Us Weekly: Brad Pitt says Angelina Jolie ‘has gone way too far this time’

In the middle of the back-and-forth between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt over the private judge on their divorce case, a curious story cropped up in the British media. The story? “Sources” claimed that Angelina wants nothing more than to pack up and move out of LA – and take all six kids to a suburb outside of London. Strange, huh? It was also strange that so many outlets picked up the story in the UK and America, when I think it originated at the Daily Mirror (not the best source). It felt like *someone* was trying to change the narrative to “Angelina is a bitch who will take Brad’s kids away from him and leave the country.” Like we haven’t heard that one before! I bring this up because Us Weekly used that story, plus the private judge drama, for their cover story this week:
After Angelina Jolie requested to disqualify the judge in her and Brad Pitt’s upcoming child custody trial, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is ready to retaliate.
“Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard.”
Jolie, 45, claimed in court documents filed on August 10 and obtained by Us that Judge John W. Ouderkirk “failed to disclose” that he has a working relationship with one of Pitt’s attorneys. The 56-year-old actor’s legal team fired back by pointing out that the judge “has had a well-documentary history” with the former couple and even presided over their August 2014 wedding.
“The individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues,” Pitt’s lawyers said in their response to Jolie’s filing, referencing Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.
The Maleficent star’s attorney subsequently told Us, “Any delay in these proceedings is due to [Pitt’s team’s] zealous attempt to create an unrecognized special exception for their client’s benefit.”
I feel strongly that all of this sh-t from Brad Pitt is going to end up blowing up in his face. It’s one thing to get his crisis management team to smear Jolie over a sensitive custodial issue. It’s quite another to play fast and loose with such a basic principle of law. The judge lied, misrepresented and failed to disclose his ongoing work with Brad’s lawyers. The judge should have recused himself months ago. The fact that Brad keeps trying to attack Angelina over this kind of sh-t is really mindblowing.
I guess he’s really committed to illustrating why she choose to leave him.
Amen.
He’s utterly gross: she’s supposed to allow an impartial judge to sit on the case? The media coverage is beyond gross, always painting her as crazy, using unflattering shots. Such media sexism, that a woman merely needs to be older or scorned to be a vicious harridan bent on revenge! Their kids want to spend much more time with Angie; I’m team Angelina all the way.
Angelina needs to fight harder!! I mean, she even say that Brad has taken advantage of her silence!! So I wish she would reveal what really happened on the plane etc., Yes!! Go public and tell the world about Brad’s alcohol and drug problems!! I was attacked so much by the Brangelina’s fans, because I keep saying that Brad was horrible and vile!! And sadly, I was right!! Brad is a alcoholic drug user, who is horrible towards Angelina and the kids!! Coward Bas*tard!! 😡
At this point, all she has to do is stand her ground. He’s going to end up hanging himself. Why should she get her hands dirty?
Everything will be revealed soon enough at the speed he keeps telling on himself. Kaiser is right, it’s blowing up in his face big time. And Angie will not have to lift a finger when it does.
And he didn’t go too far on that plane?
Ugh, stop this, for the sake of the children. Those kids are old enough to be reading headlines and seeing all this crap.
What are they still fighting over- custody or assets? Because honestly it doesn’t seem like he’s that interested in parenting, just in damaging Angelina.
Punishment and ownership. His only focus is making her pay for leaving him. He thinks he owns her, and he will spend his life correcting her every word and move with great derision, until she is back under his foot.
Also, Angelina is so stunningly gorgeous in that photo.
yeah, it’s funny…even when they try to use a pic of her that makes her look a little tired or “b*tchy”, she is STILL stunning.
Everytime a story is released about awful father/abusive/alcoholic Brad I just wait for the inevitable response of someone trying to steal children from angelic/altruistic/saintly Angelina. For all we know they coparent just fine, text each other laughing at media spins and have their lawyers do what lawyers do as well as actors…play it out for more money.
Huh? There are never stories about how horrible brad is. His team controls the media and that’s why the stories are always negative towards Angelina.
Not to say Angelina couldn’t play the game as well but for whatever reason she seems not to. When a story comes from her side it’s not “sources” … her lawyer let’s them use her name and it’s a legit issue in their case. He uses “sources” so then later he can say “I never attacked the mother of my children” – he’s not only out of touch with his own kids but he’s also out of touch with what and how the public knows about PR. Smh. His team are of the 90/early 2000’s mentality.
Maybe the reason he doesn’t want it to end is that none of the kids want to speak to him, which is what the final custody agreement might show.
He really comes off as so desperate.
I don’t get why he is fighting her on everything to begin with, other than him just being a jerk.
I do wonder how much of it is the lawyers dragging it out though. Both parties have very deep pockets and a lot of assets and income potential. I can’t even imagine what has been spent in legal fees.
Hiring a person once to do something for you and your partner is not the same as that person having an ongoing financial relationship with your partner’s team. In the former case you have someone with an equal amount of knowledge and involvement with both of you and in the latter case you have someone with a vested financial interest in only one of the people.
He will fight hard : It means give a call to his Weinstein PR stratege and going full war in paid medias.
I mean, she lived in London with Maddox when she got together with Pitt and then they moved in together and she sold her house, but it always seamed to me that the deal was to stay in LA as little as possible. Why do they need to live in LA now? Because Pitt wants to live in LA. As she said: He chose to live in LA and I am cooperating. Well, they could all live in London too, why not? I think this now is another smear. Kids attend school in LA, she got house close to him, so she is not moving. But he knew always that she doesn’t like to live there, that she moved because of him and this is another thing he is punishing her with.
Also, that alleged filing by Pitt’s side, that was reported in Page Six, People and other media on Friday was never filed in court. It was just a PR stunt by his team. There is no question in those same publications about it at all. The bias is unbeliavable.
See now how is it going to work once everything is hammered out? I know a restraining order of sorts was placed on both parties so they can’t take their kids out of the states without consent from either the other parent or the judge, right? So once the pre teens custody is arranged (because those are the only ones young enough to be fighting over .barely) Would she be able to leave with them on her scheduled time?
Maybe that’s what it is? He’s trying to control her big time because when they were together she was flying all over the world with those kids WITHOUT daddy dearest.
I know most of the time these tabloids make up shite just to sell and get clicks. That’s al it is. I detest Pitts from my azz to the highest degree but I think this isn’t him.
You should have known this would happen after last week. They sell villianizing Angelina period.
However I will add that his team and lawyers just pulled this stunt last week leaking that document to Page six! How disgusting. To be professional lawyers and stoop that low means one thing. They will do anything to win!
And what exactly would he win. 50/50 custody of two kids. The rest don’t have to comply.
I can image legal fees and his is beyond stupid being he has a crisis manager, PR agent, talent agency, therapy bills, paying judges, paying gossip rags.
I can see why Angelina is like I’m over this BS. But I will fight tooth and nails for my kids to be happy and for their father to be sober and clear minded enough to have some custody of them and be responsible while at it.
Well, he signed in for Action movies for a reason and now using Harry Styles Popularity to get some attention. He’s such a user. He needs $$$$$$$
I agree with what you said. That leaked document wasn’t even real document. How crazy.
He really is human garbage
Wait a second. Like him, his pr team is a mess. Now, They are chosing erratics narratives (ok, the ex wife is always the evil bitch and him the good brad). Same sources that a few weeks ago told to the tabloids about the ex couple were in a better place, peacefully co parenting. Why pitt still need the favor of the media and the public opinion. The man is lame. He knows. She knows. I guees the kids know too.
Angelina, by herself -not a source- said a few weeks ago “SOME TAKE ADVANTAGE OF MY SILENCE”. More clear? Impossible.
He’s a narcissist. always afraid of losing the good guy rep. The weirdo. He’s a little too old to care about such things but here we are…
Angelina let’s people have their opinions whether they hate her or not. Can you imagine a negative story comes out about brad Pitt and he lets it be? HELL NO! He needs to be liked. Funny how more people dislike him now more than ever. Sucks for him.
He went too far when he drank too much before an international flight. He went too far by hitting his kid “not in the face”. He has no choice but to fight back hard? Is that what he told himself on the plane? Does he have no remorse in fighting back against his son?Clearly he is unhinged as looks for an reason
to “fight back hard.” Hope Jolie gets a restraining order for her and Maddox ASAP.
This is Trump level of last minute attempts to control the narrative as he spirals out of control. The projection is seriously stupid and pathetic. He must be seriously f*****.
Unfortunately, there are many fathers who are alcoholics. And undoubtedly some of them have struck their children “not in the face” at one time. While this type of thing is indeed reprehensible, if it was a one time thing and the father then got himself sober and rehabbed, got counseling, attended family counseling, etc. then I do not think there are many judges who are going to prevent that father from ever seeing the kids again. The younger kids still need a dad and if they want to see him, they should be able to – as long as he is acting responsibly.
It does seem that the issue here is “custody”. Custody is not the sane as visiting rights. Custody means the legal right to make decisions on behalf of the child. Such as where they go to school, which medical providers they see, etc. It is control over the child’s life.
Why these two parents cannot come to a reconciliation on the custody issue, I do not know. But the sooner they can manage to do that, the better it will be for those children.
And if they don’t want to see him? At this point (4 years later) it shouldn’t be an issue. She lives down the st from him but he still has to FORCE them? It’s bizarre. There’s something we don’t know about the abuse or it’s not about custody.
After 4 years he should’ve built a better relationship with them especially with the courts on his side, but if you pay attention he’s very busy with everything but his kids. Dating, sculpting, sculpting his image, award campaigning, smearing their mother in the media. Taking jabs at their mother on a world stage and god knows what else. None of it seems healthy for a man trying to fix his relationship with kids that love their mother.
Ages of said children 12, 14, 15, 17 and 19. They’ve made their teen minds up by now. Not babies. They are completely aware of what’s happening.
We don’t know what’s going on Behind the scenes and most don’t.
But Brad made three huge mistakes and it’s hard to come back from it esp if Angie is making it tough.
1. He gave her temporary full custody
2. He punched a kid while intoxicated and or high
3. He has a drug and alcohol problem
We can look at it all kinds of ways be biased and or both.
He may win legal 50-50, but he would definitely have had to overcome and all the above and prove again that he deserves that right.
Either way these two people are high power wealthy individuals who are used to having their way. There have been strange things happening these last two weeks so who t f knows anything