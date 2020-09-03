Nancy Pelosi believes the hair salon scandal was an orchestrated ‘set up’ (it was)

As soon as I saw the Nancy Pelosi headlines yesterday, I knew that the Republicans would amplify the story and manage to turn “180,000 coronavirus deaths on Donald Trump’s watch” into a story about how Nancy Pelosi personally caused small-business owners to go bankrupt because of the pandemic. It doesn’t have to make sense. Nothing these people do ever makes any sense. Anyway, the headline yesterday was Nancy Pelosi Broke San Francisco Hair Salon Laws. She went to a local Frisco hair salon for a wash and blowout, and the salon owner sold footage from inside the salon to Fox News. The salon owner went full MAGA nutjob and it was predictable. But guess what, it was a predictable set up:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday that a San Francisco salon, where she received a blowout days earlier, had set her up for national embarrassment when it offered her an appointment. “I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to…many times,” she told the San Francisco Chronicle. “It was a set up, and I take responsibility for falling for a setup. I think that this salon owes me an apology for setting me up.” Fox News published security footage of Pelosi receiving a blowout at eSalon late Monday, and the owner, Erica Kious, who rents space in the salon to other stylists and did not do Pelosi’s hair, called the visit “a slap in the face.” The man who did style her hair, Jonathan DeNardo, said via a lawyer that Kious had approved the appointment beforehand during a phone call in which Kious also made “vitriolic and incendiary comments about Speaker Pelosi and her purported responsibility for temporarily suspending operations of Ms. Kious’ business.” He alleged that Kious has been operating her business in violation of shelter-in-place orders since April and conspired to set up Pelosi “for her own vain aspirations.” Conservatives seized on the controversy surrounding the hair appointment. President Trump tweeted, “Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated.” The San Francisco city government allowed salons to open for outdoor service Sept. 1, but indoor appointments are still banned to slow the spread of COVID-19. Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff said Tuesday, “The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this business.”

[From The Daily Beast]

I think various things can be true all at once – Pelosi trusted the word of a hair stylist she had worked with before, and she trusted that she would be the only customer in the salon, which she thought (wrongly) would be okay, and in compliance with the law. It’s on her and her staff for not double-checking with anyone other than a hair stylist. It’s also true that Erica Kious set up Pelosi and Kious is MAGA trash. She granted permission for Pelosi to come into the salon all so she could film her and send that film to Fox News. Of course the MAGA dumbasses are having a field day. Speaking of, they can’t even get Marie Antoinette’s name right.