Richard Kay: The Sussex smears were always about access to Archie anyway

The long Labor Day weekend here in America was already full of increasingly hysterical British media reports about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix deal. Then, on Monday, the Sussexes confirmed to the press that Prince Harry had “paid back” the renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, and so we’re dealing with two (connected) media tantrums at once. The two stories are clearly connected in many ways – while Harry has his own money (inheritance from his mother’s estate), I do think he likely used some of the Netflix money to “pay back” the Sovereign Grant. The stories are also connected because of the British media’s reaction to both: completely unhinged, utterly grasping to make some kind of negative, nasty argument about *anything*. So it is with Richard Kay, the depth of whose despair cannot be understated. Kay was practically crying when he wrote his column about how the Frogmore expenditures were merely a cudgel to beat Harry & Meghan and the real anger was about how the British people always felt like they owned Harry. Or something.
How Harry saw the criticism: For more than a year, it has been the millstone around Prince Harry’s neck, a gold‑plated slice of taxpayers’ largesse that reeked of privilege and entitlement. But to Harry and Meghan, the £2.4 million of public money — our money — that was lavished on renovating Frogmore Cottage, only for it to be shuttered and abandoned along with the rest of their royal lives, represented something far more intrinsic. He saw it as a chain that shackled them to the land of his birth, inhibiting their efforts to be truly free of the Royal Family and — crucially — of their media critics.
Kay accidentally tells the truth: In Harry’s eyes, the money was not a loan from a generous nation pleased to be helping this young royal couple find its feet after their joyful wedding, but rather a stick with which to beat them. So paying back every penny to the public purse, having previously offered to do so at the rate of £18,000 a month (a deal of such indulgence it would have taken them 11 years to repay the debt), is highly significant. In the short term, it is designed to silence the drumbeat of criticism to which they perceive they are subject. But will it really end what they complain of as unjustified ‘public interest’ in their new lives?
The Sussexes divorce from Britain is permanent: What it does do, however, is signal that their divorce from Britain is permanent, while removing any pretence that they might still have a future role in the Royal Family.
Was it really about Archie?? Harry could, of course, have avoided this whole sorry saga before it ever became an issue. With an estimated fortune of £20 million inherited from his mother’s estate and trust funds from the Queen Mother, he could have afforded to pay for the renovation himself. What he failed to understand then — and probably still doesn’t now — is not that there was public resentment at the cost of refurbishing Frogmore, but that the public felt cheated when Harry chose to keep secret details about son Archie’s birth and christening. ‘It sent the message that they were happy to take public money for granted, but not if it meant having to share things with the public they didn’t want to,’ says a courtier. ‘Ever since, it has become more and more toxic.’
“Questions remain”: For now, questions remain about how the money has been repaid and who knew about it. Royal aides suggested that, although the timing had come as a surprise, it was not entirely unexpected. Harry has been determined to emphasise his and Meghan’s lack of reliance on British taxpayer funds, by first meeting the cost of their substantial security bill and now by paying back the Sovereign Grant. They believe it will remove what they consider to be media intrusion into their lives.
“…But rather a stick with which to beat them…” Harry felt that way because that’s exactly what the British media was doing: constantly nitpicking them about their expenditures while ignoring the money spent on other royals. As I said at the time… like, I found some of Harry & Meghan’s expenditures wasteful and excessive too. But compared to Prince William, Kate and Prince Andrew, the Sussexes were practically on a “modest” budget. Call me when we can talk about Andrew’s lease on the Royal Lodge and the shenanigans with his f–king Swiss chalet, you know?
But mostly, this is Richard Kay crying about how he, like seemingly all of the royal reporters, truly felt like they “owned” Harry and Meghan, that H&M were theirs to abuse and smear, that their lives and their child belonged to THEM, the reporters, the media and the nation. The thing about “why didn’t they just tell us about Archie’s christening” is so f–king ridiculous at this point, oh my f–king god.
I also find it bizarre that Kay, like, doesn’t believe that Harry paid back the full amount on renovations in one go? There was only a six-month window from Sussexit to Paid In Full and Kay is still bizarrely whining about a payment plan and how dare they even try to pay it off like a mortgage but how dare they pay it off in one go. Basically, it’s as I said: they’re just trying to cling to any petty criticism they can find.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
Translation- the money excuse was our justification for demanding endless access to the Sussex’s. Now you’ve taken that away from us too! 😭😭😭
Exactly.
Did the public feel cheated or did the tabloids feel cheated at not having access to Archie? Hmn…
The latter, but they’re also able to whip up a storm in a tea cup.
Not a storm in a tea cup… pahahaha
I’m beginning to believe that while the british royal press is obviously racist and gross in their racism and seeming lack of awareness of same; they are also profoundly mentally ill.
This is just starting to read like QAnon crazy.
Ariel, the word “unhinged” keeps popping into my head any time I come across one of their rants. I would honestly be embarassed at this point if I were one of them.
This is how I feel and it’s a real turn off to the country as a whole.
I do believe there is truth to the smears being linked to Master Archie. The smears went into overdrive while Duchess Meghan was pregnant, although I also believe that racism played a major role in the idea of a child with “mixed” blood.
The reporters act put out that they didn’t get a hospital picture, but I’d venture that most women were on Meg’s side. Those photo ops are so performative and put additional pressure on all moms.
In short, they coulda had a bad b….and now they are stuck with boring Cain and Unable
Ahh so we’ve circled back to the christening. They had no right to archie’s birth or his christening! The photos for both occasions were much better anyway imo. I really hope they keep Archie’s public appearances in the UK to a minimum. As in 0, cause the media is very creepy about him and his parents. This sense of ownership they feel that they have over the royals is sick. They don’t want them spending money but don’t want them financially independent. What do they want?
This argument will blow up in their faces. Speaking like they were entitled to exploit another person’s child. Not respecting the parents choices to keep their infant son away from the cameras and only to be photographed on their terms.
Wtf…
They don’t want them to succeed at all. They want them broken and cowed, begging to return to the UK and the BRF. They want them to agree to having the RR/BM in their lives for favorable press. Harry wasn’t going to play that game, so they set out to destroy them.
Oh man, first it was a problem that they hadn’t paid back, now it’s a problem that they have. Could they be anymore obvious?
“Why won’t you let us love you? We hurt you because we love you so much!”
Does that sound crazy? Well, that’s because it is crazy.
The press played chicken with the Sussexes and the Sussexes won. Meghan has had a lot of experience dealing with narcissism and setting boundaries with narcissists. It was probably a real eye-opener for Harry who thought the Windsors would be the family Meghan had never had.
It sounds like a typical controlling abuser, right?
I don’t understand how people are thinking “we paid for your house renovations which means we want to see your son whenever we say so” even as a British citizen. It should be “we paid for your house renovations therefore we expect and want you to work for the country in being ambassadors and doing charity work” (which they were doing anyways). Royals should be expected to work in return for taxpayer funding not show pictures of their kid.
If nobody in the country wants to abolish the monarchy, then I certainly hope we get an overhaul of it, including the royal rota
It is insane, I cannot believe there are people who think this is reasonable. All the royals should be expected to do is work and represent Britain in an appropriate fashion when overseas. If they’re not the heir, access to minor children, (especially when the child is barely in the top 10 for the throne) should not be allowed and should be frowned upon. These children did not ask to be born into that “family” and should allowed to grow up in as much peace as possible, (especially when the kid will never be a working royal).
Isn’t Kay exhausted? Aren’t they all exhausted?
They all sound like they really need a nap.
So whats the real concern though? That The Cambridges will see all the money and decide to bail too?
Yes, I think the only thing they could have done to appease the press was to let them have regular access to Archie and be quiet whenever they decided to make up a negative story about Meghan. How shocking that Harry, who grew up under the same spotlight, wants something different for his family.
The media just can’t grasp the fact that they are not entitled to every aspect of H&M’s life, but why? Where did this ‘we have the right to know every move you make and a duty to criticize you for it’ sense of ownership come from? According to the media, it’s your job to exist, and it’s our job to make that existence just as miserable as possible for you.
I couldn’t wait to see Kaiser’s take on this news. Richard Kay is so dumb and predictable. “They need to pay back that money!” “Oh no, they paid back the money in the wrong way!” No acknowledgement of expenses from other royals, no mention of William being able to pay for 1A renovations himself. Puhleeeeze!
The British media’s obsession with Archie is just weird and I can see Harry being freaked out by that. I remember when they announced the tour to Southern Africa, the first thing most of the rota talked about was when they were going to see Archie. Furthermore, how can the press treat Meghan like garbage throughout her whole pregnancy and then demand to see her baby? It’s clear to me that for the press, their anger with Harry and Meghan centred around access to Archie and they used the money spent of Frogmore as means to punish them for not allowing them to profit off of Archie.
Well people yesterday were arguing that they could not be sure it was repaid unless they saw a damn bill. The RP put out something that was like nope paid in full and now people are acting like they want to see how they came up with that money. Jesus.
And Meghan’s slap in the face to Brenda when she chose her own medical team over Brenda’s own doctors. Omg, the wailing because godparents’ names were not revealed.
hmm, coming to think about it, why hasn’t willieleaks leaked the names of the god parents? he was at the christening, surely he knows who they are.
Can we please go one day without a report on Meghan & Harry? They supposedly came here to get away from the paparazzi and yet they cannot do anything without it being reported in a dozen different ways. We are no better off than the DM or the other rags in the UK talking about them. Move on to something else. And yes, I do scroll through and do not comment but it’s gotten to be too much.
@Michelle, you know you can choose to not click on any Sussex related story, right? Why choose to click (when you know you can choose to not) and then whine about it?
I don’t understand this. They are public figures who are also entitled to privacy. Wasn’t there a big kerfuffle years ago about photographers following Prince George? The obsession with these two is really disturbing, considering they are “irrelevant”
They are mad because they no longer have access and refused to keep playing this game. It’s one thing to be critical of spending it’s another to spread lies and be racially abusive under the guise of just regular criticism of public figures. You were racially abusing his wife and called his son a monkey. He’s done with you abusive a$$holes.
https://youtu.be/eKFN-aqPJH8
🎶You say
The price of my love’s not a price that you’re willing to pay
You cry
In your tea which you hurl in the sea when you see me go by
Why so sad?
Remember we made an arrangement when you went away
Now you’re making me mad
Remember, despite our estrangement, I’m your man
You’ll be back, soon you’ll see
You’ll remember you belong to me
You’ll be back, time will tell
You’ll remember that I served you well
Oceans rise, empires fall
We have seen each other through it all
And when push comes to shove
I will send a fully armed battalion to remind you of my love!
Da da da dat da, dat da da da da ya da
Da da dat dat da ya da!
Da da da dat da, dat da da da da ya da
Da da dat dat da
You say our love is draining and you can’t go on
You’ll be the one complaining when I am gone
And no, don’t change the subject
‘Cause you’re my favorite subject
My sweet, submissive subject
My loyal, royal subject
Forever, and ever, and ever, and ever, and ever
You’ll be back like before
I will fight the fight and win the war
For your love, for your praise
And I’ll love you ’til my dying days
When you’re gone, I’ll go mad
So don’t throw away this thing we had
‘Cause when push comes to shove
I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love
Da da da dat da, dat da da da da ya da
Da da dat dat da ya da!
Da da da dat da, dat da da da da ya da
Da da dat-
Everybody!
Da da da dat da, dat da da da da ya da
Da da dat dat da ya da!
Da da da dat da, dat da da da da ya da, da da da
Dat dat da ya da!🎶🎶
it is so deranged – they saw photos of the christening! the only thing they missed was a short piece of video footage, but only if you compare them to will and kate. neither zara or autumn did a photocall nonsense thing with their children. but anyways. the racism just has given the british media all brain worms.
Let’s be real, they wanted to see if Archie came out tan and with an Afro.
No wonder they bailed on the tabloid circus. I’d also want to run fast from all that smearing/racism.
I’ve said before my patriarchal family left England in 1632 for America during the great migration. They could no longer live with the, “social and political,” oppression. Nothing appears to have changed. No matter how much the tabloid writers squeal they will never have power, nor does the UK and BRF over American Law. Harry, Meghan and Archie are safe here and will never be safe in the UK.
Remember all the tabloid cries about “who are the godparents?” after the christening? And how dare they keep it private. And speculation they were Oprah and George Cloooey. Then, a few months ago when some of the godparents were revealed (a red-haired former attendant to Harry when he was a kid and a woman who was a long-time, non famous friend of Meghan) nothing more was said by the tabloids. They were dying to know but when the reveal happened, crickets because it wasn’t scandalous. Proving the royal rota didn’t care in the first place, just wanted something, anything to harass H&M with.
He considers 11 years to pay back millions on a home an “indulgence”? Hahaha Maybe mortgages are different in the UK, who knows. I fully intend to take the full 25 years to pay mine back, unless interest rates increase and start to exceed investment returns.
How mendacious to write “the drumbeat of criticism to which they perceive they are subject” — as he literally writes an entire column subjecting them to more pointless criticism.