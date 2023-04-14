King Charles made the Time 100 list, Edward Enninful wrote a messy profile

Time Magazine released their Time 100 covers and profiles this week. Their cover subjects are Doja Cat, Jennifer Coolidge, Michael B. Jordan and Bob Iger (who took the main cover). As I’ve said before, the Time 100 list is nice, but it’s basically just a Buzzfeed listicle with more prestige. I’m happy when someone I like makes the list or the cover, but it’s not the end of the world when they don’t. I loved it when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got one of the Time 100 covers in 2021, and they were in the top five in the readers’ poll this year too. Well, this year, King Charles was named as one of Time’s most influential people. He didn’t get a cover (lol). He did get a sycophantic write-up from British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful though.
Growing up on a council estate in West London, the world of royalty was one I didn’t pay much mind to. What would that have to do with young Black boys in Ladbroke Grove? Much more than I realized, it turned out. As the quiet and fastidious work of the Prince’s Trust, a charity set up by the then Prince of Wales, began to put our friends and family into steady employment, its outreach programs inspired many of us and instilled confidence. I didn’t realize then just how close our now King was to all of this.
He didn’t have to do any of it. He could’ve let his privilege shield him from the realities of our hardship in a time when these were not a cause célèbre. But he always met us with an open mind and a listening ear.
Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know King Charles III better—and in 2021, I became a global ambassador of the Prince’s Trust.
As a man, the King is not always who people expect him to be. He is charming, funny, socially confident, with a kindness that always seeks to put others at ease. His love for the environment is well documented, but his love for his subjects burns even brighter. The monarchy is not perfect, but in Charles we have a King who understands both tradition and what it takes to evolve with the times. It is a delicate balance and a rare ability. I am excited to see him carry his passions with him into a whole new era.
[From Time Magazine]
“He didn’t have to do any of it. He could’ve let his privilege shield him from the realities of our hardship in a time when these were not a cause célèbre.” He literally does that, Edward. Charles is one of the most coddled, privileged, tone-deaf and shielded men in the world. While I admit that the Prince’s Trust is a good organization and good for Charles for starting it, that doesn’t change the fact that Charles is a giant colonialist mess, a cheater, a racist and a sh-tty father.
As for Enninful, a lot of Sussex Squaders sh-tlisted him after his comments, in 2020, about the Duchess of Sussex and how she wasn’t solely the victim of racism. In context, he made it seem like she was the victim of classism and anti-Americanism too, but he definitely has trouble calling out plain, unbridled racism when it affects Black women. All of which to say, Enninful is getting cooked on his Instagram. You can click on the post and see the comments, they’re all negative.
He deserves to be cooked on Instagram. Good. This piece is embarrassing and Enniful lacks self-awareness. Btw, the same people who were outraged when Harry and Meghan made the list are overjoyed that Charles has made it. Hypocrites!
That picture with Enninful and Charles tells you everything you need to know. He looks like he just got promoted from the plantation and is so grateful SMH 🙄That is exactly why they don’t like Meghan, she is too self assured 😍 she doesn’t want anybody’s crumbs.
This has “See I have Black friends!” written all over it.
Edward believes that proximity to whiteness and royalty will protect him from the harms of racism. I got news for him … they still call him — when he’s not around. I guess the fawning is the price of an OBE.
Enninful is a royal toady. The sucking up is so powerful it’s formed a vortex over Salty Isle. Hold onto your fascinators, British CBers!
LOL now I can’t unsee the vortex and all the little hats flying off!
Well done.
Too bad KC’s “passions” don’t include taking up for his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
The comment section on Instagram… 😅
“I’m glad the check cleared or whatever but read the room”…
SOLID GOLD
This *sskisser. I mean, I’m not in the fashion world so I wouldn’t even know who he is if it wasn’t for Meghan editing that Vogue edition. He should be writing a profile on her not Chuckles.
Writing a profile Meghan would jeopardize British Vogue’s with the Royal Family.
He is a disgrace … how he can write that 💩 with a straight face ?
Imagine. Fawning over a king at all, even a hypothetically benevolent and generous king, in this day and age. It’s a bad look now matter how you slice it, dice it, or step and fetch it.
The Princes’s Trust has done good work for some people in disadvantaged communities but I think the Prince’s Trust has been a shield behind which Charles has been allowed to evade prosecution for acts that others who are not royals would be charged and possibly prosecuted and jailed. It’s like the way drug lords and mafia heads operate. They use community causes to soften their image for the crimes they commit that generate their wealth and power. It’s how propaganda works. They royals have done it for centuries.
Sounds like the Prince’s Trust does some good work. Too bad donating to it requires loads of cash in Fortnum & Mason bags.
That’s the Prince’s Foundation. By all accounts the Prince’s Trust is a well run and well respected organization that actually does make a difference for many people. But the foundation is apparently where the sketchiness happens…..
Cash is fungible.
Also, the Sunday Times said €3M cash was deposited to Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund.
Let me run over and add my commentary!
Edward is a disappointment but a lot of black musicians from the US love him. He plays both sides. The establishment is the UK and black celebrities in the US. But he’s also friends with Meghan so.
Did the Queen ever get on Time 100 after died? I feel like the gave her a special cover but that was it?
I expected Charles would and if Will ever gets the crown I expect that he will too.
They are major events in history.
I’m not giving Enninful a pass, but I think he’s in a tough place. British Vogue CANNOT be seen as antagonistic to the royal family. The previous editor was a royal and aristo suck-up, and a lot of that DNA is still there. It’s too much of an establishment paper. Being seen as anti-royal could lose Edward his job, and ensure that a POC never holds such a job again in the UK. The best they can do (and should have done) is keep their distance from the royals as much as possible. My guess is that he was approached by a higher up at Conde Nast (maybe even Wintour herself) and told to do it (definitely Wintour–she should have written the profile, but I think she wants to keep her street cred in America, and sees a Meghan cover of American Vogue as a near thing.). An American Vogue with Meghan is a best seller. A British vogue is too, but it would be seen as antagonistic right now. My guess is that Meghan does an American Vogue profile in the next year or 2. Maybe even a September. Edward got the job of sucking up to Charles because it will be a few years before British Vogue can profit from Meghan.
I agree.
Very good comment @lanne.
So in other words Anna used the black guy to do the dirty work so she can keep her street cred? I hope Meghan has nothing to do with Vogue. She doesn’t need them at all.
Yes, that’s what I think. It’s strategic on her part, and she wouldn’t be the first to use a black person to do her dirty work. Certainly she’s done it before (Andre Leon Talley). Fashion and media are dirty businesses in a lot of ways. Acknowledging a grim reality isn’t the same as endorsing it. This may be a fall on a sword moment for Edward, but it’s not his first and likely won’t be his last. Who knows what he may be buying for himself and for his stance on diversity with this act. Because what’s herface Alexandra former Vogue editor put 2 black women on the cover in over a decade. That version of British vogue was nothing but posh aristo blond girls, and they were the only mainstream voice of British fashion for a long, long time. We progressives will always lose if we subject all of our allies and leaders to purity tests that they can only fail. Because the Alexandra Shulmans of the world will snatch the Vogue spotlight right back and keep it squarely on the Lady so and sos (except the black one) and Kate the Unable.
And yes, Meghan should absolutely do an American Vogue if she’s asked. It’s a great credential for her in building their new Harry and Meghan brand that has no need for a connection to the royal family. The King of England is still her father in law, and if there’s any clout for her to be gained from that (even if it’s just being gracious in the midst of his dithering and fumbling) she should take it. Besides, an American Vogue cover that makes no mention of the royal family will scare the shit out of the royal establishment a lot more than one that calls her Duchess.
Excellent analysis.
That said Edward could roll his tongue back into his mouth.
That picture is embarrassing.
The Prince’s Trust does some interesting things – for example, they’ve partnered with Chanel in offering intensive embroidery courses for fashion design students. But I wouldn’t call that world-wide, top-100 influential.
Idris Elba said on TV that he wouldn’t be an actor if it wasn’t for the Prince’s Trust.
That IG post looks like an In Memoriam at first glance!
This is why I don’t like getting into competitions about what the Sussexes are doing versus what the other royals are doing.
Some people were gloating that Charles didn’t get any votes when Harry and Meghan did.
Now here is Charles getting a profile.
Getting into these silly games only benefits the other royals. It does not benefit Harry and Meghan because they are in a different league. The other royals are playing catch-up.
Leave the other royals names in silence. Talking about them in relation to Harry and Meghan only elevates the other royals profiles. It’s that simple
I’m just begging Black Brits to get an ounce of self respect, please.
What a toady!
While I’d like to read the Instagram comments, I’m not about to sign on to that.
EnninFullofit should try and look over his shoulder, there he will see the smug grin on Charlie boys face. Yes the trust does good things, but it’s not down to Charlie, it’s down to the people behind the scenes that do all the heavy lifting like wise in Charlies other(cough) charity. Maybe he should ask Charlie about the rules regarding Palace staff, or his ingrained hatred of Megan or why he doesn’t give a stuff about his bi racial grandchildren. Maybe Mr EnninFullofit should check his bum for splinters, because you can’t straddle the fence for as long as he has without getting a shed load
That picture of Edward grinning at Chuckles gives me some really unsavory ‘yes massa’ vibes.
I am so embarrassed for Edward, he came up through the trenches and has been invalidated at every turn by people like the BRF, so this is just so nauseating to witness.
A think Enninful is a creative editor at Vogue, but this tribute to Charles really reeks. His collaboration with Meghan was one of Vogues most successful cover and best selling issues ever and he hadn’t captured that lightning in a bottle since then. It comes across as though he used Meghan while dismissing her as a person. Maybe this is his penance but what bothered a lot of people was how incomplete and dishonest this profile was. He may be camping for the monarchy but it’s just so crazy he feels the need to do this.
Why can’t old men trim their eyebrows🤮