King Charles will ‘heal family divisions’ with Prince Andrew & Prince Harry

In the year of our lord Beyonce 2023, Buckingham Palace needs to stop trying to force the “comparison” between Prince Andrew and Prince Harry. It’s offensive and it’s indicative of the larger tone problems with palace communications. Prince Andrew has been credibly accused of rape and human trafficking. He’s on the record as a close friend of two traffickers and abusers, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Prince Harry… married a beautiful Black woman and left his toxic, racist, abusive family. There is no comparison. But, you know, palace courtiers keep trying to make it happen. They’re totally going to seat Harry and Andrew together at the coronation, you know. Not only that, the palace is openly briefing Camilla Tominey about how King Charles will openly seek to reconcile with Andrew and Harry. Both. Because to Charles, they’re the “same.”
The King is using the Coronation to heal family divisions, including bringing the Duke of York in “from the cold”, say sources. Prince Harry’s attendance following the fallout from his autobiography Spare, has sparked hope of a royal truce with the King. He is said to have been pleased by the decision because he is keen to have the support of both sons at what Prince Harry has acknowledged as the “biggest day” of his father’s life.
As a non-working royal, Harry is not expected to take part in the procession after the service or join other members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or for other celebrations. It is not known whether he plans to attend a private family gathering after all the festivities on the Saturday, to which the Duke of York’s ex-wife, the Duchess of York is thought to have been invited.
Contrary to reports that there has been a row over what Prince Andrew should wear on his brother’s big day, one friend told The Telegraph that “there’s a warmth around the place and a proper rallying around the King, who in turn is showing some serious EQ (emotional intelligence) by ensuring the family is given the opportunity to pull together”.
Pointing to the fact that Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, both spent Christmas and Easter with the King and Queen, the friend added: “All four siblings spent most of the Easter weekend together with assorted children and plus-ones – including the Duchess. I suspect some palace staff and parts of the media are well behind the curve in their understanding of this private family unity. The Duke stands four-square behind the King.”
Prince Harry has long complained about being “briefed against” to the press by palace staff. It appears to be a concern that is shared by his uncle and fellow non-working royal, Prince Andrew, 63, who stepped back from royal duties in November 2019 over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile. The friend added: “The family aren’t briefing against one another. If it’s palace officials going off-piste and providing hostile press briefings on who wears what and when, who lives here or there, then they should think on. If it damages an individual royal, it damages the institution and it doesn’t reflect the private unity of the family.”
While the King’s mood is described as “generally quite forgiving” towards Harry, the Prince of Wales is understood to still feel betrayed by the revelations in the book. Such is the gulf between the once-close brothers that several sources have said they cannot see how their relationship can ever be repaired.
The optics between Charles and Andrew have been “warm” for a while now – Andrew was allowed to walk with the family on Christmas Day, and Charles gave the Yorks the use of Wood Farm as well. Then Andrew was front and center on Easter Sunday. So… Charles and Andrew are negotiating and it’s going well. Charles is maintaining (privately) that Andrew will always be taken care of as long as he keeps his mouth shut. Charles is publicly signaling that he’s totally fine with Andrew’s perversions and crimes, simply because Andrew hasn’t done something truly unforgivable, like try to break the cycle of generational trauma. So how in the world is Harry’s situation in any way comparable? Charles is going to do the most for his media masters to create narratives about “Magnanimous King Charles the Peacemaker welcomes the prodigal son home with open arms.” Meanwhile, Harry is going to fly in for a matter of hours and be out of there so fast.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
When was there a “division” between Charles and Andrew? KC puts out PR that he is punishing PA, but is there any proof of that? I’m sure Charles sees nothing wrong with anything PA has done, except for getting caught.
My guess is any real division started when Andrew did that interview that went so poorly, and when the settlement cost the family money.
Andrew is forgiven because Charles has done the same. No one sees Andrew’s behavior as abhorrent. Anyway, Charles won’t have time to make peace on his special day. He’ll be too busy fussing over the weight of his robes and if the tassels are the right weight and shade of blue. And over the epaulets in his way. Not to mention any stray pens he sees along the procession. He will stop his golden chariot carriage and give any pen holder a talking to.
Harry is gonna regret going to that white supremacist celebration.
It is a smart strategic move.
That term “non-working royal” really makes me laugh, since Harry is pretty much the only one who IS working.
I don’t think he will. I think in his own way he’s protected Meghan from further attacks that would have definitely happened if he hadn’t gone.
I agree. He chose his white family over his mixed-raced one. He’s allowing himself to be placed in the same bag as Andrew which should be abhorrent to him. I feel sorry for Meghan and her children. All her efforts in being a champion of woman and children is being sabotaged by him. She has come so far as to getting her life back on track and championing her women and children causes. I pray he is not sitting anywhere near him. We will see.
It’s so insane to me how they always try and link Harry and Andrew as being equally problematic.
Their racism is just so crazy to me.
Huh, I guess with Charles, words speak louder than actions.
Speaking of words, they’re all of a sudden using EQ, after Chuck’s lack of EQ was mentioned in the celebichy comment section. Coincidence? I think not.
Putting Andrew in the same category as harry is super offensive. Charles is protecting Andrew
I don’t believe there were divisions between Charles and Andrew. The Royal Family believe that Andrew was a victim of a witch hunt. Any talk about Andrew leaving Royal Lodge or writing a book were red herrings to cover for Charles poor behaviour towards Harry. Charles does not view Andrew and Harry in the same light as Andrew has remained loyal to the family.
Charles, big talk. Trying to make out he is the peacemaker.
All BS. Spin it anyway you like, that entire family is a mess.
Harry should head back to CA at the speed of light after the Bore-A-Nation.
Charles refused to see Harry when Harry went to the U.K. in March. Charles was “too busy”. Whereas he has been publicly socializing with Andrew in the past 6 months at Christmas and Easter with the royal family (based on the palace leaks). Andrew is in the circle. Meanwhile, as the leaks have revealed, he has privately snubbed Harry and evicted Harry. Andrew is still comfortably housed at Royal Lodge despite receiving the keys to Frogmore Cottage (again based on the palace leaks).
The propaganda spin is going to tie them and their royal sycophants in knots. Thanks to Harry’s book, Spare, the rest of us recognize the propaganda.
It is about trying to control the narrative. It will not work, Charlie, simply because you do you.
A bit too late and too little. It is magical thinking that you can evict your son from his home which is a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth and be estranged from your grandchildren in California, and at the same time call for family healings
Offs, the facts of the matter are, Charlie CAN’T move against Andrew to much. Andrew knows where the skeletons are buried. Charlie had a long standing friendship with one of the worse paedophiles in the UK history, “Jimmy Saville”, and when the truth about “Sir Jimmy Saville” came out, the press said nearly NOTHING about Charlie’s friendship with him. We also had the stories around the man Charlie called his mentor “lord Mountbatten”. We all saw Andrews pathetic television interview, we all saw how he hid out with his mother on her Balmoral estate to prevent papers being served on him. That’s why the solicitors went to court to ensure service! The press, with the full backing of the Palace continue to try and put Harry alongside Andrew but IT WON’T WORK! And I think that is the only reason they wanted Harry at the coronation, to try and take the sting from the disgraced Andrew being there. There is NO healing in this family, they are just a load of shape shifters. Harry is safer away from them all
Yes and let’s not forget Charles’ good friend bishop Peter Ball, another disgraced paedophile. Andrew has enough on Charles to sink him to the bottom of the ocean.
Hope you’re feeling better today BTW!
@JADED, thank you lovey, still feeling the after effects but like I said, at least I’m in my own bed. I have accepted that it’s terminal but I’m still going to try and kick some ass until the end lol, and even when I’m having a bad day and can’t post, at least I can enjoy yours and others
Balls. He’s only saying that for good publicity. He told the RRs to say it. That family makes me ill.
I agree 100💯
“[Prince Andrew],who stepped back from royal duties in November 2019 over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein…”
No Cameltoe, it wasn’t Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, it was raping Virginia Guiffre. He was forced out of royal duties kicking and screaming because he raped an underage, trafficked teenager several times then had mommy pay her a sh*t-ton of money in damages. The spin she’s putting on this is so bad it’s making me dizzy.
Watch out Keen! Chucky wants to steal your Peace Maker crown!
Is this some kind of joke? While reading this, I’m reminded that all Dogshit Charlie’s unification of family will deliberately exclude Meghan and her children. King Charles3 has made it crystal clear that this biracial woman will never be considered family and her children should never have been born.
So yeah Chuckles, unite your all-white “not racist” family.
History will call a spade a spade. Your bigotry towards your own grandchildren isn’t the hill to die on, but whatever 🤷🏽♀️.
#WorseMonarchEver
#OnlyWhitesNeedAttend
#CaucasianCoronation
#WeLoatheBlacksButWeArentRacists
Because of the attacks of the king on his son and brother, one has a sense that the reasons are similar and available in the public.
They are not, that is way the the individuals are lumped together, Charles onslaught is personal, he nor the UK media give any credence to the untested allegations against Andrew.
Some would say that Charles contributed to the breakup of Andrew’s marriage despite Sarah’s behaviour.
This is personal for Charles and especially William towards Harry …..
The Queen told Harry – ‘Your father would do what he wants’ as reported in his book ‘Spare’.
It is his feeling of being overlooked, whether based on reality or not. Harry and Meghan was promoted in the Commonwealth Trust, today their names have been removed, likewise Harry’s patronage.
When Charles bestow that honour on himself, he failed to mention his son and his father.
Go back to articles about the York’s marriage, the reception they received…..
They were seen as a breath of fresh air, Princess Diana was happier….
The pattern began with the then Wales marriage, their trip to Australia, Diana’s popularity.
Charles, later William has simmered until they got thier chance with Harry, aided by their wives, they almost destroyed him.
The death of the queen, gave them the opportunity to go after Andrew.
Including Andrew’s behaviour outside of the 👪 is allowing Charles and now William to be spiteful and punitive. At least Williams’s is open about his hatred and envy towards his brother.
Since the family dynamics is still very much unknown, one has to look beyond the leaks.
When Charles’ felt overlooked and threatened, he does not look inward to his strengths, he pounces….
This is all on him, it is especially egregious towards Harry.
Andrew has had his self inflicted wounds, but both were raised in a fishbowl, totally dependent on the monarch.
Should that monarch harbour unnecessay resentment towards any of the extended family, they are at his mercy.
It is alleged that the late Queen inferred that at least Harry is young enough to start over, no so Andrew, she openly worried about him for that very reason.
There is a solid reason why she did not abdicate.
Charles indicate that he would to help William, in the meanwhile he is assured that Harry will not want to be a part of Williams’s reign. His competence and charisma would be sorely missed.
That way, in Charles’ mind, his reign would supersede Williams’s.
He would never be overlooked.
For now, he probably thinks that he afford to be magnanimous towards both son and brother, because he stands above them.
The sad reality they never questioned his standing to the extent that he felt compelled to be so punitive and cruel.
Chuck, emotional intelligence? LOL.
KC is so forgiving that he threw Harry out of his only UK home.