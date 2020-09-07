Cardi B: ‘I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options’

I’m a lowkey Card B fan and yes, I know she’s done and said some problematic stuff. I just hate when people write her off completely rather than giving her some grace to grow and learn. This is sort of the point of Cardi’s interview with Elle Magazine, for their September cover story. Cardi is promoting her new album, but in this interview, she’s mostly talking about politics, feminism, cancel culture and a lot more. One of her best qualities is her commitment to talking about politics, economics and history through her working class, plain-spoken and sometimes obscene way. You can read the full Elle piece here, and here are some highlights:

She’s voting for Joe Biden: While she may be disappointed that Sanders has dropped out of the race, she assures me she is committed to doing anything to get Joe Biden elected. She wants Trump out of office, “Those people that he caters [to], he’s not going to do anything for them. It’s not like Republicans are getting better housing. It’s not like Republicans are getting better benefits. They’re not. He’s not doing anything for anybody. He’s just saying things that appease the same people.”

She’s spoken to Breonna Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer: “[I saw] Breonna Taylor’s name everywhere, but I didn’t really know her story. What they did to her is really f–ked up… What’s the excuse? Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn’t what he did a crime? It’s a crime! And no apology. No apology. No video of the cop coming out crying, ‘I f–ked up. I don’t this. I don’t that.’ Nothing. It’s nothing. I don’t even know how her mom still holds her head up. Unbelievable.”

She wishes male rappers would speak about Breonna Taylor: “A woman like Breonna Taylor, she was young. She looked like she was listening to your music. She looked like she was your fan. You should stick up for her.”

On the real video of her using the racist term “chinky eyes”: “Never in my life, my 27 years, I never even knew that was a racial slur. I was describing my husband’s and my sister’s eyes, and my daughter’s eyes…. I don’t even know how to describe their eyes anymore because that’s how I used to describe their eyes. I don’t even know the word. That they’re almond shaped? But it’s like, I never knew that. And for people to be like, ‘She’s using a racial slur. She’s disgusting.’ And it’s like, ‘Bro, I didn’t even know that was a racial slur…. I didn’t say it…with no bad ill intention.’ ”

On everything else she’s been cancelled for: “I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have been able to rise from that, but so many women have not. Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive.”

Why she thinks people are always yelling at her: “I feel like people are attacking me because they want me to feel the pressure of bullying, and they want me to give up, and they want me to say, ‘Oh, I quit music’ or ‘I’ll delete my Instagram, delete my Twitter,’ and I’m not willing to do that. No one will ever have that much power [over] me.”

On feminism: “My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad bitch. When you make a woman feel like she’s the baddest bitch in the room, to me, that’s female empowerment.”

On her marriage to Offset: “I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there’s a lot of love there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world. If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the f–kin’ music, and you can buy it, too. I’m not going to give it to you all for free.”