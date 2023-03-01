King Charles is ‘evicting’ the Sussex family from Frogmore Cottage

In Spare, Prince Harry described how, in 2018, he and Meghan were newly married and expecting their first child (Archie), and how they had outgrown the tiny Nottingham Cottage. They had been offered several “grand” properties, but Harry didn’t want those. So QEII offered the Sussexes Frogmore Cottage, which was then a dilapidated shack in dire need of a full renovation. The reno was done quickly, at exorbitant cost (reportedly around $3.1 million), which should tell you a lot about the state of Frogmore Cottage. After they moved to America, Harry then “paid back” the cost of Frogmore’s renovation in full. Frogmore is just one of dozens of cottages, homes, castles, forts and palaces on the Royal Windsor estate, meaning it’s a royal property, so that money simply went back into whatever estate fund. Back in 2018-19, Harry was only given something like a two-year lease on the property. He reportedly renewed the lease on Frogmore even after the Sussexes moved to America, and when they visited the UK in recent years, they stayed at Frogmore. Well, funny story. King Charles is “evicting” them.
King Charles is evicting Prince Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage — and has offered it to Prince Andrew. The Sussexes are now drawing up plans to ship their remaining belongings to the US. The move, which follows damning allegations from Harry and Meghan about the royals, throws into doubt their chances of a coronation invite in May.
Disgraced Andrew was offered the keys to the five-bed Windsor home last week. King Charles began the process of chucking Harry and Meghan out of Frogmore Cottage days after his son’s controversial memoir Spare was released. Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice to the US-based couple as the world reeled from the extraordinary attacks Harry launched against the Royal Family.
The disgraced Duke of York, who faces being booted out of his Royal Lodge mansion, was last week offered the smaller Frogmore Cottage, and is said to be “resisting”. But Harry and Meghan are believed to have no choice but to quit the Windsor property, a gift from the late Queen, which would leave them without a UK home. They are now drawing up plans to remove their belongings from the five-bed house and ship everything to Montecito, California.
The move also throws into doubt the couple’s chances of getting an invite to the Coronation of Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6.
An insider said: “This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK. Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week. But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”
“This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK.” They literally moved to America three years ago. “A gift from the late Queen,” a gift in which they paid for in full despite the face that they were given a short-term lease on a royal property. “It shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction…” You mean King Charles is so petty and punitive that he would illegally break his son’s lease on a tiny cottage on the Royal Windsor estate just as a show of his limp, flaccid power? Sure.
Anyway, when the Sussexes came to the UK last year for the Jubbly, I theorized that they took a private plane home because they were moving most of their stuff out of Frogmore anyway. I also assume that when Princess Beatrice and Jack Brooksbank were staying at Frogmore, they probably moved some of Harry and Meghan’s things into storage and/or brought their belongings to California when they visited. This idea that poor Harry and Meghan will have to scramble to move their things out after being “evicted” and “left homeless” is just Charles throwing red meat at the British papers. I suspect William is also behind this – after all, I’m pretty sure he fancies Royal Lodge for himself and he always has.
This is how Will gets Royal Lodge and sticks it to his brother all at the same time.
Exactly, William wants Royal Lodge. Charles is under William’s thumb now.
They’ll have to pay Andrew for him to move out according to the agreement.
This is outrageous! I can not believe it!! He must get the cost of the renovation back!
I agree wholeheartedly. Harry didn’t wasn’t obligated to pay for the renovations as they were deemed necessary as well as approved.
Nothing like evicting your own son to uphold your love for your son and DIL. What a coward and spineless bastard. I hope that the eviction sends a clear message to Harry and Meghan.
I totally agree. The true colours are on full display!
Lol this is so predictable.
2/27/23: Chuck get in trouble for being to political
2/28/23:Chuck tries to blame the PM, the PM throws it back at him
3/1/23: Brief a story about the Sussexes. DISTRACTION ACHIEVED
Fergie bought a house, moving trucks were seen during the Jubbly and unlike the other royals the Sussexes were given short leases that have to be renewed in March either every year or every 2 yrs. This was clearly expected and everyone has already made other arrangements.
To me the real issue is not that Chuck is using the Sussexes as a distraction but that he thinks portraying himself as punitive and cruel to them is a good move. He really doesn’t grasp how globally popular the Sussexes are vs how he and Camilla are viewed. The firm/family have done another self own.
And it’s not just the Charles scandal, either. It’s no coincidence that this popped up right after all those stories about the anointing/embiggening of Queen Camilla. People were vicious about that online.
Charles is so cruel 🤢 I can just imagine what Diana went through. I think it’s a hundred times worse than what we know 🤢 and William is just like him🤢
I saw this coming as soon as William and Kate moved to Windsor.
And this was the rumor all along, that the then Duke of Cambridge wanted Royal Lodge. Because before Elizabeth was 6 feet under, everyone was jockeying for positions and residences. Who will get Windsor Castle, who will get Royal Lodge, where will the Duchess of Cambridge live now that the marriage is in shambles, let’s start by moving into Adelaide etc….It’s all a money grab for those scroungers.
Chuck won’t live as long as the queen did. His face shows he’s a heavy drinker.
I also expect Chuck to cut all of Harry and Meghan’s titles.
He has rosacea and arthritis but Charles is no where near death’s door. He’s out most days working in the gardens, gets plenty of exercise, has always had the best food and medical care. BTW both QEII and Queen Mum were pickled most of their lives and see how long they lived?
I also have rosacea and I certainly hope people aren’t going around saying I’m going to die soon because I’m a heavy drinker.
That would open up a can of worms since there would be questions about Chuck not removing Andy titles
How convenient right after a Charles scandal this comes out. Hmm shocker. 🙄
Because Harry and Meghan are millionaires no ones really gonna feel sorry for them about this housing situation but man Charles is absolute trash trashy trash.
The petty in me wants them to buy an incredible house in the countryside and make sure they show up a few times a year to upend any other royal news.
Don’t let them kick you out of your country.
Harry was railroaded into and ultimately paid approximately $3 million for renovations on a property he does not own. The RF don’t want H&M in the UK and they won’t be, but Charles owes Harry money.
Yes, it would be sweet for H &M to get some sweet digs that they can use to see their charities, a place where no relatives or men in gray can eavesdrop. Don’t let the ugly a** Windsors ruin the country for you.
So not true @Kel; I feel deeply sorry/saddened and furious on their behalf. I’m sure many will. IMO Charles has put another target on the Sussex’s backs. Because when at Frogmore at least they have automatic ‘royal’ protection. Charles isn’t just taking away the home THEY paid for, he’s taking away SECURITY again. AGAIN. I’m raging at this.
The thing is, because they can’t get RPO protection and the Met won’t let Harry pay for it himself, they’re screwed. If they buy a property there, the tabloid rats will find out and be all over them, and they will be a sitting target for right-wing nutbars and extremists. Harry has a big target on his back after fighting in Afghanistan so he’d never put himself and his family through that kind of jeopardy.
This. They did and do need a home that within the security perimeter of one of the royal residences. If true, this is Charles being dangerously petty.
Maybe when they want to visit the U.K. they can stay w/the Clooneys, I bet they have excellent security!
Charles is, was, and will always be a horrible man.
Yup, it’s who he’s always been. This is truly unnecessary pettiness for all the world to see.
Good luck trying to book performers for your party now Chuckles. No one wants to celebrate a cruel king.
Omid said that two members of the Royal family are said to be appalled at the decision to evict the Sussexes.
Curious. Maybe Anne? She would know that isn’t what QE would have wanted and she seems to be not attending some things.
It is interesting that the sibling who knows Charles best worked from the very beginning to own her residence out right and develop money making opportunities that don’t depend on Charles’s largesse.
Exactly what I thought. This is such an AH move. They have either lost sight of their long game or decided pettiness is their end game. I can’t see any spin that makes the monarchy look better.
@equality Yes, there have been some family gatherings where Anne has been conspicuous by her absence e.g Kate’s Carol Service.
Anne isn’t absent because she has any concerns for Sussex Family. Anne is likely absent because Charles requires her to curtsy to Camilla. For decades, QEII rewrote the Order of Precedence so Anne and Alexandra (and Beatrice and Eugenie) didn’t have to kowtow to Diana, Fergie, Camilla, Sophie or any married-in.
I’m betting Charles requires her obeisance to Camilla and Anne is having none of it. She still resents Camilla marrying APB when Anne wanted to marry him herself.
@Alice, Andrew got his own estate from the queen as well, but he sold it to a russian oligark many years ago. He then got a cheap lease on Royal Lodge, because he (a.k.a. the queen) paid a big sum restoring the place. Edward is the only one of the queens children who didn’t get a privatly ownd estate from her.
@Couch Potato, I wonder why that is — why would the Queen give residences to all of her children *except* Edward? Anyone have any insight here? There didn’t seem to be any bad blood between them. Sure it was rocky when Sophie was caught on tape, and I know Charles was pissed when Edward’s production company was caught filming Will at St. Andrew’s, but both the Queen and Philip seemed able to move past that.
Why would she not grant Edward the same security that she did the others?
@lorelei the scandal over the extravagance and waste over ‘Southyork’ is probably what doomed Edward from getting a home. By the time Edward married, post ‘annum horribilis’, times were different. No big wedding like the Yorks at Westminster abbey. Their kids weren’t prince/princess. No private estate.
Camilla and Baldy are just as awful.
The thing is that Chuckles was nearly eaten alive with jealousy over the adoration Diana received. Now it seems that jealousy has been transferred to Harry. Chuckles can’t stand it that Harry is far more loved than he is, just as Diana was more loved and Chuckles *will not have it*!
In Harry, Charles feels that Diana has come back to haunt him….
Therefore Charles wants Harry out of the picture….
Camilla is backing Charles up with this. Mark my words more of the truth is going ot come out and not from the Sussexes.
JFC! I’d initially dismissed it. The treatment of H&M had then moved me to agnostic. This decision right here has tipped me all the way into the “he had her killed” camp.
Do they actually realize that the world is watching? And seeing? And judging their sorry racist a**holes?
Also, this constant linking Harry to Andrew and wise versa is sickening.
Charles is a pathetic loser
But didn’t they pay for a long term lease? So if Harry paid for a long term lease already and Charles breaks it, what happens to that money? Will Charles return it? And no, I think the Sussexes planned on using that house.
No they did an 18 month lease and then last year I believe it was only a year lease according to what was reported. Andrew and Edward have of term leases though…
It was always shady that everyone else gets 99 year leases and they had to do year to year, but as always their attempts to other them blows up in their faces. I do wonder though if this is because they said they weren’t coming to the coronation, or maybe they purchased private property. I don’t know why, I just feel like they are about to announce another project. They always do punitive things like this in response to the Sussexes having made a major move in their personal life.
ETA: Not sure why the press thinks they couldn’t come to the country still. Security would be an issue and it probably wouldn’t be splashy until they left but they have shown they can come in and out and keep it quiet.
See, I’m just not sure I trust any reports on the lease time. It may have been 18months idk but something about this stinks. Sketchy!
So it sounds less like an eviction and more like Meghan and Harry phasing Frogmore out of their lives
It was a short term lease. That was one of the things that was different about FC as compared to Royal Lodge or Gatcombe.
I guess I assumed it could possibly be short-term like for 5 years or something, as opposed to 90.
Gatcombe park isn’t a royal lease. It was bought for Anne outright.
The Queen bought properties for all her kids except Charles because he was going to get everything. Andrew messed up and sold Sunningdale…nor sure what Edward’s position is except that he seemed to lose out with Bagshot Park which he struggles to maintain.
Why didn’t Charles buy a home for Harry??
I was just wondering if they were going to renew their lease. Anyways I think this is the first step in a few decisions that will drastically change the monarchy.
I don’t see will and Kate moving yet considering the cost of living crisis and his homeless “mission.”
But yes royal lodge will for sure be theirs.
Also I’m glad that Harry and Meghan will no longer be at frogmore.
Remember how a picture of their property was leaked to the daily mail when William and Kate moved in?
Now they won’t have to worry about being stalked by Charles, Camilla, Kate, William and their staff every time they visit the country.
So is Charles paying them back for the renovations? As well as any advance they paid on the lease? This is also probably his way of making it so that Harry has nowhere to stay when he comes, is not a working royal, and shouldn’t have royal protection, whether H&M pay for it or not. And Pegs gets Royal Lodge to peg freely and Willy nilly.
I bet he won’t but I bet that Andrew will get a good settlement to move.
For a legal eviction they would have had to violate lease terms. More likely he is just refusing to renew the lease. This is also refusing them the security that would come from living on the Windsor estate, while still extending that to Andrew. What a great father. I’m surprised he’s not putting out PR about how they are welcome to stay with him so they can be under his thumb if they visit. I imagine anything left in the house is stuff they don’t care enough about to ship. They should very publicly donate it somewhere. And it’s “the end of their time in the UK”? Does KC think he’s so powerful that he can keep them out of a country where part of the family have citizenship?
I have never really believed in the suspicion that Charles actively contributed to Diana’s death. Always seemed too far-fetched.
After reading the Spare, I started doubting myself.
If you ask me today, I absolutely believe he wanted her dead (if not made sure she died) and he definitely wants his son’s family dead.
Well let’s put it this way, if Charles wasn’t a spoilt little man treating the noble Diana Spencer like dirt on his shoe yes l.do believe Diana would probably still.be here today. Hence do l personally blame him.for Diana’s death , yessss l do. Karma will come for him and his side kick wife mark my words. This absolutely shows everyone the man and Father he has now become, a failure , Prince Philip.saw it and probably the late Queen too.
Obviously this is front and focus in the DM to.distract from Charles and Brexit Winsdor agreement.
Charles cut Diana loose after he got the heir and spare with het. He was very blatant about it and was emotionally abusive to her even In Public . He also let Camilla mastermind his first marriage
What a loser he is.
I believe that Harry and Meghan need a UK residence to be able to get the security they want.
Charles has just removed that condition, making it harder for them.
I have changed my mind, they should boycott the Coronation.
I also heard that Harry has some title or position which requires him to have a residence in England. I don’t know if it’s connected to the commonwealth countries or not. So, if this goes through, I wouldn’t be surprised if other announcements from Charles later came down the pike.
It could be the Counsellor of State position.
Harry was refused RPO security, and even though he was willing to pay for it he was prevented from that for no good reason. Being booted off the lease for Frogmore is a deliberate attempt to prevent him from using any royal property that is already covered by RPO security, hence preventing him from having appropriate protection. Yes he has his own security team that travels with him from the US, but they can’t carry weapons in the UK and aren’t privy to active and credible threats. He’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t. His father is a vicious, terrible tyrant.
It genuinely baffles me how someone with born citizenship who didn’t commit any crimes, can be made to live with the level of hostility from their country in this way.
And someone who served in the military of that country.
When you add the fact that citizen-Harry and his family have had all sorts of vitriol directed at them, both covertly from the BRF and constantly from the BM with no defense from the BRF, it leaves them in a very sensitive position where they need protection from kooks more than some other famous people.
Yeah, I think this is about removing them from the Windsor bubble. Now, if they want security in the UK, they have to go through Charles, since Harry is still fighting Ravec or whatever it is. Remember the story about a year ago that Charles didn’t see the issue with security bc H&M were welcome to just stay at Clarence House and have access to his security.
So here, Harry has to stay at Windsor Castle or BP (if he is allowed to do so) in order to have access to any type of security while in the UK.
Cockwombles and scum buckets the whole bloody lot of them. Harry, you don’t need them but by christ how they are going to need you, especially your dear manic brother. Camilla has nearly completed her manoeuvres. Her children are firmly entrenched now, possibly in frogmore and a couple of other properties. They have their trust funds from YOUR father and now she wants it ALL. She is using one of Diana’s favourite designers for her coronation -(for coronation read victory lap), so not Only is she wearing Diana’s husband, she is wearing look alike clothes and her jewels. How soon before she tries to displace William by saying one of her sprogs is Charlie boys first born. There is no depth this disgrace of a woman won’t sink to
So be prepared Harry for your brother to phone you for help and then please, with the best will in the world, tell him to Foxtrot Oscar, same for your father, oh and by the way, make your father repay you every penny for the lease and renovations
@equality: “More likely he is just refusing to renew the lease.” I was thinking the same thing. After all, the Sussexes are NOT living at Frogmore, so there’s no question of trying to get them to vacate the premises or forcing them to leave. It’s simply a matter of Daddy Dearest Charles not renewing an expired lease, rightly or wrongly. But it seems to me that it’s the Sun and other British media’s usual practice of putting such things into terms which reflect poorly on the Sussexes (and no one else), like when they kept writing story after story about Meghan being “stripped” of her titles, or Harry being “stripped” of his medals, or “snub” this and “snub” that. Just the fact that they’re referring to people owning their home (with God knows how many bathrooms!), and are presently living it for years, as “homeless” says something. Even if the Sussexes visited England (heaven only knows why), they’re rich enough to pay for their own lodgings or stay with friends, so… where’s the homelessness? So, yes, it’s petty and vindictive on Charles’ part, but it reeks of someone who announces breaking-up with someone who’s already dumped them — three years ago.
When visiting, they could stay with the Clooneys-I’m sure they have excellent security.
Charles, Camilla and WanK are petty, vindictive c**ts
This is clearly the deal Charles cut with William to make Camilla queen. I hope this hateful, vindictive decision bites them both on their pegged bottoms!!! (Like father like son.)
Charles commitment to pettines and stupidty should be commended. He and Camila are high on their power. Bulliam Pegginton is truly his father´s son. Does this mean that KKKate gets her cottage and William Royal Lodge? How can William fight homelesness when he has *check notes* 5 homes?
Thisis what you get with a monarchy,guys. wake up, Brits.
H&M should get back whatever they paid on renovating this “gift.”
And Andy isn’t going to like moving into Frogmore Cottage after living in Royal Lodge so long.
But it makes sense: Charles keeps Andy nearby and under his watch, and security, but gets Royal Lodge free for Willy, which we know he wanted instead of Adelaide. Adelaide is Kate’s divorced single mom home.
So they’re being evicted in favor of a paedophilic predator. I think that says everything about where the Sussexes rank in the family.
God, I hope they don’t go back.
Yep and they 100% knew this was coming. I keep remembering pictures of the swing they revived fot Lili’s bday. When they left the took the kitchen sink and the swing…. They knew
Lets you know the priories for sure. Andrew, while having his role and home downsized, is being kept in the tent because he stayed in line (more or less) with what the palace wanted.
Harry and Meghan committed the cardinal sin of challenging the establishment.
Abolish the monarchy, this billionaire is not suited to be the King of anything.
charles needs to give them that money back. but I did figure something like this might happen – they were never going to respond well to the book and give harry the meeting or apology he wanted/deserved – they are too petty/entitled and would never admit publicly to being wrong.
but I wish some newspaper could just print a clear article – king charles chooses sex offender brother over son and biracial wife
I would like to say that Charles will one day regret the decisions he’s made but I’m not confident in that considering what they did to Diana.
I read that in order to be able to get police protection in the UK, Harry is required to have a UK residence. So, this is more than just a petty move. Charles is trying to upend Harry’s lawsuit.
I’m sure William also wanted Harry off the property because it’s too close to Adelaide cottage and Windsor Castle.
And what does not having a UK residence mean for Harry’s UK citizenship?
They could just buy another property in the UK if that’s a requirement. A flat in London or Windsor would be enough for a temporary home.
But what if Charles moves quickly saying that Harry has no residency and therefore his lawsuit must be thrown out before they have a chance to buy a new property?
It’s not like they can’t afford to buy or rent another place which Charles has no control over. They have probably reached the conclusion that they’re better off doing that than being subject to the whims of his vindictive family.
It would be hilarious if Harry’s uncle rented him a cottage at Althorp.
@Equality I was going to say the same thing! I bet one of those Althorp cottages would be perfectly lovely.
The thing is, if they bought their own property they wouldn’t have sufficient security — only royal protection officers can carry weapons and be privy to active death threats and he’s been denied that by his own fecking father. It would leave them sitting ducks for every crazy and terrorist on the continent.
Diana’s brother refused to let her live at Althrop when she asked, after the divorce. He rails against the Windsors, but won’t stick out his neck for his Windsor relatives when things get rough for them.
Did he really? Did Diana say that or did the BM put that story out? I would say more likely that the RF blocked her from living there with Harry and Will while they were minors. She probably had to stay at KP with them on a royal property.
He hasn’t renounced his British citizenship or given up his British passport so the only way his citizenship would be at risk is if they charge him with treason. The UK is not one of the 13 European countries that have permanent residence abroad as grounds to revoke citizenship. Even in the countries that would consider this grounds, I think there’s a difference in how it’s applied to those who are birthright citizens vs those who were naturalized
Oooooh…..tin foil tiara theory: what if this is cause Charles wants Willy out of Windsor Castle? Like, Willy is in the Castle proper while Kate’s at Adelaide. And Charles is fine with Andy staying at Royal Lodge while The Sussexes lease Frogmore.
But maybe Willy’s incandescent rage is driving his Pa nuts? So he’s shuffling Andy to Frogmore to get Willy away from him?
I think this might be possible because I think it’s a good reason why Charles didn’t do this earlier.
William has his father over a barrel. It appears that William is even more anti Andrew than Charles.
I do hope Fergie exposes all the secrets one day.
Fergie has a public speaking engagement planned in the next week or so where she promised to talk about the Sussexes. Maybe she will bring this all up then!
@Mary — If Fergie talks about the Sussexes it will be thinly veiled spite, and she won’t spill anything about the vicious game of musical homes that is currently happening. She knows which side her bread is buttered on and will staunchly defend Andrew with her dying breath.
At times Fergie appears to do stupid things but she is very clever and plays the long game. She definitely has no time for William and Kate.
She did once say that she won’t talk about the H&M situation because it will be twisted the wrong way and be more trouble. But now the Queen has gone, I wonder if she will remain silent but she is someone who is happy to dine with the devil to save herself. She has been very friendly with Piers Morgan, but for all we know she may secretly loathe him, but she is happy to play the game.
I think in general this is about William wanting Royal Lodge, and this being a good way to punish Andrew and Harry at the same time.
It will be interesting to see how they spin William moving into RL, after all that talk about Adelaide being so perfect for them. Are they going to say they need more space so RL is better? More office space? But isn’t KP still their official office, so why do they need more space in Windsor if they have access to Windsor Castle and they’re not going to use Royal Lodge for any official business anyway?
Do they really have to justify the new home to their sycophantic press? I don’t think so.. I bet he could easily move to royal lodge and nobody in the public would learn a thing…
@First Comment they actually did for Adelaide. The press was annoyed bc they had been assured that KP was their permanent home going forward. some of the RRs – like Richard Palmer – were really ticked off.
Hope Prince Harry demands that Charles reimbursed them for cost of renovation for Frogmore.
I’m gutted for them, particularly Harry.
The hits will keep on coming, until Harry finally realizes he means nothing to them. Cutting all ties is necessary.
After that, he will be free. But the pain, meanwhile, is hard to witness & remember what it was like going through it myself.
I thought William wanted Windsor Castle?
If I were them, I’d do something annoyingly petty like take all the doorknobs or something.
Prawns under the skirting boards, 😂😂😂😂
From This I’m concluding H&M aren’t coming for the chubby and this is part of Chuckys revenge, but boy this guy has no strategy, he should have waited until after the chubby to do this. Now the world looks at him as a serious douche bag. I think Harry didn’t renew the lease, he was probably paying a whack on rent for somewhere he wasn’t staying.
Is this perhaps Charles’ way of stopping Harry being a counsellor of state without having to get it changed in the UK parliament? Apparently he’d wanted to get Harry and Andrew removed, but parliament instead approved adding Anne and Edward as extra counsellors of state – there are normally only meant to be 4 counsellors of state (+ the spouse of the monarch if they have one). Harry won’t be eligible if he ceases to be domiciled in the UK, and he technically still has been domiciled while he has held the lease for Frogmore Cottage.
Ah! I hadn’t thought of that. You’re right. It’s a maneuver that has multiple repercussions on top of being petty and cruel.
I think it is a petty move ( Harry is not coming to the Chubby) first with extra bonuses (William gets Royal Lodge and Harry loses cousnellor of state) with their usual lack of oversight- this looks terrible for them and also Harry could potentially buy some small property with a couple of millions…but my guess is that he would not. The appeal of Frogmore was the security provided by being within palace grounds.
Yeah – it’s one of the few ways Charles can still try to publicly lash out at Harry. He denies him security, and has probably pocketed all the money Harry & Meghan paid for the renovations -and as a bonus he removes the one formal role Harry still has in the system, even though it’s symbolic as they would never have gone to him as a Counsellor of State (unless, I guess, the only options they had were him or Andrew).
I hope Harry & Meghan just keep clear of the Royal Family now – why bother trying? Eventually the deflection onto them both whenever William or Charles have trouble will just stop working.
Harry could shut them all down by staying with his uncle Charles at Althorpe, HE isn’t going to the clowning either!!
Yes, but do you think his uncle would be open to that idea with the high level of security Harry and his family require? That would be a security nightmare, and the same situation that he had with Diana.
Charles leaked this because of the backlash he got for meeting the EU President. I’ve been saying for months that Charles was going to kick them out of Frogmore so this news is not surprising. And I doubt Harry was surprised by this move either because he knows his father.
So did H&M really quit Frogmore and this is Charles trying to simply save face? Either way, please please please, Harry and Meghan, do not go to that coronation. F these people.
@L84Tea – I honestly think Charles is doing this to save face because H&M didn’t renew the lease. I’m also thinking that the “eviction” will be touted by the palace and their unnamed “sources” as the reason why H&M are not attending The Clowning.
The problem for Charles, William and Camilla is once again their timing. Who decided it was a good idea to release this spiteful petty and vindictive statement when H&M are all over the front pages? All it’s done is to remind people that Charles is doing everything he can to support Andrew at the expense of his son. Added to that Stephen Colbert aired the second part of his interview with Harry. The interview reminded people how charismatic Harry is and once again he came across as a lovely bloke who we’d all happily sit down and have a chat with.
The media might like the word “eviction” but, given the two H&M news items, I doubt Charles “evicting” his son will be seen as favourably outside the UK. Still, at least it’s stopped #NotmyQueen trending on Twitter. 😉
I think this too. It’s a back covering exercise, potential excuse for if they don’t come to the Chubbly and a distraction from recent bad C&C headlines.
H&M have likely said they are not renewing the lease this time around and this report is just palace PR getting in first like a petty vindictive ex. As in, ‘I ended the relationship not her/him.’ As far as I’m concerned the only take from this is they should owe H&M 2.5million (or whatever they paid back for the renovations that needed doing anyway).
As for where H&M might stay on their very rare trips to the UK I’d be amazed if good friends or other family, say Elton John or the Spencers for example, didn’t own somewhere they could comfortably & safely crash for a week or two now and then.
As to Andrew, well meh! I couldn’t really care less what he does, where he lives, if he’s upset about where he lives or even if he continues to exist tbh.
That’s what I had thought L84Tea, that H&M told the palace they would not be renewing the Frogmore lease. I thought there was some stipulation that the Firm had to repay the Sussexes for the renovation if they stopped leasing FC. Wasn’t this in the stories around the time they renewed in 2021 and the word was the Firm was happy to have their lease money? Anyone else remember that? Am I crazy?
I had been hoping they wouldn’t renew the lease, simply because I don’t want any of H&M’s actions to benefit the RF in any way.
And if Tampon thinks he can use this to avoid scrutiny of his stupid meeting with the EU Prez AND the fact that entertainers keep turning down his Chubbly concert, he must share a brain with WanK.
I think this is the exact way it went down. When the left the brought the back yard swings with them…. They weren’t coming back ….
Exactly. Meghan took the baby tree swing, artwork from the walls, and everything. They knew the Queen’s death meant their time there was finished.
That’s what likely happened @L8. The Sussexes didn’t renew the lease, and to save face, they print this fake news, because in the land of the Royals, white is black, and black is white. So out comes the propaganda machinery, four legs good, two legs bad.
This is an interesting theory. Almost a “you cant fire me, I quit” kind of situation.
I mean, it wouldn’t be the first time. They’re still trying to convince the public that H&M were tossed out of the RF and the UK when in fact they were the ones to peace out.
I am disgusted!
I have changed my mind, Harry and Meghan should boycott the Coronation.
Having nowhere to stay/adequate protection for the trip seems like a great reason to stay home imo.
I’d say it was reason number 100. They had plenty of them before this latest d*ick move by Charles (as someone above put it).
Exactly my thoughts too!
I really, really hope they stay at home.
“I also assume that when Princess Beatrice and Jack Brooksbank were staying at Frogmore”
Eugenie, surely?
It’s really hard to come back from your family wishing you dead. You can have real, complex feelings of love and nostalgia but once your family makes it clear they’re good with you being dead, well, it’s hard to ever forget that.
When M&H’s security was yanked in 2019 that was probably when they were done on Willy and Chook. If this latest on Frogmore Cottage is fact, no big. Harry and Meg are over it by now.
This is a dick move by KC3 and QCC. In a way they are also getting back at Eugenie who would sublease from the Sussex’ as she clearly didn’t want to stay with her father in the lodge… makes you wonder what else is going on behind the scenes.
I guess Fergie and the girls could always stay in the £5,000,000 flat that Fergie purchased last year…or Eugenie and family can stay with Beatrice in her new home.
All of this shows how the royal family leadership is full of sh!t human beings.
Yeah, I can see this as a swipe against Eugenie and Jack too. It puts all of those moving to California rumors in a new perspective too.
No one should be shocked. One thing that was clear in Spare was how this is an institution masquerading as a family. They are only family to a point. I feel for Harry bc he lost his only living parent and the only safe home in his home country making it near impossible for him to ever safely visit. make no mistake for however much H hates the press he does love his home country.
Majority of ppl won’t feel sorry for H&M bc they are millionaires already living in a mansion and I understand that. But at least H got his own real family giving him the happy ending he’s always wanted but I can’t help but think no matter how well H is doing at some level this has to sting.
DNA is the only technical thing tying these people together as a family. They’re nothing more than backstabbing coworkers.
Will Andrew go quietly it may not be so easy to get him to leave. I hope incandescent bill has a long wait to claim this residence.
This makes no sense as far as the palace is concerned. Wasn’t Charles playing the role of hurt father rising above pettiness? Why reverse course and lean into vengeful King ? Even if you accept the idea that these idiots leaked this out now to get out of the self created brexit debacle. He made this call in January in direct response to Harry’s book, taking away the whole narrative of not responding to the Sussex’s “antics” .This feels like a repeat of when/how did Harry find about the queens death narrative. There again cutting off there noses to spite there face!
It’s very noticeable how the press here is all saying how much it cost to renovate it for them, but neglecting that Harry and Megan paid money back for it!
Charles can use this as a way to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge, so William can have Royal Lodge and keep him out of Windsor Castle, so more difficult for William to set up and alternative court with the Middletons in tow.
If it also means a way to remove Harry as Counsellor of State there’s an awful lot of the British media and establishment would see that as an added benefit.
It continues to be shameful the way Harry and Megan are treated. I become increasingly anti monarchy by the day. Sadly due to the vitriolic press here Harry and Megan are seen as the traitors, and seen in the same light as Andrew it won’t get better.
With wall to wall Coronation coverage coming it will only get worse I suspect. Our government is quite happy to whip up patriotic sentiments, as it reduces questions about cost of living, fuel bills, children in poverty, strikes across the country, so the ‘will they/won’t they’ is great to keep that off front pages. Personally I hope Harry and Megan stay well away for their own sake.
Charles guffawing trying to play the f u n old c o d g e r. All an act Charles is a horrible person imo
This family is no different from the royal families in the Middle East.
Another bad move on Charles’s part. How can he take back the late Queen Elizabeth’s wedding gift to her grandson, Prince Harry.
It was never a gift. The Queen gifted them nothing, she just gave permission for them to lease it. The Palace decided to spin it as a gift to make it look good and get headlines. Nothing but spin and lies. What a family to be mixed up with!
‘Gift’ is the language that is always used. The same language was used when W&K were ‘gifted’ the use of 1A, when they were ‘gifted’ the use of Anmer without paying rent but it remained the private property of Liz Windsor. It is just the language they’ve always used.
As Becks1 points out above, the Frogmore Cottage situation was always strange because there was no formal purchase of the lease made public as it was with Andrew and Edward.
@nota. Yes, ‘in the gift’ is archaic way of saying that someone has the power of allowing something to happen. But the Palace are not stupid they know that the majority of the the people who read the tabloids will take it as a present, and the media went with that because it looked good.
Was ‘Sunningdale’ ‘in the gift’?? What did Charles ‘gift’ H&M for their wedding??
You’re still missing the point. People are getting hung up on the language of ‘gifted’ when they don’t understand that’s the way QEII’s people always worded things.
She ‘gifted’ William and Harry Tam Nah Ghar at Balmoral. What does that mean? It means they were given priorty over other family to stay in that house, but they never owned it.
Whether it is a shady sort of Crown Estate lease, letting someone live somewhere free, or physically handing someone ownership of property (like the sh!tshows of Gatcombe and Sunninghill)? She always used the same language. People need to get over the ‘gift’ part of the conversation and look at what really happened.
What did Charles give them? Looks like QEII and Charles used (or misused) royal funding to pay for their wedding for PR purposes. That’s something at least, instead of forcing Harry and Meghan to pay for a public wedding they themselves never wanted.
I am not missing the point. I said that ‘in the gift’ is another way of giving permission. But the media spun it to look as though it was a gift, and the Palace were happy for it to look like the Queen was doing something extraordinarily nice, which she was not.
Who paid for Andrew’s wedding?
Yes you are. I’m pointing out that that language is continually harped on on here, because so many people on here are unaware of the use of that term for decades. The ‘she gifted X’ doesn’t me ‘it was free’, but most posters on here STILL keep harping, ‘But it was a gift’ etc. Trying to get them to understand the history behind it to get them to stop harping and *see* what’s actually happening.
This is a xenophobic statement. Royal families everywhere are not democracies nor based on fairness. The very concept of being a Royal contradicts with ideals of equality.
Furthermore there is no heir and spare notion in the Middle East, simply because the child that is born first doesn’t ‘get everything’. (There is no primogeniture) The monarch decides who his heir will be based on which of his sons demonstrates having the right qualities for the role and whether that son actually wants the job or not. Jordan is the only exception, in which the first born son is automatically the heir. Cheers.
There is an article in the Times today, titled ‘Tom Parker Bowles: the Firm’s new secret weapon?’ extolling his virtues.
Camilla is really on serious manoeuvres. Mark my words, Camilla is not ageing well, next we will have her son standing in fo her on engagements.
Camilla is trying to use her family to replace the Sussexes. I never imagined they would be so blatantly obvious in their shenanigans. Dreadful!
Tom wrote some cookbooks and was on television due to royal connections. He even left.his real father Andrew out of the blurbs of his biography in his books saying he was the s o n of Camilla and stepson of prince of Wales. He is no secret weapon
Diana must be turning in her grave.
@Princessk – did they say whether or not he’ll be paid for any appearances made on behalf of the monarchy? Or, will he have to “volunteer” his services like Meghan did?
The article did not go as far as saying that he will be carrying out duties but the title of the article ‘Tom Parker Bowles: the Firm’s new secret weapon?’ is a PR exercise and massive hint that we should be prepared to see more of him in royal circles once his mother is crowned.
Camilla is preparing for her new power and she knows that she is not going to be able to keep up with the workload and she is going to call on her kids.
Willy and Katie show no signs of willingness to take on more work to fill the gap left by the Sussexes.
I sincerely hope those cheap^** Windsors reimburse the Sussexes for the cost of renovations. I’ve never heard of workers having to pay for structural changes on company housing. Prince Harry really needed an employment lawyer. That man’s hope in his family doing the right thing will forever be dashed.
In the UK, there are all types of different leases which are not common in the USA. Especially on historic properties like Fort Belvedere (Galen Westons) and Anmer Hall (Hugh van Cutsem).
I can see that how different properties might have different leases, especially historic properties.
But under what British law is an employee living in company own housing expected to pay for structural repair to company’s property to make the housing habitable. We are not talking about interior design and furnishings. We are talking about repair to the structure. If that is the requirement that employees living in company housings be required to pay for repairs, I’m surprised that more employers don’t provide company housings.
So what we know about the Saxe-Coburg Gothas is that 1) they accept stolen gems as gifts and being without conscience for centuries won’t return them to their owners. 2) The giving of gifts are permanent. And in the Sussexes case Chuck has manage to make that gift into a white elephant.
I’m sorry for Prince Harry. I’m sure he never thought his own father could be that mean. [But he should have known]
This man is so cruel. They aren’t allowed proper security and now don’t have secure grounds to sleep in if they visit the UK. What are they going to do for the WellChild Awards?
If pettiness has a name that is Charles. The only thing his “kingdom ” will be remembered for will be how vileje was to his son and daughter-in-law .
They should AT THE VERY LEAST pay H & M back the renovation costs.
I’m not sure I belive “eviction” is what’s going on exactly. IIRC the time to renew lease was around March so it’s not getting renewed. Of course both Chuck and the tabloids prefer “eviction” because that way it looks like they’re punishing H&M.
I don’t think it’s out of the question that H&M decided not to renew. After the shitshow that was the funeral maybe they’ve decided it’s too much of a headache to keep paying for a property that they don’t see using. Hopefully that’s what’s happened and it also means they aren’t going to the Chubbly.
Harry and Meghan probably knew the lease was not going to be renewed since UpChuck began the process when Spare dropped in January. I say the Sussexes are a no show for the Con-a-Nation (and I bet BP knew it as well) Spend the time finishing up Archie’s birthday party plans. The Sussexes will be alright. It just reaffirms Harry’s decision for he, Meghan and Archie to bounce was right. The Yorks are another issue. Andrew is getting a property downgrade; and Fergie getting that £5M property means she knew she was going to get kicked out (Charles was on the outs with Fergie for a long time). Beatrice, Eugenie and their families probably no longer will have access to Royal Lodge. William moves into Royal Lodge without Kate and the kids confirms a separation. BP wants to wait until after the Chubbly to drop that bomb.
So no one wants to live in Windsor Castle? Or does Chuckles? I don’t think both William and Charles being in Windsor together will end well.
Someone has probably said it, but it’s another way to try and change the headlines from everyone turning down chubbly performances. I’m surprised, and happy, to see how many American outlets are covering it. A petty, and on brand reaction, for the corporate headquarters (thanks Roy Wood Jr.) of racism/colonialism, embodied so well by chuck.
This is how he is bringing down the incandescent rage he caused with the Queen Cam announcement. Another DISTRACTION with the Duke and Duchess being pawns.
It is a message and I don’t buy that they had any prior knowledge Chuck is so bad at being a king. He messes up the most simple tasks. Huge misstep in my opinion, The RR is now going to go on and on and on about this before the coronation. Also, Will wanted this as an insult to Andrew and Harry but mostly Andrew. I think they want him to leave the UK like Harry.
No hiding it now. Chuck is a petty ass wipe that never had any intention on inviting Harry. To do this the week BEFORE the invites go out is such a mistake. They couldnt bait H&M into saying anything so now they showed their true colors again. Dumb dumb dummy/. Well done H&M, they knew this all along.
For me, when I did something my family didn’t like, I would weigh what they had “over me” in terms of basically everything. Even if the thing they didn’t like was on accident.
I shared a room with my sister. I was 17. My dad always always always made a big production of waking us up for church. So we never set alarms. One morning he woke up everyone but me. And as a punishment for me having not set an alarm and not having attended church, he took away everything. The car I used to run errands and drive my siblings around. The private school they forced me to attend to impress their friends. (It was extremely hard to get into and the criteria for admittance was purely intelligence based.)
My dad walked into my room after returning from church – he had woken them all up quietly and taken them to an hours earlier service in case I did in fact wake up on time naturally – told me I had nothing. I had no clothes, no food, no access to a car to drive to school (no bus) they wouldn’t drive me, no tuition money for the school they insisted I attended. He said the next morning I needed to walk to the public school – ten miles away in below freezing temps and sign up for classes but wouldn’t give me any documents I needed to sign up for public school. (Or was told I needed) but that I would have to borrow clothes and jackets and shoes from friends since I no longer had any. My mom agreed with him and berated me for missing church and said this is what heathen gets. I explained that I wasn’t woken up and was always woken up and they acted disgusted that I didn’t know enough to set an alarm. Mind you – they wouldn’t let me buy an alarm clock. (Pre cell phones)
ANYWAY. LONG STORY SHORT.
I knew and had known for a very long time that my parents hated me and wanted to sabotage me at every turn. But I – not being a narcissist- never was able to guess what was coming next. What would be the repercussion for what imagined sin or transgression. What impossible situation I would find myself in by only waking up in the morning.
I don’t know if it’s the completely unstable emotional environment in which I was raised but even with all my
Hyper vigilance, 85% of the time I was shocked and completely taken off guard.
All this to say – I hope to god Harry and Meghan refused to sign the new lease and this is being spun as Charles3 being a tough love “dad”. And if that’s not the case then I hope that they actively knew that this was on the line. So they will be disappointed and hurt but not unprepared.
Being unprepared when you family attacks is the worst. I hope they were aware this was a very distinct possibility and as such have started to make moves already.
I truly feel for them.
@Moxylady So sorry to hear what you had to go through. I hope you’ve been able to heal! My heart goes out to you! Thank you for sharing! ❤️
I’m so so sorry you had to live that experience. That must have been terrifying. I don’t know how you feel about your parents, but I hope they’re burning with mine.
@MOXYLADY That’s an awful experience to have lived through and I hope the reason you are able to share it here is because you have been able to heal from the abuse and move on to enjoy a happier, safer life like Harry has.
Lots of us with toxic family situations, past or present, can probably appreciate and emphasise with what you mean when you say ”…even with all my Hyper vigilance, 85% of the time I was shocked and completely taken off guard.” Deliberate hate coming from those who should have loved us is something that never fails to shock and, unfortunately, leaves forever scars.
I truly wish you well deserved love & peace throughout the rest of your life ❤️🩹.
“Lots of us with toxic family situations, past or present, can probably appreciate and emphasise with what you mean when you say ”…even with all my Hyper vigilance, 85% of the time I was shocked and completely taken off guard.” Deliberate hate coming from those who should have loved us is something that never fails to shock and, unfortunately, leaves forever scars.”
Yes, exactly. All the people who regularly say Harry should have expected his family to behave terribly — that is not how it works. It is always a shock.
I’m appalled that you were put through that.
That nasty habit of inventing secret new rules to create a flimsy pretext to punish the scapegoat is Narcissist Parent 101. My folks would do the same thing. They’re so consistent in their vileness.
Hugs for 17 yr old Moxylady and hugs for the YOU of today. I’m sorry for the rot you survived — the important thing being you survived. Here’s to thriving for the rest!
I’m so sorry that was your childhood.
But you are here.
and that counts!
If you had known about child protective services and it was large enough community, you could have gotten some help, maybe.
The thing is, I think this understanding of his abuse is new to Prince Harry in some ways. He never really thought it through. He thought for a long time he and William were in it together, even when treated differently. He was used to the abuse, and it seemed to be abuse of omission [not protecting] instead of commission [punishment].
You can see in his behavior and words that he still thinks this is [uninformed/unconscious] abuse and when they realize the harm they have done him, they will stop and embrace him and his family.
The heirs were raised differently even if they were raised in the same family. There seemed to have been a stunting of empathy and a nurturing of entitlement. And so we have a present and future king.
I wish people would stop saying how small Nottingham Cottage is – its 1,324 square feet) . Nearly double the size of a small terraced home is 688 sq. ft. and a big terrace house is 1087 sq. ft. I understand Megan thinking its small in comparison with US homes but it really isn’t here. Gets on my nerves.
Having said all that, Charlie should reimburse them AND also give them an alternative.
1. her name is Meghan, and 2. Did she tell you she thinks it is small?
It wasn’t about the size, it was 1324 square feet of decrepitude and she said nothing about how small it was. Nothing had been updated or fixed for many decades. The appliances were garbage, the upstairs consisted of nothing more than a shabby loft, the furniture was busted up hand-me-downs, and Meghan (not Megan) and Harry did a lot of the fixing up themselves. They painted, stained, gardened and bought their own furniture to make it livable. It would have gotten on my nerves having to live in a dump like that.
I cannot understand how a parent thinks that it’s okay to publicly humiliate their child. Is the BRF a representation of the British people and British society ? I pray that it’s not.
Eugenie and Jack, not Beatrice.
Andrew was subleasing parts of Royal Lodge, IIRC, so whatever he used that money for, he will lose it.
This is a horrible move by Charles. Clearly they will not let go of Adelaide, saving it for one of W’s children, they could have exchanged Adelaide for Andrew and FC for Harry, while Royal Lodge could be for W’s family, but they want it all. ALL.
PS: they probably wanted to condition Harry on the renovation of the lease, and he bolted. Or, it is william’s envy and ambition, as usual.
Who was he subleasing it to?
Ha ha ha. This is funny. Anyway nobody is in danger of being homeless except andrew because we know charles never really liked him.
I think this is a scam. I think this was always the plan to get rid of Andrew. I think no one is safe accept for maybe George and possibly Harry. You see Harry wrote a book and still would be welcomed back. If lazy William wrote a book would he be welcomed back? Ha ha ha.
William outed Charles, go back and read one of Wotton’s earlier pieces about Charles’s plans for the Crown Estates.
At that time he suggested that Harry will get Clarence House, since nobody wants it.
Andrew and his daughters were put on notice, whilst William wanted some place bigger than Harry’s like e.g. Windsor Castle.
That option was taken away because the Wales did not pick up the slack in the work department.
This should not be a suprise, he does not speak directly to his son, he tried with the help of William unsuccessfully to shame and degrade the Sussexes at the Queen’s funeral.
The fail had an image that depicted the distance between Harry and other male members just before the private ceremony for the internment of the Queen and Prince Philip.
This too shall pass……..
How bottom of the barrel of a trash ass father can you be ? Charles is not Harry father or Archie and lili grandfather. He is nothing more that a sperm donor . He is bottom barrel trash . I can’t stand this sorry excuse for a man
To put it into context, did the Sussexes refused to renew their lease and privately turned down the invitation to the coronation in the face of continued 👪 estrangement.
Just as the late Queen said at the time when they finally left the UK, to have their peace.
Whatever the truth of the situation — whether H&M decided not to renew the lease, or Charles made the decision — it is absolutely disgusting that Charles would spin this as an eviction.
An eviction of his son, the veteran, and his biracial family.
I hope it rains hellfire on the Chubbly. I hope Diana haunts Camilla’s dreams.
I don’t like just dropping a negative comment for the just the sake of it, but I must say that the picture of Charles with his fat tongue sticking out is obscene, and beyond disgusting.
LOL the slap back from his obvious attempt to punish H&M has begun.. LOLOLOLOLOL
This claim has been made by royal author Bronte Coy, in the New Zealand Herald.
In it, the author warned, “Let’s cross the pond and check on Harry and Meghan’s schedule for last week: Empty. As far as we can tell, they didn’t even leave the house.”
“Yet I’d be willing to bet a king’s ransom on the fact that the Sussex coverage is about the only royal news most people remember from the last seven days.”
“And here lies the big problem for Charles: This is now very familiar territory,” the writer added.
“Aside from the fact it once again tragically highlights what may have been possible had the monarchy and the Sussexes managed to iron out their issues and collaborate, what’s also become clear is how challenging it is for the new King to cut through the noise they make when they’re (seemingly) not even trying.”
”
Insightful.
Love it! Thanks for sharing.
This is why you don’t fix up a rental. I hope Harry and Meghan are compensated handsomely for the broken lease.
I doubt Charles will live by as long as his parents. Those sausage fingers tell me he is retaining fluid, which isnt good for the heart or kidneys. And he was avid polo player in his youth but also took a lot of injuries, which likely limits him from keeping himself in tip top shape
Part of me wants Harry to say “PFfft, keep your $3.1 million in renovations, I made that in book sales in the first day it was released, I don’t need it” but the other part of me wants them to remove everything they paid for – cabinets, plumbing, lighting fixtures, all of it. Take it and let Uncle Pervert move into a shell.
If I were H&M I would never set foot in the UK again.
When H&M paid the money back, it was in September 2020. Iirc, this money was given back to the sovereign grant for the Queen’s use because she needed the money for the family. I read that H&M were paying COMMERCIAL rate rent on the property, and I doubt that was cheap. I also doubt they will be paid back. KFC is petty that way.
If they really want a residence in the UK, I’m sure they can find one. I agree with whomever suggested his Uncle Charles could lease a cottage on his estate, Althorp. I have no idea if he would want to, but there are many ways to have a residence.
I suspect it will be much cheaper for them to rent while in the UK. Since they’ve shown us they are more than capable of entering and leaving the UK without anyone knowing about it, they will do so again. If I was H&M, I wouldn’t want to pay huge amounts for a property I seldom saw. I would also want a property that I didn’t have worry that every move I make will be reported to the rr.
I’m convinced that Charles did this so that when Charles invites them to the coronation and they refuse, he can say “well they’re mad about Frogmore”, as opposed to H&M not coming because the coronation is just not that important to them and they know it would be a bad look to participate in this ostentatious and vulgur show of excess althewhile the citizens are cold and hungry.
Charles simply couldn’t bear the humiliation of his son rejecting his invite solely on the (lack of) strength. Not being embarrassed for a day is more important to him than being a decent person (smh)
I tend to agree with you. Charles wants a face-saving excuse when the Sussexes ignore the the Clowning.
As the saying goes-when people show you who they are-believe them-I saw on the news that stated Harry and Meghan did not sign to renew-what the tabloids are writing may be true or maybe not-but I saw this statement on a news channnel related to the BBC today-maybe Charles put restrictions on them and they decided not to renew-whoever made the decision we may never know exactly-Peace and Love to the Sussex family.
1. This absolutely puts to rest the question of if they will attend the great clowning
2. Were they reimbursed?