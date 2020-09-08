“Armie Hammer stepped out on a date with Josh Lucas’ ex-wife” links
  • September 08, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Armie Hammer is seen exiting NBC's Today Show

Armie Hammer was also seen out on a date with Josh Lucas’ tea-spilling ex-wife Jessica Ciencin Henriquez. Armie’s newly single and dating several women, it seems. [JustJared]
What the actual f–k is happening to the mail? [Towleroad]
This Jason Mantzoukas story is complicated and strange. [Pajiba]
A gender reveal party was the reason for one of the wildfires in California. [Jezebel]
Lainey called out the struggling British media too. [LaineyGossip]
Maisie Williams looks great in these photos. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Kanye West has spent $6 million on his “presidential campaign.” [Dlisted]
A royal round-up – the European royals are busy! [GFY]
It honestly feels like all of the couples on Unexpected are dysfunctional and abusive and just really awful. [Starcasm]
James Lafferty is engaged! [Seriously OMG]

2 Responses to ““Armie Hammer stepped out on a date with Josh Lucas’ ex-wife” links”

  1. Mia4s says:
    September 8, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    I feel for the kids, as in any divorce situation. But I must say a single Armie Hammer is going to be VERY good for gossip. Yikes!!!

    Reply
  2. Jules says:
    September 8, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    That sweater though.

    Reply

