The royal family ‘will be casting a critical eye’ on the Sussexes’ Netflix deal

It truly is my favorite thing this week, to see the increasingly hysterical and downright unhinged “reporting” on why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix deal is Bad, Actually. Some of the excuses we’ve already heard is that Harry and Meghan are too pathetic to deal with the completely normal (and not at all abusive and racist) spotlight in the UK and that’s why they had to exile themselves in LA and get a Netflix deal. The Piers Morgan crowd has just used the Netflix deal as another excuse to paint H&M as out-of-touch elitists, like the Sussexes are the ones with a f–king gold piano in their 200-room palace, being financed by taxpayers. Now those same dumbasses believe they’ve found a new line of attack: this Netflix deal will be “under review” by the palace! LMAO.

The Royal Family will be casting a critical eye over Harry and Meghan’s Netflix mega-deal, a source warns. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have inked an agreement said to be worth $100million (£75m) to produce documentaries and films for the streaming giant. But a palace insider has claimed that while they quit royal duties with everyone’s best wishes, it was made clear future commercial deals would be “subject to discussion”. One concern is how the lucrative career move will look to the British public while the couple are still repaying £2.4m of taxpayer cash lavished on the refurbishment of their Frogmore Cottage home at Windsor. The source said: “Harry and Meghan did leave as working members of the family with everyone’s best wishes and it is sincerely hoped they find the happiness that appeared to be lacking in their lives. However, it goes without saying any deals they are making will be scrutinised by the royal household. Under the terms of their deal to forgo their royal duties, they agreed any commercial deals would be subject to discussion. “This deal with Netflix, any speaking engagements or other corporate work are examples. Both the Royal Family and senior courtiers will be aware of how this looks to the public, especially as the couple have not yet paid back the £2.4million they promised to refund to the taxpayer for Frogmore Cottage, which will be their UK base.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

They really think they’re doing something, right? The eagerness with which royal commentators play into the idea that Harry & Meghan will be “punished” for this action or that statement or this business deal is really striking. Is that the actual mood in the UK? Does the general public buy into this idea that Harry & Meghan need to be under constant “palace review” for their every statement and action? It absolutely looks like the royal commentators and reporters feel that way, that the knives are constantly out for H&M.

Anyway, no, the palace can “discuss” the deal all they want but they don’t get a say in what H&M do now. The Queen made that clear when she rejected their offer to work part-time, half-in with the family. The Queen made that clear when she stripped Harry of his military titles (and not her pedophile son). The courtiers can tut-tut all they want.