Samantha Markle refiled her defamation case against her half-sister Meghan

In late March, the judge dismissed Samantha Grant/Markle’s defamation lawsuit against her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex. Samantha’s lawsuit was full of the kind of stupid and unhinged conspiracies you find on Deranger sites and on royalist Twitter. Samantha was really trying to sue Meghan for… what Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom. While the judge dismissed the bulk of the case, the judge also gave Samantha and her lawyers a 14-day extension to refile without all of the lies and misinformation. Samantha quickly announced that she would do so. Crash-cut to Thursday, and Samantha refiled, this time using Netflix’s Harry and Meghan docuseries as evidence of “defamation.” In that series, Samantha’s own daughter Ashleigh was featured in interviews, describing her friendship with her aunt Meghan and describing her estrangement from Samantha.
Samantha Markle accused her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, of wielding her six-episode Netflix miniseries as a weapon to spread “malicious, hurtful, and damaging lies” about her on a global stage, she claimed on Thursday.
The new allegations are part of an amended version of Markle’s defamation lawsuit against Meghan, filed within hours of a two-week deadline a judge had set for her—after granting Meghan’s motion to dismiss the original claim. In a statement at the time, Markle’s attorney swore they’d be returning with an “even stronger” case.
As opposed to focusing on Meghan’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the amended complaint zeroes in on Harry & Meghan. In the series, Samantha Markle claimed, Meghan made statements seeking to “demonize” her, portraying her as “a liar,” “a fame seeker,” and “a racist.”
She even alleged that some of Meghan’s fans launched “hate-filled smear campaigns” against her as a result of the show, saying she’d been the target of “death threats” and “trolls” who hacked her Twitter account.
She launched her original case just over a year ago, in March 2022, suing Meghan for “defamation and injurious falsehoods,” among other things.
If you care – I do not – you can see the actual filing here, and I’m also including some tweets from Buzzfeed’s Ellie Hall, who has covered Samantha extensively. From a purely legal standpoint, I think Samantha’s refiled lawsuit at least has more standing, just because Meghan and Harry were executive producers on the Netflix show. The problem is, you know Netflix’s lawyers went through everything, and nothing made it to air without a full check by legal. It’s also just… embarrassing for Samantha. Her own daughter – whom Samantha did not raise – basically called Samantha a nutcase obsessed with Meghan.
BREAKING: Samantha Markle has filed an amended complaint in her defamation lawsuit against Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Samantha has added allegedly defamatory statements made in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" to the lawsuit: https://t.co/adk3XteIdi
— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) April 13, 2023
Here's Part 2 of Samantha Markle's allegations of defamation from the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan": pic.twitter.com/pHEVxzEWFo
— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) April 13, 2023
Given what her own biological daughter said about her, Id be hiding in shame if I was Samantha
but she has none, obviously
I saw the weirdest interview on YouTube in which SM and some man I guess she met on Facebook were being interviewed by an incredulous British young woman, and it was like a parody by Stephen Colbert. SM was explaining to this woman how to do cocky slang, and her example was “She has a lovely fanny would be changed to A lovely Frank and Danny”. The woman’s face just about fell to the floor. SM doesn’t know that fanny means vagina?
If this was real — was it???? — then SM is clearly a big weirdo. Like seriously not right in the head.
In the US fanny means butt, not vagina. And I don’t think the British meaning is commonly known here, so I’m guessing Samantha had no idea.
And I knew a lot of old women named Fanny when I was growing up, like in the 70’s, so it was once a popular name. Hopefully not so much now.
This basically sums up what Meghan said about Samantha in the Netflix series
https://media0.giphy.com/media/eun4dZ28aHE1lu4MFN/giphy.gif
She’s a glutton for punishment, isn’t she.
What’s sort of funny to me is that, in dismissing the case again, which the judge will, the judge will basically be saying that Samatha is deranged, obsessed, a fame-seeker, a hate-filled troll, and a possible racist. Her mind will not be able to process it and it might very well explode all over her stupid lawyers’ offices.
Of course she refiled. She has nothing else to do or to live for. She’s gross and desperate and has no dignity. This seems to be the character trait that a lot of these white people have. Losers.
Whenever I see the photo of that witch with black hair I recoil and shake my head at her pathetic attempt to look more like Duchess Meghan. Gross. Gross. Gross.
and the way she always cocks her head, trying to be cute, I guess? It is so gross. I assume she has serious mental health problems. not to excuse her behavior, she just looks crazy
She needs to sue the person who cuts her bangs.
Herself?
Well she has Trump’s attorney so he is using Trump’s playbook. File and refile. Hopefully she will continue to get Trump’s outcomes too. Dismissed!
“Bitch better have my money” Meghan lawyers.
Scammy’s lawyers were sanctioned this year for filing frivolous lawsuits for Trumpy.
Adding Netflix was not one of the changes, because it was not in the original lawsuit.
@Jan, you see that’s the thing, Sam, Sam ill lie all I can, doesn’t have any money, so maybe the courts first question should be “who is funding these pointless cases? Then do two things, ask for sight of proof and get a copy of sammys divorce papers, the summing up by the judge in that is very good reading, oh sorry three questions, he should also ask if she intends to sue her daughter!!
Can you ask the court to declare someone a vexatious litigant in the States? In Canada you can be declared one if the Court finds that you’re using litigation to harass someone. If that happens, they can’t file any more suits without a Judge’s approval. Seems applicable…
It would be better for all concerned if Samantha would just take all these issues to a therapist.
@CommentingBunny
in the United States the definition of what is “vexatious” differs from state to state…
This is a good link on which states have it. California definitely does.
https://www.ncsc.org/information-and-resources/trending-topics/trending-topics-landing-pg/vexatious-litigants#:~:text=While%20here%20in%20the%20United,or%20with%20intent%20to%20harass.
I thought she was just supposed to amend filing related to Oprah interview. Doesn’t adding the Netflix series constitute new claim?
This seems like a whole new lawsuit to me too.
Yes, exactly
Just what I came to say Kirk. She can try filing a new lawsuit, after she pays Meghan’s legal fees for this one which I’m guessing the judge will order.
Yes and it will be dismissed!
I’m sure she’ll try and file another lawsuit but now with the Netflix series included which I feel like that will be dismissed as well because there was nothing defamatory there but Ashleigh telling her story. I don’t remember Meghan really mentioning Samantha separate from Ashleigh and the wedding invitation.
Also we have the First Amendment here which SM’s lawyers seem totally unaware of. Ashleigh was relating her own experiences.
Christopher Bouzy, founder of Bot Sentinel and Spoutible, is dragging her/her lawyer on Twitter and Spoutible this morning and it’s glorious. He was in Harry & Meghan detailing the coordinated smearing and abuse perpetrated against Meghan on social media by a bunch of middle aged white housewives (of which Scammy is one), you recall. Anyway, the new pleading names him and Bot Sentinel, says that Meghan HIRED him, something something conspiracy something something.
I can’t wait for her to get her ass handed back to her, hopefully very soon.
The judge is going to throw out this amendment too. Bringing in the docuseries is an act of desperation.
Netflix needs to be a separate lawsuit and some things in Netflix were not said in Oprah. I read the new filing. Scammy regurgitated some arguments the judge as ruled (only child comment is Meghan’s opinion) and the name change defense is a doozy. Scam in the filling said she legally changed here last name to Markle in JULY 2022. The Oprah interview was March 2021; the lawsuit was filed March 2022. Scammy also claims Christopher Bouzy was hired by Meghan to bring up her multiple Twitter accounts that slagged Meghan and the children for years. Boozy has come out on SM that Meghan did not hire him for the docuseries. Oops.
I think filing again helps to keep her relevant amongst the royal sycophants. Otherwise she’d fade into obscurity.
Those royal sycophants are the ones bankrolling the whole lawsuit enterprise.
How is she paying her legal fees? Is her lawyer taking this case based on some [delusionally] expected multi-miliion dollar payout from Meghan?
That and one or more British tabloid is footing the bill. They don’t care if the case goes nowhere, it’s an investment in Megan clicks for them.
Dan Rotten spilled the tea on his Twitter page that Scam was going to refile using Netflix before she actually filed. My guess he and/or GBNews is funding this farce. If the suit is dismissed & Scam has to pay Meghan’s legal fees backers will bail on her. Also, in a US federal defamation lawsuit, if the judge rules this mess is frivolous; Scammy and her lawyers can be sanctioned (fined).
I just hope this one is dismissed faster than the last one.
Yeah, there is no way this case isn’t going to be dismissed like the other one was and most likely with prejudice. Then she’ll just file another one for Netflix and that one will be dismissed too.
I’m pretty sure this is going to get thrown out with prejudice and due to SLAPP laws..
She included allegations about Christopher Bouzy from Bot Sentinel and Spoutible, how he was “retained” or something like that, from Meghan, he has stated they are absolutely false so her amended filing does include statements that can be proven false by a 3rd party which does not bode well for her credibility.