Angelina Jolie is ‘grossed out’ & ‘furious’ about Brad Pitt’s cavorting with Nico Mary

Again, I do not believe that Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Rollout was supposed to happen like this. The story was supposed to be “Hot Bachelor Brad Pitt has a gorgeous young girlfriend and she’s more beautiful than Angelina Jolie.” Within a matter of days, the story became “wow, Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend is super-thirsty AND she’s still married to a very old German man AND she’s seemingly obsessed with his ex-wives in a really creepy way.” To say that this blew up in his face would be a kind reading. But still, his team is really trying to make this into something. “Sources” went to Us Weekly to claim that Brad “just doesn’t care” if Angelina is upset by the fact that he took his young hustler girlfriend to the Chateau Miraval on what would have been his wedding anniversary. To be clear, Brad is openly goading Angelina and begging her for a reaction. And now “sources” claim that Angelina is actually upset. Um…
The Sunday Mirror can reveal Angelina hit the roof after learning of Brad’s affair with German model Nicole Poturalski – at 27, barely half his age. Angie, 45, flipped after Brad, 56, reportedly took his new flame to Chateau Miraval, a £50million vineyard estate which the former couple co-own in the south of France. It was where Brad and Angie wed in 2014 in front of their kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.
An insider said: “Angie is furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low. She was highly hopeful they could dial down the intensity after a terrible summer of fighting, but now that’s totally off the table. It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life. The fact he’s apparently taken them to her marital home is just beyond tacky and inappropriate, however Brad wants to cut it. This will make it even harder for them to see eye-to-eye about anything and has taken them to a whole new low that nobody imagined possible.”
Does Angelina actually feel this way or is Team Pitt just trying to goad her again? At first, I was sure this was Team Pitt putting words in Angelina’s mouth because they’re desperate to change the story. But I don’t know – maybe Angelina actually feels this way? Because this is how I would imagine she genuinely feels – disgusted at Brad’s shenanigans, appalled by how tacky and gross and pathetic he’s being.
Also: Nico Mary finally got out of her sad bedroom and now she’s doing photoshoots at what looks like a public park?
If she feels this way I don’t think anyone would blame her. It doesn’t mean she’s sad or jealous of him, it probably means she’s bothered she was with such a low life creep to begin with and is bummed her kids have that as a father.
I’m grossed out and furious, and he’s not the father of MY children!
What is gross is a father of 6 minor children thinking its alright to take his thirsty married girlfriend to children’s family home , and make a statement of taking her on what would had been their parents 6th wedding anniversary.
It’s like Brad Pitt has been so blinded in his hate towards Angelina that he doesnt appear to care about hurting his children’s feelings.
Furthermore sad is that this Mrs Nico Mary doesnt seem to care for her own marriage let alone her 7 year old son, whom she clearly is neglecting in her gun-ho chase to be famous for sleeping with another old rich man.
I believe she’s laughing at him as much as we are – and trying to explain things to the younger children in a kind way (and totally laughing at him with her older boys).
I mean, he’s (badly) trying to be seen dating a cheap copy of her, it’s clear who’s the hung up one of the two. Not Angie. She’s laughing her ass off – she can spot a PR epic fail better than we do.
+100% Angie is LHAF and also maybe wondering what she ever saw in that tool.
I am grossed out, she has children with him I can’t imagine…I don’t think she is furious, but pissed? Yes.
I would be embarrassed and grossed out on behalf of her six young children, who clearly can see their own father is pilling on the gross. And Mrs Nico Mary is no innocent either, she can do as many posing for selfies and get more Followers, at the end of the day she is making hay on an sleazy financial arranged affair between a man 30 years older than her. They both are repulsive.
What a THIRSTY PAIR OF OLD FOOL and his equally THIRSTY OPEN MARRIED Girlfriend who is stalking Angelina and all things related to Angelina Jolie. First I don’t believe Angelina cares who Brad is slumming with, especially not an escort going around his old friends. The only genune concern of Angelina’s would be the ugly headlines her poor children have to wake up to every day due to their father and his icky affairs.
I mean I don’t blame her, that is super low and gross. I definitely think that Angelina is very controlling about her own life and image and I feel like it’s rare for her to be Included in a narrative that she is not driving. She might be over Brad, but I don’t think she loves being dragged into his messiness publicly.
It’s funny. I bet Angelina is just glad the bum is distracted. Not a care about who or what since the kids are all old enough to know what’s really important to him. Too bad they don’t have a devoted dad but there are worse things in life, like their mother’s cancer.
Tabloids trying to start a misogynistic dialogue again, It’s been 4 yrs since the separation.
His a fool on his own, don’t drag her into it
Tabloids can’t help dragging Angelina and her kids into Brad Pitt’s man made mess.
@ Lively – This, completely.
I mean taking her to the chateau on wedding anniversary is tacky and i wouldnt blame angelina for being pissed whatsoever. Brad seems to be quite the dick.
Can you even imagine how Angelina Jolie would have tried to explain to her already traumatized children what abhorrent behavior their father and his new sleazy girlfriend did, In their own home. Nothing screams “I hate you” as what Brad Pitt has done to Angelina and his own children and their memory.
I agree and he has in the past in his interviews try to project a degree of progression, maturity and even wisdow with age and this proves he is another idiot. An old man running behind a young girl. Pathetic, gross and every other adjective that describes this kind of behavior.
Nico needs to up her selfie game! Can she not at least afford a professional height tripod so that she is not left smiling sadly downwards at a camera perched precariously on a rock or her handbag in the grass…
Lol, with the shade you’re throwing, she’s going to need some better lighting, too!
LOL I think Brad Pitt’s team is on it, they already got her very first Elle Cover since her Instagram modelling since she was 19 years old, and now she is 27 .
Ha, sounds like ELLE is pretty thirsty too.
It is equally GROSS how Nico Mary is cashing in her new found fame. She is no better than Brad Pitt, open marriage or not, she clearly has no care for her husband Roland Mary nor her 7 year old son. Where do they factor in her life of constant instagraming ? I am sorry but its just very skivvy grossed out affair, who knew Brad Pitt would be connected in such group of people.
He sure has lost all the good will respect of being number one father figure, with such low level actions.
I highly doubt AJ gives 2 sh*ts about who BP is carrying on with.
AJ has had major health surgeries/concerns, lost her Mom, is still dealing with the BS about finalizing the divorce, AND she is primary parent to 6 children.
She knows who BP is better than any of us.
She probably is so tired of his BS and his PR team.
I’m just here to say thank you for using that picture of Brad every time you post a story about his idiocy.
Thank you Kaiser for using that photo of Brad Pitt every time, makes the narrative of his life ever so more gross, LOL.
After pitt took his girlfriend to miraval, he then had the nerve to go to Angelina’s house to see the kids.
I’m going to disagree. Angelina doesn’t seem that judgmental. I kind of doubt she cares what he does at this point. She has a life with her kids like many single moms. This whole storyline seems tabloid driven.
She may feel this way but I don’t think Sunday Mirror is her go to magazine
Can we talk about the fact that Angie’s leaving a Marshall’s in that pic? I wanna know what she bought!
Did Ben’s ex-nanny ever return that superbowl ring? Because I keep expecting it to show up in Nico’s insta.