A new poll shows British people aren’t interested in the Sussexes’ Netflix projects

The British pollsters YouGov heard about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix deal and they decided to do a lil’ poll among British peeps to see if they (British peeps) were more interested in Netflix or at all interested in Harry & Meghan’s upcoming projects. I’m suspicious of how quickly this happened – the Netflix deal was announced mid-day in America on Wednesday, so early evening in the UK Wednesday? And YouGov threw together a poll in a matter of hours and then just started calling people? Huh.
Netflix is betting on the global appeal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but Brits aren’t expressing much excitement about content they will bring to the global streaming service, according to a survey.
The royals and Netflix earlier this week unveiled a multiyear overall content deal that will cover scripted and unscripted TV series, documentaries, feature films and kids’ programming. “Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix, on Wednesday. “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home — and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”
But at least in Prince Harry’s homeland, initial interest is limited, according to a poll by YouGov, an internet-based market research and data analytics firm. “Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have announced that they have solidified their plans to make wide-ranging film and TV content for Netflix. How interested are you, if at all, in watching this?” it asked 2,713 adults in Britain.
The results: 20 percent said they were “not very interested,” while 64 percent said they were “not interested at all.” Only 12 percent expressed interest in the content, according to YouGov. It said 3 percent were “very interested,” with 9 percent being “fairly interested.”
YouGov highlighted that young audiences had the most enthusiasm for the royals’ content plans. “18-24-year-olds (23 percent) are by far the most likely age group to say they would be interested,” it highlighted. That compares to 16 percent of 25-49-year-olds and 5 percent each of people aged 50-65 and people older than that.
Judging from the Brits on my timeline, I always feel like Prime (or Prime UK) is a much bigger deal than Netflix over there. Like, everyone has Prime UK and they stream stuff constantly on Prime. I bet H&M’s Netflix deal will actually make a small percentage of British people consider subscribing to Netflix, which is a win for Netflix. Plus, Netflix is GLOBAL. They’re not just trying to get subscribers in the UK. Brand Sussex is global too, especially judging how popular they were wherever they traveled. Anyway, this is just new ammo for the salty British commentators. “One must never Netflix and chill, how gauche.”
Of course it does. Too bad the rest of the world probably is interested. I know I most certainly am.
Same here!
Also, I STILL LOVE that black pant outfit in the first pic! One of her better looks, for sure! So effortlessly chic (eat your heart out Katie Keen…you will NEVER achieve this look).
Love that suit too!
I am super interested in that black pantsuit too! It’s stunning perfection on MM. I am not, however, in the least interested in their Netflix content or books. I’m just here for the ‘freude and to vent my anti-monarchist frustration, per ujh, and admire how gorgeous MM is.
I guess the problem is, she’s a great clotheshorse but isn’t just like Kim Kardashian, famous because she’s famous, who she married and such. What original ideas or talents (besides acting) does she had.
@Mimi – you’re comparing Meghan to Kim? A woman who was a double major at one of the top universities in the US, was a successful working actress, a philanthropist/humanitarian who worked with US and international organizations for most of her adult life, a known activist for women’s rights on an international stage, and who ran a successful business all before meeting Harry – once she became a Duchess she had a number of very successful diplomatic tours (one while heavily pregnant), and at least two community projects that positively changed the lives of those involved with tangible results versus a woman* who got famous for a really lame sex tape that her mom arranged to release? I can totally see why you’re confused – it’s like they’ve lead identical lives.
I honestly do not understand what people get out of erasing Meghan’s history.
*Fair play to KK – she absolutely worked hard and made the most of her infamy.
I just love how young people are interested in them. The royal family could have gotten a whole new generation of Brits to love the royal family via sussex youth engagement. Let’s face it, they probably respond better to their modern views on life (feminism and blm). What is the future going to look like for the monarchy when these young people get older and cannot relate to kate and wills? It’s not the 1950s anymore.
I really really hope the fact that they could have gotten 23% of the vibrant youth population to follow the RF but blew it, is a really hard truth for the palace to swallow. I hope it sinks in a little more every day how much they lost by tossing those two from the country. (I think the RR’s are starting to clue in) The queen might not care that much as she’s 94, but Charles will care. Think Charles will step up and publicly say he was wrong to not fight for his son? Will he do everything in his not inconsiderable power to bring them home? According to google, half of Britain is 40 and under.
Usually, it’s word of mouth re: Netflix shows. There was a lot of buzz about the series about Hollywood and it was a hit.
I am too! I’m curious to see what they will be working on. And obviously Netflix is interested in them, so who cares what some lousy poll says? People who are interested don’t have to watch! It’s that simple.
I do find it hilarious that people have been screaming about them spending money, and then when they sign a very lucrative deal to support themselves, it’s the end of the world part 2.
No one in Britain is interested! That’s why the RR can’t stop writing about it! Because H & M are not interesting!
Well it’s a good job harry and Meghan have worldwide appeal, unlike the rest of the miserable royals, who only appeal to old granny’s in the Uk.
Maybe they should wait until some programming is produced and then gage interest.
I guess no one was interested in Finding Freedom either.
They are always the first to call the couple irrelevant and then you find out that Finding Freedom was a bestseller in the UK.
I was going to comment as well: if Britons aren’t interested then I suppose it’s time the British media stops writing about them
My eyes are permanently rolled back in my head.
The saltiness on that island knows no bounds 😂😂😂
Oh, please, they’ll be signing up to hate watch and judge until they are blue in the face.
A few months ago I was watching a U.K. game show called Pointless. The way the game works is they survey a group of 100 people to answer trivia questions, and the contestants try to select answers that were given by the fewest number in the survey (ie the most obscure answers). One topic was about the British Royal family, and I was shocked to learn that less than 20 percent of the surveyed group knew that the Sussexes’ son is named Archie.
Point being, even though a lot of us (myself included) are interested in the Royal Family, most Brits aren’t. So this survey isn’t surprising.
when I studied in studied in England no one I knew were interested in the royals at all. In any of them.
I saw that episode too! I’ve always felt that people abroad are far more interested in the Royal family as individuals than in the UK itself. Like no one has those Queen tea towels or whatever in their house
That’s interesting. I’m an American with a masters in Heritage Studies, so my interest is sort of historical/ cultural standpoint. I think for most Americans it’s more of a curiosity factor given that from a young age we’re told America was born from the fight against oppression ( the truth is obviously much more complicated). It fascinates us how monarchy and primogeniture works in the UK. It’s also less intimidating to follow given similarities in language making the stories more accessible.
With that said, I can’t imagine increased subscribers in any market based on this deal. With the pandemic, I’d imagine an increase happened months ago. I do wonder if the UKs issues with BBC will show a shift as people stop paying the fees.
As a Brit, I can say that I’m not really interested. I enjoy following the royal family in the tabloids, but I have no interest in what any of them have to say. I live in America and all of my American friends are WAY more interested in the royal family than I am. I just don’t see how a group of people whose only qualifications are that they were born into or married into immense wealth and privilege have much of value to add to anything. And that’s across the board.
No one here talks about the ‘royals’ on a regular basis except royalists and the media. I’ve never been that interested in them myself until Meghan showed up plus I already had a soft spot for Harry and somewhat William, (although I now detest the guy and he’s lazy entitled wife).
I seriously had no opinion of that family one way or the other until Diana died, I thought after that any woman wanting to marry into that circus must have a screw loose, (sorry Meg).
I can not stand any of them now and am a staunch Republican and can’t wait for them to be abolished although this may never happen as not many people pay attention so they can get on with their lives collecting tax payer money.
I am of French/French Creole descent and I applaud my true countrymen for getting rid of the monarchy in France. In 2020 royal families are outdated and should have no place in the modern world where we are trying to implement equality. Vive la France! I miss you and am coming back to you soon!!!
So, Pointless is a reverse Family Fued – where the most popular answers win.
Remember, in the US we are introduced to the RF via Shakespeare – high Art and all that. So we are here for the drama.
That’s an amazingly quick turnaround for a poll on news that just came out yesterday. 🧐
The majority of British people I know (including my BIL) aren’t interested in the royals. At all.
But I do think there will be a huge audience for them, which includes me!
Yeah, I really wonder about the quick turnaround on that poll. How carefully was the survey instrument constructed? What size was the sample, and how representative was it of the general population? Hmmmm …
I’m glad they have work but nobody I know is interested in… vague future netflix content.
When its more specific and stuff, thats when people are interested.
As a Brit myself, I’m Netflix all the way and don’t do Prime. Lol at the survey, the saltiness is real. Seriously we’ll see what the real interest is when their program launches and it’s no1 on Netflix. I’ll watch it on repeat if I have to.
This is just a Nasty and underhanded way for the media to try to rain on Meghan and Harry parade they didn’t know anything before the deal . And all of suddenly they spoken to all of Britain and no one will watched I’m curious on how many people of color they talked to or woman of color did they only interviewed people who know they don’t like Meghan or Harry the baby boomer and the racist.
Sounds like they surveyed people in the DM comments. We don’t actually know what they’ll be doing yet so it’s hard to judge of I’ll want to watch it. Hypothetically, I’d be fascinated to watch a documentary about the Hubb kitchen but less so Invictus. I know neither of those is likely but my point is that I wouldn’t watch anything purely because one of them was involved!
I want to see a documentary on the Hubb Kitchen and the whole aftermath of the Grenfell Disaster. Sorta of a “Where are the Survivors Now?” type program.
A survey of 2713 adults.
It’s laughable.
That is actually a rather large sample size for a survey. Check out the polling at 538 and you can see typical sample sizes.
What’s laughable is seeing these clueless comments about polling sizes every time the survey results don’t fit people’s agendas.
LMAO sure Jan. Now survey the rest of the Commonwealth and see what you get.
How odd. The news came out only on Wednesday and yet by Thursday they polled thousands of people to get a hood enougj sample. How?
I used to take YouGov seriously but they are looking seriously shady. No respectable pollster will have a credible poll with that quick turnaround. And this isnt the first poll thats nonsensical like this.
Also, they just dont seem to get how globally Harry and Meghan are operating now. They were before but now they are so far beyond the country and the only people that cant see it are those within it.
And I saw a video of Biden and other pictures at the 2014 invictus, he was very friendly with Harry. I think they have also had other contacts. The UK are busy alienating Harry when he could be an asset in the event of a Biden presidency. For a country that is going to need a lot of good will, trade deals etc from Jan 2021 they are very short sighted.
… but … Harry wouldn’t really be an asset in the event of a Biden presidency. That’s a big stretch. I mean… c’mon. Because Biden showed up 6 years ago at the Invictus games? Nah.
Trade deals are about money, influence/power, and security. Biden is a friendly guy but if he is elected, those things will be foremost in his mind. The US/UK “special relationship” was always about those things, with a tiny bit of sentiment towards some shared culture, democratic norms, language.
LOL, they don’t need the salty Brits to watch. The rest of the world will tune in.
I interpret this as a positive, despite British media being all down on the Netflix deal the public does not care. My guess is like the rest of the world, perhaps more concerned with COVID, the economy…
Enough salty tears being shed by BM to process all the hams in the world for the foreseeable future.
Netflix is far bigger in the UK than Prime.
I’m in the UK and honestly Netflix is a big deal here, but YouGov is not a really reliable source. I think that people are saying they aren’t interested on there because we are heading into the Brexit fiasco and all our mismanagement of Covid just means that they aren’t interested in a series that nobody knows anything about. I wish Harry and Meghan well!
You Gov is owned by Tories so it’s always gonna support the status quo. Poll questions can be slanted and results repurposed as needed.
I don’t think this survey means much. Right now we only know about the concept, once content is created then you can measure if people are interested or not. This survey may as well just ask to you like Harry and Meghan.
I’m not sure how interested or uninterested British people are in Meghan and Harry’s Netflix deal, but I think your assertion that Prime is bigger in the UK is false, from my own experience. Most of my friends (which are in the 25-35 braket) subscribe to Netflix and watch what most of the world probably watches (the Crown, Stranger Things etc). If anything I’d say the biggest of them all is Now TV/SKY which is like HBO maybe? It’s important to take Daily Mail reporting and their various cronies with a very significant pinch of salt as they are known to overhype near enough everything. They have a very wide readership, this is true, but I think most people open the Daily Mail website when they go to the bathroom, which is where it belongs anyway.
Penguin, Is it true that most people buy or subscribe to the print edition of the Daily Mail mostly to get the daily telly schedules and telly reviews? I have been told this by a British friend who subscribes to the print edition of the Daily Mail.
I actually don’t know anyone who still buys a paper to check the TV schedule anymore lol! Even my mother has mastered the guide function on her telly (a miracle!).
Their website doesn’t have a paywall, so you dont pay to read their news (good thing too). I usually buy the Sunday Mail for my granny as she likes the telly schedules and other inserts, but she’s the only one I know that wants it 🤣
Sounds like the people who abound on Social media and comments threads (who don’t like Meghan and Harry) were the ones surveyed
. HOw can any judgments be made when there is no announcement of specific projects as jet? Pointless survey.
Well yeah. A lot of Brits are indifferent to the royals anyways. If the Cambridges got this deal, the numbers would more or less be the same. Oh and Netflix is definitely bigger than Prime
FYI: In the USA if you want the best of Brit, Aussie, NZ and Canadian TV you really need AcornTV AND Britbox. I have them both and it is well worth it!
@Bay: I live in the UK so I’m good! But surprisingly I don’t watch a lot of “Brit shows”
I LOVE BRITISH TELLY!
I used to have one of those @Bay, and was able to watch Miss fishers crypt of tears on it, but it didn’t have all the seasons of Vera or the last season of Midsomer Murders, and I cant remember which one I had lol. I think I had Acorn? I need to look into it lol. Because I got it just to watch those shows and then couldn’t finish them.
Becks1 – AcornTV has all seasons of Murdoch Mysteries, Vera, Agatha Raisin and Murdoch Mysteries. Last weekend I binged watched the last two season of Midsomer.
For the past week when I get home from work, I have been in the process of binge watching all 8 season of Father Brown start-to-finish on BritBox.
What I cannot find is ‘Happy Valley”. Netflix website says it is on Netflix but I cannot find it through the Netflix search on my TV.
“surprisingly I don’t watch a lot of “Brit shows” LOL, I’m the same in that I don’t watch a lot of Canadian shows. Almost everything we watch is US based, and I don’t have a problem agreeing it is superior TV viewing.
Wrong Place!
As a British commentator, can you non-Brits stop recasting us as salty brutes? The majority of the nation is just not interested in the royal family. They don’t worship Meghan the way we do on this site. I’m a massive fan of the Sussexes. But what I’m really worried about, like the vast majority of the country, is how I’m going to earn a living. I’m self employed. I’ve had to sign on to Universal Credit because my income disappeared due to Covid – the rates of which are going up and up. Britain is heading into a recession, if not a depression, under the Tory government AND Brexit. The government is responsible for 60,000 deaths and couldn’t run a bath, let alone a nation – all they’re interested in is asset-stripping and Rule Britannia. The Prime Minister won’t even meet bereaved relatives of Covid victims. An unelected little shite is running the country through him (Dominic Cummings). Once furlough ends the unemployment rates are going to skyrocket. And we’re expecting the second wave from end of September to end of February. Projected deaths are 60-120,000.
So please forgive us if we’re not interested in Netflix right now. We’re hanging on by the fingernails under a disastrous government. We’re fearing for our livelihoods and our lives. My family and I love the Sussexes and I’ll fangirl Meghan til the cows come home – but please understand. We’re terrified.
Yeah this is all very true. Nothing on telly would excite anymore here anymore (except potentially a sequel of normal people 😜).
Maybe when they release something and its something that sounds mega entertaining, yeah why not, I’d watch. But with no details apart from very vague details it’s hard to care. Ooh maybe they could do Selling Sunset, but for PALACES! I’d definitely watch that.
Brit here with both Netflix and Amazon Prime, we watch far more on Netflix, but have Prime as it comes with Amazon deliveries.
We just have far more important things going on than the Royal Family! Covid 19, Brexit, the economy, job losses etc. to name a few. So if you asked about most issues they’d be little interest right now.
As for YouGov polls they’re dependent on people answering their calls, which becomes very selective and I’d suggest not always very representative. Who is actually available during day for these type of calls? I’d argue not the average Meghan and Harry supporters.
Maybe it’s because they’re always there, part of the furniture, we take them for granted. But in our daily lives the Royals little resonance or importance usually, but at current times even less so. I just hope they bring out informative, groundbreaking documentaries reflecting a diverse range of areas.
@Andrew’s Nemesis – My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Andrew’s Nemesis,
I hope UK media starts reporting seriously on all the matters you mentioned. It’s time for them to stop using the royals as a distraction tactic.
@AndrewsNemesis
I am worried for you all as well. I wish your news media would actually cover what you mentioned more than they cover a Netflix deal that means nothing in comparison to what you all are going through.
You all are not salty. The coverage of the Sussexes remains salty even after they have left which people don’t get. Especially in light of what they should be focused on covering.
@ Andrew’s Nemesis – Sorry to hear you’re struggling as someone who is self-employed. Hope things look up for you soon!! I have a friend who wasn’t even able to claim furlough payments because the was categorised as a contracted worker not full time employee by her teaching agency, the government didn’t really care about people who fell though the cracks, they practically said as much on the briefings! Completely agree with your sentiments on the government, their response has been utterly incompetent and it’s astonishing how we’re supposed to be okay with this many people dying needlessly. They are sociopaths through and through.
I also agree that we have much bigger problems for sure, most people don’t care much about the RF but it gives me happiness that M&H are living their best life in full view of the disgusting racist press we have here in Britain, and I’ll support them both completely and would be happy to watch anything they’re involved in.
I’d also say it’s Netflix that’s top here, not as many people I know have Prime like we do (we had it for years for deliveries before they added their streaming arm). But then we’ve got Netflix/Prime/NowTV/BBC/Disney+ and watch hardly any tv so may be in the minority!
I agree Andrew’s Nemisis.
I also object to the views of all Brits being conflated with the coverage by the Daily Mail, The Sun and The Express.
These are the right-wing, gutter-press of the UK, the objective of which is to drive hatred and division. While they do have an unfortunately large readership, please know that this is the equivalent of judging all Americans by the views expressed by Fox News.
They do not represent the views of the majority of Britons, just as Fox News does not represent the views of all Americans.
LOL, well, I don’t think it’s who they were after, anyway. Americans have the runaway majority of Netflix subscriptions (which, of course we do), so that’s really whose interest they’re playing toward. The royal family is a part of the life in the UK. To Americans, it’s more of a gossip novelty, so it’s bound to be more interesting to us.
What a weird survey. Since we don’t know what the content matter is how do people know whether or not they would be interested in watching?
Hahaha they can’t get over the fact that H&M don’t need them anymore! Oh nooos, a small market of salty bitc*s won’t watch, says a streaming service with a billion subscribers 😂
Its not hard to throw polls together in a matter of hours. My company once used the services of one of the famous dem pollsters for some crisis management issues and we called them Tuesday night, got our survey finalized by Wednesday afternoon and got a key findings memo by Thursday noon.
Netflix has over 130 million subscribers. I don’t think that they care about what British thinks to be honest. Brits aren’t even into the duchess of baby Botox and the Norfolk Community Peen, if they were then Kate’s little five question survey would have been an success and more people would have tuned into wondering willys podcast where he jokes about an Uber driver being frisked.
Furthermore, whatever the Sussex’s so have the potential to do good. On one hand you have the Sussex squad and other who are interested in what there going to do next and on the other hand you have the haters who will watch whatever they produce in order to criticize it with the likes of piss Morgan and dan rotten losing there minds on Twitter.
I’ll be interested once I know what the content will be
Honestly? Who cares. The world is big. Netflix is global and so is the interest in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
I didn’t know the obamas had a netflix deal until the sussex deal was announced. I enjoyed crip camp, but had no idea it was an obama production. I tried watching Becoming twice, but could not finish it. I think it’s like anything else, people will have mixed reactions. Unless they make murder documentaries, I’ll probably give it only a passing chance. I am very glad they’ll be making nature documentaries. In spite of all our social problems, at the end of the day we might not have an earth to live on soooo.
To be fair it’s a bit hard to be interested in a vague press release with no actual content.
Having lived in the UK all my life I have to say I find all the Royals rather bland.
Harry was always more of a lad and more gregarious so as such more noticeable, but not particularly bright.
I’ll be quite curious to see what he brings to the table.
They’ll start with a sure thing and move into more risky projects. My bet is an invictus documentary released before the games. It will be a hit.
Ooh, you’re right! I could easily see an Invictus Games documentary already in the works and was probably included in the deal.
Did they really throw together a poll within a few hours to show people in the uk don’t care? Embarrassing.
But is it really that surprising, or even that big a deal, if people aren’t interested? The kind of programming that would appeal the most to an American viewer would be the celebrity aspect, and Harry and Meghan can’t exactly go KUWTK on us. So I’m betting they’ll go more the documentary/issues route, and honestly it’s hard for the average person to muster a lot of enthusiasm for some abstract educational programming. Their past experience doesn’t give a great indication of what kind of format it will be, so I think we’re all just going to have to wait and see what projects they actually take on before we pass any kind of judgment.
I hope the sussex make a documentary about underage sex trafficking featuring Prince Andrew. It will surely make them recieved lots of awards.
There’s already a documentary about that…
I used to work market research in between college and uni and polls can be put together very quickly. You just give a call centre a script and 12 hours – it can be done very easily.
Netflix is huge here, but honestly I’m not surprised with the polling figures. Brits have serious Royal Family fatigue and that goes for all of them, probably barring the Queen.
Does it really matter if the Brits aren’t interested? And how can they know what will interest them when nothing has been produced yet? Just feel like this is another attempt to slam on the Sussexes. Who cares if one nation watches their stuff or not? The rest of the world will.
I have always thought America to have the biggest Royal Family fascination. I am in NZ so we grew up with the family hanging over us and I am with an Australian and have heard his families view on the Royals. Aside from The Queen and maybe Diana no one is that interested in them. We get excited if anyone visits – Harry and William get good press. Charles and Camilla won people over on their last visit, but I honestly don’t know anyone who would get excited over the Netflix deal. But that’s just my circle.
I mean. I’ve never been interested in the royals either. And I think they get too much attention around here (this site). I miss the old days when royals were featured every now and then. Now they’re everywhere in the news feed. I get that people might find them interesting, but it’s just too much.
Anyways, I’ll read other non royal related gossip (the little there is left) Just came here because of the title.
I agree.
Based on that poll, maybe the British press can leave them to work and produce in peace. They don’t even have any programming out yet so it’s not like there’s anything to watch. Seriously if all they do are Hallmark style romance series, sports docs, and cooking shows, that’s fine with me too. It will be more than that, so they can stop speculating because they are usually wrong.