Us Weekly: Brad Pitt ‘just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out’ lol

One of the reasons why I didn’t like Angelina Jolie’s super-obvious pap-stroll with all six Jolie-Pitt kids last week was because it was so clearly a reaction to Brad Pitt running off to the Chateau Miraval with WhatsHerLips Nico Mary. As in, Angelina was paying attention to what was happening with her ex and she felt the need to remind everyone that the kids are with her and they’re all better without Brad. Which is true and all of that, and Angelina was already clearly “the winner.” But it bothered me that she even cared enough to react publicly to Brad’s sleazy Girlfriend Rollout. Because *that* would become the story: Angelina cares. Angelina was bothered. Angelina reacted. Which makes this Us Weekly story have a sliver of tabloid truth, even though it is mostly delightfully unhinged.

Dissing his ex? Brad Pitt brought girlfriend Nicole Poturalski to the chateau where he married Angelina Jolie — and isn’t concerned about the reaction he’ll get. “Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.” Us confirmed in August that Pitt, 56, and the German model, 27, are seeing each other amid his messy divorce from Jolie, 45. The couple were spotted arriving at Le Bourget Airport near Paris before heading to Château Miraval, the estate Pitt and Jolie purchased together in 2008. Six years later, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars tied the knot at the vineyard in the South of France. After 12 years together and two years of marriage, Jolie and Pitt split in September 2016. They were made legally single in April 2019 but are still in the middle of an extensive battle over custody of their six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The former couple is set to appear in court in October. “Brad has done everything he could in his power to avoid this moment,” the source says of the possibility of heading to trial. “Angelina hasn’t in Brad’s perspective.”

See, I wanted to be able to say “like Angelina gives a f–k about Midlife Crisis Golden Boy and his married, thirsty-as-hell girlfriend.” But… she does care, that’s why she pap-strolled. Angie really put me in a bind! Anyway, the desperation is oozing off Brad – he’s desperate to get a reaction out of her, he’s desperate to get under her skin and provoke her in any way. That’s pathetic. As for Angelina and the narrative that she’s dragging out the divorce… funny how no one mentions how Brad has dragged out the Make It Right NOLA lawsuits and such.

Also: Nico posted a new Instagram. She wants her new followers to have fresh content. She’s going to end up on more European magazines because of this.