Angela Levin: The Sussexes’ Netflix deal is ‘the biggest exploitation of the Royal Family’

The British tabloids spent the entire Labor Day weekend freaking out about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix deal. It’s pretty funny. It reminds me of something I’ve been saying for more than a year as well: there are actually some criticisms which could be made of the Sussexes about certain things, arguments to be made in good faith, which we could all take seriously and have a legitimate conversation about “is this a good idea” or “could they have done this better” or “perhaps this timing isn’t the best.” But any good faith is lost with these British commentators as they all immediately freak the f–k out and get absolutely hysterical whenever the Sussexes dare to breathe, exist or thrive. The Daily Mail did a summary of “what people are saying” about the Sussexes’ Netflix deal and it is hilariously stupid. Some highlights:
Angela Levin speaks! Royal biographer Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Conversations with the Prince in 2018, said: ‘This is the biggest exploitation of the Royal Family that has been in our lifetime. I think this was plotted right from the beginning, before the wedding even. Meghan has used the Royal Family and Harry to go from being a C-lister to one of the most famous and richest women in the world.’
Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe speaks! Mr Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, said: ‘There isn’t a soul on the planet that would think that they got that job with that many zeros in the salary for any other reason than their association with the British Royal Family. They wouldn’t have got a deal if it wasn’t for their position. They owe their success to the fact that they have been public property. Without Harry she was a pretty average actress on an American show that hardly anyone in Britain had heard of. Now she is enjoying a position higher than the Pope.’
The crux of all the arguments: Mr Larcombe added that the agreement with Netflix means that the couple might now never return to the UK or be part of the Royal Family again. He said: ‘The Netflix deal is by far and away the biggest development in Harry and Meghan breaking their ties with the British Royal Family. It is inconceivable that Meghan and Harry will come back to the UK and possibly make it impossible to ever return to the UK. The Palace have been sideswiped by this. Harry didn’t get on the phone to the Queen about the Netflix deal, it was news to her. That is an astonishing departure and shows that Harry is going to do what he wants on his terms.’
Angela Levin thinks Harry is secretly sad: Speaking about Harry’s recent zoom call with the Rugby Football League, Ms Levin added: ‘He looks terribly unhappy. Harry used to sparkle. He was so lively, he would make you feel energised, like as if you have taken an energy pill. There it’s all words, he deflects the question which means he doesn’t want to answer it.’
Larcombe accidentally revealed the motivation of so much of the press’s abuse: they wanted to (nonsensically) abuse and smear Harry & Meghan to the point where the Sussexes would HAVE to return. Like, the press thought they could somehow whine and cajole and abuse H&M until they simply had to come back to England. The current hissy fit is about the media’s realization that Harry and Meghan (especially Harry) are not coming back. That Harry and Meghan are planning for an extended future in America. As for the accusation of “exploitation” – I think it’s a difficult conversation to have, because it assumes that the British people feel like they “owned” Harry and Meghan and that Britain “made” H&M. That’s exploitative AF too, you know? And constantly painting Meghan as scheming… Jesus. Meghan didn’t want THIS. This was not her plan. Her plan was to become the next Diana. Meghan wanted to be a princess and to use a global platform to do good work WITHIN THE FAMILY. And then they were bullied out of the family and the country. Ugh.
What? How do you exploit a monarch??? This is a dumb argument. And no, nobody would care about them without the family connection but nobody would care about Liz without her title either. Neither earned it. It is what it is. That’s the crux when it comes to royalty and titles. You really can’t accuse outsiders of taking advantage if your entire existence is based on the privilege of being born with a title. She’s not taking anything from them at all. She wanted to add and they refused.
Yes this x1000. Every single person born into the RF is only important because they won a generic lottery. QE uses that unearned privilege to live a life of luxury on the taxpayer dime, H&M use the unearned privilege to get a development deal – at least they aren’t living of the taxpayer anymore.
If Angela Levin thinks the Netflix deal is the biggest exploitation, she must be on crack. Because there’s nothing more exploitative than Andrew raping human trafficked girls and staying out of jail with the help of this horrible family, all titles intact.
Lacombe and his foolish argument that the Sussexes wouldn’t have got this deal if they weren’t royals amused me. Like are all the people who have deals with Netflix royals or do each and every royal family member already have a Netflix deal? So bizarre!!
Pitch at the Palace where 2% of the deal went to line Pedo’s pockets? Doesn’t get more exploitative than that. Anytime anyone wants to bellow about exploitation, show them the picture of Ghislane Maxwell on Betty’s throne.
the biggest exploitation was the british empire raping and pillaging foreign lands, benefiting greatly from it and refusing to acknowledge the untold damage done and reparations that need to be paid.
Lol right? how do u exploit a monarch??? Perfectly said.
Um, the BRF is exploitative–not the other way around. The british press = Trumpian levels of projection. Want to talk about exploitation, Angie? PRINCE ANDREW.
I mean…Meghan did become the next Diana. To the point she had to get out. Difference is Harry was there with her also. At this point, they should just cut all ties. Clearly they don’t want to work for the “crown” anymore. Or even if they do…is it worth the cost
Tho I do have to say, it’s not unfair to say they used the royal name and their connections to get this deal. Both have NO EXPERIENCE in producing anything, and let’s not kid ourselves that Meghan’s B list history of being a supporting actress could have taught her how to run a production company, and direct and create content. This is something you need years and years of experience to do well. Netflix saw the opportunity to use their titles and their connections to grab a deal. No one would have given them a chance if not for their celebrity status…
It’s ok tho…they can hire ppl to help them, but I think people are fickle and celebrity status will only get me to watch one episode of a show…and if it’s crap people will see it is crap.
The Obamas have no experience in producing either and they got a deal. At least Meghan was in the industry. Barack and Michelle were not. And as we’ve seen with Trump, running a country and running a business are two different things so it’s not like you can say the presidency “gave” them the experience.
And neither of them re actually going to sit there and write and direct this. What they’ll probably do is pitch an idea to Netflix, they’ll greenlight it and give them a budget and with that, they’ll hire people with actual experience to write and direct it. It’s probably what the Obamas are doing too
Being an actress does not mean you have experience either. It just means you are within the industry as an actress. Just like a producer can’t suddently decide ok I am going to be the star of this movie/documentary. Completely different roles, talents, skills and yes, experience. If anything, Harry has more experience given the number of similar projects he was actually apart of.
Given they are setting up a production company, I would go ahead and think they would be interested to not only hire the right people, but learn the business as Meghan has demonstrated she is willing to do the moment she joined the royal family. Thedeal is about their value, opinions, ideas etc.
And true, no one would be as interested in them if not their connection to the Royal Family, but like another commenter said, it is what it is, and now we have to move forward and see what they can do to change the world which clearly they want to do. They need some SPACE. Comparing them to Barack and Michele Obama is not fair because they actually have real results, real interest and real change whereas Meghan and Harry are trying to make their mark under intense scrutnity and hatred OUTSIDE OF THE ROYAL FAMILY. (please note the last part before the stans jump on me about them changing the world already.) H&M wants to do this as a unit away from the monarchy… this is my point.
No it does not. But she’s been in the industry and knows people who can help her out. A lot of actors end up directing/producing episodes when they’ve been on the show for a while. I think even Gabriel Macht and Patrick Adams were producers on the final season of Suits anyways. So no she doesn’t have experience directly, but she knows how the industry works – no matter how “C-List” she was/is.
I only used the Obama comparison because amanda said that the Sussexes have no experience in producing. The Obamas don’t have any experience either. And I doubt Netflix cares either way. The Sussexes can breathe and people throw a hissyfit. Netflix just wants more viewership which equals more money in their pockets. Would the Obamas have gotten the deal if Barack was still Senator Barack Obama? No he wouldn’t.
My point isn’t about them using family connections. My point was more so that people need to stop acting like they’re the only people in the world that got a Netflix deal because they’re famous. Netflix offered them the deal because they’re famous. Netflix offered the Obamas the deal because Barack is an ex-president as opposed to ex-senator. It’s not a bad thing yet certain posts want to whine/imply that it is.
I don’t think it’s particularly fair to compare them to the Obamas. Barack Obama was not only a US president, he was a Senator and a prominent civil rights attorney. He and his wife may not have any producing experience, but they’ve incited real change at a local and national level from a far less privileged position than Harry and Meghan. Their producing skill is far less important than the wealth of knowledge and experience they have to impart.
@Penguin: So how many civil rights icons/lawyers and senators have Netflix deals? Don’t worry I’ll wait. And I don’t hate the Obamas or think that shouldn’t have gotten the deal. My point was that experience isn’t the only thing Netflix is looking for and getting a deal because they’re famous isn’t a bad thing.
And let’s not act like Meghan has been a royal all her life. She’s done a lot of philanthropy projects including working with the UN and Harry’s founded 2 organisations and done several tours – even if they were just royal tours. Why are people acting like they’ve stayed in a palace for 40 years, never stepped foot outside of it and just walked out 6 months ago?
Harry has been involved in several productions and Meghan comes from a television background, add to that they don’t really need experience, they will HIRE people with experience.
Do people not understand what producing is?
People really need to get a grip, this constant harassment, abuse and racism is not making the Royal Family or the British Media look good at all.
Amanda what you saying is pure hogwash. Not every person that ever got a deal like this already had experience or was a royal, just get yr head from wherever it’s stuck and think about this logically.
Don’t forget Meghan was married to a producer and worked in the industry for years. Shes friends with several successful producers Oprah, Tyler, George Clooney. They will do ok. In the US a family would celebrate a son leaving the family business and charting his own path. In England they want this 35 year old Prince tied to his families apron springs forever. Its ridiculous.
@Sofia. That’s exactly right. All of these big name production companies run like that. The Obamas hired two veteran producers with a significant body of work to run their operations. I think a lot of the British media are being willfully ignorant.
Yeah we’re not going to be parroting British tabloid talking points here. Most people who become producers in Hollywood don’t have experience, they have money. Do you know who was a producer? Banker Steve Munuchin, who is currently the US Secretary of the Treasury. The Obamas, who are lawyers by profession, are now producers. So let’s drop the no experience bs.
That’s not true. Harry has produced documentaries before.
If having a title and/or fame is all you need to get a deal, then why aren’t more people doing it? Why doesn’t Prince William have a deal? I heard a rumor that he pitched Netflix and got rejected.
I would bet anything that Harry and Meghan put together a strong proposal with a clear vision. You are overlooking the fact that while, yes, they will have to hire people, they will use their position and power to hire fresh, DIVERSE talent and elevate them. Choose projects to shine a light on issues that have long been in the dark.
Finding and hiring talent and projects is a talent in itself. And I can GUARANTEE you that Meghan and Harry will be FULLY involved in that process. They are not going to slap their name on anything. They are going to take this seriously.
And they have already demonstrated they have an excellent eye for projects and great ideas for making them a success. Harry’s has built several charities from the ground up – Sentebale, Invictus, Heads2gether, Travelyst. Meghan’s Hubb Kitchen, Smartworks and Vogue issue were all MASSIVE successes and brought in money to the organizations in a time where many charities have had to shutter.
So frankly it’s insulting to insinuate that all they are going to do is coast on their name. You must be confusing them with the Cambridges.
The assertion that they would not have been picked but for the royal association, this is just blatantly not true for this simple reason, there are many royals that Netflix wouldn’t touch with a ten foot pole and I’m sure you can think of a few, no need to name names. So the royal association attracts but it is backed up by who they have shown themselves to be, their interests and passions, their ability to come up with great ideas and work them into successful fruition. That is what go them this deal. It is just preparation meeting opportunity.
They’ve already done amazing things, Harry with his projects, Invictus, etc. Meghan in the short time she was in the royal fold, her work with Grenfell, Vogue, Smart Works, Disney etc.
They don’t need to prove a damn thing to anyone anymore, they’re out. All they need to do is work and live their lives.
This imaginary impossible bar that people are setting for them is nonsense. When Netflix announces deals with other people, experienced or not, no one talks about “let’s wait and see”, “I don’t care”, “they have no experience”. Only for these two, once again why is the bar different for them?
As to the suggestion that actors cannot be producers. I raise you Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Hillary Swank, Ice cube, Lisa Kudrow, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o, Jeremy Irons. There are many many more all with varying lengths of time and success in Hollywood, so let’s lay that idea to rest.
If this was Meghan’s plan all along, then surely there are easier ways to go about it, no? Which she would have known about, especially if she’s as smart and Machiavellian as her haters say she is.
Why not find some bigshot Hollywood producer and marry him? Why not use her marriage to Trevor as a way of finding even more famous/richer producers and marry them? That way she wouldn’t be nearly as “known” as she is now, being rich and not being subjected to a years long smear campaign. Why bother going through months of abuse and BS when, like I said, there are easier ways. If she was a true social climber, she would stay in the BRF as that’s seen in some people’s eyes as the ultimate “status symbol” and be silent about everything.
Well it’s what it is. The Sussexes have already dealt, so the British tabloids and all their freakish minions can go suck stinky d!!cks.
If there has been any light in this dark time, it’s the absolute bananas reaction to any and everything H & M have done since leaving GB and ending up in California. Larcombe and Levin are downright fools, and I’m assuming they are unaware that they are a major part of the joke.
It’s clear that the British press doesn’t have any clue how these things work, are completely disingenuous with their criticisms and wanted Harry and Meghan to have to crawl back. They’re so transparent.
Also, what a joke to call it exploitation. I realize that the British media is unfamiliar with how real charity & fundraising works compared to the sad sack patron ribbon cutting they usually get to cover, but a deal like this allows for serious funding and awareness of causes.
Argument So silly. Would Charles have had an equally easy time getting the Dutchy jam etc off the ground and selling well if he was just some bloke who wanted to sell organic foods?
Would Eugenie snd Beatrice have gotten their jobs if they were regulars? Would Zara have been paid for photos ? And the list goes on
What is this racist c…t talking about? Exploitation? Harry is a British prince by birth. It’s not like he had a say in the matter.
Do they really think harassing them will bring them back? I need the thought process behind that cause huh?? The exploitation part made me laugh. Ferguson was literally selling access to Andrew at one point and is allowed to remain shacked up with him. Peter Philips selling milk in China as a “prince” in a “castle”. They need to cut the bs.
I don’t think them. Just Harry. Remember they wanted to bully Meghan out but didn’t expect Harry to go with her. The BM wanted toxicity to surround H&M. To make them so toxic no company would want to do business with them. They would fail and be broke. Then Harry would leave Meghan and return to England to marry the proper ‘English Rose’.
The BM overestimated their power. No one cares what they think or want. Netflix is a GLOBAL brand with almost 200 million subscribers. Do people think Netflix CEO is stupid? Does the BM think Netflix didn’t do research on H&M and their popularity before they offered them a contract? Cmon now.
Literally no one in the RF who has any non-royal work would have anyone paying attention to them if they weren’t Windsors. It’s actually near impossible to take up any meaningful work outside of the family because it is understood that the connection is basically inescapable. This is no different from the other cousin’s jobs or endorsement deals except in scale.
Quite a lot of documentary film producers don’t actually do the production work on films- they are involved to raise money, help get an audience for distribution and amplify the work- sometimes they aren’t even involved until the documentary is complete and they buy it in a distribution deal.
Oh well the RF are and have been exploiting people so they deserve it.
Those Brit journalists are so damn bitter. They made this situation get to this point.
Meghan didn’t plan this from the jump. Harry was very loyal to that country and Meghan worked hard to help the organizations and people she worked with over there make money to help them. None of that sounds like a person planning to peace out.
Harry and Meghan came to their exit plan after how terribly Meghan was treated during her pregnancy and the “family” did nothing. That was when Harry was done, I truly believe.
The BRF built their whole existance from Exploitation in the cruelest and most inhumane way. That statement is shocking!
Those who live on an island that has stolen from and enslaved half the globe shouldn’t throw around words like exploitation, should they not desire for that to turn around and bite them in their very posh arsh.
The bitterness. I am just laughing at the RR. And I have seen Harry a few times since he left doing Zoom meetings/calls/etc. and he looks radiant.
Let Angela Levin know that the biggest exploitation was perpetrated by the British Royal Family when they went around the world claiming people and land as their own and who refuse to return stolen property, the Crown jewels and all the artifacts in the British Museum to their rightful owners. The Royal Family thought they could use Meghan to show the world that they weren’t racist and that she could be used to shore up support in the Commonwealth but they were too racist to treat her like a human being. As far as I’m concerned anything she and Harry get now is reparations for the hell they had to go through for the last four years and for everything Meghan was forced to give up when she married Harry.
From the day he was born, Harry was on the receiving end of the world’s goodwill due to his birthright. Would Angela Levin be interviewed now if she hadn’t attached herself like a barnacle to Harry and profited off his name?
Also I think it’s pretty obvious there was a bidding war over H/M and their plans. Netflix offered the most money. Maybe it’s mostly tied to their name/status, but I’m sure that makes certain people in the royal family salty along with their press minions.
It’s amazing how the British Media is following the abusers playbook. First try to isolate the victim, then belittle them and gaslight them so much that they question their sanity. When the victim finally leaves, start in on the “you’re nothing without me” and “you’ll be back.” When they don’t come back, do all you can to sabotage their escape. Then spend the rest of your lives trying to remain connected to the victim in some way, claiming the victim “owes you” their success. The only thing left in the playbook is “if I can’t have you, no one will.”
This is awful to say, but I believe there are people in the palace who would rather have the Sussexes martyred than living successfully without the royals. I’m no conspiracy theorist, and I believe Diana died from poor security, a drunk driver, and not wearing a seat belt. But it’s hard to deny that a lot of people in the palace were likely relieved that she was dead. Sorry I’m being so morbid. I really, really, really hope I’m wrong.
It’s quicker to say you are bitter about them living in a nice house etc then all of this.
Meghan has been about gender equality etc since 11& Harry founded Sentabale at 19 and has been about military& mental health for years so yes they have a long time of championing their causes. Meghan was a UN ambassador before the royal family so had a profile before then. Harry can’t help he was born a prince but has actually tried to do a lot with his role hence backlash against him after his marriage.
yes the royal profile& crazy press around them has helped them secure this Netflix bag. But their work will have to stand on its own reward. Because if just being royal, royal adjacent was enough then Fergie, Pippa Middleton etc wouldn’t have flopped.
And even after exiting royal duties, Harry & meghans supporters have fundraised over $100k towards one of the charities they have championed& in their name. There have been all types of fundraisers in their name. Other royals haven’t engineered that kind of support so clearly must be about them & not just cos they are royals. That kind of support& interest is also part of what Netflix is banking on.
The idea that they press would harass H&M to the point they would come back always made zero sense to me. Like, if you leave a place that have people who are abusing you, why the hell would you ever go BACK to that same place where the same people are trying to abuse you even more for leaving? Like, how the hell does that make any sort of logical sense?
Did these fools think the American press would just follow the British Press’ lead on all of this or something and harass them too? Is that what they thought? Or that H&M would be entirely focused on the UK and the British Media while they lived almost 6000 miles away? Is this some leftover Empire stuff where they think the whole world still looks to the UK for, well, everything? Because, like, no dude. No.
Sorry UK media and tabloids. But as the saying goes, play stupid games, win stupid prizes. And trying to harass two people who wanted to leave and get away from you to them to come *back* was one of the most ultimate stupid games.
From Duncan Larcombe ” Without Harry Meghan was a pretty average actress on an American show that hardly anyone in Britain had heard of. Now she is enjoying a position higher than the Pope”
LMAO he’s pressed like a pretzel!