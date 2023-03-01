Queen Camilla’s coronation gown will be designed by Diana-fave Bruce Oldfield

I’ll admit it, I actually think Queen Camilla has nice style for her age. She’s a bit too tweedy for my taste, but for her body type and position, I think Camilla wears some nice looks. My favorite pieces of hers are when she wears more Indian-style designs, like high-fashion kurtas, but she’s got some nice conservative, flattering gowns too. My least favorite looks are when she wears anything lacy or velvet. Camilla tends to favor a handful of old-school British designers and she rarely ventures out to the younger designers or more avant-garde looks, which is also fine. So, long story short, Camilla has chosen the person who will design her coronation look. And the designer is one of Princess Diana’s favorites and one of Diana’s close friends.
The Queen has chosen her close friend Bruce Oldfield, who was also a favourite of Diana, Princess of Wales, to design her Coronation dress. Camilla has been working on the creation in secret with Oldfield, who once claimed he had given the royal her “confidence”.
The design of the dress, which will be one of the most significant of the Queen’s life, will remain under wraps until she is crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Oldfield, 72, has long been one of the Royal family’s favoured couturiers. He is synonymous with the late Diana, Princess of Wales, with whom he worked closely for 10 years, designing many of her most iconic gowns in the 1980s.
The designer said in 2014: “I gave Diana her glamour and Camilla her confidence.”
But a source added: “Camilla has a very close friendship with Bruce spanning many years so in many ways it is the natural and obvious choice. Camilla trusts Bruce because he has really delivered on dresses for so many important occasions recently for her.”
Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation dress is regarded as one of the most important examples of 20th-century design. She requested that the gown, made of white satin, conform to the line of her wedding dress.
I keep forgetting that the coronation will be a big fashion and jewelry event, honestly. While Charles claims to have simplified the ceremony, that basically only means that men don’t have to wear knickerbockers or hosiery. The women – Lady Hootentooter and the Countess of Craven-Biscuit – will be expected to wear conservative evening gowns and all of their best family jewels. Tiaras, giant necklaces, brooches, rings, everything, piled on. My guess is that, for Camilla, Oldfield will design something long-sleeved and high-necked, probably something in white. As for Camilla choosing one of Diana’s favorites… well, Camilla co-opted as many people as she could. Who was Cam going to choose instead, Alice Temperley? Jenny Packham? Please.
The goal: Diana erasure
Such small, dumb people.
It makes it more obvious Camilla is no diana.
Never has and never will be.
How odd that Oldfield is one of her trusted friends to keep her inner secrets but we are learning of his participation months before the Clon-a-Nation??
Exactly!
My first thought when I saw the headline: oh weepin jeebus, the Geriatric Camgirl is cosplaying Diana, Queen of Hearts again.
Camilla generally wears the same style outfits.
Lord and Lady Allcash will be dripping in it.
I am imaging a pack of old battle axes (kate included) wearing a jewelry and clothing that just screams, “MONEY CAN’T BUY TASTE!!!!”
My dislike for her deepens. Didn’t think it was possible. Queen Stalker’s takeover is nearly complete. This is where Kate got it from.
Yup. 💯. Makes me wonder if Kate started off as a side piece too. She’s shameless enough.
I’m past dislike, outrage, even revulsion. I’m just horrified. Most people behave horribly because they were wounded at some point and never dealt with it healthily. This woman plays in shades of evil.
This woman is the sunken place.
William actually cheated on a college girlfriend (Carly something I think) with Kate, so she kinda did start off the same way as Camilla.
Yes, @beach dreams; and, she was the only one of Williams ex-girlfriends to not receive an invite to his marriage. I always felt sorry for her because her mother was the WORST. Tom Markle in drag but without the hate. She would spill with the tabloids freely about her daughter’s relationship with William, even though I am sure she was told not to do that. I am certain that was another factor in their breakup.
We joke that Kate is Single White Female-ing Meghan, but Camila is doing the same, with a dead woman.
I’m starting to believe that for the past 50 years, Camila has been obsessively resentful that Charles was forced not to chose her because she didn’t come from an aristocratic family (the Shands were wealthy and well connected but not aristocrats) and not virginal.
She’s made it her mission in life to take everything Diana ever had and to push her and her children out in favor of hers. This wouldn’t be the first time she tried to copy Diana. Remember her tragic attempt to copy Diana’s revenge dress?
I’m telling you, Willy boy better watch his back because she’s coming for him next!
SNUFFLES, I have thought that for years. My opinion is that Camilla is a sick, twisted schemer…who did the Queens Elizabeth think they were to disapprove of her and deny her marrying Chuckles?
And yes, Willie needs to watch his back.
Charles himself made the choice. Charles told dimbleby he was not interested in marrying Camilla when he met her. This is in the dimbleby book. Charles also was involved with many other women. Charles could have asked Camilla to wait for him before she married Parker bowles
He didn’t. Camilla may be demanding because she still resented Charles not selecting her before she married Parker bowles.
@Snuffles – I’ve seen a picture of her in that copy of Diana’s revenge dress – she was such a poor imitation, even then, when she was decades younger.
No matter how Cammy peacocks herself up in jewels and feathers, Diana is forever young and beautiful. There’s nothing she can do to ever change that. Likewise for Kate and her obsession with Meghan. Everything she does to try and copy her, ends up being just another poor imitation.
Failure is conspiring with one’s lover to dispatch one’s rival, dressing up like her while she’s alive AND after she’s dead like a sad famewhore, and knowing that even with that crown finally on one’s head, that dead rival is still more beloved by everyone that matters.
Look at me. I don’t have a problem with people of colour. I’m letting one of “them” design my dress. 😉
And the rude amount of money that will be spent on this … yet we mustn’t let Frogmore sit empty. The taxpayers, right? Ugh. Filthy hypocrites.
According to Private Eye the simplification isn’t going terribly well, and Charles is pondering wearing the breaches and hose (he wore them at the annual do for ambassador’s apparently). There are practical reasons why uniform might not happen and he’ll go with the traditional surcoat – he’ll be anointed on the chest and the dress uniform has a lot of buttons.
I hoping it will be a tiara do, so the euro-royals bring out the big guns. The Lux Empire, the Stuart diamond from Maxima, a good showing from the Swedish vault. …
Camilla will likely wear the George IV diadem to the Abbey. Charles will either be bearheaded or wear his cap of estate, the velvet hat that’s carried on a pole.at the State Opening. It’ll be interesting to see which of the hereditary dukes are there and what they’ll bring out. – the big Devonshire tiara is a corker. Whether the current Duchess will have her predecessors’ role as mistress of the robes remains to be seen…
So what I’m getting from this, is that Chuck will need a kind of maternity dress-up uniform with a boob-flap for anointing access?
Wait, does this mean that some unfortunate archbishop has to finger his flabby moobs?
She truly is a hideous woman, isn’t she? But especially where it counts the most, on the inside.
Pearls dropped before swine…
Glitter on a turd…
Lipstick on a pig…
Here’s another . Can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear .
Well she wears Diana’s husband as well as her jewellery, so goes to show, DIANA IS STILL LIVING RENT FREE IN HER HEAD, and haunting the old bitch everywhere else I hope
Totally agree!
Yep this was the endgame for Camilla- erase Diana, neutralize Harry and control William via the tabloids. The pathetic sight will be Billy bending the knee to the woman that caused so much pain for his mother-and he is ok with that.
It will be a revolting sight!
You know how people do those time-elapsed pictures of how someone would look as older? I wish someone would do one of how Diana might have looked in her finery if she’d lived long enough to be crowned. I’m willing to bet she would have aged way better than Camilla…
She‘d be 15 years younger than Camilla. She would be around the same age as Julianne Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jodie Foster, Michelle Yeoh for reference.
I think this coronation is bringing Diana to mind a lot more than anyone expected. It’s really sad.
Camilla is still stuck on Diana.
She will always be second to the former Princess of Wales.
If it’s wrong of me to hope she trips and lands face first in Chuck’s crotch during the coronation – then I don’t want to be right.
That would be delightful.
Diana could make any outfit look spectacular. She put him on the map. What great has he been known for before of after Diana?
Camilla could choose any of Diana’s designers and she’d never come close to pulling off anything spectacular. She can try as much as she likes to overcome Diana’s presence on the world stage but she’ll never succeed. Diana cared for others and it was what made her exude elegance, beauty, authenticity. Camilla is self serving and crafty and people see it in her grins and her sneers.
Camilla understood the underpinnings of monarchy – her ancestor was after all mistress to a king – and played the game successfully to accomplish her mission. Historically, in monarchies you cannot be caring if you want to succeed in any royal court. Not for the feint of heart – as evident with Henry VIII wives – it’s survival of the craftiest. May 6 will be her day of triumph. I don’t have to like it but have to accept things I cannot control. 😞
I figure H&M may already have made peace with the inevitable and are moving forward with their future away the drama – I think space is good for healing.
Camilla competed with Diana in life and she competes with her in death.
A sad state of affairs.
Is it just me or is the idea of women wearing evening gowns and massive jewels in a church in the middle of the day just off-putting? I’m guessing the coronation is during the day and not the evening bc Charles has to be seen riding away in his golden carriage which would be much harder to see at night time unless he adds some LED lights or something. Which would be very disneyworld parade so why not at this point?
The king and queen are the Mickey Mouse and Minnie of British tourism.
It looks awful. On the other hand, Diana’s been dead a long time and a designer has to make a living.
So the only poc Camilla makes connections with is DIana’s person? Interesting
I’m sorry the Queen’s coronation gown was what?!?! That boring gown was no more significant in the fashion world then any other gown the Queen wore, a fashion icon she was not.
I hope he designs one of those horrible eighties style overdone Diana gowns for Crocmilla and that she looks a right hot mess in it. Maybe Keen will let her borrow her black gloves.
😂😂😆
Mutton dressed up as lamb.
Diana was radiant. Camilla is radioactive.
I saw a fashion person on Twitter say Diana had moved on from this designer years before she passed away, and the designer resented it.
This wouldn’t surprise me.
Bruce said it himself a few years ago
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-3217071/Bruce-Oldfield-reveals-label-nearly-collapsed-Princess-Diana-stopped-wearing-gowns-30-years-s-dressing-Camilla.html
“Lady Hootentooter and the Countess of Craven-Biscuit” 😂😂😂😂😂.
Camilla can try all she wants, she will always be compared to Diana.
People will remember her for being the mean ugly mistress and that will be her legacy. Diana will always outshine her, no matter how many people she brings by her side. Pathetic.
Well the side piece took Diana husband who said vows to her , so if course she would take Diana so call friend. These people are all the same . Trash
Putting lipstick on a pig…
Yes, this is parallel play from Camilla. Now that they’re king and queen (Surprise! She’s your queen!), they will be doing every dirty, dishonest, unfair, evil and petty thing they’ve probably been dreaming and salivating about for decades. I hope the Camilla’s gown turns into literal fire as she’s wearing it and literally takes her to hell. If Princess Diana’s dear friend Gianni Versace hadn’t died, the old cow would probably ask him for a gown. Both Charles and Camilla come from the gutter.
She can try to smooch off all the Princess Diana’s styles-she will never be Diana-she will never look like Diana-she never will be beloved like Diana.-copycat