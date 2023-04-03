Samantha Markle announced plans to refile her unhinged lawsuit against Meghan

Last Thursday, a judge dismissed Samantha Markle’s unhinged defamation case against her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex. Samantha had spent a significant amount of time and money trying to convince people that Meghan “defamed” her when Meghan spoke about how she grew up as an only child and that she wasn’t particularly close to her half-siblings. Samantha is a con artist, an opportunist and I strongly suspect that this entire nuisance suit was being bankrolled entirely by people within the British media, or by one of the British tabloids. This goes alongside my longtime conspiracy theory that Piers Morgan was the one writing Thomas Markle’s scripts. The point, for Samantha, is not to win the case, but to make Meghan’s life a misery and to ensure “content” for the tabloids. Speaking of, Samantha is telling everyone that she plans to “refile” her lawsuit.
The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister is planning to refile an “even stronger” defamation case against her sibling. Samantha Markle’s legal team has revealed it will focus on comments Meghan made during her and the Duke of Sussex’s 2021 television interview with Oprah Winfrey. The lawyers’ announcement comes after a Florida judge last week threw out part of the case related to the biography Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.
The sister claimed the Duchess spread “demonstrably false and malicious lies” to a “worldwide audience” in the book and her CBS television interview. The £60,000 ($75,000) lawsuit claimed Samantha was subjected to “humiliation and hatred” following her sister’s claims she felt she grew up as an only child.
Samantha Markle’s lawyers said it was “unfortunate” that the judge’s ruling was seen by many as the end of the legal action, known as “Markle vs Markle”. Instead, they said the judge had allowed the legal team 14 days to amend their complaint. Their statement adds: “This upcoming amendment will address certain legal issues that are related to our claims for defamation as it specifically relates to the Oprah interview on CBS.”
The statement, written by Samantha’s attorney Jamie Sasson, says that “we vehemently oppose the narrative” the media reported claiming the Duchess had won, adding how they “look forward to presenting an even stronger argument for the defamation and losses that our client has had to endure.”
The amended claims could also cite elements of the 2022 Netflix series which covered the Meghan and Prince Harry’s relationship, from early courtship to their decision to step back from the Royal Family and move to America.
I read part of the judge’s dismissal, and it’s absolutely clear that Meghan WON. The judge absolutely believes that Samantha’s lawsuit is dumb as hell and wrong on the law across the board. Again, the point is not for Samantha to win, her entire goal here is to be a fly in the ointment, to be the white trash relative on the sidelines, getting attention for selling out and lying about her half-sister. As for Samantha refiling with the stuff from the Netflix series… is she going to sue her own daughter Ashleigh too? The daughter she didn’t raise, the daughter who wants nothing to do with her?
NEW: Samantha Markle's attorney told me that his client plans to file an amended complaint in her defamation case against her half-sister Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. It will likely include claims made about Samantha in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."
Full statement: pic.twitter.com/yhMhyM5Q6Q
— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) March 31, 2023
Samantha is a sick lady, within and without, and literally. She has a lot of medical bills to pay and instead of trying to connect and reach out to her own children, she uses her limited time on earth to trash her sister.
Obviously, she is being paid for all this because she does not have the money and it is ridiculous, butit egneretaes some ckicls around Britain for some reason…
This is what I was thinking, who is funding this? Lawsuits cost money and lots of it when you have good legal counsel. There is a money trail here, no way she has this type of money. I would request the money up front from her if I were them.
The judge’s dicta clearly states that Samantha has no case, but she’s free to amend a few parts if she wants to, which too will be dismissed. Like—the judge is telling you now you will lose, and yet you’re gonna go ahead and do it?! Way to piss off the judge and SUPER LOSE next time! He will grant Meghan attorneys’ fees and then some, if she asks. Meghan needs to ask for some additional money to hurt Sam in the wallet—to deter similar nuisance suits and get Sam to think thrice about coming for her again.
This is harassment and Sam is probably being bankrolled by the media. What a bitter and vindictive and greedy person she is.
I wish someone would put this deranged grifter on a raft and Let her float way out to sea. Never to be seen or heard from again.
I wonder if M and H ever argue who has the worst father and sibling?
They must be sorely tempted.
Given that it was based on easily provable inaccurate statements it would be hard to re-file a weaker case.
Interesting that the Torygraph is getting in on the DM’s stories. I wonder if they are sharing her legals costs between them?
Bad timing, Sam! All the lawyers who are stupid and shitty enough to risk disbarment for this sort of vexatious litigation have probably been scooped up by Trump already.
Such a sad and lonely life Scammy leads. No amount of tantrum throwing is going to fill the emptiness in her.
We have to wait for karma to do the job. We had a guy here locally who was always filing nuisance lawsuits and harassing people, pretending to be this “angel of righteousness”. Turns out he was caught embezzling from a school program and ended up in jail. So tick tock Scamantha, its coming.
I don’t think Scammy can use new stuff in her amended complaint. She’d have to do a whole new lawsuit, which she’ll obviously do once this one is dismissed. The judge was pretty clear she was only getting a chance to amend it on a technicality and she didn’t have much leg to stand on. MM didn’t say anything in Netflix that she hasn’t said before. Opinion on her own childhood and how she felt about it isn’t defamation. Any nimrod knew what she meant.
But anyways I really want to know who bankrolled this whole thing. I’d guess the Fail or maybe Wooton and Morgan.
She will definitely file a whole new lawsuit. That will probably go to a different judge which is their strategy. Judge shopping for a MAGA judge. These lawyers are happy to keep doing this as long as their pay masters want.
Yeah, she definitely will. Hopefully the judge shopping won’t work. She’s just a nasty piece of shit.
The press didn’t “spin a narrative” in Meghan’s favor. When have they ever? The judge did that. This lawyer sounds as goofy as his client.
He would have to be as goofy as her to file the original law suit. But someone is gifting him a nice payday so…
Do the various RR publications have someone in common who unites them in their coordinated attacks on Meghan? Is this coming from the RF? Seriously, a much older estranged half sister who lost the right to her own children is being treated in the BM as someone much closer to Meghan and deserving of a relationship with her: Scammy is an abusive mentally ill pos. Yet if you read that above article, the pov is just insane; they literally are trying to destroy Meghan via Scammy. And it’s not just the Telegraph. Who are the ultimate crazies behind this?
That’s the million dollar question.
I long for the day when somebody digs into this nest of vipers and answers it.
Even her lawyer admitted that this was a weak case. She can re file all she wants, she will lose again and then have to pay Meghan’s legal fees. No one (except the deranged British media) takes this grifter seriously.
Keep on suing Samantha, British tabloid need a larger fund to keep on providing money to her.
Don’t forget to prepare and pay lots of money for meghan’s lawyer too.
One day, Samantha will run out of lawsuits. She’ll be denied at every appeal. What then will she do with her time?
The judge basically told her that the part that she can amend is going to be thrown out so Scammy has to accept that she lost.
I’m not well-versed in US law but is it possible for Meghan to sue Samantha for legal harassment? I mean, it just seems crazy to me that one person could sue the same person over and over again… this cannot be legal, right??? There’s gotta be a way to legally stop this.
That is what scammy and the British Media would like.
Suing Scammy would be a waste of time, money wise for Meghan.
She have been talking crap for 6 years and Meghan’s life goes on.
The people that believe her are just as miserable as her.
Maybe the people demanding to see Harry’s Visa info should ask to see who is paying her legal bills! We know it is not her. I hope the judge tells her and her lawyers about themselves!
Scamantha has no case about anything. All her yapping has been in the public so there is a paper trail a mile wide. She can’t say all of this terrible stuff about Meghan and then claim she was “defamed” like Meghan has no right to respond. Meghan didn’t call her a horrible mother, her own daughter did. Does Scamantha want that can of worms opened?
It’s a grift. She’s not afraid of having to pay Meghan’s legal fees because she’s being bankrolled by someone. She’ll probably start a gofundme once she loses to make even more money.
Samantha is loud bark, no bite. This is not the only lawsuit she’s filed thats been dismissed. This is how she spends her life because she doesn’t have anything else better to do. Will this “even stronger” refile actually use what Meghan said in the interview and not what her lawyers imagined Meghan saying?
Since we know her lawyers are incompetent, the Judge should remind them that they cannot add the netflix docu to their amended claim, they would need to file a new lawsuit. Even then, they would lose because nothing Meghan or Asleigh said in that docu was defamatory. It’s a fact that Asleigh was adopted by her grandparents. It’s a fact that Meghan isn’t close to Samantha, like Meghan said “I don’t know your middle name, I don’t know your birthdate”. After Samantha was exposed as a jealous absentee mom, she was platformed by Tucker Carlson to spew more defamatory lies about Meghan, so she didn’t lose anything.
If Samantha wants to explain in court how it was possible for her to raise Meghan when she didn’t bother raise any of her children (babysitter issues or health issues she claims) then go ahead. But she should know she will come out of this a bigger laughing stock then she already is.
She is a bitter cranky angry self righteous big mouth who needs to go and find a job and leave people alone. No one wants to hear about this anymore. People have better things to do than listen to her big mouth.
This lawyer was sanctioned and fined for bringing the Frivolous lawsuit for trump against Hillary Clinton.
Lawsuits like these lawyers are paid upfront, so someone is bank rolling this.
They cannot add anything from Netflix, just refile the portion of the lawsuit that was not dismissed.
Scammy’s first lawyer dumped her, when Meghan’s lawyer replied to Scammy’s lies about she raised Meghan.
Scammy’s enablers are not going to send money for her go fund me, when they realize the money is going to Meghan.
If I was Meghan when I was finished with her, she wouldn’t have money to pay for her wigs or her thug.
Samantha reminds me of The Donald. They share that whole loudmouth, deranged rhetoric based on delusions and imagination.