The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have signed a ‘multiyear deal with Netflix’

Shocking no one, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have inked a multi-year mega-deal with Netflix. Do you think this is related to the pitch meetings they likely took around LA in June? Reportedly, they met with various studios and we never did find out what, exactly, they were pitching. The New York Times insinuates that they were actually looking for this kind of deal, something comprehensive, and those pitch meetings at other studios probably drove up their price and made the deal feel more competitive for Netflix. So, this Netflix deal is already being compared to the deal Barack and Michelle Obama made soon after they left the White House (the one which Donald Trump believes should be “investigated” lol). Anyway, one would imagine that the deal is incredibly lucrative:

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, having resettled in California, on Wednesday unveiled new Hollywood careers. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have founded a yet-to-be-named production company and signed a multiyear deal with Netflix, which will pay them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming — giving the couple a global platform six months after their dramatic decampment from the House of Windsor. Harry and Meghan may appear on camera in documentary programming. But she has repeatedly made it clear that she has no plans to return to acting, having last appeared in the cable drama “Suits,” which concluded its run in 2019. Their content will be exclusive to Netflix. “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” They added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.” Netflix has 193 million subscribers worldwide. It is unclear how much Harry and Meghan will be paid, given their lack of producing experience. A Netflix spokeswoman declined to comment. The streaming service, however, is known for backing up Brink’s trucks when it wants to be in business with high-profile people, particularly when other entertainment companies also want their services. In recent months, Harry and Meghan have quietly talked with Disney and Apple. Variety reported earlier this month that they had met with NBCUniversal. “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, said in a statement. Netflix is under pressure to keep its content pipelines flowing as it competes for viewers with Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock and the traditional broadcast networks. Family programming is particularly important to Netflix, and Harry and Meghan already have an animated series in development which is focused on inspiring women. Last week, Netflix released “Rising Phoenix,” a documentary about the Paralympic Games; Harry, who founded the Invictus Games for wounded veterans, appears in the film.

[From The New York Times]

Apparently, Meghan will not appear “as an actress” in any of the Netflix projects, which I find interesting because it’s so specific! It’s not that Meghan will refuse to appear ON CAMERA. It’s that she won’t be acting. My guess is that maybe one of the projects (maybe more) will involve Meghan interviewing people, or participating in a documentary on-camera, or perhaps narrating a documentary. Sources also told Omid Scobie that Harry and Meghan and committed to hiring diverse voices in front of and behind the camera.

The Sussexes’ official statement: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” They also say that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.” Impactful. Perhaps mindful too! We’ll see! It could be interesting. Oh, and Scobie also said that they’re already working on a nature docu-series and an animated series celebrating inspiring women.