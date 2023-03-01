Princess Kate wore a red McQueen coat & a leek brooch for St. David’s Day

Maybe the Prince and Princess of Wales knew that the “King Charles is evicting the Sussexes” story would break this week, because I swear, they looked almost giddy today in Windsor. Prince William and Kate did several events in South Wales yesterday, and then today, they made an appearance at Windsor Castle to greet the Welsh Guards for St. David’s Day (a Welsh holiday). William was only recently made an honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards, which meant that he had to “give up” his honorary position with the Irish Guards (Kate has taken his place). Anyway, you get the idea. Kate wore red (for Wales) and she got to pose with Welsh Guards, all while William took the salute or whatever.

On Wednesday — St. David’s Day, a day of national celebration for Wales — the Prince and Princess of Wales honored the Welsh Guards in Windsor, a short drive from their home, during the St. David’s Day Parade. The event marked the first time Prince William has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming the ceremonial Colonel of the Welsh Guards, a royal role announced in December. While Prince William matched the Welsh Guards in a grey uniform, Princess Kate popped in a red coat, sporting a color from Wales’ flag. Shortly after arriving at the parade ground, William and Kate handed out symbolic leeks to the officers and guardsmen of the regiment in a traditional part of the St. David’s Day parade. The leek has long been associated with Wales — according to the story, the nation’s patron saint told Welsh soldiers to wear a leek on their helmets so they could better identify each other in battle against the Saxons. The ceremony ended with the Prince of Wales taking the royal salute as the troops marched passed. Following the parade, the couple sat for an official photo alongside the Prince of Wales’ company. Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, then met families from the regiment as well as a group of troops from the 5th Royal Australian Regiment (5RAR) who are currently in the U.K. helping to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

[From People]

Fashion notes: Kate wore a £2,990 Alexander McQueen coat and a “leek brooch.” You read that correctly – I had to look it up though. The leek is a symbol of Wales. So not only did Kate wear leek-themed jewelry, she also pinned a for-real leek to her McQueen coat. It’s basically just the exact same thing she does with the Irish Guards for St. Patrick’s Day – wear a green coat and a shamrock brooch, then pin actual shamrocks beside the brooch. She’s just replaced the colors and traded shamrocks for leeks. Unimaginative? How dare you!