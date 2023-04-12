Prince Harry will go to the coronation, but Meghan & the kids will not

Well, at least it’s settled now. Buckingham Palace has just confirmed that Prince Harry will travel to London for his father’s May 6th coronation. Harry’s wife will not join him and neither will their two children. At least that’s good news – Meghan, Archie and Lilibet won’t be in any danger from these psychos. The bad news is that Harry is flying into the lion’s den and they’re going to treat him like sh-t.

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III — but Meghan Markle will not be by his side. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday that the Duke of Sussex will be at the crowning ceremony of the King and Queen Camilla at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” they said in the statement. Prince Harry, 38, wanted to be at the service to support his father at this important moment in his life, a friend tells PEOPLE. Although there are three days of events surrounding the coronation, including a concert at Windsor Castle and a volunteer day, Harry is not expected to attend other outings aside from the crowning ceremony. Meghan, 41, is staying in California with the couple’s two children. May 6 is also Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, and she will spend the weekend celebrating with him and his sister, 22-month-old Princess Lilibet, PEOPLE understands.

This is also good news: “Harry is not expected to attend other outings aside from the crowning ceremony.” Our good ginger prince is literally just flying in for a few hours, that’s what it sounds like. What an exhausting journey just to stick around for a 90-minute Chubbly. But that’s also Harry drawing a line – his family doesn’t get to dictate his schedule or dictate what events he shows up for. I wish Harry didn’t even feel the need to show up for the clowning though. Still, I understand why he is going – his sense of history, and wanting to show respect to his dogsh-t father.