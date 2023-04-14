King Charles made the Time 100 list, Edward Enninful wrote a messy profile

Time Magazine released their Time 100 covers and profiles this week. Their cover subjects are Doja Cat, Jennifer Coolidge, Michael B. Jordan and Bob Iger (who took the main cover). As I’ve said before, the Time 100 list is nice, but it’s basically just a Buzzfeed listicle with more prestige. I’m happy when someone I like makes the list or the cover, but it’s not the end of the world when they don’t. I loved it when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got one of the Time 100 covers in 2021, and they were in the top five in the readers’ poll this year too. Well, this year, King Charles was named as one of Time’s most influential people. He didn’t get a cover (lol). He did get a sycophantic write-up from British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful though.

Growing up on a council estate in West London, the world of royalty was one I didn’t pay much mind to. What would that have to do with young Black boys in Ladbroke Grove? Much more than I realized, it turned out. As the quiet and fastidious work of the Prince’s Trust, a charity set up by the then Prince of Wales, began to put our friends and family into steady employment, its outreach programs inspired many of us and instilled confidence. I didn’t realize then just how close our now King was to all of this. He didn’t have to do any of it. He could’ve let his privilege shield him from the realities of our hardship in a time when these were not a cause célèbre. But he always met us with an open mind and a listening ear. Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know King Charles III better—and in 2021, I became a global ambassador of the Prince’s Trust. As a man, the King is not always who people expect him to be. He is charming, funny, socially confident, with a kindness that always seeks to put others at ease. His love for the environment is well documented, but his love for his subjects burns even brighter. The monarchy is not perfect, but in Charles we have a King who understands both tradition and what it takes to evolve with the times. It is a delicate balance and a rare ability. I am excited to see him carry his passions with him into a whole new era.

[From Time Magazine]

“He didn’t have to do any of it. He could’ve let his privilege shield him from the realities of our hardship in a time when these were not a cause célèbre.” He literally does that, Edward. Charles is one of the most coddled, privileged, tone-deaf and shielded men in the world. While I admit that the Prince’s Trust is a good organization and good for Charles for starting it, that doesn’t change the fact that Charles is a giant colonialist mess, a cheater, a racist and a sh-tty father.

As for Enninful, a lot of Sussex Squaders sh-tlisted him after his comments, in 2020, about the Duchess of Sussex and how she wasn’t solely the victim of racism. In context, he made it seem like she was the victim of classism and anti-Americanism too, but he definitely has trouble calling out plain, unbridled racism when it affects Black women. All of which to say, Enninful is getting cooked on his Instagram. You can click on the post and see the comments, they’re all negative.