Cate Blanchett in an Armani blazer at the Venice Film Festival: so chic??

Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet at Khorshid (Sun Children) during the 77th Venice International Film Festival ( La Biennale Di Veneziale ) on Sunday 6 September 2020

Here are some photos from the past few days of the Venice Film Festival: Pandemic Edition. I’ve been mostly impressed with Jury President Cate Blanchett’s style choices, especially considering that she’s doing a lot of repeats from her own closet. Her stylist spoke about the messaging behind that – Cate wanted “sustainable” choices for Venice, and Cate wanted to encourage women to look in their closets to rework old looks rather than buying new stuff constantly. On Sunday, Cate wore a more tailored menswear-inspired look: a sparkly Armani blazer over a simple white blouse and white trousers. So chic!

Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet at Khorshid (Sun Children) during the 77th Venice International Film Festival ( La Biennale Di Veneziale ) on Sunday 6 September 2020

Maya Hawke in Versace. I love the design of this dress, honestly, but I dislike that kind of beige-y/nude on pale white women. To me (and perhaps I’m alone), it doesn’t look good, it looks like a condom was dropped in glitter.

77th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 'Pieces of a Woman' premiere

Gia Coppola in Gucci Resort. I hate this so much. It’s massively fussy and dated. She looks like an old-lady lampshade.

77th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 'Pieces of a Woman' premiere

Vanessa Kirby in Valentino. This is stunning and dramatic, especially on such a tall woman. I wish her hair wasn’t so severe, it kind of takes away from the dress.

Vanessa Kirby poses on the red carpet at Pieces of a woman during the 77th Venice International Film Festival ( La Biennale Di Veneziale ) on Saturday 5 September 2020

Bonus Vanessa in a black suit & dark lips. Business-goth!

Vanessa Kirby poses on the red carpet at The World to Come during the 77th Venice International Film Festival ( La Biennale Di Veneziale ) on Sunday 6 September 2020

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Cate Blanchett in an Armani blazer at the Venice Film Festival: so chic??”

  1. minx says:
    September 7, 2020 at 7:53 am

    Hoo boy, that is one ugly dress on Gia Coppola. Sherbet colors.

    Reply
  2. Ohlala says:
    September 7, 2020 at 7:54 am

    Armani is soo boring and so outdated.Can’t wrap my head around how is it still keep going.

    Reply
  3. Tanguerita says:
    September 7, 2020 at 8:11 am

    This black suit on Kirby is everything. She is such a striking woman.

    Reply
  4. Laalaa says:
    September 7, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Maya looks amazing, c’mon.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment