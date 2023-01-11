“Ben Affleck finally got his dream job: working the Dunkin Donuts drive-thru” links

.@BenAffleck working the drive-thru window @dunkindonuts in Medford, MA today
I just spoke with one of his customers who described him as “incredibly funny and quick-witted” handing her order
Photo credit: Lisa Mackay @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/HWapCHvBEa
— Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) January 10, 2023
Ben Affleck worked at Dunkin Donuts for a day. This has to be for a Super Bowl commercial, right? Jennifer Lopez was there too. [Dlisted]
no one has ever seen Ben Affleck smile this hard in Hollywood. man needs to quit his job and start picking up shifts at Dunkin' pic.twitter.com/eqyMMoJ6jU
— Fletcher Peters (@fIetcherpeters) January 10, 2023
Heck, If I had Bens money, I’d buy my own DD and eat there everyday. 👍
For me, Taco Johns was my fav. But as we all know, nothing from the 1980’s is as good now as it was then. 💕
He does look happy. If it is for an ad OK. Is it close to Superbowl ad time already? Good, then Spring.
Is Ben trying to make a better ad for Dunkin than his brother’s (very Boston) Dunkin ad on SNL? That’s a tall order https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSvNhxKJJyU
JLo better not have hijacked any of the Dunkin tip money.
I heard it is in fact for a superbowl commercial with J.Lo. That big smile is probably because of the fact pay check they both got for doing this !
I wouldn’t say the Golden Globes don’t matter. Ask the winners last night. They were all teary eyed and so grateful and happy. There were a lot of speeches made that were really motivational.
Re: The Globes, it’s funny. A few years ago I remember everyone being like “The Globes are a bit silly and unimportant, but they’re fun to watch! People get to rub elbows and drink! It’s not stuffy like the Oscars!” And now those very qualities are what people are complaining about.
I 1000% agree that it’s not nearly as prestigious as the Critics Choice or SAG Awards (they’re a bit dry, but I personally enjoy the SAGs the most because it’s peer-voted). But everyone keeps saying “if Hollywood just stopped paying attention to it, we could stop pretending it matters.” Clearly it still matters to Hollywood, or they would’ve ignored last night’s ceremony. People are still proud to get these awards, and will definitely put “Golden Globe winner” ahead of their names. I don’t really know what else to say — even if undeserving, it quite clearly does matter to the film industry.
I had the local Boston news on waiting for Colbert and they said it was for an ad. Not that they aren’t ever wrong, but it definitely tilts me towards thinking it’s true.
Now JLo at the Medford Dunkies, that would be something! I’m one town over from Medford and, of course, it’s filming in Medford.
I thought that Gawker article was going to be like ‘why are they trying to make a child and wife abuser the mayor of hollywood’ but the only criticism seems to be that he wasn’t shmoozy enough?
Yeah, what a bizarre take. We should be criticizing all the butt-kissing various winners and presenters did last night for an abuser, not that he didn’t respond charmingly enough, lol.
He’s a *big name movie star* like Tom Cruise or George Clooney. I get, in theory, why people would be like “Omg it’s Brad Pitt!” But surely these people know at least SOME of the abusive and nasty things that have come out about him. Like cmon.
RRR was an amazing movie, I hope it wins lots of Oscars.
Agreed
It is in my Queue to watch next week, but I am moving it up to tonight. It looks amazing.
J Lo in Mefid? Very funny!
If they want Brad to stop being relevant – they need to stop covering his stories and feeding the machine 🤷🏻♀️ as long as people find him fascinating – he will remain front and centre.
That’s why I don’t click on Brad articles anymore unless I’m very desperate not to do work lol
Naomi Osaka is pregnant.
CONGRATS !!!!
Wow – didn’t know that! And I’m a fan
Ben and J.Lo should do a reality show where they move to Boston and open a Dunkin. I’d watch that.
I could see Ben doing it as a joke, short time. And I would watch it 1-3 episodes.
JLo? pass.
Could Ben look more forlorn in that header picture. Love it. You should use it every time like the one of Brad Pitt you out on heavy rotation. Lainey mentioned he should do a Super Bowl Dunkin’ Donuts commercial and Boop! There he is. Proof he reads all the gossip about himself. But he should keep JLo out of it or he’d be a hypocrite right? And even I don’t watch the globes anymore except for the fashion then I turn it off. A place for them to have fun and get drunk and that’s it. As Awards precursor it means zero.
I want more articles on FTX! We had all those NFT posts earlier in the year, now nothing. This collapse is bigger than Enron and pulling celebrities into the vortex.
Penelope Cruz is beyond gorgeous in those pics. It’s refreshing to see someone with something other than a tiny little nose and someone who doesn’t look like everyone else. I know the pics are airbrushed but she looks stunning.
Re: the Virginia cop, it’s just not a surprise at all. Many police are dedicated and professional and deserve our respect but this nation needs to also acknowledge that the forces are inflitrated by violent men who enjoy abusing power. Not applicable here (I think) but white supremists have made it a goal to place as many of their members with police forces as possible.
Best part of the Globes: Eddie Murphy, Cheryl Lee Ralph’s pre-show interview, Quinta, Terrence Howard mentioning Best Man: Final Chapters, & the Queen Angela Basset