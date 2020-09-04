“Tilda Swinton wore another spectacular Chanel couture look in Venice” links

Tilda Swinton’s Chanel Haute Couture look at the Venice Film Festival was pretty special too! Why is she dressing so fancy?? [RCFA]
A Trump supporter plowed through BLM protesters in New York. [Towleroad]
Joseph Gordon-Levitt eats hot wings. [OMG Blog]
Analysis of the Maine wedding which caused 140-plus cases of coronavirus. [Pajiba]
Some updates on Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle. [Dlisted]
Who’s paying $30 to rent Mulan? [Just Jared]
The eviction crisis is upon us. [Jezebel]
Trailer for The Boys in the Band. [LaineyGossip]
I so appreciate the eccentricity of the Fug Girls as they find stuff to cover during the lull in red carpets. Here is a post devoted to the weddings of Duran Duran. [Go Fug Yourself]
Neil DeGrasse Tyson destroys all disaster movies about the sun. [Seriously OMG]
Tilda is gettin’ it. *applauds*
Wowzers. Bring it, Tilda!
Tilda is on fire!
I love Tilda Swinton. She’s super talented. She’s got amazing fashion taste, because she always BRINGS IT to the red carpet. And, she lives her life EXACTLY how she wants, with no Fs to give if people don’t like it or approve. Tilda does NOT seek our approval. Girl crush!
Couldn’t agree more! LOVE her so much
Oh my gosh, she is glorious. THOSE SHOES ARE EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It wasn’t just a “Trump Supporter” that plowed through the protestors…it was an NYPD car.
And they apparently escorted him to the car.
A Domestic Terrorist and Trump Supporter plowed through BLM protesters in New York.
FIFY