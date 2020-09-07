Cate Blanchett in an Armani blazer at the Venice Film Festival: so chic??

Here are some photos from the past few days of the Venice Film Festival: Pandemic Edition. I’ve been mostly impressed with Jury President Cate Blanchett’s style choices, especially considering that she’s doing a lot of repeats from her own closet. Her stylist spoke about the messaging behind that – Cate wanted “sustainable” choices for Venice, and Cate wanted to encourage women to look in their closets to rework old looks rather than buying new stuff constantly. On Sunday, Cate wore a more tailored menswear-inspired look: a sparkly Armani blazer over a simple white blouse and white trousers. So chic!

Maya Hawke in Versace. I love the design of this dress, honestly, but I dislike that kind of beige-y/nude on pale white women. To me (and perhaps I’m alone), it doesn’t look good, it looks like a condom was dropped in glitter.

Gia Coppola in Gucci Resort. I hate this so much. It’s massively fussy and dated. She looks like an old-lady lampshade.

Vanessa Kirby in Valentino. This is stunning and dramatic, especially on such a tall woman. I wish her hair wasn’t so severe, it kind of takes away from the dress.

Bonus Vanessa in a black suit & dark lips. Business-goth!