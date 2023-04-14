Prince Harry was ‘preoccupied’ with the coronation seating chart in negotiations

You can just tell that the British media and Buckingham Palace are all so happy that they get to write about and talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this week. Like, there’s genuine glee from all of the old-fart commentators and reporters – they’re drunk on Sussex coverage, which belies the fact that the Sussexes’ attendance was always the most interesting, newsworthy and gossip-worthy part of this whole coronation fiasco. The palace is pleased that they get to leak like a sieve about what was going on behind-the-scenes when it came to Prince Harry negotiating his appearance. While he wanted to attend the Chubbly to honor his father, he obviously wanted to get some guarantees in advance. I would imagine security was a big part of the negotiations, but right now, no one is saying that. They’re just leaking – without context – that Harry was immensely preoccupied with the seating arrangements.

Prince Harry delayed replying to the invitation to the Coronation because he was engaged in ‘transatlantic ping pong’ and was ‘preoccupied’ by where he would have to sit, sources have indicated. It was one of the reasons he was so late in confirming his decision to attend the crowning of his father King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Neither Buckingham Palace nor a legal representative for the Duke of Sussex responded to a request for comment today. But more than one source has confirmed to the Mail that there have been ‘extensive discussions’ between London and California over the issue. One said: ‘Harry’s side was keen to find out, presumably because they wanted to rubber-stamp it, what the seating plan at the Abbey is. There’s been extensive back and forth about who they [Harry and Meghan] would be sitting behind if they came. And who would be behind them.’ Harry was apparently quite preoccupied by this particular detail, the source said. Another source added: ‘This is true. There has been a lot of questions on detail for the Abbey.’ Publications with links to the Sussexes have suggested that Harry had a list of questions for the palace about what would happen if he attended and wanted certain ‘assurances’, but did not detail what they might be.

The palace isn’t leaking Harry’s list of questions or detailing the assurances he needed because it would make the palace and King Charles look even worse. Harry knows his father and the institution well – Harry knew that he had to put it in writing that if he was being seated next to Prince Andrew, Harry would not come. Harry knew that if wasn’t diligent in the negotiations, they would “forget” to give him security during the visit. The fact that Harry knows Charles is a dogsh-t father who will screw him over constantly… yeah, it doesn’t make Charles look good.

I also wonder if Harry cared so much about the seating because he didn’t want to be anywhere near his brother. I think that would make a lot of sense, and go a long way towards explaining why William is furiously briefing the rota about how he won’t even look at or speak to Harry.