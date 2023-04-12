Mail: Joe Alwyn couldn’t handle Taylor Swift’s successful career post-pandemic

I don’t mind gossiping about what went wrong in Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s six-year relationship, and I seriously doubt Taylor minds us gossiping about it either. I consider these stories promotion for her next album, where she will explain to us exactly how it fell apart. Red lips/don’t cry/you said I’m too famous/I said but you’re my guy. We danced by the fairy lights for the last time/I knew it was over when you punched that mime. Come on! It will be good. In the meantime, the Daily Mail is now running exclusives about what went wrong. Some highlights:
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s romance began to struggle over their career differences as the superstar’s career overshadowed her beau’s once the pandemic ended, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The Anti-Hero hitmaker, 33 and the Brit actor, 32, shocked fans with the revelation they had gone their separate ways after six years last week – with a source close to the star saying Joe had struggled to get his career off the ground, driving a wedge between the pair, especially as Taylor headed back on tour.
The source told DailyMail.com: ‘The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced. This drove them apart and ultimately, they both realized they were not on the same page anymore. It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years.’
‘It was easier during the pandemic when it was just the two of them, but once things returned to normal, Taylor Swift the superstar emerged, and their differences were even more apparent. They really made a go of it and tried everything they could but ultimately were unable to save the relationship.’
This does seem to be a recurring theme of the gossip, that Taylor was too famous, too rich, too successful and he was a salty baby about it. I am begging men to stop dating famous, rich and successful women if they’re just going to whine about feeling emasculated. You never hear a woman say “my boyfriend is too rich and successful and it hurts my feelings.” Only men suck that bad. What’s crazy is that I genuinely feel like there are so many men these days who would love nothing more than to settle down with a rich woman and just chill out all day, supporting her and playing video games (see: Orlando Bloom). Besides, for Joe in particular, what did he expect? Did he think that dating Taylor would help his career? Honestly? Tom Hiddleston dated Taylor for like four months in 2016 and he’s STILL picking up the pieces of his professional life.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
She is Barbie. He’s just Ken.
I wouldn’t have heard of him if not for Taylor. And now he has these beautiful songs he’ll be cashing in on the rest of his life.
However, I don’t think he’s salty about her fame. Taylor has written many lyrics about how supportive he is, how he doesn’t pay attention to the gossip. He seemed like a really secure guy.
I think the issue was differences on marriage and kids — and her career ambitions played into that.
Great comment, LaaLaa! It also sums up the DF article nicely.
If what they’ve written here is true: “The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced,” then it really sounds as though JA had issues with TS’s job.
In many relationships the careers are not perfectly balanced. It sounds as though JA had difficulty dealing with that—many women find themselves in this situation.
They looked far too much like each other – could pass for siblings – would’ve been too creepy if they got married and had some kiddos.
The people tend to marry that look like that. Look at Cumberbatch and his wife.
Those lyrics are a bar. Alwyn was never an up and coming anything though. He at least got song writers credit on her album.He will be fine.
Fine, I mean he never really seemed talented to me lol
This comment is weird though:
“it’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material”
It’s like he expected her fame washed over him and it gave him opportunities, it didn’t pan out and called it quits. This article makes him appear as a gold digger.
Why do people take these rumours as a truth?
More likely, it allways seemed that he wanted a quieter/not in the spotlight life and obviously she is hugely succesfull/ popular and its harder to stay out of the spotlight when you are singer, rather than actor who can just disappear between shootings.
I don’t believe this anymore. If Beyonce can do it, so can Taylor…and for the most part, I think she has. Perhaps there’s something about being Mr. Swift instead of the “known entity” in their relationship that Joe didn’t like. I don’t think it had anything to do with being low-key.
I’ll repeat what I said yesterday. If everything is all good and you’re totally happy and still friends stories like this don’t need to come from sources. This narrative benefits one person and it’s not Joe. Also it’s the Daily Mail, the over under on the source being another writer is very high
It’s the exact same stuff her publicist is feeding People and ET so even if it is another writer, it’s what she wants out there as the story.
And if that’s the case it’s crappy because now you have people running with how insecure he was and never was there for her, when last month he was the best boyfriend that ever existed and they were totally married and keeping it quiet. I know you can’t respond to everything but it’s clear that some of this is coming from the horse’s mouth so to speak and to let this narrative take root with fans or as repeated gossip is pretty shady.
You aren’t wrong. I respect Taylor Swift as an artist, and she seems like a genuinely nice person, but nothing good ever comes from playing press games especially when the other person doesn’t have nearly the level of fame to withstand it.
Yes this is just speculation based on that cryptic people story saying they were good in a bubble but not after the pandemic. I see this narrative a lot when a successful woman’s relationship ends – it’s always some variation of wondering if her career came first or she didn’t want kids or he couldn’t handle her achievements. Like even in my personal life I see this and it’s pretty much never anything so simple, it’s just typical relationship stuff like fighting too much or not having enough in common.
I kinda don’t buy this narrative because when they started dating she was already the biggest female pop star in the world. She locked her shit down for him and they seemed to be able to get away with privacy. I think the relationship just ran its course and he didn’t want to take it to the next level (marriage, kids).
The difference is at the beginning of the relationship he had self-confidence because he was plucked from obscurity by Ang Lee and then was in all these Oscar nominated movies. He was seen as the next big thing and he hadn’t struggled at all in his career. Then the pandemic happens and all his highest profile planned projects fell through. The ones he did do were not successful and now there is a new generation of young actors replacing him. Now he has a ton of anxiety about his career, while she is more successful than ever again and again.
He’s anxious about his career feeling like he can’t pass anything up and twice in less than two years he took a last minute role out of the country when he had been expected to be there to be emotional support during a big career moment for Taylor. She wrote her most recent album the first time she was unexpectedly left alone. The second time before the start of her tour seems to have been the final straw.
I’m a huge Taylor fan but I keep seeing other fans say stuff like this about the emotional support. I think it’s totally unfair to have expected Joe to turn down roles to act as emotional support for Taylor during her big career moves. He shouldn’t have to put his career on the back burner just to act as her support system. I don’t know, not a great narrative to be spreading.
There are logistics when you’ve been together a long time as well-if I have a major project or am launching a new channel/department, I kind of expect my spouse to carry more of the mental/emotional load. My husband is getting promoted, and I’m professionally secure and have been in my current role for almost 2 years, so I feel for the next 6-12 months, I will need to pick up more of the workload while he focuses on getting ahead in his current role. Even though they have staff and a ton of support-there’s still some things only you and your partner can do. If he ditched her twice unexpectedly at a major critical moment? Nah, Ken. That does some damage.
The next best thing is from the trade THR, which is usually PR driven, which in his case, is most likely comissioned by her PR.
Very interesting take SH.
His last minute films being the cause would make it seem like Taylor actually isn’t supportive of his career, not the other way around. Hmmm.
Taking last minute roles? That’s how the film world works. If that’s how she feels she’s being actively undermining. Who’s actually in a film is more a matter of scheduling than talent. If a film’s start is delayed, that can set off a cascade of cast changes for other films, because the actors who are in that film now won’t be available for the next film they were going to shoot. Those producers now have to decide if they are going to wait for someone (which costs money) or recast. With Covid causing delays, I’m not surprised Alwyn is getting the call for parts opening up.
And to those saying he should just say no, so he can be with Taylor – it’s a brutal and competitive industry. If you’ve put yourself up for a part and then pull out, it pisses people off because you’ve wasted their time. You start getting left off the list. Would you not get cast because you’re Taylor Swift’s boyfriend? Nope. Would you not even get considered if word gets around that you’re unreliable if Taylor needs emotional support? Absolutely.
I agree – she was hugely famous and successful pre-pandemic, nothing has really changed for her career. As you said, it ran its course. Not everything has to be high drama, sometimes people just grow apart and realize they want different things.
Actually when they met she was at her lowest point in her career. She was down and thought it was over, and her post kayne tape mess those albums where successful but not to her typical level, then a pandemic happened the next three took her to a new level that no one can compete with.
I don’t think he’s a bad guy but they met when she was low and he was on an upswing. the pandemic helped her career and hurt his, and now he’s Taylor’s boyfriend and not what he set out to be. It would be hard. It’s always hard when you’re struggling in your career. Imagine doing that with Taylor swift who is not.
As this story is from the Daily Fail, it is likely that they just made it up. Because that’s what they do.
The interesting part about the DF writing this is that I would have assumed that they would have written it from JA’s perspective. This article is not that.
I looked up their wiki pages. Taylor had the Reputation tour in 2018, wrote a bunch of albums and acted a bit. He’s been steadily working as well, but career wise he’s not in the same stratosphere. Yesterday’s explanation for their split was their different personalities clashed. Today’s in the DF is he couldn’t handle her job and he had a suck attack because he wasn’t as successful as her. This tour was set up so she was only working weekends, right? Considering Taylor is an top polluter with her private jet, I assume she might have set the tour up like this for her boyfriend, so she could be with him more often than in 2018. It kind of gives credence to the DF article for me.
I may be the only one but reading between the lines and coming up with the explanation that they couldn’t agree on a prenup or whatever she wanted the narrative about engagement/marriage to be. The headlines are a very calculated way to shame JA.
if it was a mutual decision it would be easy to use the “grown apart” “different people” “want different things” – all non-accusatory.
All the leaks so far make TS the victim of his insecurity (surprise!) and leave out detail on her end… except that they had been talking about marriage.
The leak of “talking about marriage” to DUNZO in just a few months wouldn’t make sense if things were not being set up by her camp to support “poor innocent TS” headlines.
He knew who she was and she has been A list long before they got together. They were together before covid (and survived as a couple! ). “intimidated by her fame” doesn’t make sense .
But is that really the reason?
This is the Daily Mail we’re talking about.
We take them with a large helping of salt as well when they write about Meghan and Harry.
Yeah I question this reality from daily mail! It sounds like someone took peoples article and expanded the storyline.
Daily mail does this often with their supposed exclusives!
They’ve done it with Harry and Meghan, Hugh grant and so many more. They pretend they have an exclusive when really they took the information from another publication
honestly, i think she does mind about us gossiping about it, but it’s inevitable and she knows it so she has to address it unofficially. as for the men being insecure…I don’t think it’s as simple as you put it. relationships are hard and being busy and working a lot puts a wedge between ppl. add on top of that he has ambitions too and it’s not being realized, and he’s always been the most private person…i can see how they drifted apart. this intense fame and spotlight Taylor comes with does not draw a lot of guys who want a more chill life. and Taylor is skyrocketing and she doesn’t want to dim anything, as it is her right. these are just two people that don’t have a common path together anymore…
While I can defo believe he was uncomfortable with the MASSIVE level of success of her career, while his career wasn’t going the way he thought it was going to go, I do think that commentators of a previous post also have point that T.Swift comes with a HUGE fanbase having a parasocial relationship with their idol/goddess and that honestly, sounds intrusive, scary and demanding all on its own. I think Swift is better off with a rich, successful music producer or something. Someone who understands the industry, knows how to deal with the pressures of being with someone really famous, not feel competitive with her and can stay out of limelight. But then again, her choice to date whoever she wants.
Absolutely agree. Joe’s career seems actually going just fine, but he’s basically a normal person with a mega mega superstar who has an often overwhelming fan base. She’d be great with someone who’s already super successful on their own and gets the industry, as you point out. Or successful in their own industry and happy to support her now, like Alexis Ohanian supporting Serena Williams.
to be fair, tom hiddleston is picking up the pieces of his professional life not simply bc he dated taylor but did so in the cringiest way possible (I Heart TS tee) lol we were all so embarrassed for him
I still have secondhand embarrassment over that t-shirt. Why? Why why why why why? Just whhhyyyyy?
I feel like Hiddles (AKA Loki) is doing just fine in his career, though.
The t-shirt was bad but it was the beach pap walks with his family (his mum, sister and niece) that really jarred me personally. Whatever about him playing the role, involving his family who have nothing to do with the industry, was a whole other level of ick.
This narrative has her all over it
In my mind’s eye, I’m seeing them at a big 4th of July party with a bounce house. I realize this is not the case, but now I can’t stop laughing.
I looked back at the pics (not convinced there wasn’t a bounce house lol), and it looks like a children’s party. There may as well have been one.
they did have a giant water slide if memory serves….jesus that was embarrassing, its kind of why I think he was genuinely into her. Its the kind of stupid shite you do when you’re trying to impress someone you’re pretending to be into what they are and that you’re super cool with everything.
https://www.irishmirror.ie/showbiz/celebrity-news/tom-hiddleston-looks-terrified-hurtles-8359456
@Lindy79! Thank you for making me realize that I am not losing it! I kept laughing at myself and my wacky idea that there was a bounce house there (mom of a 6yo, blow up slide and bounce house are basically the same thing).
Also 100% TH did that all to himself.
Now I can go about my workday knowing that I’m not completely making things up in my head. Haha
He did that all on his own though, it had nothing to do with her in the end. If only he had behaved in a normal and dignified way throughout that summer fling he wouldn’t have taken such a reputational hit. The t-shirt, the pap walks, the visit to his parents, flying to a different country every week as if they were recreating a 90s Meg Ryan romatic comedy. The cringe was glorious and probably won’t ever be repeated again, sadly.
I dont know if I believe that he was jealous. He knew she was massively successful and wealthy from the beginning. I think he wanted to be a serious actor and he probably found it challenging that the public will always see him as Tay’s boyfriend. No one knew who he was before Taylor.
It is not an excuse but it would be hard to begin your own career in the public eye attached to a star like Taylor.
I know that the man being jealous of his wife’s success story is a common one, but I’m skeptical of it here. In that story, Taylor is once again the victim of patriarchal expectations/toxicity, and she can win the day by being more successful than ever – meaning, if you buy her album, you’re not just supporting her, you’re supporting *feminism*. That’s a role she is very comfortable in, and I don’t doubt for a second that if that was what was going on, she’d lean way into it. But she’s not – she’s putting it out there that she dumped him, and that they ultimately didn’t fit because he was just more shy and introverted while she is an extrovert who wants to get out more. Her narrative is punctuated by the bejeweled pap walk in NYC the other day. I’m not saying we have to uncritically believe Taylor’s version of events, but I do believe that if she’s leaving a chance to go another round of Taylor vs The Patriarchy on the table, it’s probably because there’s no there there.
He’s handsome, but seems really dull and boring imo.
This is a subject that isn’t talked about enough and young women are often not ready to confront the fact that their partner might be silently harbouring these feelings of inadequacy and in some cases actively sabotaging them.
If he didn’t become a leading man while dating Taylor swift, it is probably not going to happen for him. (I could be wrong, Nicole Kidman really only broke out after breaking up with Tom). I saw Joe in the Favorite and he was good, but not extraordinary. Has anyone else seen him? I’d he a particularly good actor?
Nicole was already famous before her break up with Cruise though. She was a Hollywood household name in her own right.
I think Joe needs to find a role in an ensemble cast prestige TV series. He doesn’t seem like leading man material yet.
He was a lead in “Conversations with Friends,” which I’m sure everyone involved hoped would do as well as “Normal People.” It was fine? But certainly didn’t get the same buzz. And part of the problem (for me anyway), is that while Joe is a decent enough actor, he was woefully miscast as Jemima Kirke’s husband. Too bland, and although he’s in his 30s, he seemed too young for the part.
I’m afraid she’ll become the female Leo DiCaprio in the relationship game. Not in the sense she’ll only date men under 25, lol, but in the sense up and coming artists will try and use her name as a way to increase their profile and grab attention. She’s become so famous now that it’ll be hard to find someone on her level of visibility (and money). Almost feel bad for her. Almost, lol.
Why are they being negative with Joe? Like he’s some jealous egomaniac. So weird.
I actually suspect a different reason, but she (or rather her source) couldn’t really say it. So she resorts to these kind of tactics to satiate her bruise ego.
Everything just tracks based on my past research. I suspect in her next album betrayal, cowdice, etc will be her main theme.
I think it can definitely be frustrating to watch your partner soar when your own career isn’t going where you want it to (for either gender), but I do think more men are instilled with the idea that female success comes at their own expense. This struck me more as a relationship that simply ran its course, and they gently parted ways when they realized it was stagnating, so it’s kind of a shame if that’s the reason. Like, damn, you seen the price of eggs? I’d be perfectly content being the smaller income to a rich partner lol.
I honestly think it wasn’t jealousy. I think in this case it was more Joe didn’t want to pop the question until Taylor settled down more and was more willing to put her career on the back burner and take it easy on the tours so they could plan long term. I mean she could retire tomorrow and be fine for the rest of her life. Taylor wasn’t willing to do that and she translates it as “jealousy over her career.”
Agree with this. I think things just ran their course and they both had things they wanted to do professionally. But if Joe was willing I think Tay would totally take time off for kids.
6 years is a pretty crucial time in a long term relationship imo. You don’t have to get married or have kids but you definitely ask yourself if you’re in it for the long haul.
I was with my husband for 6 before we got married and it was really then that we committed to the idea of having kids and sticking with it. Before then we both had lucrative careers, traveled and eat out often. We got to that age and point in our relationship where we really had to reevaluate things for the long term. If we hadn’t wanted the same things we would have surely broken up.
Eh, this just seems like the Mail needed some clicks. Joe’s career has been growing if you look at it tbh! He was a main actor in Conversations With Friends and has several movies booked, one filming with Emma Stone right now even, the guy is not struggling for work.
Also it seems like he was supportive of Taylor and they shared a creative bond, co-writing music even. I’m sure it was very hard on him and both of them how insane her fame levels are, esp coming out of the pandemic, but it doesn’t seem like that was a career jealousy issue at all.
Taylor loves what she does, and good for her. Somewhere the right partner for her is out there, if that’s what she wants, and for now it seems like it just didn’t turn out to be forever, which is okay. I learned that lesson in my 30s too with someone I thought was forever. He’s gonna be good, she’s gonna be good.
The comments are probably coming from Team Swift but…its kinda believable? They were in their own little world and then reality set in. I’m not really a fan of hers but I felt bad for her when I heard the news. She’ll be fine, I just thought they had really secretly married.
Maaaaybe Taylor had the issue with HIS career. Perhaps he wasn’t ambitious enough, or his ambition waned as his big opportunities fell flat. When you first meet and fall in love, everyone’s on their best behavior. She could’ve been excited to see his rising star and I’m sure she wanted to help where she could, but after you get comfortable, things can change. Suddenly one person is happier just sitting on the couch smoking pot and playing video games. (Yes, been there). Mismatched goals and ambition levels can cause major tension in some couples.
Maybe they will stop trying to make Joe happen now. He’s an alright actor but doesn’t really have “it” to be the next big thing. Every new role announced was supposed to make him a breakout star but it never really happened.
I have read all these points of view with interest! When this split was first announced I thought to myself….tale as old as time, he has found something newer and shinier, with less challenge to his ego! I will wait patiently for the eventual reveal! The perceived narrative could never be that the incomparable pop princess was ditched for the usual mundane reasons that men use!
Just here to say that coat she’s wearing is stunning – that grey-blue.
This is the Daily Mail so I take it with a massive grain of Kosher salt (it’s still Passover, I have Kosher on the brain). They make stuff up and they are nasty, too. They are painting Joe like he couldn’t handle Taylor’s success, was envious and jealous. They are denigrating him as an actor and a person which is not fair. We don’t know what really happened.
Having a partner with Taylor’s level of fame is difficult for many reasons. Maybe he did feel overshadowed. But maybe he just didn’t like the spotlight. Maybe he saw that Taylor thrives in it and will always be a moth to a flame, and he didn’t want that level of attention in his life for the next two decades and beyond.
I haven’t seen him in anything. But if it’s true that his projects got cancelled and his career stalled due to the Pandemic, I feel for him. That has to be difficult. He can feel disappointed or frustrated about his own career stalling and still be happy about Taylor’s soaring and want to support her. I think that happens all the time in relationships.
I know there’s a double standard with these things, that you don’t hear about the partners of famous men feeling overshadowed. But with this generation, maybe that’s projection? Because I agree there are plenty of guys this age who would be happy to be the supportive partner of a more commercially successful, richer, more famous woman. They can do their own thing, whatever it is, and bask in her glow and enjoy the perks.
Yeah, this doesn’t make sense to me. First, because it’s coming from the Daily Fail, and also, Joe Alwyn has played a supporting act for years now (both in movies and in Tay’s life). He didn’t *just* realize how famous Taylor was post-pandemic, she’s always been huge (if maybe more controversial during 2016-2018). But he’s been quietly by her side for six years, so it’s not like a successful Taylor is all new to him. I believe the whole “relationship has run its course” thing more than the “Taylor is too big a superstar” narrative
Joe was the most boring BF ever. I am honestly not sorry they broke up. (Because my opinion is so valuable to Taylor, obviously.). I don’t know who I see Taylor with, but it’s not this guy.
Yeah I think she felt she had to dim her shine around him, and I think he felt it too. Nothing wrong with a strong shining woman but I think a lot of men in society just aren’t there yet because of their upbringing they just don’t know where they fit in if at all, but we’ll get there. He seemed a little too serious for her, I think she would be good with someone willing to be goofy.
But she’s not leaking to the press, right? 🙄
She did pull back a lot from the public after 2016 however. A good part of 2017 was spent by her fans trying to figure out where she was because she wasn’t being papped. Some of her fans thought she was back with Hiddleston because they could track her plane going to the UK. (Like Tom would have got back with her!). And even after the reveal of her being with Joe, she was pretty low key with pap walks etc. (for Taylor). So that may have been what Joe was used to and liked. Then with Covid everyone had to pull back. But that kind of behavior is really foreign to Taylor. It couldn’t go on like that. That plus the fact that despite all the “next big thing” press Joe received, he never really caught fire (his reviews are often “meh”). And her career is still soaring! I can see problems with all this.
I’m going to say it again – I feel really bad for Joe. Like a previous commenter said, there was NO indication of him being insecure during their relationship and if her music is anything to go by then he was a fantastic and supportive partner. Now he’s a ‘salty baby’? Harsh. I also hate how everyone is like ‘haha AS IF he thought her fame would rocket charge him into the A list’ – what evidence is there that he wanted to use her in this way? He can’t help her level of fame and if anything her sudden privacy during their relationship suggests that he was not trying to be Mr Taylor Swift up to the A list. People also needlessly make fun of his acting ability and he is absolutely not a bad actor. He’s really good. Him not making it to the A list yet doesn’t make him a bad actor! I think the “Joe is an insecure baby” narrative reflects really poorly on Taylor to be honest because she’s clearly green lighting it.
All of that said… “I knew it was over when you punched that mime” made me laugh so much it confused my 7 month old baby.
I suspect Taylor’s choice to go more low-key was a direct result of the Hiddleston business, which made everyone involved a laughing stock. Her side were constantly briefing every move to the press (remember the pastry swans? dear god), and encouraging speculation about marriage when they’d only been together 5 minutes.
This latest story seems bitchy to me – there’s an element of gloating about Joe’s lack of superstardom which is not nice. He has a perfectly respectable career and gets work. He’s just not a Hollywood leading man. He’s not on a Paul Mescal-type trajectory and I suspect he never will be.