Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nico Mary is leaning in hard to the Angelina Jolie comparisons

Honestly? I’m kind of obsessed with how thoroughly Brad Pitt is getting played. And it’s all out in public too! I would be willing to bet that Brad’s entire management and crisis-management team is just made up of a bunch of dudes (and maybe one lady) around his age. They have clearly been operating under the old media rules this entire time, and we can tell that from the way they’ve smeared the hell out of Angelina Jolie in places like Page Six, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Mail and Us Weekly. They probably thought they could rollout “Brad’s Hot New Girlfriend” and the American tabloid media would eat it up and everyone would be like “he deserves a hot young woman, he’s such a stud!”
But Nicole Poturalski was not properly vetted or prepared for what Brad had in store for her. I’m still not convinced that Brad’s team even knew that Nicole – aka Nico Mary – was still married to Roland Mary, the 68-year-old German restaurateur, and that AT BEST it looks like she’s a young, beautiful hustler with daddy issues. And so Brad was startled when outlets like the Daily Mail and Bild started looking into Nico. That’s probably why he sent Nico back to Germany just a few days after the rollout started when they arrived at the Chateau Miraval.
I still believe that Brad’s team will really begin to distance themselves from the rollout THEY started. Suddenly, it will be “they barely know each other, they’re barely dating,” etc. But Nico has made a name for herself. And she’s not going away! She continues to post daily to her Instagram, and she’s incredibly active on social media entirely, including briefly following some sad “fan accounts” calling her the next Angelina Jolie. She seems to want the comparison, and the British tabloids are giving it to her – in Nicole’s most recent IGs, both the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror posted side-by-sides with her and Angelina. I said before that I think Nico will get a lot of work from this, that she’ll end up in more editorials in European fashion magazines, and hell, she might even get paid for some interviews too. It’s a whole new media world out there and Brad was caught playing old-media games.
PS… Someone sent me a tip: there is now a hearing/trial scheduled for October 5th to determine whether Judge Ouderkirk should be removed/recused from the Jolie-Pitt divorce case. Funny how no one has leaked anything to Page Six recently about any of that?
Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski draws more Angelina Jolie comparisons yet again https://t.co/t8rSbNaQCd
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 4, 2020
Photos courtesy of Nico’s Instagram, Backgrid.
That’s a lot of sad and lonely pictures
Yep. She’s a pretty girl, but these pictures are really sleep inducing.
Yeah ,it’s quite clear why her modelling career never took off. She’s very pretty of course but she lacks charisma and personality. She also looks the same as every single other instamodel to me. Except that she takes all those boring selfies in her boring room, the others at least mix it up and try to be imaginative.
Jessica biel more than ag
I’m already tired of her.
Yeah. She also looks nothing like Angelina. Maybe Irina Shayk. Maaaaybe.
Honestly, aside from the lips I don’t see it. Face shape isn’t the same. Nico has a longer chin and nose. Eye shape isn’t the same. These people just want to pit women against each and compare women when really the should be focusing on Brad who is ignoring his kids and putting dating ahead of real priorities.
Same. She has pumped her lips up so that they start halfway across her face but that’s all I see.
I don’t think most of us on here see it, either. as noted over the past few days…she looks more like Jessica Biel, the Hadids, Christy Turlington and Irina Shaik than she does Jolie.
but the tabloids OF COURSE will try to make her Jolie v2, and it seems they are the only ones who think so.
That close up pic at the bottom, i totally see the comparison. But yeah, mostly the lips, that tiny smile.
How can such a beautiful woman have such a horribly boring IG? The captions are mocking us.
I still don’t see the comparison. They both have full lips, but Angelina is far more alluring and attractive. Nico isn’t nailing sultry at all in her pics, more of a “I just took a necklace from your jewelry box while you were in the other room” kind of look.
Let’s be honest, so much of Angelina’s allure is her personality. Sure she looks HOT but who she is is what made her such an amazing package and I mean young and “we f****d in the car on the way over here” Angelina as much as becoming single mother of adopted son and on to UNHCR work Angelina and the big family. She’s epic.
That’s true. Although she was (is) gorgeous, for the most part Jolie played down her looks. I can only recall 2003-2004 when she really leaned into that sexy/seductress look. She could have made her entire career about being the good looking and sultry actress, but her persona was so much more than that. Who knows? Maybe, it’s Brad encouraging that comparison or Nicole just feels intimidated.
“ Nico isn’t nailing sultry at all in her pics, more of a “I just took a necklace from your jewelry box while you were in the other room” kind of look.”
This is so funny and so, so accurate
I know I’m supposed to see this lady and think wow, she’s beautiful. She has great features and all that. But I think she looks like an alien. Im so sorry. I’m not trying to be mean.
She’s actually quite generic looking. Hop on FashionNova.com and all the models are versions of her.
Can the British stop insulting Angie like this. Comparing her to an insta model… damn u pitt
Media is sure trying but the comments are all saying Angelina is stunning and this girl is a wannabe who doesn’t look like her at all.
Rupert Murdoch’s publications always seem to be geared toward lecherous old men doddering around while mumbling about their delusions of superiority.
Angelina Jolie is a global force of nature, an UN Special Envoy, a BBC producer, a Time Magazine contributor, an A-list actor with several movies coming out, and a loving mother of 6. She has given over a million dollars to charities since the pandemic began. She started working with the UN when she was 26 years old. (A year younger than Nico Mary is now.)
But yes…the DM thinks What’sHerLips is so hot and worthy of comparison. I don’t think they look very similar.
Not to mention she won her Oscar at 25 without campaigning as hard as her loser ex, several Golden Globes and SAG awards. She was also headlining her own movies. Angie at 27 was way more accomplished than this bland selfie taking Instagram model. If they want to do a proper comparison photowise, they should pull up the pics of Angie at 27. There is simply no competition
adding: Honorary Dame of the UK , two time Oscar recipient, wine producer, film writer and director, and the list goes ooon. imagine comparting people because their lips are big
Are we sure she’s back in Berlin? Are there photos of on the street taken by the paparazzi or something? I only ask because a lot of people who are on IG all the time bank photos and release them later after they have been edited. Photos in her apartment could be from months ago.
In general, Brad looks like an idiot no matter where she is.
Yes she is. Her insta story has Alexanderplatz Radio tower in there. Which Is in Berlin.
Brad is back in LA and she has insta stories walking around Berlin.
I think he’s filming that new film with Emma Stone. Can’t remember the name of it… Aghh
I honestly can’t see the comparison. Sure their lips are full, but they have different body type, different face shape, different skin complexion, different hair…
You would think Brad would not want a messy situation ever again in his life. Why deal with someone in an open marriage? I mean you are still Brad Pitt,the options are limitless.
1. She looks nothing like Angelina.
2. HOW SAD. Like okay, what you dont want is to be compared to the ex wife. Like she’s so hyped that people thinks she looks like Angelina that she’s not getting the “oh he might be boning me because I look like his ex wife and she left him under desperate circumstances that he created.
3. This thirsty girl is going nowhere. She is PARCHED, okay??? She’s sticking around the water cooler to hear that hot tea.
They’re not doing her any favors putting side by side photos of her with Angelina Jolie. She looks very ordinary when compared to Jolie. There are only a handful of women who is on Jolie’s level beauty-wise and she is very very far from it. She doesn’t have IT either. No spark, no charisma. She looks more like a budget, more bland version of Jessica Biel.
I wonder if she is telling these outlets, “If you run some headlines comparing me to AJ, I will give you some scoop about what went down at the Chateau Miraval.”
Anyway, I think she looks like Jessica Biel/Irina Shayk. Not really at all like AJ.
I am so here for that. According to Lainey, Brad made deals with the media right after the plane incident.
If he gets played by Nicole then you go girl….
Sorry but She is only an instamodel desperate for fame. ALWAYS posing in her bedroom.
Her selfie and her room is depressing.
Btw, Brad was seen at Angie’s gate which means he did not self-quarantine and which means he will go back with his supposed better relationship with Angelina. Can he just go?
I’m also wondering why was he at Angelina’s place yesterday. I guess that’s the only way he can see his kids because they’re done going to his house. Yard visits treat him like the dog he is!
This pos has no shame. Less than a week after he’s been back from his sex escapade, here he’s peddling the stories that he’s a caring father out visiting his kids. The same person who didn’t give a f*uck about his kids’ feelings when he took his side piece to their family home. I am starting to think he’s a psychopath.
Lol you should see the comments on DailyMail etc people are completely on Angelina’s side now.
Calling Nicole wannabe who is not even in the same league as breathtakingly beautiful Angelina. That Angelina is raising 6 children, self made millionaire who helps the less fortunate.
Brad and his team really miscalculated this rollout and karma took her revenge.
I’m really shocked at the turn of events! The comments are now totally anti- Brad and he has it coming for a long time.The scales have fallen off people’s eyes….. people now see Brad for who he truly is and is really like to see how he comes out of this cos right now his reputation is in shambles and I am loving it
It’s hilarious how they turned on Brad and are completely shredding this girl to pieces.
All of her pics look like they were taken in an extended stay hotel that caters to business travelers.
I was going to say, if she is married to the rich old guy and lives with him, she must stay in a guest room?
There is absolutely nothing about that bedroom that says “master bedroom in a millionaire’s mansion.”
I think it looks like she’s locked in her room like its a brothel and her “husband” is really her pimp.
There are some girls she’s pictured with frequently on IG that is kinda if the same type as her. Are these all escorts and house in each of their rooms waiting for their pimp to hand them over to rich men?
Something’s fishy
*note to self
Never jog and write again. You sound drunk.
LOL!
And the Black & Decker Hammer Award goes to Jalene: NAILED IT. Been thinking along the same lines. Do you know what strikes me the most? The emptiness of the room, the lack of personal touches. where is her furniture?????? IDK…I get a human trafficking vibe from her IG feed. Maybe this is an SOS?
Kaiser’s comment about NM playing BP is great. I’ve wondered if perhaps she and her husband engineered this situation to bolster her “modeling” career (so many photos from a bedroom!) and his various endeavors?
All I keeping thinking is how quickly all of this has become like the Ben Affleck Nanny debacle, but taken to another level (this woman has way more game & hustle than the nanny ever did, and I doubt she can be paid off with an NDA) because she may actually get a career out of this. What a mess. An entertaining, guilty pleasure of a mess, but still a mess.
Why is everyone going in on this woman’s looks?
Right? She wishes she had a tenth of what women twice her age has. Angelina has IT, she always has and always will, like Audrey Hepburn. This nobody looks like every other hard skinny model on Instagram.
I think you misunderstood my comment, or maybe I wasn’t clear… why is everyone going in on her looks… as in why is everyone dissing her appearance?
eh, “dissing” is kind of a strong word.
most of us have noted that she IS a pretty woman, but she IS NOT in Jolie’s league. no one has said she’s ugly, just that she’s a generic pretty. and she is. pretty but nothing super special about her. and that she resembles other pretty people, but not Jolie.
the media is trying really hard, it seems, to compare her to Jolie and imply “she looks just like her!” but she doesn’t. to say someone doesn’t look like AJ is not a dis. I don’t look like Jolie and I wouldn’t feel dissed if someone said so because it’s true.
I think it’s because it’s all they have on her, @Rosa. No idea what kind of life she leads, if she does charity, is she a great mom, etc. She has shallowly reduced herself to her looks and nothing else, so people go with what they have. I personally don’t think she looks like Angelina, but I also don’t think she’s ugly by any means. I have to confess I’m glad I don’t have her top lip, but she has a banging body and looks like every other insta model out there.
I held on some respect for Brad Pitt because he campaigned hard for Moonlight to win the Oscar, and ignored the failure of Make It Right, but this Nico Mary mess is the last straw.
Pathetic.
Why did you ignore the failure of MIR? Many people don’t have homes and that’s sad. This dude and his buddies just left them hanging then tried to act like it wasn’t his fault when initially he wanted to act like he was doing the greatest thing on earth for his persona and publicity. I’m appalled that more isn’t being reported about MIR and the lawsuit. It should be. That’s the main issue when it comes to toxic (white) men, people ignore the bad that they do and create all around them. This has happened w/ BP. People ignore and allow him to continue to be toxic. He smeared his own children. Who does that but someone who doesn’t care about others? We need to stop ignoring, call him and other men out and stop supporting them so our culture can get better in regards to men and women, black and white, rich and poor esp in America.
I think OP meant that HE ignored MIR not themself.
Kaiser correction, it’s not a hearing on the 5th of October, they’re going on trial so Jolie v Pitt. The judge Ouderkirk stuff will be determined by a judicial council as per court rules, to hear and determine the recusal request before the trial date. So it’s their divorce trial that has been set down for 5 October. And it’s now a question of who the judge at that trial will be, Ouderkirk or a new judge, and the council will decide that in the weeks to come.
She is boring but the situation is entertaining. Reminds me of the ben Affleck situation with the vet girl.
Why is Nico P the “hustler” when Pitt was using her just like he uses everyone else? It backfired on him because he’s an ass. When he’s exposed as the old fool he is he sends her home!
We’ve always known Pitt wasn’t much more than a pretty face and hot bod. I’m sure it’s difficult to get old in Hwood; we’re just witnessing his desperation to hang on…
I say good for Nico P for extending her 15 minutes; she should get modeling work out of it!
I know. I love it. I’m a huge AJ stan and I hope for nothing but the best for Nico P. I know this is petty, but this story delights me to no end. It’s so badly played out, and she will skip away from this. Her husband probably has way more money than BP, and they are totally playing him. Remember Neri Oxman? Who chose another man over BP? Is this the narrative he wants?
OOOH! Will he try the JA playbook (the old one)? Poor Brad, can’t hold onto a (wo)man….
“Her husband probably has way more money than BP,”
Brad’s worth over a quarter of a billion dollars at the moment. Is her husband that much richer than Brad? How many restaurants does he own?
Google says her husband is worth $30-$40 million, so Brad is far far wealthier.
Net worth does not equate to cash on hand. See: trump, Jonny depp, any athlete who has gone broke feeding their many baby mamas in their career.
I don’t think they look alike at all.
She has very pretty eyes.
These endless standing in front of a white wall photos are really odd.
I’m more and more convinced of the theory someone floated the other day that she orchestrated all of this. Maybe he was trying to have some private fling, and she decided to go big or go home. She went big, and got sent home. He got played and looks like an idiot.
This made me laugh.
agree she probably did orchestrate. grab those opportunities girl! ppl will forget or not care and she will have risen her star a little higher.
If that’s the case then why did he confirm the relationship to multiple outlets? He could have just said she is a friend like he did with Alia.
I don’t think he can deny her since she was his booty call. And he probably didn’t have her sign a NDA the way she’s dming fan accounts tells me she’s not scared to tell her business
Why? Cause she’s tired of being his dirty little secret. She had been waiting all these months and still nothing yet to show for her efforts. Pitt played along to save face until he could find the right timing to distance himself from her, you know long distance relationships and all.
The similarities are startling. They both have faces! And hair!!
I haven’t seen her smile, but I think they might both have teeth too
lol
*golf clap*
Bravo, Steph, that was gold!
They both wore gray one time with a center part!
This whole “pouty” and “full lips” thing is so exhausting. Such a weird beauty standard.
Nico’s lips are plumped. Saw a photo of her before she plumped upper lip & did something to her nose. Her bedroom doesn’t look like a married couple. Maybe just her selfie room?
Y’all, I don’t have Instagram so I may just be not up to speed on how this influencer thing works.
But… It’s so boring, right? What’s she trying to peddle/push? Is she allowed outside her room? Does she have any friends? Does she ever spend time with her kid? Is this aspirational? Is this how other insta influencers operate?
It all just seems so boring and bland and sad.
Oh please those comparisons are just clickbait, there is absolutely NO comparison!
Angelina is magnetic, captivating – a once in a lifetime beauty. Her face is legendary. At her prime, no one could touch her and even now at 45, she remains one of the most beautiful woman in the world.
There’s a reason why this thirsty instamodel with dead eyes has not hit it big. Even among other instamodels, she won’t even stand out. There is nothing in her, face or personality wise, that captures you. She is as dull and as bland as her selfies make her out to be.
She WISHES she was Angelina. No comparison. It’s like comparing Chanel to Banana Republic.
Let’s be fair, who wouldn’t want to be compared to Angelina Jolie? it’s sad that she believes in any of this.
She looks computer-generated, she has absolutely zero charisma and she should lay off the lip injections or her top lip’s going to float away.
I’ve seen videos of her and she has a lot more charisma there. She actually looks beautiful and not so flat.
She’s model who isn’t very photogenic. Go figure
Curiousity had me perusing her instagram including videos of her posing and I don’t see it at all. There’s no fire or allure in her. She’s attractive enough for a generic campaign for midlevel or online brands but she’s forgettable and blends in with other similar looking girls.
Let it float away !
Brad: this is what we call ‘schadenfreude’…
I see more of a generic beach model. What Aniston artificially went for, bronzed skin, lighter hair.
My hope is that Nico Mary capitalises on this moment of tabloid fame to further her career. I find it hilarious that Brad Pitt has now stuffed a simple girlfriend roll out ~twice~
He has had numerous business issues & weaponises the legal system to evade the consequences. Angelina is independently wealthy with a has fantastic legal team so it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out.
I’m sorry, those lips are ridiculous.
Fkg that’s her ticket for fame..Can she just go away now..