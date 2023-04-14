Samantha Markle refiled her defamation case against her half-sister Meghan

In late March, the judge dismissed Samantha Grant/Markle’s defamation lawsuit against her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex. Samantha’s lawsuit was full of the kind of stupid and unhinged conspiracies you find on Deranger sites and on royalist Twitter. Samantha was really trying to sue Meghan for… what Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom. While the judge dismissed the bulk of the case, the judge also gave Samantha and her lawyers a 14-day extension to refile without all of the lies and misinformation. Samantha quickly announced that she would do so. Crash-cut to Thursday, and Samantha refiled, this time using Netflix’s Harry and Meghan docuseries as evidence of “defamation.” In that series, Samantha’s own daughter Ashleigh was featured in interviews, describing her friendship with her aunt Meghan and describing her estrangement from Samantha.

Samantha Markle accused her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, of wielding her six-episode Netflix miniseries as a weapon to spread “malicious, hurtful, and damaging lies” about her on a global stage, she claimed on Thursday. The new allegations are part of an amended version of Markle’s defamation lawsuit against Meghan, filed within hours of a two-week deadline a judge had set for her—after granting Meghan’s motion to dismiss the original claim. In a statement at the time, Markle’s attorney swore they’d be returning with an “even stronger” case. As opposed to focusing on Meghan’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the amended complaint zeroes in on Harry & Meghan. In the series, Samantha Markle claimed, Meghan made statements seeking to “demonize” her, portraying her as “a liar,” “a fame seeker,” and “a racist.” She even alleged that some of Meghan’s fans launched “hate-filled smear campaigns” against her as a result of the show, saying she’d been the target of “death threats” and “trolls” who hacked her Twitter account. She launched her original case just over a year ago, in March 2022, suing Meghan for “defamation and injurious falsehoods,” among other things.

If you care – I do not – you can see the actual filing here, and I’m also including some tweets from Buzzfeed’s Ellie Hall, who has covered Samantha extensively. From a purely legal standpoint, I think Samantha’s refiled lawsuit at least has more standing, just because Meghan and Harry were executive producers on the Netflix show. The problem is, you know Netflix’s lawyers went through everything, and nothing made it to air without a full check by legal. It’s also just… embarrassing for Samantha. Her own daughter – whom Samantha did not raise – basically called Samantha a nutcase obsessed with Meghan.

