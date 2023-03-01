The Sussexes stepped out at San Vicente Bungalows & there’s a new ‘Late Show’ clip

OMG, new Sussex content!! I love that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to be seen this week. Harry and Meghan were in Los Angeles last night, and they went out to dinner at San Vicente Bungalows, a private club/restaurant frequented by A-listers. Like, Justin Bieber and his wife frequent San Vicente Bungalows. Meghan wore leather pants and a beige jacket and Harry looked happy in a sportcoat. You can see the exclusive pics at Page Six here (I’m including Page Six’s tweet below).
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have first night out since bombshell ‘Spare’ released https://t.co/LSzeWUL8lo pic.twitter.com/AfMYFSTU6b
— Page Six (@PageSix) March 1, 2023
Meanwhile, the Late Show released a previously unaired clip from Stephen Colbert’s interview with Prince Harry. This was Harry taking “the Colbert Questionnaire,” which is basically Colbert’s version of the Proust Questionnaire. Some notable answers from Harry….Best sandwich: “Cheese and ham toastie with Dijon mustard on top.” One thing he should throw out: “ripped boxer shorts.” Scariest animal: “To me, snakes.” Apples or oranges? “Oranges.” What does he think happens when we die? “I think we become animals.” He’d like to come back as an elephant. Favorite action movie? “Gladiator.” Window or aisle? “Cockpit.” Favorite smell? “My wife.” Most used app on his phone? “BetterUp.” Cats or dogs? “Dogs.” Describe the rest of your life in five words? “Freedom. Happiness. Clarity. Space. Love.”
Screencaps courtesy of The Late Show/CBS.
Window or aisle? “Cockpit.”
I am deeply attracted to this response haha
“My wife.”
Hawt!
That answer was amazing. Swooning a bit over here.
Such a beautiful, intimate and unique response. I am swooning over H’s loving response. I dream for all wives or partners out there.
Yeah that answer really did some things lol
BRB, going to ask my husband what his favorite smell is. If he doesn’t say me I will be contacting a lawyer.
LMAO!!!!! Fair enough.
@isa I asked my hubby out of the blue (since I was reading this) and he said ‘wtf question is that?’ 😂 He then said ‘ground coffee beans in the grocery store’. Fair enough. 😆
Yes! Sometimes things are fair enough. My husband’s favorite smell (over 30 years of observation) is the smell of sauteed onions (followed by bacon in the oven and meat on the grill). Love the exchanges between him and Colbert.
Only wish he would have said his least favorite smell was Fleet Street.
Right? *swoon*
“Space” in describing the rest of his life. Space from RF?
Space could be the title of the one day sequel to Spare. Just saying, it’s got a nice ring.
I think the thought of space from the RF will have to wait for more evolution; oh well pilgrim’s progress.
He’s probably thinking of freedom and space from intrusive press.
Making a ham and cheese toasties with Dijon. Keep winning Harry. I plan to get a ticket to his live stream if its possible. I will support all he does.
I think Harry’s response to the 5 questions describing the rest of his life seemed like quite a tribute to his wife too. And I totally agree about “cockpit,” for reasons I won’t go into as a product of parochial schools.
Good Lord, add that to Meghan being his favorite smell, and I fully swooned in my kitchen!!! Young adults, don’t get married until you are this loved, and not a second earlier.
I just wanted to update that I am my husband’s favorite smell and I don’t have to contact a lawyer.
ISA, I am happy and relieved for both of you 😂
Isa – I laughed out loud – I must go and see what my husband says now!
Well done, Isa! You have a great picker.
Haha @Isa, I asked my partner and he also said I was so yay for us 🙂
I sincerely hope he likes cats, too even though he dogs are his favorites
I love his cocksure answer. Exclamation points everywhere.
Cockpit is a badass answer.
So extremely badass.
Even Tom Cruise would be impressed
Badass indeed ❣❣❣
Agreed
Yes!!!
I really want that coat! Any idea where it’s from?
Also swoon at Harry’s favorite smell being his wife. His face right before was cute.
Is it me or does this feel like we’re about to get Sussex content for real. Like this is now the moving forward phase post Spare and Netflix release? I really hope so!!
Same. I feel like some big things are about to happen that’s why this stupid eviction story is making the rounds.
Maybe Toteme?
It isn’t these, but H&M, Mango, and Nap Lounge Wear make something similar for a reasonable price.
Oversized, double breasted, cape coat by Carolina Herrera:
https://twitter.com/IrisTheeScholar/status/1631034466364784640
Elephants never forget.
Excellent point, Jais!
Well, the British tabloids can shut up now. Meghan has surfaced. Looking amazing by the way.
The girl ain’t living in no hotel, that’s for sure!!
I had to look up what a toastie was and and I am delighted to find out that a grilled cheese sandwich with ham and mustard, which is also a fave sandwich of mine, had such a cute British name!
Toastie comes from toasted sandwich (very literal). I liked the way he specified made in a toastie maker. Stephen worked out the equivalent like a panini press but proper makers indent/seal right across making two semi sealed pockets. We were able to buy one in the US but I can’t remember what they were called exactly.
We had one when I was growing up (in the UK) and I loved it then largely forgot about it. A few years back I saw something about them making a retro comeback and asked my boyfriend for one for my birthday and now we both use it all the time.
On a related note, I owe Harry a debt of gratitude. Today we started tearing down the old kitchen extension at the back of our house after some frantic weeks of upheaval to re-arrange things as we’re still living here. I spent a large part of today sitting on the bed with the cat (whose needs to be confined until they block off the upstairs and he can’t access the building site) reading Spare. It’s absolutely fascinating in part to see how wildly out of context everything was taken when the media started reporting on it.
There’s a terrific documentary on HBO about the making of the last season of “Game of Thrones.” The woman who ran the commissary stand in Scotland talked about making herself a “wee toastie” one cold day during filming (imagine her saying this with a broad Scottish accent), and someone asked her if he could have one too, and it soon became the favorite treat of everyone on set. Every time I hear about someone wanting or liking a toastie, I add the word “wee” and hear it in a Scottish accent. Harry loves a wee toastie too!
@ Laura-Lee MacDonald, love the name of toastie too! I looked it up quite a while ago when they(BM) wrote about Will’s love of Carole’s cheesy toast, toasty cheese..whatevs. I learned it is pretty much an American grilled cheese sandwich. Toastie is more cute. One difference I read was that England/Uk’s toasties don’t have butter on the outside but the inside. Americans butter the outside not the inside. I’m going to test this out.
Harry referenced a toastie maker. Panini presses and waffle makers operate as the same thing. As does a fry pan and using a Le Creuset dutch oven pressing on top. Or, a George Forman grill.
Harry Harry Harry you are taking it! Lol so far Meghan IS the list, his favorite smell, and the Captain of his soul. I am now agreeing with Tyler Perry “I want a love like this”, their devotion to each other is just so heartwarming!
He also said his favorite song is: “Your love gets sweeter everyday” by Finley Quayle. You should look up the lyrics. He has it BAD for Meghan lol
@Ginger I did and WOW!
Yeah. Harry’s got it bad😂. Here’s the link to the lyrics for anyone interested:
https://genius.com/Finley-quaye-your-love-gets-sweeter-the-abbey-road-version-lyrics
Can’t forget he also considers her ‘the last bit of gold’, which made me tear up when I read it. Their love is so beautiful.
I love Megan’s cardigan/coat here..she looks gorgeous. Someone just got some additional look book content…
I love it, too and I agree that we will see Khate in it soon. Maybe next week. Haha
They both look happy and well!
Love the coat plus the glow and joy on Meghan and Harry’s faces.
Oh lord can you imagine the other one in leather!! It will be so hilariously bad.
Roo, the thoughts of Kate in Leather lol
What I appreciate is that Meghan wearing leather pants is a choice and one that her SIL is unlikely to copy-keen. But never say never. She may try the leather pant look😂😂😂
Nooooo my eyes, my eyes, please not Khate in leather
omg. Are we going to see W&K on a date night in the next few weeks?? Casually spotted at a pub in Windsor? (please let it be the Prince Harry Pub lmao.)
Agree the cost/cardigan top is amazing. It is gorgeous but looks so effortless. Maybe because Meghan is glowing while she wears it. When Kate shows up in this it will be a hot mess.
I love her coat, too, but as I was looking at it, knew that I would never be able to look like *that* in it. Somehow M artfully drapes the fabric; I would probably look like I was dressed in an oversized bedspread or something. So I’m actually excited to see Kate try and achieve the same effect.
I’m gonna laugh so hard if Kate finds a way to wear leather pants.
Love, love, love the coat she’s wearing. I have to lol too at my imaginary attempt at wearing it. Have beautiful shawls that I haven’t quite figured out. The BM could slam Meghan all day long (it’s what they’ve done/do), would totally watch a Meghan show on how to successfully wear things.
They both look so happy and healthy here. Harry’s five words. Applaud. He chose his own. Wouldn’t have been disappointed if he, too, said, ‘Sleeping peacefully underneath a tree.”.
I watched this and loved it. Go harry.
“Freedom. Happiness. Clarity. Space. Love.” Sounds like a plan. And I wonder who or what he wants space from. 🤔
😂🤣😂 Yeah the inclusion of ‘space’ in his 5 words answer was good to hear. Keep that ocean between you, Meghan & the kids the BM and, of course, the psychotic collection of losers who are supposed to be your family.
I know this interview is from weeks ago- but, i feel like Charles is just making it easier and easier for him to move on. We all feel a pull back to family, and sometimes a crap situation, but every time Charles issues a “punishment” Harry gets to turn his back and smile at his family, his home, and the Pacific Ocean, in a community of rich people where he seems to be adored. He gets to do philanthropy, the Invictus Games are so separately his, the vultures couldn’t get their hands on it to take it from him- and his favorite cousin still visits.
Reading the book i thought H bent over backward to give his family the benefit of the doubt, and it seemed painfully naïve. And part of that is the wishful thinking many of us cling to- but CLARITY is really something.
One thing that really hits me when he does interviews is how bright he is. All those years of the press labeling him as dim were really unfair.
Dont forget all those (including some on this site) who diagnosed him with dyslexia. It used to annoy me no end when I used to see screeds and screeds, especially from some folks who have experience with dyslexia, usually a family member, and based on that experience, decided to become an expert on H.
The fact that at the very moment that he was due to enter high school, H was hit with the most traumatic experience of his life, and was wracked with grief throughout his entire school years – grief which made him shut down all the channels thru which learning takes place – was apparently not enough for some folks.
Turns out, this man is not only the most intelligent of his entire family, but has above-average intelligence.
I for one thought Harry and Charles , Beatrice where Dyslexic, but hey l stand corrected and could be completely wrong, ? .
What does it matter anyway , lots of my friends and family are Dyslexic and successful!!
Bea is dyslexic and has discussed it openly.
It’s another example of the heir/spare dynamic. Throw him under the bus to elevate Peggy. When you listen to him and Peggy speak, you quickly realize who the dim one is, and it’s not H.
It’s astounding how we were fed that lie for decades, that Harry was dim. And now that we’ve seen both of the brothers in action, it’s so clear that was just another ploy to make W look better. Bill is the dim one, in more ways than one. And Harry is so intelligent in every way that matters.
He just learned differently. He is smart as a whip.
The ones who do not recognize this are the real stupids.
I thought the same thing! So quick-witted and his comic timing is perfection. He definitely got the brains AND the personality in that “family.”
Harry is so very charming. I’m glad that people that may have not followed the Royal press and only saw headlines can get to see him and Meghan as they actually are. Also, Meghan looks radiant like she has literally bottled sunshine. I’m glad that they were out though because you know it was about to be a million stories about how they are devastated about Frogmore.
How am I the first to mention his “space” answer. That seems pretty final, no?
That was discussed back then. Very prominent
Back when? After Oprah?
Youre right. It seems to me that S-P-A-C-E now occupies an even more definitive role in the relationship between H and his immediate relatives in england.
And it seems to me he slipped it in there among the list of things that he considers part of his future because, perhaps, of recent discussions on the topic.
We now know that, certainly since 2020 which marks their separation with the institution, he has a new-found appreciation for: Freedom, Happiness, Clarity, and Love. The one time he mentioned the word ‘Space’ was in the O interview in describing the relationship between he and his brother. At that same time, regarding his father, he said then that he hoped to rebuild that relationship.
But apparently, what we’ve seen and believe of what must be going on behind the scenes, its appears now that ‘Space’ applies to his former nuclear family (which, of course, really means his father and brother.)
@Kingston right. Oprah asked him about what was the current relationship with W. With Colbert, the question was about his future.
@Steph, I agree with you. He knew exactly what he was doing by repeating the word “space.”
What relationship??
SPACE! Harry ain’t messing with Willy ever again.
That coat of Meghan’s is so chic. I’m already picturing Kate’s smirk when she inevitably steps out in a clone. Harry looks so stylish too.
RIGHT?!?!?! That stood out to me too. He’s DONE with William.
@Becks1 I think he’s saying space to both W and C this time. I don’t know when this was recorded (doesn’t seem to be the same day the interview that aired) but this may have been after the eviction notice.
@harper this girl is TRUE to HER style and I absolutely love that about her! The coat is reminiscent of a similar style she wore on her engagement to Bristol on 2019 (I loved that entire ensemble) and the OYW event in September and ofc the signature leather trousers!
SPACE. Space forever his future with William…?
(Edit: wrote this before I saw your comment, Harper!)
It looks like you, @harper and I had the same thought at the same time.
The leather pants!!! She is such a smoke show. And he is always extremely charming in interviews, this was great.
Not to be rude but how on earth are these guys peers in age to W&K?! They look a full decade younger. Being unproblematic clearly does wonders for your skin.
Colbert clearly really likes Harry. Wonder if he’s surprised by that?
Meghan looks really good.
I certainly thought Colbert seemed surprised by how funny Harry was at certain moments
They have a good battle of the wits rapport. Each has a humor that bounces well off the other.
He is adorable. Loved every response. Especially his favorite smell and cockpit. Badass. I am so happy for them and they seem so joyous. Yay freedom!
Those five words!!!! Freedom! Space! This man has been MANIFESTING i could not be prouder of him. Wow wow wow.
Meghan and Harry look gorgeous and happy. Loved the interaction between Harry and Colbert. I am with Colbert when he said he was reading the book saying, “get them Harry!” HA!
That was an excellent response from Colbert….I could see Harry trying to figure out if he should say something as well.
That was fantastic! Harry and Stephen just really seem to like each other. Harry brought it.
And Meghan looks so effortlessly elegant and chic — she just glows.
But that’s not possible. A list Hollywood either ignores or dislikes the Sussexes. /s
CLARITY.
Good for him
And guess leather pants are going onto the mood board…. Lol
Cockpit got me too
Cockpit was my favorite, I don’t know why. I just love it
‘Cause Harry’s in control with the stick!
LOL. harry’s hilarious. Love Meghan’s coat, but girl you’re better than those jegging look a likes that Kate loves to wear.
Erm…..those arent jeggings.
Shhhh…let Kate THINK they’re jeggings and try to pull a leather pair off herself!
I need an id on that coat, I love it!!!
I want to know how anyone got these pics of them. A friend of mine is a member there and they don’t allow photogs anywhere near that place. The last time I was there, there were a lot of big name celebrities and no one had any idea. They don’t play with privacy and paps so I have no idea how anyone got those pics.
Does anyone know who was with them? (Apologies if this was discussed elsewhere, but I didn’t see it.)
Loved it, glad she is sticking to the camel tones.
This could be one time I think they arranged it. Harry’s smiling despite the flashes. This is a deliberate counteroffensive to any ‘Sussexes humiliated’, ‘Sussexes devastated’ etc press narrative. No, they’re out on the town with big smiles. They may not like it but I think Meghan knows about using the press to control the narrative.
Loved it all! When and where and how long till we see Can’t in a lovely beige coat and leather pants? Shall we start a pool? My guess is as soon as she can get her hands on some.
He is so, so charming. He’s his mother’s son, that’s for sure. No wonder he was everyone’s favorite royal for so long. Imagine either William or Charles facing those same questions. Charles would whine, William would probably explode. Neither has Harry’s easy charm.
I suspect that both King Charles and the Heir will wear their jealousy of Harry like a porcupine hairshirt for the rest of their lives. While they choke on their bitterness, Harry and Meghan will continue to live their lives full of love and happiness and light.
I had to go here: Favorite smell? harry had the best answer. For William, it must be the scent of roses. For Charles, it must be the fragrance of…how would one describe the fragrant Eau de Camilla? Stale smoke? Stale booze? Dirty knickers? Used tampons? Such a reek I cannot fathom. Oh well. To each his own. Maybe they’re just following family tradition in the UK when royals wore heavy velvet clothing they never washed and barely bathed. Maybe he carries around a pomander full of cloves in keeping with tradition. Surely there are some golden pomanders in the jewel vault. Might as well put them to use.
He really is Diana’s son. Some of his expressions are just pure Diana. And he’s got so much charisma.
Willy, on the other hand, is like a black hole from which not even a glimmer of charisma or charm can escape.
He smirk when he answered “my wife” to the question of “what’s your favorite smell?” sent my mind to the gutter negl. He was as charming as ever.
It’s so great to Meghan out again and she and Harry looked so good. Has Harry gotten a stylist or something because his outfits this year have been so much better? Its not a drastic departure from his old looks just slightly elevated and more sleek and he looks confident as Hell rocking it too which just makes it hotter
Harry and Meghan look very good.
They do.. happy and healthy. The Colbert show was hilarious also. These two are just amazing. Love to see them shine💞
Obviously the favorite smell has its intimate and personal aspects.
BUT if anyone is interested, perfumes Meghan likes or has worn are: Bulgari Blv II, Oribe Cote d’Azur, Givenchy Dahlia Divin, Jo Malone Wild Bluebell and Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt.
😁 😁 😁
Thank you C! I adore Wood Sage and Sea salt and Cote d’Azur. Going to get a sample of the Givenchy RIGHT NOW.
Sorry to be pedantic but it’s “The Colbert Questionert”, a play on how he pronounces his last name, Col-bear vs Col-bert.
Glad to see that Harry and I are in sync in regards to snakes.
Actually, he pronounced it as he does his last name. To ‘T’.
The Wailes will try date night, especially to shut down Billy’s V-day date night with Rose stories. Kate can never pull off leather.
I really loved his segment on Colbert..and I guessed correctly that his fave smell would be Meghan (or his kids coz that is home to him). They look so good and happy and in love and they truly deserve it. If the weirdos on that island think they’re unhappy or getting divorced, think again! Harry is super duper into Meghan and he’s never ever leaving her lol
Harry is such a natural in interviews. He’s warm and witty.
“Cockpit” was his best answer, for me. Well played. I also hate snakes and love “Gladiator.”
So Colbert’s wife is an Anglophile and loves the Royals? That would be uncomfortable for me, lol. My husband is from a former Commonwealth country. He uses a lot of British terms and likes a lot of things English, but he doesn’t care about the Royals. Which is a good thing.
American anglophiles aren’t necessarily buying the British media story. She loved the Queen yes, and like a lot of Ameican anglophiles I know, like the monarchy in a “this royal thone of kings, this blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this England” (John of Gaunt’s soliloquy in Shakespeare’s Richard 2 that was used in a widely seen United airlines commercial in the 80s/90s). She’s likely to be a Diana fan who might moo at the name of Camilla, who likes Kate’s fashion sense. She’d love Harry as Diana’s son. The romance of the royal family in the US among more liberal-minded people is the Queen and Diana. For the more conservative folks, the appeal is the racism and the exclusion.
@Lanne is right, and chances are that Colbert’s wife has had her eyes opened in recent months. I’m also a lifelong Anglophile, but exactly as Lanne described— most of it started because I loved Diana as a little girl, and was taken in by the castles and the grandeur. But the older I got and the more I learned…welp, that changed and here I am on CB. I never even fell for the Queen as the “sweet old lady” thing, either, because when Diana died, I was old enough to see how vile her behavior was.
I’m probably still an Anglophile at heart, but it’s not about the BRF. I despise Camilla and always have, and at this point, cannot stand any of the royals left in England (Eugenie being the one exception). I also have a lot of sympathy for the three Cambridge kids. But the more I learned about how much these useless people cost the taxpayers coupled with their treatment of Meghan? Absolutely not.
So 🤞 that Mrs. Colbert falls into this camp. Because I really like her husband.
I suspect he meant that she just was more aware of the royals. I have to think now that she met Harry she’s not going to be supporting whoever is still left on that island.
My God. The charisma: Harry emanates it in spades. Incredible. Also, Meghan is a GODDESS.
Harry’s giggles slay me! Gah! So adorable!
Prince Harry is hilarious. He’s witty, charismatic and has amazing comedic timing. The two played off each other very well. I seriously LOL’d through 50% of this. So glad the Colbert team released it. It was great timing considering the eviction story.
Clearly, whatever this is really about it is not Harry and Meghan’s problem.
I repeat that it would be ironic if Harry ends up saving the monarchy, even in light of these revelations….
Not for the present or future occupants, but for the past.
Life can be funny, not ha ha funny in these ways..
H&M look fabulous, but they also look like, “Frogmore? Frogmore? Huh, doesn’t ring a bell. “
I don’t know how I am supposed to stay married to my husband when Harry says things like this about his wife 😀. I feel short changed as a wife . Lol. I absolutely love how Harry so openly loves the hell out of Meghan. And this is why all the bitter betties around are so salty and mad . This man loves her hard and tells it to the world.
He’s wrong on the cats or dogs question, but so long as he doesn’t actually dislike cats, it’s okay. I have learned not to trust people who dislike cats. It’s one thing not to be able to be around them because you’re allergic, but I have found that anyone who simply dislikes them has some very dark things that they’re hiding and will turn out to be two-faced. (JK Rowling being only one example.)
I’ll give him a pass on cats, as long as he doesn’t have a closed mind about them. I’d love to see their next rescue a cat. I like dogs, but cats are my companions and I just adopted my second one.
This is such a reach. He didn’t even say he dislikes them. I love seeing cats, but I also don’t think I’m capable of taking care of one because I’m just more comfortable and used to with a dog’s temperament, hence I prefer dogs. Does that mean I’m also two-faced?
Damn. Harry’s got IQ and EQ. I like to think I have both but I could never have handled an interview like that. Especially if I didn’t want to be there in the first place, which was fairly obvious and no shade.
I believe the date was dinner/business. There are many prominent places in Santa Barbara, but they chose Los Angeles for a reason. I don’t know what that venue’s policy is concerning photographers, but there were plenty of flashbulbs. Someone, most likely an employee, alerted the media.
The cosplaying conversations have gotten to the Kensington Palace PR team. Kate is back in patterned clothing and brooches, killing William’s fantasy with Rachael Zane. The headlines have returned to “What Kate wore!” Meghan wears vegan leather, and I can’t imagine British royalty allowing any leather in the dress code directory, so fans may never see Kate in leather pants. She’s back to shopping again, and spending William’s money is her only revenge.
Harry doesn’t need to shop during a TJMaxx annual sale anymore because he doesn’t need to wait for Charles’ yearly allotment. Meghan’s man will look as good as she does, and it’s also why she upgraded Not Cottage. She didn’t mind investing in Harry because she knew he was worthy. Love wins.
Good lord he’s smoldering hot in so many ways🤍
He doesn’t have Diana’s looks but the way he smiles is exactly the same as hers. He’s so charming and very sharp-witted. His banter with Stephen is so good to see. He’s such a natural at engaging and amusing the crowd as well. It’s so adorable how he intentionally counted to 8 after being asked to describe the rest of his life in 5 words. And I love how Stephen said he was all like, “Get ’em, Harry!” while reading the book.