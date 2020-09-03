Professional callus remover, cute pinch bowls and coasters that are little records



I ordered the herb keeper and the foaming face wash from Tuesday’s post and they’re coming today! I’ll let you know how they are. There are so many other things I want from these posts recently but I’m trying to hold back a little. I should just buy more of the stuff I want, right? It’s for my job! Here are more things that Hecate and I are interested in.

Pinch bowls for prep work and limiting your snack sizes



From CB: I have two pretty pinch bowls I got from Marshalls years ago and I use them just about every day. They’re great for snacks, prepping food for cooking, and making sure you don’t eat too much ice cream although I often go back for seconds. You get 6 pinch bowls for just $15 and they all have different vibrant designs. These have 78 ratings, 4.8 stars and an A on Fakespot. (I used Fakespot because the ReviewMeta rating wasn’t up to date.) They’re dishwasher safe and people call them “so cute and adorable,” “perfect for prepping and serving” and they “ nest very well so they don’t take up to much room.” These would also be great for holding small items like jewelry.

Professional quality callus remover gel will give you baby soft feet



From CB: The before and after images with this product may make you gag, but it looks like it truly works. ProLinc Fast Acting Callus Eliminator is under $8 for 4 ounces of product and will make your feet softer than they’ve ever been. You leave it on for 3-4 minutes then slough off the dry skin with a rasp (this one is highly rated but harsh and this pumice is more gentle) and the results look amazing, judging from the reviews. This has over 2,200 ratings and 4.3 stars on ReviewMeta. It’s said to be “highly effective,” “the gold standard of callus removal,” the “same product used in the salons!” and to have “vaporized my calluses.”

A bamboo toiletry stand to organize your most-used products



From CB: I love bamboo organizing products! I have a bamboo desk set including a monitor riser and little organizer, a bamboo plant stand which looks so fancy. This is a rotating bamboo stand for your bathroom products. It’s under $34 and has almost 600 ratings, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Plus it comes assembled! People say it looks so nice in their bathroom, that it “has a place for everything” and that it’s “the perfect solution” for their cluttered countertop. The wood is said to look nice and one reviewer uses it as an organizer on her desk. Be sure to check the dimensions to see if it will fit in your space.

Update: I found another bamboo toiletry stand that is better suited for what I’m looking for and I just ordered it! The photo is below. It has 104 ratings, 4.6 stars and a perfect score on ReviewMeta. I’m excited to reorganize my bathroom sink area, which is a little cluttered with products.

Add-on vanity mirror lights give professional lighting for makeup application



The lights in my bathroom are decent but I sometimes apply makeup and then go into my son’s bathroom and see how overdone it is. LaunicaAngelina recommended these under stick-on $20 string lights. She writes that “I got a great old mirror from my grandma’s house last year and painted it. I’d been wanting a mirror with vanity lights but didn’t want to replace grandma’s mirror. These lights were a great option!” They are so well reviewed with over 1,300 ratings, 4.2 stars and no stars removed by ReviewMeta. They’re said to be easy to install and to work perfectly. Plus they’re dimmable. They’re called “Exactly what I was looking for!” “a great buy,” “small but powerful” and to give “ the look of luxury without the price.”

Cute coasters that look like real records



From Hecate: When I moved I got some real furniture, as opposed to still living like a college student in my 50s. As soon as I got real furniture, I turned into my mother, including insisting on coasters for everything. I like to theme the coaster to the room and I think these would be perfect for the chest our record player is on. They come six for $6.99 and have 572 ratings and 4.6 stars on ReviewMeta. If you are thinking about these as a bread and butter gift, one reviewer suggested they will make an impression because these are, “Super cute and clever sayings.” If you are thinking about them for your own home, another reviewer said they’ll come in handy at parties, “Nice conversation piece coasters.”

Kids’ neck gaiters to help you kids stay safe and look cute



From Hecate: My kids are very good about wearing masks, and for that, I am very grateful. However, they definitely have opinions about which ones they prefer to wear. They like the thinner ones because they are more breathable but I worry some are two thin to be effective. (Note by CB: It’s not true that there was a study showing that gaiters were less effective than no mask at all. That study was widely misinterpreted.)

These neck gaiters will help protect younger kids when they leave the house. They don’t go around the ears, which drives some kids crazy. And come in several cute patterns and designs. They are available in two masks for $13 and have 2,000 reviews and 4.1 stars on ReviewMeta. The reviewers confirmed your kid will keep it on, “They fit great and my kids don’t mind wearing them. I also like that they’re washable.” and it’s stretchable enough for multiple ages, “While it’s snug enough to stay up on my 4 year old, it also stretches to fits my 12 year old, for those of you who might wonder about the size range.” Plus, these are great for winter sports once we finally return to normal.

Wrap bracelets to jazz up your yoga pants



From Hecate: I like a lot of big, loud accessories when I can get away with it. I usually lean heavily on stackable rings and bangles for added outfit drama. But lately I’ve been into wrap bracelets, both for the volume and the bohemian chic quality to compliment my paired down work-at-home outfits. I really like the look of this bracelet because it’s messy with all it’s straps yet fancy with its beading. It only has 34 ratings but it did get 4.3 stars on ReviewMeta. Plus, the best part is they are only $6 – $13 a piece, depending on which of the nine colors you choose. Plus each strap is attached to a single clasp, giving you organized chaos at your wrist. One reviewer said it covers all your bases, “Elegant yet simple,” another assured us old farts we won’t have to enlist help to put it on, “I love it and easy to put on by myself.” Go ahead and treat yourself – you deserve it!