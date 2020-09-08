Omid Scobie: Duchess Meghan’s dynamism was what threatened the monarchy

Omid Scobie is one of the few royal commentators/reporters to consistently drive home several points about the dysfunctional nature of the British royal family. Scobie has actually come very close to laying all of the dysfunction at the feet of the Queen, which I completely understand. Even if you believe that the Queen is largely a figurehead in the management of her own family, THAT is a huge problem too, the idea that the Queen allows these nasty courtiers to smear and malign her family in her name. Scobie’s larger point is that the Queen has allowed this dysfunction to rot away at the core of the institution, to the point where any free-thinking, independently-minded woman simply gets battered and abused and crushed whenever she marries in. Scobie reiterated that point and more in his latest podcast:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘operating’ in a way they have been ‘desperate to for some time’ after being ‘held back by tradition and hierarchy’ in the royal family, their biographer has claimed. Speaking on his podcast Heirpod, Omid Scobie said that since stepping back as working members of the royal family in March, the couple had been ‘thriving’ and had ‘taken their careers as philanthropists to a whole other level’, adding: ‘It shows how much they were held back by tradition, hierarchy and stubbornness within the institution.’
He added that the Duke and Duchess are ‘absolutely happy’ now, saying: ‘This is the couple operating in a way they were desperate to for some time but couldn’t for a number of reasons, many of which tie into what is considered too politically sensitive or not.’
Speaking on the podcast, the Finding Freedom author was asked: ‘If The Firm is so experienced of working with powerful world leaders, why couldn’t they handle working with Meghan?’
He responded: ‘There is no more pragmatic a family than the royal family and I think they are capable of having positive and healthy relationships with anyone. As we’ve seen, this wasn’t necessarily about the relationships between the royal family members and Meghan, it was about the institution of monarchy and how they supported Meghan. Had Meghan… come in and done everything by the book, rather than ever come up with her own ideas, or challenge a way of working, or bring in her own ideals, then it may have been very different. But that is not what we can realistically expect from a human being. Harry loved her dynamism, it’s what made her so exciting to be a team mate with.’
‘It was that, and the things that we often celebrate about Meghan internally just didn’t fit in with the way things were done in the institution. Rather than anyone trying to accommodate those differences, it was quickly seen as something very problematic and something many tried to extinguish through leaking stories to the press and making the couple’s lives difficult internally. It’s why now we see them thrive now in a way we haven’t seen in a long time. I mean how much have they achieved in a short period of time since leaving the royal family?
The biographer said the couple are happy with their new lives in America, adding: ‘You only need to look at the work they are doing and how vocal they’ve been about things that are so important to them.’
“Rather than anyone trying to accommodate those differences, it was quickly seen as something very problematic and something many tried to extinguish through leaking stories to the press and making the couple’s lives difficult internally…” This is a big point. Instead of looking at Meghan and saying “wow, someone new and different who can shake off the cobwebs of this musty institution,” they just began to smear the f–k out of her. And I really can’t emphasize this enough: so much of it *was* jealousy. Jealousy that Meghan and Harry were so dynamic right out of the gate, jealousy that they had new ideas about how to do things, jealousy that Meghan might actually be more liked and respected for her ideas and work ethic, etc. And Scobie doesn’t even have to mention Kate’s name for us to think about the comparison – Kate “fits in” to this musty institution because she ceded her personality and became this (lazy) empty vessel. With buttons.
I’m glad that there is at least one prominent reporter who is happy to own it and reiterate it. It’s obvious to anyone, so the stubborn reluctance of others just shows how deep their to ties to the institution is.
Is it just me? Or does Kate look like she swallowed lemons whole???? (There’s that damned Meghan, showing me up YET AGAIN)
Harry looks like he’s ready to start smacking the absolute sh!t out of everyone and really going to enjoy it.
As I have said before, that green dress on Meghan is EVERYTHING
I got nada for wills. just taking up space is all
I so agree with all you said. In my humble opinion, I believe that Kate took one look at Meghan and saw how beautiful she is. Kate can not stand any type of competition. She knows that Meghan can run circles around her, beauty and work ethics. Meghan is a ‘go getter’. Kate is lazy and does not want to do anything but buy clothes, (buttons) and kiss William’s butt. Only one word can summon up Kate and that is she is filled with jealousy, so much, that it is eating her up. I only wish the best for Harry, Meghan and that handsome son, Archie!!!
I think Kate kisses William’s butt SO she can be lazy and buy all the clothes with buttons she wants.
This happened with Margaret and Diana any royal with charisma come under unsustainable and relentless pressure to fall in line to allow the heir to shine all under the direction of the men in grey with the rest of the royals hiding in jealousy behind aides and RR.
Amen, Rita. I agree with this. And then add in the fact that it’s an American woman of color who is shining so brightly and the men in grey (and Will and Kate) just had a collective freakout!
The only reason the Queen Mother was allowed to shine as she did is because her husband, the sovereign, and the heir, QEII, had absolutely NO desire to be in the spotlight let alone shine.
And where might Kate be? August was over a week ago, what’s she been up to? They haven’t even sent out any propaganda for weeks.
Hmmm….good question!
Twitter tea from a Norfolk resident: ‘AFAIK the whole family are still holed up on their estate in Norfolk with no inclination to return to London where the kids’ school is.
In other news,Kate Middleton’s protection goon made all the other customers in Dersingham Co-op stand outside while KM did a bit of shopping.’
Apparently she is not missed.
I submit that Kate is getting the face that she deserves.
OMG – so true! This is my vote for comment of the week!
Seconded.
It must take a toll on oneself to have your identity stripped from you, a new one imposed on you and you have to be a marionette for every fool in the kingdom. That relaxed look she had in 2018 was the knowledge that she would no longer be the target of derision anymore. Her 2020 look is the realisation of the void she now has to fill upon the departure of the stars of the family.
I hope they’re future involves award shows because Meghan is stunning when she gets glam.
From your lips to god’s ears, Lizzie. That farewell tour fashion was something to behold!
This picture always thrills me. The royals all look so unhappy. Bishop can’t wait for it to be over, Q seems tired, Charles is thinking about better times, Cami is looking forward to her whiskey, Wills looks as though he’s been check-mated, Katie Keen looks bitter. Harry looks pissed and ready For fisticuffs. But there Meghan is, smiling. She has that serene smile of someone who is happy and feels really sorry for them all.
Something I never considered but with the comment about her dynamism combined with these pictures – what if the church snub was NOT planned and happened when Kate saw Meghan in her amazing green cape dress??? Kind of funny to consider…
The church snub was planned because they cut them from the procession after the programs had been printed.
I’m so pleased he’s still speaking and thank you for your commentary too Kaiser. He’s right on the money and this conversation needs to happen, it’s what actually happened regardless of what the BRF and press want to gaslight us with.
What I love is the fact that they managed to buy a $14M mansion and sign a megadeal with Netflix and not a single leak, lol. I also love that Harry is literally shoving it right back in their faces after they shit all over him and yanked all his military titles and appointments.
I’m sure Wills and Camp Cambridge were shocked and pea green when they had to find out like everyone else. But the shitty part is that Kensington Palace will now double down and just keep leaking stories just to be a pain in the ass.
But no worries. The Sussexes have bolted out the gates, they paid off their debt and are now set to become one of the wealthiest non-royal royals ever.
Take that, Yorks, Wessexes and Princess Anne’s-unbearably-snobby-offspring-who-are-not-royal.
When the rest of them have bled out of the royal line and gone on to some other oblivion (that means you, too, Charlotte and Louis), Prince Harry is going to have the last laugh. Alllllll the waaaaay to the B.A.N.K.
And they had been living there for WEEKS before the news came out. It really shows that they are telling nothing to the family.
Let’s keep it real, Meghan and Harry were a threat to Will and Kate. They were committed to maintaining the status quo and doing the bare minimum. They didn’t want the Sussex’s outshining them.
I firmly believe that if Charles wasn’t so worried about rocking the boat and upsetting William the heir, he would have leaned in wholeheartedly with Harry and Meghan’s dynamism and probably joined in on a few of their endeavors.
I agree that Charles wants to keep the peace with William but he also wants to keep to the media on his side. Publicly supporting Harry and Meghan in any way was a no go for him. Clarence House has leaked to the press that Charles doesn’t support Harry and Meghan’s stance against the media and they made sure to put out the lie that he was paying for Harry and Meghan’s upkeep since they left at the end of March. All he has done was use Meghan and Doria at the wedding to make himself look good. Harry had to good sense to not allow Charles to use Archie for good PR too.
Spot on we mustn’t gloat the men in grey are seasoned in the art of keeping the monarchy in the forefront of established monarchy’s they will not allow two upstarts supersede what has operated for centuries they will be working overtime and behind the scenes with even more vigor to undermine the Sussex’s so they don’t succeed the monarchy must win at all cost. The Sussex’s have an uphill battle they need to be vigilant.
I can imagine the right wing colonial aristocrat conservatives courtiers drinking gin and tonic in the BP drawing rooms plotting the downfall of the Sussex’s despite everything they’ve tried today not really working they’ll plough on it’s there divine duty to preserve the monarchy as it is, progressive thinking thoughts and ideas is an anathema to them.
Charles pandering to William’s jealousy plus his own feelings of being overshadowed played a role as why they are all in this position if only wiser heads had prevailed things would have been different.
Not sure that Kate had any personality to cede….
A quibble with the DM calling philanthropy a “career.” It shouldn’t be if done correctly.
Someone above cited Princess Margaret as an example of someone with “charisma.” Not so sure she had “charisma” so much as a strong personality, which was, by all accounts, rather abrasive and somewhat racist in her later years.
Margaret is a cautionary tale of what could have happened to Harry if he walked away from Meghan to stay a senior royal. She was reportedly bitter her whole life. Of course she divorced the man she married after she dropped the love of her life in order to stay a royal.
I guess the queen wouldn’t care if she makes her favorite grandson just as miserable as she made her sister.
Exactly. Margaret loved being royal too much to leave it for her purported “love of her life.” She too was offered all in or all out. She stayed.
Maybe she was a product of her time and couldn’t conceive of her life outside the bubble. Would she have been happy just being a wife and mother? 🤷🏽♀️
People bring up Margaret often and how she was put in such a horrible position by her OWN sister. After watching that season of The Crown I couldn’t continue with the “admiration” for the Queen. She was emotionless, selfish and was praised for it.
Harry was not forced to pick between staying with Meghan or staying a senior royal.
Margaret used to speak in the Royal We so there is no way she was giving up her HRH
Meghan hasn’t done anything that others in the family haven’t before- things like the cookbook, editing a magazine etc weren’t revolutionary. Anne and Charles are lauded for being hard workers. Anne & Harry (until recently) were loved for being ‘ royal rebels’ and speaking frankly. In terms of being ‘progressive’ William was praised over ensuring his kids understand gender equality and when he was on cover of Attitude. Harry was praised for talking about being a feminist from 2013. Sophie has talked about championing women’s empowerment & the importance of their political participation without raising an eyebrow.
When Anne was in that circle with Boris, Justin Trudeau etc where it seemed they were laughing at Trump or when they thought she had refused to greet him in a line people were loving it. The Queen encouraged people to vote in 2003 with no issue and of course she told people to think carefully over Scottish referendum. Anne was heralded recently for pushing back on protocol when she was younger & people have been saying the Queen is the ultimate girl boss.
Yet Meghan saying she was a feminist, not always wearing tights or encouraging people to vote is a problem. The same people who loved idea of Anne laughing at Trump were furious that Meghan, who had a baby few weeks prior, wasn’t at Trump’s state visit.
INGRID Seward said palace staff didn’t like Meghan doing secret charity visits but some claim that royals from Diana to Kate would do low key visits to their patronages or others. Harry was doing work experience. So I don’t really buy that there was such a difference in how Meghan was working.
The problem for the palace with Meghan was the PERSON doing these things and maybe how it made others look.
Meghan’s dynamism threatened the Cambridges. Periodt! She showed that you didn’t have to be white and English in order to do the job and do it well. Instead, she showed that being earnest and compassionate, methodical and detail-oriented resulted in stuff getting done to the benefit of her charities. If William & Kate hadn’t been so jealous and petty, they could have used some of that Sussex magic to their advantage. Instead, they decided to smear and abuse and use the resulting fervor/vitriol to pump themselves up and run M&H out of the country.
This is exactly the problem. The Queen, like kings and queens before her, sees her position as God-given and herself as exceptional. Meghan was undermining that idea. She showed them that a non-blood-royal can do the job, and do it better than blood princes and princesses. This was a threat to an institution that prides itself for having survived into the 21st century. They don’t want to modernize. They adjust just enough to be able to survive.
I think the courtiers did not want to deal with the Sussexes so the courtiers manipulated Kant and PWT Keen, who do not have an original thought between them, into being jealous of the Sussexes. This manipulated jealousy allowed the courtiers to proceed with their smear campaign, have Kant and PWT Keen join in wholeheartedly and be the courtiers buffer from the opinions of the future Charles III.
Even if Meghan had ceded her personality like Kate, she would have still be seen as problematic just because she is a black woman and American.
Pretty much. Meghan could turn into a Kate clone and they still wouldn’t like her
I would still love to know who the courtiers wanted Harry to marry. You know they had to have someone in mind and I do not really think it was Chelsey or Cressida.
@Bay: I don’t think they had anybody in mind. As long as she was white, British and gave up her personality, they would be happy – Chelsy and Cressida included