Miley Cyrus wants her next boyfriend to be boring & able to take care of himself

It’s no secret that I think Miley Cyrus is kind of a jackass. I wasn’t looking forward to covering her promotional blitz in support of her new music, but every time I see a new headline or quote, I’m drawn in to see what she’s really saying. And guess what? I don’t completely hate her Late Summer 2020 Persona. I’m sure Winter 2020 will be different, but right now, she’s saying sh-t which is actually… not that bad. Miley recently chatted with Barstool Sports’ (ugh) Call Her Daddy podcast and she spoke about what she’s looking for in the next guy she dates, because her breakup with Cody Simpson only happened like a f–king week ago. Miley is surprisingly (?) self-aware here. Some highlights:

She needs a boring boyfriend: “I usually end up complaining they’re boring, but that’s what I need. I need boring… I definitely, definitely need a calming, I need an anchor, I need a weight. So it’s really important that I feel fulfilled and, yeah, they have to bring something to the table.” She wants a man who takes care of himself: “One of the things that’s important to me in a relationship, besides acts of service, [is] I like people taking care of themselve. I think the way someone treats himself is a reflection of the way that they’ll treat you. I’m, like, super into clean eating; I’m into people taking care of themselves. If clean eating and self-maintenance is going to be important, I know to look in communities where those people are going to gather.” She isn’t picking up dudes in AA: “I now no longer look at any sort of AA meetings because I myself, I don’t really want to help someone on their journey of addiction, because I need to take care of my own self. But I do know, you don’t — as someone that’s living a sober lifestyle ‚ don’t go to the club looking for your next partner, you know? So put yourself in places where you’ll be successful so you don’t get stuck on, ‘I’m just always wasting my time with all these people.’ You can really control the kind of people who are going to flow in and out of your life, and you can create a filtration system. So I’ve filtered my life of what I will accept and what I will not.”

[From People]

Miley *does* need someone boring because she’s so extra and she cycles through personalities constantly, so she needs someone who will put up with that and let her be the “wild one” or whatever. I also like how she’s just flat-out saying that she’s not going to take care of anyone or do the emotional labor of “fixing” someone or helping someone with their sobriety. It’s actually a sign of maturity, that moment when you’re like “I want a fully grown adult who doesn’t have tons of issues that need to be worked on.” Our little twerker is all grown up. (Also: she kind of had that boring dude who wasn’t full of issues in Liam, but whatever, I get that she doesn’t want him back.)