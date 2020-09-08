Maine wedding in August has now been linked to 147 cases, 3 deaths

In mid August, we reported on a story about a wedding reception in Maine with around 65 people that took place on August 7, approximately one month ago. After about a week and a half the positive coronavirus cases among wedding attendees was around 18, and there were 24 cases that could be contact traced directly to that wedding. Now there are 147 cases and 3 deaths resulting from that single gathering. These are the people that the Maine CDC knows about, there are surely asymptomatic and less severe cases among family and friends who have not been tested or reported. Here’s People’s story on this. It’s a case study in how this virus spreads quickly.
At least 147 new coronavirus cases and three deaths have been linked to an August wedding in Maine that violated the state’s guidelines, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman Robert Long told CNN Saturday.
The updated numbers come just five days after the health agency announced that the wedding in Millinocket had spread the coronavirus to a nursing home and a jail in Maine. The wedding, held on Aug. 7, had 65 attendees, which is above the state’s limit of 50.
A secondary contact of a wedding guest, who is a nursing home staffer at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison became infected, leading to 15 more people at the nursing home to test positive for the virus. Maplecrest is more than 100 miles from the wedding’s location.
A staff member at York County Jail in Alfred who attended the wedding also contracted the coronavirus, spreading it to 19 additional staffers, seven of their family members and 46 inmates at the jail, which is more than 200 miles from Millinocket.
The current number of infections linked to the wedding has more than doubled since Aug. 25, when the Maine CDC said the total had risen to 53, with 30 cases in people who attended the wedding, 13 secondary cases and 10 tertiary cases. The health agency had initially reported on Aug. 17 that the wedding had led to 24 infections.
“What we are dealing with is a giant tube of glitter. You open a tube of glitter in your basement then two weeks later you are in the attic and all you find is glitter and have no idea how it got there,” Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said on Aug. 25.
“That’s what Covid-19 is like,” he continued. “You open up glitter in Millinocket and next thing you know you are finding traces of it at a jail complex in York County. It’s just emblematic of how quickly, silently and efficiently it can spread.”
The inn where this wedding was held lost their license for a little while but has since gotten it back. As I mentioned in my prior coverage of this story, there are so many other events and gatherings in states where the CDC and local officials aren’t keeping track of cases and aren’t contact tracing at all. Even if they were, we still have a loud, obnoxious group of yokels who think that their freedom to spread germs is more important than other people’s lives. I’m sure that the cases resulting from the Sturgis rally in South Dakota are in the thousands but we”re not privy to that information, partially because it’s more difficult to track but also because it was in a state with a Republican governor.
My son and I drove past a frat party this weekend with at least 20 college students, all outside but none with masks, who were closely hanging out and not socially distancing at all. It was incredibly frustrating and upsetting. If I don’t go to the grocery store first thing when it opens or late at night a half hour before it closes, I regularly see about one third of the shoppers without masks. (At 7am everyone wears masks but there are more people. At 9:30 pm there are far less people but usually one or two aren’t wearing masks.) I live in rural Virginia, where masks are required by order of the governor and there are multiple signs on store doors about it. Many stores give out masks at the door but people still won’t wear them and no one is enforcing that. It’s getting to the point where I massively distrust and dislike most people. I’m trying to stay positive, but it’s tough. Thanks for listening to me complain.
Update: While the Big Moose Inn claims there were signs that masks were required, there is an investigation into whether guests were actually wearing them. A statement from Big Moose Inn claims the event was held indoors in two rooms and that they misinterpreted the capacity limits.
I don’t really see any regrets expressed, correct me if I’m wrong. Knowing how some Americans treat Covid now, seems like this would be treated as just an unfortunate incident that nobody wanted blabla and that life should go on blabla.
Wear a mask.
I live in York County and I can’t tell you how pissed people are about this. The town where this is going on is 20-30 mins from me but because we are in the same county it could affect my town which has done a really good job at keeping people safe, even with tourism.
I am with you. I’m really starting to just dislike people. I’m so thankful I work from home right now and working out from home. I usually go grocery shopping after work on fridays and I’m glad to see an overwhelming majority of people wearing masks. Most of the grocery stores, pharmacies, Target, and Walmart stores here have a “mask required” sign on their doors. I drove by a Crackle Barrel about 2 weeks ago and the parking lot was full. I said to myself “Am I the only one still taking this seriously?”
A friend of mine from the gym texted me yesterday asking if I had been back. She told me they are still restricting the number of people allowed in the group fitness classes. She told me most of the regulars had not returned but thinks it will pick up once it gets colder.
I hear you. I haven’t been to a restaurant since March, other than to pick up food and take it home. I cannot for the life of me imagine why anyone would want to crowd into a Cracker Barrel.
I am the only one who didn’t go back to my gym, which does group training. I see their workouts on social media — no masks, no distancing, and I feel vaguely ill. They have already had one case of Covid but nothing will get between them and their kettlebells, apparently.
And the local high school principal had to cancel in-person orientation after it came out that a bunch of students were partying in mid-August, including some who KNEW they were positive for Covid. At least 14 more cases have resulted from that and the parents involved refused to cooperate with contact tracing. The principal was very diplomatic in his email but you could read between the lines that he is PISSED. I don’t blame him. Humanity has really revealed a sh^tty side of itself.
The saddest part is the three individuals who have since died did not attend the wedding or have any connection to it (from what I read elsewhere). So congratulations bride and groom, you’ve killed three people. Hope your wedding was amazing.
We were in Maine in early July and the state was so strict with all of their rules for tourists and residents. Such sad news for the state as a whole and shows that it only takes a small amount to really ruin it for the rest.
I live in Toronto and inside, anywhere, you have to wear masks. Unless you’re eating in a socially distanced seat in a restaurant. I agree, I am disliking most people too. But I like the ones I see wearing masks! Those people make me happy!
For what it’s worth, this labor day i saw to s of people wearing masks while out. A handful didn’t out of everyone. Rules were respected and enforced.
Maine is in tourist mode and while we can’t force anyone to wear masks businesses are refusing service unless you respect the rules.
However, I just drove by a school this morning and the kids and teachers wore those single cloth face masks sold in the area and everyone was close together. So, idk.
Were wedding guests wearing masks? Was it inside?? What about the nursing home and jail staff, did they wear masks at work? It just seems crazy to me to have that kind of spread if everyone was wearing masks and staying apart. I know it’s not fool-proof by any means, but that is a crazy superspreader event with not that many people. Makes me sad and mad.
ETA – article says wedding was at a church, reception at an inn, they don’t know if everyone wore masks.
I realize this wasn’t specified Abby so I added an update with that along with a link to the Inn’s statement.
Here in France we have to wear masks outside in some selected area, sunday I went in my favouritue coffee bar and well… a lot of people were acting responsibly (here where I live we didn’t have too many cases) but a lot were walking like nothing happened.
I’m actually telling people now, those using a mask to keep their chin warm or those standing too close with or without a mask. If someone isn’t wearing a mask I try to be understanding but it’s hard. My 8yo can manage the rules so it upsets me to see. I’m in rural England and we haven’t been too affected here but it’s no excuse for complacency.
I hope this couple feels terrible, it was a stupid thing to do and sets their married life off to a horrible start.
It’s the large gatherings. I don’t understand how that is not common knowledge by now. People aren’t getting it primarily in supermarkets or hair salons, on trains or in offices. It’s the parties and church services etc. The hardest hit town in Germany could be traced back to one couple who went to a Karneval event in February (I think it was that early). One couple. If your wedding is more important than people’s health and lives, I hope you have the most acrimonious divorce in the history of mankind.
The crazy part to me is how very much religious leaders are pushing for the large gatherings. You know, religious leaders who are actually *supposed* to care about the people that come to their services. But instead, you see a crazy number of religious heads who are pushing for everyone to come together, inside, in huge numbers. Don’t they realize they can get their money over the internet like everyone else?? It really sickens me to see how many of the large gatherings are being led by so-called religious leaders. No one who actually cares about people are pushing for these huge gatherings.
I live in a red state where a LOT of people call masks “mind control”, just a bunch of dumb hicks basically. A friend works in a nursing home and she was exposed to their first covid case so she became the covid nurse, within a week there were 15. At a nursing home. Imagine the carnage. Not a peep made the local news.
If the woman I saw at the grocery store with a mask over her oxygen tubing can haul her canister around and wear a mask then all these assholes can wear a mask. The selfish stupidity on full display is astounding. Every time we go to the grocery, I see less people wearing masks. I’m already having anxiety about holiday gatherings a few months out. My parents are 85 and 83 and I don’t trust any of the rest of my family to act right, even for their sake.
My mom, my boyfriend, and I all currently have Covid. My mom and I work in a hospital, and that’s where we were exposed. My mom is in the hospital. Hopefully she’ll be released this week, but she’ll be on oxygen for months.
I can’t smell or taste anything, and I’m dealing with weight loss I didn’t need (down to 99 lbs). My boyfriend and I are both walking like we’re 90 due to our back and leg pains, and we’re only 45 and 34. And the brain fog is a whole other level with this monster.
I too live in rural Virginia, surrounded by people who refuse to take this seriously. It seems 90% of my town has been on multiple vacations to every southeastern hot spot, particularly Myrtle Beach and Tennessee. Meanwhile, my boyfriend and I have been nowhere except for work and some socially distanced hikes. And the only place my mom has been is work.
Oh no, SusieQ. Best to you and your bf and mom. Hope you all start to feel better soon.
My college age son’s close friend is 20 and on his campus, super sick with Covid. He said it’s worse than the worst flu he’s ever had. I am enraged by how many college parents are dismissive of this, saying young people will “survive.” Being sick like this is NOT a great way to start the semester, not to mention we have no idea what the residual effects might be, even for college-age people.