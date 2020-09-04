The Mail is sure that the Sussexes’ Netflix deal is horrible, but they can’t figure out why

The news broke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Netflix deal on Wednesday, just before noon on the East Coast. I still love that they got to control the information: the story broke on the New York Times and in the trade papers, like Deadline and Variety. Even though I highlighted some of the negative reactions from royal reporters/commentators like Dan Wootton and Richard Palmer, it did feel like the news genuinely shocked many in the British media. They were shocked into silence for nearly 24 hours before they settled on some new talking points, basically.
Before the Netflix deal, Harry and Meghan were pathetic fools coasting through LA on their tenuous connections to Oprah and Tyler Perry (and still likely being bankrolled by Prince Charles!). Now, with this Netflix deal, what’s the new narrative? Netflix was only interested in the Sussexes because they’re “royal.” That’s what Piers Morgan claimed. But I wasn’t actually expecting this epic Daily Mail piece, which reads as hilariously out-of-touch with the way Hollywood (as an industry) actually operates. Like, “massively bitchy royal reporting” doesn’t lend itself to actual analysis of the Netflix business model. The Daily Mail doesn’t care – they’re desperate to simply say ANYTHING negative about the Sussexes. Some highlights:
Oh no, the Sussexes are naive!! Public relations expert Mark Borowski said today the couple had put a lot of pressure on themselves to succeed. He told MailOnline: ‘An old Hollywood friend of mine once told me you can never have too big a hit. But you have got to manage expectations. When you switch on the hype machine you have got to deliver. If it’s something that lets people down it’s going to backfire. If you pull it apart, who wouldn’t want Harry and Meghan – it’s huge publicity for Netflix. But for Harry and Meghan, they just understand this media circus. They have been naïve. This is a money-raising exercise. They have got this inferiority complex they are going to have to come back cap in hand to the Royal household. It all sounds great, but what have you got? What names are attracted, what is the first project? It’s like someone in the pub saying ‘I am going to start making productions for Netflix.’
More from Borowski: ‘This is incredibly dangerous and overhyped, they have got no chance to fail, they have got to succeed. If they lose they have got a lot of egg on their face. For Harry and Meghan, this whole shooting match that they get involved with, it heaps a lot of pressure on them. They are looking for attention all the time. On this occasion I think they may have overstepped the mark. The proof is obviously in the pudding. It’s going to be very difficult, hits are very hard to come by. How many Downton Abbeys, The Crowns and Ordinary Peoples are there? They are from British producers who will tell you that you have got to have a few flops to make before you get a hit. This is a naïve double-act, who are living on hype.’
Ingrid Seward chimed in too: Royal expert Ingrid Seward said: ‘This proves it’s not what you can do, it is who you are. It’s very nice for them to be able to just step into that. I imagine Prince Charles will be relieved as they will be off his payroll now, and the British public will be relieved because they can pay back what they owe now on Frogmore Cottage, so it’s a win-win situation.’
Who is Mark Borowski and is he a Piers Morgan fever dream?? I mean, the grasping at straws is a sight to behold. “We have this amazing Netflix deal,” and then the reaction is “You’re so naive! You might be successful and that would be bad, because reasons! What happens if one of your projects isn’t super-popular, THEN WHAT.” Jesus Christ. The beauty of Netflix is that they don’t release much information about which projects were the most watched or whatever. And Netflix has billions to spend to churn out new content, and guess what? Tons of Netflix subscribers WILL seek out the stuff produced by Meghan and Harry simply because their names are attached. Which is what Netflix was always banking on, nothing more and nothing less.
Basically, the Daily Mail just wanted to put Harry & Meghan’s names with these kinds of words and phrases: hype machine, backfire, money raising exercise, pressure, dangerous, naive. These dumbasses are really losing their f–king minds and it’s a sight to behold.
And Ingrid Seward is such a giant B, oh my God.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
“hits are very hard to come by. How many Downton Abbeys, The Crowns and Ordinary Peoples are there? They are from British producers who will tell you that you have got to have a few flops to make before you get a hit. This is a naïve double-act, who are living on hype.’“
Do they think they are making a Marvel movie?? They are likely going to be producing mainly documentaries. Of course Netflix sought them out because of who they are! I AM one of those people who would seek out something of theirs just like I would the Obamas or Ava Duvernay. FFS these people! They really want them to fail so Harry can come crawling back.
Meghan is a formal actress who has connections. Harry has connections in Hollywood as well. I wouldn’t doubt they had reached out to the Obamas as well.
Apparently Netflix would only go to them for something about Britain or British/posh people? Sure. Yet again trying to put them in a very small and limited box and say their only value comes from being royal.
And just to add, Prince Harry has already done 5 documentaries that were hugely successful, so I have no idea what these idiots are going on and on about. Prince Harry in Africa, The forgotten kingdom: (https://twitter.com/Gertsroyals/status/1301185107236204549), Prince Harry: Frontline in Afghanistan etc, all were hugely successful. So what are these idiots going on about?
I think they are banking on the public’s ignorance about Prince Harry’s past experiences and Prince Edwards’s production company. Someone commented yesterday here I think that Prince William had tried to shop around a documentary I think and it got rejected and ended up on the bbc?
The choice of shows to name drop is hilarious. Does this guy realize that British aristocracy is *not* the only topic possible in entertainment? Yes, I think it’s very likely H & M will not be producing a reboot of Upstairs, Downstairs (but I’d watch the hell out of it if they did!)
I’m no business expert, but I am 99.9% sure they got a hefty signing fee AND money to fund their projects. I also believe Harry and Meghan are smart enough and connected enough to secure AMAZING talent. SO many power players are supporting them – Oprah, Tyler Perry, the Obamas, Beyonce, Ellen DeGeneres and SO many more.
The weird thing is that there is a really easy way for the Mail to criticise this deal – one of the reasons Netflix has so much money is that they are quite tax dodgy (at least in the UK) and H&M maybe shouldn’t be collaborating with tax dodgers.
Unfortunately the Mail is supported and supports so many tax dodgers themselves that they have blocked themselves from using this as a criticism.
The unhinged hatred, jealousy and contempt the Daily Hate and their readers at large have for Harry and Meghan is beyond any reason or rational. I’ve never seen any other celebrity suffer this kind of media hate campaign waged against them for this long in this unfathomable way. Yes, I know princess Diana was hounded but this is pure consistent hate. There’s never anything positive, just hate. They left which is what the wanted (at least in Meghan’s case) so why continue this….
Also what’s happening with the lawsuit? Haven’t heard any updates in a while.
The Daily Mail lost the last round which is why no updates. I am still waiting to hear when they are going to pay her attorneys. The next step is a court date which the judge wanted set.
I agree–the hate is unprecedented. The Sussexes have exposed the utter toxicity of the British media and of the royal family.–and unlike the US, the tabloid media has mainstream credibility. Most of the rota reporters work for tabloids, and regularly consult with mainstrean media. It’s totally normal for the BBC to consult a member of the tabloid media, while in the US, it would be absurd for a reporter for the National Enquirer to go a mainsteam news show (outside of Fox). The entitled ownership of Prince Harry is actually frightening. These people really believe they should have a say in his life choices. If any American reporter showed this kind of personal interest in another celebrity, writing over and over about their personal life choices as if they have a say in that person’s life choices, it would be called unprofessional, abusive, stalking behavior–especially Piers toward Meghan. While some members of the British public–the women MPs letter for example–called this out, the BM (and public) seems to just–accept this behavior. I don’t get it.
There are hater blogs where these people spew hate 24/7. This is where they coordinate their on line comments and coordinate up votes for the worst. These hate blogs are fairly recent so Diana didn’t see this level of rabid hate. One of them is promoted in comments on cdan which is why I quit that site. The same user is probably behind the made up ‘blind items’ about Harry and Meghan.
cancel blindgossip as well–the MAGAs and Meghan haters run that place.
The hate is extreme with those wanting the Queen to “claim custody” of Archie or Harry “coming to his senses” and taking Archie from Meghan and rushing back to apologize to his brother. And all will be “well” when Archie can Play with his cousins.
Like how negatively influenced do you have to be to just go digging for something that isn’t there. The desperation for them to fail is so thick in the British press that its muddy water at this point. I’m really surprised I have not seen more deep dives into it, to be honest. These people have no shame in hiding their hate, blatant racism and classism (sp?).
Like in the beginning I’ll admit I was kind of *meh* on all the rollout press of Meg, because I only vaguely knew who she was and just wanted pretty pictures because that’s all the royal family does letsbehonest, like as a black American we didn’t watch royal weddings and stuff it wasn’t our vibe, so for all I knew they just took photos.
But I got really excited as she kind of did her own rollout of like, although she was joining a privileged and flawed institution she was going to use her platform for the better and the more I learned about her the more I was like “cool, an actual decent human being.” And watching the DM and The Sun and every other rag just spew racist, classist (again I know I’m not spelling that right) garbage at her day in and day out, like homegirl cannot breathe.
So now I’m just rooting for them, like every other decent human being like I want them to do so much better than everyone believes they can because they are better than the royal family.
They’ll have some hits and some flops – everyone does. But the whole “They only got the deal because they’re Harry and Meghan!” well yes. That’s the point. Netflix sought them out and struck a deal because they know that whatever the Sussexes do will be talked about which equals more views/press/media coverage for them. How do other famous people get these deals? Would Barack Obama have gotten a Netflix deal if he was still Senator Barack Obama? No. (Don’t get me wrong, I love the Obamas)
I agree Sofia. Also, the fact that they are saying they have no experience is ridiculous. They will have a team of people working with them. It’s not just Harry and Meghan and a camera. Morons.
This Netflix deal is HUGE and it’s upsetting to the British press that a popular senior royal left and found success.
And since Harry has participated in other documentaries and Meghan worked in the industry for years, it’s not like they are total novices. All of these arguments are stupid. Most projects have multiple production companies attached to them so it’s not like Harry and Meghan have to bring everything to the table or assume all of the risks of loss.
Exactly…..of course they got the deal because they are “harry and Meghan.” that’s what Netflix is banking on – that people will tune in to see what Harry and Meghan produce/create. And people will. Like I said the other day – the numbers don’t care about motivation. You know all those sunflowers are going to be watching the first thing they produce just so they can criticize it…..but Netflix doesn’t care. They care that you watched it. Same with everyone who bought Finding Freedom to tear it apart. Omid doesn’t care. He got paid just the same.
The bots/snowflakes on social media are now carrying on about “canceling” Netflix and putting it down. Forgetting that the film The Irishman was shown on Netflix and was nominated for several academy awards. And emmy awards have been awarded to Netflix shows.
Yeah I’m not sure that “They only got a deal because they’re massively internationally popular and everything they’ve done so far, separately and together, has been a huge financial/charitable success” is really the burn that they think it is. How else does any business work? “You’re only successful at being popular because people really like you!” isn’t some kind of strange conspiracy.
Im a huge Meghan and Harry fan, but not necessarily Netflix. I keep getting it only to cancel, just to get it again. But yeah, Im subscribing again once their content starts rolling out.
Piers Morgan has the careless fury of a man who realizes that he’s already peaked and his trajectory has taken a downward turn.
Yep. He’s mad that’s he’s stuck on that morning show and on a channel that is losing money and he couldnt use Meghan to get opportunities in the US besides The Talk. It’s always been deeper than Thomas Markle and a wedding invite. He wanted to use her. He’s the real social climber.
Given the Piers anecdote in FF, I really feel like he made a pass at her that night and she turned him down. And he’s been increasingly salty ever since. His attitude sounds exactly like the guy in your DMs who heaps on the flattery until you say no, and then he turns all “You bitch, you’re so ugly and no one will ever like you anyway”.
Piers behavior borders on psychotic. I’m surprised the TV station hasn’t gotten rid of him, he could become a big liability. They are playing with fire.
The BM normalizes this behavior when they allow Piers to run wild–it condones male entitlement to women’s time and affection and that can have dangerous consequences
I can’t believe people get paid to write this stuff. Yeah, they don’t know what to do with this news or how to spin it. They can’t find a tangible downside. They’re used to ex working royals being pathetic hang-ons or dead which is why they were SO sure things wouldn’t work out for H&M and were comfortable being disrespectful on their public accounts. But H&M walked away from the RF and scored a massive deal— they’re successful and the RRs don’t know what to do with them.
Every single project these two have done has been successful. They did not even write FF and it was a bestseller in some countries. They were successful as individuals and as partners.
I don’t expect the naysayers to start admitting that they were wrong. They’ve been downplaying the appeal of the Sussexes from the start. What truly grates them is that the Sussexes recognise their own worth and are profiting from it. All their attempts at putting these two in their place have not worked.
I said much the same thing below about the significant achievements of these two separately as well as together. Your point about mediocrity is one that doesn’t get talked about in a historical context very often. I’m not equipped to pose a theory, but I wish someone *would* analyze how the BRF (granted there are some small exceptions) has evolved into this dysfunctional, inept, ill-educated, unmotivated (except by their worst impulses), unqualified, MEDIOCRE assortment of irrelevant people. And why the British taxpayers continue to feel they deserve veneration and extravagant support.
There goes Ingrid Seward, bringing up Frogmore Cottage again, for which they really shouldn’t have to pay squat.
It’s really disturbing. I say this on twitter a lot but – what do the british taxpayers think? (the ones who care about this stuff) – that they are going to get a check in the mail when they pay back Frogmore? They wont see the money. It will go back into the sovereign grant money or however it was funded and the queen will spend it on whatever.
These losers are just mad that while the Sussexes are thriving and flourishing and making millions, they’re stuck over there with boring royals and losing money with Covid and have lawsuits out the backside. They clearly wanted them to fail and with the home purchase, speaking agency signing, charity launching and Netflix deal, they’re bothered. It’s blatant jealously because they would never have those opportunities and they have no sway or power to stop the Sussexes because they’re in business with powerful figures and business powerhouses. They don’t want no problems. You can feel the bitterness from Piers tweets yesterday because he clearly is bitter that he can’t use his Meghan “connection” in the U.K. and US especially anymore. They’ve been burned and traumatized because all their attempts at hindering their obsession has failed.
This is how white people (some) try to stiffle black people progress ALL the time. They try to convince you you aren’t worth it and that you don’t matter, then you push thru the pain and hurt and get success. Then they try to turn others/the world against you. It’s relentless.
If Kate had secured such a deal, she’d be CEO of the century!
The gaslighting “they are naive, have no experience …” WUT? Harry’s been making documentaries since he was 20. Meghan’s been a professional actress in successful productions for most of her adult life. But these coconuts act like Meghan just hatched like a new chick on the day she married Harry, and they give him no credit for his many accomplishments. They’re very much a good investment for Netflix — a rare combination of knowledge, experience, vision, and global reach. This deal is brilliant, even if some of their projects don’t land in a big way, they will all be meaningful.
ingrid Seward: ‘This proves it’s not what you can do, it is who you are.”
*Side-eyeing Betty, Charles, Willy, and the rest of the BRF*
I laughed so hard, the BRF thinks they can interfere in American business deals on US soil. Netflix USA company, Meghan US citizen, Harry and Meghan lice in USA. How does the BRF stop the deal? Scrutiny? oh wow and how do you DEMAND to see the deal?
That Ingrid Stewart woman is especially salty. Suddenly she is concerned about taxpayer money. GTFO.
That PR expert has been a bitter mouthpiece for the press for a while. I wonder if he tried to rep Meghan when she was a girlfriend or something.
I agree there will be lots of pressure as people want to see them fail. But Harry has been in quite a few documentaries now and is co producing that Apple series with Oprah which has some great talent attached including Asif Kapadia who directed the great Amy Winehouse documentary. He was also apparently really involved with the Netflix Rising Phoenix documentary so this work probably isn’t entirely alien to him.
Bob Iger said he knew Harry well so apart from likes of Tyler Perry or Tom Bradby whose documentaries Harry has appeared in, who knows what other industry figures he might know that could possibly connect to great talent and guide. And Meghan has worked in film & tv and has producer friends so not a completely new climate for her either.
From NYT sounds like they’ve been using own money since stepping down so no need for that snark from Ingrid about Charles’ relief for them to be off his payroll. And the irony- her whole career is writing about royals- people who have money, profile etc just because of who they are!
I’m waiting for Richard Kay’s take of how certain family members or staff feel. Right now there’s a headline of how they didn’t tell the Queen before deal was announced. Of course I think it would be nice as a courtesy to share good news in advance but her households can’t be trusted not to leak so until that’s resolved she might have to find out after the fact.
This isn’t lazy Will and never had a job Kate getting a production deal. It’s an actress who had a long list of connections pre-royal status and some who turned an international event like Invictus into a success with all the logistics of working with governments including heads of state, TV contracts, logistics and everything else involved.
Ironically on social media US veterans have been sharing a video a US Invictus games because of Trump’s alleged comments about disabled veterans. It shows the Bidens at the games& their support for veterans but also the athletes talking about how positive experience of participating in the games has been for them.
Documentary about the Invictus games or something is likely type of content that maybe included.
Mara good point about Netflix’s tax issue at least in the U.K. huge companies paying little tax means less for social welfare programs& helps creates cycle where charity is needed. Press may bring it up but low corporate tax & tax avoidance schemes is very popular with the Tories& the newspaper owners that endorse them so hard angle to push.
Military families was one of Jill Biden’s concerns as 2nd lady. There’s a great video of her and Michele hosting a luncheon for them when Harry pops in and people go nuts.
Would a documentary exposing Piers Morgan’s slime ball tactics be too much to ask?
Like behind the News of the World hacking. I want a behind the scene on how the hacking went down with reenactment.
Of course they want them because they are Royal!!! Netflix certainly wasn’t knocking on my door asking if I wanted this deal. These people need to come up with something better than that.
I’d take my chances with $150 million of horrible.
I Believe that those royal reporters were told by the royal family that Harry will be back and no one in that family thought that Harry would be successfully. Every time Meghan and Harry do something and it’s news worthy the royal reporters are all sent out at the same time with the same talking point to convince the British public that what the Sussex’s are doing is wrong and their going to failed. I don’ know who the royal reporters at this point are trying to convince that Harry will come back themselves the public who honestly seem like they don’t care or the royal family. Of course The royal reporters were going to be completely negative and then Know damn well that this is huge deal and Meghan especially Harry won’t ever be royal senior member Because of their racist behavior and hatefulness towards Meghan they help drive out the own two members of the royal family that people actually like . And their stuck with the Cambridge’s who disappeared for weeks at a time they can’t write articles about the Cambridge’s because half the time no one knows where they are . Two future queen and kings ghosted on the British public all the time and no one is asking why are we paying for two people who don’t work for their paychecks live in the luxury do absolutely nothing but everyone’s is supposed to be more outraged that two former royal members left and living their lives without the tax player footing their bills .
The royals family, courtiers and press are living so much in 1937. The Diana years have not thought them anything. They think that Harry and Meghan would be supported like the Wallis and Edward all their life. H&M will live like lazy socialites like the Windsors.
They already had that Duke of Windsor story written about Harry. He was going to spend his life following Meghan around looking for something meaningful to do. Have they not been listening to or watching the man at all? So disrespectful and then they wonder why he won’t come back.
The picture of them leaving the Canadian embassy. Harry hasn’t looked that happy in England since he and Meghan’s wedding day.
The Rotten Rota sour grapes are riped, the harvest is particularly bumper this year! Meanwhile The Sussexes are busy writng and researching scripts for NETFLIX contents! 1year review, I hear? I don’t think so. First the rotters moaned and mocked them for living at Tyler Perry’s, then, they purchased a beautiful mansion, the rotters whinged about the number of bathrooms and wondered how they were going to pay for this $14m property, but as a Ghanaian Proverb goes; ‘If a Blindman Threatens to stone you, run, because, rest assured that , his foot is on a stone’ , to wit; The Sussexes had bagged The Netflix deal, and knew where the coins will be coming from, so CHECKMATE Rotten Rota!
Ingrid Seward is a hag. She acts like Petty Betty and much of the BRF have actually accomplished stuff, built businesses from the ground up and seen them flourish. The only one who has is Charles. Petty Betty hires horse breeders to buy her horses. The rest of them…they are where they are due to their names. Harry has started 2 charitable organizations that are flourishing. He has produced/participated in several well-received documentaries. IS needs to keep the Sussexes names out of her haterade mouth.
The BM, RRs and Grey Men wanted Harry and Meghan to fail at life, so Harry would divorce Meghan and come back to them with his hat in his hand. This was their fervent hope and dream, and now that it is unlikely Harry will come back, they are salty with a capital S. The Netflix deal is a terrific get for the Sussexes. It proves, like the Obamas’ deal did, that in spite of the racist public’s opinion on their worth, someone does value their intelligence, experience and insight.
Any knuckle head RR getting dragged for their latest round of foolishness on social media? They can’t control the Sussexes; they are at the point that UK opinion doesn’t matter anymore. Keep your puppets the Cambridges.
