Duchess Meghan will receive Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award in May

LMAO, the Duchess of Sussex keeps winning awards for being awesome. Fresh from the news that Duchess Meghan’s Archetypes podcast won a Gracie Award, it’s just been announced that Meghan will receive a special award from Ms. Foundation. The awards ceremony is on May 16, in New York. How I would love for the Sussexes to attend the Met Gala on May 1st, then spend time visiting with friends and vacationing in the Hamptons for a few weeks, then attend this event.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award in May, the nation’s oldest women’s foundation announced Monday.
The awards will be handed out at the Ms. Foundation’s annual gala on May 16 at New York City’s Ziegfeld Ballroom, part of its 50th anniversary celebration where funds raised will go toward the organization’s equity-centered initiatives.
The foundation will also honor Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, as well as emerging leaders abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna and LGBTQ+ advocate Rebekah Bruesehoff.
“Meghan, LaTosha, Wanda, Kimberly, Olivia, and Rebekah are incredible leaders,” Teresa C. Younger, Ms. Foundation president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.”
Meghan will receive the award for “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls” from Gloria Steinem, Ms. Foundation co-founder. With her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan directs their philanthropy through their Archewell Foundation.
[From AP]
It’s truly so funny that the only time Harry and Meghan go to New York is to pick up awards or make special appearances where they’ve been requested. Remember when the British commentators swore up and down that H&M would turn into paparazzi targets desperate for attention and legitimacy? Oh well! The Sussexes keep winning at life. And literally winning awards.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
New York – NY – 20210925 – Global Citizen Festival Concert in NYC Central Park Great Lawn, NY
New York City, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Governor Hochul, Mayor DiBlasio and his wife Chirlane McCray visit 1 World Trade in New York.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return from their duties in NYC. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul at the World Trade Center to commemorate 9/11.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
New York, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave Melba's in Harlem after grabbing lunch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in town paying a visit to a Harlem elementary school where they sat and read to school children.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
New York City, NEW – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at the 2021 Global Citizen Live Festival at the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
2022 Ripple Of Hope Awards
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 06 Dec 2022
Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
The narrative has now changed: Duke and Duchess are never seen because they are never invited anywhere. That’s the storyline the BM is now going with since they haven’t turned out to be the fame whores that the media wanted them to be.
Sorry, but I CAN NOT find ANY reference to the Ms.Foundation online other than this article!!!
I typed “Ms. Foundation” into google and this was the first result: https://forwomen.org/
Here you go
https://forwomen.org/
Do you really not know about the Ms. Foundation and Gloria Steinem or you’re referring to the Google search?
Cue the British tabloids throwing a tantrum about how undeserving she is of anything in 3….2…1…
That said, she deserves it for the Archetypes podcast. But the Brit media needs to accept that they will never stop winning.
I can imagine the tantrum individual members of the family will throw lol. I predict made up awards for Khate and Queen Side Piece in the coming year.
Virtually guaranteed that they will strong arm some organization to give them an award. Then order the RR press to lavish praise on them and shriek “eat your heart out Meghan! This is how REAL service is done!”
Didn’t they already award themselves BAFTAS for earthshit and Lizzy’s funeral?
Winning for the British media is to endure, to suffer, to withstand… with great dignity and duty. *cue eyeroll*
She’s getting it for her global advocacy on behalf of women’s empowerment. Anyone who knows even the slightest thing about M, knows that she has been advocating for gender equity/women’s empowerment since she was a child and she hasnt stopped……even when she had that gap-year on Shidthole Island where they boast about never doing anything that might seem “too political.”
Congratulations, and they just keep winning. Literally!
Yes they do and I love to see it for them!
Now however will they be able to go to Struggle Chubbly? All these galas and awards in May, It’s just too much! I’m sure Chuckles will understand about being “busy”. Best regards tho!
😂😂😂
What a lovely, fitting reward for a lovely, intelligent woman. I can see Meghan continuing to win long past England’s vote to dissolve the monarchy.
@Msiam: THIS👆x 💯😆😆🤣🤣
I hate Mondays in general. But I have to say, all this news is so triggering for the tabs and haters, their tears have made this morning bearable
Since CT thinks they are work-shy, they need to send a statement to the press that they are too busy with work and preparing to receive awards to attend the con.
And when is the Gracie Awards gala? When is Harry supposed to be in court? It seems as though the Sussexes are the ones who are too busy for Charles.
Trial starts on May 9th
Ms Foundation awards is on May 16th
Gracie awards will be May 23rd. I hope Meghan attends both and looks awesome.
And May 19th is their 5th wedding anniversary!
Gracie Awards, 23 May, Los Angeles
9 May is the start of the group phone hacking trial against The Daily Mirror (Mirror Group Newpapers). There has been no confirmation that Harry will attend in person and the trial is expected to last weeks.
Not to be confused with the hearing against The Fail for which he was just in the UK, to determine whether or not that will go to trial. Judge in the Fail issue will make that decision in a few weeks.
Personally I don’t want them at the Met Gala. It is for Lagerfeld who openly praised Keen. That’s all the derangers would talk about.
I hope they don’t participate in the Met Gala, too. It’s just a “see to be seen” event filled with too many climbers and desperately thirsty people that strive to overshadow those who are truly notable. Wintour has turned into a a toxic, bitchy, meaningless event. I’d like to think Harry and Meghan are operating at a much higher, more dignified level.
Two things are already known:
1) It is confirmed that this trial will last 7 weeks, starting May 9th;
2) Harry has confirmed via his lawyers that he wants to testify (and te be cross examined) in court, in person.
The only info missing is when (what date, how many days) – between May 9th and the 7 weeks that the trial will last – Harry will be summoned to appear in court.
On another note:
I thing Harry will need (to rent?) a house for the duration of this trial, to be able to attend, since FC won’t be at his disposal. I wonder with what solution he (and Meg/the kids?) will come.
I’m not finding any evidence of that. I can find quotes from his lawyer stating Harry will be ‘the only witness’ of his relied on in the case. Nothing that states Harry will be there in public instead of being allowed to give a written statement or give testimony via video.
His in-person appearance may end up depending on the RAVEC challenge (we don’t know when that will come down) and if there were any security incidents while Harry was in the UK last week.
@Hennyo- Aren’t Eugenie and Jack moving into FC? I thought I read that they were officially making it their UK home…..? And if that’s the case, I’m sure they’ll let Harry stay with them. No need for the hassle of finding housing.
This is such great news. Meghan has always uplifted girls and women — she has such a generous spirit when it comes to elevating other women. As I noted about her “Archetypes” podcast, she’s not jealous of other women … she’s not territorial … she wants other women to thrive and shine, and she makes tangible efforts to ensure this happens.
And hurray for Olivia Julianna — body-shamed by the disgusting Matt Gaetz, she raised $2 million for abortion rights off his comments. She may be young, but she’s so badass.
100% agreed.
Congratulations, and well deserved, Duchess Meghan!
This is funny. I can’t wait to see the royalists crying later. Congrats to Meghan. My guess is she and Harry won’t be going to the coronation or the Met Gala.
I don’t see her attending this met Gala too. Her principles are too distant from the horrible Carl Lagerfeld theme.
How soon before WanK manufacture some award to receive in NY? They must be nuclear-levels of incandescent at this point. Isn’t everything about them?!
WanK’s office are most likely planning engagements around May 16th and May 23rd as we speak. You just KNOW whatever Meghan wears to these events, k will copykeen a few weeks/months later and like @matta_of_fact said on TikTok, add a few tweaks to her wardrobe to give plausible deniability like she always does 🙄
I still find it super hilarious how after Meghan’s appearances in september, k sent out her team to buy chunky hoop earrings (the kind shes NEVER worn before) to wear two months later. And lmao those discount long drop earrings after RoH 😂
CYNNER, WandK Will received the Heritage Foundation Award for Good Friendship with MAGA. 😂
And they would accept it gladly! I can’t with these idiots.😩
I see W&K releasing exclusive pics of the W&K kids behind-the-scenes at the Chubbly. They’ll withhold those until the weekend of the 16th and/or 23rd.
what happens when no one cares? Their big “trump card” at the Boston earthshot whatever was supposed to be Kate wearing Diana’s emeralds–the emeralds Diana wore on her forehead. I think they were expecting side-by-side comparisons linking POW to POW. But…nobody cared. Unless the pictures have the kids in them, and unless the kids are doing something cheeky, no one will care. (and I’d fear that they would be resentful of their children for taking attention away from them).
They can’t win this contest. It’s ridiculous and self-destructive that they keep trying.
You know W&K cannot win this contest. I know W&K cannot win this contest. Now try telling it to W&K.
Congrats again Meghan for being acknowledged for your work, an acknowledgement you earned. The fashion should be fierce for the events. Cue the BM meltdowns because theor hit jobs have not influenced people.
❤️ it! Congratulations to Meghan❤️
Good for her.
What I’m really responding to is that off-the-shoulder white dress. She looks amazing. She should wear white-and show her shoulders-more often.
No more royal dress codes to hold her back!
Congrats to Meghan for this award. She’s so deserving as she’s been a strong advocate for women and girls all her life.
Who cares what the haters and British media have to say if they are saying anything. I know people are joking about haters tears but I just realize focusing on their “complaints that Meghan is winning only serves to center the trolls instead of Meghans great news. This is not about the haters or the British media.
The Derangers are trying to bring down the ratings on Meghan’s Spotify show, like it matters.
They did the same thing on IMDB this weekend, too. I went on and gave 10s and uprated positive reviews. Need to go back in to down rate the haters. They’re saying on Twitter to make sure to rate each individual episode. I also read that they were all over Audible, doing the same thing to Spare. These people are so exhausting…
It is probably a good thing that they are irrelevant, work shy and not invited anywhere, or else they would be so “busy!” ROTFL
Meghan is prob sad because she really wanted the Woman of Buttons award but she’ll just have to settle for being recognized for this. I love that she keeps winning. Can’t wait to see what homegrown award the BaRF/media cook up for CopyKKKhate.
WILLIAM, that bloody woman is getting another award, WHY? I’m the princess of Wales, I’m the kings favourite, where are my awards, I insist on awards, DO SOMETHING. “Kate, I can’t stand Megan, she dared tell me to take my finger out of her face, me the HEIR but she has actually done things”, “But William, I do things, I buy new dresses, I post beautiful pictures of the brats, and I make camzilla look all old and horrible”. “Catherine, that is NOT doing things, what have you actually done”? “, BUT Willy, what about my early years thingamebob”? “Catherine reading a speech (badly), that someone else has written for you, and looking at a pie chart” Kate interrupts “Willy, you know I don’t even eat pies, so why would I look at a chart about them”? William says “, for the love of God woman, pie charts, PIE CHARTS, those round things with the coloured triangles in them, THAT’S a pie chart” Kate replies “but willy, I thought they were nuclear symbols”. William has a final outburst,. “ENOUGH KATE, ENOUGH, stop calling me willy and grab Louis”, but why willy ” BECAUSE he’s about to give one of your bloody wiglets a saucer of milk”, slams door and exits to Rose garden 😊
I have laughed so hard, my sides hurt!
It’s truly remarkable work the Sussexes are doing. I love to see wonderful, hardworking, kind people who have been through Hell–and are still persecuted and harrassed daily–get recognition for their clearly-sincere efforts. The UK should take every award the Sussexes receive (and gosh, there are so many!) as a warning. The world *is* watching.
#LongLiveGoodKingHenry
#LongLiveGoodQueenMeg
❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️
I more and more believe the Sussexes will not attend The Constipation. With all the activity and potential travel around the phone hacking trial, and the awards Meghan is receiving on the 16th and 23rd, why on earth would they go to the trouble of showing up at what amounts to nothing more than a self-aggrandizing, archaic, useless and costly event so the BRF can swan around like they’re relevant. Harry and Meghan would only be insulted, ignored and briefed against while the tabloids would be hounding them like a pack of ravenous wolves. Doesn’t sound like much fun to me…
It PAINS me to say this…Harry, can not choose his father. He loves him even though he was not shown love(speaking from experience). I think they will show, maybe have Prince Archie’s last birthday at Frogmore and then leave, again without ONE WORD! I think this will be the end of H&M in England!
@tamra
Meghan loved her father too. And then he did something inexcusable and she has gone “no-contact” with him. It doesnt mean she loves him any less………but its now a love thats in the rearview mirror.
In the Cut interview, M said that H said that she lost her father in this whole debacle but she told H that he doesnt have to lose his. Seems to me this suggests that H has been quite ready to go no-contact with his father also. And, given all the dissing from chucky that has transpired since that interview, especially this last ignoble “eviction” from Frogmore which, no one can tell me otherwise, was a direct response to what H said about the side-Hoe in Spare, I believe that H has gone no-contact.
His surprise visit to the UK for the trial hearings was just one indication that H isnt going to be initiating any talks with chucky or baldy and he didnt on this occasion. Which is why they hurriedly briefed about chucky being “too busy” to see H.
HA! As if!.
I agree, Kingston. Harry was very careful in how he worded that, he wanted to underline the point that Meghan had nothing to do with the total estrangement from his father. It has all been up to Harry.
Congratulations to Duchess Meghan who is exceptional in every way.
It gives me life this morning to know that Kkkhate is crying into an overstuffed pillow today, furious that Meghan’s star keeps climbing and shining. How it must gall KP that this biracial American stays winning at life. What a pathetic, sniveling loser Keen is! Like Bulliam did with BAFTA, she will now demand a fake award for herself. Wonder who she’ll strong-arm to force the issue.
What really tickles me is that the shidtrags and other assorted arseholes have been looking to “Hollywood” to gauge H&M’s “acceptance” in the US and judge their “popularity.” Only for them to see that their awards and accolades come from every sphere, including the socio-economic and socio-political arenas, AS WELL AS the media & entertainment industry.
Britain is destined to remain in a world of hurt if they keep coming for H&M.
I think it is amazing how she has carved out a niche space for herself, I think if she was still inside the guild Ed cage she wouldn’t have been recognised for the work she has done or not be able to accept any awards because, “ Public Servant” . I still ave to ask what did Betty do with hr 70years
Don’t you know? Betty lived long, met people and shook hands, cut ribbons and unveiled plaques. What a extraordinary life of service she lived. /s
Love this for her! And it’s doubly impressive that Meghan manages to win so many awards despite Camilla T telling us she and Harry are “work shy”. That must be a very meaningful hour a week she’s putting in ☺️.
Way to go woman! You rule!
I bet Keen is ripping her hair out now. Crocmilla was just awarded “Most Influential Woman of the Year” or something. And here, she Katie Keen has been pursuing her life’s passion of saving all the children in the UK! Outrageous that there is no award for her! Ma Meddleton help, do something!
That one hour per week the derangers claim Meghan is working is really paying off!!
Another 1 lol.
Meghan and Harry keep thriving and succeeding. The haters continue to wallow in their bitterness about being unable to stop their shine. I hope she attends both the Gracie and the Woman of Vision awards.
Like Meghan said on one of the Archetypes episodes, “What didn’t you do to bury me? But you forgot that I was a seed.” and now them salty b-tches have to watch her bloom. I love that for them. Continue to grow and flourish, Meghan!!!
Keep on working and keep on winning Meghan !!!
And yet they say she only worked 1 hour per week. What a lie . Daily Mail is losing their credibility on their reporting on Meghan and Harry
I don’t know why anyone would think H&M would make an appearance at the Met Gala, of all things. In the three years they’ve lived in the USA, they’ve made it clear that the only events they’re interested in attending are those that are directly related to their advocacy and philanthropy, like the NAACP Awards or the RFKennedy award thingee (don’t remember the title). They’ve never walked the red carpet at the Grammys, Oscars, Golden Globes, or any other celebrity-saturated event. They may make quasi-public appearances at charity events like the polo games or the Harvest thing that Meghan recently went to, but they don’t do the Hollywood-type stuff. And I’m guessing the RRs are just salivating, hoping they will, so they can say, “Look! They’re hanging with all the celebrities! How gauche!” Although WanK can attend the BAFTAs and that’s okay …
While awards and accolades continue to shower down upon this couple, the derangers stand alone screaming their rage into the wind.
I had a subscription to Ms. Magazine all through my teenage years. I also did a minor in Women’s Studies at my college. Good on Meghan. She’s in great company with powerful, assertive women.
Congratulations to the Duchess of Sussex!!!!