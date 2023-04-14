Prince Harry was ‘preoccupied’ with the coronation seating chart in negotiations

You can just tell that the British media and Buckingham Palace are all so happy that they get to write about and talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this week. Like, there’s genuine glee from all of the old-fart commentators and reporters – they’re drunk on Sussex coverage, which belies the fact that the Sussexes’ attendance was always the most interesting, newsworthy and gossip-worthy part of this whole coronation fiasco. The palace is pleased that they get to leak like a sieve about what was going on behind-the-scenes when it came to Prince Harry negotiating his appearance. While he wanted to attend the Chubbly to honor his father, he obviously wanted to get some guarantees in advance. I would imagine security was a big part of the negotiations, but right now, no one is saying that. They’re just leaking – without context – that Harry was immensely preoccupied with the seating arrangements.
Prince Harry delayed replying to the invitation to the Coronation because he was engaged in ‘transatlantic ping pong’ and was ‘preoccupied’ by where he would have to sit, sources have indicated. It was one of the reasons he was so late in confirming his decision to attend the crowning of his father King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6.
Neither Buckingham Palace nor a legal representative for the Duke of Sussex responded to a request for comment today. But more than one source has confirmed to the Mail that there have been ‘extensive discussions’ between London and California over the issue.
One said: ‘Harry’s side was keen to find out, presumably because they wanted to rubber-stamp it, what the seating plan at the Abbey is. There’s been extensive back and forth about who they [Harry and Meghan] would be sitting behind if they came. And who would be behind them.’
Harry was apparently quite preoccupied by this particular detail, the source said.
Another source added: ‘This is true. There has been a lot of questions on detail for the Abbey.’
Publications with links to the Sussexes have suggested that Harry had a list of questions for the palace about what would happen if he attended and wanted certain ‘assurances’, but did not detail what they might be.
[From The Daily Mail]
The palace isn’t leaking Harry’s list of questions or detailing the assurances he needed because it would make the palace and King Charles look even worse. Harry knows his father and the institution well – Harry knew that he had to put it in writing that if he was being seated next to Prince Andrew, Harry would not come. Harry knew that if wasn’t diligent in the negotiations, they would “forget” to give him security during the visit. The fact that Harry knows Charles is a dogsh-t father who will screw him over constantly… yeah, it doesn’t make Charles look good.
I also wonder if Harry cared so much about the seating because he didn’t want to be anywhere near his brother. I think that would make a lot of sense, and go a long way towards explaining why William is furiously briefing the rota about how he won’t even look at or speak to Harry.
It’s also probably part of the reason why Meghan ain’t coming. They wanted to be away from Andrew and the Cambridges, maybe even Sophie and her lout. But the biggest issue was they didn’t want to be seated in the back of the bus. For Harry, maybe he couldn’t care less. But for Meghan and all of Black America, it was a non-starter.
I agree, Harry wouldn’t want to be seated near WanK or Andrew. But I think Harry would be able to sit near the Wails and Andrew for a couple of hours if necessary. The man did go to a war zone, remember? If anyone was crying and complaining it would be the DoLittles.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry wanted to make sure they weren’t going to play games like sitting Harry and potentially Meghan next to Andrew, which could happen with the line of succession. Setting Harry up to be pictured with unsavory characters is a game the palace would play because it would also feed tabloid desires.
Yeah, I’m sure Harry wanted security assurances, and assurances that he wouldn’t be anywhere near Andrew, Will or Kate. I also wonder if they’re negotiations about family portraits. I could see the courtiers trying to get Harry to pose for a family picture without his wife and kids and Harry flat out refused.
On another note, I love that picture of Charlotte staring at Harry in fascination. She was probably wondering what was to terrible about him that upset Mummy and Pa so much. If I recall, she also tried to get a good look at Meghan outside the church and Kate snatched her back.
I’ve said a couple of times I’m sure H&M wanted every detail of their participation agreed to and IN WRITING so they could have receipts when the inevitable “the Sussexes went rogue during the Chubbly” narrative began.
I actually thought charlotte was trying to look at Meghan in that picture. I’d imagine she’s fascinated by them both. As in, who are these terrible people I keep hearing about and why do they just seem normal?
That makes me sad because if she does hear about them, it’s probably because her father is screaming incandescently about them to his wife and no child should have to grow up in that environment.
I never picked up on this before, but does it seem sort of weird that Charlotte sat next to Harry and not Kate? I’m trying to think of their seating arrangements at other events with the children and it seems its usually W, George, Charlotte, and then Kate. But I can’t think of where I would have seen this seating arrangement in a church if not for the funeral at WA.
There might be many of the royals he doesn’t wish to sit near. I’d have Mike Tindall, W&K, and PA on my definitely not list. I’d also throw in no bowing down to C&C and getting paid back for FC.
Is there an issue with Mike? He and Zara stood with and spoke to M&H outside of the jubilee service.
You mean the part where Mike publicly said he (and other members of the family) wanted to beat Harry to a pulp?
Tindall called Prince Harry a “bellend” during the Jubbly celebrations. If you don’t know what bellend means, it’s slang the head of a penis. It’s used in the UK as an insult for someone being a jerk or acting stupidly.
This is precisely why I will not be watching these shenanigans. This family and institution can’t seem to make this about Charles. Everything is clickbait about Harry and Meghan. This is a one ring circus. It’s QEII’s funeral part two.
I mean the press is trying to make Harry look bad with this but it makes sense for him to have some guarantees from the Palace before agreeing to come. I don’t think he wants a repeat of the treatment he got at the Queen’s funeral.
It makes sense for guarantees, and it especially makes sense in light of the other story today about Kate wanting Meghan “in the back.”
My guess is Harry probably just wanted assurances that he was seated in accordance with his rank and place in the line of succession, which seems reasonable to me given the overall context here.
except maybe the issue was that he did not want to have to sit next to Kate, LMAO.
hmm more like he wanted nowhere near William rather than Andrew. I think they hate each other that much right now. As for security, that’s been beat like a dead horse and honestly is an ongoing thing. I think that was important, but I honestly think seating was just as important to him. He’s literally going for appearances and knows the media will have a field day with it. I think he really really does not want to sit next to his brother or Kate or made to look like they (H+M) would be behind them.
William is desperate to regain the unearned awe and trust that Harry had for him as a brother, not to mention the love.
His behaviour due to his underachieving envy and jealousy has made it impossible to even trust him in the future.
Meanwhile the habitual leaking has continued unabated.
How would one describe the palace and media’s behaviour beyond consistently parasitically as a negative??
Predicitable as a compliment??
In terms of seating, it is imperative that Harry not be subjected to the apparent rudeness and antisocial antics that would be explained away as ‘snubs’.
Why would one leak this??
Why publish this??
Like the so-called “bullying,” the lack of details absolutely shows you that said details make the palace look bad, not Harry or Meghan.
The more the courtiers leak, the more Harry reconsiders attending. Charles better figure that out quickly.
there’s no way, short of a medical emergency or catastrophe, that he can back out now. that would look just as bad for him as for the monarchy.
He is a free man. If at any point he chooses not to attend, he doesn’t attend. If he decides five minutes before the show starts that he doesn’t want to attend, he is free to make that decision. It doesn’t make him look bad, it only looks his abusive birth family look bad.
Harry is a man of his word, he won’t back out. His allegiance isn’t to his father per se, it’s to his country and his military compatriots, and he is showing his utmost respect to them by attending.
The never complain, never explain brigade are complaining and explain, still.
They never stopped.
As double-dealing as Charles is, Harry should be prepared to walk if he doesn’t get what he wanted. Next to or behind Andrew or William? Walk, Harry.
treated as a spare and invited as a spare. would it be any surprise they make him walk behind andrew and william? think that’s a given. they want him to come simply to “collect” the prince for the photos. harry knows that and he’s made his decision. but that’s also why he’s very insistent on where he is placed bc he knows there’s potential to humiliate him.
The queen, Pedrew’s mum is dead. He’s not the son of the monarch anymore, while Harry now is. According to their protocol, Harry walks, and sits before Pedrew, but behind Willnot.
Or if these types of things keep getting leaked? Harry rescinds the RSVP.
Also, preoccupied is doing a lot here. With the way the courtiers blow stuff up, he literally just could have asked what is the seating plan? The courtiers would have freaked out, thinking how dare he ask about the seating plan so weeks go by and they don’t give him an answer. They inquire if he’s coming and he again asks so what’s the plan? Now, they’re leaking he is preoccupied which um okay, sure, if wanting to know the details is preoccupied then I guess he is.
This!
Harry can include this updated family situation in the paperback edition.
Perish the thought….
Harry is still counselor of state despite losing Frogmore. https://www.royal.uk/counsellors-state#:~:text=Counsellors%20of%20State%20are%20appointed%20from%20among%20the%20four%20adults,of%20York%20and%20Princess%20Beatrice. Because of that Harry probably went went hard on the negotiations. As CoS he may have been constitutionally obligated to go to the Chubbly.
They’ve misspelled “security.”
BS – any seating that wouldn’t be appropriate to his rank would be a major discussion point for the tabloids.
Leaking the details of negotiation to make Harry looks calculating only backfired. How pathetic and desperate that the King of UK has to negotiate seating arrangements for his son to attend his coronation.
How insecure!
