fine. Her role in the fanfic as villain won’t age well. She’ll be fine.
Agreed @MRSCOPE Harry is there as a temporary spectator for 90 minutes and that is okay because his life is with his wife and 2 adorable children in America. The dogs of the press may bark but the parade passes by and then it will be soon over.H and M love and agree things together as a married couple. They are both being gracious and I wish that Charles as both father, FIL and grandfather could match them by responding kindly and positively to them from now on.
Harry’s movements may split the camera coverage of the ceremony before and after. I can see a BBC helicopter following Harry’s car back to the airport ala OJ’s white Ford Bronco chase, interspersed with the gold carriage ride back to the palace for the rest of the family. Whenever Harry’s in the UK, he’ll have a camera aimed at him if at all possible.
Good God … hope H doesn’t have to kiss the kween’s ring…
She’s not the Pope.
Well, this is disappointing.
I’m glad Meghan is not going to this clown show. She knows her worth and she has self-respect. Harry’s not there yet but I don’t blame him given Charles is his only living parent.
This is what I thought would happen.
From a practical standpoint, they have two very young children (ah, that nine hour flight!) and even though I’m sure that Meghan’s mom could take care of the kids, Meghan has decided that her time is better spent with her children than bowing to her awful father-in-law and to an institution that should have died out long ago.
I know, I doubt that protesting the British monarchy is the furthest thing from her mind, but she is an American after all.
America has so many flaws (guns!), including the burgeoning question of an “imperial presidency”, but at least the Founding Fathers decided against a hereditary monarchy from the very beginning.
I thought I would watch it for historical value, but I just can’t stomach it, especially given the dominance that Camilla et famille will have during the ceremony.
Diana is definitely rolling in her grave..
I understand why he feels he has to go but I’m sad that Charles is getting his way after being such an all-around asshole.
Good on Meghan for staying home with the kids.
I do hope there are photo ops with the Cambridges
I take comfort in the fact that aside from Charles’ funeral and Williams’ funeral, this is is his last act. No way Harry will go to William’s coronation. I doubt he’ll be invited.
The BM will be incandescent that M won’t be accompanying H. There’s more money to be made from images of H&M rather than just H and I love that the BM will be missing out on those profits.
He shouldn’t go. I am sure Meghan being the kind hearted person she is told him he should go. She literally dealt with suicidal hell due to his gullibility that his fam would treat her well. POC’s, especially POC women who marry into these kinds of families go through hell due to the racism and the sexism women already face. Low key, I bet Meghan would say going through the salty island hell was worse than her 1st divorce.
Dear Harry,
You have chickens…..
Bring eggs!
LOL
LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
That improved my mood! 🤣
I am so so happy Meg is staying away, but selfishly sad we won’t get what would be a gorgeous coronation lewk!
He will be there for the service and crowning, then return to his home.
He should probably schedule two therapy sessions.
This is a work situation……….
Before and After…..
His wife and children will be spared the rudeness and abuse…..
I’m sure he has had therapy already.
He is not coming unprepared!
I imagine there should be official photos taken, you know: the king and his family, the king and his grandchildren..Like they do for weddings.
I wonder if H will be in those pictures, or if Charles will only get W&K and the kids.. and Camilla’s kids and grandchildren.
This feels icky.
I predict 24 hours in and out. He won’t speak to anyone except the York sisters.
I figured this would happen but people were so adamant that it wouldn’t.
Most likely Harry felt more obligated to go but maybe felt he was safer going than involving the rest of the family.
This was probably the family’s intention all along when planning this event on Archie’s bday. But oh well!
I’m sure the “family” is happy and so are the trolls but I don’t think the media will be. They lost a big part of their clickbait with Meghan not attending.
I hope now sussex fans can stop posting talking about, and obsessing about the chubby.
In the coming months I do think Harry has a choice to make if he hasn’t made it already about how he will deal with his family.
Very disappointed in Harry. After all the posturing about needing an apology for his wife etc. This decision totally plays into the Cult’s and the racist media and those Brits who are racists, hands.
I know it’s M&H decision, but done with Harry.
Horrible decision at Meghan and his children’s expense. I am surprised at how disappointed I feel. I guess it is a reaction to all the abuse and humiliation Meghan has already suffered. This she did not need.
He’s not worth it Meghan.
Harry is patriotic. I think he is attending because the King is the Head of State and Commander in Chief, and Harry loves his country and respects the military.
His father is Head of State. He’s 5th in line to that exact position. You think she wasn’t 100% involved in that decision? This perspective completely removes her agency and infantalises her. Good lord.
I am sure it was a decision they came to together – it is a very tough one for both of them. But let’s not use it as an excuse to suggest H&M are not a strong and united unit. In Spare it is clear that despite everything, Harry loves his Father. This is the biggest day of his Father’s life – Harry wants to respect that. I suspect he flies in Friday evening, sees Eugenie and Jack, flies out Saturday. Archie’s party can be delayed til Sunday.
I know I will feel physically I’ll if there are pictures of harry with Kate and william.
I agree. He is not worth it Meghan. Protect your self and peace out. He may ” love” Meghan but does he love his family more? Seems to me he has already answered this by going. She may love him but she also has an obligation to protect her mixed race kids. People being racist to you and your children is not healthy. Othering you children and treating them second best is not a good look for you and your kids.
Countdown until it is announced that royal women will all be wearing tiara’s starts now.
Absolutely!! Front page tomorrow
Wait a minute, harry also has a court hearing on May 9th, so my question is what’s really going on here?. I don’t see him coming for 90 minutes, and then going home, only to return to the uk 3 days later.
Harry what the hell are you up to?.
The case begins on the 9th, but does Harry have to be there on the first day?
there is a 6 week trial that starts on the 9th. Harry supposedly is going to testify in person in that trial but nothing says he will testify on the 9th.
He won’t have to show to court until maybe mid June. They already announced it.
He’s not obligated to be there on day 1. His testimony is sometime in June.
Supportive of them doing whatever they feel is best but definitely selfishly a tiny bit bummed M won’t be there in fab outfit. Her looks always make my day!
It care take years to fully exit a toxic family. I’m sure they’re doing what’s best for them.
Hopefully it’s a quick and safe trip.
Harry is going because if he doesn’t the BM is going to call for his title removal, say he’s a traitor, say he doesn’t love England, Meghan made him stay home, etc…etc… Harry still has to go back to England for business and his charities. He is going to the con-a-nation to stop the BM from holding his nonattendance over his head. He will be in and out. Meghan and the children will be safely eschewed in CA. Being that their children are young, along with being Archie’s birthday, is the perfect excuse for Meghan to stay away…thanks Charles. No opportunities to gawk at or abuse Meghan. The royals will not have any excuse to abuse Harry over this. He came, he saw, he conquered all will he/won’t he messiness.
I’ll admit I was in the “don’t come at all” camp, but this is the second best outcome. Doing the bare minimum to show respect and getting out fast.
Now the Royal Family has the all white coronation that they wanted. This date was chosen specifically as an F U to Meghan and the children.
Now we’ll get months of gleeful articles about how their marriage is on the rocks and how H finally chose his “white” family above the American actress. Perhaps William will plan another walkabout with the three of them.
They can say whatever they want. Harry will still get back on that plane for California.
I mean people on here who are supposedly Sussex supporters are saying that this means their marriage is on the rocks. We don’t even need the damn tabloids.
I’m with @eurydice and honestly, I think that’s H&M’s thinking as well – they can say what they want, Harry will get back on that plane for California.
Right call by Harry. To me there was no sense in Meghan going ever. So the question was whether he was going to go. They wanted Meghan and the children to appear. And also to mistreat her. These institutions and people are deeply extractive in how they view others. They will not be able to sell their images, nor abuse them. So they will make up story after story and it will still be a very boring, out of step, dated event. Protect your peace and your children, Meghan and Harry!
Harry will be mistreated with the nasty comments about Meghan and the talk of divorce rumors.
The papers do that anyway. Even when they haven’t been seen in months.
And they would be proven wrong (as always) when he gets on that plane right back to California.
I’m glad that Megan is not going, that picture of them in the car after Betty’s funeral, you could see that Meghan had reached the end of the line with the Windsors.
One thing about Meghan, when she is finish she is done, just ask the sperm donor.
Saturday the 6th would be a good day to take the kids the Disney World/Park.
This will bolster keen s ego Her horrid behavior to Meghan perhaps in het mind paid off
Who cares? They think they won. Outside that bubble to me it looks bad for RF that Meghan and kids aren’t coming. It reinforces they are not a family and if they are sort of one it’s really clear they don’t like the biracial members.
I’m happy for Meghan and the kids. They will have a wonderful weekend I’m sure. But I am sad for Harry that he is stuck in this cycle of abuse. It may be minimized the way he is making it quick, but it’s still abuse. Someone upthread said this is his last obligation. Unfortunately not. His father won’t live forever.
I actually think this was the best option. She gets to keep her peace at home and they can avoid the disrespecting the monarchy narratives. He also will probably do the same thing he did before. Come in for a couple days and fly out.
I also remember Meghan saying she wanted Harry to still have relationship with his father. This is that compromise.
Now will there was lots of narratives that come from this from the media and trolls? Absolutely.
They got what they want..Meghan out of the picture for a weekend but she will stay in their minds regardless.
I continue to wish the best for Harry and Meghan navigating this life and that evil family!
I personally don’t think it’s right to judge his choice from the outside. If I was making an assumption, it would be that Harry and Meghan are both on the same page about the plan for him to attend and her to stay home.
From the outside, this looks like a choice they feel they can live with – although all of options were crappy and imperfect.
I wish him safety and a quick in and out out for this ridiculous event.
The press will never report on it but I bet Harry extracted a price for his attendance
I doubt it. The BRF has had the upper hand 95% of the time in this battle. Harry (and Meghan and kids) are just surviving and trying to thrive. I can acknowledge this was a lose-lose all around. Harry going by himself, H&M going, or neither going. There were going to be attacked no matter what.
I believe that those who say H is going out of a “sense of duty” to that f*cker in a crown, have it all wrong.
H has his IG to consider. Many of the countries that participate, including, in no small way, the UK, are also CWealth countries that have the f*cker as HoS.
H knows how to play the “optics” game just as well as, or even better than, those he’s left behind.
So attending the event should be considered work, based on his other obligations.
@Kingston that was the reason I figured he would use to justify going. The UK soldiers fight for the commander in chief regardless of how they feel about him personally, so if they have to suck it up Harry can too. But Meghan does not have to do that, so she didn’t, lol.
Glad meghan doesn’t have to go through that. It was always a damned if you do damned if you don’t situation so this is probably the best solution for h&m anyways. They can have an early birthday party a 4 year old won’t care about the date. Harry will probably stay and attend the first day in court to bring awareness to it and then go home. Any booing that happens now can’t be blamed on meghan and hopefully h&m got something they wanted from the Brf. There is no way that they weren’t having negotiations behind the scenes because it would be really embarrasing for Charles to not have both sons there.
I truly hope Harry negotiated the hell out of making an appearance there and he’s fully surrounded by his own tight security.
He’s not going to court until June. He’ll most likely come for a few days and head back
Honestly, i understand if megan wasnt invited and i underdtand if she declined.
Either this was decided ages ago and they held off to create “interest” in chucks party. Or they negotiated for way too long. I honestly feel bad for all sides.
Chuck is trying to force camilla on everyone and its not working. He has been working on rewriting their story or over 20 years, so the press can say he didnt use diana for kids. It hasnt work and now his coronation is a bust.
Megan should’ve been able to go to a coranation. But those windsors and married ins dont know how to act.
William has to watch camilla get crowned. You know he is dying inside.
Harry has to go to what should be one of the happiest moments in his life, with fear. Will they drug him? Will they trip him? You never know. Camilla might want to cause a scene to get press.
Lastly, the press misses out. They cant use megan. You know they are incandescant with rage. Literally. They might crash archies party in retalliation.
Like money. He needs actually spendable money.
A few weeks ago i tried to imagine what i would ask for. I came up with a boat. I imagine a prince has a better imagination than i.
You think he’ll get it from the monarch so broke he needs to accept cash from the Saudis and the Russians? Harry and Meghan have enough of their own.
At c. Someone said that a few days ago and got shouted down. I also think they arent as rich as we think. But others say they are and chuck is just cheap. I think its somewhere inbetween. The windsors act poor. They marry badly or for money. However, they must have some bread somewhere.
I think they have more investments than liquid assets but still plenty of liquid assets. But who knows if they are even banked in the UK, and I would say it isn’t. So nobody probably has access to any of it except the Sovereign and Heir, who can do as they see fit and have the duchies besides…
Charles is very very wealthy. he has the duchy of lancaster now . He could buy a yacht or two for Harry if harry asked (I doubt he did though lol but I wouldnt blame him if he did, ha!)
I totally called this wrong! However, now that it is apparent that it playing out this way, makes sense to me. Harry still supports the monarchy and understands he still has a duty within in–if QE2 taught anything, it is honouring this sense of duty. His children use their inherited titles being one sign of this. Since he stepped back from public life, he has attended all events mostly solo. The unveiling of the Diana statue, Philip’s funeral… I think the Queen personally invited MEGAN to the jubbly. Had Megan not been in the UK as the Queen passed, I wonder if she would have still attended the funeral?
Regardless, this signals Harry moving forward. He will do his royal duty and he will keep his family protected in the private sphere.
This is what the royal family wanted. Now there will be divorce rumor stories, Kate playing up to harry. I don’t like this outcome.
@tessa
They say that every time Harry or Meghan leave the house alone.
When I saw the alert I knew they were going to be weird takes even from fans and I can already see them. *sigh*.
Anyways, I respect that this is a decision they have made and I am sure that this is a decision they made together (for those who seem to want to blame only Harry for this…). At the end of the day, Harry is still the son of the King, no matter how tenuous relationships are. This is his heritage, his family and his birthright. I can understand why he’s going. And also understand why Meghan isn’t.
Most rational reply, among many both on here and on twitter. He isn’t disrespecting her by going. He’s respecting the boundaries she’s enacted and protecting her mental health. Harry & Meghan are a team. He didn’t make this decision on his own.
If he was going to choose to spend his day with a horse, he should have chosen the polo ones, not the one that tormented his mother. Oh well.
Meghan probably encouraged him to go. She is on record with saying she didn’t want him to lose his relationship with his father like she did with hers but that it is up to them. So I think she is fine with whatever he decided. No need to be mad at Harry on her behalf. Plus I’m sure the Sussexes extracted something from this, although we may never know. Perhaps security, money etc. Besides, we will be seeing plenty of Harry and Meghan throughout the month of May and beyond. I’m looking forward to that.
I’m happy that Meghan will not expose herself to the cruelty of this family ever again. I hoped Harry would stay away as well, but I understand his need to be there for the ceremony. I’m so glad he’s doing the absolute minimum.
I wouldn’t have gone. That’s not true. I’ve put on a neutral face and attended events with family members I can’t stand. As soon as things are done, I’m out.
I’m thrilled Meghan and the kids won’t be anywhere near that toxic family. Never really thought Harry would subject Meghan to his family nor the British press again. Not after the funeral. Also, with the time difference, Harry can be there for prosperity and be on a flight home in time for an afternoon birthday party.
After After spare and Netflix harry allows royal family to get their wish
@candy
I was going to cuss you out, but I’ll refrain. Suffice it to say, I vociferously disagree and you are dead wrong.
Excuse you . Meghan doesn’t owe anyone but herself anything. She has put up with and been to hell and back thanks to that deranged bunch of racist asshats . Not to mention she has given more than you or I ever could. That have sucked everything from this woman including her child and almost her own life. So how dare you or any other person feel the need to tell her that her decision to not go to a f——ing clown show for a man who has zero respect or love or feelings of the human kind for her is wrong ? He did not want her at balmoral when Betty died ans hw did not want her at his sh-it show or he won’t have had it on her sons birthday. So you can step right off with your stand by Harry bs. Harry owes it to Meghan to make sure she is no longer abused by his dog-sh-it family. If he wants to go , that’s on him . But it Meghan can be strong enough to not tolerate abuse from her own dog sh—it father , why should she allow someone else to abuse her ? I am so proud of her for having her pride and putting her safety and wellbeing first . Harry can go if her wants : that a Windsors thing not megs to worry about. Her responsibility are her children and her husband but her husband is old enough to choose for himself.
This was In Response to @candy but her post is gone now . Trifling B .
I am neither shocked, sad or disappointed. It is what it is. Harry still believes in the monarchy (and maintaining his children’s birthrights), still loves his father (but with strict boundaries now), and still loves his country.
I put this up there with funerals. They only happen once.
Completely agree @Snuffles.
This will set a good precedent for William! He can invite Harry for his coronation but not Meghan, Archie or Lili.
They maynot want to be a part of it.
Meghan knows that she is enough and does not want or need William’s validation.
I swore when I saw the headline, but I guess I get it from his perspective. Going to be praying for his safety that day.
Welp. uf. I don’t know what they should have done but i see pros and cons to each choice.
Since i now think they royal family had a hand in killing Princess Diana, eg things they didn’t do to ensure her safety and things they did to inflame the journalists etc.
The Sussex do have to weigh all in context of that. Play along to get along. The English royal family and their lackeys are insane about getting their own way and ‘putting down’ any one who countermands their views.
The good news is Harry shouldn’t “have to” participate w royal family again — till Charles dies.
and hopefully then C the Turd will leave Harry and family money in his will. Not likely — but may be some sense of guilt and concern about their safety — and a way to stick it to William who has made Chucks life harder.
Nope. He will be back. He has already set a precedent. He has already caved in to them. My wish for Meghan is to know her self worth and get out before it’s to late. I’ve seen guys like this and he is a glutton for punishment. He really didn’t have to go. He already has his life in California with his charities he’s working with. why would he subject himself to this abuse from his family and the press. What was going to happen to him if he decided not to go? They can’t fire him they left already. Respect his father why? The man has showed him his wife and family so little respect. Nothing says respect like kicking you out of your house you paid to rehab. which was a dump by the way. Oh and turning it over to your pedo uncle. Treat you children like they don’t exist? Why show this man an ounce of respect. I think if people really did deep they may find answers they don’t like. Only time will tell.
Harry hasn’t set any precedent or caved in to anyone. He’s showing up briefly to support the military. He’s showing up with integrity in his heart, not bitterness and resentment. He’s taking the higher road this one last time, and unless Pa decides to kick the bucket early, his only visits there will be for the ongoing lawsuits.
Harry will be back for what? The next coronation will be William’s and that could be twenty years from now. And Charles’ funeral. The only thing that Harry will come back for are his charities and the media trials. Why are you acting like he’ll be coming around for dinner every Sunday?
I can practically hear the tantrum Kate is having, how will she get to play the victim while never putting a foot wrong if Meghan opts out of the mistreatment?!?
Disappointing, this is not about duty even if it is to Harry. This is about getting him to bend the knee in a global stage to his white supremacists family. I do see that its hard to undo all the mental damaged he has been through but the optics of coming without Meghan speaks volumes. He gave them what they wanted an for what ? Will he be ok yes, will he overshadow everything YES but no “sense of duty” covers up the fact that he still being used and abused and willingly walking in front of firing squad. My only solace is that W&K are pist off right now, so I still love you Harry.
Only William will kneel before the king and pledge fealty.
Oh! ok good then. I thought it was only Camilla he won’t bow 2
YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Meghan has clearly said I cared for QE2 the rest of you are in the rear view. Going forward only Harry will have to deal with his toxic relatives. Meghan and the kids will stay safe and happy.
On a petty note this looks so bad for Chuck. His “diverse” coronation is a bust and so is the myth of the monarch as the great unifier. Meghan’s absence will be a stark reminder of how abusive that family and institution was to the first person of color to join it.
So true B. Chuck the Turd and all the lickspittlers wanted only Harry to come; No Meghan No cute little kids.
The upper class twits seem to have zero idea how bad this looks – will Always look and sound bad.
Agree with this. Meghan cared about the Queen and that’s it. I think she would have gone if Harry had needed her to go, but like I’ve said elsewhere I think they decided this was the best option.
Oh goody! Now all the royal English roses can wear tiaras, especially OfWilliam. No Black/biracial duchess in the “whites only” finery. Oh happy day!
Announcement in 3, 2, 1…..
#CoronationSoWhite
#WhitesOnly
Yes harry is patriotic but at what price. Harry’s wreath was not even placed for him at a memorial service in his absence
Harry is making a mistake in attending the coronation without his family.
I wish I was surprised that Harry is going but I am not . He has more tolerance for bs and dog-sh-it people than most people. I guess he felt it was his duty as chucky the worst father ever son or maybe he did it in memory of his grandparents. Either way I am just happy that good sis Meg won’t be subjected to the abuse these people can sink to the bottom of hell without her . She Hs always been too good for their trashy ass-es/ Hope after the service, Harry gets on a red eye and peaces out back home to Cali to his real family. May the lord protect him while he is there . He is going to need it to be among Satan and his hand maidens
Really, my greatest concern is will The-Powers-That-Be allow Harry to return home to his family, or will Charles and Will find a way to detain him…or worse, plan an untimely demise for Harry?That would punish Harry and plunge Meghan’s world into darkness.
I fear for Harry.
Damgit Harry STAY HOME I’m still not watching one minute of it til it’s over refuse to give them any ratings at all
Actually, I don’t think it was a decision between Harry and Meghan. Charles didn’t invite Meghan, and Harry is so desperate to go and reconcile with Charles and William [watch his interviews when he was promoting Spare]. Harry chooses his abusive father and stepmother [the same woman who made his mother’s life hell] over his wife and two children (especially Archie who will turn four that day). All married men will be with their wives except Harry.
This is heart breaking. Allowing the royal family to keep his wife and children away. Shame on Charles.
SAM, wow that’s a really interesting take, but probably something the tabloids will push. Harry is a veteran. Harry has said all along that he didn’t think KFC or Fails would be apologizing or taking any accountability. I doubt he’s changed his mind. KFC is the Commander-In-Chief of the UK military. It’s a really easy jump here to assume that Harry is doing this because he believes it is his duty to the military and MAYBE to his father.
I somehow doubt that Harry will be attending future Firm events (which this is). I think this is his closure, and I have no doubt this decision was made together with Meghan.
I too think this is it, Harry is a loyal respectful solider, he prob feels its his duty to go to his father’s thing ….l.always thought he would go because of this but l imaged Megan would go with him. This decision was done as a team though which Megan and Harry are , but genuinely its makes me very very sad for them.. lm.sure Cammy, Middleton and Karen sorry Sophie are thrilled , hope it rains on their parade !!
That is a silly idea. How many times do both Harry and Meghan have to say they make decisions in unison for people to believe it?
Meghan didn’t go because she didn’t want to, period. Not inviting Meghan would have played right into the Sussexes hands, given them the perfect excuse to both decline. So now poor Harry gets to suffer in the presence of the Unroyal mafia and Meghan gets to stay home in peace. Why would any Sussex supporter want Meg to go anyway? This is a work event for Harry, part of his job. Its not a family reunion picnic.
Will all those who are stating with certainty that Harry has chosen to go because he’s desperate to reconcile please STOP with this narrative. This was a decision arrived at mutually between Harry and Meghan. Harry is showing how much better a person he is — sometimes decisions like this are the hardest because you have to make it with integrity in your heart instead of bitterness and resentment. He’s chosen the higher road, no doubt with Meghan’s input and support.
Again, H&M are a team. Nothing about this decision changes that. I’d put money on them making this decision together.
They’re not going to let the royal rota influence their decision-making and we shouldn’t accept the rota’s narrative, whatever they come up with (Sussex marriage in danger! Harry puts father and country before wife and family! King wins battle with Sussexes!). It’s all B.S.
Harry and Meghan know more than anyone that they’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t, so they made the very reasonable decision that Harry should do what he believes is his duty and deal with his own effing family without dragging Meghan back into the fray. I’m glad.
I frankly don’t care how the rota or the courtiers or Charles or Kate feel. They were always going to put the most malignant, most self-serving spin on any decision H&M made.
I’m not watching the Clowning. There will be highlights on the news I suspect, which will most likely be about Harry more the KFC here in the US. I hope this is not watched globally in very big numbers.
As a person who knows neither Meghan nor Harry, I am unreasonably relieved that Meghan and those babies will be safe at home in California while this nonsense takes place on Sour, Salty, Sickening Isle.
Harry has to walk a fine line to avoid making his and his family’s lives even worse in terms of media hysteria and hate. Their compromise was probably the best they could do to achieve some balance and minimize their ongoing trauma. These were the shitty cards they were dealt and have to continue to play.
Well, the King and Queen of Norway an the Queen of Denmark have also declined. Instead Haakon &Mette – Marit and Frederick & Mary will go.
The King of Norway and Queen of Denmark have had serious health issues. It’s not a snub they are just elderly and even a trip to the UK and coronation ceremony is a lot for them.
Never said is was a snub though…
It is feeding into the spin that it’s Meghan s fault and harry can be rescued . An unfortunate consequence
Bingo! The tabloids will have a field day sh*tting all over her but they would if she showed up too. I’m glad she’s peacing out with their kids in Montecito.
And how will they spin it @Tess when he flies back home to be with his family? Are you afraid the Unroyals will kidnap Harry and hold him hostage? The media will always try to spin shit into gold, they don’t need anyone’s help.
It’s a couple of DAYS…not a LIFETIME of subjugation…just like Harry flew in last month to handle BUSINESS…that’s what he’s doing here…HANDLING BUSINESS! He did what he needed to do to protect his family & Archie has a FULL-TIME DEVOTED DAD who I hope has LOTS of birthdays to share with his Son…this is how I figured it would play out…and how I’ve seen it play out with families who are disrespectful AF to folks who marry into the cabal of hell…there are HUNDREDS of years of tradition & I’m sure there’s SHIT…Lady Diana Spencer’s Son wants to see for himself…THEY WILL BE SHOOKETH…and ALL EYES WILL BE ON HARRY…which for his professional branding…will also be…invaluable…he’s doing THIS on his own terms…I’m happy for him.
Yup!
I completely understand folks being disappointed but we’re bystanders in this, we do not have the full scope of this situation and we’re not Harry or Meghan who are still dealing with the effects of a extremely traumatic situation. It’s easy for us to say how they should be acting or doing but we are NOT in their shoes.
There were only bad choices for H+M. Their security issues are still not cleared up, thanks to Harry’s dogsh*t father and his minions. I’m not surprised this is the choice H+M made as a couple. It’s the only one that made sense. I agree with the CB commenters that compared this to a funeral—only happens once. He can get mountains of abuse thrown at him while Meghan and the kids are safe at home. Harry is taking the high road like a champ.
If Charles truly wanted Harry and his family at the Chubbly, he would arrange for security (like Liz did). Or better yet, he’d fix the mess about the family’s security while in UK (which he could do with a phone call). Finally, Charles would not have evicted his son, DIL and grandkids from the very safe home they created in the UK that they loved and was PAID FOR BY THEM. Harry is all class and it only makes the BRF look like the trash family they are (except for York sisters, maybe Anne).
Archie is still very small.
It wouldn’t be a big deal for Harry to celebrate with Archie on a different day – kids follow cake as a guide, not calendars.
I would have preferred they made a decision as a family in this instance and sent a message that Meghan is his wife and they’re a package deal. However I think they’ve done what is right for them and I would not be surprised if this was guided by mental health.
I don’t think we have any understanding of how frosty and passive aggressive that family would be
I love that @Ali. “Kids follow cake as a guide — not calendars.” Agreed!
My husband was abused by narcissistic parents and brother so I see this much differently. He’s going so it can’t be thrown in his face. He can say, well, I tried. I took the high road and tried to compromise, but they would t meet me. I feel this will be the last Royal event Harry attends until the next funeral – and only funerals here after. This is his Royal goodbye.
Precisely @Riah. He has no other reason to be there with his family besides funerals after this. He loves his country, and his country is celebrating a new King (who is also his father). He had to preserve his patriotism and commitment to his country. And honestly the “polls” will approve.
There’s always a group of people “disappointed” by Harry going back, for events, for deaths, for whatever, and inevitably when it happens, he bounces right back home and things go back to normal. Rinse and repeat. He’s going to make an appearance at the ceremony and that’s it. Even if this decision was welcomed by the other royals it doesn’t mean Meghan wasn’t part of it.
At the end of the day, Chuckles the Clown is still his father, he’s the only parent he’s had for the majority of his life , whether he sucks or not. Seems yo me that he’s going to show up, mind his business and then go home.
BEYOND disappointed. But, if I’m being honest, I’ve been disappointed in Harry a number of times in recent months. Although I am aware that he does not need to make his life decisions according to what will please me, I cannot help but feel a bit let down, in the same way I felt let down when Harry suddenly seemed to walk back his description of the racist questions he was asked about Archie before he was born, claiming it was merely “unconscious bias”, and when he insisted that the obviously-racist Lady Whatever who accosted Ngozi Fulani is NOT racist (even though she totally is), and when he stated to Anderson Cooper that he still supported the (racist, classist, abusive) Monarchy.
I am SO disappointed that his presence, especially without Meghan, will provide MONTHS of fodder for the tabloids, I can only imagine all the stories we’ll see triumphantly stating that the Sussex marriage is over, and that Harry’s solo trip to KC’s dumb party is “proof”. I’m disappointed that Harry will ostensibly seem to be supporting such an outrageous, OFFENSIVE waste of taxpayers’ money, during an economic crisis, and it bothers the shit out of me that his presence will give KC’s dumb party an air of legitimacy.
And I’m disappointed that Harry will miss at least MOST of his son’s birthday.
And those are just some of the things that have disappointed me about Harry lately. He’s now a DISTANT 2nd, for my favorite royal. Meghan of course is first.
I might be in the minority here but I’m kinda sad Meghan isn’t going because her coronation outfit out have been fierce and the only reason to watch this clowning. Plus whenever harry is solo, Kate uses it as an opportunity to cosy up to him. No doubt she will be leaking about being a peacemaker. She tried that sh*t before prince Phillips funeral and harry literally walked off with Willie leaving her running behind them.
Anyway glad Meghan never has to see these people again, and after the clowning, harry will never need to be in the same room as them ever again either.
Lucky for us, she has multiple award ceremonies coming up where she’s being celebrated, and will look amazing!
All I know is that William better stay the hell away from Harry and not even *think* about attacking him!
Maybe Duchess Meghan had plans & couldn’t make it. It will be okay. The chubby is still gonna suck.
In my Bajan accent…She right to stan home!
Does anyone find this “interesting” and BP confirms Harry’s attendance after the Mirror publishes a story about palace Chaos?
KKKHate will be in heaven. Having HER Prince there……for her to give googly eyes to. Makes me sick.
@Kaiser, I’m pretty sure this article will be in the top ten most commented articles by the end of the year 😉
To be honest I can see everyone’s points from those who are disappointed to those who are happy! It’s a complicated situation and I hope they are both content with their decisions.
For my perspective I do think Harry coming in and leaving quickly will be a very clear message about where his allegiance lies. I do think he’ll have to be clear about that moving forward. If he can’t then that might be his downfall especially if the family, courtiers, and press keep treating Meghan and his kids like trash.