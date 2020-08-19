Prince Harry & Meghan pitched a mysterious project around LA in June

Whenever I think about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s next steps, I can’t help but think that they’ll probably surprise us all with how fully formed many of their projects will be. They haven’t launched anything new all year (besides the Sussexit!) and Meghan is more the “planner” of the marriage. We keep hearing that they’re taking their time setting up Archewell, their charity/trust, and we know they’re doing stuff, but we don’t know when it will be launched or announced or whatever. So, here’s another mystery: what is the project that Meghan and Harry pitched to various studios or producers?

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California earlier this year, rumors have swirled that they had a plan to gain a foothold in Hollywood. They now seem to be taking steps to do that. According to sources, the couple has been quietly shopping an idea for a project around town, Variety has learned. While the concept behind their pitch is unknown, the world-famous couple took meetings in June with networks. Also unknown: if the pitch is supposed to be for a scripted or unscripted TV series, or something else. But whatever it is, the couple would like to serve as joint producers on the project, according to a source with knowledge of the top-secret idea. Insiders indicate their pitch has been shopped to numerous media companies. One venue that has heard the pitch is NBCUniversal where a meeting was set with top executives at the company, including Bonnie Hammer, the chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, who knew Markle from her years as an actor on “Suits.” NBCUniversal declined to comment, when contacted by Variety. A source close to Markle tells Variety that the former royal has absolutely no plans to act, and therefore, she will not be acting in the project that was pitched.

[From Variety]

I truly have no idea. I believe the “source” close to Meghan and I really don’t think she’s looking to act again in any capacity. But produce and create? For sure. (God help us all if she wants to write a project though.) My best guess is that it would probably be something like a docu-series, but not about them. Maybe about race, or mental health.

For some reason, I just thought of HBO’s excellent Being Serena series about Serena Williams’ pregnancy, maternity leave and comeback. If Meg & Harry are going in front of the camera, it would be something like that. I could also see them producing something like that for someone else.