King Charles will evict the Sussexes because he doesn’t want Frogmore to ‘sit empty’

King Charles is just a ridiculous person. When his mom died, Charles inherited the vast royal holdings of the monarch, from all of the private estates (Sandringham, Balmoral) to control of the “publicly held” estates, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, Windsor Castle, St. James’s Palace, Kensington Palace, etc. There are tons of cottages, forts, castles, palaces and mansions currently vacant and unused. But because Charles is petty, small, vindictive and punitive, he’s decided to “evict” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage, the home they paid for and lawfully lease. According to the Daily Beast’s Royalist, Charles decided to evict the Sussexes because it looks bad for Frogmore to sit there, being unused. Dafaq??

Sources say the Sun’s report—which remains unconfirmed, with Buckingham Palace and Archewell declining to comment on it to The Daily Beast—is likely accurate, as the king is acutely concerned about appearances of extravagance while a cost-of-living crisis batters British living standards. A friend of the king’s told The Daily Beast: “Charles has made it quite clear he wants to reduce the size of the royal estate. It’s not a good look for a house to be sitting empty so it can accommodate Harry and Meghan once in a blue moon.” Asked about rumors that Andrew would be eased out of the late queen mother’s former home, the palatial Royal Lodge, where he and Sarah Ferguson live in separate wings, the source said: “Andrew can’t continue living in a 30-room stately home at taxpayer’s expense. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the king is making changes.” A separate palace source said of the rumored move to Frogmore Cottage, which despite its diminutive name is actually a five-bedroom farmhouse worth millions: “Any such discussions would be a private family matter.”

[From The Daily Beast]

Prince William and Kate were able to move into Adelaide Cottage because the property was VACANT. They were considering moving into Frogmore House, a literal mansion, which is also vacant, I’m pretty sure. Keep in mind that Adelaide is also Will & Kate’s FOURTH HOME. Charles currently lives in Clarence House while Buckingham Palace is vacant. St. James’s Palace has vacancies, as does Kensington Palace. The issue is not “the king can’t allow these properties to be left unused.” The cruelty is the point of this exercise. It’s especially galling to act like the Sussexes only using Frogmore Cottage a few weeks a year is somehow a huge issue in the cost of living crisis?? Literally, y’all have half-empty palaces and castles. And Harry paid for the lease AND the renovations.