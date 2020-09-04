A new poll shows British people aren’t interested in the Sussexes’ Netflix projects

The British pollsters YouGov heard about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix deal and they decided to do a lil’ poll among British peeps to see if they (British peeps) were more interested in Netflix or at all interested in Harry & Meghan’s upcoming projects. I’m suspicious of how quickly this happened – the Netflix deal was announced mid-day in America on Wednesday, so early evening in the UK Wednesday? And YouGov threw together a poll in a matter of hours and then just started calling people? Huh.

Netflix is betting on the global appeal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but Brits aren’t expressing much excitement about content they will bring to the global streaming service, according to a survey.

The royals and Netflix earlier this week unveiled a multiyear overall content deal that will cover scripted and unscripted TV series, documentaries, feature films and kids’ programming. “Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix, on Wednesday. “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home — and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

But at least in Prince Harry’s homeland, initial interest is limited, according to a poll by YouGov, an internet-based market research and data analytics firm. “Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have announced that they have solidified their plans to make wide-ranging film and TV content for Netflix. How interested are you, if at all, in watching this?” it asked 2,713 adults in Britain.

The results: 20 percent said they were “not very interested,” while 64 percent said they were “not interested at all.” Only 12 percent expressed interest in the content, according to YouGov. It said 3 percent were “very interested,” with 9 percent being “fairly interested.”

YouGov highlighted that young audiences had the most enthusiasm for the royals’ content plans. “18-24-year-olds (23 percent) are by far the most likely age group to say they would be interested,” it highlighted. That compares to 16 percent of 25-49-year-olds and 5 percent each of people aged 50-65 and people older than that.