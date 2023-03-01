Bower: Meghan Markle was ‘surprised & disappointed’ that Harry had ‘little money’

Prince Harry’s Spare revealed so much about his courtship with then-Meghan Markle. He was attracted to her (I believe) because she was so hot, happy, free and independent in every way, especially financially. She was on a successful show, making a lot of money from her acting career and her side-projects, and she largely financed their life in their early days, buying furniture for Nottingham Cottage, bringing her own stuff to Frogmore and paying for the decor. Plus, she paid for her own clothes AND she bought stuff for palace staffers, all with her own money. The British media called her golddigger for years, but it’s now abundantly clear that Meghan was wealthy in her own right and she paid for her own life when she lived in the UK. She was a huge failure as a golddigger, if that was ever her goal (it was not). Well, please allow Tom Bower to dust off that old bullsh-t:
Meghan Markle was ‘surprised and disappointed’ that Prince Harry ‘had very little money’, a royal expert has claimed. Royal author Tom Bower appeared on GB News earlier this month, where he spoke to the MailOnline’s Dan Wootton about the couple’s early relationship.
Discussing the Duchess’ misconceptions about the Royal Family, the author – who wrote the 2022 book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors – described the former Suits actress as ‘money-obsessed’.
The expert said: ‘Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money. She had imagined he would be worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, and she is having to make up for it now.’
Describing how the couple could not afford their current lifestyle as working members of the Royal Family, the expert added: ‘She wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command. At the moment she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things.’
Seriously, what is this sh-t? Why are people inviting this nasty old fart on TV to screech about how Meghan is a money-obsessed hussy who needs to ride in Cadillacs?? What the actual f–k? As I said, Meghan was the earner, and Harry apparently didn’t want to break into the trust his mother left him, perhaps because… I get the feeling Harry wasn’t financially savvy when he first met Meghan. To be fair, through Spare, it was clear that Harry had simply gotten used to what little support he got and he didn’t plan for the future beyond “being a working royal forever.”
Speaking of dirty old men, Boris Becker bizarrely chimed in on the Sussexes too. Becker is out of jail (lol) and in a post-jail press conference, Becker “offered a stern warning to Prince Harry”: “Don’t forget where you come from, because you may have to go back there. And marriages don’t always last forever, last time I checked.” I don’t have the time to unpack Becker’s nonsense, oh my god.
Please, Tom Bowers… you need to give it a rest.
As if? The only gold digger in this story is Tom Bowers trying to dig gold by making shit up about people he doesn’t know.
I mean, once I realized all the extra BS I’d have to go through, from the paparazzi chases to footing Reno costs, to clothes for royal events, I’d be pissed off too that he didn’t have more money. She had to shell out soooo much money simply because Charles won’t treat his two sons equally.
This is precisely why Bower’s book was a nonstarter. Every word he utters or writes about Meghan just sounds like one long, nonsensical, hater tweet.
Like, I hate the Daily Mail, but at least they have photos and a comment section I can reliably click on in order to read “worst rated”
(I’m a bad feminist.)
What is Bower even adding? And how is his misogynist racism even beneficial to him financially? Like, for me , even a Tweet-sized hatred is difficult to publish, because of all the drinks I drank, the consequent misspellings, and the eventually grammatically incomprehensible copying and pasting I did to make the thing shorter.
A book-sized hatred? That’s like — wild!!!!
And Angela Levin does seem, in her defense, like an aged alcoholic.
Whereas Tom Bower’s motivations and persona are straight-up incomprehensible to me as both a pubic-facing person and an author
Seriously. If Meghan was “shocked” by how little money Harry had, it would only have been because she was probably astounded by yet another example of how horrible the BRF was to Harry. Dad and Big Bro can have all the money in the world, but they make the younger siblings dance for scraps of their wealth? It’s truly appalling.
In what other scenario in the 21st century would a family not be considered utter garbage for bequeathing basically everything to one child out of multiple, for instance?!
Word, DK. I am absolutely positive Meghan was surprised and disappointed that QEII and Chuck rode Harry hard, abused his good nature and willingness to work to prop up all of the lazies and the Pedophile, and didn’t even bother to compensate him. There, I fixed it for you, Tom Bower.
She was obviously not disappointed in Harry, as she beamed her entire walk down the aisle, and through the entire service. She looks even happier with him now, which I wouldn’t have thought possible on their wedding day, she was levitating.
I can’t stand these people. They are so far up their own asses. Hello, Tom Bower, Meghan worked every day of her life to support herself, she did it well, and she still is. Show me where her life has improved in any way by anything British, except for the Ginger Prince? She seems to have found the one gem in a pile of dung, and, smart woman that she is, she helped him escape. Good riddance.
That probably was the only inadvertently true part of that troll’s screed.
She probably was surprised that he was the genuinely poor and dependent relation in a ridiculously wealthy family. I know I would have been.
I love Meghan’s soul, desire go help others her ability to save Harry and admire her styling of life’s true contentment. The majority of the press are beasts preying on sexism, racism and class structure. I now hate the BRF, their press and royal experts, and especially Camilla and her tampon. My mom always said to only hate the Devil, but Charles and company have surpassed that evil. Poor England.
@Christine- right??? Bowers like “she was so disappointed she wanted to ride in the big Cadillacs”(????)
THEN WHY DID SHE MARRY HIM, TOM??? If she was so disappointed?? And Cadillacs??? 😂😂 go back to the dark ages where you belong you clout chasing kook.
personally I think he has been doggedly trying to provoke a lawsuit on behalf of the tabloids because it will make him a hero to all the geriatric royalists AND provide the tabloids of some MUCH needed fresh H&M content. the hundreds of BLATANT, RIDICULOUS, PROVABLY FALSE lies in his dumb book were DEFINITELY trying to provoke a lawsuit.
Tom Bowers, Piers Morgan, and all the other despicable royal experts and commentators are working to become knights and dames for their loyal service to Camilla. She has clearly promised rewards to all of them for their participation in tearing down Harry and elevating the status of her drug addled, debauching, dimwitted, donkey-boy son.
This is so stupid it borders on comical.
It borders on delusional.
Boris Becker? What does he have to do with anything?
Sounds like Boris Becker said something something Prince Harry in order to stay relevant? Had no idea he was in jail, so looked it up and kinda sounds like Britain still maintaining debtor’s prisons? Whatev.
Ex-convict says what? Imagine anyone elevating the self-serving “advice” of this convict who couldn’t even handle his own business?
I use to dig Becker in his playing days and looked forward to his matches.
Then he spoke.
Oh well.
No knock on athletes – but that’s the case with many athletes – unfortunately. Take a look at Rogers.
Did bowers forget that Harry had a sizable inheritance from his mother? These two married for love money had nothing to do with it. You have got the wrong person bowers. The gold digger is now Can’t.
Bowels is always sticking his nose in the wrong direction. Furthermore, had Meghan BEEN a hold-digger should would have dumped Harry once she moved across the pond.
Such a vile, hateful man.
As if, Boris Becker.
You know what? I’m sure she was surprised that the grandson of a woman who was wealthier than anyone really knows had so little money. i’m sure she was surprised that the son of a man who was the Duke of Cornwall and received around 20 million a year from said duchy told his son he could not afford his wife. I’m sure she was surprised that W&K lived in opulence, funded by Charles and the Queen, and Harry lived in…..not opulence.
I mean I was surprised reading Spare to learn how little Charles actually supported him. He didn’t give him money for clothes for non-official duties!!!! Meghan had to buy their couch bc Harry didn’t have money to do so!
that doesnt mean shes a gold digger or was “disappointed” or whatever. It just means she knew sooner than the rest of us the extent to which Harry really was the Spare in every sense.
I too was surprised at how shabbily (and not in a chic way) Harry lived and that he regularly bought his clothes at TK Maxx. Bower is so gross yammering on about this angle now. But he probably is adding up the Spare royalties in his head and is pissed off that Meghan will be enjoying more spoils.
I am surprised by how little money Harry has. I don’t doubt that Meghan was, also. I also would not consider her wealthy. She had money because she was working hard. That said, to imply money had anything to do with their relationship is absurd. It was all love.
Yeah, I think most people would be surprised that Harry, as a part of the BRF, had so little money. But I’m pretty sure Meghan was savvy enough to clock that when they were dating and definitely before they were married. She got married bc she loved the man. She married him knowing that he didn’t really have that much money, at least not much for a prince, but assumed, as she said in the Oprah interview, that the family would protect them.
Agreed, Jais. She knew all of the failings of the royal family, before she and Harry got married, and she was all in, for love.
The way the Windsors spectacularly sank the only way they could possibly be relevant in the current world, in so little time, is the only story here. I mean….Chuck, Cam, Willnot, Kitty, Sophie, and now the Parker-Bowles are the glorious front line for Britain. This all happened three years ago, when Meghan and Harry left, and now they are catching up?
Charles was financially abusing Harry and limiting him so he could control him. Not that Harry needed extravagance more just to remind him that he is but a spare and should be grateful and thank him while hording the royal grant is actually. I’m happy for Harry truly he has angel watching over him for all his good deeds, for all the pain he has endured with so much grace and dignity. Let them keep the stupid cottage and get an extra mansion in the heart of London when you feel like seeing your homeland. Like my mother says to greedy people “keep the change you need it more than I do.”
“I’m happy for Harry truly he has angel watching over him for all his good deeds, for all the pain he has endured with so much grace and dignity. Let them keep the stupid cottage”.
@Okay: YES. Well said. And no matter who ends up with FC, the special quality that made it a real home went when HM did. I hope to God it isn’t Kate because I can see the stories now; *Princess Kate, appalled by the disgusting condition of her latest home, Frogmore Cottage, insists that emergency decorators work a 24-hour schedule until the FQ can manage to breathe in there.* 🙄
Spare no longer, ever since George, Charlotte and Louis were born. George is William’s heir, and Lottie & Louie are the spares. Until they were born Harry *was* still the spare & wrote the book from that vantage. I used to really love the royals (especially when they treated Trump like the classless, graceless turd he is) but the way they’ve treated Harry, Meghan & their kids is beyond the pale. Hurtful and petty and skin-flinty all around. And I still use Diana’s nickname for the butt-ugly (inside and out) Camilla: the Rottweiler (although that’s sort of an insult to Rottweilers). She and Charles deserve each other.
I’m just going to quote Oprah here “NO ONE WOULD BELIEVE IT !!!”
i actually liked that Harry shopped at TK Maxx. Honestly made him more relatable. and i don’t think he’s a fashion guy anyways and it seemed like he got joy from feeling normal shopping there. My sense is what Kaiser said is true. Harry is stunted in his development from a young age since the death of his mother and that led to him just not having a whole of independence, which shows in his lack of financial savvy. Having his lodging and most of his day to day living expenses paid for, and having access to his inheritance at age 30, he is still very very wealthy. Seeing as Meghan was worth 2 million and was very independent, there’s no reason a grown man that wealthy needed to shop at TK Maxx.
The invisible contract is that the tabloids get to say whatever they want about the royal family because they’re supported by the taxpayers and belong to the nation, or whatever. Yet Harry was not in fact being supported very much by the taxpayers, and Charles was pretty much refusing to support Meghan, so he and Meghan only got the worst of that contract. There’s a grain of truth to what Bower is saying, but of course he’s going to spin that in the worst possible way.
But why wasn’t William expected to use his inheritance to fund his lifestyle? Why were his bills picked up by Charles (including Kate’s $$$ wardrobe) and that was okay but Meghan was expected to buy the furniture for Nott Cott?
Harry was a FT working royal and we were always told that his father covered his expenses. And that may have been true……but barely. And then the fact that he was a working royal and supported by his father was used to generate the “public interest” argument that meant the press could say whatever they wanted about him and his wife. And then when he asked to be able to make his own money and still serve the monarchy, they were told no.
There’s really no way to defend how this family financially abused Harry. And I know the response is “omg he lived in a palace, it wasnt abuse!” but money was used to control him and to dictate his movements, his causes, his interests, his lifestyle, so yes, it was abuse.
I can’t get over Harry’s description of conditions in the nursery. Will had the larger half, the double bed, the nice furniture, the window with the view. Harry’s too tall bed sagged and had hundred year old patched sheets. These people have been revolting to him from the get go.
Maybe he shopped at TJ Maxx because, being used to uniforms in the military, he didn’t have that much interest in regular clothes and just wanted the basics.
I was surprised by his lack of funds while reading Spare, but it never explained how he was able to hop on planes and head to Africa, or North Pole, etc. That takes a lot of money. Did he basically live off the kindness of friends?
I don’t know about the Africa flights, but the flight to the North Pole was part of an expedition with…..Wounded Warriors maybe? Walking with the Wounded? So I”m assuming either the Royal Foundation, Charles, or the expedition picked up his costs there (Charles only bc he probably thought it made him look good, IF he did so, which I doubt.)
There’s a weird dynamic in some (many) wealthy families, where there’s money available things like travel, but not for basic living expenses. So, Dad “Can I have money to go to a a summer skiing trip to Argentina?” is a quick yes. “Can I have $200 so my electricity isn’t cut off?” is a harsh no, with a stern lecture that money doesn’t grow on trees.
Someone described it as people “finding their level.” Overall, it’s sink or swim, but with strange moments of ridiculous generosity. And if you ever ended up in legal trouble, insanely expensive and connected attorneys showing up immediately.
Worked at an Ivy for over a decade.
Even non-wealthy people travel. He would have had income when he was in the military. He didn’t have to pay rent before his marriage. He likely used wisely what money did come his way. And, at the time of most of his travels, he had grandparents who might have been good for a plane ticket. On some of the trips, like some to the US, it was for military training and anything representing the UK would have been paid by the government. Obviously, he did have good friends like Elton John who would help out.
@Concern Fae, you just described my own father perfectly, that’s exactly his attitude to money. He’d be generous when it was a gift or for something that was an extravagance like an amazing trip, but if I needed money for university books or fuel, the answer was no. It’s SUCH a weirdly British thing.
Boris Becker? The hiding assets, bankruptcy ex-prisoner Boris Becker? That guy is giving his thoughts on Harry? Lawd.
It shows how Becker would throw his dark skinned black wife under the bus if need be. So NONE of these guys have a 10th of the heart and integrity of Harry? What a pathetic lot.
Interesting that the DM has an article about old Becker titled The rehabilitation of Boris Becker. Trying to get on the good side of the trash press.
Meghan is Boris’ type physically (he likes us sistahs), so he’d probably try to swoop in and date her.
Boris has become such a disappointment.
Prison can do that to people, I hear.
The desperation is so cloying now, they truly can’t see how pathetic they look. Meghan just shines all the more!
This old dude: “Meghan pay attention to me!!!”
Has he ever met her? Spoken to her? He’s a crazy stalker–why on earth does the British media enable this? This dude needs to be on a watch list. He needs a restraining order against him, on behalf of Harry. Meghan should continue to ignore him. The fact that she would likely say “Who is he?” if asked about him is her biggest weapon. This man cannot stand that Meghan has no idea he exists, when apparently, Meghan is all he seems to think about. he and Angela Levin are both insane. Bad, bad look for the royals who actually interact with these psychopaths.
Most people aren’t financially savvy. When would Harry have ever been taught about personal finance? Or William or even Charles? Harry was supposed to be dependent forever, just like Princess Margaret, just like Andrew, Edward, and Anne. The royals are supposed to be trapped so that they have no future, cannot even imagine a future, outside of the royal cage.
Meghan helped Harry break free.
Yes. Charles somehow got into his head that he would be praised for being “frugal.” Combined with his stubbornness and complete lack of understanding of how money works, it will be a generational disaster for the BRF.
He seems to think he can keep everything the same, but just tell everyone to spend less money. The man is a dangerous fool.
Ye gods will the media EVER climb out of the gutter! Look BOWEL is a failure and a laughing stock now, his last book was called out by so very many of the people he “quoted” in it that he had to admit, on national television that he hadn’t met “them”, he spoken to people who knew “them”, BUT when the celebrities he had quoted then asked him for the names of the people he claimed he had spoken to who knew them, he (ahem), couldn’t remember!! THAT and that alone is why his books are written with so much legalise that he can’t be sued! He nearly pulled a Morgan on breakfast television because the interviewer called him out on some of the things he had said about Megan, he refused time and time again to offer a defence to anything he had claimed and just kept saying “well that’s your opinion” until Ben said well we will have to leave it there then. Bower looked apoplectic
Meghan’s mere existence has made a laughing-stock out of a bunch of bloviating gross men. Morgan, Clarkson, Bower. Just her breathing has them spewing vile that is so bad it makes them look unhinged.
Surely if she was that disappointed, she wouldn’t have married him and children with him??
This sexist old nonsense. Not like she was a working woman who was a self-made millionnaire or anything. *eyeroll*
I haven’t personally met anyone under 60 that lists a Cadillac as a goal….and I lived in LA and Miami most of my adult life.
The Cadillac comment made me LOL. Sounds like Bowel is projecting his own fantasy of riding around in a big Cadillac onto Meghan. What an absolute idiot.
Agreed. She’s not a Mary Kay lady.
I’m pretty sure they are the only people who still equate Cadillacs with success.
The Cadillac thing is a bit of a dog whistle because it’s considered a luxury car for older Black people and showed up in every 70s Blaxploitation film. Harry has outsold Bowels on every front and has plenty of money now, so I don’t think he needs to concern himself with their finances. Harry can buy and sell Bowers for chump change.
THIS. its a stereotype that black people are obsessed with caddys
I read Spare and I was surprised at Harrys living arrangements.
I’d like to see the actual personal wealth of each member of the BRF, including details of Phillip and Elizabeths wills. The Royals wills are sealed for 99 years after death.
I’d guess QE&P were billionaires at their deaths.
We’re talking hundreds of years of land and wealth passed down.
The huge amounts of land, 100’s of acres on those estates.
Btw, these idiots never remember that M is a self-made millionaire. She has earned her own money before she met H. She wasn’t working as a waitress. Doesn’t she look fab in these pics?
Does every negative comment about Meghan have to be published, talked and written about? At this point it just feels gross and dehumanizing whether it’s the daily mail or Sussex positivepages
Preach…..
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
If Meghan was a gold digger, she would have left his ass the moment she saw how he was living at Knott Cott. Because that place is GHETTO!! Its only value is its location.
Now I can believe that Meghan was surprised at how poorly he was living compared to just about every other relative. Especially Will and Kate. I can believe Meghan told Harry that he could do SO much better. That he DESERVED so much better in life. She clearly saw his value and strengths even if he didn’t at the time. Meghan probably encouraged him to use his vast network in new ways he never thought of.
If I were her, coming in from a really successful, independent existence and my man told me that he lived off of an allowance from his Daddy, in a residence provided by his grandmother (and a shit one at that), and that every purchase he made had to get approved and reviewed, and basically couldn’t take a shit without asking permission first, I’d be “disappointed” too.
Cheers, well said. And that is why they hate Meghan so much – she gave Harry a true lens of his world and gave him wings. Also that the person capable of all that was a WOC.
I SERIOUSLY doubt money wasn’t discussed so that she and he knew what they were in for (both of them). Most couples do have that discussion.
@seraphina
EXACTLY!! You don’t talk about getting married without discussing finances first if you’re smart, and as we all know Meghan is very smart and savvy! She knew the score.
Remember what Oprah said when she visited them at Nott Cottage! No one would believe it. Imagine what Harry thought when (if?) he walked into Meghan’s comfy, classy place in Toronto. And, Meghan’s been given rides on private jets by Elton, Tyler Perry, and Amal Clooney. So if she is scrounging, it’s working out pretty good for her.
It’s mind boggling that Charles gave Harry absolutely no incentive to WANT to stay as part of the RF. Harry’s the one who’s Cinderella. Charles must have really believed it inconceivable Harry could possibly consider walking away, no matter how badly he was treated. Instead, Harry and family slipped out of his grasp, are doing so well, and are so well regarded globally. He must be as incandescent as his eldest son, judging by his latest actions. I love that for him and Will both.
💩 I would also be surprised if I was Meghan too. Not because I want his money but because how little attention he paid to his finances.
I’m sure after Meg came into his life and saw her drive and how smart she was and show him that he doesn’t need his shitty family , he then started paying attention, learning and planning.
Harry worth hundreds of millions, LOL. That goes to the prove the point that she didn’t know anything about Harry. She knew he was not a billionaire before she married him.
Meghan want to ride in Cadillacs and beg for rides on private jets, and can’t afford to keep up the BRF, as if!
Tom Bowel and sad little man are just scraping the ocean seabed, this story is a sign of desperation.
Cadillacs? What?
Re Boris, the Germans don’t claim him!
They have a nonce being driven in Bentleys around Windsor.. wtf are they are screaming about Cadillacs? (Or is that another racist slur? Yes in the 70’s I heard them as a child)
Was Meghan ever paid a single £ while she was a working royal? I believe she wasn’t since they HR claimed she wasn’t an employee and couldn’t help her seek mental health help. So Britain was a charity case that Meghan supported for 18 months. Like a tour to build wells in Africa or bring menstruation products to girls in India so they could attend school. A bunch of absolute *assholes who grifted on the American woman who had a good heart. TB has never met or spoken to her ever but his soul destroying racism shows every time he open his mouth about Meghan. I really hope the universe readjusts and destroys these racist hateful people soon.
@Cessily – Yes, the Cadillac comment is an obvious (and dated) dog whistle. This is obviously a plant from someone in the over 70 crowd. My money’s on Camilla…
That was my thought, too, OriginalLeigh: It was a dog whistle.
WTH? The RR really like to pretend that Meghan wasn’t a millionaire before she dated Harry. It obviously bothers them a great deal. Also Harry had his inheritance from Princess Diana. I guess they could be considered paupers when compared to the wealth the rest of the royals hoard…
So funny that tax evading Boris Becker is acting like he’s an authority on interracial relationships when his biracial wife left him for cheating on her while she was pregnant with their second child and getting that woman pregnant. I’m sure her move to the US, side stepping the prenup and her bigger divorce settlement has nothing to do with his bitterness. Boris has bigger problems such as bankruptcy to worry about than Harry’s obvious happiness…
Doesn’t Boris Becker coach that prick DjokeCovid? I’ve heard all I need to hear.
That Becker quote is so random. Like what is the connection? Maybe make sure their taxes are in order, I don’t know. No one cares what he thinks.
Well I was also surprised after reading the book, all of this crap and she was paying for everything. What sort fairy tale is this, I like her wished she married a normal millionaire more peaceful
It’s truly amazing to me they are still going with the gold digger POV when Harry himself said he lived as a pauper prince. Meghan was living an enviable life, jet setting back and forth from London to Toronto. She was living in a nice home, in a great neighborhood. No cramped quarters for her. She’s paid her way throughout her marriage to Harry. And they still twist their lips to call her the gold digger. Bowers is a bitter, old twat, who needs to worry about karma smacking him in his face. As for Boris…it pains me to admit I used to love him as a kid. I did, but now I see him for being the useless, entitled dimwit everyone said he was. He needs to mind his business and pay his taxes before offering his advice on love and marriage to anyone else.
Meghan was surprised and disappointed that Harry’s family was financially abusive and generally treated him worse than 🦮💩. Fixed it for him.
One would think that the poor sales of his book about Meghan would disqualify what he opines about her as news..
But here he is being Murdoch’s useful idiot……
Nuff said.
I must confess I only learn about Harry and Meghan’s life through this website. But I did guessed by using logic that Meghan’s detractors would call her a gold digger. That’s why it is wise of her to keep her spending in a conservative manner. Can you imagine what the tabloids will say if she walked into a Hermes store and she purchased a $30,000 bag? They would immediately say she is squandering Harry’s inheritance. We all know if not true because she has had her own money even before she met Harry.
Meghan would still be in the UK, if she wanted to live her life based on the opinions of the tabloids. She should spend her own money however she wants.
These people, Bowel and Co., are just so ridiculous. The fact is that Meghan has more money than Bowel will ever have; money of her own and money she and Harry have amassed during their marriage. H&M are independently wealthy and this fact absolutely drives the derangers insane. They don’t need Chuckie’s purse and won’t be under Billy’s Boy’s incandescent thumb once (if) he becomes king. They’re not begging anyone for anything. They have no leverage to control the Sussexes and it’s driving them insane to the point of writing these articles of fiction and fantasy. Denying the half-in/ half-out option was the best thing that the royals ever did for the Sussexes. God took those lemons they gave H&M and made lemonade, lemon bars, lemon cookies, lemon cake, lemon drops, lemon meringue pie, lemon candies, etc….
At this point, even in the unlikely chance H&M were to get a divorce, I don’t think Harry would return to the UK (or that Charles would even allow him to). Meghan sure as heck wouldn’t allow the kids anywhere near the royal family.
Charles would want him back and will would want him as scapegoat
I doubt they will divorce in any case
If they are divorced and the worst happens, who does have control of his remains if he stays in the States? I guess his will would cover that.
This guy is an idiot, the gold digger angle is just gross and RR continue to be pressed that M is successful in her own right.
but I’m not entirely buying the begging for scraps Prince piece — yea, he had to buy his own clothes at TJ Maxx but could afford to pop down to Botswana on the private reserve, head for the Caribbean for weddings or pop up in Hollywood for some magic mushrooms. They have both managed to travel with exceptional accommodation and she (rightfully) was not paying for all of that.
No, he wasn’t living up the palace life with an army of servants — but he also wasn’t worried about paying the bills.
Who said that Harry was worried about paying the bills? Charles paid for them and gave Harry funding that he deemed sufficient. I imagine Harry was allowed to go on trips to Botswana etc. because Charles wanted to keep him the royal fold but not to live in luxury. Only William was allowed to live lavishly because he was the heir.
It was a figure of speech.
“he was allowed to go on trips to Botswana” is exactly my point — he has always travelled extensively and they did together and during the dating years — it isn’t a knock on either one of them, it just doesn’t quite jive with the pauper prince narrative. I’m not comparing him to anyone else in the family, just his own words and I don’t think his TJ Maxx shopping landed quite the way he wanted it to.
You don’t have to be super rich to fly to Botswana and camp. Some of the travel was considered official and paid for by the government. And PH also had grandparents alive at that time who would likely fund a trip for him. The point may have been a budget. You budget for what you consider important. He considered spending money on travel to be better than spending on an expensive wardrobe.
I would say that people feel poor even when they are sitting on a pile of money, if they have no control over it and if they are not allow to spend it on what they think they need.
I wonder if he used to pay for his drinks when he went out drinking. Or if his friends paid as a way to curry favor.
It seems in many ways, Prince Harry was wealth adjacent. He had access to money for things that would reflect well on the Firm, but not give him joy. I actually don’t think he owns his army uniform. The firm has probably laid claim to it they way they laid claim to Duchess Meghan’s wedding dress. When he needed them, they brought it to him with his medals and insignia missing.
The thing Prince Harry said he should probably throw away on Colbert was “ripped boxers”. He probably got used to continuing to wear ripped boxers because since they weren’t showing, the Firm didn’t care and would not fund them. The Tux that all would see and comment on, now those they seem willing to fund.
@IsThatSo — I just popped back in to catch up and that is an exceptionally nuanced take that I had not considered. That is probably way closer to the truth than either one of us knows. Well stated.
I’m sure she was surprised because she saw how the rest of his family lived. Beatrice and Fergie were on very nice vacations, and Andrew/Fergie live in a HUGE castle, and Wills has the biggest house (which it sounds like she was rarely even invited into?!) and his father lives in a literal castle.
but if this was an issue – she clearly would have just not married him. it’s not that complicated.
“scrounge for money now” LMAO at that one. Has anyone checked to see what color green Bowel-Movement’s face is now? I can feel the jealousy from here!
I think the tabloid writers are so obsessed with money because they have to work for a living, and the toffs & aristos & royals they write on don’t–and they aspire to that. Meghan worked for a living before meeting Harry & works for a living now, as does Harry. That turns their whole worldview on its head–earning money, working, etc. Aristos? Royals?? With jobs???
Bower seems more obsessed aboit Meghan than piers does. Camilla and Kate did not support themselves. Camilla was let go from her job after a few days
Bowel and Becker are bitter clout chasing lovers. Bowel is mad his hit job didn’t make a 10th of what Spare made in a week. Becker is sour his interracial marriage went south.
Hmmm…this is not what Bower was saying before Harry’s book came out. He and others were saying that Harry was extremely rich and that Meghan married him for his money. Now that Harry exposed the truth Bower is saying that she was disappointed that he had none. He can’t have it both ways. The truth is as Kaiser said Meghan was paying for everything including her own clothes. She was the opposite of a gold-digger.
This on the heels of her being thanked for being an investor in CLEVR. As if. Did she tackle “golddigger” on Archetypes? There have been so many conversations and think pieces in recent years trying to unravel the toxicity around the idea that a woman having agency, financial goals and expectations must be a golddigger.
No she didn’t tackle gold digger on her podcast, hopefully next season she will.
A gold digger archetype episode would be amazing. Who would her guests be? Trying to think of other women baselessly accused of being a gold digger.
Denise Richards and boy didn’t she pay for being given that moniker. Even when she found child porn on Charlie’s computer and fled with their two small girls, they still called her gold digger.
@lolo86Lf
Why should a person earning their income have to penny pinch, because of what derangers think?. I am confused by that, as she is not a “WORKING ROYAL”. People who dislike her will hate everything she does, so to meghan shop wherever you please, treat yourself well, you deserve it. ❤️ Hermes here she comes, I love that for her. Sorry lolo.
Exactly. Meghan was having custom fittings and bespoke items made for her way before she met Harry. Why should she live any differently because of some basement dwellers writing nasty things about her on social media?
I’m confused by this bc he said himself that when they moved to Canada/US, they were relying on money his mother left him which was millions. They both knew he had that money and had access to that money.
They also traveled really well their entire relationship, private flights to Canada with security while they were dating, private flights to Norway, Africa, etc. he didn’t pay rent or any utilities. They ate at very nice restaurants, they weren’t exactly slumming.
I could believe he didn’t carry cash or have his own credit card, etc. same with US Presidents here and their families. Jenna Bush Hager spoke recently about how strange it was when her father left office and she got her passport back and had to keep up with it, etc etc. because the secret service always kept it for security reasons and handed it to whoever at airports without her really being involved.
They also made statements that sounded as if the money had previously been invested and he didn’t have immediate access to it. It likely was in some kind of trust or investment and certain terms had to be met before accessing. And you know that all their flights were private because the BM told you so? When you have friends like Elton John, borrowing a private plane is probably not a big problem anyway. The bottom line would be that these media types do not know how much money he has access to at any time. Even when the royals release their financial statements, most of it is vague and doesn’t detail exactly what was spent on one individual.
You’re wrong about private flights. Meghan said in the documentary that she did most of the traveling while they were dating, Canada to London every two weeks or so, in part IIRC because of reporting requirements Harry had as a royal if he crossed borders while traveling. She traveled commercial, which she said was fine before the world knew about their relationship, but got more problematic after word got out about the two of them. She traveled commercial to meet up with him in Botswana for the camping trip early in their relationship, as well.
Neither flew private when they were dating. They both flew commercial. Most private flights were gifts from friends like Elton John, Serena Williams and Tyler Perry. They rarely went out so I don’t know where you are getting these nice restaurants story. They did travel frequently. But I’d gather they used the royal connections for that and rarely spent money out of their own pockets. They were usually guests of friends on their properties.
So, they really weren’t living large on their own dime.
I remember him getting ski trips paid by friends in the years before he met Meghan, because no, he didn’t have access to his inheritance. They even changed the rules on it so he couldn’t access any of it until he was 30. Before that was changed, he was supposed to be able to access half of it at 25 iirc. As snuffles writes, they didn’t go out to restaurants when dating. They themselves said they stayed in all the time to avoid the cameras.
Also remember him being papped buying 50% off bargain boxed lunches at the Whole Foods near KP. People wondering why he didn’t buy something more expensive. Because he was pinching every penny he could, folks. All he had was his army pay, then the BRF even made him quit the Army. As Becks1 writes, the Windsors were using every trick in the book including financial abuse.
Bower is such a nasty POS but I’m sure MM was surprised how Harry was living. I know I was. But if she were a gold digger she would have bought card once she started to have to pay for things and saw how he lived.
Also I laugh at Bower saying MM has to scrounge for the luxury things she wants. Haha. That’s funny. We just saw their outing from yesterday. They were riding their bikes or taking a cab because they have no money. These folks live in such a fantasy world.
I don’t know why they keep trying to rewrite Meghan’s very public life pre-Harry. She wasn’t living in a makeshift tent on skid row when he met her, she had her brand deals, endorsements, tig revenue, residuals and suits income. I guess she probably thought Harry wasn’t really taking care of himself that’s why his things were shabby but when she saw the huge difference between how he and the rest lived she realized it wasn’t because he didn’t want to but because he couldn’t. And even then she paid for pretty much everything. If she was truly a gold digger, the sight of nottcott would have sent her right back to Toronto.
I think he used the South Park episode as his source material, LOL.
“Scrounge” = “work” to these idiots. They have the ancient aristocratic idea that working at anything, for any reason, is bad. I would like them to look at what happened to Sparta because of that attitude.
(Sparta was a failure in every conceivable way — do not believe pop culture about it, it was one of the most rotten and horrific states to ever exist. The only thing it wins at is possibly being THE worst state to ever exist. Here is a link with an excellent and very readable series about it, but content warning for everything: https://acoup.blog/2019/08/16/collections-this-isnt-sparta-part-i-spartan-school/)
Something else I forgot to add..I think they’re bitter that Meghan wasn’t wowed by their stolen and gaudy jewels and tiaras. They want her to care so much and she doesn’t. Aside from her wedding tiara and those cursed earrings on the Aussie tour, how many times did we see her wear any palace finery? Zero.
Meghan isn’t able to borrow any of the royal jewelry collection.
And they gleefully briefed about it. She also tends to wear simple, sentimental pieces and the royal jewels don’t fit that criteria.
I get the impression that Meghan is just a doer, a fixer, a make-her-environment comfortable and lovely. Whereas, Harry, maybe like a lot of men, just wasn’t.
My guess is the “family business” element also makes the notion of setting a salary for a working royal weird. Instead of just saying – you’ve got this much money per year and a clothing allowance – we pay for staff and travel – make it work, the senior royals want people to come to them and ask for every little thing.
“She has to scrounge for those sorts of things.” I believe they’ve taken private jets when necessary, so he doesn’t mean that. Since when is the Cadillac to “go to” vehicle of choice? Am I completely out of the loop or something? I daresay she prefers the SUVs that have undoubtedly been customized to the security needs.
I think this is just more of the bm’s utter nonsense when it comes to Americans. They haven’t a clue, do they?
Meghan already had her own money and even that info was from the uk press, people in Britain seem to read what they want to believe and filter the rest out.
Let’s be honest they hate her as a WOC who has her own money from working hard & successfully at her acting profession and I’m white and caught that one immediately. It’s just beyond disturbing that people have made a conscious choice to hate a lady who did them no harm whatsoever except be the wrong color.
Boris Becker? That has-been can pound sand!
Even in the unlikely event they divorced, Harry will never go crawling back to those vipers.
I would have been surprised if I was dating a prince who couldn’t afford to buy us a couch. Doesn’t mean I would have been disappointed. but I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t surprised about Harry’s anecdote that Meghan had to buy them a couch for Frogmore from sofas.com
I’m 61 and I’d love a new Cadillac.
M&H are a good 20 years younger, Cadillacs are old people cars. lol