The royal family ‘will be casting a critical eye’ on the Sussexes’ Netflix deal

It truly is my favorite thing this week, to see the increasingly hysterical and downright unhinged “reporting” on why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix deal is Bad, Actually. Some of the excuses we’ve already heard is that Harry and Meghan are too pathetic to deal with the completely normal (and not at all abusive and racist) spotlight in the UK and that’s why they had to exile themselves in LA and get a Netflix deal. The Piers Morgan crowd has just used the Netflix deal as another excuse to paint H&M as out-of-touch elitists, like the Sussexes are the ones with a f–king gold piano in their 200-room palace, being financed by taxpayers. Now those same dumbasses believe they’ve found a new line of attack: this Netflix deal will be “under review” by the palace! LMAO.
The Royal Family will be casting a critical eye over Harry and Meghan’s Netflix mega-deal, a source warns. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have inked an agreement said to be worth $100million (£75m) to produce documentaries and films for the streaming giant. But a palace insider has claimed that while they quit royal duties with everyone’s best wishes, it was made clear future commercial deals would be “subject to discussion”.
One concern is how the lucrative career move will look to the British public while the couple are still repaying £2.4m of taxpayer cash lavished on the refurbishment of their Frogmore Cottage home at Windsor.
The source said: “Harry and Meghan did leave as working members of the family with everyone’s best wishes and it is sincerely hoped they find the happiness that appeared to be lacking in their lives. However, it goes without saying any deals they are making will be scrutinised by the royal household. Under the terms of their deal to forgo their royal duties, they agreed any commercial deals would be subject to discussion.
“This deal with Netflix, any speaking engagements or other corporate work are examples. Both the Royal Family and senior courtiers will be aware of how this looks to the public, especially as the couple have not yet paid back the £2.4million they promised to refund to the taxpayer for Frogmore Cottage, which will be their UK base.”
They really think they’re doing something, right? The eagerness with which royal commentators play into the idea that Harry & Meghan will be “punished” for this action or that statement or this business deal is really striking. Is that the actual mood in the UK? Does the general public buy into this idea that Harry & Meghan need to be under constant “palace review” for their every statement and action? It absolutely looks like the royal commentators and reporters feel that way, that the knives are constantly out for H&M.
Anyway, no, the palace can “discuss” the deal all they want but they don’t get a say in what H&M do now. The Queen made that clear when she rejected their offer to work part-time, half-in with the family. The Queen made that clear when she stripped Harry of his military titles (and not her pedophile son). The courtiers can tut-tut all they want.
The royal family needs to eat a bag of d!cks
Right? I mean Harry has been in the documentary making business since he was 20. 3 documentaries he did for Sentebale and 2 that followed him during his years in the army. The guy has been doing this way before he met Meghan, probably even before Meg got into showbiz. Why do all these idiots pretend like Harry just got into this Hollywood thing? Didn’t Bob Iger say he’s known Harry for many years? How did Harry meet and know all these people in showbiz if he knew nothing about it? Isn’t he producing a show with Oprah already? Such idiots these RRs.
Not to mention it’s really none of their business as they are no longer working royals. Would they care if Beatrice got this deal?
Big Fat Green Donkey D*^ks.
I like how you knocked it up a notch
@Bryn, comment of the week. Couldn’t say it better
Agreeing so hard
Bunch of racist classist outdated old farts.
I couldn’t put it any better.
Clearly I’m not the only one who intended to come in here to tell the royals to suck it. 😂
Anyhoo, I think this is an attempt to sooth the apoplectic masses (and maybe some courtiers and a few members of the royal family *cough* Cambridge’s) that this deal isn’t that big of a deal and that they will have some measure of control. These RRs have been trying to convince themselves and their right wing audience that there was no way Harry and Meghan would be able to survive the outside the Royal bubble and were going to come crawling back ready to play ball. Harry and Meghan leaving and succeeding was literally inconceivable to them.
The house purchase was the first blow and the Netflix deal done knocked them out!!
ETA: I was chatting with a British acquaintance yesterday and curious what her take was across the pond. And while she’s not mad and Harry and Meghan (she wants them to be happy) she seems to be buying into the tabloid BS somewhat. She thinks Harry is behaving like a sulky teen and thought they said they “wanted privacy” and feels like they are constantly courting attention. She also believes the British public care more about the heirs anyway.
“thought they said they “wanted privacy” and feels like they are constantly courting attention.”
My British friends (from Norfolk, Leicester & Kent) stated the exact same opinion to me. They said if you want privacy you do not do public work for charities, you just write a check and make a private donation to charity causes you support.
Meh, Harry and Meghan never said they wanted to be private figures. they are public figures and they know it. They said they wanted privacy for Archie as he is a private citizen. They never said they were going to hide away for the rest of their days. That’s a narrative pushed by the tabloids and a deliberate misunderstanding of things they have said.
This is why I keep saying as much as Brit posters will be on here & say only a small portion of people read tabloids etc& nobody believes them- tabloids narratives are repeated ad nausem on mainstream tv & radio shows & across social media so seep through& that’s why it’s insidious. I mean when did they say they were off to live completely private lives? In fact their website discussed not participating in the royal rota system but wanting to work with different, grassroot media orgs.
And how does producing content or doing philanthropy equate to sacrificing right to a private life? It’s not logical but tabloids repeat it enough and people buy it
They never said they wanted a private life. They said they wanted a more peaceful life. Harry said this in his Sentabale speech in January. He never said they were going into hiding. If they are going to be financially independent they will need to be seen from time to time. The British press love to brainwash the public. People need to think for themselves.
I keep seeing people say this and I’m SO confused. How does working in the public sphere equate to not wanting a private life?? Plenty of famous people are only seen and heard from when they are working. H&M have been no different since they moved to America.
When people are affected by tabloid trash and pretend they aren’t: Privacy –> they are talking about their private business; do people need to see Archie? do people need to know what is going on in their home/bedroom? that’s privacy. They are more than willing to share their work (public profile) and if they want to share pictures of Archie, it will be when they want to.
Hope I am not insulting, I apologize if I am, but some people have serious comprehension issues.
@ABritGuest — Thx for reminding us of this; you have some people who keep telling us how no one believes tabloids in the UK; of course they do. You have TABLOID discussed on TV……..my goodness, I just can’t, I just can’t.
TMZ discussed by Jack Tapper or Wolf Blitzer can you even imagine that?
They wanted privacy in their PRIVATE lives, not their PUBLIC lives/works.
Also, how do these brain trusts think this perceived debt can *be* repaid, if they don’t work to earn their own money???.
>>She thinks Harry is behaving like a sulky teen and thought they said they “wanted privacy” and feels like they are constantly courting attention. She also believes the British public care more about the heirs anyway.>>
Perhaps you should explain that he meant he didn’t want to be trotted out like a prized pony at the fair for photo ops and he didn’t want helicopters and drones everywhere when he is “off the clock.” There is nothing gained by voyeuristically watching Harry try to use the toilet. It is disgusting, bu I am serious-some of the paparazzi would actually try to follow him into a port-a-potty if they were given the chance at a polo match. They are that mercenary, and they were worse to Diana who literally had to run from them like a rabbit being chased by wolves.
You might want to point out they have been very litigious/borderline paranoid regarding their son and that is something the press in the UK is NOT covering. The truth over here in America is that even when locals have seen them going about their business, they tend to leave them alone. There is no mob. Canadians did the same a few months ago and they refused to let photographers gain access to their boats so the photographers could take shots of the waterfront property (note that some were offered big bucks.)
Meanwhile, the Cambridge kids have been photographed all throughout a PLAGUE. A PLAGUE!! How many times have we seen those kids since about March?
>>They said if you want privacy you do not do public work for charities, you just write a check and make a private donation to charity causes you support.>>
The Royal Family does not “write a check.” They use their position as a platform. I guess it is okay only when they do it. Second, philanthropy and celebrity have an interesting little dance they do together-name recognition can bring attention to a cause and behind the scenes the cause can get connections it needs to advance it’s position. Most of the time the Royals give speeches. That is it. And otherwise it is not like your name won’t appear on a list of donors for certain projects sooner or later.
“She thinks Harry is behaving like a sulky teen and thought they said they “wanted privacy” and feels like they are constantly courting attention. She also believes the British public care more about the heirs anyway.”
A question for our British Peeps (waves!), do some peole in your country actually think Harry and Meghan are providing phtos and writing these Tabloid stories or sending photos from charity events and photos of their new home directly to the Tabloids/news blogs themselves? Since March 31st, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only been in the news because the British press just can’t seem to go more than 4-hours without writing about them. What I don’t understand is why Harry and Meghan are being blamed for the British press’s obsession with them?
The whole privacy conversation makes me think of Chadwick Boseman. No one knew he was sick or had gotton married, despite all of his public work. Obviously, it was important to him to keep those parts of his life separate.
Would these people saying that Harry and Meghan should just disappear if they wanted privacy begrudge Chadwick Boseman his? Would they complain that if he had wanted privacy, he should have stopped making movies or doing charity work?
It’s okay to separate your work life and your private life, to have one side be public and one private. And that’s what the Sussexes want, and should have.
@Lauren — 1000000% THIS
I said something about Chad’s diagnostic vs the way the RF handles their business below
I wish your post could be published in the UK; apparently some royalists over there don’t understand the difference between public and private. Apparently if Chad was british, the public would have been entitled to know about his diagnostic!
insanity really! when I see nonsense like that I am just happy Meg is home.
There are assholes and maga here; the conversation is more balanced
A whole bag of sour cream and onion flavored dicks! Hatin’ ass beeyotches!! The narrative from the BF and the BM surrounding these two is so sick to me. They really think Meghan’s their runaway house slave who bewitched massa’s son and escaped up North with him and now they’ve sent the hunting dogs out to force them back. This need to convince the country that they still have control of these two, that they are still under the queen’s thumb, is so sick and twisted. I honestly feel like these people are even worse than Meghan’s paternal family. Harry needs to go no contact with his family. Cut them off completely at least for a year. First the sold him out, then they shut down his request or help for in and his family, and now they’re threatening him and attempting to sabotage him in the media. I truly despise the royals. I really do.
Those dicks are too tasty for the BRF. Think of the most disgusting flavor possible and that’s the giant bag of dicks they need to eat.
Well they could just taste like dicks then 😜
The royal family is utterly useless. They cut ribbons for charities? Why not get rid of the monarchy, and take the billions of pounds that are spent on keeping them in a lavish lifestyle, and then give that money DIRECTLY to the charities? Cut out the middlemen. It would be much more efficient and beneficial to the charities. The image of a racist, sexist, “God wants our bloodline to rule” institution in the modern era makes Britain look stupid. Sorry, but that’s how it appears.
When I see how Chad’s close circle kept his business private for 4 years and you have the RF whose entire business ends up in tabloid trash…….I can only thank the american revolution
It is quite a contrast isn’t it? But that’s what happens when you’re surrounded by people who have your best interests at heart, versus the bitter clown crew that calls itself a royal family.
I know; every single time when I see how a lot of people who love Chad talked about him passing from a disease they didn’t know about or you hear those who knew but kept their mouth shut, you know that he was surrounded by great people
The RF is surrounded by mediocrity, I guess it makes sense as most of them are mediocre with the exception of Charles who has a brain (despite his jealousy; what a shame really)
Can you imagine anything about the Sussexes kept private by the RF for 4 years? even a freaking tiara choice ended up in the trash….what a bad CEO TQ is. At a fortune 500 cie, she would have been fired a long time ago; I guess it is good that meritocracy doesn’t matter in there
@ SID-The “bitter clown crew” (LOVE THIS!!) can shove their dicks up their scrutinizing asses
F**k them.
And of course throw in the money ‘lavished’ on Frogmore for good measure. Yawn. I’m shocked there was no mention of the cost of their current home. Whispers – black people shouldn’t have money or nice things….. We see your racism, you might want to tuck that back in.
And ignore this deal allows easy payoff of Frogmore Reno.
I want to see a single final post on Sussex Royal Instagram with a. Photo of a £2 Mill cheque for frogmore with a raised middle finger. Chump change for them now and it would leave nothing for all the pearl clutching
Exactly. Their logic is so faulty, it hurts. Add the racism on top and you got yourself a nice recipe for depression or migraine.
Right? You can’t scream for them to pay it back, and then get mad when they establish the means to do so and support themselves.
I still say if they must repay all of Frogmore, they should rip out anything they’ve paid for, leave it as they got it, and just stay at a hotel whenever they come to England.
Lucy- I would love for them to rip everything out of Frogmore and donate it to whatever they have in England that is like the US’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore. When we did a kitchen reno we donated our old appliances and cabinets to them and they run a store for the public to shop at and buy gently used house fixtures. Rip up all of the flooring too and donate it. Leave it like they found it.
Yes because no one else in the RF is making money on side deals. No one has explained any of Prince Andrew’s business deals but I guess mummy’s fav gets to do whatever he wants. FFS they aren’t going to be producing p0rn. Just from what I’ve read in FF, I find it hard to believe they wouldn’t want to be respectful and do anything to embarrass themselves or TQ.
I think this whole argument collapses when one reviews the precedent set by Edward Wessex’s production deals and production company 20 years ago which did not seem to violate Royal any protocol.
Exactly 💀
I think this article’s premise collapses when we remember that the main reason given for why they couldn’t be part time royals who worked on the side was that it would be “too difficult” to set up a way for the palace to review all of their non-royal work. And because the palace “couldn’t” figure out a way to review any non royal work, they told them they’d have to choose between leaving completely and being financially independent from non-royal work or being in and doing royal work. They chose leaving, financial independence and non-royal work, which is exactly what was offered to them.
I think whoever is quoted in the article saying that the BRF is going to be “reviewing” everything is telling a sort-of truth. They’ll definitely be following the Sussexes’ every step breathlessly so they can try to come up with new ways to smear them and/or copy them, but there’s no official review process where the palace has any say at all in what Harry and Meghan do.
And which was used, without investigation, for Edward to charge a production company rent to help subsidize the costs of Crown Estate property Bagshot Park.
I think this whole argument collapses when one reviews the precedent set by Edward Wessex’s production deals and production company 20 years ago which did not seem to violate Royal any protocol.
And even if they did, you KNOW that would rake in SO MUCH MONEY. 🤣
If the royal family is that upset about it, I suppose they could strip them of their titles and funding. The royal family would look like massive assholes, but I guess they could think that they’ve won. I wouldn’t be surprised if at their one year review, they are told not to use their Duke and Duchess titles. Again, the royal family would get some bad PR, but I really don’t think they care much about that anymore.
According to a correction done in the NYT article announcing it, it said that the couple haven’t taken money from Charles/Duchy since leaving in Britain. They’ve got no funding to take.
If I were them, I would just leave entirely ASAP. Just get entirely out – pay Frogmore back, voluntarily give up the titles, and make a clean break. They don’t need the RF anymore, clearly, so why hang on half way? As we know the press will find ways to hate what they do no matter what, but at least they could make a clean break from the institution for their own well being.
No way I would pay back renovation cost to Frogmore Cottage as the renovations are still there and will be used and enjoyed by whomever QEII gives Frogmore Cottage to if the Sussexes never come back to live in the UK.
I totally understand that logic as well. For me, I would say pay it because they said they would, and also to be 100% clear of the RF. Like “we don’t owe you anything we even paid back renovations”
What funding to take? the RF is not funding them
The only things they can take at this point are: the Duke and Duchess titles and the QCT
By trying to disrespect Meg, they kept calling her Meghan Markle; well she should thank them for that. What’s more recognizable? Harry and Meghan or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?
Right? By trying to disrespect her by only referring to her as Meghan Markle and her husband as Prince Harry, they’ve made the Duke and Duchess of Sussex title useless.
Titles are “safe” (for whatever they’re worth now). There’s no way that parliament should be taking up the discussion of princely titles when there’s so much other work to do in the UK, and then they would have to contend with Prince Andrew and his titles, and perhaps the Kents and other titled folk as well. To open that can of worms would be funny, to say the least, but pretty stupid. Then again, the courtiers and the RF seem to be lacking in the brains department
Agree! Parliament will not take up the title attainment nonsense as they do not want to deal with the Duke of York.
I don’t think they should give up the title. It’s part of their name now. They don’t use the HRH, they don’t speak for the Royal family or pretend to, they can represent any charities they want to. Also, as others have mentioned, why should they and what exactly is the reason? It will put the focus back on Andrew and other royals who don’t do much. Why not make the whole aristocracy give up their titles if they are not serving the Queen for free or at taxpayers expense. Why does the press keep trying to force a crisis that doesn’t exist. Meanwhile, Brexit and their lazy prime minister is right there.
Hahaha! Thanks for the big laugh I needed today. I shall have great fun imagining H and M saying something along the lines of “thank you for thinking of us and telling us your opinions. They’re always very interesting.” And putting down the phone and falling down laughing before diving into a jacuzzi filled with cash.
I love it! Loll I bet they are blazing up their phones right now after the news and Harry and Meghan I just drinking a glass of champagne whilst gliding in their money hot tub! 🤣🤣
Or my favorite, “your opinion will surely be given the consideration it deserves…”. LOL
I cannot believe Andrew wasn’t stripped of his titles but Harry was because of his marriage. How is that defensible? I wonder what the majority opinion of the queen is in Britain. She is so petty.
Harry wasn’t striped of his titles because of his marriage. He hasn’t been stripped of his titles, nor has she. They remain TRH the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
He and his wife chose to leave life as working royals, and will not use their HRH or Sussex titles in their commercial work. The only title that has been removed was the ceremonial Royal Marines one.
Harry and Meghan were told that they can not use HRH titles while Andrew, who is also no longer a working royal, is still allowed to use HRH and was never in danger of losing his taxpayer funded security.
Again, he didn’t lose his titles because of his marriage, which is what Siggy wrongly stated.
They are choosing not to use HRH or their titles in their professional lives, ie. this NetFlix deal, which I think was their choice. They will continue to use HRH and their titles when doing charity work in the UK.
Andrew is a completely separate, illegal, disgusting mess.
Sorry Courtiers…..”subject to discussion” is not the same as scrutinizing the deal. If that were the case they would have known about the deal before it was made.
They have already signed ….what can the BRF do now.
They are so so sorry that they didn’t accept the half in half out proposal.
I mean, if they truly wanted to scrutinise whatever deals Harry and Meghan take, they should have accepted that part-time model. Since they didn’t, they should mind their own business.
There is no fucking way in hell that H&M would ever “let” the BRF go over the details of their contract. That is just inviting months worth of leaks disclosing exactly how much H&M are spending on such-and-such production, how much they’re making on such-and-such project, how they should pay back the British taxpayer for existing, more insinuations about how disgusting, attention-seeking, and completely unacceptable they are, etc etc. I may not know about how contracts in the digital media/streaming/production industry are in specifics, but NDAs are standard and both parties would have demanded them. I mean, who even knows to what extent provisions of the NDA are severable.
The only scrutiny they needed was from their lawyers in the UK for the particulars of the contract with respect to UK law. No one else.
Harry and Meghan no longer represent the Queen in any capacity since they are no longer working members of the BRF. They can do what they want – and if they are already financially independent, the palace can’t exert influence that way. The palace can’t remove Harry’s ducal title (it has to go through Parliament and they have more pressing things to worry about).
Bottom line, the Palace can no longer dictate to Harry and Meghan what they can and cannot do.
“One concern is how the lucrative career move will look to the British public while the couple are still repaying £2.4m of taxpayer cash lavished on the refurbishment of their Frogmore Cottage home at Windsor.”
“…Both the Royal Family and senior courtiers will be aware of how this looks to the public, especially as the couple have not yet paid back the £2.4million they promised to refund to the taxpayer for Frogmore Cottage, which will be their UK base.”
When you literally only have one thing left to use on the Sussexes to keep them tethered to the royal family/RRs! The desperation!!!!!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Plus how does the Mirror know they’ve paid for Frogmore or not (I haven’t read the article so I don’t know if royal sources “confirm” that but even if they did, I doubt the mirror has legitimate royal sources). They publicly said they would therefore I choose to believe them that they will – not that they need to really. It’s crown property that was going to be fixed up with taxpayer money anyways but it’s nice (I guess) that they’ve agreed to pay it back.
If they publicly backtrack on paying for it or something like that, that’s when people can go and criticise them but until that happens, they need to shut up
It clearly states on Wikipedia that Frogmore Cottage was in derelict condition and was a on schedule of properties to be renovated. The renovations were moved up the schedule because QEII decided the “gift” the property to the Sussexes.
The Sovereign Grant only paid for structural renovation work. All the interior “fittings” were paid for directly by the Sussexes. Just like buying a new non-custom built “spec” house, all they got were white walls and flooring.
If they’d paid for frogmore already Scobie would be out letting everyone know.
@Always anon: Where did I say they already paid for Frogmore? All I said was that the Mirror is saying they haven’t paid it back but the Sussexes have said they’ll pay it back through 18k rent instalments. That may have started and the Mirror doesn’t know.
2% of their earnings from the signing deal at that. How dreadful.
I’m embarrassed for the BRF. They must’ve found out about the deal when we all did. This an obvious attempt to convince people that they still have some control over the Sussexes and they obviously do not. Again, I thank the Queen and co. for rejecting the half in half out model H&M tried to implement. A deal like this might not have been possible. Why would they be reviewing a deal AFTER it’s been signed? 😭
And the hilarious point is that no matter how much they try to sabotage them, they only make them more successful. The RF and media keep operating like it’s the 1960’s. Literally no one cares about their opinions. Everyone see that double standards at this point. If anything, people are sick of the endless bashing and complaining.
Exactly and now it’s different because people KNOW that that they are being sabotaged, so even if they called with their fake stories and outrage, corporations like
Netflix would just know the agenda and hang up. The same thing that goes when an abusive husband tries to cancel his wife’s insurance, they probably know about all the seats and have a safe word and other safe guarding practices for their work!
Exactly! The more Piers Morgan et al rant and rave on Twitter, the stupider they all look. The world is watching now and if people didn’t understand why they walked away before, now a lot of people do.
Now Morgan is being praised to the skies by H and M critics. And didn’t he promise to back off on them a few months ago? He is horrid.
When meghan talked about voting thats mean the sussex didnt even care about what The RF view of them anymore.
They already had left the ship, divorced the palace and bought a house with mortgage(thats mean long time commitment).
When are the RF will get it?
Literally, it’s actually getting embarassing to see them still trying to cling on for relevancy, H & M need to clamp down harder on their asses and announce a pregnancy or something, acc not even a pregnancy a birth – last time she deserves to be pregnant in private- ! So they can all stfu!
FFS could we stop saying that encouraging people to vote is a political act?
Agree, it is a civic duty.
They are just trying to connect the Sussexes success with the BRF any way they can. H&M just signed a deal? Well…It had to be run by the palace royals and courtiers first! Or wait…the content must be approved by the Queen before they get their millions! Or…they will need to payback their renovations NOW as opposed to w/e agreement was put in place before with the Netflix millions.
These rabid fan fiction writers really are reaching for straws now.
Yeah, the RR’s are realizing that the one year review was nonsense and that the days of leaks from the Royal family are done. I think they actually believed their own propaganda. It’s going to take years for them to accept that they lost and Harry/Meghan will keep thriving while the RR’s pockets get smaller and smaller.
The royal family blew their chance to have any say over what the Sussexes do now, when they rejected their half in/half out proposal.
the extreme criticism is starting to blow back in their faces, big time. Every time some news breaks about H&M, I see more and more “blue checks” on twitter not only defending them, but directly calling out the british press – and those are usually british blue checks (I know because I don’t often recognize the name and have to see who they are, LOL). their incessant hatred of H&M just shows them for the petty racist aholes they are.
And the frogmore thing is just ridiculous. Every time I see someone bring that up I’m like – you know you aren’t going to get a check in the mail when they pay it back, right?
“you know you aren’t going to get a check in the mail when they pay it back, right?” I live in the UK and even I know that I’m not only NOT going to see a dime of that money, I also know that the money won’t be invested in public services or whatever people think it’ll be invested in.
The money came from the sovereign grant which means it’ll go back to the sovereign grant. And since that money was already put aside for HM’s use, it probably means it’ll go back to her pocket to spend on whatever else she wants. The public aren’t seeing anything.
Exactly! I spent way to much time arguing this point in the comment sections of the Daily Fail. The money goes back to the Sovereign Grant. QEII can spend it anyway she pleases such as renovating the Gloucester’s old apartment to give Kant & Kain Keen more custom closet space or additional rooms for their much needed additional live-in staff. LOL!
BayTampaBay, no surprises here if W&K take over the Gloucester space. I’m sure their fans will excuse it away as, ‘Oh they need more space for their growing family’ and super important roles as lazy future future working royals.
notasugarhere, Charles III is NOT moving to BP and will use the massive renovations ongoing at BP as an excuse not to leave (or be forced out of) Clearance House.
Because PWT will them be PoW, it will be justified as giving the Gloucester apartment to the new PoW because he needs more London space. However, I am sure we will find out that PWT took over the Gloucester space years before he became PoW.
Charles might not get that choice. Now they’re lobbing an 80 million restoration of Clarence House, so he’s going to have to live somewhere else once that is undertaken.
nota, I did not know about the 80 million restoration of Clarence House. I thought Clarence House was big time renovated after the Queen Mother died but before Charles moved in.
Why did/ does the Crown Estates allow these historic properties to get so dilapidated? Necessary and regular structural maintenance was put off at Buck House for over 20 years.
It was snuck into the news in December 2019. They want millions out of the Sovereign Grant for 2020, and that’s just to fix up the exterior of one side of the building. One side.
BayTampaBay, exactly. What is the BRF doing with all the money that is supposed to be earmarked to maintain these properties? Something in the milk ain’t clean.
Cast a critical eye on what exactly? Spelling and grammar mistakes? If the Sussexes had any intention on letting the royal family comb through their netflix deal, they would have done it before signing the dotted line (and if they did, I’m sure this would have been leaked already)
Why would the BRF have any say in H&M’s professional lives? They aren’t working royals. They’re private citizens. They don’t take money from the Crown or Charles. They could have had a bad bitch but they bullied and smeared her out of the country. Britain’s loss is America’s gain. We will love and cherish them. Treat them with care and protect them. Your loss Britain. And the BRF sucks ass.
Hear! hear!!
Basically, whoever told them this is placating the media because this is just one of many exclusives that the BM found out that wasn’t leaked to the press and were out scooped again. Recently, Piers dropped a hint about William is his unhinged rant article about him wanting Harry to marry a conservative blonde. Dan Wooten has been dropping hints about William. The media is pissed because they’ve been cut off, out scooped and the Royal Family isnt giving them anything because they don’t know anything. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve been threatening the RF for info about the Sussexes. That’s what happens when you get in bed in the tabloids. They will always want more and more.
“wanting Harry to marry a conservative blonde”
Could not have been Chelsy Davy or Cressida “Cressy” Bonas so I wonder who the mystery conservative blonde is.
They don’t mean a particular woman, they just mean any random blonde aristocratic or aristo adjacent dumb dumb, including Cressida or Chelsea . The white girl could even be like Meghan and have the same attributes as Meghan as long as she’s white so they don’t have to see a black biracial woman succeeding and doing well every day
@Tealie – Sorry! I was concentrating on the word “conservative”. Chelsy is in no way conservative or dumb. Cressida Bonas is rather bohemian for an aristocrat.
They wanted a blonde version of Kate, who is an utterly shallow person with no focus except for staying thin and shopping. Even Chelsy and Cressida had ambition of some sort, as do many women in the 21st century.
To Piers ‘blond’ and ‘dumb blond’ are the exact same thing.
Chelsy would not put up with the rubbish from the media. She was slammed when she was dating Harry. She was not docile. She made Kate look bad when she was dating Harry and Kate did not like it.
I try not to pay attention to him but he was spitting mad. The Netflix deal must’ve especially stung seeing as his career here went belly up. It’s obvious they all wanted drunken Harry to have married some half brained aristo that could be easily controlled. That’s another reason (and one of the biggest reasons imo) why they hate Meghan. Harry had gotten his shit together by the time they met but she kept him pushing in the right direction while offering the love and support he’d been missing. It was an obvious confidence booster.
What blows my mind about Piers Piss Morgan is that he is constantly going on about how Meghan did not and does not understand about BRF history and cultural. Yet, Piers Piss Morgan lost his CNN job in the USA because he did not and does not understand USA history and cultural regarding gun ownership. He hammered every guest on his show about “guns” even if they had nothing to do with guns and had no idea what he was talking about.
They don’t make an eye-roll big enough for this nonsense. The RR know full well that the RF can “discuss” whatever they like, but Harry and Meghan are free to do what they like. There has to be an H&M story in order to sell papers, however, so here it is. (insert eye-roll here)
Just like the palace “discussed” and “approved “ Andrew’s shady financial dealings??
Could they please cast that critical eye at pedo Andrew?
Hahaha ‘our’ (not my) Royal Family can suck itttttt. The outrage and discourse from some of the media and I’m assuming all the people that are happily brainwashed is so vile. It’s like Brexit but with actual individuals to hold accountable for every manufactured problem. I truly hope M&H don’t read any of it and that all their ventures go so incredibly well that they’ll be able to tip more than the Frogmore cottage renovations hahaha.
“It’s like Brexit ”
Not to change the subject but I was watching BBC World Source News last night and it looks like the UK will probably end up leaving the EU “without a working deal”. This is just like the BRF throwing out the Sussexes “without a working deal” except I fear the EU many be even more vengeful than the BRF as the UK is not going to get a one year review and an opportunity to renegotiate.
Why is the EU so adamant they be allowed fishing rights off-shore in the UK? Is fishing a vast source of wealth or something? I know fish is way overpriced here. Salmon goes for $11-12 per pound and halibut is easily twice that. We have a fish and chip shop here with incredibly good food, but one 4oz piece of deep fried cod with fries and a little cup of coleslaw is $14.
This is such desperation and quite pathetic. If this were true the details would ahve been leaked a long time ago. They have nothing and need to let it go.
Every time an article quotes a “palace source” now I just assume it’s Angela Kelly.
I assume it is W&K via Jones’s secret-selling boyfriend.
More likely an aide from the Cambridge camp. Kelly had that one run-in with the Sussexes but I don’t think she’s privy to high-level discussions about business and has no professional gain to be had now by leaking.
Jones is going to be William’s press secretary shortly so he won’t even bother with the pretend distancing of the boyfriend. He will just speak directly to the media as Case did with Shipman and others.
But since William was kept out of the loop on this deal he will have nothing to tell Jones.
They can no longer claim they’re being funded by Charles. The NYT hasdto make a correction in their article to make it very clear, that Charles has not funded Harry and Meghan since they stepped down as SR. They’ve already given up using their HRH title. They’re barely using their Sussex title for that matter, mostly sticking to using H&M. They’re not relying on their Sussex Royal IG to talk about their work. Between the American/Worldwide media + non-profit organizations they collaborate with, their messages are spread out all over the world within 12-24 hours. That fact is made clear by how the Lamebridges have stopped buying IG followers.
They definitely have the money to pay off Frogmore right now ! And once Frogmore is paid off, what will they use to try to lay claim over the Sussexes?!
Wedding costs and whatever they will make up. At this point, everyone around the world can see them for the bitter and obsessive assholes that they are. The International and American media see the dollar signs and will never fumble the bag the way the Brits have.
Exactly! Add to that how the American media is a much, much bigger enterprise, the British media knows they can’t compete without losing the battle and war!
@truthSf – People in the USA that do not give a “fat rat’s clacker” about the BRF will watch Sussex documentaries just like they watched “Charles at 70″ and “Royal Paintbox” because American’s love real estate porn, wildlife porn, famous art porn and to see what Meghan is wearing plus how she does her make-up.
They’ll probably keep complaining about them being titled. Parliament will never take it away from them so it’ll always be a talking point.
I hope the Sussexes buy their own place in the U.K., so when they return for business or to pay their respects and need to stay for an extended period of time, they will no longer have to step foot in Frogmore Cottage again. The hysteria around Meghan’s brief stay in that cottage is ridiculous.
“Er, about the Netflix deal, Harry. We’re thinking we’d like to see you start out with a six-part series “William: A Modern King In Waiting,” followed by a holiday special “Royal Chutney with Katherine and the Kidz.” We can schedule a Zoom meeting next week to introduce you to the producers we’ve already hired and the script we’d like you to use.”
@Harper I know you’re joking but I’m pretty much expecting some members of the royal family will start pitching ideas to them. Like Prince Edward. Harry is getting to do what he always wanted. I could see Prince Charles wanting to get involved too.
What do you do when you are the known losers, BRF? Attack the winners, Harry and Meghan.
The way they are obsessed with this woman is so weird and embarrassing.
She generates $$$$$ for the British Tabloid Media. The obsession is about $$$$$ not Meghan per say with the exception of Piers Morgan. I have no doubt that Richard Kay has no real feelings one way or another and if the truth was known he probably has a secret grudging respect for Meghan for refusing to play the game as he did with Diana.
You always say this, BTB. But it’s not just anyone who seems to incite such a frenzy one way or another, it’s Meghan. Yes, she makes the BM money, but sometimes the question truly is why? People are obsessed with her, and it’s far from only those who stand to make money via their obsession. Just saying.
It’s also them using a culture war approach to distract many Britons from how Brexit is an ongoing dumpster fire.
Actor Jameela Jamil breaks it down:
“Now they are hyperbolising some relationship they have decided I have with Meghan to make it seem as if I am saying these things out of ‘loyalty’ rather than because it’s right to call out misogyny and racism when you see it because an attack against her, is an attack on all WOC/Black women.
She’s the symbol of hope and power to be deconstructed before any of us get any delusions of grandeur.”
“As someone who used to believe what I read in the papers, seeing how this machine works from the inside is truly extraordinary. Keep this in mind when you read about her, me or really any woman in the media. Especially if she has any colour to her skin.”
The best part of all this, for me anyway, is that they are actually working and earning their living. The Cambridge’s and the rest of them can continue with their ribbon-cutting and unveilings and various other duties invented to keep the RF relevant and justify paying them with the working class’s tax money.
IMPO, the only two working Royals who are working to keep the BRF relevant are the future Charles III and The Princess Royal.
Agreed. H&M are actually creating something that will make an impact and be viewed by millions of people. Meanwhile W&K are saying empty platitudes on Zoom and calling it “work.” [insert massive eye roll here]
Every time is see that photo of Meghan, Harry and the Queen, I wonder if Harry just squeezed one out. Their faces are priceless.
Idea of Firm casting a critical eye is likely made up by the Fail to placate their troll readers that the Firm still has control& can constrain. Also rile up about Frogmore even though same paper claimed that they started Frogmore repayments a few weeks ago
Sure it’s been said half in couldn’t work because an oversight committee would be required which would apparently be too onerous. Sure we would have heard of this ‘oversight’ previously when they signed with the speaking agency if this was true. Think they are only expected to uphold Queen’s values whatever that means. Hugo Vickers said that any success Sussexes achieve would also reflect well on the Firm so this is also likely the start of the press trying to attach the Firm to Sussexes’ projects as some posters here predicted.
Some reporters are unhinged. Richard Palmer was saying the Sussexes are unpopular in the UK& undeserving of their titles& that’s why the DDoS title isn’t being used in US reporting of the deal. Then Piers Morgan’s column with ‘suggestions’ of stories they could produce including Harry leaving his family to rejoin army, play naked card games again and marry a dim young blonde Conservative like William told him too. So all that bellyaching about royals not being political shows it’s just about type of politics that is the real issue. And just shows how press had Harry’s life mapped out for him until the Cambridge kids grew up & they feel Meghan has cost them years of scandalous ‘Randy Harry‘ press. Also says a lot about type they feel are suitable royal brides. With a side of trying to throw William under the bus
The press around royals is so unprofessional considering their diplomatic role and the monarch’s constitutional function. And what needs actual scrutiny (Andrew) tends to be downplayed.
Harry and Meghan probably have world class lawyers looking after them but sure, the Firm who have bungled the entire situation should cast a critical eye.
Back in 2018 when the palace started the smear campaign was there no one with a big enough brain to say maybe there is a better way to handle H&Ms growing popularity? Perhaps they could have brought their concerns to Harry and Meghan because we know those two would have come up with solutions. In their eyes was a relentless smear campaign the only option? It failed spectacularly in the long run but it’s kind of fascinating/sad that it seems to have been the only plan. I alway thought the palaces were world class operations but they seem pretty small time
I’m confused – they are upset that H&M are going to make money because of Frogmore Cottage? But, if they make money, doesn’t that mean that they will be able to pay back their Frogmore Cottage obligations faster!!?! So confusing
They’re just talking in circles at this point. They’ve completely lost the plot.
Next up; Andrew and Fergie asking Harry for a ” loan”.
As shameless as Fergie is, I doubt she’d grovel that low. She’s probably still angry about the pregnancy announcement at Eugenie’s wedding. And Andrew seems to be doing fine, supported by his parents.
My understanding is that there was no wedding pregnancy announcement. Harry told the family about the pregnancy via their own social media before the wedding. This was necessary because their upcoming trip needed some events changed due to the pregnancy. What people saw was family members coming up to them at the wedding to offer congratulations.
I believe “Finding Freedom” has a different account than this.
What exactly did Finding Freedom actually say. I thought the pregnancy was announced on the Royal Family’s private “Whatsapp” group chat.
@Mumbles, Fergie will do anything for money. For example that “loan” from Jeffrey Epstein, who knows what the real terms of that deal were. And if anybody should be holding a grudge it’s Meghan because I am sure that Fergie, Andrew and Eugenie are the one who have strung this story along for going on two years.
It’s groveling low for Fergie to ask for a loan from Harry and Meghan? And what do you say about the loan she got from Epstein? Lol… There is no one lower than Fergie except for her rapist husband Andrew.
I don’t doubt it, Julia K, but Meghan is smarter than that. Harry might let emotion overrule his head, but Meghan’s not going to let Andrew or Fergie anywhere near this. Fergie already tried extracting money from her new sons in law, and they both quit that business quietly a few weeks ago.
The RF cannot do a thing. Where do they get off thinking they’re in this deal? Read carefully what the RF says. Harry and Meghan are NOT legally bound to the RF. And BTW its a deal with an American company and they live in America, Hello?
Be careful BRF, if its true they plan to be producers then Harry can do his own “The Royals” TV show. Bring back Elizabeth Hurley.
I loved the “The Royals” on E! .
I also love Elizabeth Hurley!
Or one on Pitch@Palace. I think Harry is the one holding the cards now.
Hot take, but basically I’m convinced the monarchy needs to go entirely. Let the queen live out the rest of her reign and then shut it down. You have a group of people born into a system that tells them they’re somehow better/more equipped for enormous privilege when they’re not, and then they’re made miserable because their life choices are (they believe) dictated by this privilege. H&M are the lucky ones because they’re making their own life now, but everyone else needs to get out, get a job, and give up the farce. I think part of the anger from the RR is that H&M are showing (for anyone who hasn’t been paying attention for the last 30 years) that the monarchy is really a collection of petty, undeserving hangers-on.
QEII’s funeral will be a grand affair and the effect will last a while as people will be dazzled by the pomp and circumstance. That halo effect could be stretched out if Charles takes a year to plan his coronation (another grand affair) like his mother did after her father died. I figure that after QEII passes the BRF will have maybe one to two years or so of extreme goodwill from the press and the public before the knives come out. And if it so happens that the UK is in a bad way economically when any of the above happens, then all bets are off.
Charles will probably make William wait a few more years to become POW. The knives will be out.
They are so very concerned with how they will pay back the renovation costs that they are poo pooing a business deal that gives them the money to do just that?
Oh
I’m getting so fed up of this nonsense! The ‘royal’ family need to sit down and shut the f up! Slagging off Harry and Meghan whilst protecting a pedo, I really hope the whole institution comes crashing down around queenie and her lot, I truly detest them.
As a British tax payer, I hope they do NOT pay for Frogmore, it’s not their property, if they have to pay for renovations then so do the whole lot of them, queenie included!
I hope they stay in the US (I know you guys have your problems) but they seem to be better off there, I hope they go back to Frogmore pick up their belongings including fittings and fixtures and drop the keys off, so people can shut up about them paying back for that little house. Anything else the Royalist British public screams to be taken from them, Harry and Meghan can ignore as it’s just noise from across the pond. Since Brexit I’m hating this island more and more and wish I too could leave. Harry and Meghan and baby Archie I wish you all the best, keep on doing you guys! From one Brit that is truly happy for you.
“if they have to pay for renovations then so do the whole lot of them”
I would love to send Kant & Kain Keen a bill for the past and future renovations to their Kensington Palace Apartment-Complex.
So this is the strategy now, to try and knock down the Netflix deal. Well when that doesn’t work then the next strategy will be to try and glom onto the deal. Look for lots of stories about “Charles’ firm guidance helped prepare Harry for Netflix deal” and William’s statesmanship provides a role model for Harry to succeed in Netflix deal”. Soon to be followed by “Kate shows Meghan how to balance her Netflix deal and still be a full time hands on mother!”. Maybe I should apply for a job at the Fail, this is just too easy.
MsIam, The Daily Fail would not hire you as you can actually write a proper sentence and structure a proper paragraph!
They can cast a critical eye to the cows come home. They have no authority over any contracts that Harry & Meghan sign. Trying to pretend they have some control over Harry & Meghan, when it’s clear they do not. HM are financially secure. They don’t need the royal family anymore.
Honestly i wish they would just pay Canada back instead of frogmore
Pay back what to Canada?
Pay back for what? The $50k for security costs? Well tell “Canada” to send them a bill, they can afford it now. But does Canada typically charge tourists for security?
They didn’t do a thing in Canada we should not have had to pay a cent for them. Like it or not. That money could have gone to things that actually mattered so yes I want them to pay that money back and I blame Trudeau
Maybe 50k is very little money to you and entitled rich people but it’s not a small amount to a lot of us
Weren’t they internationally protected people while they were in Canada and needed to rightfully provided with security during that time? Anywhere they went would have to pay for security under that situation.
Have you written to Trudeau to follow about this money you feel the country is owed when the couple was in the country?
@jeanie and Jean: Prince Charles likely reimbursed the Canadian gov’t for their security costs as they weren’t visiting here on “official” business. They weren’t here to “do anything” but get the hell away from death threats, sleazy media harassment and his awful, leaking brother and SIL. People are allowed to visit other countries you know. I find it not very credible that you’re quoting a sum that nobody can confirm. Do you have some inside insight into exactly how much their security cost and that it wasn’t covered by Prince Charles? You do realize that it costs the Canadian tax-payer a toonie a year to cover official royal visits. Why don’t you ask Trudeau for your toonie back.
I just want them to be wildly successful and happy. The hate and vitriol that has constantly thrown their way for YEARS is exhausting to read about… I cannot imagine how they feel living it. Regardless of someone’s income or stature in life – people don’t deserve to be treated the way they have.
Also, with this last paragraph, are they talking out of both sides of their mouth? Complaining about the Netflix deal and other potential work, but also b*tching about what’s owed for Frogmore? They can’t win!!
“This deal with Netflix, any speaking engagements or other corporate work are examples. Both the Royal Family and senior courtiers will be aware of how this looks to the public, especially as the couple have not yet paid back the £2.4million they promised to refund to the taxpayer for Frogmore Cottage, which will be their UK base.”
How it looks to the public is that Harry and Meghan will have the cash to pay them back, even though it was not required. At least that’s how I see it on this side of the Atlantic. Those reporters and courtiers need to go buy a clue and or a brain.
The palace knew nothing about this deal for the press to turn around and act like they have a authority over Meghan and Harry life decisions and it’s laughable and pretty pathetic. Remember the same royal reporters shrieking on Twitter that no one in the royal family likes Meghan and Harry William allowing his staff to smeared Meghan for everything including her just breath now the palace wants to look like they have a say in everything Meghan and Harry does include this deal . Instead of the palace keeping a close eye on two former royals who were allowed to be bullied and abuse especially Meghan with some of the most disgusting racist hateful bullying . This reek of pure racism that the palace is watching the American black duchess to make sure she doesn’t make any more deals any more Money without the palace knowing . I think the Netflix deals has really shook up the royal family and the royal reporters spend year destroying Meghan reputation in Britain so she wouldn’t be successful they made sure to dismiss and smeared any successfully project she did within the royal family to give credit to kate For literally everything Meghan did . They had successfully turn the British public against Meghan with the racist smeared campaign making sure they dehumanizing her in every way possible and now their trying their hardest to do the same thing in American to poison any good will Meghan and Harry has they don’t want them especially Meghan to succeed they to able
To continually to control them especially Meghan . The more successful the Sussex’s become in American the more unhinged the British tabloids become they no longer have access to the only two people who have a global platform who people wanted to hear from I don’t see kate getting a interview with feminism icon to talk about important issues liking voting .
This is so sad and so funny. The Royal Family is down to getting Zoom chats with Archie and Xmas cards. They know nothing, they review nothing. They are just spinning around in their little fiefdoms incandescent with rage and powerlessness.
I think it’s great that they are establishing an income independently of the BRF.
Hopefully, colonial institutions like BRF will start returning the bones & remains of BIPoc people to their descendants. It’s insane that they think it’s reasonable to hoard the bones of Aboriginal Australians & Torres Strait Islanders.
Currently the BRF is too toxic to be reasonable and have an serious discussion about repartitions & inherited wealth.
However at least Harry is sane enough to prioritise his wife & child over racist bullies. Harry & Meghan prove time & time again their value their self worth over appeasing bigots spewing misogynoir. Time & time articles like that one highlight that they’ve made the healthiest choice.
I hope they do a documentary on organic farming or something and Charles is in it or the focus. The BM would have a meltdown because they wouldn’t know how to report on it.
Meanwhile, Peter Phillips is doing Chinese milk commercials. How much are they looking into that?
According to FF, Harry tried to phone the queen and make an appointment to see her in March but was turned down. She literally refused to see or talk with him so sorry you don’t get to review squat.
Royal Family? Maybe.
Royal Reporters? For sure, but who cares any more?
The royal family’s public face is reminding me a lot of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes farce of a marriage. The point of that marriage was to show Tom as the ultimate swoonworthy leading man, whisking Katie off to Paris, buying her jewels and couture, lovebombing the crap out of her as publically as possible. All of this would make Tom even more beloved of the minivan majority people magazine readers and at the same time, bring prestige to Scientology. TomKat were supposed to be the “ultimate Hollywood love story,” and Scientology was supposed to be the wonderful organization that brought them together.
The problem is, most people read through the farce pretty quickly. Tom looked crazy, not swoonworthy, and Scientology looked creepy. Similarly, the British royal family is supposed to be the zenith of High Society. Glamorous, magical, and beloved, so that generations of women would swoon over the idea of “falling in love with a prince” and “happily ever after.” Kate was the perfect embodiment of that “girl who snagged the Prince” fairy tale–she had no other ambition, no voice, no personality–and her fairy tale story, as would the fairy tale story of Harry’s yet-unknown bride before Meghan, would continue the story of the magical royals.
But Meghan was no silent white cipher without a voice. As a 3-d human being with her own career, autonomy, and ambition, she made even the idea of royal fairy tale look foolish. What grown ass woman wants to be a silent doll? Harry and Meghan bouncing looks just as damning at Katie Holmes bouncing Tom Cruise. Both HM and Katie made their respective organizations: Royal Family and Scientology, look stifling, and utterly rancid. Who thinks that Will and Kate look like a golden couple now? There’s a stink on the royal family that’s just as noxious to me as the stink on scientology. What hollywood woman sees dating Tom Cruise as a dream come true? Marrying a royal doesn’t look like a dream come true, either. The only couple that seems romantic in any way are Meghan and Harry. The longer they stay together, the more they look like the ones who beat the odds for love, and everyone loves that story. Which is a story that only diminishes the royal family even further.
👏👏👏👏👏BRAVO LANNE👏👏👏👏👏
This really is the equivalent of talk and bitch amongst yourselves. Didn’t the Queen say in her statement that H& M were to not have any interference? Also, they said in their statement the type of programming they’ll be pursuing. Based on that YouGov poll, most Brits don’t care what content they’ll be producing? Did they make this fuss when they signed up with that speaking agency? I think that from day one of them being a couple, the both the Royal family and the British media and their right wing supporters have always overreacted in such a negative way to everything they do, whether major or minor, and saw everything they did as a threat. This is no different. This obsessive need to “punish” Meghan and put her in her place is really disgusting and dangerous. All this nickel and diming of them is distasteful. If they have a problem with what they think Meghan and Harry owe, bring a lawsuit or STFU. How does this constant monitoring and trying to drag them down benefit the Royal family? It makes them look like vindictive racist trolls. Meanwhile Harry and Meghan will continue to do the work they love and pursue their goals.