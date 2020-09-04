Donald Trump thinks everyone who serves in the military is a ‘loser’ and a ‘sucker’

The Jerry Falwell Jr. story highlighted the utter hypocrisy of the Evangelical community’s support of Donald Trump. The fact that so many Evangelicals are still ride-or-die for this disgusting sexual predator, serial adulterer and chief death cultist says more about the American Evangelical community than anything else. But there’s another group which is ride-or-die for Trump: the white dudes in the American military (although that is hopefully changing). You would think with Trump Vietnam War-era deferments and fictitious bone spurs and his generally flaccid and toxic masculinity, that these soldiers and generals would want to stay the f–k away from Trump. And in return for their support, Donald Trump thinks they’re all a bunch of suckers and losers.
Donald Trump is denying a report that he called U.S. soldiers “losers” and “suckers” during a 2018 trip to Paris when he canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery. Trump, 74, slammed a report from the Atlantic on Thursday that said he “rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day.” The magazine did not identify the four sources.
“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” Trump reportedly said to senior staff members the morning the trip was scheduled to take place.
He also reportedly later called the marines who died at Belleau Wood — the battle during which American troops and allies halted Germany’s advance into Paris during WWI in 1918 —”suckers,” and asked his aides, “Who were the good guys in this war?”
Sources also told the magazine that in a 2018 White House planning meeting for a military parade, Trump allegedly did not want wounded veterans included as “Nobody wants to see that.”
The Atlantic report also touched on Trump’s repeated criticisms of the late Sen. John McCain, both on his 2016 campaign trail and after the senator died of brain cancer in August 2018.
“We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral,” Trump reportedly told senior staff members of McCain after he died. Trump on Thursday told reporters that though he disagreed with McCain, he had to “approve” his funeral in 2018 “without hesitation and without complaint.”
“I felt he deserved it,” Trump said Thursday. Trump did not have to approve McCain’s funeral.
His heated denials — on Twitter and at the foot of the stairs of Air Force One — rang hollow alongside his past public, on-the-record disparagements of McCain which has included calling the late senator “not a hero” and “horrible” as recently as last year.
I haven’t read the entire Atlantic piece yet, I’ve only read these highlights and the highlights I’ve seen on Twitter. The Atlantic piece focuses not just on Trump’s hatred of the American military, but also his general worldview, that patriotism and service to one’s country is a fool’s errand and a weakness. He thinks that if you’re smart enough and a winner, you don’t have to concern yourself with serving your country. Smart people go and make money. That’s it. That’s his whole deal. He doesn’t respect people whose motives aren’t monetary. When he sees a cemetery full of fallen soldiers, he thinks they all died because they were losers and poor.
Trump tweeted some pathetic denials which are not even worth posting. I will give you this one though:
shot, chaser pic.twitter.com/e7fDqjHnx5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2020
1/ President Trump, who never served in the military, canceled a 2018 visit to a cemetery where American troops are buried, saying: “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” https://t.co/25GkwyjjJM
— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 3, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
This is how he thinks. He cheated so he didn’t have to serve and thinks anyone who does serve is a loser. Maybe this is why he doesn’t care if Russia put a bounty on the heads of our brave solders. He should borrow Malania’s I don’t really care jacket.
It wouldn’t fit his bulk.
According to another story, he asked John Kelly, his former Chief of Staff whose son died in Afghanistan, why someone would choose to go into the military. Utterly depraved.
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-questioned-kellys-sons-sacrifice-on-memorial-day-grave-visit-2020-9
This is classic Trump though. He doesn’t understand why anyone acts in a selfless way, he doesn’t get those that follow rules and laws even. All those people are suckers and losers. You’re a military person that was injured/killed – sucker. You’re a military person that committed war crimes and made money off your time (i.e. Gallagher, Eric Prince) = hero.
Kelly let kids get locked in cages and didn’t care that a lot of the unaccompanied minors would never find their families again. To meet someone who cares so little about *his* son is just desserts.
He asked Kelly that at the grave of Kelly’s son!!!!
As much as I loathe him and believe he would say this, I wish the article had more concrete evidence because I think this might convince people to vote him out.
Exactly this is just “fake news” to those lost causes….
Yup. I’ve seen people jumping through hoops to call this “fake news.” Even the McCain stuff is dismissed as “well, he was a political opponent, of course he’s going to say stuff like that.” Truly maddening justification.
I disagree – there is nothing that will convince his base to vote him out. They could have him on tape and it won’t matter, they will find an excuse. For goodness sake people think Trump was sent from God. The laziest entitled malevolent man sent from God – no words except VOTE!
His base doesn’t need to be convinced. The Obama/Trump swing voters need to be convinced. Insulting the military doesn’t play well with swing voters and Trump and his goons know they are in trouble.
I tend to agree with you, EM. I remember in 2016 when he started insulting a gold-star family (the Khans, I believe) how little impact it seemed to have outside of the news media anyway. At this point I think that he’d have to shoot a disabled Vet on the south lawn of the WH for any of his supporters to turn on him.
Mac, I truly hope you’re right and this will have an impact on the swing voters, but at this point I’m just discouraged about it all…and I’m not even American so can’t vote! Gah.
Yeah his base are deplorables who like his behavior and evangelicals who only vote repub because of abortion. This solidifies the Biden vote from college educated white people and especially suburban women who have enough of his chaos, incompetence and overall sociopathic behavior.
I believe that if he is recorded killing Melania and Barron in a fit of rage at the White House during one of their visits (because they don’t live there,) his base will assume they had it coming to them and say, “So what?” His followers are sick, sick, sick.
“I could shoot someone on 5th Avenue…..”
So yeah. It wouldn’t cause them to blink.
The MAGA response would be that they deserved it.
Multiple eyewitnesses for this article-and it’s the Atlantic, not a tabloid. But his brain washed supporters could see a video of him saying these horrible things and still make excuses for him.
Agreed @marycontrary. His brainwashed supporters heard him on tape bragging about sexually assaulting women and still voted him in. They saw him ridicule a man’s physical disability and still voted him in. They heard him call Nazis “very fine people” and don’t care. They saw him tweet that American citizens who live in cities with Democrat mayors “can rot.” They heard him say he’s “in love” with the brutal North Korean dictator who has threatened to nuke the United States.
It doesn’t matter. They are in a cult. As long as he keeps hating the same people they hate, they like him.
Sorry Jennifer, but I’m with EM on this. There is NOTHING that will turn his base against him at this point. Right now it’s “fake news” but even if any of the generals came out and confirmed this story his supporters would just turn against them claiming they were “out to get Trump”. Trump is the only one they trust and believe. It’s insanity.
LOL, Republicans don’t give a shit about veterans. They just use it as a political mechanism to leverage their access to legislative office. Their suffering is just a battering ram by which they silence opponents. Actually caring about them as people, though? Unlikely. Veterans make up an obscene percentage of homelessness (11%), and a lot of that is because neither political coalition gives enough of a damn to give them proper healthcare, financial, or long term psychological support.
They like making money from wars, in my opinion. It takes volunteers to front up the armed forces and use all that equipment.
The 4 sources have verified the story with the Washington Post for certain and I also believe with the AP.
Trump’s approval with the military is also currently at 37%, which is shocking, but really good news. He doesn’t deserve their support.
Yes – just about to post this. Other news sources including the Washington Post have confirmed the story.
His supports who purport to be patriotic, pro-military, and “christian” are just racist garbage.
So they don’t really care about any of that other stuff.
They LOVE to use “patriotism” and “christianity” against people who don’t support their bigotry.
But bigotry is their only real allegiance. I think most don’t admit that even to themselves, b/c even racists know that racism is evil- that’s why they fight so hard against being labeled racist, or argue that “racism” doesn’t really exist.
But none of this matters to them.
They just want the racist in chief to remain in control.
They are not concerned with democracy, corruption, the economy, and certainly not with justice, compassion, or equality.
“Bigotry is their only real allegiance.” So among the Trumpsters, I find this to be a glass shattering truth. But you are also right when you say that they don’t admit this, even to themselves. It is as if the even the thought is just too big to penetrate. The bigoted notions are wrapped up in Biblical teachings (specifically the sexism, homophobia and transphobia aspects) and what they learned when they were children (about Democrats and Black people). It truly doesn’t strike them as “bigotry,” but rather just as the “way things are and should always be.” Like they will consistently rewrite the rules just enough so that Black people who die at the hands of the police were being bad and deserved it, whereas Kyle Rittenhouse – who arguably deserved to be killed as he walked toward police brandishing a weapon – was right and good and pure.
If you know a way to combat that, LMK. Desperate to change a few minds over here.
I’ve blocked so many people on FB this morning. I’m tired of dropping the video of Bone Spurs mocking John McCain and calling him a ‘loser.’ McCain was many things, but the man was a hero and a POW.
I’m hoping General Kelly will finally come out against this loser. Maybe that would finally sink Trump with vets. Can you imagine being at your son’s GRAVE and the president says crap like that? I’ve been livid since reading The Atlantic article and booting and blocking anyone (including family) who calls this “fake news.”
I’m a veteran and I have no f’s left to give in trying to make nice with the Cultists.
I live on a military base because my husband is a Marine, and while I don’t interact much with other Marines, I have noticed more outspoken support for left-leaning causes like BLM from other wives, some my age (40) but some younger wives as well. That being said, there are plenty, and I mean PLENTY, of liberal-hating, confederate flag waving, scary ass knuckle-dragging, Trump loving rednecks in my neighborhood. And I’m not sure Trump insulting the military is enough to change their minds. They’ve been conditioned to hate liberals more than anything else, even when it goes against their own self-interest.
My friends who’s husband is retired Navy is uber Catholic-so even with this, she’d support Trump because her only issue is anti-abortion. It’s mind boggling.
So save the “unborn”, but once they’re here, forget about them/cruelty is the point. Nice. Organized religion can BITE me!
Same with my retired military uncle and half my family. I’ve tried arguing “well, if you’re really pro-life you should be supporting free healthcare and child care and not putting children in cages,” etc. and nothing gets through. During Obama’s tenure I tried “well, the rate of abortions now is lower than it’s ever been since Roe v. Wade” and he told he’d have to “check those numbers.” I’m like, dude, this is your single issue and you don’t even know the stats? Brainwashed.
I’ve never understood how he had any support from military families at all. But I don’t understand how he has any support from Christians either. 🤷🏻♀️
@Jenn. I’m not American but am Christian and I don’t get it either. When I ask for examples of what he has done that is so great I just get the party line. Some are starting to see he is not so great but there is also a rumour out there that he was born again after being elected which seems to be how his first few decades are explained. Strangely no one chats up Pence…and there is still a consensus that Nancy Pelosi is evil. My opinion is that there is probably some bad at the top level of each party…but otherwise am a bit unclear
A poll came out this week that Biden is leading Trump 41 to 37 among active duty members.
I’ve read that as well. It makes me so happy, because he doesn’t deserve their support. He has no respect for them, and only uses them as props.
I’m old enough to remember Hillary Clinton having an 85% chance of winning on election night. Do not trust the polls. Check every day to make sure you are registered to vote and do it. Volunteer to text bank or be a poll worker. VOTE.
I also live on a military base. Last week my family participated in a walk around the base, officially authorized by the base military brass, that was to fight racism and start difficult conversations. It had such a turnout that it had to be divided into different waves and start times. We weren’t allowed to have signs or anything with “political” messages, but my husband wore his BLM shirt and mask and I was so proud to see the amount of people who turned up for it.
But like you, Boo, I see plenty of Trump flags flying from servicemembers houses, and despite how “socially just” a lot of the members and their spouses sound on a lot of topics, I still fear how they’ll actually vote, just because Republican administrations are usually more “pro-military.”
I’m an Army veteran. Veterans are not happy with Trump at all, and there are way more of us than there are active duty. I will also say that my friends that are still in the Army are not supportive of Trump.
My husband is an officer in the Navy & according to him, in the officer core, there is little support for Trump. Of course officers are a smaller % of the military. I work at a VA & the trump supporters tend to be more vocal, but fewer in number. And current active duty military has a growing number of women & minority service members, so the Republicans will likely loose support from the military over time.
ETA: And F*CK trump for so many things including disparaging disabled veterans!
I’m a disabled veteran and everytime I go to the VA I see tons of vets wearing Trump hats or T-shirts. Next time, I’m rolling in wearing my Biden/Harris top and my Navy hat. BTW, its ALL old white guys wearing this stuff. People 35 and younger who were in Iraq/Afghanistan? I hardly ever see them wearing Trump gear.
Hopefully, after this the tide is turning.
My cousin is an active Marine stationed overseas and has said the USMC is anti Trump. Especially after he fired Mattis whom they revere.
God he’s a piece of shit.
This
The White House was warned this story was coming. They had coordinated responses, all almost word for word exactly the same, from sycophants like Sarah Huckabee Sanders all ready to go as the story was breaking. It’s amazing how many claim to have been right by his side all day the day of the Belleau Wood incident. His fringe lunatics like Junior and Charlie Kirk are responding to it by accusing Kamala Harris of endorsing pedophilia or some other ridiculous claim. Their frantic, coordinated response tells me every word of it is true.
And no, he didn’t easily agree to honor McCain. he had to be shamed into it and initially refused to acknowledge his death, just like he refused to honor Elijah Cummings and John Lewis. And then Nagini crashed the funeral to play with her phone during Meghan McCain’s eulogy.
This morning, they’re trying to distract with a jobs report and Nagini’s illegal campaign trip to Pennsylvania.
Why am I so,so tired and full of dread? Will this ever end? How can this piece of excrement be tolerated by decent people? Where are the decent people? Is it just me?
*waving hand wildly*. HERE WE ARE!!! All up and down CB, in The Resistor Family on Twitter, in Swing Left, and Vote.org…all working on turning local/state/House/Senate BLUE ALLLLLLLLLLLL the way down!!
#WeThePeopleAreHere #UnitedWeStand
Lovely to see you (TheOG) Jan90067, you gave me hope and made me smile. Thank you for that. I am just having such a low day.
I’m over at VoteVets and everyone there is ready to vote this scumbag out!
This one is bleak. I’ve tried explaining to certain trump supporters in my life that he hates all of us. All of us. And they say he loves them. No he doesn’t. And it’s infuriating that all these people are ok with him hating me as long as he loves them. These are close friends and coworkers. I keep waiting for something to finally get through but it doesn’t. He now openly hates the military and fallen troops. How more anti-American and inhumane can you get?
Yes! He only loves himself. But the with the way he eats and he is always (from sundown to sunset, day in-day out) causing sooo much STRESSFUL DRAMA AND TRAUMA–which could eventually cause medical problems (i.e., cancers and other diseases) if he in actuality cares about himself. . . . . . . . .🤔
When his supporters try to vote twice they will find out how much he really hates them.
I hope the prosecute every single one of those idiots because its a felony.
I’ve yet to see this man express love of any kind. These must be very lonely people to be able to project that on him.
Sociopaths like Trump don’t feel love, nor do they feel remorse or empathy. They have no issues manipulating those closest to them, even spouses and children. Their driving force is simply to dominate others and they’re addicted to the feeling of power and control it gives them. Sociopaths lack a conscience, so they will do pretty much anything it takes to get what they want, willfully disregarding or violating the rights of others.
In short, they’re monsters and completely unable to be rehabilitated into nice people.
Jaded, I think that’s the best, most succinct description of Trump/the sociopathic personality I’ve every seen!
I sent this article to my relatives who are Trump supporters and was read the riot act – unnamed sources, no proof, he’s the most “patriotic American” ever. One person said that most members of the military support Trump so this is clearly fake news. So sad.
The sources are unnamed but not unknown. The 4 sources for the story have verified the account with The Washington Post (and I also heard the AP verified, but I haven’t directly read their statement).
He already insulted POWs on camera, why would Trump supporters be surprised that his disrespect extends to those killed in action? This is entirely CONSISTENT with who he has shown himself to be: a man who is incredibly vain about his hair, who didn’t show up for the 100 year anniversary of the armistice of WWI, on the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps at a site where many Marines died, who insults POWs and Gold Star families. This is just an extension of a per-existing narrative that Trump has written for himself.
If my Trump supporting family members challenge me when I talk to them about this, I will say the proof is in the pudding: he didn’t show up to the 100 year anniversary, when all the other world leaders did. He didn’t care, he didn’t show up. THAT alone should be enough to tell them how little regard he has for those who’ve served.
I’m with you! I just shake my head at their unending support of this massive piece of sh*t dictator wannabe.
I’m in the same boat. It’s so hard to see family members fall for this con! Hugs to you.
I’ve been mentally strategizing for months, trying to think of a plan to somehow engage them in a way that will change their minds.
I sent family and friends VIDEO of Trump mocking McCain and was told in response that “McCain was a loser.” I blocked that person immediately. You can debate me about McCain’s political record, but to call a POW a “loser,” get out!
My mom is an evangelical republican. She agrees with me that Trump is a malignant narcissist however crossing the aisle to vote democrat is a bridge too far (something something scary Nancy pelosi). We got into it last night about this article. I feel so sad and hopeless today, worse than the day he was elected.
I just do NOT understand, how people who consider themselves “such GOOD, “God Fearing” CHRISTIANS can condone:
A “Christian” who NEVER goes to church (except *maybe* Christmas/Easter, and ONLY since in office),
a serial cheater, a rapist of women/child,
a predator who claims he “grabs ‘em by the pussy”,
who separates families, caging the children (most to NEVER see their families again,
someone who PERSONIFIES the “Seven Deadly Sins” (and has broken each and every one)…
HOW do they justify their support????
Because they are not actually Christians. Satan can quote the Bible too. They are using their “religion” as a shield and an excuse to go against everything the Bible says all while maintaining a false sense of superiority. They are followers of the devil, through and through. They are evil rebranded.
Exactly, Regina…exactly.
My mom is a evangelical republican, doesn’t like trump but likes what he does for the far right. i.e. elect judges and supreme court, enable pro birth, racism and homophobic policy
This small, petty man is ruining our country with the support and encouragement of the Republican party. He thinks that he can say whatever he wants and there will never be any consequences for him. And, so far, there haven’t been.
I was in Target yesterday, out for the first time in weeks, and a woman at the register next to me was having problems buying baby food with her WIC card. Turns out you can’t have more than 50 items? Whatever, she’s trying to feed her baby. And the woman waiting behind her started saying nasty things to her because she was going to be delayed. The mean woman had a perfectly quiet 2 year old in her cart and kept referring to that as why she shouldn’t be inconvenienced by someone in front of her having a problem. She was so nasty and horrible and thought it was perfectly okay for her to be saying these things to a random stranger in a store. She’s the kind of person that Trump is influencing with his own behavior. I knew my area was full of Trump supporters, but it really brought home to me the damage he’s done to us as a society.
Sorry for the vent, but it was really upsetting even as a bystander and illustrated how far we’ve fallen in just a few years.
This is why he never went to Dover. Someone in that administration kept him away when the Gold Star families are there to me the bodies.
We have seen him just be horrible to the ones he has spoken about publicly. What more will it take for racist to see he don’t care about them either.
Well thank God he didn’t. If my husband were killed in action and I had to go there, I certainly wouldn’t want Trump there, too.
This is appalling. The commander in chief, the person in charge of the military, says that those who die in combat are “losers.” all of them apparently, even the boys who died a hundred years ago!!
People are crying “Fake news” but this is the Atlantic and Washington Post. They check their sources thoroughly. This isn’t fake.
BUT, its also not that surprising. He said that John Mccain wasn’t a hero because “I like people who don’t get caught” or whatever the quote was, he attacked the Khans after the DNC, etc – he has no respect for the troops and military. And he never has.
The draft dodger’s father was a racist slum lord who cheated the US government and US Veterans out of millions via his housing projects. Rotten apple didn’t fall far from the tree.
Let’s not forget his GRANDFATHER who was KICKED OUT of Bavaria by decree for his cowardice, failing to do his military duty!
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/nov/21/trump-grandfather-friedrich-banished-germany-historian-royal-decree
Multigenerational draft dodging. Sounds just like the Drumpf family.
Correct, those are thoroughly-vetted sources, but not to the right. They hate the Atlantic and WaPo for disseminating what they call fake news. You could produce audio and video and they’d say it was doctored. They cannot be convinced. They demand proof and then dismiss it. They never wanted it in the first place, they just wanted to start a fight.
It’s time that you all wrap your head around the fact that 40% of your fellow citizens are: racist, greedy, selfish, amoral, stupid, self-harming, ignorant, or some combination of all of the above. Look around you at any given moment, even if it’s just out of your window, and count off at least 4 out of ten and remind yourself that they do not care about you or really even themselves at the end of the day. It’s not about wishful thinking, it’s about facing the truth. Once you get your mind to accept that fact, you can start to get moving to change things.
This is where I’m at too. And honestly, hearing you say that you think only 40% of our fellow citizens are garbage… makes me feel better. I have been feeling the number is higher. Since this pandemic has started, I’ve let go of a lot of people that I realize are just not who I want to be around.
Now I have to read this article. Though I have thought that Trump hates everyone for a while now.
This realization, while depressing at first, can be life-changing in a broader way. Time is a valuable resource.
When you realize there are a fair number of people around you who really do not care about anything outside themselves or their immediate family only, you learn to not waste time with them. The past four years have helped confirm what I started learning a couple of years before that – how utterly mean-spirited and self-serving some people truly are.
I’m taking a hard line on Twitter against Republican politicians, registered Republicans and Democratic politicians. “Take action now or we will consider you complicit. Be prepared to suffer backlash if you do not.” You do not need to select the Democratic party. Do what 38% of Americans, 23% of Californians do, register as an Independent. As to Drumpf, Mary Trump tweeted this morning calling for Trump to resign. She posted my tweet on her Twitter feed, “Wishful thinking.” Prior to the election the only way he will be removed is if he becomes incapacitated.”
Openly unapologeticly being very judgemental of others for superficial things, only seeing money as a worthwhile motivation for anything and as a result not having hobbies because of this belief is all very familiar to me-why spend time doing paint by number or interior decorating your home, rearranging furniture etc all of those things were criticized by my parents growing up with them constantly asking ‘why are you doing that?’ and ‘what are you realistically going to do with that once it’s done? Sell it?’ no people paint by number because they like it it doesn’t have to be financially profitable to be worthwhile. My major in college was criticized years after I’d finished school because they didn’t understand why I wouldn’t do something more traditionally profitable and assumed I’d never get work or make money in my field. When I got work in my field they disregarded it as invalid because it showed they were wrong and as we’ve seen from Trump he cannot admit he’s wrong.
Of course chasing money is a hollow goal, both my dad and brothers have let their guards down from time to time and admitted ‘i hate my job’ (my dad did this constantly growing up actually, biggest memory of him coming home from work sitting at the dinner table with his jacket still on sulking repeating, I hate my job. To dump that on a kid was so selfish.) well yeah you chased $. Then they’d go right back to criticizing art and people who don’t go into the most profitable fields. It’s like they’re constantly at war with themselves, Trump overeats, my relatives have had depression
@Meg – Sounds like a case of family being jealous of how you found your personal path early in life and pursued a career close to your heart.
The thing about chasing money is that there never seems to be enough, once someone is in that mindset. As the saying goes, we can’t take it with us. We never see an armored truck follow a hearse.
People like your father and Orange are truly poor, no matter how much money they attain. They are poor in what really matters in life, because they are clearly miserable.
Yeah, Trump has no respect for the military, or the sacrifices of those in the military and their families. In 2016 he said horrible things about the gold star family of Humayun Khan, who was killed in Iraq (https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/31/us/politics/donald-trump-khizr-khan-wife-ghazala.html). People in the military still supporting him is such a vote against their own interests.
I’m wary of anybody in uniform with a gun, but I trust military a hell of a lot more than I do police, at least because they’re actually properly trained professionals. But in a way, GOOD, that this is coming out, and the Russian bounties story, so that American military can have it reinforced repeatedly for them how little their lives matter to this administration and what that may mean for them down the road.
It is hurting people deeply to have these things said about fallen veterans. One of my family members was already supporting Biden, but she is thinking about her brother killed in Vietnam, and this story has been gut wrenching for her. I just wanted to take a moment to offer my thanks and sincere gratitude to those in service, and also to their families.
I hate this man with every pore of my body. To trash our fallen soldiers in sacred ground. It makes me nauseous. Oh and today, since it was reported in the Stars and Stripes Military newspaper Trump has ordered it to be closed. It has operated since the Civil War.
He’s closing Stars and Stripes? I had friends in the Navy who wrote for them. They were our MAIN source for news when I was stationed overseas.
I Googled it. It’s true. Trump wants that money for Space Force. I don’t believe in The Rapture or any of that, but if there is a G-d, can he please take this sh*tstain now?
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/sep/04/pentagon-stars-and-stripes-newspaper-trump
He is scum. Just such scum
Now he’s ordered Stars and Stripes to shut down after 160 years reporting the news for members of the armed forces. Is it time for the military coup now?
Wtf??
John Kelly should definitely come out and say it’s true, but he hasn’t denied this story has he? So, there you have it.
@Darla, Kelly knows he’ll be attacked by Trump and his supporters like LtCol Vindman was. Who would want that sort of craziness in their life during a global pandemic. But, I wish Kelly would confirm too.
I’m proud to say I’m an Army veteran. 🙋♀️ Ashamed to say Donald Trump is the President of the United States. 🤷♀️
@Mamasan, Navy veteran here. I didn’t vote for Trump, but I gave him a chance to live up to the oath of the office. I’ve been done awhile. I’m hoping this will put the final nail in his coffin, so to speak.
Thank you both for your service, Mamasan and H. ❤ Trump could not walk miles in your shoes, he is too undisciplined and out of shape.
I drove home from vacation today and took rural county roads instead of the thruway. Soooooo many Dump signs and flags in front of so many houses.
My point: it doesn’t matter what he says or does, no matter how horrible. These supporters of his are in a cult mentality and don’t care what he says about the people they supposedly support (“Support the troops”). As long as he still says and does horrible things to the people they hate, he gets a pass.
Note: this isn’t just in rural areas. I know that. My city has shown its true colors this summer with just how bigoted too many people here are.