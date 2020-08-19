Prince Harry & Meghan pitched a mysterious project around LA in June

Whenever I think about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s next steps, I can’t help but think that they’ll probably surprise us all with how fully formed many of their projects will be. They haven’t launched anything new all year (besides the Sussexit!) and Meghan is more the “planner” of the marriage. We keep hearing that they’re taking their time setting up Archewell, their charity/trust, and we know they’re doing stuff, but we don’t know when it will be launched or announced or whatever. So, here’s another mystery: what is the project that Meghan and Harry pitched to various studios or producers?
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California earlier this year, rumors have swirled that they had a plan to gain a foothold in Hollywood. They now seem to be taking steps to do that. According to sources, the couple has been quietly shopping an idea for a project around town, Variety has learned.
While the concept behind their pitch is unknown, the world-famous couple took meetings in June with networks. Also unknown: if the pitch is supposed to be for a scripted or unscripted TV series, or something else. But whatever it is, the couple would like to serve as joint producers on the project, according to a source with knowledge of the top-secret idea.
Insiders indicate their pitch has been shopped to numerous media companies. One venue that has heard the pitch is NBCUniversal where a meeting was set with top executives at the company, including Bonnie Hammer, the chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, who knew Markle from her years as an actor on “Suits.” NBCUniversal declined to comment, when contacted by Variety.
A source close to Markle tells Variety that the former royal has absolutely no plans to act, and therefore, she will not be acting in the project that was pitched.
I truly have no idea. I believe the “source” close to Meghan and I really don’t think she’s looking to act again in any capacity. But produce and create? For sure. (God help us all if she wants to write a project though.) My best guess is that it would probably be something like a docu-series, but not about them. Maybe about race, or mental health.
For some reason, I just thought of HBO’s excellent Being Serena series about Serena Williams’ pregnancy, maternity leave and comeback. If Meg & Harry are going in front of the camera, it would be something like that. I could also see them producing something like that for someone else.
This was an interesting tidbit that makes me think some deal is about to be announced soon.
No idea what it could be about. But that’s what’s exciting about it! Is it scripted? Is it a documentary? Is it about them? Is it about one of their causes? Who knows!
A documentary would be great. And this is very superficial, but Meghan is so beautiful!! The picture you’ve chosen, of her in profile with the ponytail, is so stunning.
I like the sound of them being producers, hopefully we know more soon.
If this was in June, then that means it was 2 months ago so maybe a deal has been struck and they’ll announce something soon.
Meghan, in particular but Harry too, only launch something once they’re 100% ready for it to be launched.
I’d love to see a documentary about the behind the scenes of the Invictus Games. All the planning and effort that goes into putting the games together.
Side note: the media sites that have reported on this have added misinformation about H&M pitching to Bob Iger at the London Lion King premiere. That’s been well documented as false but it seems American outlets are trying to play the smear campaign as well.
I found the timing of this tidbit interesting, since apparently many of these meetings were a few weeks/months ago. I don’t think H&M are the type to call up NBC or whoever and be like “soooo, we want to do a docuseries, but we don’t know about what yet…..” they would have had their entire pitch ready to go, so it will be interesting to see what it actually is.
People act like Meghan is this horrible writer, but she’s not. She really just needs a good editor.
Anyway, this seems like a strategic leak to gauge public interest. Their PR machinations have been intriguing over the last several weeks. I’m definitely very interested in seeing what’s next for them.
Plus even if she was to write, she’d probably have a team of editors that will help her with a lot of it anyways.
Oh baaaby, I can’t wait until news about that production deal worth tens of millions drops. You know it’s coming. They’re going to lose their ever loving minds! And we thought recreation to the Montecito estate was dramatic.😂😂😂😂 The tears will be delicious.
I actually had this ‘wild’ thought about them producing a series about racial injustice and its history. With Meghan focusing on black women in movements over the years and Harry talking to white people about unconscious bias. Each episode could tackle racism from both ends, for example.
But its probably nothing so elaborate, so who knows. I do like how much of a team they are, and how they find a way to work on similar causes and play to their individual strengths and interests.