“Armie Hammer stepped out on a date with Josh Lucas’ ex-wife” links

Armie Hammer was also seen out on a date with Josh Lucas’ tea-spilling ex-wife Jessica Ciencin Henriquez. Armie’s newly single and dating several women, it seems. [JustJared]
What the actual f–k is happening to the mail? [Towleroad]
This Jason Mantzoukas story is complicated and strange. [Pajiba]
A gender reveal party was the reason for one of the wildfires in California. [Jezebel]
Lainey called out the struggling British media too. [LaineyGossip]
Maisie Williams looks great in these photos. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Kanye West has spent $6 million on his “presidential campaign.” [Dlisted]
A royal round-up – the European royals are busy! [GFY]
It honestly feels like all of the couples on Unexpected are dysfunctional and abusive and just really awful. [Starcasm]
James Lafferty is engaged! [Seriously OMG]
I feel for the kids, as in any divorce situation. But I must say a single Armie Hammer is going to be VERY good for gossip. Yikes!!!
That sweater though.