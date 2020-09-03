Kushner-wife Karlie Kloss will appear at a Biden-Harris campaign event

I’ve never really doubted the fact that Karlie Kloss and I likely share the same liberal/Democratic politics. What I doubt is how she can even associate with her husband’s ridiculous family. This isn’t just a “my husband’s grandma is MAGA” situation. This is a situation where Karlie’s husband Joshua Kushner is super-close to his brother, Jared Kushner, and Karlie has to put her glossy girl-power brand next to the tacky fascist sh-tshow that is the Trump-Kushner White House. She threads that needle though, minus the occasional drama on Project Runway. And now she’ll do an event with the Biden campaign. An implicit endorsement, but I would assume she’s also making explicit endorsements too.

Karlie Kloss is a major advocate for girls’ science and tech education and, by her own description, a proud liberal. And so even though she’s married into the Kushner/Trump family, it’s not really a surprise she’ll be supporting Joe Biden’s election campaign. The supermodel and Project Runway host will appear Thursday at a Biden event focused on young people and STEAM, an expanded approach to teaching science, technology, engineering, art and math. Also joining Kloss, 28, will be Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani and others — Dr. Morine Cebert Gaitors, Nancy Lu and Adrianna Williams. The Biden campaign said in a statement that the event “will highlight the important work that is happening with women in STEAM.” Biden has several initiatives related to this, as part of his campaign. A source close to Kloss explains: “For those who know Karlie, this event makes a lot of sense. She cares deeply about the future of women in STEAM and has always supported the candidates who stand for the issues she’s passionate about.” Kloss launched Kode With Klossy in 2015 as a way to empower and inspire young women to become involved in tech. Throughout the year, the organization hosts learning experiences to help girls pursue their passion — and one of the most well-known programs is a free two-week bootcamp for teenage girls.

If you were confused by the acronyms, I had to look it up too. STEM is well-known, I think, and it stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. STEM-driven programs for girls are so valuable because there is simply a huge need to bring women into those fields and workforces. STEAM is all of that plus an “A” for Arts, basically trying to get girls to see the artistic side to science. Karlie’s brand is all about this – empowering girls and women, STEM, etc. It’s smart that the Biden-Harris campaign is doing events around STEM and that Karlie is part of it. And yes, the Kushner connection makes it even more interesting. I bet Joshua will not be joining her at this event!