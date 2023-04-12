Coronation chaos as King Charles dithers & lazy staffers are woefully unprepared

The Daily Mirror’s big cover story today is “Coronation Chaos.” I’m excerpting parts of their coverage in other posts, because some of the Windsor chaos is about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s amazing refusal to RSVP to the Chubbly. But beyond the Sussex drama – the “red meat” of most tabloid coverage – there is absolutely a sense that every part of the coronation is in utter shambles. Like, King Charles hates his robes, Camilla is drunk, no one can firm up the timeline so the fly-over might not happen with precision, the procession is in chaos and on and on. I can’t believe that we’re only three weeks away and they haven’t figured out this stuff yet. Some highlights:
Stumbles at the mock-up Abbey: Sources revealed how the King and Queen Consort have been diligently practising their roles in a “mock-up Abbey”, specially built inside Buckingham Palace. During a fitting for his elaborate robes Charles is understood to have commented on how heavy they were, leading aides to privately express “real fears” that he could stumble on a walk up to the Chairs of State, where Charles and Camilla sit in the centre of Westminster Abbey after being crowned. In recent days master craftsmen have been drafted in to build a ramp up to the two Throne Chairs so the King does not struggle getting to his seat.
Tiara drama: One source remarked how indecision between the households had also led to rows over what tiaras the female royals would wear. They added: “Senior female royals were only informed of outfits this week prompting a rush to finalise fitting arrangements.”
They are woefully unprepared: An insider said: “It’s all very frantic, complete chaos to be frank. There is a plan, which is supposed to be the blueprint of how the day should operate, but things are changing daily which is causing massive headaches.” Other royal sources last night attempted to dampen down the anxiety, saying: “It’s fair to say it will go down to the wire, but there is huge confidence everything will go to plan on the day. This is naturally a huge event and the important point is everyone is pulling in the right direction. The King and Queen Consort want it to be perfect as does everyone involved which is why everything is being done to make it so.”
Hiccups: But a well placed insider with knowledge of the plans said there were concerns the coronation could add to the King’s woes, after the first seven months of his reign have been marred by protests and hiccups.
Timing it out: King Charles’s coronation service was originally planned to last 90 minutes – considerably shorter than the late Queen’s coronation in 1956, which lasted for three hours and 20 minutes. Plans seen by The Mirror now show the service beginning at 11am and finishing at 12.45pm, with the King’s procession setting off from the Abbey back to Buckingham Palace at 1pm. Insiders have also revealed how the King was understood to be in favour of a larger procession, taking him and the Queen through the streets of central London. But senior aides decided it would be too elaborate, while voicing concerns over the spiralling cost of policing the event in a cost of living crisis.
So stressful: Our source added: “Everything should be planned to the minute and such overruns would be a disaster. The schedule from the programme, the carriages, balcony appearance and the RAF flypast is planned to the minute, so it’s all incredibly stressful. If the service is too long, or too complicated, the television audience will turn off and that could be devastating. (We) want to create a sense of majesty and Charles and Camilla have seen months of protests by a growing republican movement.”
If I was in a managerial position for this sh-tshow, I would quit and join Republic’s “Not My King” protests. At least the protests seem well-organized. I mean, I’ll say one thing in defense of the Windsors – they haven’t had a coronation in seventy years, so there’s little institutional knowledge about how to organize one of these things. But honestly, they should have been working on all of this for months, rather than frantically trying to organize everything at the last minute. The big tell, in my opinion, was the fact that the new king was so disorganized that he sent out the invitations only one month beforehand. Another big tell is the fact that royal and aristocratic women still don’t know if they’re supposed to wear tiaras – like, the dress code has NOT been finalized. This is all on Camilla and Charles – they’re dithering and mismanaging their big day.
Bet they want to keep the route short so that the few people who line up to watch them will look like a larger crowd.
I feel like it should be stating the obvious to say that it doesn’t matter if it’s not perfect and it doesn’t matter if the women wear some tiaras.
These are ridiculous people and they should be starved of attention.
I call BS on this entire story anyway. They’re just trying to keep the whole farce uppermost in people’s minds in any way possible. No clicks for a headline saying, ‘oh it’s all going pretty well actually’. The BM like their click bait drama even if they have to make stuff up to get it.
The papers are trying to keep expectations low, then if things go reasonably well they can fawn all over the palace and write about how wonderful it all was.
That makes a lot of sense.
Completely agree with this.
Totally. The clowns and their circus is finally coming
As I drink my tea and read this, I smile because CHAOS and back stabbing leaks is apparently the theme of KC3’s reign. Karma at its finest. This isn’t QE2’s court.
I’m imagining H&M having their morning coffee, glancing at this headline on their devices, glancing at each other with eyebrows raised, silently toasting each other, then flipping over to the WSJ or some other news site.
Charles, the wish-washy. He’s always been that way. Indecisive, mushy. This mess is a pure reflection of his personality—anal, picky, but also fickle, dithering, labile, and mercurial.
Mushy! Labile! Love it.
Eeyore personified.
“Might take a day or two but I’ll find a new one”
Incompetent staff is as incompetent staff does. I hope a bird shits on Cowmilla when she comes out of the abbey,
*snort* 🤣🤣🤣
it would be awesome to see some “Not my Queen” signs
Has Chuck realized that the majority of his subjects do not want the Rottweiler as their queen? Having the Sussexes there will not change that.
Those heavily photo shopped photos of c and c. Of course the photos from coronation will be heavily touched up
If all the details and security had been ironed out long ago I’m sure H&M would have RSVPed but like everything else it’s totally unorganized and up in the air. These headlines are brutal, I love this for them.
That’s what I think, too. And honestly, they had funeral plans for major members of the family drawn up decades in advance, why weren’t coronation plans drafted as soon as QE2 hit, like, 90? She could have dropped from a massive stroke at any time, for example. I’m stunned at how complacent and thus, unprepared, this organization is. If they were a real business firm relying on regular capitalistic means, they’d have sunk in flames.
Even 90 minutes sounds too long…
For QEII, what did they do for 3 hours?! I would need snacks.
There was no cable, streaming or TikTok then, there was nothing else to watch!
There were very few televisions at the time of the queen’s big stolen jewels moment. Many people watched it as a film in their local movie theatres weeks later. My mom remembered it being broadcast on the radio and that the male announcers (because there were no female news readers at the time) had difficulty describing what the queen was wearing. If I watch this sh*t show, it will only be to get a glimpse of Harry, although I would’ve preferred seeing him playing polo! I’m sure I can find something better to do: mow the back forty, plant beans, and clean out Cluckingham Palace, my chicken coop.
Hum… wondering why Charles taking a ride in one of the glass carriage when the young Queen Elizabeth found the ride bumpy and horrible.
Chucky commissioned a new carriage be built for him, so his ride will be more comfortable.
Completely agree on the point of not having done this for 70 years. Everyone uses the word “courtier” and it implies the idea that the Palace staff are people seeped in real royal protocol with roles that dealt with functioning different houses, other competing/allied monarchs, etc. But, this is where the British monarchy has such a problem I think. Because monarchy in a real sense is gone. These are just museum artefacts being put in a play for the public. There are no stakes. These people are not “courtiers”, they’re average modern people poorly doing historical reenactments. Very poorly
But haven’t there been plans for this event for decades? At least that’s what has been said for some time. That Charles has been working on his coronation plans for years and even tweaking them every now and again. Why are they acting like nobody new that they would need to organize a coronation when the queen died? As far as nobody knowing how to plan it, aren’t most of the staff 100 years old anyway? Many have been around for decades. How could they be so unprepared? This is ridiculous.
Oh I agree it is ridiculous! I actually do a lot of work with the UK government and have some limited engagement with the RF. Not going to go into details, but I would just say that in my experience all of this should be handled by government staff, not “courtiers”, and this wouldn’t be such a shitshow
Yes…but they had decades to prepare. Elizabeth’s coronation was somewhat unexpected as her father died well before was anticipated and it was carried off perfectly. IMO, there is no excuse for all this chaos – it’s not like Charles hasn’t probably been planning for this in his head since he was 23 – the man does not suffer from a lack of grandiose visions for himself.
I just said below that I can sort of see this as an excuse for some of the things. But not everything. They don’t know if women are wearing tiaras? They don’t know the procession route? Those are things that could have been decided years ago.
They hadn’t had a monarch’s funeral in 70 years, either – yet, that went off pretty well and it was much larger, too.
Honestly, just hire a couple of good wedding planners. This is exactly like every royal wedding.
Ushers usher guests to their seats. Check.
Bride and groom ride in coach to church. Check.
Bride and groom walk down the aisle with bridesmaids carrying their trains. Check.
Sit in front of the priest and say, “I do.” Check.
Get a crown held over your head. Check if you’re Eastern Orthodox.
Walk back down the aisle with bridesmaids carrying their trains. Check.
Ride back to the party in coach. Check.
Wave from the balcony. Does this really need someone to organize it?
Brunch? Seriously, they don’t have this down yet?
Oh, and I forgot: Video everything. Check, been videoing weddings for years.
Exactly! These “courtiers” are not professionals in any of the relevant event planning issues. They should not be in charge or able to mess up/cause chaos with their made up “protocol” issues that they are not actually expert in in any case. None of this requires “courtiers” in the sense of what that title means during the time of actual monarchy and should have been handed over to professionals a long time ago.
Exactly! This is just a very high stakes event. People and organizations do this ALL THE TIME. Presidential inauguration, World Cup, Super Bowl, Olympics, etc. Hell, call up Taylor Swift’s people! They’re doing 44 songs over four hours in front of tens of thousands.
Of all the dumb things the royals spend money on, hiring a competent event planning company for this should be Priority 1.
I went to the Ringling museum in Sarasota years ago. The artwork is amazing.
But there’s also some buildings with circus stuff.
Apparently the US ARMY went to Ringling and Barnum & Bailey Circus to learn how to move large numbers of troops. How to break down and set up the large tents. How to get the food and toilets set up ahead of time in the new location, so all the troops had to do was set up their tents, and then go eat. Also, how to move the troops through the mess line so there wasn’t a long wait, etc. etc.
If the US Army went to a circus to learn how to plan major troup movements, surely the Palace circus could hire a real circus to do this clowning better.
The utter chaos. The incompetence. The floundering. The protests. The fears that people will shut off this Chubbly mess. I love it all for them. They deserve every single moment of this. I hope king Chuckles and his mistress queen both trip on their robes and knock down everyone in the aisle with them, like a big dominoes pile.
They’ve had more than months to plan this, they’ve had YEARS. The last queen was in her 90s. Why did they wait for her to die to start planning? Shouldn’t this have been like the funeral plans that are drawn up years in advance and just updated each year? It’s hilarious to me that they are SO BAD at this. The incompetence comes straight from the top, from Chuckles and his inability to be a good father, all the way down to every staff member employed by BP and KP. Clowns, the lot of them. 🤣
The incompetence goes back to before Queen Victoria even. Prince Albert tried to modernize the Palace courtiers and got a lot of pushback.
One group put the wood in the fireplace, but some other group was in charge of lighting it. One group still set up the dinner for a meeting that hadn’t been held in years because, “That’s the way we’ve always done it.”
Can we take a moment to compare this Chucklefest disorganization with organizing a massive international event (that grows with every iteration) in different countries every two years for wounded soldiers? They’ve known this event was coming for years and years and years…
Chuck let the wrong prince go. Harry really would have been an enormous help to his father in so many ways.
@guesswho, THIS ☝️
Didn’t I read (sometime back) that William was head of the coronation committee or head of planning?
Blah. They’re trying to drum up interest in this coronation and it’s not working. Attacking Harry and Meghan isn’t working, bringing up William’s mistress family isn’t, Louis and the children aren’t working either.
“Hiccups” doing a lot of work here. You just hate to see it. 🫣🤣
Its very hard to believe that Charles and his staff did not have the Coronation planned out long before now. He has been waiting his whole life to be King. At the very latest, he should have started planning when Prince Philip passed, it was obvious to all that the Queen was not long for this world. But surely, sometime over the last 10 years, one of his staff would have broached the subject of the Coronation? After all, the last one was 70 years ago, its not as though there is a recent model to follow. That Charles is only now having a fitting for the Coronation robes and finding them heavy is absurd – of course they are heavy to him, the man is in his 70’s. The Queen was in her twenties and likely so were previous monarchs, the weight of ermine and velvet is no problem when young and fit. Or is this another example of royal family/staff living in lala land and assuming that money and a temper tantrum will fix everything?
The Earl Marshal is the Duke of Norfolk. His job is to plan the coronations, the state opening of parliament, and funerals. The position is hereditary, meaning his entire family has been doing this for generations. Since 1672 actually. So it’s not like he has no guidelines for doing these things.
Fail to prepare and prepare to fail HA😱This is going exactly as it should be. With Harry and Megan doing what they do and living the life they want, organising everything to run smoothly at every event they undertake. THAT is how it’s done in their lives
Now switch back to London, royal toads running around like headless chickens, you build a ramp, no you build a ramp, you ask Camilla if she’s pssd and that’s why she keeps dropping the crown, no YOU ask her. The king wants a longer procession, you tell him he can’t have it, oh no you tell him he can’t have it.BULLYAM incandescent in the corner screaming that his robes aren’t the best and they MUST be the best because HE is the heir, and he wants a rose in his lapel. Kate screaming down the phone, that her wiglet MUST be extra shinny to get the cameras attention and her tiara must be shaped like a crown with lots and lots of BIG, BIG diamonds because everyone will be looking at her not the king and his scrotum in a wig wife, then we have little Louis looking at that lovely big new ramp thinking cowabunga dudes, I’m so going to take my skateboard into that church. It’s really looking good 🤣🤣🤣
“Scrotum in a wig”
💀💀💀
Mary Pester, Scrotum in a wig! omg I’m choking
Louis thinking, “Cowabunga dudes” when he sees the ramp is great too. Skateboarding on the ramp would be more entertaining.
LOL! You’ve quite the imagination, Mary.
Ok, so I understand that this hasn’t been done in 70 years so there is going to be some confusion. But wasnt’ the rationale behind having a big coronation that THIS (the pomp, the ceremony, etc) is what England does so well? That England is a well oiled machine when it comes to these events so they wanted to show that off to the world? and now its all chaos because……the robes are too heavy?
It seems like some of the things that should have been decided long ago – whether women wear tiaras or not, or the procession route – are still really up in the air which is mind boggling to me. How has the procession route not been planned for years now?
Charles should know about robes. Elizabeth wore that million-foot long, ermine-lined cape thingy to every opening of Parliament. This along with a jewel-encrusted gown, a raft of ceremonial necklaces, brooches, medals, bracelets and whatnot, and a crown heavy enough to use as a murder weapon.
I’m sure that coronation plans had been made years ago. The only reason I can think for this supposed chaos is that Charles decided he wanted everything to be different, so he scrapped the plan and started from “scratches,” as my mother would say.
All of the recent pictures I’ve seen of Camilla show her in low heels with customized thick, “grippy” rubber soles. I’m guessing concerns about heavy robes & stumbling are about Camilla, not Charles.
But in general, it does seem like a total failing at an institutional level. I feel like I could have planned this thing better in the months they’ve had to figure things out.
The tiara is up in the air because it’s no tiaras if Meghan comes and tiaras if she doesn’t. Until they get the RSVP from Harry and Meghan there will be no decision on tiaras.
They have to wait until it is announced that Meghan is not coming before they suddenly decide that (shock) women CAN wear tiaras at a coronation.
It’s the only explanation for this fiasco. It would be so maddening not to be able to have your look ready to roll for the big event.
The shoes in my closet are better organized than this.
Same for my sock drawer.
QE died at 96 so they have all known for a long time that a coronation could happen at any time in the last 5 years (maybe more). So why hasn’t all the details been planned beforehand? I understand things like weather can’t be accounted for until much closer to the time but guests list, dress code, multiple routes so you can figure out timings for each one, what the service will entail are all things that can be planned months if not years in advance.
They did not need to put on a massive show in a cost of living crisis. Charles could have had a small ceremony like other European royals have. But after waiting so many decades for the crown he and his wife couldn’t resist the urge to show off to the world.
It’s not too late to scrap the whole thing.
What a complete joke, Charles can’t get anything done despite spending a Bajillion dollars on his party.
Has everyone who ever did events for decades while QE was in place quit their jobs?
Just stop.
Based on the article from yesterday about the merging of the Queen’s and the Clarence house staff — one side is not getting its way and has leaked to the press. My guess is that there are members from QE2’s staff whose nose is completely out of joint by either Charles’ lack of deference for their experience or his staff member’s having no clue about what they are doing and there is no hint that they are being reined in.
First of all, Is the coronation a democratic or capitalist celebration??
If it is democratic, why the exclusions of individuals??
That is done in capitalism to create scarcity and increase the price.
Yet in this instance, health concerns that lowered the amount of seating is seen as something else.
Emphasis on exclusions from:
Balcony appearances.
Being part of the parade.
Blaming workers who have to deal with daily changes..
All the pomp and 🎉 is already muted due to the effects of Brexit and austerity then add this unnecessary drama to this situation.
Plan a scaled down event, get the media to turn down the noise and make it about the accepting members of the population of the monarchy.
Have a service aired.
🔚
If it is to satisfy the capitalists, who are too rich to pay taxes, why whinge to the public??
These are some of the people who whinge that there is not a profit margin while covering the Queen’s funeral.
Why give a wide berth to individuals who do not give a sh*t about democracy??
Who will spread propaganda, despite the consequences??
Take a deep breath and rediscover the real significance of the day and get on with it.
Stop the tiresome finger pointing…
This all feels as ploy to severely lower expectations so when the event happens and it’s fine but not a complete disaster the Royal Family/UK government can puff themselves up. It is ridiculous that in the year of our Lord Beyonce 2023 that we are having a coronation in the first place.
The press here (UK) is reporting that Harry is attending but not Meghan. Have to confess I feel disappointed but as everyone’s said, not our decision & not an easy one to make. Toxic families eh …. I feel for him.
#NotMyKing
I feel like the tiaras thing is specifically because they don’t know if Meghan will show up. They don’t want her to wear one but can’t just forbid it for her specifically, but if she’s not gonna be there, then of course the rest of them will want to wear tiaras. A coronation is literally one of the only appropriate occasions for that.
I get the impression that there really hasn’t been enough time to plan the coronation. Charles seems to have jumped the gun by having it so soon. Didn’t the queen have her coronation over a year later? And this bit about the dress code for women. Aren’t other royals invited, and wouldn’t they want to know what the dress code is? It’s like being invited to a wedding, and being told at the last minute what btw it’s white tie. It seems that pettiness and spite are dominating decision making and seems to be very representative of Charles’s reign so far. Also, they announced that William was sitting on the coronation committee, so he is also wearing the dithering and incompetence. The poster who said that all this should be arranged by the government has a point. In Commonwealth countries where the monarch is still the nominal head of state, Lt. Governors and G-G’s are appointed by the government and answer to them. Government protocol offices dictate how thing should be.
Nothing says vigor and modernity like wearing elaborate robes that are so heavy that Charles will struggle getting to his seat.
Heavy are the shoulders that wear the fancy robes. It really is the Struggly.