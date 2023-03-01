Bower: Meghan Markle was ‘surprised & disappointed’ that Harry had ‘little money’

Prince Harry’s Spare revealed so much about his courtship with then-Meghan Markle. He was attracted to her (I believe) because she was so hot, happy, free and independent in every way, especially financially. She was on a successful show, making a lot of money from her acting career and her side-projects, and she largely financed their life in their early days, buying furniture for Nottingham Cottage, bringing her own stuff to Frogmore and paying for the decor. Plus, she paid for her own clothes AND she bought stuff for palace staffers, all with her own money. The British media called her golddigger for years, but it’s now abundantly clear that Meghan was wealthy in her own right and she paid for her own life when she lived in the UK. She was a huge failure as a golddigger, if that was ever her goal (it was not). Well, please allow Tom Bower to dust off that old bullsh-t:

Meghan Markle was ‘surprised and disappointed’ that Prince Harry ‘had very little money’, a royal expert has claimed. Royal author Tom Bower appeared on GB News earlier this month, where he spoke to the MailOnline’s Dan Wootton about the couple’s early relationship. Discussing the Duchess’ misconceptions about the Royal Family, the author – who wrote the 2022 book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors – described the former Suits actress as ‘money-obsessed’. The expert said: ‘Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money. She had imagined he would be worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, and she is having to make up for it now.’ Describing how the couple could not afford their current lifestyle as working members of the Royal Family, the expert added: ‘She wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command. At the moment she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Seriously, what is this sh-t? Why are people inviting this nasty old fart on TV to screech about how Meghan is a money-obsessed hussy who needs to ride in Cadillacs?? What the actual f–k? As I said, Meghan was the earner, and Harry apparently didn’t want to break into the trust his mother left him, perhaps because… I get the feeling Harry wasn’t financially savvy when he first met Meghan. To be fair, through Spare, it was clear that Harry had simply gotten used to what little support he got and he didn’t plan for the future beyond “being a working royal forever.”

Speaking of dirty old men, Boris Becker bizarrely chimed in on the Sussexes too. Becker is out of jail (lol) and in a post-jail press conference, Becker “offered a stern warning to Prince Harry”: “Don’t forget where you come from, because you may have to go back there. And marriages don’t always last forever, last time I checked.” I don’t have the time to unpack Becker’s nonsense, oh my god.