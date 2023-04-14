Kylie Jenner was seen pulling into Timothee Chalamet’s LA estate yesterday

Spring is in the air, the temperature is rising and celebrities are going to begin to unveil their Hot Girl Summer hookups. I’m still waiting to see who’s on Leonardo DiCaprio’s yacht in the French Riviera next month, but there are other hookup stories getting more attention at the moment. So, I really thought the rumors about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were 100% bullsh-t. I mean, they don’t run in the same circles, they’re not going to the same events, their vibes are totally different. But Kylie is single and Timothee is single too. Deuxmoi’s tipsters claimed that Kylie and Timmy have been seeing each other quietly in recent months, and there’s now a growing body of evidence to suggest that they at least know each other and are pretty friendly. Now TMZ has an exclusive update: Kylie was seen pulling into Chalamet’s LA estate yesterday.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are adding to rumors about their supposed romance … because her car is in the driveway of his Bev Hills home! The billionaire’s black Range Rover SUV pulled up to Timothee’s sprawling estate Thursday afternoon … and it’s sure to drive the internet into a frenzy. Kylie wasn’t sightseeing either … her car pulled in from the road and drove straight up the winding driveway … in other words, she knew exactly where she was going. Dating rumors have swirled around Kylie and Timothee recently … but there’s been no official confirmation from either side about a relationship. Kylie and Timothee were spotted chatting each other up at Paris Fashion Week in a video that’s going viral online … but this is the first time she’s been photographed at his place. As you know, Kylie has two kids with rapper Travis Scott, daughter Stormi and son Aire, and she’s previously been in a long-term relationship with Tyga.

[From TMZ]

This is the first time I’ve even hearing about Chalamet’s “sprawling estate” in LA. I thought he was entirely New York-based? Maybe he’s renting? I guess. Well, anyway – I guess this is happening. I believe in the evidence. They’re hooking up or they’re friends-with-benefits or something. Lord knows what they talk about though??