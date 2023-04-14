Kylie Jenner was seen pulling into Timothee Chalamet’s LA estate yesterday

Spring is in the air, the temperature is rising and celebrities are going to begin to unveil their Hot Girl Summer hookups. I’m still waiting to see who’s on Leonardo DiCaprio’s yacht in the French Riviera next month, but there are other hookup stories getting more attention at the moment. So, I really thought the rumors about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were 100% bullsh-t. I mean, they don’t run in the same circles, they’re not going to the same events, their vibes are totally different. But Kylie is single and Timothee is single too. Deuxmoi’s tipsters claimed that Kylie and Timmy have been seeing each other quietly in recent months, and there’s now a growing body of evidence to suggest that they at least know each other and are pretty friendly. Now TMZ has an exclusive update: Kylie was seen pulling into Chalamet’s LA estate yesterday.
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are adding to rumors about their supposed romance … because her car is in the driveway of his Bev Hills home! The billionaire’s black Range Rover SUV pulled up to Timothee’s sprawling estate Thursday afternoon … and it’s sure to drive the internet into a frenzy.
Kylie wasn’t sightseeing either … her car pulled in from the road and drove straight up the winding driveway … in other words, she knew exactly where she was going.
Dating rumors have swirled around Kylie and Timothee recently … but there’s been no official confirmation from either side about a relationship.
Kylie and Timothee were spotted chatting each other up at Paris Fashion Week in a video that’s going viral online … but this is the first time she’s been photographed at his place. As you know, Kylie has two kids with rapper Travis Scott, daughter Stormi and son Aire, and she’s previously been in a long-term relationship with Tyga.
This is the first time I’ve even hearing about Chalamet’s “sprawling estate” in LA. I thought he was entirely New York-based? Maybe he’s renting? I guess. Well, anyway – I guess this is happening. I believe in the evidence. They’re hooking up or they’re friends-with-benefits or something. Lord knows what they talk about though??
Well, he just became incredibly boring to me. Next. LOL
He always was to me lol
He dated Depp’s “I’m not a nepobaby” daughter, I struggle to understand why many comments suggested this was a fake pairing.
Well I liked her for a long time too before she started telling us her opinions, lol.
I can understand that pairing of him and Lily-Rose Depp – they were both young pretty costars (I liked them together in The King) and his whole “French heritage” angle could get exploited for PR by dating her – but dating Kylie just seals that he’s just some boring industry dude, haha.
And it’s fine. They can do what they want.
I have never followed his career much, so I really don’t know anything about his private life.
I’ve seen him in Dune, Little Women and Don’t look up, I like him enough but I don’t see where all the hoopla about him comes from.
I guess I’m fine with two nothingburgers dating 🤣
Yeah, boring, I think I’m just too old to get his appeal. He has that “I can’t grow body hair yet” look that Leonardo DeCaprio had in Titanic that makes them a safe crush for junior high girls.
I could never quite figure out why I didn’t see his appeal, but this states it perfectly.
As tomorrow will be the anniversary of Jack Dawson drowning I have to confirm Leo was never more beautiful to me than in Titanic….but I was younger than junior high when it came out, so now I think you might be on to something, haha.
Yeah, he bought a house out in LA, Kate Upton’s old house, in November 2022. There is a reason he is being seen in cars with Leo, he is out in LA during breaks from filming.
Due to the mature landscaping, the house isn’t visible from the street which makes me wonder how Kylie’s car was seen in the driveway.
For that matter, the “sighting” was totally staged to add content and intrigue to both their lives. How come it was only seen yesterday for the first time/ Cause its fake, lol.
I don’t exactly like the pairing, but why does it seem so surprising? Outside of acting, he just comes across as a successful, rich, white actor enjoying all the perks of fame. Like, he seems like a guy who really enjoys and likes having ‘fun times’.
Because the Kardashians are “trashy” and Timmy is “classy” and never the twain shall meet.
I don’t see where the classy comes from, majority of actors project a public image far different from who they are.
White male privilege? I don’t know why people think of him as somehow above dating a Kardashian, I just know that was part of the initial shock from the pairing.
I think it was the half-French half-American thing (which he definitely plays up in interviews sometimes) and the “art house” kind of movies he chooses a lot. That made people perceive him as artsy and smart.
Although he looked like a gas station creeper in Bones and All…
Yup, this is it. The Kardashians are trashy social climbers while Timothee is a real, A-list star who is a serious actor. There’s a class system in Hollywood and these two aren’t in the same class.
My first introduction to Timothee on the gossip channels was that he caused a huge NYU chlamydia outbreak. Where are people getting classy from?
I swear I’ve also seen people say on this site, maybe it was somewhere else though, that in NY he likes to have a good time and spread some stuff around.
Kylie is not dumb, she’s just not formally educated. I think her misfortune (if you can call it that) was the fact that she never really felt that she had an option outside of reality TV or being an influencer. She made the VERY best of it and then decided she wanted to be a mom. She said it more than once, she was never looking for fame, she was just in that family.
So what do they talk about? I don’t know but Kylie has kids and a business so he might be the boring one. LOL
Kylie is probably the way less pretentious of the two at least, lol.
Sorry, respectfully disagree. I think she’s dumber than a box of rocks. Trying to lie her face off about all her surgery and implants, how smart was that? Trying to pass off Stormi as Travis Scott’s baby? Sure.
At the end of the day, he’s a 20-something dude with tons of money and time. Why wouldn’t you hook up with the hot blow-up doll from down the street?
Two rich nepo babies who are consenting adults. Have at it kids. 🤷♀️
Until seeing your comment and reading up on him a bit, I didn’t realize that he’d grown up in such a highly privileged, well-connected family. I haven’t yet grasped his appeal, but now I see that his background sure didn’t hurt 🙄
Some days, it’s just too many nepo babies 😂
There’s been nothing but rumors and now all of a sudden she’s being photographed at his house? This just screams of Kardashian publicity grab.
Exactly. What a coincidence that someone was in front to take photos just at the right moment.
It’s probably opposites attract. I’m so used to seeing her with rappers, that Timothee seems bizarre for her. Always good to change it up. Hope she’s having fun.
It breaks my heart that this girl (and her sister, ahem Khloe) pursue men that have no plans to be w them and cheat on them constantly. Kylie should want more for herself and if Timmy is sweet to her then this is great for her. It’s just a fling but probably a healthy one and she deserves to know what it feels like to be respected by a lover.
I have to ask: how on earth do Kris Jenner’s daughters all feel so unworthy of love and respect? The girls have all had such deep dysfunction in all their relationships. It’s alarming.
As for Leo, he seems respectful and caring of his girlfriends and flings. And although the girlfriends remain below the age of 25, they are consenting adults. He’s a megawatt star living an extraordinary life and I am here for it. No wife, no kids, he obviously knows what he’s built for.
Leo met Camila when she was 10, after all (very possible grooming there).
It’s all just speculation because of course we don’t actually know any of these women, but I wonder if any of them were ever told to demand more for themselves, or were always taught to change themselves in order to better meet someone else’s expectations? I don’t think any of them ever got that “Plant yourself like a tree” speech and that’s not a condemnation of them, but I kind of wish they would stand up for themselves more. And that isn’t necessarily even a criticism of Kris either, she taught what she knew.
At the end of the day, they are a female dominated family who is not perfect, who have done bad things and hold some bad viewpoints, but they’ve kept their heads above water and succeeded without having to marry a man to provide for them and keep them in their lifestyle. That’s an accomplishment in Hollywood……
But yeah I do wish one of them would say, “No, we are going to live together, and be monogamous, and if you cheat on me, we are over, forever.” But actually, that’s what Kourtney has with Travis, no?
Idk why hooking up has to be some grand decision with values and personality factored into it. Sometimes there’s just great chemistry. If they become a couple then im in for side eyeing it.
I remember this fantastic guy I hung out with when I was a teenager and my roommate stopped him once in the living room to chat. And the longer they talked the more my heart just sunk. I had to hustle him out of that room before he talked himself out of my good graces. Which I did, because he was great.
Celebrity hookups just get magnified as if they are relationships nowadays. It’s easy publicity and you have some fun. See how they’re dragging it out, with everyone analyzing their Fashion Week interaction, monitoring where her car is, etc, lol.
I think part of it is that I am an Old™️, but he’s too pretty for me. I do think he’s a good actor. I’ve seen some of his work. When Greta Gerwig was the it director of the moment I found her and her little group of favorites (which include him and Florence Pugh) to be pretentious, and I still kind of look at them through that lens of mild disdain. Ultimately I don’t really care about them dating (or whatever they’re doing), I was sort of surprised at the rumor but as I said previously who knows. For me it sort of confirms my first opinion of him – a good enough actor who is obviously good looking, but projects more substance than he actually inhabits. It’s fine.
FWIW the only Kardashian I have strong feelings on is Kris. I don’t like her. The others are also all, fine. Lol
PS Florence has won me over though 🤣
“her car pulled in from the road and drove straight up the winding driveway … in other words, she knew exactly where she was going.”
LOL what was the alternative? She pulled in, then drove through the landscaping and crashed into a fence because it was her first time there?
QOTW! Thank-you ha!
LMAO I have this image of her crashing into his house like the Kool-Aid man now
I thought the same thi g! What else would she do? Pull in, make a circle, see the landscape and move on?
I feel like Ladybird when she realised how boring and shallow Timmee’s character was. Lol! So… Met Gala dates?
Oh sure, like the pap photo of her car sitting in his driveway wasn’t arranged ahead of time.
Look at me, I’m Soooooo hot with all my fillers and surgery and implants.