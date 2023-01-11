‘Spare’: Prince Charles told Harry ‘there wasn’t enough money’ to support Meghan

In the summer of 2017, it had become very clear to everyone that Prince Harry was deeply in love with then-Meghan Markle and he had plans to build a future with her. Meghan hadn’t been scared off by his family or the racist press, and they went to Botswana for weeks that summer. I always believed that they made the plan for their future and really began talking about getting married there. Meghan was already spending more time with Harry’s family, so much so that Camilla offered Meghan some advice. From Spare:
Meg, meanwhile, reached out to Camilla, who tried to counsel her by saying this was just what the press always did to newcomers, that it would all pass in due time, that Camilla had been the bad guy once.
The implication being what? Now it was Meg’s turn? As if it were apples to apples.
Camilla also suggested to Meg that I become Governor General of Bermuda, which would solve all our problems by removing us from the red-hot center of the maelstrom. Right, right, I thought, and one added bonus of that plan would be to get us out of the picture.
So… even back in the summer of 2017, there were already conversations about “exiling” Harry, sending him away somewhere, and those plans involved Meghan too – because the family already saw that Meghan and Harry were on the path to an engagement and marriage. Speaking of, Harry also wrote about a conversation he had with his father (and William, who was also there) in what was probably September/October 2017. Remember, Harry proposed to Meghan in November 2017. Harry was trying to tell them both that he intended to propose to Meghan, which is when Charles began talking about not being able to afford Meghan:
Cloudy, blustery day. I jumped into the venerable old Land Rover, the ancient Army ambulance that Grandpa had repurposed. Pa was behind the wheel, Willy was in the back. I got into the passenger seat and wondered if I should tell them both what I was intending. I decided against it. Pa already knew, I assumed, and Willy had already warned me not to do it. It’s too fast, he’d told me. Too soon.
In fact, he’d actually been pretty discouraging about my even dating Meg. One day, sitting together in his garden, he’d predicted a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an “American actress,” a phrase he always managed to make sound like “convicted felon.” Are you sure about her, Harold? I am, Willy. But do you know how difficult it’s going to be? What do you want me to do? Fall out of love with her?
…Pa, driving us out into the fields, asked about Meg. Not with great interest, just casually. Still, he didn’t always ask, so I was pleased. She’s good, thanks.
Does she want to carry on working?
Say again?
Does she want to keep on acting?
Oh. I mean, I don’t know, I wouldn’t think so. I expect she’ll want to be with me, doing the job, you know, which would rule out Suits…since they film in…Toronto.
Hmm. I see. Well, darling boy, you know there’s not enough money to go around.
I stared. What was he banging on about?
He explained. Or tried to. I can’t pay for anyone else. I’m already having to pay for your brother and Catherine.
I flinched. Something about his use of the name Catherine. I remembered the time he and Camilla wanted Kate to change the spelling of her name, because there were already two royal cyphers with a C and a crown above: Charles and Camilla. It would be too confusing to have another. Make it Katherine with a K, they suggested. I wondered now what came of that suggestion.
I turned to Willy, gave him a look that said: You listening to this? His face was blank.
Pa didn’t financially support Willy and me, and our families, out of any largesse. That was his job. That was the whole deal. We agreed to serve the monarch, go wherever we were sent, do whatever we were told, surrender our autonomy, keep our hands and feet inside the gilded cage at all times, and in exchange the keepers of the cage agreed to feed and clothe us. Was Pa, with all his millions from the hugely lucrative Duchy of Cornwall, trying to say that our captivity was starting to cost him a bit too much?
Besides which—how much could it possibly cost to house and feed Meg? I wanted to say, She doesn’t eat much, you know! And I’ll ask her to make her own clothes, if you like.
It was suddenly clear to me that this wasn’t about money. Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him. And Camilla. He’d lived through that before, and had no interest in living through it again.
The Duchy of Cornwall is worth over a billion dollars and Charles receives an annual payout in the tens of millions, money which is supposed to go to support his own office and his sons’ offices and homes. I’ve always said that these people were too f–king stupid to prepare themselves for Harry falling in love and getting married. Like, the only way their crazy system functioned was if Harry never married. That way, William could still order him around and Charles could shuffle him off to some shack and they could all pretend that Harry wasn’t the most charismatic one. Anyway, this was Charles setting the stage for financially abusing his son.
I wonder if that anecdote is where all the “William insists that it must be Catherine, not Kate” stories started.
That kinda does make a lot of sense.
That’s interesting about Charles not wanting to lose the limelight again. Meghan really did remind them of Diana.
The mini discussion is laughable, especially on the heels of the report of what Kate spent on clothing alone.
Yeah, but keep in mind that Kate doesn’t overshadow him…so, he happily pays…
Money not mini, LOL. Too early.
Kaiser, your choice of pictures always cracks me up, and I sure did need the laugh this morning. Why do all these people’s teeth look less tended to than their beloved horses?
Antipodean – this made me laugh sooo hard. Thanks.
Thankfully Meghan won’t ask Camilla or Kate advice anymore. Kate and Camilla did not even remotely go through what Kate did. Charles has the money to support both his daughters in law and eventually will got his hands on the d u c h y money. Charles is world’s worst father. Also perhaps Charles and will wanting Meghan to continue acting would separate the couple. This is all so despicable
I think it was exactly designed to separate them. Meghan would be filming in Toronto, Harry would be based in London – oh well, long distance, too bad it didn’t work out, poor Harry tried, next time he should find a proper British wife who will stay by his side and not put her career above service.
I’m convinced they didn’t want Harry to have a wife AT ALL. They were always going to try to separate him from anyone he fell in love with. Harry was supposed to be Willy’s punching bag forever, and to fade into a sad middle age as a forever fuck-up. Any woman Harry married would have taken focus from Charles, and that could not be allowed.
On LBC radio the other day, an old witch was banging on about what a traitor H was. Then she said, ” It’s no wonder when you look at WHAT he married. He should have married a proper English rose like William did.”
That’s what they are up against with this shower of shit.
Didn’t work out so well when the previous heir married an English rose.
I wish the presenter had been James O’Brien as he would have nuked her.
The British media would have eviscerated her for staying in Toronto and not doing her “duty” to the crown and her husband. (And I’m sure Charles was aware of that. BTW, I was really shocked to read that Kensington Palace was allowed to make edits to her scripts for Suits?! They really do have a lot of power (except to stop racist smears against the first person of color to marry into the royal family…
Hummingbird
This hit home for me, as I was told that my UK-born husband, from a long line of ‘purebred’ English, should have married a proper British (I.e. non foreign) wife just after the Brexit referendum. Apparently, my foreignness was polluting the English air by just existing.
This is why, first and foremost, have sided with Meghan at all times as such behaviour is not just confined to the BRF or the royalists, unfortunately it’s quite widespread.
To be honest, I envied Meghan when she was able to get out!
Hummingbird. A definite entry into idiots corner that day. James O would have totally eviscerated her.
@Becks1- You called it correctly, they never imagined for one minute that he would choose to be with her over them. They are the definition of FAFO.
I can say from reading Spare that W&K approved of Cressida. I presume had things gone farther there, she might have been more “approved” than Meghan or Chelsy.
KKKhate will never ask Camilla for advice ever again either – snake
Financial abuse and how! I know this likely won’t get the amount of attention that some of the other revelations have, but this needs to be highlighted over and over again. It’s amazing that Harry and Meghan got out and are thriving.
Yep. Harry and Meghan were subjected to almost every form of abuse I can think of: financial, verbal, psychological, PHYSICAL….
@Yup, Me – I saw a VERY interesting Tweet with receipts that Charles had set up a Trust Fund for Camilla’s two children BEFORE they were married. I’m nearly through the book and I’m struggling to accept how badly Harry was treated by the family for years. I’ve broken into tears a couple of times but, I do think as more people read the book they’ll recognise the financial abuse and start calling it out.
I’
How did it work? Did Charles give an annual amount to KP and then they designated it between themselves? And did they get a salary or some sort of personal money if they say wanted to go away for the weekend,buy something personal?I don’t even know how these adults managed to live like that.
Exactly!! And also, apparently Camila was broke after her divorce and some bad investments that went tits up, so Charles paid off her debts. So he had money for Camila, her 2 kids, but no money for Meghan!?
Make it make sense!
It’s a hard truth that Harry has been slow to accept. He was expendable. He was a shield. He was to be used and abused by everyone else.
@Snuffles, not to mention William and Kate own FOUR homes!
I admire Harry’s restraint in not screaming, “THE SOVEREIGN GRANT!!!”, every time money is mentioned. I would be exactly like a toddler throwing a tantrum because they have to wear pants, in his shoes. As far as I have read, Harry is presenting himself as a really privileged person, from a rich, white family, which he is, but none of the other people in his family want to say it out loud, and he STILL doesn’t scream that his entire life has been funded by taxpayers. Harry is doing you a solid, FYI, and I’m guessing this is the last time he will.
I get why “Willy and Pa” don’t want to focus on specifics, but isn’t it about time that the rest of the planet stops making excuses for any of this? Do we really need Harry, as the impetus of change, for anyone in England to care about the very people this “family” claims to support?
After what happened with Andrew and Fergie (pre-pedo stuff) financials – you’d think they’d be aware of what happens when you raise kids with access to everything and don’t give them an avenue or incentive to get their own money. Then say – “there’s no money” – what the heck do they think is going to happen? That they’ll stay and live in poverty and still do your bidding?
Isn’t that what they are doing to the York girls? They have to pay their own way, but still follow Charles’ rules?
It must have really lit them up when Harry lent Eugenie his cottage. That was the same as both couples flipping the palace the bird at once.
THIS is the part I think should be getting more attention. Yes, Meghan mentioned it in the Oprah interview, but seeing it written out like this is just chilling. Charles literally told Harry there wasn’t enough money to go around because William and Kate kept renovating houses and buying bespoke designer clothes and jewelry and were sending their kids to pricey schools and all that – so there wasn’t any money for Harry and Meghan.
(of course thats BS, the Duchy brings in enough money that Charles could have fully supported BOTH his sons and their wives with no issue, but as an excuse for Harry it sounds so bad – W&K are so expensive, I can’t afford another.)
and then they had the GALL to be pissed that Harry wanted to be financially independent?!!?!?
I also like that he points out that Charles wasn’t supporting him because he was such a great father. He was supporting him because that was the deal.
To your last point, he wasn’t ‘supporting’ Harry, he was employing him.
YES. I think that needs to be the way its framed more. Harry was essentially being given room and board in exchange for his work. He wasn’t even getting the salary/stipend that other royals get from the Sovereign Grant. (it’s not the same as the civil list, but I was reading it about when Andrew stepped down and he was getting a few hundred thousand pounds a year to support his office and wardrobe etc.)
Exactly. If your coworker is being paid 10X what they should, and you are told “we can’t pay you anymore, but you still need to work for us” no one would stay in that position.
I cannot imagine this. Your son is your employee? This is insane.
I think Harry’s story about “not enough money” should definitely get more attention.
Where is all this money going? For real, I want to know. I think there should be full auditing. How is Charles fit to be King if he can’t support an extra family member on the money he has?
If true, it’s a sign of gross incompetence.
Rapunzel there was PLENTY of money, Chuck just didn’t want Harry and his biracial wife to have any or for them to live in safety and comfort. He wanted to be able to control them. And he wanted to break up their relationship/marriage.
Because, of course there was enough money to go around. And if there really wasn’t (which, there was) then the Sussexes should have been released from any royal obligations or expectations from the get go and allowed to make the USA move 3 years earlier.
How can a man who created 2 million pound trust funds for each of his mistresses children can say there’s no money for Meghan – his OWN son’s wife?! How a man who has just ordered a new gold carriage for his blowout coronation can say there’s not enough money for his own son and daughter-in-law – FT working royals – just beggars belief. I know it was before he became king, but still.
Yes, to the auditing. I wonder how much Charles claimed was spent on H&M was really diverted to his offshore accounts.
SussexWatcher, did Charles really just order a new gold carriage?!
That is something out of a parable or children’s story, I swear. The pompous King who cut off his good-hearted son but bought himself…….a NEW GOLD CARRIAGE.
Chuck is ridiculous. For someone who, to be fair, does have a work ethic and some serious interests, he truly is ridiculous.
There was money to keep Willys helicopter flying.
Sorry, I’m just coming back because this TICKS ME OFF so much. Charles, the Duke of Cornwall, is going to tell Harry they can’t afford his wife?!!? I don’t even know if it was about a hatred of Meghan per se, although that may have been part of it. It wasn’t like they were showering Harry with riches either. He was treated like an afterthought in every single way.
I said yesterday that I cried several times reading the first 30-50 pages of the book, and one of the parts that made me cry was in the very beginning, when Harry was describing his room at Balmoral vs William’s room. From the beginning, they treated him like a very distant second best. It’s obscene. I don’t care if William is the heir – isn’t that more reason to try to ground him, not make him feel super entitled, etc?
Harry= Harry Potter living in the cupboard under the stairs and William=Dudley Dursley, spoiled rotten child who abused Harry his whole life.
I like to think of Nacho as Harry’s Ron Weasley and Meghan as his Hermione.
This is gonna sound nuts, but I’ve seen a lot of people say over the years that there is a pretty severe prejudice against redheads from some, or even a lot of, Brits. And Charles was disappointed that Harry had red hair.
Me too! I was stunned to read that even though there were were dozens of bedrooms at Balmoral (maybe even one hundred?), they made the boys share one and just shoved Harry into a corner of it while Will got the lion’s share. What the actual f**k?!
I don’t feel badly for him because his father didn’t give him a ton of money. I feel badly for him because he was treated like a second class citizen in his own family. Like William was the family pet and Harry a stray who showed up and ended up being fed and taken to the vet but was always considered a “foster” or something.
It’s like they saw every Disney film and took notes on the absolute worst things. Like “wow, that stepmother and her daughters really showed that difficult Cinderella a thing or two!” or, “isn’t Snow White such an ATTENTION SEEKER? Why can’t she just shut up!”
The Harry Potter/ Dursleys comparison also works perfectly. It’s just so cartoonishly evil it’s shocking. “Willy dear, when you’re done with your loaf of bread, throw Harold a crumb or two if you feel like it. That’s the kingly thing to do.” Like H O W are these real people?????
I love that you returned to go in even more on Charles.
The man is the most insecure human being I’ve had the displeasure of reading about. Can’t stand being upstaged. WELL, YOU’RE DULL AND STUPID AND IT’S NOT YOUR GOD-GIVEN RIGHT TO BE LIKED OR EVEN RESPECTED. That’s what happens when you fill kids’ heads with lies–that they’re more special than everyone else and they deserve more because…white?…royal?…male?… Whatever. Hate to break it to you, C-Rex (and even Willful). You’re not God’s gift to anyone except maybe the irony.
Everything you just said Becks1. I love that you came back!
And another thing… Charles is a trash father.
Right?! And then Charles has the f-ing NERVE to leak that he’s paid for their down payment on their Montecito home or that he’s paid for renovations or that he’s paid for other things (I can’t even remember all the leaked stories about what he lied about paying for) when he didn’t even want to FEED Meghan. I am so angry about this.
I could understand if Charles had said I won’t be able to allocate the same amount of money to you as a couple as we do to WK because he’s the heir etc.
Terrible still, but makes some sense as theoretically they should be out and seen more.
If we view at as a company and divisions it’s financially sensible to allocate more money to the division that is meant to bring the highest profit margin. However WK weren’t doing that and Charles knew it!
It’s truly amazing to me that they suggested she keep working, even though they knew that if she did the press would tear her apart.
I keep feeling like Charles personally liked Meghan but professionally couldn’t stand a new rival. And that’s where these problems come from is that this family is also a corporation and has all the same power struggles of a corporation with the guilt and history of a family.
I’m just going to sit over here in America with my Etsy tiara, drinking Barefoot bubbly and cuddling my kid. Sounds way better than their l melodrama.
I doubt he likes Meghan. He did not lift a finger to protect her from the vile press articles.
I don’t think Charles really “likes” anyone but Camilla, because Camilla is willing to be nothing but a mirror for him.
@Tessa – I think the problem for them was that Charles did like Meghan. There’s a couple of times in the book where Harry says how well Charles and Meghan got on. In fact there was one part where he’s saying that Meghan and Charles were chatting quite happily about different things while Camilla and Harry had very little to say to each other. Someone said it on another post (and I’m inclined to agree) the biggest problem in the RF is Camilla. I was always nonplussed about her but, now I dislike the woman with a passion.
Camilla just about got away with it with Diana but, the whole world can see her using the same play book with Meghan and, this time people are pushing back. Her biggest mistake was that big flash dinner (which I think was to combat that lovely picture of Meghan’s friends at her baby shower) and letting us all see who her friends are.
They brought up the not-enough-money as an excuse for her to keep working in Toronto so she’d be out of the way. But the problem was that she really wanted to do the job and was so much better at it than W&K and much more popular than C&C. All this hurt becuase of jealousy. King Petty, his heir and their airhead wives
@LauraD I’m not there yet but in general I can see that. Meghan is intelligent and well-read (I”m assuming). Also, one thing that stands out to me from the book thus far is Charles’ obsession with Shakespeare. Can you imagine if Meghan had taken a course in Shakespeare or had ever been in a Shakespearean play or anything like that? Even just a discussion about the history of theater would have been interesting for both of them.
I really do think he liked Meghan, I think his jealousy and insecurity just got in the way. Do you think he has anything to say to Kate?
Camilla’s rehab was so successful and now in the course of a few months its all come crashing down. Couldnt have happened to a nicer person.
I’ll also add that I think Charles does love Harry….and liked Meghan…..but all of that in his own way.
I don’t think his statement about “whatever love means” at his engagement interview was just about Diana. I think that he probably has no idea what love actually means. I think this is a very stunted man who grew up in a very cold environment and I don’t think he really grasps how to love someone unconditionally.
I think Harry realizes that, its why he talked about generational trauma with Dax.
Aaaand I’m sure this will be framed as spoilt Prince throws a tantrum because his dad wouldn’t throw his millions at him. Eyeroll.
This could be tin foil but it seems to me like a few things going on:
1. they thought her a golddigger (because what else could a biracial, American actress divorcee be, right?) So they were like, “We’ll show her. No money.”
2. They hoped no money might drive her away because they wanted to stop the marriage.
3. They didn’t think the marriage would last even if they couldn’t stop it. So why pay for her?
4. Willy boy and Katie Keen didn’t want to share and were happy to support this.
Your first two points are the ones. It seems so obvious now.
None of those points explain why KFC “did not have the money” for their security after he leaked to the world (in a diagram with arrows pointing to the house) where they were living
You’re exactly correct Rapunzel – they couldn’t fathom that Meghan actually loved Harry and tried to run her off by denying her what they thought she was really after, money. As Margaret points out below, not allowing her to wear tiaras or royal jewels was part of that. They thought surely without the jewels and money and luxury she’ll leave Harry in the dust.
@HamsterJam this fits perfectly, actually – obviously they failed in driving Meghan away because she truly loved Harry and didn’t care about the gilded trappings of royal life, so they decided that if they couldn’t get her to leave him then they’d destroy the both of them, which included removing their security and leaking their location. Seems like a direct line to me.
Yeah, William’s blank face during this convo was doing a lot. Charles was financial abusive and his brother said nothing. Bc he didn’t like Meghan and he likely didn’t want to share the money. Not a supportive brother by any means.
I’m only about 150 pages into the book, but one thing that stands out is how seriously William takes the Heir and Spare stuff. Like he really thinks he’s entitled to more than Harry in every single aspect of life because he’s the heir.
As working adults, I could understand that IF William was doing most of the public work. But he’s not. He and his wife are lazy lazy lazy and go months at a time without being seen. He’s not doing the lion’s share of the work but gets more than the lion’s share of the privilege and perks.
BUT as kids, there was no excuse for it. It’s gross and hurtful to the other kids.
Lots of families do this – prize the oldest above all others – and it plays out in a variety of different ways. (better bedrooms, nicer clothes maybe, etc.) It can cause resentment and set up sibling dynamics that aren’t that healthy overall, even in adulthood. Here, we have that scenario on steroids.
Of course William didn’t want Charles to share duchy money with Harry and Meghan. He wanted it all for himself and his family.
I don’t follow the royals closely, and always assumed W&H were close growing up and have only splintered recently. Guess not! It sounds like H was always treated poorly and abused by his brother and family.
Very glad he found happiness and left. I hope after this book stuff he can re-focus on that and the good work he and Meghan do.
As far as William taking the heir and spare thing so seriously, that’s where I’m kind of curious about William’s upbringing. What the hell was the Queen Mother, Charles and everybody else telling him in private meetings when Harry wasn’t around? Like here, Harry is yours, William. Maybe they didn’t explicitly say that and he adopted that attitude based on what he saw. Ugh. It’s all so gross.
@RAPUNZEL
Don’t forget, william convinced Betty, not to allow meghan wearing any more of diana jewelry, or the royal gems, you do remember the big todo of meghan not being allowed. Those clowns I just can’t. Dignified silence my arse.
ALL THIS. All of this. 👑👀☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽👑
I am just so relieved that harry meghan archie and lili are financially set tor life now. This is why they can’t stand netflix and Spotify.
Williams incompetence will have that duchy making losses in no time.
Any financial reports now that bill is in charge.
I’m sure capable people are in charge doing the day to day work. All W does is spend the money.
Forget Netflix and Spotify. Harry is now a massively bestselling author. MASSIVELY. He’s looking at EL James cash here soon. I can’t wait to see the BRF throw fits about how evil books are.
I hope they spend some of it on more bathrooms!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
It’s ridiculous – Their conversation reads like a script from The Windsors, which is a satirical show about the BRF. It’s ridiculous that they are essentially their own satire.. yikes. #AbolishTheMonarchy
Love this comment, it really does read like a script from that show! It’s so funny too!
So here’s my thing: even pre-Meghan it sounds like they were keeping Harry a pauper (by Prince standards), but what did they think was going to happen? Margaret, Andrew – those people were all controllable because they had the Princess/Prince life. They didn’t want to give up the trappings because the grass was never greener. Here they gave Harry brown and dead grass. Literally what did they think was going to happen?!? Morons, all of them.
Great observation ShazBot! When Margaret wanted to marry
Peter she was told that she would lose all the trappings and financial support of the monarchy. At the time, she was kept in the lap of luxury with access to all that extreme wealth could provide plus her sister didn’t relegate her to a rundown cottage or former servants quarters, no she had the largest apartment at KP. It seems that Harry really didn’t care about fancy clothes or the newest car, he didn’t need those external things and his father, who’s stingy to the extreme except in matters involving his own comfort or Camilla’s, took advantage of that.
I do wonder though how his access to his inheritance from Diana was handled? Is that one of the reasons why he wasn’t able to afford security when they left the UK?
Harry talks about Princess Margaret in the book a bit. He compared the sibling rivalry between Elizabeth and Margaret to him and William. But the funniest story about Margaret is that for Christmas one year when Harry was a boy, Margaret gave him a biro (pen).
I’m quite sorry Margaret didn’t tell her sister to piss off and marry the love of her life, but at least Harry did, and can be happy.
I had to look up what a biro was because I didn’t get the reference. She gave him a pen. A PEN. Not even a nice pen lol. And I feel like he was, what, 14, 15 at that point? A pen.
Harry had access to inheritance when they left. It’s just that it takes time to set up proper security and Charles gave him 3 weeks notice.
Harry mentions in the book that he didn’t get access to his inheritance from Diana until he was thirty years old, and he wanted to save that money for Archie and Lili. Also, he was given a quote by one company that his security would cost $6 million a year. I was struck by the section where Harry talked about not having a lot of money for casual clothes, having to run into TKMaxx 15 minutes before closing, and just grabbing clothes off the rack.
And let’s be clear, inheritance from one person has NOTHING to do with work. If one of your coworkers happens to be independently wealthy, it isn’t anyone’s business and it doesn’t mean they should be paid LESS or work for free
@cws agreed, but in general lets remember William had an inheritance from Diana as well. So when people say “well Harry had money from his mother he could use for living expenses” – so did William and yet Charles had no qualms supporting him.
but the crazy thing is andrew and edward (and anne) all have huge properties. none of them are shopping at tjmaxx. so the queen was clearly willing to share a decent amount of money with her kids – it was only charles who was so cheap – but only towards harry. charles is known for spending significantly on himself (specialty seville row suits, his gold toilet seat etc)
And this is why Queen had loyalty from her family and cousins. Because she generously supported them their whole lives. While Charles is a literal Grinch, getting his rocks off making family beg for it, while spending lavishly on himself and his side piece.
If he keeps that behavior up, there will be more family members turning against him.
@snuffles Exactly. Charles uses his wealth like a weapon and bribes family to be loyal, instead of winning their loyalty with kindness and generosity. He can’t even be kind or generous with his brothers, whom he resents because they’re less awkward than he is and got the love of their mummy and dad. What chance did Harry have.
Great point. They were (are) able to control Margaret and Andrew because those two were so reliant on royal money and were so addicted to the trappings of royal life. Harry was reliant on royal money but only to his detriment and did not really have any of the trappings of royal life that made the trade off worth it for Margaret and Andrew (in their minds at least.) So what incentive was there for him to stay? His grandparents? That clearly was enough for a while but not forever.
It seems like they were training him to accept very little, to live without luxury. Charles probably saw how his siblings got used to the good life and said not for my second son. And it mostly worked until it didn’t. Harry seemed fine with it until he wanted a wife and family of his own. Naturally, he thought there’d be more for his family. If it was just him, he understood getting next to nothing bc he always had. So it didn’t work in the long run, but for 30-some years, Harry cost them very little.
Harry seemed fine with it because he had been conditioned since birth to accept the meager scraps he was thrown because he was told it was all he deserved. It’s heartbreaking and abusive, it’s not just that he was easier to please because he didn’t care about fashion or luxury. It’s that he was treated as less-than so much that it was ingrained in him.
Yes to all of this. When he found someone who saw him, valued him, challenged him and fought for him OF COURSE he was going to love her and out her first.
But on a related note, I have always believed that Charles is a terrible father but like this book so far makes me think he is a bad employer as well. These people are painfully dumb while being sinister.
For some reason this convo right here made it perfectly clear that these family are abusers. Manipulative and controlling and threatening. My god. Burn it all down, Harry.
A narcissistic family dynamic. We need Dr. Ramani to analyze this entire family! SMH
Oh Dr. Ramani would have a field day analyzing that lot!
Did you catch how despite it being the twentifirst century this family is still doling out whole countries to one another. Oh Harry, here’s Bermuda for you. Not a thought to what the people of Bermuda might want.
I was shocked at that bit. Though I shouldn’t have been. Isn’t that very close to what they did with Edward VIII and Wallis? Didn’t they send him to be Governor of the Bahamas to get him out of their hair?
The Duke of Windsor was what popped to my head as well. Yes, he was in the Bahamas, but it still seemed to reek of “just send the troubled one with his American wife back to that side of the Atlantic where they won’t be our problem anymore” or something.
Having the monarch be head of state comes with no choice in governor-general same as with monarch, unfortunately. Bermuda needs to follow the example of Jamaica.
Bermudian here.
We are not independent therefore we cannot follow Jamaica, Barbados, etc.
The UK appoints our Governor as we are a British Overseas Territory, not a member of the commonwealth ie our laws have to the signed by the governor before becoming legislation .
Selfishly, I would’ve loved they come here. No one would’ve bothered them at all. Meg and I would’ve been friends by now for sure!
Camilla literally suggested essentially the same job — he governor of the Bahamas (not Bermuda) — that the Duke of Windsor, a NAZI SYMPATHIZER — was given.
They were setting up Meghan and Harry (a veteran) for comparisons to the exiled Windsors.
I despise Charles and Camilla so much. And for Charles to suggest that he couldn’t support Meghan is just so gross. Yes, we’ll allow the English rose to buy all the coatdresses she wants, but we can’t afford the biracial princess.
And once again, silence — this time William’s — was betrayal.
Tried to fix this above, but ran out of time. To be clear, the Duke of Windsor was the governor of the Bahamas, while Camilla suggested Bermuda for Harry. UGH. Sorry about that.
My wider point still stands. They wanted to exile Harry because he got too much favorable attention, while setting him up to be compared to the execrable Duke of Windsor.
If Kate wasn’t so wasteful and requiring a new outfit every time she left the house then perhaps there would have been more money in the budget for Harry and Meghan?
Kate ordered a new tennis court be built when one was already on the property and demanded another kitchen and this was paid for.
Charles had plenty of money. Tons of it. He’s just a liar. This one isn’t on Kate.
The expenditures of Kate is an example of the sheer gall of Charles saying there was not enough money.
@Tessa — That is a good point. Charles has always had an almost unbelievable amount of gall. Well, as Eliza Bennet realized, one should draw no limits on the impudence of an impudent man.
I’m no fan of W&K, but Charles threw them under the bus here. It’s not their fault that Charles doesn’t want to pay for Meghan, but he blamed them.
He absolutely did not throw them under the bus. William was literally physically right there and didn’t object, Harry said his face was purposely blank while Charles was speaking. That means William approved it.
Once or twice a year Charles tells a servant that there’s something stuck in his shoe. The servant removes the shoe, shakes it, and a sapphire falls out.
This family is so greedy, miserable and wretched. Why is it so difficult to help your own flesh and blood out financially since you have it. Honestly Charles is the worse one in all of this. He is the reason that Bill is the way he is and because Bill is a loser he chose Katy. Camilla? Well we know what a step monster she really is.
Horrible family all around.
One of the most insane revelations in all of this is that the RF would not even feed a senior working Royal.
That is literally involuntary servitude of a biracial American woman descended from slaves. But this does not surprise me in the UK. Racism is so coded here that it is accepted.
Also Harry’s revelations of buying his clothes from the TKMAXX end of season bargain bin. I don’t think he’d ever been allowed to value himself his whole life.
That’s quite a position Harry was being manoeuvred into and some v horrible manipulation he might face been exposed to. It makes me so grateful to be in the privileged position of being able to earn my own money by working! It’s something the Brontë sisters might face written.
So only one of his children would get financially supported if they married. What will this mean for Charlotte and louis.
I hope someday those kids are able to sneak a copy of Harry’s book, so they are prepared for what they’re up against.
Kids . Yes , trotted out and exhibited . And you keep hearing that Kate wants a fourth ? Who is paying for this procession of spares .They are cute at the moment but it’s not going to last . They better teach them to be able to go out and earn an honest living .
I think W/K will pay for all of their own children, provided they choose the right (white, wealthy) partners.
There really is no bottom with those folks, is there?! The family has millions to pay out for a pedophile’s crimes but nothing to clothe and feed the biracial wife of the future king’s son. Got it. Eddie and Ford Fiesta get an enormous home and a 75yr lease, Harry and Meghan are like the old lady who lived in a shoe in NottCott. Got it. Anne gets a home paid for by the queen’s “private” (sure, Jan) money, the Sussexes get to renovate and furnish a crown property and a year to year lease. Got it. Kate gets a 200k/year clothing budget and Meghan gets told to buy her own and she should keep working. Got it. There is no money to FEED Meghan. What the ACTUAL fcuk?! Charles is a piece of sh!t.
The British royal family is absolute trash.
Edward and Anne were “funded ” by their mother, the queen… we can say whatever for the Queen’s parenting but at least she managed to help her children financially and to provide all of them with big estates. Perhaps, she knew that they wouldn’t have any help from their brother Charles.
The Queen supported her three non-heir children. She made sure they all had homes worthy of royal children. Charles was completely independent with the Duchy money. He did not support his son, and expected him to work for almost free. That’s just bordering on slavery or indentured servitude.
Would he have been able to afford an English Rose? Like…Harry was just supposed to live in a hut with 5ft ceilings forever and be grateful? This family tree would benefit from a few branches it’s just one thick log and it’s really affecting their cognition.
Camilla suggested that Harry become Governor General of Bermuda? Just like the Duke of Windsor??? She is the absolute worst!
I caught that too. The plan to otherize, demonize, and exile them started early.
Yes, they were trying to make the comparison with the Duke and Duchess of Windsor and to vilify them even more. These people were treating the Sussexes as indentured servants and Harry as that all throughout his life.
Too bad Meghan had to ask her. Meghan did not realize how awful that family is as yet.
What’s interesting from all these snippets is that Camilla wields an awful lot of power in that family.
This is the problem with archetypes as Meghan said – the public have viewed Camilla as a 2-D comic villain when in fact the picture that Harry paints is far more nuanced and destructive.
Charles really needs to grow a backbone, bc if even the gammons connect the dots that Camilla can make Charles bend to her will in this way, then it’s game over for the Monarchy.
Tinfoil Tiara – I think Camilla’s power comes from the fact that she is completely over Charles, and has let him know she will leave him if she doesn’t get exactly what she wants. Do I have proof of this? Of course not. But my gut says she is over him, especially since she settled for him in the first place. KCIII is terrified of being abandoned by her and will do anything to prevent it. Anything.
@Gabbyy – Agree with you 100%! Camilla is completely over Charles emotionally (if she ever really was emotional about him in the first place) and will, like old Snagglepuss, “exit stage left” if she crossed about anything she wants in her “Golden Years”.
No wonder we had all those parallels with the Duke of Windsor and his abdication when Harry and Meghan decided to leave. Camilla was the one who made the connection since the beginning and fed it to the tabloids during their exit from the royal family.
He was the Governor of The Bahamas, but yeah, same idea.
OriginalLeigh, I should have read your comment first before making my own (and making a hash out of it, because I was experiencing a red mist of my own!).
I was wondering how bad Camilla was given the batch of “Harry is going to insult and ruin the precious QC’s reputation” articles the BM dumped pre-Spare. Damn, she was 20 times worse than I expected. 😳😳🤮🤮
Charles is truly such a revolting man. I hope he is cringing over and over as he “doesn’t read” all of these stories again and again. Fear not Chick they have 17 bathrooms now and don’t cost you a dime!!
The more I read this book the more I’m asking why does he want to reconcile with these people who treated him like garbage his whole life. Not only were they emotionally and physically abusive towards him they were financially abusive.
Same 👆
Because it’s a fundamental ache to be loved by those who should find it easiest to love you because they’ve known you your whole life. If they don’t love you, who will and what about you is so terrible that they can’t? (that’s how it feels). I work at a sexual assault agency and even there – victims often privately express pain over being chosen for unimaginable harm by those they love the most (the vast majority of sexual harm happens in the home with people known to them). It’s just all around painful, and in no way indicates weakness – it’s just being human.
This.
Yes yes. Exactly this.
Beautifully and perfectly said. 💙
Yes, beautifully said — and thank you for the important work you do. I’m sure your compassion makes a difference in the lives of the people you work with.
Part of me thinks he actually doesn’t want to, but is putting that out so that when they don’t reconcile (because his family are still abusive psychopaths) the blame will rightfully fall on the royal family instead of anyone being able to create a narrative that it’s Harry who is holding out.
At least that’s what I’m hoping because I can’t imagine why he’d want anything to do with them either. Especially W&K and C&C.
This 👆
Exactly @Sussexwatcher
Right on, @ SussexWatcher…👑☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽👑
Well, my father was never physically abusive but emotionally he could be … awful. Really. He couldn’t relate to kids after they were toddlers because he tried to talk to us like adults and that doesn’t work. He couldn’t really fully get into the father role and when our teenage years raged, he couldn’t deal and treated us like opponents. It made for some horrible things that were said during fights because he felt like it was two equals fighting. Like we were personally attacking him when really, it was just puberty shit. He really had very little control over himself. In general, he was a difficult, difficult man.
But. Until the very end I tried and hoped that he would change. It was never going to happen and I knew that. But he was my father and it wasn’t all bad, he certainly loved us very much and we loved him. He just wasn’t made to be a dad. I still tried. If he were alive, I’d still be trying.
Family is complicated.
Yes. We just lost a family member who had untreated bipolar & who was financially & emotionally abusive to everyone, including his kids (whose identities he stole). Two of his kids still tried to maintain a relationship & held out hope of reconciliation. In spite of all the abuse, they were devastated when he passed without having reconnected.
Harry’s feelings aren’t unusual.
Thank you. I read the whole book and I am like, man…you are better than me? Maybe? Cause your family has been trash since you were a kid! Since he was a kid. And he doesn’t see it? Or wants to explain it away.
Meghan even told us during Oprah she said can you at least make sure that Harry has security? She wasn’t asking for her or Archie. I would have left Harry. Sorry, not sorry. But this is some ugly freaking mess. Finding out she was paying for things they needed, paying for her own clothes, etc.
The gold digger stories need to die right now. She got nothing from those assholes.
I would not have been as strong as Meghan. The way she told William to take his finger out of her face and then paying for their couches all while her sil could barely crack a smile unless it was for the cameras. She looks like grace under fire every time she is around that family.
When Charles said there wasn’t enough money to support Meghan, Harry should have replied, “Why can’t you ring up some of your wealthy middle eastern buddies and have them deliver more bags of cash?”
Seriously, this is a form of domestic abuse. Since Meghan ended up paying for a lot of necessities (like furniture) from her own funds, I think part of Charles’ plan was to force her to spend down all her savings and make her an impoverished princess, totally dependent on him as Harry already was. This is really disgusting.
I think Charles just wanted her gone, period. Not dependent on him and Harry in any way, because that would mean she was still there. He wanted her gone — back to acting, as a first choice. Dead, in a pinch.
I don’t disagree. He knew she would work if she was running out of money and resources. She would have to leave. But, as Harry says, they were not expecting him to go with her.
After trying to run her off, they must have been floored when she got pregnant right away. We talk a lot about the Oceana tour but it was also combined with the public announcement that Meghan was pregnant. Obviously, getting rid of her and a baby was going to get much harder, which explains the dinner the 2 couples had while Harry and Meghan were away. That was definitely a strategy dinner on how to deal with the Sussex problem.
If the public can’t see this for what it is, laid out like this, there is little hope for abolishing the monarchy. It is plainly financial and emotional abuse.
I so agree! I am of two minds on this – either, the family couldn’t see Harry for what he was, a fun, charming, likeable guy who would be a great person to serve and interact with the public OR they could see him for who he was, and he had to be punished for that.
My thinking leans more towards malice and jealousy towards Harry. Then, throw Meghan in, who seems to radiate some of the “Diana” energy, loving, engaging, beautiful, and I bet Charles and Willy had to shut it down quick. They couldn’t handle the likable son (he was only supposed to be the spare) and his gorgeous, charming wife. So the abuse came on hard and fast, and in every way the BRF could think of.
It seems to me the public is starting to understand now how the monarchy behaves behind closed doors.
So glad he can at least afford a cheap, unassuming Coronation ceremony, William’s castle and three other mansions. A woman of color who marries into the Royal Family is expected to bring her own dowry and pay for her own furniture, despite her wedding generating hundreds of millions for the nation.
This has nothing to do with bias or racism. A non-visibly black woman must pay her way into that privilege and be grateful for the opportunity. And shut her gaping mouth. And tamp down her solar energy.
Oh I see why Kate doesn’t eat — there’s no money to feed her!
People need to stop with the “privilege” talk about Harry and Meghan when Charles, sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars at least, refused to pay a dime for their work. NOW they have the privilege of wealth — just as Meghan did from being a self-made millionaire before marrying Harry. But when they were stuck in the BRF they just had abuse.
Interesting that Camila suggested H&M be shipped to Bermuda to act as Governor General. It was definitely a dig.
Because the former Prince of Wales / King Edward VIII / husband of Wallis Simpson, once he abdicated, was sent to be Governor of the Bahamas to get him out of everyone’s hair.
(Yet Andrew remains in a prominent English royal castle with all his perks and security!!!)
Charles and Camilla are dirty rotten scoundrels – far worse than Thomas Markle. At least Thomas was a decent father until TMZ/Daily Mail radicalised him.
Yep! I think we can see a straight line between Camilla and the continual insistence of the rota rats that Harry is like Nazi Edward.
I don’t think we can assume Thomas Markle was a decent father before. He was her father and she loved him but there are plenty of hints that he was… uneven in his performance as a dad.
They spoke about Charles wanting Meghan to keep working before. It really baffles me. They can spend millions on the rest of the family but one person will bankrupt them? It’s just so bizarre.
Charles does not worry about money when it does not come to harry and Meghan. He forgot something after he arrived on a tour and sent the plane back to retrieve it. Fawcett was seen in expensive outfits and had a great place to live when he worked for Charles. Charles probably gave him an expensive pension. Camilla mentor mark Bolland got top dollar or so I read. Charles himself lives in luxury. What a phony Charles is.
Not to mention Charles travels with his own bedroom furniture and mattress.
He pays someone to put the toothpaste on his fucking toothbrush.
This man couldn’t last a day in “the real world.” The fact that Harry has thrived without the royal family and their money has to have pissed them all off.
I hope he makes millions from his book. Then he can consider the royal family’s debt to him paid in full. Until than, those assholes owe him.
What a deadbeat dad.
He’s unfit to be king.
But the firm never corrected the lie, that the public financed her clothing and expenses. What clowns.
YES! Another great point. It’s that extra level of abuse – not only did they single her out by refusing to pay for her, but then they used the press to tear her to shreds and whip up public hate over the lie that she was spending exorbitant sums of taxpayer cash. The refusal to pay for her while funding the queen’s 19th cousin twice removed would be bad enough, but the extra level of abusing her in the press with lies about her expenses makes it so much worse.
Exactly @Margaret and @Sunday! Excellent points!
This isn’t really about money, it’s about control. Abusers control people by cutting off their means in order to limit their independence and increase their co-dependency.
King Charles abused, controlled and manipulated his son. Probably from the day Diana died, Harry became his new scapegoat.
And when Meghan appeared, it was all their Christmases at once. From that point on, C&C and W&K would have a constant flow of glowing media coverage at the expense of the newest royal they were all furiously and racistly jealous of.
Wow! This was interesting! I remember the propagandists at the time saying PC gave his sons £2 mil/yr for working as senior royals. Now we find out that the prince was actually the pauper! C-Rex should be ashamed! Which begs the question – where did that extra money go for all those years Harry worked for them? And why would TQ not support him when shes the one who asked him to become a senior working royal? Dumping a prince that high up in the line of succession in Nott Cott while others further down lived in palaces was just disrespectful!
It also shows how malicious the BM was with their pocket watching of Meghan’s wardrobe and riling up the haters by tacking price tags of hundreds of thousands of dollars on her, acting like she arrived in England with just the clothes on her back!
The RR really want C-Rex to disown Harry when Harry should have disowned him years ago pre Meghan. Good for Harry for again showing that C-Rex sucks all day, every day and twice on Sundays!
The Queen was responsible for the care and feeding of her children outside of Charles…Anne, Andrew & Edward.
The Queen wasn’t responsible for the care and feeding of Anne, Andrew & Edward’s children (although she did take care of all of her cousins).
Charles was responsible for the care & feeding of his children and their families.
Charles allocated all of the care and feeding to William and Charles’ stepchildren and left Harry out in the cold.
I actually don’t think Charles would’ve fed or supported Chelsy either if Harry had married her. They didn’t want Harry marrying, they wanted him slaving for them and doing the dirty Middle East cash bag deals while they kept their hands clean.
Once George reached the age of majority, Harry would’ve been cut loose but still with no money.
I love your post @Chantal!
I’m glad he addressed the financial aspect since there was so much counting of the cost of Meghan’s wardrobe and any other little thing she did.
As I have stated before…Meghan has a MUCH better temperament than me! Cause we ALL saw that Meghan had a LOVELY townhouse & furnishings in Toronto that she paid for…and to go from THAT to a series of too small cottages living out of plastic tubs…while you’re doing REAL WORK for the Crown while being CRUICIFIED by the Royal Rota who is fed crap from OTHER ROYALS who don’t do shit but get to live like rich bitches?
Babeeeee…I WOULD HAVE RAISED SO MUCH HELL😡
Girl the way I would have been complaining, explaining, and reading that family for filth in private.
Every Black friend of mine who read this book has thoughts. And none of them are charitable to that family and some are not charitable towards Harry. I really think he is partially to blame for some of this crap because he didn’t explain it or tried to excuse it!
When you’re brought up to believe you’re a spare, expendable, not important, with an older sibling who treats you like a bug under his shoe, the effect on your self-esteem is profound. It’s not something you can ignore or break out of immediately, especially in a cloistered, jail-like environment like the palaces. I grew up with a narcissistic mother and older sister. My sister took all her rage out on me, my mother ignored it and acted like nothing was wrong. It took me until my mid-thirties to throw off all the damage it caused. You can’t just pack away all that trauma and become a normal person overnight, there’s a lot of Stockholm Syndrome going on that has to be drawn out through years of therapy. You love your captors. You love the people that hurt you and seek their approval by negating your own *self* and constantly trying to please them. Harry’s faced his demons and finally had the wherewithal to explain and change.
You know, I understand Harry is the “spare” and all that, but he is still Charles’ son. I mean, how hard is it to give your son, who is over 30 years old–a place to live that isn’t 2 rooms when you own more properties than you probably even know existed.
Charles has access to the Duchy of Lancaster and Will has access to the Duchy of Cornwall.
Harry has a trust fund from Diana that pays him 450K a year which is a large amount for the rest of us non royalty people–of course, my family isn’t worth 50 billion. He WORKED for the royal family and he didn’t get a salary. Meg worked for the royal family and they “couldn’t afford her.” What BS!!
Having to go ask his father every time he needed money as a grown assed adult would be humiliating. Being told that his billionaire family didn’t have enough money for him to get married? No wonder he left. Meg had nothing to do with it.
This family really treated Harry from the beginning as if he was expendable, not just that he was a younger son. The petty slights of both Charles and William over the years. Meanwhile, Andrew and Edward are living in vast mansions, William has four homes, but Harry is living in a small two-bedroom cottage that Meghan had to buy a couch for.
It’s insidious how passive aggressive and slimy how they phrase their “concerns” and their “arguments”. It’s never direct. It’s alway in a way that not only must you read between the lines, but also as a shield so when one interprets what they are REALLY saying and you voice it out loud like Harry is, they can say “I never said that!” Or “That’s not what I meant, you’re taking it the wrong way and that’s not our fault.”
This is the English way of communicating. It gets on my last nerve, but to be fair I don’t think it’s just the royals. I deal with this issue with every English person I know. They are indirect, passive aggressive, etc. I live in Canada now and Canadians get this ’politeness culture’ from the English too unfortunately, though it’s not nearly as bad – thanks to the American influence and huge numbers of international immigrants to Canada every year.
It’s not just the English way of communicating. When you are dealing with control-freak/interfering family members, “concerns” always translates into “you must be crazy/hateful to not do what we say, because we always know what’s best.”
Seriously, who would want to marry into this mess? Even if you’re what they want (Kate), they’ll ask you to change the spelling of your name to suit them better. Yikes. This family would destroy anyone’s sense of self. Quickly.
I’ll bet Charles wishes now that he’d opened up his wallet then.
HAHA, exactly, Eurydice. Because this, from “Spare,” must have left a mark:
What (Charles) “really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him. And Camilla. He’d lived through that before, and had no interest in living through it again.”
Harry is completely his mother’s son — and exacting revenge on her behalf. I’m here for it.
Charles has been behind every last bit of this, but tries to play the sympathy card at will as this has worked for him in his memory. He is a rat that will eat anything around him to suit HIS needs and William has learned at his father’s knee how to be a complete despot. It is also of note that Camilla (AKA The Rottweiler) has the absolute gall to suggest a position for Prince Henry out of the country. Really! Who is this chick and why in the world would she have any kind of say-so when it comes to a Prince of the blood.
Is it at all possible that Charles doesn’t think Harry is his? Apparently elsewhere in Spare Harry says Charles used to jokingly say You may not even be mine. Charles behavior towards the spare is so differently than QE2 it makes me wonder about the reason.
Charles knows Harry is his son. Harry is the spitting image of a young Prince Philip.
What kind of father makes this kind of “joke”? Charles is such a POS.
The spin for Camilla was that she would not interfere with will and harry s lives. This sure refuted that spin. Also if Camilla gave it any thought she like Wallis Simpson was married mistress to a prince of Wales. Had she and Charles lived early in the last century her fate may have been wife to governor general.
And on the other hand, you have the Spencers who Harry says offered Meghan the Spencer tiara for her wedding.
I loved her bandeau but LMFAO. The head explosions that would have occurred!
oh I’m not there yet!!! Her bandeau was gorgeous with her hair and dress but I would have LOVED to have seen her with the spencer tiara. Heads would have exploded like you said!!! lol.
OMG, how l wish she wore that tiara though QM’s bandeau was beautiful. If hindsight were 20/20 and they knew then what they know now, I’d like to think Meghan would’ve done it. I wonder if Kate was given that offer too.
That’s why the royals offered her a tiara although late and grudgingly. It would have been too embarrassing for Meghan to wear the Spencer tiara. Any reference to Diana is like biting on tinfoil to that family.
That’s why Meghan’s veil was scalloped. Because she would have worn that tiara and they wanted to match the design until the Queen offered to allow Meghan to borrow QM bandeau
@C, I remember there was some pre-wedding gossip going around how about how Meghan was going to wear the floral Spencer tiara that Diana wore at her wedding. Not long thereafter it was said that they had opted to not wear that tiara for a really crazy reason – it was said that Spencer wanted to sell the tiara and if Meghan wore it would up the value of said tiara. So the argument was that Spencer was only offering the use of the tiara to enhance his own coffers. Funny that causing an issue for the Royals!
Personally, I think what happened is that the queen did not offer Meghan initially the use of a tiara so Earl Spencer did; and, when William found out about it he threw a fit so the queen finally, “shortly,” before the wedding offered one of her tiaras to Meghan.
I am thinking that Kate was not offered the chance to wear the tiara by the Spencers (she would have jumped at the opportunity) so this was another “beard” argument, if I can’t have it for my wedding you can’t have it either. This also feeds nicely into the stories about William convincing the Queen that Meghan should not wear jewelry that Diana had worn.
They didn’t have the guts to say no to Harry marrying Meghan. They are such passive aggressive weenies that they decided it was better to DESTROY AN INNOCENT WOMAN’S LIFE by abusing her until she flees instead of just saying, “no Harry–marry her and you have to leave the family.”
They knew Harry would leave. Those weasels thought they could have their own way, and use financial abuse to get it. The royals are terrible, terrible people. They are cowards and bullies. They are spineless worms.
The couldn’t say No because they would have to give him a reason. And there wasn’t any, if you don’t count „she’s black, she’s American, too charismatic and too beautiful. We would all feel like idiots around her”.
Not to mention something that they really hated about her: “She loves you and you love her.”
Harry had to get permission from the Queen to marry Meghan so it was out of Charles and William’s control. All the could have done was try to dissuade him from marrying Meghan which is what they tried to do,
@Amy bee, they didn’t think it was out of their control. It was widely reported that William went to the Queen and told her to not give Harry permission to marry Meghan, arguing that she was not suitable. There were also the quips about Prince Philip having allegedly said that one doesn’t marry actresses. There were probably several people trying to pressure the Queen to deny Harry permission to marry Meghan.
They would not have done that if they didn’t think it would work. I think the queen routinely gave in to William’s demands. The difference here is that I’m quite sure Harry would have said: okay fine we will marry without your permission. Harry would have been OK with being kicked out of the line of succession. And I think the queen probably knew that and did not want that to happen.
How is Camilla making suggestions? Isn’t that something the Chick should have done at the time?
Must kill Harry to have seen that Charles found enough money to pay for Andrew’s security.
Charles says “Not enough money” is equal to the Ocean saying Not enough water.
Chuck, you are such a jacka**.
The royals clearly did not want Meghan to be a fulltime working royal. They wanted her to be in the shadows as a silent partner like Princess Ann’s husband and trot her out during royal events, perhaps as a a token of diversity.
It wouldn’t have mattered, even in the background she would have shined. kate would have attacked her because of harry, and cammie, well it should be obvious to those with eyes. Willy who always wanted what harry had, and dull c Rex, will always dislike any woman or son who easily outshines him.
@Noor, I agree completely!
So Harry went from the barest of bare minimum and then given a literal dump as a family home to marrying a independently wealthy woman who stepped up when needed to, got him a mansion in California and on the first name basis with GOAT’s Serena Williams and Oprah Winfrey along with Tyler Perry.
Yeah, it wasn’t that difficult for him to bounce.
That ‘family’ knew it as well.
He married up, didn’t he.
It’s as though some magical beacon pulled them together lol. This is one fairy tale for the Book of Ages.
He really did! And it makes my heart so happy! 🥰
Third this, he totally married up and out! So happy for him!
Charles and William didn’t want Harry to marry Meghan and I’ve always believed that they didn’t want Harry to get married or believed that he would never get married. No matter who he married would have been a problem for Charles and William because they would lose control of him.
I always found it curious that the DM commentators and others wanted Harry to stay with William and Kate saying they were so “close” and all that. Not that those who disliked Meghan wanted him find someone else to marry. It’s as if Harry would have to be stuck in a time warp as third wheel. I also noticed that when he went with William and Kate he generally did not get to bring a date. I thought that was really weird.
Prince Louis is 4 years old. I fear he’s being set up to be the next Harry. Will the royals tighten the screws on that child to make sure he doesn’t stray from the path like “wicked Uncle Harry?” The best thing that can happen for the Wales kids is if Harry’s book causes people to look at those kids with more scrutiny, to notice how each child is treated early on, and to call the royals out for othering Charlotte or Louis as they get older. Hopefully, social media will prevent any mistreatment of those kids to be hidden as easily as it was for Harry. (the kids will talk, and their friends will talk–unless those kids are completely locked away from view in the name of “privacy.”
Harry’s first loyalty is rightly to his own kids but I think some of his refusal to close the door entirely on his family may be out of concern for his nephews and niece. He knows better than anyone what they’re facing. He may choose to keep a toe in the royal family in order to serve as a safety net, especially while they’re young. Imagine Prince Andrew as regent for Prince George. That’s why I think it’s wildly unlikely that Charles takes their titles. It would require parliament and there’s a real possibility that they might decide to make more extensive changes once they start editing the rules, and even more so under a future labor government. It’d be like opening up an Article V convention to amend the Constitution in the US. Be careful what you wish for because that puts EVERYTHING up for grabs. Harry is a keystone holding a whole arch up.
Harry actually mentioned during his Colbert interview that part of the reason he wanted to share his experience/expose the toxic press relationship was for it not to happen to someone else in his family (he said something like “today it’s me and Meghan, tomorrow it will be someone else”) and I immediately assumed he was talking about his niece and nephews. Now, will the Keens appreciate this effort and endeavour to protect their children from here on out? Not a chance. But hey, at least Harry tried. I get no joy in seeing those kids being trotted out, it always feels like the beginning of a horror movie because they’re so young/innocent and have no idea what’s coming.
I’ve always found this aspect of the rf attitude towards Meghan weird. I think it’s partly that they hoped to discourage the relationship, thinking that an American actress would bounce if there was no money. They severely underestimated both Meghan and Harry!
I also think this related to their racism – we’ve seen time and again that the thought of supporting Meghan with nice clothes, jewelry, etc was repugnant to them. It’s the same reason they can’t stop complaining about the number of bathrooms in Montecito!
I’ve always wondered how they thought the practicality of M continuing to work would look – what if she was cast in something that embarrassed the monarchy or was seen as looking for a favour? Wouldn’t it be embarrassing for the rf to have her so obviously not on their payroll? Wouldn’t that lead to the kinds of questions we are asking now, about how a family with access to millions that is supposedly streamlining is suddenly skint? It wasn’t a very well thought out plan.
It’s also about money = control. Remember, they assumed Megs would have to go begging to them for everything or use Kate’s contacts, remember? They thought it would be a way to control them, as they exert control over the other members of the family. The thought of a nearly 40-year-old woman being financially independent and connected wouldn’t have crossed their mind!
If Meghan had kept acting, she would have been ripped to shreds for every single thing having to do with the production – plot, script, other actors, wardrobe, you name it. There would have been paparazzi swarming the set, tabloids trying to pay off insiders, and dozens of articles every day about how she was a nightmare on set and she only got the role because she traded on the royal name, etc etc etc. It would have been awful, and when she inevitably begged the royal family to come to some other solution, they would have said that they were terribly sorry but couldn’t possibly pay for her and so she’d just have to keep at it, then they’d ring their tabloid cohorts and say that Meghan had stormed in and demanded money and jewels because she was lazy and didn’t want to work.
It’s not that it wasn’t a well thought out plan, it’s that the criticism she would have gotten was intentional, it’s literally what they wanted to happen. It would have been a feature, not a bug.
It’s exactly the same scenario that’s played out with regard to her expenses – they weren’t paying for her, they told her they couldn’t pay for her, the press were relentless in their coverage of how much taxpayer money she was spending, and the palace refused to correct the lie. They ran the exact same play they would have if she had kept acting. The impracticality, the embarrassment, all that was the point.
The fact that Camilla suggested to Meghan that Harry would be sent to Bermuda feels like she was intentionally trying to be a shady, bullying bitch and drawing the comparison to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor being exiled there, but it went over Meghan’s head and even Harry’s too when he heard about it. Like the family was so sure Meghan was another would-be Wallis Simpson because she was a divorced American.
I’m totally with the others who think they all saw her as a golddigger and deliberately said there’d be no money because they thought that would get rid of her. Puts a new spin on Charles calling her tungsten. When I first heard that I assumed he was talking about the media bullying, but now I think it’s obvious the entire institution, BRF + media, was trying to get rid of her and prevent a wedding, and he was reluctantly impressed that nothing worked.
Charles was compared with the Duke of Windsor as I recall. Because he was in his early thirties and had many girlfriends and had at least one proposal turned down. I remember reading that the Queen Mother was afraid that Charles would end up like “David” and have to abdicate and was said to be relieved he got married to Diana and would not give it all up for a divorcee.Because he wanted to marry a divorcee. Meghan may come from America but IMO Wallis and Camilla are more alike. Only Charles had rules bent so he could marry her and he ensured he would not have to choose between Camilla and the throne.
Camilla is exactly like Wallis Simpson. I don’t think she truly loves Charles. He’s just a means to an end. Just like Wallis, she can manipulate and control her spouse to do her bidding.
I actually hope that Camilla secretly despises and is exasperated by Charles as much as Wallis despised and was exasperated by David. It was a just punishment that they were stuck with each other. David wanted a mommy, not a wife. It wouldn’t surprise me if Charles wanted the same thing. Both david and Charles had famously unmaternal mothers, and sought out rather unmaternal-seeming spouses as well. Camilla seems to have the warmth and nurturing spirit of a crocodile.
I think she’s even worse than Wallis. When it got down to it, she wanted out of her relationship with Edward. She got in waaay over her head and never enjoyed the role she ended up with. Camilla would never have backed out.
I think him calling her tungsten was yet another dig at her, not him being reluctantly impressed. If the intention was to compare her to something tough and durable, surely the obvious, flattering comparison would be a diamond. Instead he calls her tungsten. IDK, seems like a dig to me.
Tungsten can be used to make fake gold bullion because it’s nearly identical in density so the size and weight seem right. A few years before she met Harry there were news stories about “certified” gold bars being filled with tungsten. Tungsten is described as a “robust” and durable material but it’s also described as dense, brittle and toxic. That nickname could be extremely complimentary or extremely shady. Based on his other reported behavior he doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt.
Chucky and Willy are such punk ass B—-es
Can we add whiny, cry baby too?
There seems to be some serious miscommunication or a lack of communication or unrealistic expectations about Harry’s and his wife’s role in the royal family.
Given everything we know now, Meghan was never going to fit in, nor would she have been satisfied being a supporting player in the BRF.
No. Abuse is not “miscommunication.” Charles and Willy and etc. abused Harry his whole life, and then they abused Meghan too.
What are you talking about Meghan did everything the Royal family demands her she wore neutral clothes to fit in . She reworn clothes on the South Africa because the press berated her for getting me outfits for the Australia tour . What Harry and Meghan expect was to be treated like human beings with respect and empathy.
“Given everything we know now, Meghan was never going to fit in, nor would she have been satisfied being a supporting player in the BRF.”
No. This is a tabloid narrative. She did everything they asked her to do. The goalposts kept moving. Because they were in an environment where they wanted her out, or worse.
It was never going to work. U cannot ever meet the ever changing goal posts of abusers
Viv: Meghan explicitly said that she wanted to do what the royals wanted her to do, that she was careful not ever to embarrass them. She went to great lengths to fit in — even wearing clothes in colors that wouldn’t draw attention — but they stupidly rejected her, because they had their racist heads up their sorry asses.
I’m about halfway through Spare and just learned that the first living space of Harry’s own that he was assigned was a flat in Kensington Palace which was halfway underground (“lower ground floor”). He said there were three windows which barely let in any light, especially when the guy who lived above him (he worked for the Queen — an “equerry”) parked his vehicle right against the windows. Harry wrote him a note asking him to leave a few inches of space and he responded telling Harry “to suck eggs” and then asked the Queen to tell him the same.
It’s really disgusting how the family and the staff treated him. It seems he was always being punished for existing. If he had a good relationship with the Queen, why would she not have helped him out. It’s sad.
Yeah. I just shook my head. If anything, this book really lets the people know how the “Spare” was treated by everyone.
@Jazz Hands, that is the part that I have the most difficulty with. Why would the Queen let him be treated like that? It’s astoundingly horrible.
Good god, Harry was Cinderella! Did they treat him that way because they thought he was simple and a screw up? It’s a wonder Harry had any self-esteem at all. I think Diana had to have done a good job for Harry for the first 12 years for him to survive long enough to rescue himself and live up to his potential.
They treated him that way because he was the designated scapegoat. And imo, he was the designated scapegoat because they realized he was smarter than them and, unlike them, had a good heart. Jealousy is a powerful driver of abuse.
This is like a child asking a witch in the forest if she could spare some food and her responding, “Does it look like I’m made of gingerbread?”
I haven’t gotten to read the book yet, so I’m enjoying these excerpts and can’t wait. From what I’m reading so far, this would make a great movie? Do we think that Harry would go there?
@Saucy&Sassy – I did wonder if Netflix might want to buy the film rights. As you say it would make a very good film. It has everything. It’s a modern day fairytale but, with the handsome prince being rescued by the beautiful commoner.
Even better if they made it into a mini-series as a sequel to The Crown. The BRF and the RR would go into meltdown but, we know they’d watch it along with the rest of us. 😆
I’m still so desperate for an animated cartoon…
I hope he does go there! I hope the movie wins an Oscar too. Oh and I hope Harry gets a Grammy for the narration of the audiobook version of Spare. Let him and Meghan win on all fronts!
All that money and Charles couldn’t afford Invisalign and some whitening treatments? Good lord, man.
Lol, really. I’m nearly their age and am doing Invisalign and teeth whitening is next. Thank goodness my teeth aren’t horse yellow like theirs are.
Charles has trust funds for Camilla grown children, paid for Camilla and Catherine security but complained to pay for food and clothing for Meghan.
Meghan was his son’s future wife at the time.
It is that now there is no longer a need for the spare, Harry became expendable
Harry’s success was an inconvenience.
But they also needed Harry as wingman for the incapable and less motivated Cambridges, now Waleses?
It is amazing the level of dysfunction necessary to make people with jobs at birth feel secured in their position.
That insecurity led to the emotional abuse the man child endured after his mother’s death.
The problem was never about the inane concept of gauging “popularity based on being on the front pages of news rags, er papers” .
That level of constant exposure is akin to every day being Christmas, and more likely some employee’s idea of having a life long job.
It remained unexamined, instead of comparing it with the Queen, and using time as a barometer.
Instead, both heirs turned on their own by employing gaslighting and burdened him with their fears and in William’s case, his inability to cope due to illness.
They attempted to devalue Harry’s contribution which was never-the-less recognized by the Queen.
( That recognition evoked fury and envy)
His feelings were and are still being invalidated with fierce denial of the truth.
(e.g. ‘Recollections may vary’)
William’s continued abuse via fail and Jason Knauf, while blaming Harry for his actions via projection.
e.g His response to the Oprah’s Interview by including the R word to distract and embrace victimhood by slander.
Their lack of self awareness, empathy is astounding.
Their continued manipulations.
Now Harry speaking up assertively is being branded as him being kidnapped by a psychotherapy cult and Meghan.
Meanwhile their contract partner has embraced the Taliban, talk about being in bed with the devil.
Meghan’s success as a royal would have been rejected, due to no fault of hers.
Her acceptance was predicated on her embrace of mediocrity.
All I keep thinking of is that I’ve seen Royalists in the past ask why Harry always looked like his clothing and shoes were so worn. Turns out it’s because his father didn’t bother to provide the basics for him. I’m astounded.
I also remember hearing a rumor that Meghan would secure clothing through her friend Jessica Mulroney and how that was frowned upon by the Royal Family but if they weren’t helping yet expected a certain level of clothing, talk about a rock and a hard place. They really were trying to freeze her out.