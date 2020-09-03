“Miley Cyrus laments her ‘very public’ divorce, which she publicized” links

Miley Cyrus laments how her divorce became “very public” after she repeatedly and constantly publicized it. [JustJared]

Here’s the MAGA trash salon owner who set up Nancy Pelosi. [Towleroad]

Rochester cops are just Klansmen in uniform. Justice for Daniel Prude. [Buzzfeed]

Review of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. [Pajiba]

David Benioff & DB Weiss got another gig to f–k up entirely. [Jezebel]

Lainey’s take on Nico Mary’s social media thirst. [LaineyGossip]

Tilda Swinton’s Venice pajamas. [Tom & Lorenzo]

David Blaine’s balloon stunt is over. [Dlisted]

Natalie Wood’s “scandalous” dress would actually still be scandalous today, right? [GFY]

MTV is filming a new season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. [Starcasm]