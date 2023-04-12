“Drew Barrymore’s interview with Brooke Shields was remarkable” links

Drew Barrymore’s interview with Brooke Shields was so powerful. [Buzzfeed]
Khloe Kardashian is happy that Tristan Thompson signed with the Lakers. [Dlisted]
The trailer for The Marvels has good vibes. [LaineyGossip]
What’s up with Freevee’s Jury Duty? [Pajiba]
Learn more about Barbie’s haters, the BLO. [OMG Blog]
Katie Holmes truly wears the craziest sh-t. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sareh Nouri’s bridal collection is gorgeous. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Who are the most followed people on Twitter? [Just Jared]
Texas has made it so much easier for abusive men to hurt their exes. [Jezebel]
Arianny Celeste lost followers after she posted a pic with Donald Trump. [Egotastic]
Pamela Anderson was on Days of our Lives? [Seriously OMG]
Don Trump Jr. is a transphobic bigot, no surprise. [Towleroad]
