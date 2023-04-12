Mail: Joe Alwyn couldn’t handle Taylor Swift’s successful career post-pandemic

I don’t mind gossiping about what went wrong in Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s six-year relationship, and I seriously doubt Taylor minds us gossiping about it either. I consider these stories promotion for her next album, where she will explain to us exactly how it fell apart. Red lips/don’t cry/you said I’m too famous/I said but you’re my guy. We danced by the fairy lights for the last time/I knew it was over when you punched that mime. Come on! It will be good. In the meantime, the Daily Mail is now running exclusives about what went wrong. Some highlights:

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s romance began to struggle over their career differences as the superstar’s career overshadowed her beau’s once the pandemic ended, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The Anti-Hero hitmaker, 33 and the Brit actor, 32, shocked fans with the revelation they had gone their separate ways after six years last week – with a source close to the star saying Joe had struggled to get his career off the ground, driving a wedge between the pair, especially as Taylor headed back on tour. The source told DailyMail.com: ‘The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced. This drove them apart and ultimately, they both realized they were not on the same page anymore. It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years.’ ‘It was easier during the pandemic when it was just the two of them, but once things returned to normal, Taylor Swift the superstar emerged, and their differences were even more apparent. They really made a go of it and tried everything they could but ultimately were unable to save the relationship.’

This does seem to be a recurring theme of the gossip, that Taylor was too famous, too rich, too successful and he was a salty baby about it. I am begging men to stop dating famous, rich and successful women if they’re just going to whine about feeling emasculated. You never hear a woman say “my boyfriend is too rich and successful and it hurts my feelings.” Only men suck that bad. What’s crazy is that I genuinely feel like there are so many men these days who would love nothing more than to settle down with a rich woman and just chill out all day, supporting her and playing video games (see: Orlando Bloom). Besides, for Joe in particular, what did he expect? Did he think that dating Taylor would help his career? Honestly? Tom Hiddleston dated Taylor for like four months in 2016 and he’s STILL picking up the pieces of his professional life.