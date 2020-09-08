“Armie Hammer stepped out on a date with Josh Lucas’ ex-wife” links

Armie Hammer was also seen out on a date with Josh Lucas’ tea-spilling ex-wife Jessica Ciencin Henriquez. Armie’s newly single and dating several women, it seems. [JustJared]

What the actual f–k is happening to the mail? [Towleroad]

This Jason Mantzoukas story is complicated and strange. [Pajiba]

A gender reveal party was the reason for one of the wildfires in California. [Jezebel]

Lainey called out the struggling British media too. [LaineyGossip]

Maisie Williams looks great in these photos. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Kanye West has spent $6 million on his “presidential campaign.” [Dlisted]

A royal round-up – the European royals are busy! [GFY]

It honestly feels like all of the couples on Unexpected are dysfunctional and abusive and just really awful. [Starcasm]

James Lafferty is engaged! [Seriously OMG]

