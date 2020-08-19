Prince Harry & Meghan pitched a mysterious project around LA in June

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in South Africa

Whenever I think about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s next steps, I can’t help but think that they’ll probably surprise us all with how fully formed many of their projects will be. They haven’t launched anything new all year (besides the Sussexit!) and Meghan is more the “planner” of the marriage. We keep hearing that they’re taking their time setting up Archewell, their charity/trust, and we know they’re doing stuff, but we don’t know when it will be launched or announced or whatever. So, here’s another mystery: what is the project that Meghan and Harry pitched to various studios or producers?

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California earlier this year, rumors have swirled that they had a plan to gain a foothold in Hollywood. They now seem to be taking steps to do that. According to sources, the couple has been quietly shopping an idea for a project around town, Variety has learned.

While the concept behind their pitch is unknown, the world-famous couple took meetings in June with networks. Also unknown: if the pitch is supposed to be for a scripted or unscripted TV series, or something else. But whatever it is, the couple would like to serve as joint producers on the project, according to a source with knowledge of the top-secret idea.

Insiders indicate their pitch has been shopped to numerous media companies. One venue that has heard the pitch is NBCUniversal where a meeting was set with top executives at the company, including Bonnie Hammer, the chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, who knew Markle from her years as an actor on “Suits.” NBCUniversal declined to comment, when contacted by Variety.

A source close to Markle tells Variety that the former royal has absolutely no plans to act, and therefore, she will not be acting in the project that was pitched.

[From Variety]

I truly have no idea. I believe the “source” close to Meghan and I really don’t think she’s looking to act again in any capacity. But produce and create? For sure. (God help us all if she wants to write a project though.) My best guess is that it would probably be something like a docu-series, but not about them. Maybe about race, or mental health.

For some reason, I just thought of HBO’s excellent Being Serena series about Serena Williams’ pregnancy, maternity leave and comeback. If Meg & Harry are going in front of the camera, it would be something like that. I could also see them producing something like that for someone else.

The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Prince Harry & Meghan pitched a mysterious project around LA in June”

  1. Lisa says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:13 am

    This was an interesting tidbit that makes me think some deal is about to be announced soon.

    Reply
  2. Snuffles says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:15 am

    No idea what it could be about. But that’s what’s exciting about it! Is it scripted? Is it a documentary? Is it about them? Is it about one of their causes? Who knows!

    Reply
  3. bub244 says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:16 am

    A documentary would be great. And this is very superficial, but Meghan is so beautiful!! The picture you’ve chosen, of her in profile with the ponytail, is so stunning.

    Reply
  4. S808 says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:19 am

    I like the sound of them being producers, hopefully we know more soon.

    Reply
  5. Sofia says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:20 am

    If this was in June, then that means it was 2 months ago so maybe a deal has been struck and they’ll announce something soon.

    Meghan, in particular but Harry too, only launch something once they’re 100% ready for it to be launched.

    Reply
  6. Edna says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:21 am

    I’d love to see a documentary about the behind the scenes of the Invictus Games. All the planning and effort that goes into putting the games together.

    Side note: the media sites that have reported on this have added misinformation about H&M pitching to Bob Iger at the London Lion King premiere. That’s been well documented as false but it seems American outlets are trying to play the smear campaign as well.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:25 am

    I found the timing of this tidbit interesting, since apparently many of these meetings were a few weeks/months ago. I don’t think H&M are the type to call up NBC or whoever and be like “soooo, we want to do a docuseries, but we don’t know about what yet…..” they would have had their entire pitch ready to go, so it will be interesting to see what it actually is.

    Reply
  8. taylor says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:28 am

    People act like Meghan is this horrible writer, but she’s not. She really just needs a good editor.

    Anyway, this seems like a strategic leak to gauge public interest. Their PR machinations have been intriguing over the last several weeks. I’m definitely very interested in seeing what’s next for them.

    Reply
    • Sofia says:
      August 19, 2020 at 8:40 am

      Plus even if she was to write, she’d probably have a team of editors that will help her with a lot of it anyways.

      Reply
  9. Nyro says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:35 am

    Oh baaaby, I can’t wait until news about that production deal worth tens of millions drops. You know it’s coming. They’re going to lose their ever loving minds! And we thought recreation to the Montecito estate was dramatic.😂😂😂😂 The tears will be delicious.

    Reply
  10. FridaKhaloLover says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:38 am

    I actually had this ‘wild’ thought about them producing a series about racial injustice and its history. With Meghan focusing on black women in movements over the years and Harry talking to white people about unconscious bias. Each episode could tackle racism from both ends, for example.

    But its probably nothing so elaborate, so who knows. I do like how much of a team they are, and how they find a way to work on similar causes and play to their individual strengths and interests.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment