The British government set aside £8 million to hand out portraits of King Charles

Last week, the first portrait of King Charles III’s reign was revealed. Meaning, this is the first official painting of Charles commissioned and completed during his reign. It was painted by Alastair Barford, a former Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust scholar. It featured Charles wearing a bracelet given to him by an indigenous Amazon leader. In general, for major birthdays or major title changes, the Windsors will give the public new portraits although the younger generations have definitely been phasing out “sitting for paintings.” In any case, new portraits have been commissioned for the new (old) king and since Britain is still a monarchy in which the monarch’s portrait must be displayed in public buildings, schools, courts, police precincts and government offices, the government has set aside millions of pounds to help people get brand new portraits of King Charles.
Ministers have been accused of “losing the plot” after setting aside £8m to offer every public body a free portrait of King Charles. In a move that drew criticism amid complaints of shrinking budgets across Whitehall and local government, Oliver Dowden, the cabinet office minister, said it was part of plans to celebrate the new reign and bring the nation together.
Dowden, who has also been co-ordinating the government’s response to the public sector strikes over pay, said local councils, courts, schools, police forces and fire and rescue services will be among the public institutions eligible for a free portrait, before the coronation at the beginning of May.
“We have entered a new reign in our history,” Dowden said. “Now as we unite in preparing for the splendour of the king’s coronation, these new portraits will serve as a visible reminder in buildings up and down the country of the nation’s ultimate public servant. They will help us turn a page in our history together – and pay a fitting tribute to our new sovereign. I am sure the portraits will take pride of place in public buildings across the land.”
However, it drew immediate criticism from anti-monarchy campaigners last night. Graham Smith, from the Republic group, called for the scheme to be scrapped. “This is a shameful waste of money,” he said. “At a time when a majority of local councils are raising taxes and cutting public services, when schools and hospitals are struggling, to spend even £1 on this nonsense would be £1 too much. The government has lost the plot if they think that people want their money spent on pictures of Charles. They need to scrap this scheme and direct the money where it’s really needed.The coronation is estimated to cost anything from £50m to £100m – and we can see why. This waste is absolutely scandalous.”
The government said that official portraits of Queen Elizabeth II were currently on display in many public institutions, and “offering of the new official portrait of King Charles III will enable organisations across the UK to carry on that tradition”.
In most government offices here in America, they change the portraits when a new president is inaugurated, although I have no idea if schools and all public buildings do the same at this point? But, like, if you walked into a federal building, there would be a portrait of President Biden on display somewhere. I’ve never really thought about the cost of that, but I’m sure it’s noted somewhere on some line-item budget. So… yeah… I think the British government is spending way too much money to glorify King Charles, but I also think… if there are rules about where the monarch’s portrait is displayed, people are going to want to adhere to that rule? Like, what’s the other option, just keep portraits of QEII up forever? Or try to keep up with the parade of prime ministers and put their portraits up?
The most offensive part of this (to me) is “the nation’s ultimate public servant.” Dude has eleventy billion castles and a net worth of something like a billion dollars. Don’t call him the ultimate public servant.
Here’s the portrait done by Alastair Barford. He just had to hide his sausage fingers.
Prince Charles new £8m portrait.
Be nice if he had put his hand in his pocket to pay for it, or his £100m Coronation.
But alas it was your pocket.#NotMyKing pic.twitter.com/fHfjgPjNGy
— BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) April 2, 2023
Portrait by Alastair Barford, additional photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Charles is egocentric and does not care. As long as his visage has to be displayed
The painting definitely doesn’t portray the real fugly Chuck. Kind of surprised Cowmilla isn’t in it also.
They did a portrait of Camilla, it was very flattering and captures her softer side.
https://www.shutterstock.com/image-illustration/drawing-dog-rottweiler-tricolor-portrait-on-430226680
I almost choked 😂
Aahhh! Clink the link for the the love of Gawd. 🤣
I love you @Zapp
@Zapp I am HOWLING ☠️
Omg I clicked too before I saw the comments! Hilarious!!!! 😂😂😂
We lost our 14 1/2 year old chocolate lab on Saturday and he’s been such a part of our life and routine that the loss is just devastating. This gave me a much needed belly laugh. You have brightened my day, I love you for that.
The portrait painter was very kind to Charles. And, to state the obvious, it’s beyond ridiculous that all public buildings must display his portrait.
Very kind.
I don’t think they’re required to but do probably consider it an obligation.
Agree with that Tweeter. Let Charles pay for it. And the background in that portrait is pretty bleak. Ominous. Symbolic or just plain foreshadowing?
“The poors are unhappy at the moment so don’t make it too cheerful”.
Chuck’s version of empathy.
Exactly. With petulance.
Nice that this story came out on the same day as the teachers announced another strike because they can’t afford to live on what they are currently earning. I love how utterly clueless the people behind this nonsense are, the country is in a very different (cold and hungry) place and they are oblivious.
#abolishthemonarchy
One of the options could be to display an image of a crown or some other monarchy symbol. So that they wouldn’t have to change it when a new ruler ascends. Foe example my country is a republic and every public building has our country’s coat of arms displayed as a picture. We’re too poor to waste money every time a new president is elected
That is an excellent suggestion. It will, unfortunately, never occur to the royals.
The money doesn’t need to be wasted in the US or in the UK on this sort of nonsense.
The ultimate public servant? What a scam. Farcical.
Presidential portraits are definitely displayed in federal government buildings. Growing up, I have zero recollection of seeing them in schools. But maybe that depends on the state. I’d be hard pressed to recall if portraits were spread as far and wide as Charles plans to with his portrait.
The UK citizens are starving, freezing, living with waste infested rivers, can’t find fresh fruit and vegetables, losing their health care, day care and tons of other stuff because of BREXIT, but OH NO, it’s of the utmost importance that they get their personal Charles portrait and pledge undying loyalty to their useless king.
They really just cannot read the room! Their entire PR team needs to be shown the door! It burns me that we pay for our politicons rooms and meals while they are in D.C. and they are millionaires! Someone hold up a LARGE pic of the beautiful and kind Diana for me during the conathon, upchuck fest!
If he were going to sit for eight million pounds’ worth of portraits, that’s a lot of work for a lot of artists. That would be an excellent project, actually, especially if he showcased new artists from all over the UK and the Commonwealth. But I don’t think that’s what this is.
Exactly what I was thinking, what if you made this a public art project. Or in schools have the kids do a con test for the Portrait in their school. Even if you used the money for prizes/commissions across the nation that would be better than this.
I haven’t been to my federal office building since March 2020, but I’ll say that my building never put up the portrait of Trump, lol. They took down the picture of Obama after Trump was inaugurated but never put up a picture of Trump, lol. There was just this blank space on the wall where the picture had been. I never figured out if that was intentional or just an oversight.
(and the pictures aren’t very big, they’re maybe 8×10 or 11×14?)
Yeah I have to say at my local post office they have a presidential portrait frame that is the size of a piece of paper and the portraits in it always look like they were taken from a cheap photocopy of a cropped time magazine cover, like the face will always be too big and kind of off to the side. I don’t think much money is spent on them.
@Becks, this was so petty and I freaking love it
Brilliant 🙂
I flew Dublin-Chicago last year and it gave me a little jolt to see President Biden’s portrait in the pre-clearance section of Dublin Airport. My last US visit was in 2019, but I just don’t recall seeing Trump’s portrait in Dublin Airport. I’m sure it was there, but my eyes didn’t want to know :))
This is the one place I’m not against AI, they should get a royal AI painter and Photographer, and save us some money. Or Put up a plaque. Dude we are not doing to well , beside I’m sure we weren’t using sovereign paints
Where did the talking point Charles the public servant come from and what makes him any different from the Queen?
How does it cost 8million though? Are they on canvas? I tot they would just print the portraits. I was expecting maybe $100,000.
Is there anything stopping these offices for auctioning them off to the highest bidder?
I mean, is it a law that the portrait has to be replaced?