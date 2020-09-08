Angelina Jolie is ‘grossed out’ & ‘furious’ about Brad Pitt’s cavorting with Nico Mary

Again, I do not believe that Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Rollout was supposed to happen like this. The story was supposed to be “Hot Bachelor Brad Pitt has a gorgeous young girlfriend and she’s more beautiful than Angelina Jolie.” Within a matter of days, the story became “wow, Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend is super-thirsty AND she’s still married to a very old German man AND she’s seemingly obsessed with his ex-wives in a really creepy way.” To say that this blew up in his face would be a kind reading. But still, his team is really trying to make this into something. “Sources” went to Us Weekly to claim that Brad “just doesn’t care” if Angelina is upset by the fact that he took his young hustler girlfriend to the Chateau Miraval on what would have been his wedding anniversary. To be clear, Brad is openly goading Angelina and begging her for a reaction. And now “sources” claim that Angelina is actually upset. Um…

The Sunday Mirror can reveal Angelina hit the roof after learning of Brad’s affair with German model Nicole Poturalski – at 27, barely half his age. Angie, 45, flipped after Brad, 56, reportedly took his new flame to Chateau Miraval, a £50million vineyard estate which the former couple co-own in the south of France. It was where Brad and Angie wed in 2014 in front of their kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. An insider said: “Angie is furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low. She was highly hopeful they could dial down the intensity after a terrible summer of fighting, but now that’s totally off the table. It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life. The fact he’s apparently taken them to her marital home is just beyond tacky and inappropriate, however Brad wants to cut it. This will make it even harder for them to see eye-to-eye about anything and has taken them to a whole new low that nobody imagined possible.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Does Angelina actually feel this way or is Team Pitt just trying to goad her again? At first, I was sure this was Team Pitt putting words in Angelina’s mouth because they’re desperate to change the story. But I don’t know – maybe Angelina actually feels this way? Because this is how I would imagine she genuinely feels – disgusted at Brad’s shenanigans, appalled by how tacky and gross and pathetic he’s being.

Also: Nico Mary finally got out of her sad bedroom and now she’s doing photoshoots at what looks like a public park?