Prince Harry has ‘fully repaid’ the $3.1 million spent on Frogmore Cottage’s renovation

I hate the feeling of “owing” money to anyone. In my life, I’ve barely ever borrowed money from anyone besides a bank. And the relief I felt when I paid off my car! I just hate the feeling. In the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s case, it wasn’t even that they really *owed* anyone anything. Frogmore Cottage was “given” to them as a “gift” by the Queen. Frogmore is part of the Windsor Castle complex, which is part of the Crown Estates, meaning it’s not really private property owned by the Queen.
When the Queen gave the H&M Frogmore Cottage, it was known that the cottage was a bit dilapidated and that renovations would need to take place, much like the Cambridges taking over Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1, which also needed a big reno. Most of the updating on the cottage was structural, but the tabloids made it sound like this little cottage was some kind of gold-plated castle and Meghan was personally billing British taxpayers for her diamond-encrusted toilet. So when H&M were negotiating their Sussexit, they promised that they would “pay back” the costs of the Frogmore renovations. As far as I know, they volunteered to pay it back, yet the “when will they pay it baaaaack” cries have been heard for months now. Because how dare Meghan have a toilet and a bed and a roof which does not leak! Anyway, the Sussexes paid that sh-t back.
When the Sussexes announced plans to step back as working members of the royal family earlier this year, the couple made it clear that they also wanted complete financial independence from The Firm. And now, just five months since their March 31 departure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have achieved exactly that after Prince Harry fully repaid the £2.4 million ($3.1 million) spent converting Frogmore Cottage into a family home. A representative for the couple tells BAZAAR.com, “This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the U.K. residence of The Duke and his family.”
Buckingham Palace also confirm that the amount was recently repaid in full to the Sovereign Grant, the British government and tax-payer supported purse that funds the royal family and their professional endeavors.
“There was never any expectation or request from the Royal Family or the Crown Estate to repay this but they have felt it was important to do so and this is why they proactively offered to repay as soon as the move was announced,” a source close to the couple tells BAZAAR.com. While installments may have been an option, the duke, adds the source, was eager to repay the money in full. The £2.4 million costs spent in 2018 covered the structural renovations needed to turn Windsor Estate’s Grade II-listed Frogmore Cottage back into a liveable family home, after it had previously been converted into staff apartments several decades ago. All interior refurbishments, including appliances and decorative elements, were already privately covered by the couple.
Prince Harry’s repayment means that the Sussexes now have full financial independence. Despite offers from Prince Charles to provide financial support from his Duchy of Cornwall estate, a separate source close to the couple tells BAZAAR.com that they are “not taking anything” from the Prince of Wales. “They want to be completely independent.”
Yep. I hate that they even had to do this though. I hate that the Queen didn’t just come out and say “the cottage and the renovation were given as gifts.” I imagine there would still be tantrums from the assortment of racists and dumbasses, but at least someone would have underlined the f–king point that this was meant as a gift, just as Anmer Hall was a gift to the Cambridges, just as Kensington Palace Apt. 1 was a gift to the Cambridges, just as the Royal Lodge was a gift to Prince Andrew, and on and on. I also enjoy the fact that Harry was like “Frogmore is still our place in England, even if we’re barely going to be there.” That, as the kids say, is a flex.
The “shifting goalposts” thing is already happening too. Now those same salty douchebros are “demanding” that Harry & Meghan give up more sh-t, like their titles. Ugh.
Yeah this leaves such a bitter taste in my mouth. The needed somewhere to live, (accidentally typed that as ‘love’, also true but not my point), they don’t own this building, just have use of it and it needed structural work to maintain it and turn it back into one home. How do they owe anyone ANYTHING??? I’m preaching to the converted here but it really frustrates me how terribly they’ve been treated. Even more so in contrast to what other members of their family get up to.
Burn the institution down.
This one really gets me too. They don’t own Frogmore Cottage in the sense of being able to sell it, so that $3 million is a gift the Crown Estates, not an investment for H & M.
I understand why they repaid the money but it’s wrong that they did so. Doubtful if any other royals will be hounded to repay money that they don’t technically owe. And the goalposts keep moving. The BM and RRs are on to the next thing to harass H&M about.
Harry now has that F-you money that brings absolute freedom and peace. My, how quickly the British media forgot that precious boy who had to walk behind his mother’s coffin and pledged to lay off him and his brother so they would have a better life than their mother.
I was on DM yesterday and saw that commenters were complaining about the titles. I commented that Prince Andrew would need to lose his title first. Of course, DM wouldn’t publish it. 🙄
yes, they are now claiming their titles need to go, they now need to repay the wedding costs back.. when does this all end?
They should give up their titles, they don’t want it and the Crown does not want HER. But it doesn’t matter what they do, the haters will hold that whatever they have achieved will be a direct result of their association with the royal family, so no it will never end. They should just do it for their own sanity and press forward on their own with ZERO association to them and perhaps soon we can start focusing on their new projects, their effects and not on what the daily mail is reporting. Old news and tiresome. We know the British media does not like her, him, what else can we report! As I have said on another story, we need to give H&M space to do new things, things of value, we need a balance BUT they need time.
Place your bets. The list of things that they can “legitimately” be criticised for (heavy sarcasm) is dwindling fast. What will the next drum to beat endlessly be?
I’m guessing it’ll be titles forever now, since they actually can’t give those back so there’s no chance of that excuse to write abusive articles collapsing.
Yep. If it’s not one thing it’s another.
I didn’t know they couldn’t give up their titles. Can you elaborate on that?
Frankly if I were them (If I could) I absolutely would give them up to be totally free of the RF
Thing is, even if they give them up, they never will be “free” in both the eyes of the rota and the royal family. Harry and Archie will still have their positions in the line of succession. Harry will still remain “Prince Henry of Wales”. People will just move the goalposts and ask for wedding/tour costs to be refunded. I personally don’t care whether or not they “give up” their titles but the idea of “they’ll be free and people will leave them alone” when they do is… just not true. We’re even seeing it now when Frogmore’s been repaid and people still aren’t shutting up
This is how I understand it so someone might step in with better info, but the Duke and Duchess titles can only be revoked via an act of parliament under a law that could remove titles from enemies to the crown (as much as Piers Morgan etc might like to claim they’re enemies to the crown, that’s clearly not the case). Even if that happened Harry’s title would revert back to Prince, which can’t be removed at all because it’s the status of his birth.
So even on the outside chance that they no longer had the titles of Duke and Duchess through complicated means, they would be Prince and Princess which, even though they rank lower, I suspect the people calling for their titles to be removed would think that was worse.
Yup now it’s the titles and that Harry should give up doing Invictus and other stuff. I loathe these people.
Why should Harry give up Invictus or any other organization that he started? That’s so ridiculous. The Royal Family has nothing to do with Invictus or Sentabele…those are Harry’s just as the Prince’s Trust is Prince Charle’s organization.
Agree Edna. At this point they are just trying to make him miserable. All this because he dared to marry a black woman who didn’t know her place. /S
Or they’ll start screaming about how dare they keep that place empty X months a year when there are homeless in the UK.
Now the idiots on the daily fail can sleep better knowing the money will show up in their personal bank accounts 🙄.
They are now saying “when will they pay us back for the wedding?”. As the kids say, stay salty.
Tell them to collect the money through the tourist that attended and the money they made off the wedding.
and then Cut a cheque for Harry and Meghan.
THIS!! Over 1 billion added to the coffers of that little sliver of land in the channel. Come on Brexit, work your magic!
Only if M&H get the money for all of the merchandise they pimped out for their wedding. I have a ceramic box with their logo and 2 tins of wedding tea.
I think a large part of the outrage towards these two is about how they inadvertently demonstrate the complete irrelevance of the monarchy. Good for them.
And the moving goalposts everyone is mentioning? So right, nothing will satisfy the haters.
The only way people stop being interested in Harry is if time travelers go back and erase him from the timeline.
Agreed. The point of the royal rota is to sell how wonderful and amazing the RF is. That is their job. When you have the most popular and loved blood prince willingly walk away and be successful and happy, you have to wonder what is the point of a RF at all? They have no idea what to do with that.
from owing money to the UK taxpayer and his family to being Netflix’s bishes … easy LMAO
AH! .
This made me laugh. Can you imagine the purse of lips and pearl cruch? Where did they get the money? WORK.
OH the end of the monarchy!!!!
The irony has just struck me that the DM/Sun/etc. who so desperately control and need the monarchy for clicks and revenue are inadvertently doing nothing but draw attention to the fact that the BRF have massive wealth that they don’t work for and still cost the nation millions of pounds.
While we have a lady who lost her job due to lockdown, couldn’t claim any benefits due to her immigration status and was found dead in her home with her toddler (still alive) next to her because she couldn’t afford food. Oh and it took a footballer to draw attention to (and change) the fact that children who get free school meals during term time would be going hungry over the summer because the vouchers given to parents while schools were shut would stop when the holiday officially started.
I feel for all of you in the US, I really do. You have big problems. I also cry for the state of Britain. Our country is also run by people who are only out to make themselves and their privileged friends richer, they’re just mildly more subtle about it.
So how will the UK tabloids will turn this against the Sussexes, I wonder? They were demanding the debt be cleared and now it is, what can they accuse them of? And if they demand their titles, will it eventually lead to an anti-monarchy debate in the Parliament?
I also wonder about the agenda behind all these campaigns at this point. Aside of bait-clicking, could it be their go-to topic to distract the public of more pressing issues like the mismanagement of the pandemic, the crisis in the NHS and especially the upcoming Brexit? Because Boris was already threatening the EU yesterday about not honouring their pre-arrangement…
The next month will be interesting.
Oh good! Has every taxpaying Brit received a personal notification from their bank saying they’ve got a refund from Harry and Meghan because that was exactly what was going to happen when the Sussexes announced they would pay back Frogmore! (sarcasm)
No of course not.
Their next list of demands will be:
1) Strip them of their titles
2) Take away their patronages
3) Harry must remove himself from the line of succession
4) Harry must give up his U.K. citizenship
5) Ban Meghan and Harry from ever stepping foot in the U.K. again
The papers will do all of the above while simultaneously begging Harry to come back to save the Monarchy and England from Brexit backlash and Scottish Independence. He will be blamed for everything going wrong in the U.K. for the next decade because he was present to stop all the bad things happening that have nothing to do with him.
Add to the list:
•Repay the wedding costs, including compensation for any tights and hemline-related emotional distress caused to the future future Queen consort
•Repay the royal tour costs
•Repay Meghan’s “miLLiOn dOllAr wArDrObE”, including items she owned already
•Pay a fine for every breach of protocol, including the time Meghan wore a ring on her thumb
•Repay the security costs
•Give up Frogmore Cottage to Princess Eugenie and her husband
•Repay the costs for every hot shower they took from Summer 2017 to March 2020
•Give up their positions as President and Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust
•Give back the ‘gag gifts‘ they were given by the royal family at Christmas
•Repay the costs for the roast chicken and any side dishes Meghan was making when Harry proposed
•Strip Harry of his ‘Prince’ title and change his, Meghan and Archie’s last name to Ragland
The titles aren’t going to go. By letters patent the Duke of Sussex title is hereditary; Archie becomes the 3rd Duke at Harry’s passing. Harry may want to hold onto the title if Archie wants it. Stay mad BM. It’s your fault you’re getting sloppy seconds regarding Harry and Meghan news from the US press. If you were fair in your treatment you would have had the scoops. Now Omid Scobie is the official go to for a royal reporter for US media for all things Sussex and you’re out in the cold.
“Archie becomes the 3rd Duke at Harry’s passing.” Not quite. While yes Archie will be the 3rd Duke of Sussex ever in history, the numbers may not be used. They’re only used when the person who’s holding the dukedom doesn’t have a HRH. Now as the current laws stand, Archie will be “upgraded” to a HRH when Charles becomes King but his parents will most likely hold off calling him HRH until he’s 18 and he can chose if he wants to be HRH Prince Archie or just stay Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. But even if he rejects the HRH, he’ll still legally be HRH unless the laws change.
Harry is playing chess, okay? He’s playing chess. The Royal Family, The Courtiers and the Royal Reporters are all playing checkers, and Harry is out here playing chess.
Are the next thing they ask for going to be taking his and Meghan’s titles away? Is that the next thing? Because think *real hard* if you think that’ll accomplish anything haters. Harry isn’t going to fight about it. He won’t care at all if it’s taken. Meghan has *been* done about all that. Archie already doesn’t have a title. Netflix didn’t sign them because of their titles, no matter what some of these people keep telling themselves. Harry and Meghan are now a global brand unto themselves, independent of any Royal titles they may or may not have. And besides that, people will always *think* of Harry as a Prince whether he officially carries that title or not if it ever goes so far as wanting to strip him of his blood-born Prince title, never mind the Dukedom.
So yeah, I hope they keep playing checkers and move onto the titles. Because knowing Harry and all his and Meghan’s chess moves, they’ve already thought ahead about the possibility of it happening anyway. And will just let ya’ll set that precedent of taking titles away from blood royals. And I’m sure Andrew’s name won’t be brought up at all by anyone down the road after you do so.
Good points. I think that the RR thinks if he loses his title that means less interest. They apparently don’t realize they are setting them up for a “Prince Who Was Pushed Out Due to Racism and Love” storyline at all. It makes people more interested in them.
A blue-check writer on twitter already declared Meghan to be the beautiful knight who rescued the handsome prince Harry from a tower. That Meghan was now the female Flynn Rider.
But instead of living in a castle at the end, they live in a beautiful, diverse place with bright sunny days and taco trucks.
(And then another blue check writer proceeded to write a small story of Prince Harry, now at peace in his life, enjoying going out for a taco).
All the RR and others are doing by every petty little move they make regarding H&M is cementing this narrative with more and more people. And making themselves the racist, bitter and vindictive villains in the narrative of this love story.
It’s obvious no one is doing any long term strategic thinking over there. What message does it send to the international community if you strip the Royal titles of a blood born prince who has done nothing wrong? All this mass hysteria and faux outrage in the British Media is driven by anger, pettiness and racism. And I wouldn’t be surprised if the government, courtiers and William we’re behind it. Serves the government because it distracts from the problems (Brexit, pandemic, recession) facing the country. And the courtiers and William are mad and jealous.
Also, and I’m not really up on all of this, but if they take away a dukedom, can’t they then take away the monarch?
Honestly, it’s so tiring watching them to backflips to find another hook to try and harpoon them with.
The frustrating this is that they cannot seem to recognise how it points to their prejudices. How unhealthy and unfair it is.
So the benefit of them paying back the Frogmore renos – and I’m firmly on team “they shouldn’t have felt they had to but I understand why they did” – is that it just makes the inconsistency and hypocrisy surrounding the Sussex coverage that much more obvious. Those of us who have been following the Sussexes obviously know that the goalposts are going to keep moving, and that there isn’t really anything they can do to make the haters happy. But every day/week that becomes more obvious to the casual observer. the press has been in a frenzy for years now and has really pushed all these negative stories about the Sussexes, but as time goes in it just becomes easier and easier to see the desperation, and I think its starting to work in the Sussexes favor and against the press.
When an athlete moves to another team for the sole purpose of earning more money, does anyone expect that athlete to give up any titles or monies earned with the previous team? When an adult chooses to work in a field different from the famous family business, does anyone expect that adult to give up their last name or inheritance? Why are false conditions being applied to pressure a good man to sever his birthright to his family name/titles/money? Simple. Because, above all, this white man honors a black woman.
Since they paid for it all, they should install some serious locks and security systems so that no one else can go in there except for them.
The BRF really fucked up letting the press over there go gangbusters against Harry and Meghan without any move to call off the hounds.
Harry seems completely done with them. He wanted it publicly known that Charles offered assistance and they told him no.
i am amazed that the media is allowed to use its platform to bully people. this is crazy that no one speaks up on this daily targeted attack. how on earth is that allowed. this is something that can affect people’s mental health! and what is the champion of heads up, prince willieleaks himself, doing? nothing.
Continual faux outrage over possible projects such as a Diana documentary. It will never end as long as they genertates clicks.
The BM and the RF don’t seem to realize that the more they push at the Sussexes, the less likely it will be that they EVER return to the UK. That’s really dumb. Thet just can’t help but squander a globally popular couple that could be such as asset to their brand. The more they push, the more the Sussexes are validated by leaving. One of the most beloved story archetypes in history is that of the star-crossed lovers who beat the odds and the obstacles to be together. The RF is setting themselves up to be the villians in one of the 21st centuries most visible love stories. Humorously enough, by chasing the Sussexes out, Willie-poo is ensuring that he will forever be tied to and compared with his brother. Every tour (few as they will be for the near future), every project, every action he takes and that Palace Barbie takes will be measured against the Sussexes. Congrats, kids! You’re getting EXACTLY what you deserve, Cambridges!
And where’s the Queen and Charles during all this faux outrage?
We see you. You’re just as despicable as the press, don’t act so high class and mighty.
The RR are now saying that H&M received enough from Charles to live off for a year. Apparently it was also enough to pay their security costs. So, there argument moves to H&M know how to live on a budget. They are also saying the Queen does not own the cottage. I wonder what I would take for them to sop covering H&M.
Reported without proof. We don’t know who paid, Queenie, Chuckie? And we don’t know the terms of their exit agreement, and weren’t privy to the negotiations. Purpose of the press release? Calm the Royal Rota?