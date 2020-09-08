Omid Scobie: Duchess Meghan’s dynamism was what threatened the monarchy

Omid Scobie is one of the few royal commentators/reporters to consistently drive home several points about the dysfunctional nature of the British royal family. Scobie has actually come very close to laying all of the dysfunction at the feet of the Queen, which I completely understand. Even if you believe that the Queen is largely a figurehead in the management of her own family, THAT is a huge problem too, the idea that the Queen allows these nasty courtiers to smear and malign her family in her name. Scobie’s larger point is that the Queen has allowed this dysfunction to rot away at the core of the institution, to the point where any free-thinking, independently-minded woman simply gets battered and abused and crushed whenever she marries in. Scobie reiterated that point and more in his latest podcast:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘operating’ in a way they have been ‘desperate to for some time’ after being ‘held back by tradition and hierarchy’ in the royal family, their biographer has claimed. Speaking on his podcast Heirpod, Omid Scobie said that since stepping back as working members of the royal family in March, the couple had been ‘thriving’ and had ‘taken their careers as philanthropists to a whole other level’, adding: ‘It shows how much they were held back by tradition, hierarchy and stubbornness within the institution.’ He added that the Duke and Duchess are ‘absolutely happy’ now, saying: ‘This is the couple operating in a way they were desperate to for some time but couldn’t for a number of reasons, many of which tie into what is considered too politically sensitive or not.’ Speaking on the podcast, the Finding Freedom author was asked: ‘If The Firm is so experienced of working with powerful world leaders, why couldn’t they handle working with Meghan?’ He responded: ‘There is no more pragmatic a family than the royal family and I think they are capable of having positive and healthy relationships with anyone. As we’ve seen, this wasn’t necessarily about the relationships between the royal family members and Meghan, it was about the institution of monarchy and how they supported Meghan. Had Meghan… come in and done everything by the book, rather than ever come up with her own ideas, or challenge a way of working, or bring in her own ideals, then it may have been very different. But that is not what we can realistically expect from a human being. Harry loved her dynamism, it’s what made her so exciting to be a team mate with.’ ‘It was that, and the things that we often celebrate about Meghan internally just didn’t fit in with the way things were done in the institution. Rather than anyone trying to accommodate those differences, it was quickly seen as something very problematic and something many tried to extinguish through leaking stories to the press and making the couple’s lives difficult internally. It’s why now we see them thrive now in a way we haven’t seen in a long time. I mean how much have they achieved in a short period of time since leaving the royal family? The biographer said the couple are happy with their new lives in America, adding: ‘You only need to look at the work they are doing and how vocal they’ve been about things that are so important to them.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“Rather than anyone trying to accommodate those differences, it was quickly seen as something very problematic and something many tried to extinguish through leaking stories to the press and making the couple’s lives difficult internally…” This is a big point. Instead of looking at Meghan and saying “wow, someone new and different who can shake off the cobwebs of this musty institution,” they just began to smear the f–k out of her. And I really can’t emphasize this enough: so much of it *was* jealousy. Jealousy that Meghan and Harry were so dynamic right out of the gate, jealousy that they had new ideas about how to do things, jealousy that Meghan might actually be more liked and respected for her ideas and work ethic, etc. And Scobie doesn’t even have to mention Kate’s name for us to think about the comparison – Kate “fits in” to this musty institution because she ceded her personality and became this (lazy) empty vessel. With buttons.