Princess Kate wore a red McQueen coat & a leek brooch for St. David’s Day

Maybe the Prince and Princess of Wales knew that the “King Charles is evicting the Sussexes” story would break this week, because I swear, they looked almost giddy today in Windsor. Prince William and Kate did several events in South Wales yesterday, and then today, they made an appearance at Windsor Castle to greet the Welsh Guards for St. David’s Day (a Welsh holiday). William was only recently made an honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards, which meant that he had to “give up” his honorary position with the Irish Guards (Kate has taken his place). Anyway, you get the idea. Kate wore red (for Wales) and she got to pose with Welsh Guards, all while William took the salute or whatever.
On Wednesday — St. David’s Day, a day of national celebration for Wales — the Prince and Princess of Wales honored the Welsh Guards in Windsor, a short drive from their home, during the St. David’s Day Parade. The event marked the first time Prince William has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming the ceremonial Colonel of the Welsh Guards, a royal role announced in December.
While Prince William matched the Welsh Guards in a grey uniform, Princess Kate popped in a red coat, sporting a color from Wales’ flag.
Shortly after arriving at the parade ground, William and Kate handed out symbolic leeks to the officers and guardsmen of the regiment in a traditional part of the St. David’s Day parade. The leek has long been associated with Wales — according to the story, the nation’s patron saint told Welsh soldiers to wear a leek on their helmets so they could better identify each other in battle against the Saxons.
The ceremony ended with the Prince of Wales taking the royal salute as the troops marched passed. Following the parade, the couple sat for an official photo alongside the Prince of Wales’ company.
Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, then met families from the regiment as well as a group of troops from the 5th Royal Australian Regiment (5RAR) who are currently in the U.K. helping to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Fashion notes: Kate wore a £2,990 Alexander McQueen coat and a “leek brooch.” You read that correctly – I had to look it up though. The leek is a symbol of Wales. So not only did Kate wear leek-themed jewelry, she also pinned a for-real leek to her McQueen coat. It’s basically just the exact same thing she does with the Irish Guards for St. Patrick’s Day – wear a green coat and a shamrock brooch, then pin actual shamrocks beside the brooch. She’s just replaced the colors and traded shamrocks for leeks. Unimaginative? How dare you!
Hmmm purple and red… where have I seen that striking combo before?
Am I the only one who is sick of hearing about what this chick is wearing?? Seriously. It is the primary thing the press writes about when they mention her. She is more than just a mannequin, isn’t she??? Is this all the lazy British press can manage to write? She is treated like an object. If she were to suddenly die, all the press would care about is the ensemble she is wearing in her coffin. Does she even care what a little nothing she has become in the eyes of the world thanks to the British press?? Do you Brits even have a legitimate press presence anymore???
They look so old.
They can afford all the luxury cosmetics, surgeries, procedures and vacations but she still looks exhausted, prematurely aged and skeletal. Her smile looks so tight and forced.
It’s looked that way for some years now. It was never genuine. Nothing about her is. And that hat … another commenter called them “constipated little hats” and I agree. A bigger hat would’ve made this outfit look a little better, not that thing she’s wearing. It looks positively silly, just as silly as the one she wore to the CW service.
Omg the fascinator is just almost an exact copy of Meghan’s!!! Except that kates is uglier.. Unbelieable this woman!
Finally she doesn’t have her hair down today! It suits her much better, or she just looks bad with loose hair. But what is that sausage salad on the back of her head!?! And with that make-up or whatever it is, she looks like a evil stepmother..
And WTF it’s a New red coat!!!!!!!!! She has now more than 3 or so of this big monstrosities and they all look the same!!
Hmmmm no hugs from Kate?
She “wisely sussed out” that the parade watchers were up to no good.
Gloves are transformative – black gloves are her new fashion statement apparently 🤣
She’s aging. Look at her hands from yesterday and her neck. She’s desperately trying to stop the process. She got her two days of headlines being compared to Diana since she cosplayed her outfits, but she wants you to see the design on the 🧤. A lot of the articles was saying there’s no creativity and she’s playing it safe. So here’s her inner rebel with the 🧤🤣 they’re reading the comments
The gloves remind me of what Madonna does but at least Madonna is in her 60s. Kate has old hands for a 41 year old who never did any manual labour or gardening or even dishwashing in her life.
Diana went through a phase of wearing seamed hosiery, a short lived fad in the 80s. Kate’s new glove fetish feels similar. However, Diana didn’t do it for long, but this one will run her glove thing into the ground.
So go to a well-attended parade and make it look as if people turn out to see you. This is how you have a crowd at your events. None of the people she is around look overly impressed. W&K may have been giddy about the eviction story but I bet there was some fist clenching about the replacement of PH with Tom and how important Cam’s family is.
And what a winner he looks like, right? Not …
Yeah, they can’t even fake an enormous crowd in these photos. You can tell in some places it’s 1-2 people deep. And forgive my stupidity, but why is this not taking place in Wales?
At any rate, I’m enjoying how stupid that leek looks, especially when she bends over.
She looks like saying to the little kid, “You want to smell my onion?”
Yeah I’m sure the welsh are thrilled they are celebrating St David’s day in Windsor England and not anywhere in Wales. More reminders of colonialism.
Well I like the color of the coat and despite the hat that reminds me of a helicopter beanie overall she looks better than Wills in his Third Reich General cosplay
“Third Reich General cosplay”
I laughed out loud
The helicopter beanie! That’s what it is!
The leek is the
That brooch and the real allium look like scallions to me…I would love if this became a scandal: Princess Kate offends the people of Wales by mocking their beloved leek when she wore a diminutive green onion on St. David’s Day.
I too was wondering why she wore green pinions and not an actual leek. Apparently someone doesn’t have a sense of what vegetables are what and has no use of looking up the actual vegetable. Great PR person they hired, right?? So much for busting balls when she can’t leek it to save her life. 🙄
I was wondering if that was a scallion but it was pinned on her by a guard so I guess it is a baby leek.
There are several different varieties of leeks, from small scallion-ish ones to big foot-longs. Clearly she can’t wear one that weighs a pound so she chose the smaller varietal. It’s clear I’m a bit of a leek nerd…the little ones are lovely sautéed with cremini mushrooms.
Normally I’m a hater bc she deserves it, but I think Kate looks perfectly appropriate on this outing and her gloves are pretty amazing.
She’s still hateful and lazy.
Same.
She looks like herself. And I rather this look than the Meghan cosplay. *shrug*
She’s still cosplaying Meghan. The long coat is a dead giveaway.
100% agree Vonbarron. I love this beautiful coat with the black gloves. Also, she is still a witch.
The gloves are hideous. But you are correct she looks appropriate. Just boring. Is it me or is kate starting to look boring?
I am also happy that she is sticking more to her own style here.
The gloves I adore but that hat has GOT to go. I have always thought she looks good in red.
Side note: I love the pics of her when she is caught look dead into the camera because it shows she may play like she is ignoring them but she know EXACTLY where they are.
I really only looked from the neck up, but this is one of her best looks. The hat looks smart and distinctive, the color is bright, I love black and red together, I love the elaborate updo (no hair touching!).
She is still lazy and useless.
I love her hair here. Why can’t she wear it like this more often? And I love the coat and red is my favorite color so it’s a big win.
Can’t blame her for the leek – she’d be ripped apart if she visited Wales as the Princess of Wales on St. David’s Day and refused to pin one on herself – it’s tradition. So that’s OK. But my god the hat and the colour of the coat are an eyesore.
She’s not in Wales though, which is the part I don’t understand. Why didn’t they just stay in Wales overnight and attend something similar there? This is in Windsor.
No one in Wales wants them.
@BrassyRebel I wonder if they were worried about protests if they attended anything there? It’s just weird to me bc they were JUST there. So they traveled to Windsor to celebrate a Welsh holiday?
With even a few hours notice, there would be protests if they came to Wales. Yesterday there was not enough notice. Staying overnight would probably unleash a full scale rebellion if word got out which it surely would.
She could have worn a daffodil?
I think the brooch is adorable
Kate’s styling here makes her look so old. She’s 41, not 91.
Her face looks so old! How is it possible that she looks so old???
(Rhetorical question. Smoking, tanning, dieting.)
“I wore an onion on my belt, which was the style at the time.”
LOL
Um, no. She looks downright scary today. Probably mad about the Meghan pics surfacing when she’s dressed in her most fuddy-duddy old lady look.
Agree! She’s giving her Disney villain vibes on this outing. Like she could shoot daggers made from ice out of those eyes!
Is this a new coat? The sleeves don’t seem to fit quite right. Otherwise, it’s a typical pre-Meghan look for her. She looks like she’s from a bygone era, just like she prefers to. Nothing modern about it. Nothing a 41 year old woman in any other setting would ever wear. She dresses for the event, the crowd, what she thinks will appeal to others, instead of what she likes/suits her.
Then we can expect to see her in leather pants and heels soon, right? lol
@ kelleybelle, any day now.
and a camel coat
From what I’ve observed of Kate, she’ll try to play it off like she’s not copying by wearing the camel coat with heels, but pair them with narrow-legged black trousers. So, even if they’re not exactly leather, she’ll copy the general vibe. She’s nothing if not predictable, that one, it’ll come.
The leek of Wales is equivalent to the English rose or the Scottish thistle, so much so that it was one of the plants embroidered on QE2’s coronation gown. Hartnell’s had daffodils, which is incorrect,and Elizabeth requested they be changed. Apparently this caused major angst for Hartnell as th
The leek of Wales is equivalent to the English rose or the Scottish thistle, so much so that it was one of the plants embroidered on QE2’s coronation gown. Hartnell’s had daffodils, which is incorrect,and Elizabeth requested they be changed. Apparently this caused major angst for Hartnell as it’s not the most attractive vegetable, but he pulled it off and they feature prominently round the top of the skirt
I always wore a daffodil on St David’s Day at school in Wales as did most of the other children. Some children wore paper leeks. Some unlucky children were sent to school wearing full sized real leeks. Not good walking around smelling of onions all day. I think either leeks or daffodils are acceptable nowadays, but if I had to wear a leek I would always wear a paper one…
I got stuck behind a tractor pulling a wagon of leeks once and my eyes were streaming! I hadn’t appreciated quite how onion-y they are until that point!
Yes they can be strong. They make good soup though.
I don’t know she looks so severe and ridiculous
Yes as she brings out her jazz hands…please someone get her a notebook or any book to hold. STAT!!!
This hat looks very similar to one Meghan wore when she was pregnant..that’s all I’ve got. Happy St David’s day, welsh friends.
Seems like wearing an actual onion is a bit over the top. Did anyone else festoon themselves with vegetables?
Hmmm. So Kate is alredy over the “hugging the peasants” phase she tried on for a few events…
I really dislike that colour but would love to have the coat in a bunch of other colours! I dislike the gloves and they don’t seem very royal. Reminds me of Paris and Madonna. 80s punk rocker style? I hope it’s the last time she wears that kind of glove.
These are actually the gloves she wore seventeen years ago, also with a long red coat, at William’s passing out celebrations at sandhurst.
So is this red McQueen coat a rewear or a new coat? I swear if she got herself another red coat… lol. It looks like ones she has worn before so maybe it’s a rewear? The price of the coat is in the article but I can’t tell if that means it is new or not.
There’s something about the way it fits over her clothes that’s….off. Otherwise this is a normal look for her.
Man, she is blowing through that duchy money, isn’t she? I don’t know if we have ever seen her wear so many new coats and dresses etc in a row like this.
She looks okay, but again she looks different from yesterday. her face looks puffier.
@Becks: This is crazy considering she has other red coats that she could have worn.
I feel like she has SO MANY red coats!!!! This is nuts!
It’s actually criminal that she keeps showing up in a new coat over and over and over……
I didn’t believe at first that this was a NEW red coat till I checked it out!!! The woman has a serious problem!
At this point I’m so disgusted with all of them, I hope she and Peggy spend the duchy into bankruptcy in record time.
I am sorry, but I hate this heaux and her equally disgusting husband. And for me to feel this way about people I have never met is proof just how evil they are. They lack empathy and awareness. I hope karma makes them pay for what they have done to Meghan and Harry, and everyone else they wronged. It is not fair that people this evil are able to live this luxurious lifestyle on the backs of people they murdered and enslaved. How is any of this fair?
Gee, another McQueen coat! Wow, that’s different! Not. Wearing disgustingly expensive clothes and shaking hands counts as work though, right? Did the genius actually say something this time? Funny how we never saw that type of footwear on Kate before Meghan, eh?
#abolishthemonarchy
Kate basically cosplayed the Welsh Guards and Meghan today. She’s such a lightweight.
We can confirm another palace Leak 🤣
That’s adorable!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
LOL @Nutella toast!
What’s with the 2 different hair and wig colors?. The coat is hanging on her, poor posture again, and woman talking to her while she posing for the camera. But her dead eyes are the worst for me. Sorry, couldn’t help being petty, not sorry.
Margaret, every time I see her eyes the theme from “Jaws” sounds in my brain. They are cold and flat, just like a great white as it circles in for a kill.
i don’t see the big deal here. I always pin vegetables on ugly ass coats that cost a gazillion dollars during a housing crisis/ food bank shortages and go out to greet the peasants.
Sideeye, maybe this was her way of feeding the masses, “let them eat my leak” 😂😂
Ha ha @Mary Pester! Exactly! Food shortages? What food shortages? I have a leek for all of you to share. I did not come empty handed, I am ready to feed the masses. Revenge plan on Meghan complete and perfectly executed. Boom!
🥱 f both of them. Montecito royals still winning 🏆
Yup, in spades I might add too!!
Genuine fashion question: why are her coats so long? Is that the proper length for an overcoat for women? I’m short, and my long winter coat ends more at the bottom of my calf muscle.
CB fashionistas, help me out!
Exactly @lamejudi. This is what I don’t like about the coat. It’s too long. She always comes off sister-wife or headmaster at the pilgrim school with the length of her coats. I think she does this to highlight her thin frame – which she and the BM see as a positive attribute. The effect is jarring. She’d add a little weight/volume just by shortening the length of the coats. Also, they are just too severe. The buttons, the structure of them. Ugh. I hate this look.
I think the leek pin and brooch are cute, since she’s honoring Welsh guards on St. David’s Day it IS on the nose but I don’t hate it.
Does that coat have, like, a frill on the bottom? Interesting.
Hmm I wonder if the small leek brooch means Camilla didn’t pass along Queen Alexandra’s Welsh Guard brooch. Although some think Kate could be wearing the Queen’s Welsh Guard Brooch
I think the outsized chignon jutting out does not work with the nice simplicity of the fascinator. It just makes for a deformed profile. Like the hat and coat together- perhaps the coat could have been a tad shorter. She does seems to like looking like a pencil, but the length and fitted style just emphasizes her stick figure. I think she looked much better in the black and white from yesterday, wearing the coat open. However, I don’t think anyone with colour sense would try to do tone on tone with white, unless it is the same white, with one paler than the other. Imo, cream and white together doesn’t do either shade justice.
Kate seems to be worryingly thin lately.
Or is it the angle of these pics? Tiny waist.
And the shoulders of the coat don’t fit her skeletal frame. When she was wearing black tights and boots with the red houndstooth, Kate’s knees looked as small as my wrists.
Fascinators have to be the stupidest things and adult women need to stop wearing childish shit like this unless it’s a silly party. It’s not stylish anymore, just dumb.
Proper hats are something the queen stuck with and kate should do some of her cosplay by copying the queen by this age. Even Diana stuck with hats for the most part and it’s a much more timeless look.
Of course the red coat is a new and expensive one, but Kate’s going to spend the duchy money to compensate for her otherwise empty life.
People in Britain being are being evicted from their homes because they can’t afford the rent, the ill waiting on hospital floors and then this creature wearing a coat that would pay at least two people’s monthly rent is bare-faced cheek. At least Dick Turpin wore a mask.
Hopefully enough people in Britain will start asking questions and realize the uk royals are playing them like fiddles while being disgusted at the peasants in private. Until that epiphany happens it’s a lesson in patience. I’d say shame on them except they appear not have any, apparently.
When in photos she looks that thin in a winter outfit like that, then you know she looks much worse in person. She needs help.
She looks so stuffy and matronly. Oh and another bespoke McQueen red coat. Does she not have a closet full of red coats? Then you have Crown Princess Mary who is 10 years older looking fantastic all over India on an official visit wearing nothing but repeats over 4 days!
Her outfits sometimes just make her look like a caricature. She looks like Mary Poppins!
why does the article describe Wills uniform as gray when it is clearly purple??? I know purple sounds less manly than gray, but still. the uniforms are purple. calling them gray will only confuse people AND emphasize that Will is insecure about his (lack of) masculinity and instructed the rota to lie and claim the uniform is (super manly) gray.
side note- I do like how the leek is splayed on the front of the caps of the men
“So I tied an onion to my belt, which was the style at the time…”
(Sorry it’s all I can think of with the actual leek!)
The loathing I feel when I see her disgusting wonky faced smirk. Shes du finally made It To Melanoma Trump status. deplorables unite
Hey kHate Megan’s boots don’t go with everything you know. SWF someone else for a hot minute whats Rose Hanpeggy wearing these days?
Honest Question are her shoes on the wrong feet?!?!
And to to think they are custom made!!!