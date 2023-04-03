The Heritage Foundation FOIA-requested Prince Harry’s visa application

A few weeks ago, the Mail embraced a new line of attack against Prince Harry: his immigration status in America. To be fair, the British media (particularly the Mail) has been obsessed with the idea that they can somehow get America to deport Harry on a technicality, like the man isn’t white, Christian, rich and married to an American citizen. Harry can afford the best immigration lawyers in California, and I strongly suspect that he’s already years into his American naturalization process. But, the Mail’s latest thing is that Harry wrote about using drugs in Spare, therefore he can and should be deported as a “drug abuser.” The Mail has convinced the Heritage Foundation, an ultra-right-wing American thinktank, to back up their delusions. The Heritage Foundation has now filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get their hands on Harry’s visa application. Like… that’s not the way it works, correct? You can’t just FOIA your way into getting your hands on a random person’s visa application.
Prince Harry has been urged to be ‘totally transparent’ and release details of his US visa application or risk becoming a ‘political pawn’ over his past drug use. US immigration authorities have until April 12 to respond to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request filed by a leading American think-tank which is seeking to determine how the Duke of Sussex was allowed to enter the States after openly admitting using a variety of substances in the past, including marijuana, cocaine and magic mushrooms.
The issue of immigration is expected to become one of the main focuses of the 2024 presidential election, with Republicans attacking President Joe Biden for his lax border controls. And there are fears that Harry’s friendships with prominent Democratic Party figures such as former president Barack Obama and major Democratic donors including Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry could see him become an ‘unwitting pawn in a highly political game’.
Last night, in an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday, senior lawyer Samuel Dewey at conservative think-tank the Heritage Foundation, which has filed a 127-page FoI request to see the Duke’s application, said: ‘It is in the public interest to know how Prince Harry answered the drug question. If he has been honest and open about his drug use, and there is no reason to believe he has not been, it could well be that he ticked the “yes” box, in which case he would need a waiver to be granted a visa to be admitted into the States. That means he would have had to be interviewed in person and someone would have had to grant him a waiver. We are simply asking who granted that waiver.’
Mr Dewey added: ‘An admission of drug use doesn’t automatically ban you for ever. There is a waiver process and a lot of people get a waiver on a case-by-case basis. If Prince Harry was given a waiver, who authorised it? Was the correct protocol followed? It’s something the American people deserve to know…There is no suggestion Prince Harry did anything wrong and, if he was granted a waiver, he may not be aware of any political strings that may have been pulled, if indeed they were. But there is a danger he could become an unwitting pawn in an issue which has become a political hot potato.’
Reports in the US have suggested Harry was admitted on an ‘O’ visa – given to people of extraordinary ability.
The question on the visa application is about “drug abusers” and “drug addicts.” Not to parse, but they’re trying to get Harry on a technicality, so let’s be technical about it: he’s not a drug abuser, nor is he a drug addict. He has used drugs recreationally in the past, which he wrote about in his bestselling memoir. He has never been arrested on a drug charge. He would not need a waiver, and even if he did, it would still be none of the Heritage Foundation’s f–king business, nor is Harry’s visa application in the public’s interest. If the “immigrants are coming to get you and eat your brains” crowd believes that making Prince Harry some kind of poster boy for their racist public policy, they are going to be shocked by how many conservative Americans think Harry is “the good kind” of immigrant.
There’s no indication he did anything wrong or lied in any way, and plenty of people get waivers all the time, but we need know who granted him the waiver because of course we want to accuse a random governmental employee of not doing their job and look into their background and harass them if possible. We also want to be able to take every question that he ever answered on the Visa application to be able to write 700 articles about for the next 3 years because we don’t have any information about him anymore. There that’s a more honest reading of the article
It is absolutely a fishing expedition for information that the DM will use. Not sure how this can be combatted but hopefully it can.
Yeah, the Fail is going nuclear against Harry now because of the lawsuit. They’ll stop at nothing to destroy Harry.
These people are out of control. Let’s talk about Melania’s visa then, shall we? She has no extraordinary talents yet, here she is
Yeah, let’s first clear up how Melania and her parents’ got their visas and citizenship. After the HF publishes that in detail, then let’s look into the various partnerships the HF has. And also why a foreign country is so invested in how the US handles Harry’s visa: a foreign country that is ready to fly immigrants to Rwanda. And has tried to deny (somewhat successfully) citizenship to members of the Commonwealth born in Britain.
Political theater. Show runs forever, yet there’s nothing to see.
I want to see Elon Musk’s Visas and citizenship docs.
Yeah, known drug user Musk. Will the Heritage bros go after him next?
Also not their business who the employee was who conducted PH’s interview, so they can harrass and make that person’s life a misery.
Notice the American media isn’t reporting this at all, because nobody cares.
Exactly. This is the white male version of Emily Giffin. Just because they are male doesn’t mean they aren’t Anglophiles and secretly want to be royalty.
I guess it’s different for visitors. In my case, to get an ESTA I had to answer this question: “Have you ever violated any law related to possessing, using, or distributing illegal drugs?”.
Those Heritage bozos are just trying to fund raise from loonies. Harry’s an IR1 spouse of an AmCit—he is not a drug addict, isn’t going anywhere and no one is getting the private personal info in his visa application. The Mail trying to muscle Harry in the US, however, is a sight to see.
They have run out of stories from their Samantha lawsuit so they have to keep finding new ways to get headlines and clicks, even when they are the ones creating the ‘news’.
It’s giving crazy ex stalker vibes. They need to let this man go, he’s never going back
It’s disturbing. the british press really needs to focus on their own issues.
LEAVE HARRY ALONE !!!
How utterly craven and desperate these people have become in pursuit of ANYTHING they can write about and abuse Harry with. I doubt they are convinced they can get him deported, but it’s just another stick to beat him with and to try and turn Americans against him.
But look, even the MAGATS would have a hard time working up some anger because this is a white man, spending his millions in the US and making US companies richer AND he’s employing dozens of people.
ETA: I hope we get a message soon from Harry that he’s becoming a naturalized US citizen and will have dual citizenship.
Dear British media and BRF,
He’s *still* not that into you. Even if you get him deported from the USA, he’s not coming back to you. Y’all just look desperate and deranged. Stop it.
Sincerely,
Everyone
I would definitely add my signature to this letter.
I noticed at the checkouts at the local drug store, grocery store this weekend that the trash US weeklies (the ones my grandma like to read in the 80’s, that tend to always feature stories about aliens, alien babies, death bed pictures of famous people and wild conspiracy stories) feature stories about Harry on their front page, blatantly calling him a druggie and criminal.
It’s almost like the rags on both side of the pond, and groups beating the drums for facism, nationalism and bigotry are all reading from the same playbook … hmm why is that do you think?
Could it be that the rich and powerful are threatened by him, his family (m & the kids), what they represent (rejecting control by the powerful, bigoted, and destructive), the mere fact that they exist, are thriving personally and financially, are working on social justice, supporting safety nets and other efforts to reduce suffering and injustice and aren’t under the thumb of or beholden to facists, oligarchs, the Uber rich and their propaganda machines?
All those junk tabloids are controlled by the same type of conservative freaks. Better to talk about Harry than Dear Leader Trump being indicted and hopefully carted off to jail.
No way the FOIA request is granted as it’s not a matter of public interest. As someone said above, people like Melania should be much higher up the public interest list. And am sure he’s already applied for (if not received) his green card at this point. On the deportation side, my understanding of this area of law from my practice days is that under the Immigration and National Act he would have to have been convicted of an eligible drug offence in the US to be deported, which he clearly has not been. So basically as everyone has said above, it’s a load of crap.
At what point do these press barons get some sort of sanction against harassment? Why should some news organization be allowed to fund nuisance lawsuits, support an ongoing carnival of aggrieved family members mouthing off on television, deploy malicious ‘opinion’ pieces of varying degrees of active insult, slander and dog whistle violence, and internet bots deployed to actively downvote and denigrate their projects and harass businesses and people who associate with people who they are actively engaged in legal proceedings?
When is an outfit like Frontline going to make a decent documentary to layout all this BS for what it is?
Yeah, you would think that at least until the trial is over there would be a gag rule for the papers being sued to report on the person suing them.
Can any lawyers comment on this?
Not only is there no such drug question on the visa application, the question of whether you’ve used drugs in the part when it comes to citizenship is to totally irrelevant. So this “heritage foundation” is simply using Harry’s name to bring attention to their organization, nothing else! When Harry talks about harassment, it’s not only him. Now they want to know who interviewed Harry, so they can harass that person. Obtaining any type of visa application would be illegal and the Mail knows that. This is a new low for the british media and their pawns and they think using Oprah and Tyler to fuel their qanon conspiracy theories will make it a public interest amongst conservatives but even conservatives don’t care, they’re more worried about Trump’s indictment than Harry’s past drug use. The british thinks everyone is as obsessed with H&M as they are.
A few weeks ago I saw a twitter user (who claims to be neutral) said that Harry lied on his visa application and will probably be deported. She had no proof that he lied just that the US would NEVER let him in if he said he used drugs in the past. When you bring up Keith Richards (who was arrested for drug possession in the UK and has lived in the US for decades) they get quiet. Harry is a privileged white man. He will be fine, they are just desperate for him to come back. They know what they are stuck with and it really bothers them.
The premise that “the American people deserve to know” is just bonkers. What is the argument they could possibly make that this is public information? Harry is a private resident. He’s not a politician or public servant in any way. And in fact, like most immigrants, he pays into a system he doesn’t even benefit from in many ways! I hope the judge throws this back in the Heritage Fdn’s nasty faces and tells them and the British tabloids not to come back. FOIA requests don’t include personal information like visa application or medical info etc.
I really hope Harry’s lawsuits put those trash papers out of business. Enough is enough.
That is the excuse they use in the UK for constantly invading the privacy of the royals. Because they are taxpayer funded. They stubbornly think they can use the same excuse with Harry living in the US. It’s all they know.
Poor Harry naively thought that removing that excuse and funding themselves would stop them. It clearly didn’t.
Obsessed much ?
Like get over it already. Harry ain’t ever coming back to you losers.
Harry is a private citizen. He holds no public office in the US and never did or will. FOIA in no way applies to him. It’s not a permission slip to invade the privacy of private citizens. This just shows how the “invisible contract” has legs. It has crossed the pond and sucked up the American fascists too. You would think that the right wing over here would have better things to worry about, like present and future indictments of their lord and master for one.
This is dumb and wasteful.
Yeah this FOIA is going nowhere as it’s private info concerning a private citizen. I worked an immigration law firm for 3 years, not a lawyer but where drvg use comes into play is the good moral character you need when you naturalize. Any drug use is seen as not having “good moral character” we used to advise to never admit to any drug use or even take pictures with clothing depicting p0t or whatever. You can’t never be too careful, i doubt he’s in trouble and he shouldn’t be.
If Harry was given any kind of waiver, it was by the Trump administration. He’s the sort of immigrant they want in this country. MAGA would rather deport Meghan than him.
They know this ain’t going anywhere. They just need to generate headlines.
The obsession is real.
Tinfoil hat theory: They are trying to get the right wing maga nuts to go after Harry here so that if one of them does something nefarious to Harry they (family) won’t be blamed. I know sounds crazy but the tabloids there make it very unsafe for Harry on bitter isle ( hence his stealth) so they are trying to use the maga nuts to make him unsafe here. They are using immigration to do it.
This has Camilla Tominey’s hands all over it. Two years ago she participated in a panel with the Heritage Foundation where those morons whined about how “the left” is attacking the monarchy and undermining the pillar of democracy.
‘unwitting pawn’. Other than the only people treating Harry like that is them, it’s also just another way to call Harry stupid. These people are gross. This is trying to get the magats riled and throw in Obama, Biden etc and he’s not obviously close to the obamas, remember when they mocked H and M for not being invited to obamas birthday? Nothing like consistency of narrative
Let’s be real; if Harry was Black, the HF would’ve had a better chance in getting away with this bullshit in the US. But he’s white; he’s white with social status, he’s white with money….who is living and paying taxes in the US on through their home and their foundation. Not a damn thing is going to happen.