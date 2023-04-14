‘A lot of people’ will ‘feel wobbly’ about seeing Queen Camilla crowned

It’s fascinating to watch as the royal/media machinery continues to churn out an entirely rewritten and reimagined narrative about Queen (Consort) Camilla ahead of her coronation. For all of the coronation-planning shambles, there is one constant thing: the palace is spending a lot of time and money emphasizing “Queen Camilla, crowned alongside her husband” and “Camilla’s victory lap, at long last.” It’s coming across as very smug, and I would assume it’s turning off more people than it’s winning over. It just shows you (again) Charles and Camilla’s inability to read the room, and their decades-long failure to understand that their support is a mile wide and an inch deep. People Magazine has now gotten into the business of embiggening Camilla, and they’re running some exclusives from Camilla biographers and Ingrid Seward. Some highlights:
How Harry & William feel about seeing Camilla crowned: “They are likely feeling a little wobbly about it,” royal author Ingrid Seward tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “I think a lot of people will feel the same.” Palace sources always insisted that Prince William, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, who grew up with the knowledge of their father’s affair with Camilla, were welcoming to their stepmother. A family friend says “there wasn’t any animosity,” and Prince Harry voiced support for Camilla in 2005, saying that he and William “love her to bits” and that she was “not the wicked stepmother.”
Harry’s complaints of Camilla leaking sh-t about him: “He was justified in his complaint that he and William were used in the early days to legitimize the partnership of Charles and [Camilla],” royal biographer and A Greater Love author Christopher Wilson tells PEOPLE. “Over time, she’s learned to roll with the punches. Harry’s feelings have been well-known to her over many years. Her reaction to Harry’s comments would be limited to a sad shake of the head.”
Camilla is “prepared”: “She has done a lot to show she is prepared for it and has a right to be in the modern world,” biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE. “And there has never been any doubt that Charles wants her there as Queen.” Seward adds, “William is quite calm about it. But it will stick in Harry’s throat a bit.”
Camilla’s “who me?” moment: “Considering that for most of her life she’d never contemplated the idea of becoming Queen, she’s doing incredibly well,” Wilson tells PEOPLE. “It’s a hell of a challenge being permanently in the spotlight at this age, but she’s tough and can take it.”
Steely Camilla: “She is quite steely,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She went through a lot to be by his side.”
Teamwork: “They work well as a team. It’s impressive,” Wilson tells PEOPLE of Charles and Camilla. “Her presence reassures him. Despite all the trappings of majesty, it’s cold and lonely at the top, and it’s easy to see the comfort she provides him.”
“William is quite calm about it. But it will stick in Harry’s throat a bit.” I have my doubts, obviously. Weeks ago, when Camilla’s “victory lap” coronation plans started getting a lot of attention, some sources indicated that William wasn’t pleased that the Chubbly was turning into such a heavily Parker-Bowles event. The optics of Charles making a point of not including all of his grandchildren but Camilla including all of her grandchildren… it’s bad, y’all. A lot of people over 40 will be thinking about Diana and what could have been, which is basically the story of Camilla’s life. But yes, she was quite “steely” in the way she got everything she wanted, regardless of how many bodies she walked over.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I bet the one feeling the most “wobbly” on Boranation Day is Camilla herself.
For my part, I will just feel a bit ill. Not that I’ll be watching, but the thought of it is enough.
Hahahaha, Kaiser, your choice of pictures of this woman always tickles my funny bone. I wonder how she feels having been dragged through all she has been for the sake of this purported “prize”!!! As they said…it’s cold and lonely at the top! Couldn’t happen to a nicer person. I like to think that somewhere Diana is enjoying the schadenfreude! What do they say about sometimes getting what you want is the worst thing that could happen to you. KARMA.
Ha!! “Boranation” is classic – I LOL’d
Ingrid Seward’s still trotting out that old and debunked talking point about Harry’s 2005 comments. We now know how he really feels about Camilla and when he made those comments he was just toeing the Palace line.
And last time I checked, minds and circumstances can change in 18 years.
According to Harry his mind never changed about Camilla. He always viewed her with suspicion and mistrust.
Of course he did. Both of them are highly suspicious. I’d want to Vommit
How did Chuckles the clown 🤡 turn into such a synchophant? I men being a slut is one thing but she can’t be all that good in bed to kick your children off to the curb ?
Right! We now know he said what he was told to say. Even from Spare, it sounds like he was okay-ish with her at the time, but did not want her to marry Charles (and neither did William!) and as the Camilla PR push went on (and continues to this day) at his expense, it really sounds like there is zero love lost there.
The description in Spare of Meghan meeting C&C and how she was able to chatter away with both of them and Harry just sat in awkward silence with Camilla…..yeah, zero love lost. and imagine the same is true for William.
Everybody gonna be wubbly at the chubbly
😵💫🥴🤢🤮
“A sad shake of the head” should be the motto of this family as well as the coronation. I was 13 when Diana died and I wasn’t what you would call a royal watcher at that age. I was busy with puberty. But it was such a massive deal and people just could not fathom what would happen if Chuck became King. Nobody cared because everyone assumed his mother would go on for decades, as she did. I very distinctly remember that. But if you told my 13 year old self what’s happening and how Camilla is in a position to just “sadly” shake her head, that kid would explode.
Wobbly as in “sea-sick”? Yeah, I imagine a lot of people will feel that.
I mean, like, nobody except for her toadies and cronies in the press, whom she hires and briefs, befriends, and probably beds when necessary, are happy about her being crowned queen consort. NO ONE alive in Diana’s day sees this positively, and their kids are learning just how sh*tty the whole thing is as well. Partly why kids don’t support the monarchy in the slightest and will do away with it once they inherit this dying Earth.
The people who feel “wobbly” about Cam being crowned should be feeling the exact same way about KC. Funny how it is acceptable for KC to need Cam’s support, but not for Meghan to be PH’s support. “She has done a lot to show she is prepared for it and has a right to be in the modern world.” Yeah, what exactly has she done?
I guess the “modern” part is being the side piece queen? Modern means her place is right beside the Horn Toad King.
@equality, no, not a BIT wobbly, but feeling asif we are in a row boat in the middle of a force 10!!
And STEELY, yep she is steely, she stole Diana’s husband, she stole the throne, she stole (abeted by the gutless git she married) the title of Queen, which was against our ACTUAL Queen’s wishes, and steely enough along with her brass neck, to hold up bloomin Tower Bridge.
Hoping everything went well yesterday, Mary Pester! So good to have you back. I just want to say, “scrotum in a wig” about the subject of this post in your honor.
The entire article is nauseating.
No breakfast for me now.
Wobbly, teary and nauseous for me. Like Annel, I won’t view it, but will know there is a tragedy happening overseas.
The consort to-be and Charles first met in 1967, at Winston Churchill’s funeral. Charles is rumored to have lost his virginity to the then sexually seasoned 17 year-old Camilla. In other words, she was his first and his endgame.
However, the Queen and the aristocratic circles all being aware of the consort-to-be’s reputation, everything was done to deter Charles from marrying that nimble courtesan, and a brand new narrative of their purported encounter was spread by the media.
Consort Camilla is from now on the face and beacon of the British monarchy, which is auspicious 😁.
I don’t buy her being his first. They are trying to spend it that she was his one true love. Thats not true. He didn’t even want to marry her. She didn’t want to marry him. She married and had 2 kids with the man she wanted.
Charles was introduced to Camilla by lucia Santa Cruz. Lucia was.his first lover
Y’all should go look at Kay burleys tweet about Camilla and how she became “beloved Queen.”
The ratio there was tremendous. Almost 3.5k comments disputing Kay’s claim that Camilla is beloved and only a few hundred likes
They are accusing Kay burley of joining in on the royal propaganda machine. Ha
Ultimately Camilla got what she wanted at the expense of many lives and nothing we can do about it sadly. It’s like Murdoch destroying lives while he’s still living a long, wealthy, privileged life. Ugh sometimes life isn’t fair.
Camilla and “beloved” belong in the dictionary of antonyms.
No wonder Kate and cams have such a hard time looking, acting and being human. You would too if you had so much steel in you.
Agree with Kaiser’s doubts about William being calm. I just don’t know about that. Perhaps, he’s resigned at this point. Idk?
It’s a slap in the face everyday that William has to be bothered with Camilla. He was old enough to know everything. If William was truly evil something would’ve happened to Camilla ages ago. That goes for the Spencer’s as well.
The only people happy about seeing Camila crowned are Camila, Charles, her family members getting perks and kick backs from being royal adjacent and the tabloids she leaks to.
Everyone else is somewhere between apathetic and ready to vomit.
Everyone,everywhere,all at once!
Maybe ms burley should remember the article that was written, where camzilla was described as “a face like a bulldog eating a pee-stained nettle! That’s how she was and IS viewed by most of the people and the princess Royal (Anne) is very, very angry at her being given the title Queen!
I feel wobbly about Charles being crowned also.
Yep! I mean, I’m American. Who sits on the British throne doesn’t impact me. But for some reason there are Americans who still look up to or at least are fascinated by this family and system. The thought of them putting Chuck on a pedestal is just UGH.
I don’t know about feeling wobbly, but I imagine I will feel waves of nausea & nostalgia for the days when Princess Diana was alive & well.
I think a huge (imo) point being overlooked in the stories of the coronation is that the Church of England was literally created to allow King Henry VIII to abandon his wife Catherine of Aragon and marry Ann Boleyn. The royal family and the Church of England then spent centuries after Henry VIII death to promote its legitimacy by preventing the royals from divorcing and remarrying in the Church of England. Centuries of propaganda for the CoE plus a huge deadly rift with Catholics to cement the validity of the CoE. With the coronation on May 6, the Archbishop will be anointing two people who were divorced and installing the King as the Head of the Church of England (like Henry VIII). How are members of the Church of England feeling about that?
Additionally, the king wants the coronation program to include all faiths, not just the Anglicans. Will there be readings or prayers from each faith – Christians, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, etc. My experience at Anglican services is that they are monotonous. Including additional faiths in the program will add quite a bit of variety. How are members of the Church of England feeling about that? I recall seeing some people taken aback with the variety at Meghan’s wedding so I’m curious about how the program variety at the coronation will be received by them.
Were people taken aback by the variety upset at the disruption of a traditional Anglican service for actual religious reasons, or more for cultural and social ones? I’m not Anglican but I grew up in the Episcopal Church, which is the closest the US has to it. There are a lot of similarities. By the standards of American Protestant denominations , it’s not particularly dogmatic. No fire and brimstone but no jubilation, either. It is pretty staid and traditional in terms of the service, music, overall style, etc.
I think the people rolling their eyes at Harry and Meghan’s wedding were just being snobby about the display of emotion. They thought it was unseemly. They don’t give a fig about actually religious content.
Diana won the media wars, despite her imperfections, exposed by her husband and his now wife.
What this new round of media blitz, it has become apparent that the criticisms leveled against the monarch and his wife by his former was spot on.
The ‘cat that got the cream’ approach that allows for a victory lap makes for discomfort among decent people who just want to mind their business.
His exclusion of his son to please all the people who want to use him, including his other son is appalling. If the right wing media was against the king, he would’ve been described as cruel and his wife as selfish and manipulative.
Diana was practically perfect compared to her ex and his second wife. Imo. She would have given harry and Meghan support and been their advocate.
If “wobbly” is another way to say nauseous or sickened, I agree.
My husband and I were both divorced when we met. When I asked to get married in the local Anglican Church in a very tiny town in northern Canada, the English pastor would not do it. It had to be a civil ceremony and they would not perform it outside in nature either, because, something something, sinners, something something. My husband said the Cathedral of God is all of nature. We needed up being married in the forest by his best friend ( which you can legally do in small communities up North). But good to know the head of the church isn’t as sinful as I and can keep the pristine and oh so godly nature of the Anglicans intact. Phew!
Thanks for sharing. It’s why I think the coronation of Charles and Camilla should be generating more conversation from the perspective of the Church of England and what it purports to embody. However, the tabloids (propagandists) have focused on the family drama and the logistics instead.
My focus has also been on the various ways they have managed the propaganda spin for the event. The Sussex family distractions are beneficial to Charles and Camilla because literally the most important aspect of the coronation, what the Head of the Church of England should embody, is being overlooked (deliberately imo) in conversations.
After all, constitutionally Charles is already King and Head of state. The coronation is only needed for instate him as the religious leader, head of the Anglican Church – Church of England – and divine representative for God on earth.
Fascinating how highly two colluding individuals will be elevated for members of the church to revere. Royal propaganda is fascinating. It’s the reason why there has been a symbiotic relationship with the monarch (royal institution) and the media. The media is needed to maintain a mystique around the monarch as a divine individual and elevated institution (top of the pyramid). Charles and Camilla will need the propaganda machine to rewrite a lot of history for the monarchy to survive and pass to William.
The way the article openly admits that she threw Harry and William under the bus when she joined the family, then just tries to gloss over it with a “why aren’t they over it?” is wild
Wouldnt it be lovely if Diana could be present for the big day? I envision crowds of people wearing masks with Diana’s Visage complete with a tiara. A lá V is for Vendetta. I will just leave this here and back away slowly. Hopefully, the internet can make this happen.
When Queen Elizabeth upgraded Camilla’s rank from Princess Consort to Queen Consort, most people don’t realise the consequence of this huge and momentous move.
A Princess Consort cannot be crowned at the coronation but a Queen Consort can be crowned alongside the King and anionted with holy oil.