Royal commentators are predictably salty about the Sussexes’ Netflix deal

Were people actually surprised that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal with Netflix? Didn’t we already know that they were actively looking for an Obama-like deal of that sort, and didn’t we already know that they would get one? But the royal reporters were shocked and appalled, let me tell you. This was one of the first tweets I saw this morning:
Harry and Meghan couldn’t cope with the normal scrutiny that goes with being prominent royals and those family rifts were real, as they now admit. But it was always their desire to go off and make money from commercial deals that was behind the split and their move to America.
“Couldn’t cope with the normal scrutiny” = Meghan and Harry didn’t want to be racially abused constantly and nitpicked and smeared and gaslighted. “Those family rifts were real, as they now admit” = they know that other royals were behind huge chunks of the smear campaign. “It was always their desire to go off and make money from commercial deals that was behind the split and their move to America” = they always wanted to be part of the royal family, but they knew they were being pushed out and potentially exiled so they tried to leave on their terms, only to be told that they couldn’t be “royal” and try to make money.
Basically, the royal commentators don’t really know what to say. Dan Wootton is making fun of the “woke” angle, Piers Morgan is, like, laughing at H&M for being successful. And other outlets are just wildly misrepresenting the deal:
Meghan Markle will think she’s getting full creative control and be the “Mother Teresa” of Netflix shows, an industry source claimed today. The former actress and husband Prince Harry revealed they had signed a production deal with the popular streaming service – with insiders saying the deal was worth a staggering £75million.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have never produced a TV show, will make documentaries, films, scripted and kids’ programmes. A senior industry source today told The Times that Meghan, 39, would “believe she’s getting full creative control” with the deal.
But they said that instead, the executive producer’s credits she would probably receive were “thrown around like confetti”. The source claimed: “TV networks, Netflix included, don’t let the lunatics run the asylum. Meghan will no doubt want to cast herself as Mother Teresa but that’s not how it’s going to pan out.”
The couple, who quit royal duties in March and now live in the US, said they wanted their “impactful” output to “unlock action” and “give hope”.
PR guru Jonathan Shalit said Harry and Meghan will net between £37m and £75m.
He told The Sun: “It is a staggering deal. Never before has a Hollywood studio got hold of British royal family – this is historic.”
Between £37m and £75m? Considering how little the British papers seem to understand about how Hollywood operates, I doubt they have the numbers right. Deadline suggested the deal could be worth $150 million, but that doesn’t sound right either. Especially since it’s a multi-year deal – I would imagine there are targets and perhaps even bonuses (geared around viewership and awards). I don’t doubt that the deal is eight-figure though. Whatever, people are predictably butthurt and salty.
These two are gross.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly signed a 'massive' deal with Netflix to make documentaries.
Actor Laurence Fox: "We now have a cure for insomnia… there will be an audience for Harry and Meghan 'woking' off".@danwootton | @LozzaFox pic.twitter.com/VYlKx8SCBN
I want RF comments (read waity top ceo katie or just C for Catherine and from lazy willie!!)
Ypunger brother will be successful and really more rich than you, future king, what do you have to say about that?”
I want to imagine them all at the baftas lol
Whatever awards show Meghan attends first -I want her to show up with the biggest diamonds ever seen on a red carpet, LOL. Take that Liz Taylor!
(I know I know. She’s not that petty. But come on, imagine her showing up in an emerald tiara!)
LMAO at the emerald tiara. She’s not that petty but I am!
I want to see her decked out in a custom made flower crown made out of previous jewels, honey! Ethical jewels! Screw their stolen crowns. Show them up and make those crowns downright shameful. Make them afraid to wear them.
Can you imaging what meghans Oscar red carpet dress would be like? I think the RRs would faint as would kate. Their insecure salty hatred wouldn’t be able to take it.
I desperately need this now. Thanks.
I want her to wear Diana’s ring, the one she wore at her wedding evening reception. The Rotten Rota would go into cardiac arrest!!
I am having this wild fantasy that three years down the road… a Sussex-produced Netflix production is nominated for all kinds of awards and the name is read at the BAFTAS. The Keenbridges either show up as usual and force themselves to look polite, or don’t show because they are indeed that petty.
Please, make it so.
Or she shows and wears the same ignorant looking face she did in church on CW Day, because she just can’t help herself.
From your lips to God’s ear.
I think it’s quite possible. Based on what I’ve read about what their production content might be and their nose for heartfelt charity work, I could absolutely see them finding a great true story for a really moving documentary of some sort and winning awards.
They’re no country bumpkins no matter how hard the Royal press try to paint them. Both were educated at world-class institutions, they’re a smart pair. Meghan knows Hollywood and Harry knows world-wide publicity. This vocation could suit them quite well. (No pun intended.)
I don’t want to be Debbie downer but the Queen has a huge fortune and William stands to inherit millions, possibly a billion worth in assets, so he has no reason to be jealous of Harry’s netflix deal. So in that regard it looks really bad that William isn’t happy for Harry. It looks like William wanted Harry to always be at his beck and call, which frankly is why the Windsor’s are so messed up, because certain members have access to the money and the others are always begging for their share.
Nic919, i don’t think this is about money for William though. I think it’s about competition and public opinion and the illusion that he’s doing “important things”. this is another step up for the Sussex’s in that light and i would wager he is indeed jealous of that.
William WILL inherit a huge personal fortune from Petty Betty, a lot is tied up with The Crown. But I think there IS a big jealousy component as with this deal, Harry will be TOTALLY independent of him, not needing “an allowance” for security bills esp. (though I would think as 6th in line he’s entitled to it. ESP. as Pedo gets it as a “non-working” royal). Yeah… PWT *IS* that petty. Harry IS making his OWN way, has his OWN life, doing his OWN things (causes that HE established), with a wife that ADORES him… and William…well… he has his Rose bushes.
Agreed. It’s not about the money. It’s about power, control, and the public image of the monarchy. All are needed to keep it going. They lost an asset in Harry and Meghan and they are inadvertently showing the world how shit at their job they are and not bringing any real value to the public.
If the monarchy goes tits up, William will be fine money wise. He can and will live in the lap of luxury until the day he dies. That’s not the issue, it’s the other family members and the whole economy around the Royals that are going to lose.
@Jan — Harry will inherit part of it as well; both men will inherit from Charles’ personal fortune….unless H leaving meaning means his inheritance from his father and grandmother will disappear? I don’t think so. W will inherit the crown which is worth a lot but have the ability to manage that money (he is so dumb that I doubt he can)
I agree with you, this is not about money but H making his own way and doing things that are worth being in NYT not the DM
Her personal worth is about 500 million. She will likely leave some to each of her children (except Charles) and grandchildren, great grands and Margaret’s children. I doubt W will inherit more than a fraction. Especially since he will have control of the Duchy.
Yeah William is going to be just fine, money-wise, especially considering how many of his expenses will be picked up by the taxpayer, but he’s still going to be salty over this. Harry wasn’t supposed to be signing multi-million dollar deals months after walking out. Harry was supposed to come back, hat in hand, begging to be a working royal again.
I agree. The RF expected Harry and Meghan to be accessories to Kate and William for life.
Sacrifice their dreams and desires. Harry did it until age 35, and the UK is ungrateful. BTW. where are these Royals whom the RF said would take their place?
I understand William tried to pitch a mental health programme as a three-part series to Netflix as well as Amazon and a few others but they declined. The BBC had to take it in the end as a single episode special instead of the series he wanted as a state funded channel. He also tried to do a wildlife one and no one bought it. He might be a bit salty.
Maybe he can pitch them to Harry and Meghan…
Yet, William’s behavior and that of his courtiers show otherwise.
A not jealous person does not turn around and brief a news editor about “not being able to put your arms around your brother”, “wanting to ship your brother to Africa”, or staging budget air flights to paint a picture of false middle class lifestyle.
The money is just a small part of it because William is the future king. He’ll be the steward of all the vast holdings of the crown and the majority of the personal fortune will go to him. He’ll be one of the richest men in the UK. Obviously what Meghan and Harry earn on their own will be small potatoes compared to that. However, they will have independence and the ability to chart their own course not beholden to anyone, and will make much more on their own than as a gilded ward of the crown. The money was never the issue, but as many have said, it’s about control. I think all these haters have way more messy and complicated feeling about this deal or whatever future earning the Sussexes make because they have this major axe to grind ever since Meghan started dating Harry. The goal was always to punish and humiliate her for dark to marry their prince. They are beyond any logic, reasoning or common sense. The biggest mistake the Royal family did was getting in so deep with the press on this.
Can you imaging Willie and Kate doing anything with Netflix? Me neither. It’s because their fanbase are baby boomers that only watch ITV and BBC1, they don’t even watch any cable channels never mind Netflix. It’s young, cool, liberal millennials that decide who’s and what is popular, and that exactly where harry and meghans fanbase lies. They are the ones that bring in the money. Willie and Kate’s fans haven’t mastered being able to use a mobile phone.
Yeah, he stands to inherit millions….in 30 years. Harry’s raking it in now, with no limit to how much he can make. William has to live on an allowance until he actually ascends the throne.
Jealous people are jealous no matter how much they have. I believe William is jealous of Harry carisma, freedom and Netflix deal. Kate has always been both jealous of and intimidated by Meghan. They would love to be the ones being celebrated for the big score. Instead they create photo ops to send to the tabloids.
Yes, william will inherit billions of asset, that he cant sale hahahahaha. The asset is beholded to the next heir, the land that cannot be sold but can be lease(but everyone know will is not clever enough to manage it), all the jewelleries and tiara that had been listed cant be sold either. All he will have is a title and allowance from british people to stay afloat.
Sorry guys i am alittle bit bitter today.
Sure, that’s all well and good and cheers to the brilliant Willy but he nor his father nor granny didn’t really earn any of that wealth. It’s not truly their’s it’s the Crowns. It in no way makes them special, it comes standard. And even then all those assets are usually tied up in some arcane royal protocol where he has to ask permission to of the government do to certain things with it, can’t sell off assets, etc. There’s very little agency actually in the royal money we know that much. It’s quite embarrassing when you think about it. So much money and yet the castles are in shambles.
Harry’s deal is Harry’s fortune. Made by his own hands, free and clear of any institutional strings. He won it for himself, asks no one for permission when he uses it. He’s a real businessman now. Something William can never be.
William will simply, passively have money handed to him like a child getting an allowance. Billions or not that’s hardly dignifying.
Of course however it’s unlikely that William will get a large amount of her inheritance just like the Queen Mother did they tend to give more to those who are furthest away from the crown for example Beatrice, Eugénie, Zara, Peter and Sophie’s kids will get the largest sum of money because they know that they will be cut off, ESPECIALLY because of the slimmed down monarchy. William will probably get the least amount of money, but I understand what you mean about inheriting the Crown Estates as possible Monarch
What it out quickly based on all of their close family members and if you divided by the number of people shall likely give money to and assume it’s equal they each could get around £24 million (530 million in assets divided by 23) -23 being the borough family peppers intermediate circle,23 being the borough family peppers intermediate circle Although I don’t doubt should be giving some to her cousins to help LISS up the boot tires after they get kicked out of Kensington PalaCe
They were hoping the big deal that would be announced was the spotify thing, which would’ve been fine, but decidedly less prestige – so they would snark on it. The Netflix deal is blue chip and you could see it shocked their usual haters in the royal rota. They probably got a nice signing bonus to start with the potential to get more as the projects launch. I suspect up next could be a podcast deal and most definitely book deals.
Exactly. I think they would’ve loved if the Spotify deal was true, because then they could’ve said, “See, they weren’t big enough for a Netflix deal…”
Fools, all of them.
They’ll probably do both. I would expect a Netflix deal, a Spotify deal, a book deal, paid speeches and then charitable works and their foundation. A podcast series (or multiple series) is perfectly respectable. The Obamas did Netflix + Spotify + book deals. I don’t actually understand the negative reaction to a possible Spotify deal.
In England, ‘spots’ are what they call acne. I’m American and that name has always felt incredibly gross, for that reason- I can’t imagine the comments they make about it over there.
Yes indeed. A Netflix deal is the crown jewel. Like what a Pepsi contract used to be for pop stars.
it is a wonder that the british media hadn’t prepared for this likely outcome. it seems they began to believe their own propaganda. i wonder how the firm responds? or do they finally move on from h&m like they said they would, and be happy that w&k are now the undisputed stars of the family?
tho, kate is a muuuuch bigger draw than will. curious whether that dynamic changes now that they are clearly no longer in ‘competition’ with h&m.
Nah, the only family is going to start releasing embiggening stories. They’re so insecure and jealous, they can’t help themselves, especially Will. Can you imagine the look on his face when he heard H&M signed an 8-figure Netflix deal? I bet Prince Penishead was incandescent with rage.
Picture of Kate in a new ugly dress tomorrow.
No…pics of THE KIDS will be coming out. Even THEY know that is their real bargaining chip!
Start releasing? When did they ever stop?
Rinse and repeat from the Cambridge camp. Kids going back to school maybe? My money is on something with the kids. Normal Bill and Katie Keen are ‘just like us’.
School is starting soon so there will be pics of them with the kids next week.
Kate is going to have to go blonde now for some attention.
It’s so weird how these butthurt RRs don’t know sh!t about what’s going on with the couple until a major news source announces a new project. Yet 5 seconds later, they have all these theories and “legit” source to tell us exactly what went down!!
They are so hurt that their are no more leaks coming from the house of Windsor to give them a leg up on any news about the Sussexes. And they realize Harry and Meghan are never, ever moving back to England to work under the RRs again.😌😂🤣
You know Rotten Wooten is butt hurt. Every single major Sussex move has been sabotaged from the word go, up until and after the “Sandringham Summit.”
See Woot Woot didn’t know when to stop. They totally went too far when their move was pre-empted and forced to be announced by the Sun showing it’s hand too soon. That exposed in a raw way who was leaking. I’m sure Harry had an idea but this was clear as day! Also, Betty and Chuck couldn’t try to re-write the treacherous narrative. Even they saw what Harry was up against with William. They have let William start the dominos that will inevitably collapse the house of windsor.
Christian Jones can’t leak the info to him anymore so he’s just crabby that he’s the last to know.
I’ve said it before but I’ll say it again: these people (rota reporters, courtiers and even members of the family) are not only salty but they don’t want the Sussexes to be successful. They don’t want anyone to think that life outside being a spare/working royal is possible. What’s to stop Louis and Charlotte is 30 years time saying “You know what? We don’t want to be working royals. If Uncle Harry did it successfully, why can’t we do that?”
Edit: The “normal scrutiny” thing is BS. First of all it wasn’t. And second of all, even if it was, why are people allowing human beings to be mocked and humiliated like this, especially the royal women. Yes they lead intensely privileged lives but the whole idea of “we hate on the royal women because that’s the way it goes and said women just need to shut up and put up with sexism, classism, misogyny and racism. Oh and we’ll only really stop if you kiss our arse and give us exclusives/leaks” is absolutely shitty and it needs to die.
I hope for their sakes they grow up and do exactly what Harry did. Whether or not it’s Palace approved, Harry laid the foundation for a great alternative to life long service to their older brother.
YES to all of this. I was going to say something similar on the other thread but you put it much better here. We know the RRs and the royal family are still thoroughly rattled by Sussexit – and its not just because it exposes the whole sordid relationship between the two, or that it meant a lot of dirty laundry got aired, or that Harry is “bewitched” by Meghan – a large part of it is because this means the family loses control over other family members, like Charlotte and Louis down the line. If those two decide they don’t want to be part of the above sordid relationship? They’ll know they can walk away like Harry did.
I imagine, because there will be a fear of this happening, that Harry is going to be talked about at KP like the Duke of Windsor was for decades, and the idea of “walking away” is going to be painted as the same as abdicating the throne.
It’s not just the Rota. Petty Betty likes her control over her family and Charles was raised with that model. Even Kate and her siblings were raised that way by their very controlling mother. Independence is not something they value because it threatens their control. Tory supporter Prince William is also very controlling. I could see Kate being the softer parent when it comes to her children but the Cambridges will have their own issues.
Charlotte and Louis really should be looking to follow Harry’s lead. It is ridiculous for the entire family to be supported once they are adults. Of course they are too young right now, but Harry is setting a new path and one that most Uk taxpayers will be fine with because it will mean less hangers on like Andrew, Anne, OfMichael, etc.
William and Kate are quite stupid to be so difficult and jealous of Harry because he is making a viable path for their non future monarch children. And it’s not like they were ever putting in engagement numbers like Anne or Charles to be envious. They have not been doing the royal work the others have anyway and their laziness is showing how little royals are needed anyway.
Based on what we have seen of them, I think they can’t imagine their kids wanting to work and not be supported they way they are. Neither of them do, and I just don’t think they have the empathy to genuinely see things from another person’s perspective – like wanting to work. This just doesn’t compute to them.
Sarah,
Exactly. Cain and Unable are both lazy as hell. Neither of them have a real passion or desire to do anything great. They both clearly buy into the whole ridiculous class system. Will actually does think he’s better than others simply because of his bloodline and Kate actually does believe she’s less than because of hers. I seriously doubt either of them are going to raise smart ambitious kids with great work ethics. Neither of them have those qualities and there’s literally no reason to think they would instill that in their kids. So no, they wouldn’t even think of looking at Harry as a model for their kids because Harry clearly does not share their lazy classist values.
Looks like Fox is still salty for being canceled for his racist and xenophobic words. Poor little rich white man.
I am disappointed anew every time he opens his mouth. Inspector Lewis is one of my favorite TV shows and now I can’t watch it without remembering what an ass this guy is.
I know…it’s one of my favourite shows but Fox has reached a new low. What a smug, condescending twerp. I’ll have to hold my nose next time I watch it.
Yeah, I’ve loved some of the things he’s appeared in and now he’s just exposed himself as such a privileged upper-class twit.
Fox is just making noise to keep getting headlines as acting parts have dried up.
What oh what did Rose Tyler aka Billie Piper ever see in that douche?
I have read the theory on several gossip that when her career really took off towards the stratosphere, he got very jealous.
She has previous for dating douches. IIrC their divorce was a bit messy.
Laurence Fox is related to how many actors in the UK and yet he is still ignorant about the privilege he has. It would be like Edward complaining about not being the most popular royal.
Lawrence fox is well and truly in the bin. I hope all these television personalities realise that one day they are going to have to walk back their racism once the tide changes. They think it’s now acceptable to reveal their racist ass without consequences.
You know he spent all day thinking of that flat joke that doesn’t even make sense.
It’s so sad and funny how they really are pushing this “Meghan is controlling” narrative when it has been made so painfully clear that is not. The British media is like the ex abusive boyfriend who constantly tells you that you will be back. They really cannot stand the fact that they are out here securing the bag so they can be independent. But hey they are irrelevant right?? No one cares about them right?? Does PM want to sleep with Meghan? He’s so disturbingly obsessed with her.
The fact that they think racially abusing a woman is “normal scrutiny” tells me everything I need to know.
They really are mad that they aren’t making as much money off of them and they have been cut off completely.
“The British media is like the ex abusive boyfriend who constantly tells you that you will be back.”
So true! And like an abusive ex, the RR will continue with this nonsense until Archie is a teenager (if they wait that long), and then they’ll start in on the next generation. “He goes to private school!” “He has a security team of his own!” And he’ll need one, too, to protect him from his parents’ abusive exes …
Lin Manuel Miranda really nailed that sentiment in Hamilton didn’t he? And that show was created long before Harry met Meghan.
That normal scrutiny tidbit is sick to me.
1) The level of harassment Meghan received was NOT normal. On any level. For any member of the RF.
2.) Harassment of the women that marry in should not be normalized. The BRF isn’t some sorority (though I’m sure it feels like being in one), there shouldn’t be a hazing.
Yeah, Palmer is out of his mind with that comment. Normal scrutiny would be discussing the cost of Meghan’s clothes, WHILE ALSO having an honest discussion about the cost of Kate’s. Normal scrutiny is NOT “Meghan wears designer clothes!!!! she spends all Charles’ money!!! $$$$$$” while praising Kate because she rewore a 10k dress twice in 10 years.
(that’s obviously just an easy example that came to mind.)
There’s a time and place to scrutinize the royal family, of course there is. No Sussex fan is saying that the Sussexes are above scrutiny. But when a tabloid runs a front page story accusing Meghan of “fueling drought and famine” because she likes avocados, while Prince Andrew is just hanging out at the royal lodge, then its not “normal scrutiny.”
I’ll never forget them targeting the ladies of the Hubb kitchen because Meghan was working with them. Nothing about their coverage of her was normal. And for Palmer to sit up and say they simply couldn’t handle it……he and the rest of RRs are abusive.
Palmer allowed the nutjobs to comment on his Twitter feed about Meghan’s fake pregnancy, about the baby really being a girl they’d bought, and other blather, without rebuttal. He’s allowed the racism to fester because it gets him clicks.
There’s zero self awareness. They’re so jealous of 2 happy and functional adults that left their abuse and never looked back. Im here for it and ill watch the Netflix shows.
Meanwhile, There’s more coverage of HandM than ever. If there’s any Cambridge coverage it’s a debacle.
I remember how jealous they were of the amounts of money the American media was spending for the wedding coverage.
Poor Lawrence Fox, Piers and the like would love a similar deal. Jealous! Fox is learning that right wing bigots don’t tend to buy things as seen by his music flopping. I’m waiting for this weekend’s commentary from Richard Kay and the like on how Diana would be turning in her grave about Harry turning his back on royal duties and William for a cash grab.
Richard Palmer rewriting history as usual. He knows the rifts were likely because some never wanted Meghan in the family & smeared to drive her out. And since when do reports like saying Meghan’s wedding flowers (that other royal brides have used) could have killed Charlotte, or her avocados are causing drought & murder or that Meghan & Kate don’t get on because Meghan is more ‘sexual’ amount to ‘normal scrutiny’?
No matter the quality you know the British media will be reviewing their future projects with snark. Harry is lucky Meghan is American so gave him option to move away from British media’s direct gaze.
I wrote the same thing below about Richard. The guy really does like reinventing history even when he is proven wrong
Thank you Kaiser for reading Richard Palmer first thing in the morning so we don’t have too. These classist racist trolls are so gross. I am enjoying their salty tears, but it doesn’t change the fact that they tortured the Sussexes for years just because they could. I am so proud of H&M for telling them all to pound sand.
Also, just pointing out – David Simon is back to attacking Piers on twitter and I LOVE IT.
I’m so glad I discovered his account. This guy is fighting fascism one tweet at a time
I love David Simon. Someone on Twitter changed their handle to David Simon Stan account and it’s hilarious.
Jesus H Christ. The vitriol for these two just never ceases to blow my mind. I hope that their shows are staggeringly successful. I really hope that they’re both sheltered and protected from this nonstop hateful press. And I sincerely, with all my heart, hope that Piers Morgan sharts himself on live TV.
You owe me a coffee because I just spit mine out all over my desk and keyboard!
These “reporters” and “commentators’” whole thought process is so illogical. The comment about “oh they always wanted to do commercial deals and MAKE MONEY” – like that’s a bad thing for them to do now? In contrast with what? Sitting about in an unearned castle, working 1-2 mornings a week, living large off the tax payers and other “royal” sources of “income” (ie unearned money) buying clothes like mad and taking private jets while pretending not to? Oh and rubbing shoulders with pedophiles and shady oligarchs. Right. That’s what they should have done. Then they’d have fit right in and the press wouldn’t have batted an eye (Sorry for the rant – need coffee)
It is hysterical to me how butt hurt they are when all the evil they wish on Harry and Meghan don’t come to fruition.
The level of utter nastiness still shocks me. The “Mother Teresa” crack is just so…nasty! Shame on them for wanting to do good in the world!!
Their reactions are completely predictable at this point. They come off as really jealous and petty. I see Richard has not changed a bit. Whenever he is proven wrong, his default is always “I know this thing contradicts whatever I’ve said before, but what I said before is also true.” Dude is incapable of admitting he was wrong.
They ARE jealous and petty. I mean I suppose if I was wrong every single time, I’d get jealous and petty too.
😂😂😂😂😂😂. Haters gonna hate. No one cares. The British Media, Royal Rota and courtiers are insignificant and useless. They have no sway or influence on how the rest of the world views/feels about the Sussexes. Yet they continue with their racist, abusive behavior to denigrate the Sussexes. As if. It’s been obvious that the haters and BM single goal was to control and crush H&M especially Meghan. But the active campaign to vilify the Sussexes and prevent others from wanting to work with and do business with them has failed. Need to give it up and move on to the other Royals.
This is what happens when your success is not merit based. BRF is used to being royalty – I.e. they are born special. The RR is used to having exclusive access. The British press is used to knowing the protocols and everything about the royals.
Now they finally have a couple who refuses to play their game, and they don’t know what to do with themselves.
yes, haters are gonna hate, but they’re scary in their hatred. Check out Gloria Steinem’s Instagram, now also filled with hate because of her association with Meghan. It’s unreal. Can’t someone do something about it? Can we do something about it? other than NOT reading the UK papers.
No matter what happens people will complain about these two: they spend too much money, they are fame hungry, the wife doesn’t do protocol like a top ceo, they should leave the royal family if they dont like the treatment, but also they should stay for the racism and the heir/spare dynamic for “tradition”, and lastly they are going to be broke in a year and crawl back home (Harry only, keep the woman and child in America). Now that they have real paid jobs, this is an issue too?
Things they need to get over: M&H are looking forward and not back. They are grown assed people, who have jobs and do not need the RR. They also no longer need the royal family. William is probably rage cheating upon hearing the news.
The rest of the Royals are so jealous right now. All that money and fame. I bet Harry was the last member of the family that any of them thought would be the most successful.
I was trying to not mention them, but I can’t help but wonder about W&K’s reaction to this news. Harry is free from royal life, has a gorgeous home, a beautiful wife and child that he loves and adores, is now putting mega-millions in his own pocket that he won’t have to ask or beg anyone for, and he can come and go as he pleases and live his life however he wants. Oh, and he has more hair. William must be seething to the point where the envy is literally oozing from his pores.
I bet we get an article on the Cambridges’ “estimated” net worth.
@L84tea
I guess it’s not always “good to be the King.” Hahahaha.
My thoughts exactly @L84Tea
Best of all Harry no longer has to live under Will’s thumb or be used as a distraction from Will’s extramarital activities.
“Oh, and he has more hair.”
VICIOUS snark! Also awesome!
@L84Tea “Oh, and he has more hair.”
I will be laughing for the rest of the day over that one. Thanks
William and Charles will eventually inherit the Queen’s massive fortune so these to should be happy for Harry and publicly so. They look foolish and petty in their silence.
I can see where Andrew and co are just jealous because they won’t get any of the money… and frankly Harry is showing the world, but specifically the UK taxpayers, that there is no need to fund the whole damn family. A new model is being put forward and it’s not one the royals who aren’t direct heirs appreciate.
“Woking off” ….
…….
…….
……
These people. Wow.
I love this. Too much.
The tabloid press was quick to judge and readers pretty much demanded they got a job (as if they had any say, ha!), doubted they would ever succeed w/o the RF and even had the nerve to scrutinise their finances when they bought their home.
The RF (PC and PW presumably) too concerned about being overshadowed by H&M.
Now they have amazing high profile jobs and are more famous than their “more senior” members of the RF. What a wonderful way to give critics the finger! I hope all their endeavours are super successful.
Richard Palmer whined to KP because people on twitter called him racist. As if KP was supposed to make it stop and make people on twitter respect him because he’s an entitled white man. It’s quite amusing to see these reporters who complain constantly about being “abused” on twitter because people point out their lies and various -isms make claims that H/M couldn’t handle “normal” scrutiny” when they’re LIVID because people recognize them for the glorified gossip stenographers they are and treat them as such. A lot of the royal reporters & commentators are vindictive and just plain mean in a way that doesn’t make sense to me.
Someone should tweet to him that it’s just “normal” attention and he clearly can’t handle it. See how he likes it.
White people really cannot handle it when a (half) black person “rises above their station” can they? This is what this is all about. This is what Donald Trump is about. White supremacy will destroy the world.
I agree. There are white people (white supremists) who will kill the world if they can’t control it–it’s the old abusive husband who commits family annihilation because he can’t stand the thought of his wife and children moving on from him and finding happiness. That’s why those white supremists must be removed from positions of power (and note I said white supremists, not white people)
I said white people in general because I have experienced this in my own life. All was fine until I decided I wanted more and took on the process of getting a masters degree. When I got into an ivy league masters program, I had a white friend’s mom (who I had always gotten along with) tell me I only got in because of affirmative action. I’ve had a random white person tell me that I shouldn’t be wearing a *school name* sweatshirt if I didn’t actually go there, despite this person not knowing me just being triggered by seeing black skin underneath an ivy league name. I’ve had white women try to undermine me professionally because I dared to dream bigger than the positions they held before I went to grad school. I would not have considered these people white supremacists but their actions showed that supremacy is baked deep within the white psyche. This is what makes it so dangerous – they will turn against people they once considered family when the black person makes them feel inadequate.
This is a lot of what is driving the Meghan hate, I’ve seen it too much in my own life to not know exactly what it looks like.
I agree with everything you say! I was saying white supremacists not to chastise you, but to stave off all the Not All White People folks, even though they don’t come around much here and get chased away pretty quickly. I’ve experienced the same thing as you. Keep on keeping on, and nolite te bastardes carborundurum!
Dump became president because there were 62 million racists who were ok with someone who raped multiple women and called Mexicans rapists and insulted war heroes because in their sexist racist minds Hillary was worse. And I don’t care what they say, even if you weren’t tossing out the N word, you are racist to have voted for that evil stupid man over a sane woman. There was no comparison. Ever. And so many cannot accept that they were racist and sexist in making that vote. He showed his awfulness before the election. There are no excuses.
Are you responding to me? We are saying the same thing. Donald Trump ran because he was a racist who couldn’t handle Obama “rising above his station” and people voted for him because they are also racists who can’t handle Obama being so successful and people of color in general.
Preach. A person can say they are not racist but when you vote for a racist, then you endorse racism.
@Imogene — those people you mentioned are some of the worst. They are Amy Cooper’s type people. As was discussed in the 19th* News Meghan attended, some of the white liberal women can be the worst
preach!
The Firm and the Royal Reporters are so insulated in their little worlds that they can’t see beyond their own noses. Nothing like this has happened in the history of the royal family and they couldn’t even conceive of it.
And King Edward and Wallace Simpson don’t count because they flounced off to Paris and did nothing but live off of royal money until the day they died.
There is no precedent for what Harry and Meghan are doing. They REALLY did think they would flounder outside the Royal bubble and come crawling back. That they were being magnanimous leaving the door open. That Harry was still the “fragile” little broken boy walking behind his mother’s coffin who needed his big brother, daddy and granny to protect him. They never acknowledged the man he had grown into. Now they are paying the price.
I too wonder how this will affect lesser members of the royal family. Not just Charlotte and Louis decades from now. But the cousins and spouses who thought the only way to survive was to play The Firm’s games. Will we see a rebellion from inside the palace walls?
No, because the lesser Royals have been happily living the half-in/half-out life that H&M wanted. All of the Queen’s adult grandchildren make money from other jobs, endorsements, deals and still manage to appear at major occasions to support the Queen. It was only when Harry and Meghan wanted to do it that it was suddenly a problem.
That’s true. I know that the Tindall’s have. Doesn’t Zara have a jewelry line and a few endorsements? I think her brother does milk commercials in China.
But then there is Prince Edward and his wife Sophie. Weren’t they forced to give up their businesses?
It’s confusing as to who is and isn’t allowed to do stuff and why. It seems so arbitrary.
Let’s hope The Firm doesn’t exist as it currently does in a few decades. Open up those palaces fully as museums or community spaces. Charge market rent if any of the family want to live on the estates. Keep one figurehead for whatever ceremonial duties you need and let the rest get real jobs.
I for one, am excited to see what they produce! Netflix is my main form of entertainment these days (thanks COVID) and I love documentaries so I’m looking forward to the future. That being said, my god the RRs are so predictable!
They can stay salty. It is sweet to see. That quote on the insane running the asylum, geez. First, I am pretty sure it is a go to phrase in the British tabloids, so they just made it up; second, they are really jealous of the couple and take this way too personally. Stay pressed British tabloids
When we will hear about this Netflix news pulling the public’s attention from some wondrous thing Will/Kate/Charles/Camilla are doing today? I can just imagine Kate stomping her never-put-wrong foot and pouting that SHE never gets ANYTHING.
And Will’s incandescent rage must be lighting all of London.
I hope The Firm found out about the news the exact same time the rest of the world did.
No no, they’re all at Balmoral together, and we’ll probably get pap pics imminently.
oh yeah, surprise candid family photo
Tomorrow’s headlines: Kate Gets New Buttony Dress, Wills Says He’s Bored of Netflix and Prefers Football, Cambridge Children Prefer Watching Nature Documentaries Without Elephants in Them
Think they hid the grouse hunting guns today?
This is abuse. I am absolutely appalled that the Queen or Charles has not spoken up about it. Senior royals, including the Queen and Charles, are nothing but puppets in a sick twisted Firm run by tacky sick abusers. They throw their grandchild and son to the wolves. This makes them look SO BAD and clueless and weak. Can you imagine how it would feel to be Harry and know that your grandmother has power but won’t lift a finger to promote decency? I’m so glad that Harry and Megan and Archie fled that toxic stew of “culture.” Ha.
My favorite moment on Twitter was Chris Shipman saying he can’t confirm the story after the NYT posted it and was waiting for them to contact him back. They really have zero sources within the Sussex camp and have to rely on US news outlets to confirm stories for them. I love it.
MINE TOO! It was a thing of beauty to have that sh*t-stirring weasel have to admit they have no details before the US outlets have put the (non-sensationalized) facts in print. The UK getting the info last makes it much harder to twist the narrative. Not that they won’t try obviously. You love to see it.
Do you think the RR’s are starting to catch on to their utter irrelevance in a global market?
I was thisclose to creating a Twitter account to respond to him. IMO, he and others are worse than “Moron” and “Rotten”. They pretend to be the voice of reason and condescend to anyone who tries to point out the vast difference in coverage.
I saw one Twitter troll state that they were cancelling Netflux and was going to write “a sternly-worded letter” to the company CEO and needed oxygen after laughing so hard.
They aren’t going to cancel Netflix and will be the first to watch an H&M production, just like they watched the elephant doc on Disney+, just like they bought Finding Freedom. These folks are addicted to their hate and will follow every move H&M make until the end of time.
OMG the “sternly-worded letter” person copied and pasted that tweet to anyone with any relation to a media outlet. It had a very busy day trolling. Are they getting paid per tweet or per original tweets? Too funny. I laughed pretty hard at it too.
Those trolls are too stupid to realize that hate-watching something gives equal ratings and time which equals more money and prestige for H&M. Much like the just as dumb Who?-ton and others keep saying H&M are irrevelevant but keep covering them, even in their abusive, racist way, continuing to give them relevancy (not that they need BM to give them relevancy)
That had me cackling. It was already reported in the New York Times but he was waiting to confirm! As if NYT isn’t America’s paper of record! LMAO!!! He owned himself so hard!
Whose irrelevant now?
“Never produced a TV show” well they can always ring up Prince Edward amirite?
I hate that reasoning. Every TV producer at one time has never produced a TV show. Once upon a time Spielberg had never directed a movie. There was a time when Keanu Reeves didn’t grace us with his presence on TV and movie screens and only people he knew wished him a happy birthday (yesterday). At one time PWT wasn’t bald.
True, but Spielberg and Keanu didn’t start their careers with multimillion dollar producing deals.
But the original comment stands. Decades ago Prince Edward couldn’t find anything to keep himself busy with so he worked for Andrew Lloyd Weber’s company and later produced a very poorly received TV special involving royals and celebrities dressed in period garb doing Battle of the Network Stars-type competitions. Fergie, Andrew, and the usually smart Anne were all involved in this mess.
Anything the Sussexes do has gotta be better than this.
@Mumbles: Sometimes, when I’m feeling really, really stressed out, I’ll watch the video clips of that horrific, hysterical battle royal. So dignified, so regal. I can’t imagine why ANYONE thought that was a good idea. I recall reading that Anne got involved because she has a soft spot for Edward – but honestly, the trash level is through the roof.
As I’m having a crap morning – I’m going to watch it later today. Thanks for the reminder!
Meghan at least worked in the business though. That’s not showing up from another area. She knows how productions work and her co stars Gabriel Macht and Patrick Adams had producing credits in the last few seasons. While I am sure that they will hire people for the day to day running, her actual work on sets gives her a direct idea of what it takes to run a show. The British media spent time insulting her as an actress for years but now they suddenly ignore all this when she’s taking on a role that many actors take on once they get more power in the industry.
‘It’s a Royal Knockout’ is a legendary 80s royal mess. It’s was suppose to be funny, and it was but for all the wrong reasons. I feel bad for Edward that it’s the most memorable thing he’s ever done.
The Sussexes have plenty of resources and contacts to call on. They’ve got Oprah, Tyler Perry, George Clooney, the Obamas, all these people to help and offer advice and people are worried that they won’t know what to do? Okay………..
The British press reaction to the news is “understandable”. They were rooting for Harry and Meghan to fail and for Harry to return to the UK. This netflix deal means that Harry and Meghan won’t be returning to work for the royal family. I do anticipate that Harry will be officially striped of his military titles and they will lose the patronages that were given to them by the queen when the one year review comes up. I can also see Harry and Meghan officially stating that they won’t be using their titles.
They already stripped Harry of his honorary military titles but they can’t take away the ones that he earned.
And they can’t take away most of their patronage’s because most aren’t under the royal family’s control. I think the only exception being the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. And they’ll just be shooting them selves in the foot with that one. It would clearly be done out of spite and there would be no other way to spin it. They could risk losing the Commonwealth with that move.
As far as their titles go, Harry and Meghan don’t need them but I don’t think it will be that simple. It would take an act of parliament to strip Harry of his title and line in the royal accession. And if they want to open that Pandora’s box, the public would probably go after Prince Andrews’s title as well.
Here is your slimmed down monarchy for you Charles, your welcome.
I’m talking about the military titles given to him by the Queen. The military titles i.e. Captain General of the Marines etc. are still Harry’s but he’s not allowed to use them during the one year review. The talk was that Anne was going to take over the Marines but when Harry and Meghan left, the news was that he could keep it for the time being.
The Queen handed over the Rugby patronages to Harry. Those have been traditionally held by the monarch or a working royal. The Queen gave Meghan the National Theatre and the ACU. Since January there has been leaks from royal sources that Meghan will be stripped of the National Theatre patronage. I don’t know about the QCT. The Queen is the patron and she gave funding from her old Commonwealth patronages, Queen’s Young Leaders and another similar organisation to the QCT. I think it will up to the Queen to decide if she wants Harry and Meghan to continue their roles there.
I’m not saying that the Royal Family will strip them of their royal titles. As you said only an act of parliament can do that and they didn’t strip Diana or Fergie of their titles when the left the family. I think Harry and Meghan will chose not to use the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when the one year review is up.
It’s the HRH that they agreed not to use. That’s the only ‘title’ within the direct control of the monarch. Diana and Sarah both lost HRH when they divorced. Harry’s dukedom cannot be removed except by a parliamentary process and that would need compelling legal reasons such as treason. The precedent for this is a number of foreign nobles with British dukedoms who fought against Britain in WW1. Harry cannot renounce his dukedom either. It is possible for a newly created duke to renounce the title but it has to be done within the first year. Archie now has a stake in this. Most hereditary peers are not royal and most are involved in money-making work of some kind.
Meghan’s title derives from her husband. It wasn’t bestowed on her by the Queen. It is the equivalent of Mrs. Without the Sussex dukedom they would be Prince and Princess Henry of Wales. Diana’s title after divorce was ‘Diana, Princess of Wales’ instead of ‘HRH Diana, Princess of Wales’.
There is no reason for them to stop using the Sussex title. Harry remains a member of the royal family by birth whatever he does. Even if he renounced his place in the line of succession, he couldn’t remove Archie, who would automatically take his place.
I’m glad to see the dailymail is running the story about Edward’s film and TV endeavours because it shows the difference between his treatment and how the Queen has responded to Harry’s plans. Edward and Sophie were promoted as modern royals who could combine independent careers with royal status and official duties.
My response is, so? Harry has already grieved the loss of the military honors, they can’t hurt him with that anymore. As for any royal patronages they care to remove, I say again, so? It will be the loss of the organization not Harry and Meghan and there’s nothing to prevent them from continuing to support them as just famous people. Finally, they’ve agreed not to use HRH and they don’t need duke and duchess. They are Meghan and Harry, they are H/M, Harry and Meghan, M/H, Archies mum and dad, Archies parents. Any of those names and almost everyone on the planet knows who they are. It’s a wrap, there’s nothing that family of Harry’s can do to harm them anymore.
I was curious so I looked up the net worth of Can’t and Won’t. Won’t having a 40 million net worth, I understand. But Can’t having a 10 million net worth? How?! She’s done nothing. And I swear I looked that up a few years ago and her net worth was 5 million along with Meghan’s. I remember commenting that Meghan’s was all self-made. How does Can’t suddenly have a net worth of 10 million in less than 3 years? Watch this. I swear Cant’s net worth on google search will suddenly jump to 200 million soon, because, you know, she can’t be outdone by megain.
I always assumed that Kate’s money came from her family fortune. Like she got a trust fund at some point. I’m sure if she’s been investing properly then it had grown.
The Middletons had a double mortgage on their first Bucklebury house. They’re not destitute by any means and were always at least upper middleclass but I think there was definitely a lot of help from Uncle Gary to pay school fees and for the apartment and to keep up appearances.
At this point, the Middleton fortune in total might be 10 million rather than just Kate’s portion. (I also think they took a real hit with James Middleton’s mismanagement of Boomf and that is why the London apartment was sold and they were looking into selling Party Pieces).
The double mortgage came out when the midds applied for a loan for their current home. After the leak it was quickly removed and they paid cash. It was widely reported with support that William helped them financially. The home itself was furnished and had additions by the tax payers because Kate with George claimed residency there for 6 months after the birth.
James had 3 failed businesses. 2 bakeries and boomf. They all had millions in debt.
The midds have some investments now, but the business is struggling with layoffs. There are so many instances of kate not having much money. Thrift shopping. Asking for discounts. Sharing clothes. Buying and returning.
And any funds from uncle Gary are from terrible crimes.
Kate’s money is her parents’ money. Kate owns nothing. Any divorce before William becomes PoW/Duke of Lancester would be based on what he has, which is his inheritance from Diana and nothing more.
Duke of Cornwall–I think Lancaster is the duchy of the monarch?? But Cornwall’s the money source for the POW. Minor petty point but ITA
I believe both Harry and William also inherited from the Queen Mother in addition to Diana.
Long time ago but Charles had to borrow from the queen to pay Diana’s divorce settlement. He was POW then and still had to borrow the money.
Lizzie
Borrowing from his mother doesn’t mean he didn’t have the funds. They could have frozen assets so less was factored into the settlement. And any borrowing he did wasn’t as if it was a strict loan. The queen often will reallocation funds to protect their wealth. It’s just another way to not spend their own money.
Her money is all family money, so it fluctuates when/if her mothers company does better. I don’t think it’s money she actually has, just an estimate of what she’s “worth” if her parents leave her money. But I feel like the Middletons finances are too shady to get an actual worth.
There have been questions about the source of the Middletons’ wealth since before the engagement. Suspicions point to money laundering for Uncle Gary’s drug dealing sideline. He boasted about his drug dealing to undercover reporters. He also offered to supply them with women for sex.
Kate has two other siblings so whatever party pieces is worth will be split in three, so she’s got no money right now of her own and only stands to inherit a third of a business which has shady financials.
Do they all stand to inherit from the rich uncle?
The way Carole has treated him that is doubtful. Uncle Gary has his own kids who he will consider first. Kate is no future rich heiress. She’s well off, but not in the same league as what Meghan is currently worth.
If you google Rob Kardashian’s net worth it also says he’s worth 10 million, and he lives in his mums basement. These ‘net worth’s’ are wildly exaggerated and always bang on about a companies turnover but never actual profit.
The idea kate is worth 10 million is laughable, I think the only asset her family has is the house, which I believe Willie paid for. I think it was based on a made up article that the middletons were worth £30 million, divide that by 3 kids and it’s £10million each. But I think we all know that anything written about that family is usually sanctioned by Ma Midds. Let’s not forget that Kate’s parents are still very much alive so she doesn’t even have her inheritance yet.
I think the middletons may be struggling on the cash front, if they have iced out uncle Gary. Uncle Gary invested in kate bagging William too, I think he even paid for their school fees allegedly, so what return has he got from Kate’s marriage? If Carole has had to publicly distance herself from him, he might have turned the cash tap off.
Kate owns nothing. She has zero worth right now. She only stands to inherit a third of what the Middletons are worth. And there is no way that party pieces is worth 30 million.
I imagine she raking in more than a few bucks with the copyright to all of her children’s pictures. It must be worth close to half a million a year for her. Anytime a picture of her kids gets published, anywhere in the world, she gets paid for it. Every magazine, newspaper, TV station pays her for the copyrighted pictures of them. The last time I saw a list, I think pictures of George were going for about $40-$75CA. Multiply that amount by 200+ magazines each time there’s a new picture.
@lady D I remember a font had a theory that when harry and Meghan were in the UK in jan they were suppose to bring archie. I can’t remember what, but there was some event where they were going to be together with the kids, but they decided leave archie at home. Anyway the theory was that kate was tasked with snapping a picture of archie for the Mail on Sunday’s ‘Kate’s cuties Calender’ so they would have a new pic of him and Kate would have the rights, and that H+M found out so they left him in Canada. I’m not sure if this is true or if it was just a theory, but I can see that happening.
I don’t think Kate could publish a photo of a minor without the parent’s permission so I don’t think that’s why he stayed in Canada. I think it related more to not disrupting Archie’s routine because Meghan was only going to be in the UK for a few days.
The pearl clutchers just can’t understand that not everyone finds subsuming their entire life to the monarchy appealing. They’re not the heirs! You have Charles and William for that, let H&M go make their money and enjoy it!
This mob have helped propel Harry and Meghan, and all they touch, to superstar status. Keep it up geniuses. We all appreciate it.
To all the haters that say they have to earn that money first – nope apparently the 100 to 150 million is a signing bonus. They will earn plenty more though.
To all the haters who mock them as producers – Were Barak and Michelle film producers or did they hire very talented producers? H&M formed a production company that does not mean they will be sole producers. They will be part of a team but it will be their vision.
Lastly, I have a deep love and respect for Mother Theresa and despise anyone who takes her name in vain.
Harry and Meghan will hire people to help run the company, but Meghan has been in the business so being a producer isn’t a stretch for her at all. In fact Gabriel Macht and Patrick Adams were producers in Suits in the final few seasons so this was an eventual step for her anyway. I would say Meghan is more prepared than the Obamas to run a production company because she knows the business more than the Obamas ever did. This is her wheelhouse.
Lots of TV stars become producers. Mariska Hargitay produces episodes of SVU and I’ve seen Thomas Gibson’s name as producer for Criminal Minds. There are a ton more examples out there, I just can’t think of any besides JLo who is a producer on her cop show.
Meghan’s ex husband Trevor was a producer during their entire ten year relationship, so I bet she has tons of insight on that aspect of the business; plus she saw behind the scenes with Marriage with Children and Suits. Oh, and her friend Lyndsey Roth was a Producer on Larry King’s show that Meghan visited along with her male pairing.
Any halfway decent PR person can see what a poor media game the various palaces have been playing. If the toxicity is coming from the courtiers, then the royals look bad because we see that they have no control over their own messaging. If the toxicity comes from them, well, then we see who they really are. In a covid world with no tourism (which is partially the draw of the RF), a post covid world going through Brexit (again, likely little tourism, plus a lot of uncertainty, restructuring delays, a shrinking economy), what is the RF’s message? what’s their public role?Can they afford a lot of royal hangers-on like the Yorks and the Wessexes? What role will their be for the kids of the current royals? If they were smart, they would be working that out now–start preparing Charlotte and Louis for a life outside of royalty, because otherwise, they will end up like the york girls–prepared for a life that no longer exists, and living in high-society limbo as hangers-on. Seems like they’re all just waiting for the future to “happen” to them, instead of making plans for the future where they can likely have some say in how things go. Charles isn’t beloved, and the warm feelings many have for the Cambridges are paper thin–the Cambridges have done very little to endear themselves to the public. There’s a runaway train barrelling towards there people–it’s still on the horizon, but for how long? The royals are wallowing in inertia–Charles waiting for mommy to die, William waiting for daddy to die. What the Sussexes have done is uncover the rot at the core of the royal family. They didn’t cause it.
Bravo Ianne.
100% agree.
As I said wasn’t a good idea for the Firm to go so hard on this smear campaign. Piers Morgan is so mad he did this mock article where he said the quiet bit loud and said that Harry should have married a “dim blonde Young Conservative like William told him”.
Now Piers is a liar but the Firm’s behaviour to Meghan means you can believe her background was a real problem for the Firm. Not great for a long term view as the current far right government& climate won’t last forever.
In their anger at losing out on Sussex news& control, media will likely continue to spill tea as we saw Dan Wooton.
Hear, hear!
We have warm feelings for the Cambridges?
@lanne Your comment should be framed and nailed to the gates of Windsor Castle.
The future of the royal family is living happily in SoCal. The rest of these losers are going to be stuck living in a past when the royal family meant something. Charles is NOT loved. Some people might like him; I like him. I thought his walking Meghan down the aisle and escorting her mother at the wedding were some of his finest moments. He could have built on that. If had stood up for Meghan and Harry and told the gutter press that he would NOT stand for any of their racist bullshit, maybe his youngest son, his daughter in law and his grandson would still be living down the road. But Charles was a coward, and now he’s stuck with William and Kate and if that isn’t enough to drive someone to drink, I can’t think what would. Meghan and Harry would have willingly participated in Charles’ eco-farming initiatives, perhaps encouraging people in low income areas to create gardens to feed the neighbourhood. Instead he’s got Keen Katie and her butt-log.
And the best part is the gutter press is stuck with nothing but hangers-on now. It was hysterical watching the tabloids try to drum up interest in Eugenie’s wedding. As if anyone ever REALLY cared about the York girls. And then she rewards them by wearing that horror of a dress to thank granny for paying for her wedding. Reading people twist themselves into pretzels, pretending that frock was a bold fashion choice was pure entertainment.
The press is going to get tired of bigging up Keen Katie because she gives them absolutely NOTHING to work with. No personality, no fashion sense and barely a lick of work. Now that Meghan’s gone, Keen Katie is going to have to do more than just be the ‘White one’.
The royal family could have moved into modern times but they chose to stick with the Downtown Abbey set. Most of those folks will be dead in 20 years, and then what?
They can stay salty. This is what happens when you abuse a family so badly they have to flee to the other side of the world. They wanted them cowered and poor and HM are anything but that. They are thriving. They are living their lives free from the shackles of royalty and finding ways to be financially secure. Suck it, Richard Palmer!
Lol let’s not forget they just signed a multimillion dollar deal with a platform that has the “Filthy Rich” documentary, which mentions Andrew’s involvement (with new accusations) with Epstein. H&M are definitely not in the business to shelter or protect him, unlike the Queen, and also other royals who are willing to play the game in order to distract from his crimes.
I wonder if Harry and Meghan’s picture will reappear at the queens christmas speech this year?
That was really funny, Lizzie. I snorted.
I try Lady D, I try.
LMAO they’re pressed like panini!
I don’t know about anyone else but I immensely enjoyed yesterday and am really enjoying the meltdowns. It’ll never make up for the horrific abuse Meghan suffered but I’m glad to see her thriving and just living her life according to her terms
Deleted because I repeated myself (sorry).
The stupid british medias are giving free publicity about the sussex for people in the uk.
If they are savvy they should stop reporting about the sussex but unfortunately when you are evil your brain stop working.
Very bizarre logic by the RF machine . Eugenie and Beatrice run off to marry super rich people. That’s good says the RF. H&M chose to make some serious money to support their privacy, causes and that’s bad says the RF.
The RRs can kick rocks. It will a matter of time before the Sussex Squad and other supporters come for them and drag them all over social media. They’ll lock their accounts when they can’t take the heat as usual.
The BRF look smaller every day with the Duke and Duchess of Success, being dog walked by the government and the media. Sure William will inherit the dukedoms of Cornwall and Lancaster because of his birth order in House Windsor. Would the Cambridges have been able to these moves if left to their devices.? Given their work history no.
I bet the Markles are particularly salty because the 30 pieces of silver the tabloids are peanuts compared to what Harry and Meghan will potentially earn. Where is Scammy’s book right now? I also bet a will has been drawn up stating these backbiters, including Bad Dad, get NOTHING and everything goes to Archie, any future siblings and Doria. Ah the smell of Karma is sweet.
I’m laughing my ass off at the royal rota, who destroyed their own damn careers through their abusive behavior. All of those reporters could have made their careers on the Sussexes. Books, television appearances, royal tours, events. There’s going to many fewer royal tours I think, going forward, with Covid, Brexit, and, ahem, “we kicked out the black royal but hey, pay for our visit, Commonwealth” isn’t exactly a good look. It would be a real stretch to avoid having their tours overshadowed by whatever the Sussexes are doing at the time. And questions will definitely be posed regarding why the Sussexes aren’t working for the royal family. The Sussexes will linger over everything the British royals do outside of the UK.
What’s hilarious is that the rota reporters best source of material for their OWN GODDAMNED LIFES WORK is gone–and it’s by their own doing. Will their stories and posts about Charles get the big views? The Cambridges? The Yorks?
Proof positive–racism makes people dumb. The royal rota sacrificed their own careers on the altar of racism. How’s that gonna work out for them? Hoist upon their own petards indeed.
The British monarchy has outed itself as impotent. The word apparently went out at one time to get rid of Meghan, she was too popular and that was a threat. Instead they drove out Harry who took Meghan with him and now they are global superstars. If Meghan’s popularity was a threat right after her marriage then it is 100 times greater now.
At one time if you were ostracized by the monarchy there was no overcoming it. Now it is meaningless.
Why would anyone want this bunch of bungling losers to be heirs to the throne?
Lizzie, I think the RFs power was meaningless here because Meghan is not only not British but she’s American. A country with a global presence and reach. In this digital age it was always going to be a tall order for them to affect her once she reached the US.
Also they knew it, hence the lets exile them to Africa and keep them away from North America scheme where they could form a rival court. Through their own terrible behaviour the couple ended up in North America anyway.
And here we are, with Meghan and Harry in America with their own court/estate and now a source of income that gives them real power and influence as well. In the future I wouldnt be surprised to see some royals who arent in the heir family make their way to California.
Money talks for that family and Harry now has it in multiple millions and this is likely to increase (crossing the hundred mark) in the future.
I have to say Harry is a very good builder of things, especially from scratch and that’s what its happening here.
All these royal reporters and the likes of piers Morgan, desperate Dan wootton and eamon Holmes have all sold out and essentially ruined their own public image in the process. Being hateful might get you clicks and notoriety today but essentially it will cost you your credibility in the long run. People will never be able to trust what they say and when the tide turns and being a hateful racist is no longer fashionable, these reporters will have to do damage control and walk back their hatred. The royal reporters in particular have volunteered to be the face of the racial hatred towards Meghan, covering for KP ass. And what exactly have KP offered them for them in return?
Only the reporters that have remained neutral such as Tom Bradby and kier Simmons will retain credibility. That’s why omids book was so feared, cos people actually trusted him to tell the truth. Who believes anything Richard Palmer says?
That article referenced in the post said they were going to make about 1 to 2 million a year with the deal they signed.😂😂😂😂😂 Even their lies are so desperate they don’t even make any sense. A bidding war for one million a year…to produce films and tv shows…one million…which they could make in like two speeches.😂😂😂 The British media have lost it. God, I’m loving this! I hope they drop a book deal and a spiritual deal next!
Yeah, they are desperate to downplay the money. They will make millions every year but that will be on top of the 150 – 100 million signing bonus.
Yeah, I’m sure bidding wars among all the top studios for $1 million deals are definitely the norm. Netflix issues press releases for $1 million, most definitely. They are so salty and I love it!
The hate they get honestly hurts my spirit. I saw on Instagram from a Sussex supporter that the royal fan base is like the fan base of a teen heart throb. Except that they’re bitter 50 year olds, and not naive teenage girls who would grow up to know better. This is so accurate to me.
Wow, that’s so accurate. It hurts that there is so much hate out there for people who are just trying to make a positive difference in the world.
Young racist Karens become old racist Karens. Many people never mentally leave high school because that was the highlight of their lives.
Oh they’re big mad. Lol. It’s funny how they claimed that Harry & Meghan would be crawling back to the Royal fold when they couldn’t hack it in the real world for themselves. They are just mad that their golden goose really did fly coop. And ain’t coming back.
*shrug* These people’s opinions don’t matter, either now or 10 years in the future when Harry and Meghan cement their legacy. Piers Morgan has nothing… his strongest attack is to… laugh at them? And Richard Palmer issuing a sternly worked tweet? while they are taking in millions? It’s so pathetic yet entertaining to watch them flail about.
If you haven’t already, go watch Piers’ big attempt at being a real journalist for CNN – his interview with Antonin Scalia. Misinformed, uneducated, Morgan is pathetic in it.
I remember him interviewing Eva Longoria on CNN and he said, to her face, I was stunned to see you have a collage degree. She just looked at him and let him stumble along as to why that was stunning. I didn’t know anything about Piers at that time but that told me all I needed to know. I never watched again.
The royal family and British tabloids have convicted themselves that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t be successful without the royal family. The British tabloids have been working out time to smeared Meghan in the us and it’s not working both Meghan and Harry are thriving and living well the royal family are the ones who Irrelevant while Harry and Meghan are working on things that are happening now . The Cambridge’s are stuck acting and doing things like their from the 1950s all they have now are the royal reporters blowing smoke up their bum making they seem like they are the most glamorous young couple . Their no way that Meghan and Harry would every return to the royal family the one year review is for the royal family to make them seem like they still have control our Meghan and Harry .
If Harry and Meghan had failed, they’d have been bashed. They succeed, they are being bashed. So might as well SUCCEED! Best revenge is success and living your best life.
This is major news. I’m so happy for them. Remember this annual deal is just a one part of the sussexs earnings. They’ll also be doing paid speaking engagements which are expected to fetch $400k per speech(individually)+partnerships and endorsements. In 2 years theyll be richer than the Queen who’s only worth 500mil🤭 whereas Charles is between $100-$400mil *duchy) I bet the RF/COURTIERS are losing it. They rejected the chance to control them via part time royal position.
RRs are living their worst nightmare😂 they are trying to deny it by these pathetic articles when in fact it shows how bitter they are. If you read the latest UK tabloids circulation figures you’ll understand why these nutters are losing it over this major news. Murdoch is predicted to be shutting down the sun and is planning a fox news type network in uk after failing miserably to make the American sun paper to make a profit. He’ll be back in the news for the rampant hacking in his companies but this time it’ll also hopefully include Rothermere media.
The UK press still thinks that they have influence over sussex news but seeing how low engagement they have been getting for their stories lately I could see them changing their tone soon. The cambridges hunting story was a warning shot. Its intresting that we havent heard of the keenbridges in a while. Something is off & the fleet street editors wont be compliant for long.
Man, this makes me so sad. Why there is so much anger and hatred towards these two I just can’t understand. First, it’s insanely petty of people to feel this strongly about someone else just trying to live a good life and give back. Do they not have enough to fill their own lives that they have to get so obsessed with making H&M look bad? Second, it scares me that we’re at a place as a world where such significant lies can take over the narrative of this situation. Nowhere have H&M projected what these people think they are projecting. It’s really just sad, the abuse they have to undergo. I’m not sure I can keep up with it anymore, it makes me so sad.
Can’t believe the bitter Britriol. Piers Morgan and those other arseholes can wipe it. I for one (and I know I’m not alone!) am super excited to see what kind of content H&M produce for Netflix. Talk about star power! xoxox
@teammeg; hahahahaha @ “Britriol”.
The, “decline and fall of the monarchy.” Wait for it, watch for it, celebrate it. US Media has far more power than the very limited inconsequential BRF.
It’s coming. Social media plus social justice consciousness are the game changer. Regular everyday people can talk back now. People of color, and women of all colors, are calling out the bullshit and demanding accountability for systemic wrongs done over decades and centuries. And you have a family and their courtiers, and a whole establishment actually, who are totally stupid and lack the cultural fluency to even understand what’s going on. They don’t even know what they don’t know!! And then on top of that, they’re arrogant. This is why they’ll never be able to fix this. This is just the beginning but I do believe that family will crumble in my lifetime. Young people are not feeling them at all. Just wait until all the black and brown commonwealth countries start demanding they return the stolen jewels and art. It’s coming. Soon they won’t even be able to wear a crown in public without facing brutal criticism. I can’t wait for the people to storm Buckingham. I hope it happens while Betty’s still alive too.
I know it is a huge legal deal to remove the monarchy but I bet it would be pretty easy to cut their funding severely. That would be the best situation, keep them working for their titles but cut the funding. Covid is hurting everyone so why should taxes go to this ultra rich group for basically nothing.
Defund the Windsor’s.
This was pretty much expected so don’t understand the hand wringing and bitterness. Did they expect the Sussexes to shill milk and launch a beauty line? Glad they’re moving on and getting a lucrative deal, where they get to create and expand their platform. They will be working a lot to earn that money, but that’s never been a problem for them. Based on the blustering and frothing, the sour Royal press really have nothing intelligent to say about this. Piers is revealing his racism and bitterness and the rest are once again lying about why the Sussexes are where they are now.They wish it was only about money, like that makes any sense. Remember how they were saying in January how Meghan only wanted all the royal perks without putting in the work. The British press, especially Palmer, has continually bragged how the family were not supporting the Sussexes. I wish them nothing but good fortune and true happiness.The Royal family could have had this dynamic couple working for them and genuinely putting in the work, innovation, and enthusiasm but their own racism and insecurity got in the way. They have the monarchy they deserve. They really are only interested in the pomp and pageantry, as long as there are only white faces representing them.
So, score +1,000,000 for Harry and Megan for doing the intelligent, modern, useful, appropriate thing. Score the traditional royals: -1,000,000 for being absolutely clueless.
The poster Nyro is getting down to what is happening worldwide and in communities of color- Harry and Meghan have already stated that their new platform will be very diverse and inclusive. -they truly represent more modern attitudes with more modern actions-Harry and Meghan want to give voice to the voiceless-they want issues or situations discussed so the public can be informed and participate in solving-A lot of good and bad things happen in the world and people sometimes are unaware of them-The best trait of the Sussexes-they don’t have a problem rolling up their sleeves and getting down to work to help causes or issues near and dear to their hearts-I have read several comments on Piers Morgam twitter feed-about half the responses are telling him to get a life and stop letting Harry and Meghan reside in his brain like a tumor-Old as he is -he continually is stuck on stupid-Uk is not the only country in the world and these old white men seem totally unaware of this fact. God bless the Sussex family and I truly wish them every happiness for their future goals and endeavors.
What, exactly, is wrong with them pursuing commercial opportunities? Won’t this mean they won’t ever have to rely on tax payer money, ever? Isn’t that a good thing for the British? Wasn’t that what they always wanted?
Curious how they got exactly what they said they wanted, but they’re still so angry.