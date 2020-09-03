“Miley Cyrus laments her ‘very public’ divorce, which she publicized” links

Miley Cyrus laments how her divorce became “very public” after she repeatedly and constantly publicized it. [JustJared]
Well what does “Miss Look at Me” expect? If she wanted it to be private she shouldn’t have turned this into a public spectacle.
Agreed! You hit the nail right on the head.
Yup. Poor little rich girl playing the victim, yet again. I wish the interviewer called her out on her shit, but she is surrounded by yes people.
She’s so tiresome.
Yes. Sums it up
Exhausting. I can’t believe she’s 27.
Lol she literally released a song accusing him of being a boozehound and pill popper
I can’t stand Miley anymore. Acting like she wasn’t the one who sang songs about her divorce and engaged in VERY public relationships immediately post-breakup is just absurd.
“See my lips on her mouth everybody’s talking now baby,I don’t need to be loved by you”,that song came out two weeks ago. She’s still very much talking about her divorce and relationships,this is not even something she did a year ago in the middle of the breakup. Not to mention that she’s the one who was very happy to get papped everywhere with her rebound to piss off her ex husband.
She’s the one who publicized every second of it and offered up lengthy social media posts about it that no one was asking for.
Not everything needs to be submitted for public consumption, but when you do it voluntarily don’t be surprised if everyone doesn’t slavishly follow the narrative you’re trying to push.
This is exactly the sort of thing that makes me think she’s full of sh*t whenever she says something.
+1 She’s so desperate for attention.
Seems to be a lot of ready, fire, aim in Miley’s day to day life.
Shame on her for falling for the setup, but what an awesome stylist she has! He’s pulling out receipts. This lady may get shut down now (crossing karma fingers)
Also who cares about Miley. The daniel prude story is devastating
Teen Mom was the final nail in MTV’s coffin. It is so sad what happened to that channel.
Thank god she is white since she is wearing my favorite white-culture hairstyle; serious on top, party happening behind. 😂
Ugh….such a thirsty fame ^hore. I cannot with her. Young girls used to idolize her as Hannah Montana….but there is nothing to idolize here. Rolling your private life out for everyone to see, and hear is just too much and I’m tired of seeing anything about her. She just can’t help herself with running to the press with details – many of which most of us could do without. I feel for her friends and family….it must be exhausting for them too.
Sometimes when a relationship starts with a painful and unhealthy narrative about one partner being worthless/ not good enough for the other, one or both parties may drag their heels on going public with the fact that it’s over. Whether it’s because of where one partner is from, somebody’s religion, sexual orientation, class, someone not being attractive enough, or the girl not being sexually modest enough to deserve the guy, people can get desperate to make it work to prove others wrong. I think that’s part of the reason why both Liam and Miley were silent about their marriage being over for almost 2 months (until we saw her making out with Kaitlynn). Add fame and the nice little ‘hymen’ watch all these famous girls get put on, and that was definitely going to be a shitshow.
They definitely shouldn’t ever get back together. There’s little chance of that ever being healthy for them.
I’m not on the “team Liam, he’s so flawless and awesome,” I have nothing invested there. But when I look at her statements after her breakup with Liam and her breakup with Kaitlynn, it appears that she throws people under the bus(or perhaps the post-Kaitlynn statement was more about dating girls in general) when they’re no longer of use to her. What (or who’s) the common denominator?
It’s actually surprising she didn’t issue anything like that after the Cody breakup.
She seems like the perpetually indulged child, always told that she’s unique and brilliant, able to surround herself with yaysayers and defended by her apologists as “soo openminded” even after her problematic statements and cultural appropriation and “honest and real” when she changes her image at the drop of a hat.
She needs to go away and stay away,
Miley, it’s September 2020 and you’re STILL talking about this. Please. Stop.
Can you PLEASE at least try not to make every thumbnail of a Miley Cyrus story a picture with her revolting tongue sticking out?! Seriously. EVERY time.