Adam Carolla believes only ‘old and sick’ people die from Covid so who cares

I tend to believe that as soon as Donald Trump attained any power, every Republican and every Republican-leaning dude just went Full Death Cult. “The Party of Life” this ain’t. These are people who used four dead Americans in Benghazi to torpedo Hillary Clinton, and yet when their guy is responsible for more than 180,000 dead Americans from Covid, they merely shrug. A few days ago, some numbers came out which were wildly and willfully misinterpreted – basically, that the overwhelming majority of coronavirus deaths were seniors with existing health problems. Which… is what everyone’s been saying for months now, that the most “at risk” for serious coronavirus complications are elderly people with underlying health issues. Again, seniors are not the only people contracting the virus and already-compromised people are not the only ones dying from the virus. But what I am saying? Let Adam Carolla explain it:
This was by far one of Adam’s biggest tweets, and I guess the less here is that if your tweet is going viral, please make sure you use the right plural form of p-ssy. It’s easy enough to dismiss Adam Caolla as a coronabro troll (which he is), but what’s more upsetting is just how many people believe this and think this way, that those 180,000-plus deaths were no big deal because the people were mostly old. It’s absolutely insane that “the party of life” continues to treat those dead Americans as little more than a footnote in the Nazi glory of Donald Trump. It’s absolutely insane that people are still acting like a deadly pandemic is just about “personal freedom” and “personal choice.”
I’m seeing an upsetting number of formerly reasonable people saying this on social media. The last few years have been very eye opening as far as people exposing their true hearts.
I know a 27 year old with no underlying health issues who died from it. I have no patience for this.
I’m so sorry. You know what they’d say, though. “That’s one death,” as if they wouldn’t be prostrate with grief if that were their family member. Maybe they wouldn’t be. This virus has exposed peoples’ callousness.
Meanwhile according to Google Carolla is 56… not exactly a twenty-something kid at peak physical condition. Who wants to tell him?
Adam Carolla is 56. Everyone I know who’s around that age who’s had it was very ill.
He’s 56 and has a pre-existing condition: assholeitis. It will not go well, Adam.
And his career is washed up, so he is angry and bitter.
Bevvie because he was never really that funny, and his “humor” is dated and misogynistic.
“Assholeitis”. you say? That sounds painful. Well then, the poor luv is definitely in the high-risk group, what with that and his fuckheadism. That’s co-morbidity right there.
Imagine being partnered with Jimmy Kimmel and before that Doctor Freaking Drew and seeing them both go on to be more successful. How embarrassing.
I have friends saying this kind of thing on social media (not to mention QAnon rubbish), and I’m at a complete loss as to what to do about it. Do you argue with them? Do you post facts underneath their lies? Do you ignore them while silently seething and simultaneously wanting to cry because your friendship will never be the same again?!
I genuinely need answers, if anyone has them!
2020 has blown my mind in so many ways, but the disinformation, conspiracies, and attacks on science might have me most confused.
(Also: it seems to be either the not-smart kids from my high school or the MLM huns who are falling for this stuff hardest.)
Post clips of the victims’ families mourning their loss, how they died alone, who they left behind. If that doesn’t reach them, then they’re not worth knowing.
In my case it’s my family that does this crap. I absolutely post facts to their posts. I guess I’m a fact troll LOL because I absolutely troll their SM posts to point out where they’re wrong, mistaken or just plain stupid.
Thanksgiving may be awkward this year. LMAO.
Heather-I’m stealing that title. Fact troll.
I spent a entire day yelling at friends/family for posting that 6% BS. Now I’m just doing a lot of passive aggressive insta stories and links with-don’t be a idiot folks the pandemic is real. Gotta get them out of the cult somehow.
And since some of them are cancer survivors I really don’t understand it. AND a lot of those ‘cormorbidities’ are symptoms of Covid! Respiratory failure. Sepsis. Pnemonia.
There has to be push back and consequences. Silence helps nothing and no one.
Let them know (off social media) that you’re sorry for them, but you can’t be friends with someone who is in thrall to conspiracy theories and let them know you’ll be there for them when they get out. There’s no way to reason with cult members in a superficial way, but you can restrict your social life to people who have not gone off the deep end.
I think the best thing to do us unfriend on social media. If they ask why, say, “I found your posts to be extremely upsetting.” It’s the truth, and you’re not attacking them personally – you’re simply stating that actions have consequences. Giving people attention on social media never changes minds. Remove the toxicity from your life.
Comment that on their post publicly and then unfollow. Quietly unfollowing and hoping they’ll ask does nothing.
I have no idea who this guy is and no plans to remediate that.
Just another despicable human in a sea of despicable humans.
No doubt he’s probably a DT supporter!!! Only someone as despicable as him could only be a DT supporter
Apart from the fact that he’s a piece of shit, WTF is so difficult about differentiating between your and you’re? Fucking moron.
Your, you’re. They’re, their, there. Its, it’s. Really not so hard.
Oooooo, I’ve found another soulmate! (Solemate. I like nice shoes.)
Also: of, off; than, then.
And I want to punch our Prime Minister’s very punchable face for continually saying “partickuly” and “necessry”.
To, too, two many others to list!😅 Solemate, yes. I love shoes-my weakness. The one that really gets my goat is improper use of a pronoun following a preposition, for example, ‘for he and I.’ Arghhhhh!
Oh, you’d really love sitting around our family table, Jerusha. My son’s girlfriend is a high school languages teacher. She teaches English (compulsory) , French and Spanish (elective) . We have many animated after-dinner conversations about such things. As a bonus, these conversations enlighten the younger members of the family on what not to do. Don’t get me started on improper or inappropriate use of the apostrophe. . . 😖
Yes, to you and @AnnaKist.
Add “nukeuler” instead of nuclear.
Love your I.D., damejudi! Didn’t Dubya pronounce it as “newkiller”?
lose, loose. WHY can’t people get that one right??? and weary/wary – I don’t think people even KNOW the differences in those two words. so many pet peeves.
Yep, affect, effect. Toe the line, NOT tow the line. I have no artistic talent-can’t sing, dance or play an instrument, but I can proofread like nobody’s business. I guess that’s my talent.
Well, he’s no spring chicken, so maybe he should just put on a mask and shut the eff up.
Does anyone know why so many of these angry old white men develop very feminized faces? With Caitlyn Jenner, it made sense as she was transitioning at the time, but the rest of them can’t all be transitioning, so what’s the reason? Does it happen to most men and I just never noticed it on the old men in my life?
F*cking moron. If everyone had taken this pandemic seriously, we’d have gotten it under control long ago. It’s a$$holes like him that are forcing us responsible people to hide in our homes.
They’re forced birth, not pro life, so shoving old people off a cliff is totally on brand.
I ask only that sensible people learn this and remember it when next the GOP plays at caring about life. Too many people give them a pass.
I tried to write something similar but was getting too worked up and long-winded. You said it well and so much more succinctly so I don’t need to…………….thank you.
I hope people will never forget what these people, their party, and their policies stand for at their very core.
Certainly sets the stage for a federal law approving euthanasia. If catching covid and dying is a personal choice, then there shouldn’t be anything standing in the way of allowing a humane way of dying rather than isolated and on a ventilator for fuck’s sake.
The horror that is the Republican Party’s actual philosophy is finally being laid bare. Never forget.
I agree that we must never forget.
Young infants are dying from it so it really doesn’t care how old you are. So sick of these covididiots spreading their germs and lies around.
I saw this on Instagram: Just because you’re older or have an underlying condition doesn’t mean you’re going to die soon anyway.
I have underlying conditions. I’m 27. I want to live a long life. My parents are around 60. They could both have 30 more years left for all we know. Why are so many people comfortable throwing others under the bus so they can “get back to normal”???
My dad has Parkinsons and is 84 years old. He’s had pneumonia 4 times in the last year, as well as sepsis. He’s survived it all-and wears a mask in his assisted living home.
Does he “deserve” to die from Covid-19, Mr. Man Show?
The level of heartlessness is frightening.
FYI Adam, the Rock and his whole family now have COVID. You’re a real POS…. I don’t know if you’re trying to be funny , which you never were, but you come off as being a major a***ole!!!!! Time for you to zip it!!!!
I have a “friend” who is an actual RN, but works for a plastic surgeon who does injectables (and it shows on her face – yikes) but is in NO way knowledgeable about infectious disease.
she completely fell for that 6% BS that the QAnon person posted and 45 re-tweeted (which got removed by twitter). people were trying to point out how she was misinterpreting it but she kept doubling down – “I’m a NURSE!” and I laughed my AZZ off when it was fully explained and all she had was “well it’s STILL not as bad as people are saying!” and then just deleted it when people started to question her ability to interpret scientific info. “and you’re a NURSE? lol”.
wonder what carolla’s buddy Jimmy Kimmel thinks of his drivel?
Kimmel has sort of rehabilitated himself from his Man Show days for me, but Corolla has doubled down on the a$$hole schtick.
There are certain specialties that are so specific that the people who work in them kind of forget everything else they learned in medical/ nursing school. Plastic surgery and orthopedics have a reputation for not exactly keeping up with the latest medical break throughs and/ or anything else outside of their scope. It’s not a bad thing, they are experts at what they do. They just might not want to give medical advice on things they haven’t thought about in 20 years.
The fact that she deleted tells you everything.
Even if it is just the old and sick dying (it isn’t), what happens when all of the old people who care for everyone else have COVID?
The average age of actively licensed physicians is now 51, and 30% of all physicians are aged 60 years or older. The average age of RNs is 51.
I took this off of a stupid pamphlet that my husband brought home from work titled Surgery Safety for Seniors. Apparently it was only passed out to the doctors over 50. We had a good laugh over it.
Aah I’m sure Nick Cordero’s wife would be very comforted to hear this.
God, I detest Adam Carolla.
Hideous human being.
Social media has really enable anyone to share their garbage opinions. I don’t know who he is but what the hell! I tried to argue with one fellow french woman on Instagram yesterday. She compared being forced to wear a mask to totalitarism???
People are losing it but at least we see their true colors
I don’t even know why people give dudes like him attention. He’s a f*cking idiot. Even if you did think it’s acceptable to kill off hundreds of thousands of people for a controllable disease (it’s not), that isn’t why we shut down. The problem is that for every one person that dies, some 15-20 people are hospitalized. That’s it. That’s why we shut down – because it we literally couldn’t afford not to. It would’ve crashed the economy regardless to have millions of people out of work, sick, overwhelming the healthcare system, and coming out of it with tons of medical debt. This is literally epidemiology 101. I don’t know why people on Twitter give his dumbass fuel for arguments. The guy literally can’t even spell a sentence without a typo. You really think he’s worth arguing with it? He probably masturbates over all the attention he’s getting while responding.
I know. It’s a sad predicament that the benefit of shutting down was to slow the spread, make it manageable, which we all know was accomplished initially. But it’s that very manageability that makes idiots with no insight or big-picture thinking able to argue it’s no big deal.
Only mass death and global ruin would make these people see the light.
He saw Jim Gaffigan’s twitter blow up and all his great press.
Said, gimme some of that sweet attention.
But he’s an asshole. So he’s getting schooled.
But he’s also salty AF that’s why he’s dying on this hill. He’s going to learn the hard way that people have no time for COVID death jokes…
Our regional health care system had a news conference specifically to dispute the 94/6 misinterpretation that only elderly and critically ill need to worry about the virus.
Just as we enter flu season, the last thing needed is to become complacent.
I don’t have patience for jackasses like this. It hasn’t effected him, which is why he and many others can dismiss those who have died from it. Just shows the complete lack of empathy these people have. The pandemic is pulling back the veil. There are a lot of horrible, selfish people in the world.
My 38 year old cousin died of covid-19 three months ago and his only underling medical condition was a arthritic knee. Covid doesn’t care who you are or how old.
I’m so sorry for your loss, Dragonlady sakura. How heartbreaking.
Thank you. It makes me furious when people act like this a hoax.
I’m so sorry.
I was talking to my husband about this and I opened with “hey, remember Adam Corolla?” This is proof that not all press is good press.
Tell that to the widowed mother of three who lives in my town and teaches at my children’s school. Her strapping, healthy husband died of covid-19 at the age of 45.
Every Trump supporter I know, every single one, thinks Covid is a way overblown thing & that hospitals are saying people are dying of Covid because they get way more money from the government if they do. These people are crazy and are so full of conspiracy theories. They are so loyal to that orange menace that they’ve thrown any sanity or empathy they may have had out the window. It’s sickening.
Back in March and April, there were a lot of videos ~exposing~ the so-called hospital scam. People were camping out in front of their local hospital and filming the empty parking lot as proof that there was no big overflow like the MSM had told them. It couldn’t have been the fact that underground parking is a thing and that parking lots are used for visitors, who were not allowed at the time. Nope, definitely a S*ros thing, lol.
That’s because DT has all his supporters brainwashed. It’s pretty scary how they follow him and think everything he says is true!!! They haven’t figured out that they are all being used by this racist POS, and once you’ve done all his dirty work, he’s going to f*^k you over like he’s been doing to everyone else. You people are just his pawns!!!! It’s really scary!!!! Just remember that if he does defund Social Security you all will be affected by that as well. I’m not quite sure what you all understand. I guess you all only understand what your so called g-d wants you to understand.
I just don’t understand, though, because surely they have loved ones and associates dying, too? I mean, 45′s supporters run the gamut so there’s got to be those who have gotten sick or know people who have or have died. Those of us on the right side of history have; covid doesn’t limit itself. So how can they still be saying this in the face of their own losses. That’s the part I don’t get.
a) A lot of previously healthy younger people have died of this illness;
b) this shouldn’t have to be said but obviously the lives of older people and people with underlying conditions matter; and
c) let’s be clear: no matter how old you are, dying of Covid means dying alone.
So if you think the fact that you’re more likely to die of Covid in your 80s than in your 20s means that this whole pandemic thing is really no big deal, hope you’re okay with your grandparents or parents dying alone in the ICU. If your loved ones are lucky, and if it’s not a busy shift, maybe an ICU nurse (masked, gloved, wearing goggles and a face shield) will be able to hold their hand for a few minutes.
What gets me are the people who are in their 40s and 50s who say that they’ve always lived each day as if it were their last (live, laugh, love!) and, hey, if their number’s up, their number’s up. I’d love to ask them if that’s how they’ll explain their preventable death to their children and grandchildren on the phone from their hospital room–assuming they’re not on a ventilator.
Far be it from me to wish it upon anyone, but are his parents still alive? If so, is he okay with them dying early? Would he be cool with the idea of getting it himself and leaving his wife to raise their twins on her own?
My friend’s mom who was 56, like Adam, had no underline conditions. She ate healthy and lived healthy. Died July 5, 2020 2 days after diagnosed…
I would love to say cancel him, but I dont even know what he does besides being another old delusional white dude, on Twitter, with over used thumbs.
#1 reason I don’t use twitter!!!
The sweaty desperation of an aging man wishing he had enough of a career to even be considered a has-been.
BOOM! Well-said, Mabs!
and this is why I love reading your comments.
All these “celebs” and I use that term loosely with Carolla are upset. That their revenue streams are being hurt. They aren’t getting the same advertisement/branding they used to, since ad companies are pulling back on selling ads. People aren’t listening to podcasts or watching youtube as much.
He can’t go out and do stand up. So the easy money is drying up. So they want everyone to pretend it’s over, or just the old die and let’s move on. So I can get paid again. I wouldn’t wish this virus on anyone, but karma, if you want to do your thing….
First, many healthy young people who have gotten COVID months ago are still dealing with lasting debilitating neurological effects. So, dying isn’t the only thing to be scared of.
Second, What is old? Isn’t this washed up comedian old? So, when he gets COVID, he should expect the doctors and nurses to shrug at him and let him suffer, right? Right??
Which brings me to my Third point, if these Trumpers want to believe in nonsense fine, but follow that line of logic to the end. If Whateverhisname is gets sick, he needs to stay out of the hospital and doctor’s office and suffer alone. If a Trumper who believes COVID is exaggerated gets COVID, they need to stay out of their region’s mostly likely overburdened hospital system. If it’s not a big deal, it’s not a big deal. Stop wasting the time and resources of people who believe it is. Fight this novel coronavirus that attacks the brain, lungs, and generates massive blood clots like a real American man: At home. No medical care. Silently.
My mom died of the virus May 6. She was 76- so yes, old.
And i am fairly salty about people who are careless with the health of strangers.
And when i see this stuff, i often ask the person (yes, i a dumb enough to go on twitter)- well who in your family are you ready to sacrifice? Who in your family should die? They are old, they don’t matter?
And it usually feels different to these people when it may be someone they love.
Instead of being grateful that this plague (that has been grossly exacerbated by the failures of the federal government) hasn’t impacted their families- they are callous, uncaring, and in denial.
I hope no one in whoever that man’s family dies of the virus.
Because, it sucks.
I am so sorry about your Mom. She was really not that old at 76.
Agree with all you wrote. My husband has suggested the same question you mentioned. For all the naysayers who claim it’s no big deal ask which family member of theirs should get critically ill and/or die. After seeing how self-centered and non-empathetic some people can be, I wonder if some would even care about their own family members!
I was unfriended by someone who I’ve known for 30+ years because I dared call her insensitive for call this data “good” and the numbers “great.” I am 40 with several underlying conditions, all of which are under control by medication and are not killing me. If I get COVID-19 and die, it’s COVID-19, not my diabetes and high blood pressure killing me.
I wrote the following on my FB:
I have seen a bunch of bragging (on and off my FB feed) about how the CDC has reported that only 6% of COVID-19 deaths were solely COVID-19 and the other 94% had underlying conditions.
I’m going to be blunt here: if you find this worth sharing or bragging about you are being heartless. Just plain heartless. A someone with underlying conditions, every share or gleeful comment about this is not only offensive to me (cause it acts like my dying is no big deal), but just plain hurtful. I’ve literally cried 3 times today, because I’m hurt, just devastated, that people who should know better, be better, act better, are telling me my life is worthless because I have underlying conditions.
I’m begging y’all, on behalf of people with underlying conditions: stop acting like we are dead already, so it doesn’t matter if we die of COVID-19. I’m not unfriending or blocking anyone right now cause I’m too tired to argue anymore. But know I see you. You hurt me. I’m not going to forget.
This is just my public service announcement that I, and people like me, are capable of long, full lives. Stop minimizing COVID-19 cause it “mostly takes people already sick.” We are not dying; please do not kill us. And stop breaking my heart. Please.
In response, one Trump supporter (not the one who unfriended me) said “I’m not posting this to be heartless, but to give you hope that people are surviving this, even with underlying conditions”" Wtf? That doesn’t even make sense
I explained: I’m sorry to say that’s not how it comes off. Posting stats about how 94% of folks who died didn’t die from COVID-19 alone is not encouragement to folks with underlying conditions that they will survive. It is callous. It says to me, “see, it’s not so bad. It only kills those who are weak already.” That’s bragging and gleefully pointing out that it’s not a big deal.
That’s what it says, even if that’s not what you mean. Which is why I posted this: so folks could understand what their words are really saying.
Trumpster’s response: “oh, ok. I’m sorry.” Which is…. better than nothing?
At least she isn’t like my friend of 30 years who when I said her post made me cry due to their (unintended, I stressed) insensitivity… decided to block me.
I swear, I may have a mental breakdown if Trump gets another 4 years. He’s brought out the worst in everyone.
@Rapunzel, I absolutely love your FB statement. I’m 34, and I have asthma. I also have Covid right now. My mom and I contracted it at work (a hospital). My boyfriend also has it. My mom is currently in the ICU with pneumonia.
My boyfriend and I are hunkered down, and let me tell you, this virus is wicked. The delirium is unlike anything I have ever experienced. It waxes and wanes with us, so one moment we’ll feel fine, and the next we feel like we’ve taken psychotropic drugs. Neither of us can smell or taste anything, and the coughing fits just suck. So I too am done with people who think my life is expendable so they can go shopping or on vacation.
And how many of the people posting and celebrating this “statistic” are actually 100% free of any underlying conditions themselves? Probably a very slim portion. Because I would think, in America, MOST of us have some kind of medical history, some kind of medical condition, but because we’re able to treat our issues and continue to live a mobile and fairly normal/happy life, we don’t think of ourselves as being a person with a health condition. Like you said, so many people have their high blood pressure, low blood pressure, asthma, heart disease, drug/food/environmental allergies, migraines, arthritis, or diabetes under control. Many people are technically overweight, which would be considered an underlying condition or co-morbidity but they’re otherwise fine and healthy. How many of these people are now or were previously heavy alcohol or drug users/addicts. (Wine moms?) That’s a condition. What about the people who have had any kind of heart attack, stroke, or cancer and then recovered? My husband had to have heart surgery at the age of 33 to fix a congenital heart condition which gave him a sticky heart valve. He is otherwise healthy and he recovered normally, but he would be part of the “underlying condition” group. There are lots of people like my husband who are born with something a little wrong or different, and it may not even be noticed until much later in life, it may not need surgery to correct it, it may just be something you “keep an eye on” your whole life, but those are underlying conditions. It seems to me that when people hear “the majority of people who died had underlying health conditions,” they’re assuming that those people have something akin to leprosy and that they’re all living horrible, difficult lives, with major mobility issues, hundreds of prescriptions, constant trips to the ER, etc. But that’s not what doctors and statisticians are talking about when they say “underlying health conditions.” Pregnancy is technically classified as a medical condition.
Also if you dig into the data some of the ‘underlying’ conditions are symptoms of Covid. Respiratory failure, sepsis, pneumonia, infections, heart failure. They are conflating preexisiting conditions with the fact that coding has to be accurate from data. Covid AND sepsis.
@Rapunzel that was very well said and I’m happy that you put it out there. It may reach a few and prevent them repeating this awful message that’s causing so much pain.
@SuzieQ I’m really sorry that you and your dear ones have COVID-19. I hope your mom pulls through and I hope you and your boyfriend recover soon and not have any lasting affects from the virus.
Something I’ve noticed, this callus behavior and the response to the virus is happening mainly in Western nations. It seems like other nations are a)taking this more seriously b)handling the spread much better and c)not submitting to these crazy conspiracy theories. Is it the privilege of living in a society that doesn’t have extreme poverty? I don’t know but America and Europe have truly been playing ourselves with vaccine ignorance and now COVID-19 ignorance. It can’t be stupidity so it must be the privilege of having so much and not knowing what living without basic social network looks like.
The United States does have extreme poverty. A huge percentage of children live with hunger and homelessness. It’s just that the “ra ra ra Amerikkka” individualism propaganda everywhere you turn is part of this society from the ads to the way business is conducted, so the poverty is hidden, access cut off–digital and physical. Certainly there are benefits but honestly not much and I think it’s more a narrative than reality.
Dear Adam,
F.U.
One day, if you live long enough, YOU will need help.
Zero f’s given to you at your time of need. Tool!
Fuck you, Adam.
From a nurse who specializes in geriatrics.
The (relatively recent) former PM of Australia publicly stated that the elderly should be left to die ‘naturally’ so that the economy can reopen. Dear Britain – he’s up for a trade envoy position currently, is a homophobe and a misogynist, a creationist and generally a twerp. Appointing him to absolutely anything seems sketchy at best.
Likewise. And I can count a 94 year old in that group. I live in a semi-rural area where there is natural social distancing so it might be invisible to them.
Also, that sounds like something an insurance company would pitch. Sorry, we’re not covering your Covid treatment because you’ve been sick at some point before, ever. Some of the stories that hit me hardest we’re people with pre-existing conditions. Cancer survivors who completely beat it being told their diagnosis and, basically, say goodbye…you don’t stand a chance.